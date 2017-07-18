CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 18

Jul 18 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 17, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adarsh Rice Mill Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned Loan Fac Approcopp Engineering Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 3.3 Reaffirmed Forward Approcopp Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Associated Soapstone Distributing Co LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 350 - Pvt Ltd G V Reddy BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned G.R.K. and Co. Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed G.R.K. and Co. Packing Credit CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed GMS Elegant Builders India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed JM Financial Capital Ltd CP Issue^ CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned ^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis. JM Financial Capital Ltd CP Issue^ CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawal ^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis. JM Financial Capital Ltd CP Issue^ CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawal ^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis. JM Financial Capital Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed (Including CP) JM Financial Properties And Holdings LtdCP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis JM Financial Properties And Holdings LtdCP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis JM Financial Properties And Holdings LtdCP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis Kirloskar Ebara Pumps Ltd BG^ CRISIL A2+ 1410 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with letter of credit of up to Rs 10 crore Kirloskar Ebara Pumps Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 120 Reaffirmed L.M.S. Gani Mohamed and Co Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Loan Fac L.M.S. Gani Mohamed and Co Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Assigned L.M.S. Gani Mohamed and Co LOC CRISIL A4 4 Assigned L.M.S. Gani Mohamed and Co Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 25 Assigned under LOC Linc Pen and Plastics Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 245 Reaffirmed Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd Adhoc Limit CRISIL A4+ 176 Reaffirmed Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 393.7 Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 448.8 Credit Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 14 Loan Fac MRL Tyres Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed MRL Tyres Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 180 Reaffirmed MRL Tyres Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Paloma Turning Co Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 55 Assigned Foreign Currency Photon Surya Urja Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 280 Assigned Profand Vayalat Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed under LOC Profand Vayalat Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Ram Engineers and Contractors BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Ram Engineers and Contractors Overdraft CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Shree Bhageshwari Papers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 140 Assigned Shree Bhageshwari Papers Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 5.8 Assigned Forward Saxena Marine-Tech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 105 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Shree Bhageshwari Papers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 65 Assigned Shree Tube Manufacturing Company Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Shree Tube Manufacturing Company Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Sree Lakshmi Agencies LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Sree Venkateshwara Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Taurus Value Steel & Pipes Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Forward Taurus Value Steel & Pipes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 820 Reaffirmed Tech-Force Composites Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Vishal Precision Steel Tubes and Strips LOC CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adarsh Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Adarsh Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL BB- 22 Assigned Amar Hatcheries - Jind CC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Amar Hatcheries - Jind LT Loan CRISIL D 45 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Apollo Specialty Hospitals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Apollo Specialty Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL BBB+ 1250 Assigned * Includes sublimit of letter of credit sight of Rs.25 crore and letter of credit usance of Rs.25 crore Approcopp Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Approcopp Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 4.2 Assigned Loan Fac Associated Soapstone Distributing Co CC CRISIL A- 350 - Pvt Ltd Associated Soapstone Distributing Co TL CRISIL A- 158.2 - Pvt Ltd Associated Soapstone Distributing Co WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd BG# CRISIL D 3811.6 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with letter of credit/ trade finance bank guarantee to the extent of Rs 27.5 crore and loan equivalent risk (treasury limit) of Rs 2.0 crore Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd BG^ CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with foreign letter of credit/trade finance bank guarantee for import of working capital and capital goods Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd CC* CRISIL D 929 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with export packing credit (pre-shipment)/post-shipment credit to the extent of Rs 4.0 crore and with working capital demand loan to the exte Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 11.4 Reaffirmed Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd LOC@ CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with letter of credit for import of capital goods to the extent of Rs.5.0 crores and fund exposure limit of Rs.0.5 crores Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd LOC$ CRISIL D 1146.5 Reaffirmed $Interchangeable with letter of comfort to the extent of Rs.11.53 crores Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 58.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Credit Dariyalal Industries CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Dariyalal Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 12 Reaffirmed Dariyalal Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 123 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dikshant Foundation TL CRISIL B 65 Assigned East West Products Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed G V Reddy Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Loan Fac G V Reddy CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned GMS Elegant Builders India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed GMS Elegant Builders India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Credit J.P. Singhal and Company CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned JM Financial Capital Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K. Lekshmanan and Co. BG CRISIL D 14.5 Reaffirmed K. Lekshmanan and Co. CC CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed K. Lekshmanan and Co. LT Loan CRISIL D 15.5 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Ebara Pumps Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL A- 85 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Ebara Pumps Ltd CC CRISIL A- 140 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Ebara Pumps Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed L.M.S. Gani Mohamed and Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac L.M.S. Gani Mohamed and Co CC CRISIL B+ 1 Assigned Linc Pen and Plastics Ltd CC CRISIL A 325 Reaffirmed Linc Pen and Plastics Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A 5 Reaffirmed Credit Linc Pen and Plastics Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 180 Reaffirmed Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 80.4 Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 87.1 Credit MRL Tyres Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed MRL Tyres Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Musaddilal Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 440 Assigned Loan Fac NHPC Ltd Bond CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Nithya Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 394 Reaffirmed Nithya Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 364 Reaffirmed Nithya Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 32 Assigned Loan Fac Orient Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Orient Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Orient Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Paloma Turning Co Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 17.4 Assigned Loan Fac Paloma Turning Co Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB- 175.8 Assigned Paloma Turning Co Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 85 Assigned Discounting Paloma Turning Co Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BBB- 6.8 Assigned Paloma Turning Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Primesteel Manufacture Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 37 Assigned Primesteel Manufacture Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 33 Assigned Ram Engineers and Contractors LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Ram Engineers and Contractors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac RNS Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 290 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Saxena Marine-Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 190 Downgraded from CRISIL BB-/ Saxena Marine-Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB-/ Saxena Marine-Tech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 35 Downgraded from CRISIL BB-/ Sethia Oil Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Sethia Oil Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 14.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Bhageshwari Papers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 89.2 Assigned Shree Bhageshwari Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned Shree Ganpatlal Onkarlal Agarwal and Co.CC CRISIL B- 180 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Ganpatlal Onkarlal Agarwal and Co.Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Tube Manufacturing Company Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Shree Tube Manufacturing Company Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 0.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Tube Manufacturing Company Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Sree Lakshmi Agencies CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Sree Venkateshwara Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Sta-co Nutra Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 54 Assigned Sta-co Nutra Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 9 Assigned Sta-co Nutra Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7 Assigned Loan Fac Starlit Power Systems Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed under LOC Starlit Power Systems Ltd CC CRISIL D 98 Reaffirmed Starlit Power Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 52.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Starlit Power Systems Ltd TL CRISIL D 79.3 Reaffirmed Taurus Value Steel & Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed Tech-Force Composites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Tech-Force Composites Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 21.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tech-Force Composites Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 68.7 Reaffirmed Vishal Precision Steel Tubes and Strips CC CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Vishal Precision Steel Tubes and Strips TL CRISIL A- 53 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd VSR Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 51.4 Reaffirmed VSR Laminates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 31.1 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 