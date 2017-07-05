CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 5

Jul 5 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 4, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambertex Sekhsaria Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Baazar Retail Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 2.5 Reaffirmed CICON Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 750 Reaffirmed Damodar Timber Depot LOC CRISIL A4 100 Upgraded from CRISIL D Devrishi Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 34 Assigned Devrishi Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4 14 Assigned Discounting Bill Purchase Ernad Engineering Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Heather Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 170 Assigned KCP Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned KCP Engineers Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Keyem Engineering Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 220 Assigned Keyem Engineering Enterprises Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned under LOC Koso India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 350 Reaffirmed Koso India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Namdhari Seeds Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2+ 430 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Peregrine Guarding Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 250 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Pidilite Industries Ltd Non-FBL@@ CRISIL A1+ 370 Reaffirmed @@ interchangeable with pre-shipment credit (PC), post-shipment credit (PSC), standby letter of credit (SBLC),bill discounting, overdraft (OD), letter of credit, bank Guarantees (BG's) , buyers credit and Foreign exchange hedge limits Pidilite Industries Ltd Non-FBL@ CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed @Fully interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee R.A.K. Ceramics India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 605 Reaffirmed Roto Power Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Varahi Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Varahi Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 106.6 Assigned Ambertex Sekhsaria Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 63.5 Reaffirmed Discounting LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambertex Sekhsaria Exports LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Baazar Retail Ltd CC CRISIL A- 400.5 Reaffirmed Brightstar Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 300 Assigned Cape Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 230 Assigned Cape Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 18.5 Assigned CICON Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed CICON Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cube India Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 130.9 Assigned Cube India Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Cube India Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.1 Assigned Loan Fac Damodar Timber Depot Overdraft CRISIL B 80 Upgraded from CRISIL D Damodar Timber Depot TL CRISIL B 6.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Devrishi Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Ernad Engineering Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Exceed Crop Science Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B Exceed Crop Science Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 49.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B Heather Constructions LT Loan CRISIL BB- 24 Assigned Heather Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 260 Assigned Heather Constructions Auto loans CRISIL BB- 16 Assigned Jay Trading Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Jay Trading Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KCP Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 110 Assigned Loan Fac Keyem Engineering Enterprises CC CRISIL BB+ 125 Assigned King Fish Exports Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned King Fish Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Koso India Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL A- 60 Reaffirmed Koso India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 180 Reaffirmed Lanco Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL D 16003 Reaffirmed Lanco Infratech Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 52400 Reaffirmed Lanco Infratech Ltd TL CRISIL D 21837 Reaffirmed Marigot Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Assigned Loan Fac Marigot Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 9 Assigned Marigot Agro Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 46 Assigned Namdhari Agro Fresh Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 53.2 Reaffirmed Namdhari Agro Fresh Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 26.8 Reaffirmed Namdhari Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 370 Reaffirmed Namdhari Seeds Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A- 20 Reaffirmed Limits Namdhari Seeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 400 Assigned Peregrine Guarding Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 900 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Peregrine Guarding Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB+ 50 Upgraded from Limits CRISIL BBB Pidilite Industries Ltd FB Fac# CRISIL AAA 250 Reaffirmed #Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan/letter of credit/bank guarantee /stand-by line of credit facilities Pidilite Industries Ltd FB Fac## CRISIL AAA 1050 Reaffirmed ## Rs 105 crore interchangeable with working capital demand loan/letter of credit/bank guarantee /stand-by line of credit facilities Pidilite Industries Ltd FB Fac^ CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with working capital demand loan/letter of credit/bank guarantee /stand-by line of credit facilities Pidilite Industries Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AAA 1000 Reaffirmed R.A.K. Ceramics India Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL A- 180 Reaffirmed R.A.K. Ceramics India Pvt Ltd CC@ CRISIL A- 2119 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with packing credit/buyer's credit/export bill discounting and working capital demand loan. R.A.K. Ceramics India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 125 Reaffirmed R.A.K. Ceramics India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 84 Reaffirmed Roto Power Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Roto Power Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB+ 10 Upgraded from Limits CRISIL BBB Shree Vijayashree Food Processing CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Industries Shree Vijayashree Food Processing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Industries Loan Fac Shree Vishnu Power & Energy Pvt Ltd. CC CRISIL BB 65 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Shree Vishnu Power & Energy Pvt Ltd. TL CRISIL BB 400 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sidds Jewels India LLP CC CRISIL BBB 612.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sidds Jewels India LLP TL CRISIL BBB 67.5 Assigned Sidds Jewels India LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned Loan Fac Sidds Jewels Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 2737.4 Reaffirmed Credit Sidds Jewels Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Limits Sidds Jewels Pvt Ltd Standby FB Limits CRISIL BBB 382.6 Assigned Varahi Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Continues on Rating Watch with Developing Implications Varahi Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB 3.4 Assigned Varahi Ltd BG 155 Withdrawal Varahi Ltd CC 463.4 Withdrawal Varahi Ltd LOC 220 Withdrawal Varahi Ltd Proposed LT Bk 28.6 Withdrawal Loan Fac Varahi Ltd TL 713 Withdrawal -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)