CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 17

Jul 17 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 14, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed CP) Anup Malleables Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed B. M. Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Britannia Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 320 Reaffirmed Britannia Industries Ltd Buyers Finance CRISIL A1+ 21 Reaffirmed Britannia Industries Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A1+ 970 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with bank guarantee Britannia Industries Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A1+ 675 Reaffirmed Britannia Industries Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A1+ 750 Reaffirmed Credit Britannia Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 339 Reaffirmed Loan Fac E.I.D. Parry India Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1+ 3110 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with letter of credit and fund based working capital limits. E.I.D. Parry India Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee and fund based working capital limits. E.I.D. Parry India Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 2776 Reaffirmed Empowertrans Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed G.C. Chemie Pharmie Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2 286 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with buyer's credit Home Flooring And Decor Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 147.5 Reaffirmed Hy-Gro Chemicals Pharmtek Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Hy-Gro Chemicals Pharmtek Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Discounting Hy-Gro Chemicals Pharmtek Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Hy-Gro Chemicals Pharmtek Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Indo-National Ltd Bill Pur-Dis Fac CRISIL A1 230 Reaffirmed Indo-National Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 1.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jai Vardhman Khaniz Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 30.4 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4+ Jai Vardhman Khaniz Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 15 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A4+ Leayan Global Pvt Ltd BG@ CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed @interchangeable both way between letter of credit and bank guarantee Leayan Global Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2 75 Reaffirmed Purchase Leayan Global Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 7.5 Reaffirmed Forward Leayan Global Pvt Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed @interchangeable both way between letter of credit and bank guarantee Leben Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 (Issuer Not Cooperating) Leben Laboratories Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 57.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 (Issuer Not Cooperating) Mythri Infra Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4+ 310 Reaffirmed Nitin Castings Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 106 Reaffirmed Popatlal Nathalal Shah Packing Credit CRISIL A3 250 Assigned Popatlal Nathalal Shah Post Shipment CRISIL A3 550 Assigned Credit Precision Electronic Instruments CompanyBG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Puri Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 866.4 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 RKEC Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1200 Reaffirmed Sakthi Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 97.5 Assigned Shankara Building Products Ltd Cash Management CRISIL A2+ 40 Reaffirmed Service Shankara Building Products Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Forward Sicagen India Ltd BG CRISIL A3 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Sicagen India Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A3 320 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Sikkim Organics BG CRISIL A4 30.9 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sri Luxmi Tulasi Agro Paper Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Sri Luxmi Tulasi Agro Paper Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 180 Reaffirmed Suraj Pulses BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed TCP Ltd BG CRISIL A2 42.6 Reaffirmed TCP Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 1122 Reaffirmed Theon Pharmaceuticals Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 75 Reaffirmed under LOC (Issuer Not Cooperating) Theon Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 70 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Wearresist Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Wearresist Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. K. Ahamed Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA+ 3150 Upgraded from loan** CRISIL BB **100% interchangeable between funded & non funded & Vice versa Anup Malleables Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Anup Malleables Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 53.6 Reaffirmed Arka Carbon Fuels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Arka Carbon Fuels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Arka Carbon Fuels Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ashirbad Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Ashirbad Agro Products Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Ashirbad Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Ashirbad Agro Products Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Atlas Dye - Chem India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Atlas Dye - Chem India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Atlas Dye - Chem India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB B. M. Constructions CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Balajee Loha Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- (Issuer Not Cooperating) Balajee Structurals (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- (Issuer Not Cooperating) Bokahola Tea Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 220 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Bokahola Tea Co Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Brindavan Bottlers Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB+ 10.5 Assigned Limits Brindavan Bottlers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 400 Assigned Brindavan Bottlers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 439.5 Assigned Britannia Industries Ltd CC** CRISIL AAA 625 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with working capital demand loan and overdraft. Britannia Industries Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AAA 100 Reaffirmed Limits Britannia Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac## ##Unallocated limits. Britannia Industries Ltd WC Demand Loan^ CRISIL AAA 1000 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with overdraft or cash credit. Chatterjee Cleaning Arts Services Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 75 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB (Issuer Not Cooperating) Chatterjee Cleaning Arts Services Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Downgraded Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL BB (Issuer Not Cooperating) E.I.D. Parry India Ltd CC# CRISIL AA- 4510 Reaffirmed # 50% interchangeable to non-fund based working capital limits. E.I.D. Parry India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 5470 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 3186 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Empowertrans Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) Empowertrans Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 700 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) G.C. Chemie Pharmie Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 65 Reaffirmed G.C. Chemie Pharmie Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 12 Reaffirmed Haresh Agencies CC CRISIL BBB 280 Assigned Haresh Agencies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 70 Assigned Loan Fac Home Flooring And Decor Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Credit Home Flooring And Decor Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hy-Gro Chemicals Pharmtek Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Hy-Gro Chemicals Pharmtek Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Hy-Gro Chemicals Pharmtek Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 4850 Reaffirmed Indo-National Ltd CC* CRISIL A 135 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with short term loan up to Rs.7.5 Cr Intec Capital Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 500 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Jai Vardhman Khaniz Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ JDS Foundation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 122.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JDS Foundation TL CRISIL B 2.5 Reaffirmed Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 10850 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Joyalukkas Lifestyle Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Leayan Global Pvt Ltd CC$ CRISIL BBB+ 320 Reaffirmed Leayan Global Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 110 Reaffirmed Credit Leayan Global Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Leayan Global Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Leben Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- (Issuer Not Cooperating) M/s. S.N. Mohanty LT Loan CRISIL BBB 27.7 Downgraded from CRISIL A- (Issuer Not Cooperating) M/s. S.N. Mohanty Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 68.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A- (Issuer Not Cooperating) Midday Infomedia Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 150 Reaffirmed Midday Infomedia Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Music Broadcast Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed Mythri Infra CC CRISIL BB+ 240 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Nitin Castings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 134 Reaffirmed Nitin Castings Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 83.4 Reaffirmed Om Shiv Foods CC CRISIL B 120 Assigned Om Shiv Foods TL CRISIL B 120 Assigned Omvishkar Exports Export Packing CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Credit Omvishkar Exports Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Patil Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 114.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Popatlal Nathalal Shah Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 21 Assigned Popatlal Nathalal Shah Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 49 Assigned Credit Precision Electronic Instruments CompanyProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15.5 Assigned Loan Fac Precision Electronic Instruments CompanyLT Loan CRISIL B+ 4.5 Assigned Precision Electronic Instruments CompanyForeign Bill CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Discounting Precision Electronic Instruments CompanyCC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Assigned Puri Construction Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 750 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Puri Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 883.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- RKEC Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Sahil Packaging CC CRISIL D 35 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sahil Packaging Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 35 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sahil Packaging TL CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B Shankara Building Products Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A- 450 Reaffirmed Shankara Building Products Ltd CC CRISIL A- 2150 Reaffirmed Shankara Building Products Ltd TL CRISIL A- 80 Reaffirmed Shree Hanuman Loha Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sicagen India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 370 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Sicagen India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 130 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Sikkim Organics CC CRISIL B+ 120 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sri Luxmi Tulasi Agro Paper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 315 Reaffirmed Sri Luxmi Tulasi Agro Paper Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 300.4 Reaffirmed Sri Luxmi Tulasi Agro Paper Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Sri Luxmi Tulasi Agro Paper Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 117.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Sai Krishna Raw & Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Suraj Pulses CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Suraj Pulses Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 98.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 2520 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL D 181.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- TCP Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 712.2 Reaffirmed TCP Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 533.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Theon Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 280 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Theon Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 57 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Theon Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 168 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Vinayak Corporation - Varanasi CC CRISIL BB 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Vishesh Diagnostics Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 18.8 Reaffirmed Vishesh Diagnostics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 227.5 Reaffirmed Vision Freight Solutions India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Vision Freight Solutions India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 95 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Vision Freight Solutions India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 10 Assigned Credit Vision Freight Solutions India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 20.8 Assigned Vision Freight Solutions India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 24.2 Assigned Wearresist Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 95 Reaffirmed Wearresist Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 66.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Wearresist Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 3.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)