CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 6

Jul 6 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 5, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Global Autotech Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Global Autotech Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2 35 Reaffirmed Discounting Global Autotech Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A2 120 Reaffirmed Global Autotech Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 35 Reaffirmed Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd BG^^ CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed ^^Includes a letter of credit sublimit of Rs. 10 crs The letter of credit sublimit includes buyer's credit sub-limit of Rs.2 crs Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL A2 450 Reaffirmed #There is a 3 Crore sublimit for fund based facilities in the form of cash credit in the 15 Crore non fund based facilities from RBL Limited Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 300 Reaffirmed Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed @Includes a bank guarantee sublimit of Rs. 10 crs and a loan equivalent risk on forward contract sublimit of Rs.1 crs M. P. K. Ispat India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Penver Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency R R Infrastructure LOC CRISIL A4+ 170 Assigned R R Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Sahyadri Farmers Producer Co. Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Forward Sahyadri Farmers Producer Co. Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A3 56.5 Reaffirmed Sahyadri Farmers Producer Co. Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 390 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Sam India Builtwell Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2200 Reaffirmed Sam India Builtwell Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A2 300 Assigned Savita Oil Technologies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 7670 Reaffirmed Skaf Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Unisol India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 7.5 Assigned Unisol India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Fino Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB- 570 Reaffirmed Fino Finance Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Fino Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1110.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gajanan Gangamai Industries LLP CC CRISIL BBB 1244 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Gajanan Gangamai Industries LLP TL CRISIL BBB 256 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Global Autotech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 520 Reaffirmed Global Autotech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 290 Reaffirmed Golflinks Software Park Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL A+(SO) 3450 Reaffirmed Discounting Loan Himatsingka Wovens Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed Himatsingka Wovens Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 130 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1800 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jala Shakti Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 265 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Jay Krishna Sizers CC CRISIL BB- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Jay Krishna Sizers TL CRISIL BB- 33.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ KTC Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B- KTC Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL D 60 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B- KTC Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 58.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- M. P. K. Ispat India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B M. P. K. Ispat India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 15 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B M. P. K. Ispat India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 65 Downgraded from CRISIL B M. P. K. Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 48 Downgraded from CRISIL B M. P. K. Metals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 2.2 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B M. P. K. Metals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 9.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B M.P.K. Steel India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B M.P.K. Steel India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B M.P.K. Steel India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 5 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B M.P.K. Steel India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 24.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B Penver Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 287.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Pixie Dust Cash TL CRISIL B- 150 Assigned Pixie Dust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Loan Fac R R Infrastructure CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Sahyadri Farmers Producer Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 23.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sahyadri Farmers Producer Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Savita Oil Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 600 Reaffirmed Savita Oil Technologies Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 85.7 Reaffirmed Skaf Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Skaf Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 70 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Unisol India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 45 Assigned Loan Fac Unisol India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 45 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 