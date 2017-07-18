FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 18
#Company News
July 18, 2017 / 6:40 AM / 17 days ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 18

21 Min Read

   Jul 18 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 17, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adarsh Rice Mill                        Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     3       Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Approcopp Engineering Pvt Ltd           Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A4+     3.3     Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
Approcopp Engineering Pvt Ltd           LOC                CRISIL A4+     35      Reaffirmed
Associated Soapstone Distributing Co    LOC & BG           CRISIL A2+     350     -
Pvt Ltd
G V Reddy                               BG                 CRISIL A4      20      Assigned
G.R.K. and Co.                          Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4      100     Reaffirmed
G.R.K. and Co.                          Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      110     Reaffirmed
GMS Elegant Builders India Pvt Ltd      BG                 CRISIL A4+     90      Reaffirmed
JM Financial Capital Ltd                CP Issue^          CRISIL A1+     10000   Assigned
^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis.
JM Financial Capital Ltd                CP Issue^          CRISIL A1+     10000   Withdrawal
^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis.
JM Financial Capital Ltd                CP Issue^          CRISIL A1+     10000   Withdrawal
^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis.
JM Financial Capital Ltd                ST Debt Programme  CRISIL A1+     10000   Reaffirmed
                                        (Including CP)
JM Financial Properties And Holdings LtdCP Issue*          CRISIL A1+     10000   Assigned
*Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis
JM Financial Properties And Holdings LtdCP Issue*          CRISIL A1+     10000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis
JM Financial Properties And Holdings LtdCP Issue*          CRISIL A1+     10000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis
Kirloskar Ebara Pumps Ltd               BG^                CRISIL A2+     1410    Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable with letter of credit of up to Rs 10 crore
Kirloskar Ebara Pumps Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A2+     120     Reaffirmed
L.M.S. Gani Mohamed and Co              Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      5       Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
L.M.S. Gani Mohamed and Co              Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      20      Assigned
L.M.S. Gani Mohamed and Co              LOC                CRISIL A4      4       Assigned
L.M.S. Gani Mohamed and Co              Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4      25      Assigned
                                        under LOC
Linc Pen and Plastics Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A1      245     Reaffirmed
Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd                  Adhoc Limit        CRISIL A4+     176     Reaffirmed
Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd                  Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     393.7
Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd                  Post Shipment      CRISIL A4+     448.8
                                        Credit
Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd                  Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     14
                                        Loan Fac
MRL Tyres Ltd                           LOC & BG           CRISIL A3      300     Reaffirmed
MRL Tyres Ltd                           Packing Credit     CRISIL A3      180     Reaffirmed
MRL Tyres Ltd                           Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A3      40      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Paloma Turning Co Pvt Ltd               Packing Credit in  CRISIL A3      55      Assigned
                                        Foreign Currency
Photon Surya Urja Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A4      280     Assigned
Profand Vayalat Marine Exports Pvt Ltd  Bill Discounting   CRISIL A3      250     Reaffirmed
                                        under LOC
Profand Vayalat Marine Exports Pvt Ltd  Packing Credit     CRISIL A3      100     Reaffirmed
Ram Engineers and Contractors           BG                 CRISIL A4      5       Reaffirmed
Ram Engineers and Contractors           Overdraft          CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
Shree Bhageshwari Papers Pvt Ltd        LOC                CRISIL A3      140     Assigned
Shree Bhageshwari Papers Pvt Ltd        Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A3      5.8     Assigned
                                        Forward
Saxena Marine-Tech Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL D       105     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Shree Bhageshwari Papers Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A3      65      Assigned
Shree Tube Manufacturing Company Pvt LtdBG                 CRISIL A3      2.5     Reaffirmed
Shree Tube Manufacturing Company Pvt LtdLOC                CRISIL A3      15      Reaffirmed
Sree Lakshmi Agencies                   LOC                CRISIL A4+     60      Reaffirmed
Sree Venkateshwara Enterprises          LOC                CRISIL A4+     45      Reaffirmed
Taurus Value Steel & Pipes Pvt Ltd      Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A2+     10      Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
Taurus Value Steel & Pipes Pvt Ltd      LOC                CRISIL A2+     820     Reaffirmed
Tech-Force Composites Pvt Ltd           LOC                CRISIL A3      5       Reaffirmed
Vishal Precision Steel Tubes and Strips LOC                CRISIL A2+     150     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adarsh Rice Mill                        CC                 CRISIL BB-     80      Assigned
Adarsh Rice Mill                        LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     22      Assigned
Amar Hatcheries - Jind                  CC                 CRISIL D       20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  B-
Amar Hatcheries - Jind                  LT Loan            CRISIL D       45      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  B-
Apollo Specialty Hospitals Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    250     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Apollo Specialty Hospitals Pvt Ltd      TL*                CRISIL BBB+    1250    Assigned
* Includes sublimit of letter of credit sight of Rs.25 crore 
 and letter of credit usance of Rs.25 crore 
Approcopp Engineering Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB      75      Reaffirmed
Approcopp Engineering Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      4.2     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Associated Soapstone Distributing Co    CC                 CRISIL A-      350     -
Pvt Ltd

Associated Soapstone Distributing Co    TL                 CRISIL A-      158.2   -
Pvt Ltd
Associated Soapstone Distributing Co    WC Demand Loan     CRISIL A-      50      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd      BG#                CRISIL D       3811.6  Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable with letter of credit/ trade finance bank guarantee 
 to the extent of Rs 27.5 crore and loan equivalent risk (treasury limit) of Rs 2.0 crore
Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd      BG^                CRISIL D       100     Reaffirmed
^Fully interchangeable with foreign letter of credit/trade finance bank
 guarantee for import of working capital and capital goods
Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd      CC*                CRISIL D       929     Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with export packing credit (pre-shipment)/post-shipment 
credit to the extent of Rs 4.0 crore and with working capital demand loan to the exte
Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd      Corporate Loan     CRISIL D       11.4    Reaffirmed
Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd      LOC@               CRISIL D       50      Reaffirmed
@Interchangeable with letter of credit for import of capital goods to 
the extent of Rs.5.0 crores and fund exposure limit of Rs.0.5 crores
Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd      LOC$               CRISIL D       1146.5  Reaffirmed
$Interchangeable with letter of comfort to the extent of Rs.11.53 crores
Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       58.6    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd      Standby Line of    CRISIL D       100     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Dariyalal Industries                    CC                 CRISIL B+      65      Reaffirmed
Dariyalal Industries                    LT Loan            CRISIL B+      12      Reaffirmed
Dariyalal Industries                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      123     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Dikshant Foundation                     TL                 CRISIL B       65      Assigned
East West Products Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BBB-    75      Reaffirmed
G V Reddy                               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      40      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
G V Reddy                               CC                 CRISIL B+      40      Assigned
GMS Elegant Builders India Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BB      170     Reaffirmed
GMS Elegant Builders India Pvt Ltd      Standby Line of    CRISIL BB      20      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
J.P. Singhal and Company                CC                 CRISIL BB      100     Assigned
JM Financial Capital Ltd                NCDs               CRISIL AA      2000    Reaffirmed
JM Financial Products Ltd               CC                 CRISIL AA      2000    Reaffirmed
JM Financial Products Ltd               LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AA      2000    Reaffirmed
JM Financial Products Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA      1000    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
K. Lekshmanan and Co.                   BG                 CRISIL D       14.5    Reaffirmed
K. Lekshmanan and Co.                   CC                 CRISIL D       35      Reaffirmed
K. Lekshmanan and Co.                   LT Loan            CRISIL D       15.5    Reaffirmed
Kirloskar Ebara Pumps Ltd               Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL A-      85      Reaffirmed
Kirloskar Ebara Pumps Ltd               CC                 CRISIL A-      140     Reaffirmed
Kirloskar Ebara Pumps Ltd               Overdraft          CRISIL A-      50      Reaffirmed
L.M.S. Gani Mohamed and Co              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      10      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
L.M.S. Gani Mohamed and Co              CC                 CRISIL B+      1       Assigned
Linc Pen and Plastics Ltd               CC                 CRISIL A       325     Reaffirmed
Linc Pen and Plastics Ltd               Export Packing     CRISIL A       5       Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Linc Pen and Plastics Ltd               LT Loan            CRISIL A       180     Reaffirmed
Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd                  Packing Credit     CRISIL BB-     80.4
Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd                  Post Shipment      CRISIL BB-     87.1
                                        Credit
MRL Tyres Ltd                           CC                 CRISIL BBB-    50      Reaffirmed
MRL Tyres Ltd                           TL                 CRISIL BBB-    180     Reaffirmed
Musaddilal Properties Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    440     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
NHPC Ltd                                Bond               CRISIL AAA     10000   Reaffirmed
Nithya Packaging Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB      394     Reaffirmed
Nithya Packaging Pvt Ltd                LT Loan            CRISIL BB      364     Reaffirmed
Nithya Packaging Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      32      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Orient Ispat Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB      150     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Orient Ispat Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      25.8    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Orient Ispat Pvt Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL BB      15      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Paloma Turning Co Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    17.4    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Paloma Turning Co Pvt Ltd               Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB-    175.8   Assigned
Paloma Turning Co Pvt Ltd               Foreign Bill       CRISIL BBB-    85      Assigned
                                        Discounting
Paloma Turning Co Pvt Ltd               Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL BBB-    6.8     Assigned
Paloma Turning Co Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BBB-    10      Assigned
Primesteel Manufacture Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL B+      37      Assigned
Primesteel Manufacture Pvt Ltd          TL                 CRISIL B+      33      Assigned
Ram Engineers and Contractors           LT Loan            CRISIL B+      10      Reaffirmed
Ram Engineers and Contractors           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      35      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
RNS Power Ltd                           LT Loan            CRISIL BB      290     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Saxena Marine-Tech Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL D       190     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-/
Saxena Marine-Tech Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       20      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-/
Saxena Marine-Tech Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL D       35      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-/
Sethia Oil Industries Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BBB     150     Reaffirmed
Sethia Oil Industries Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     14.8    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Shree Bhageshwari Papers Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL BBB-    89.2    Assigned
Shree Bhageshwari Papers Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BBB-    300     Assigned
Shree Ganpatlal Onkarlal Agarwal and Co.CC                 CRISIL B-      180     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Ganpatlal Onkarlal Agarwal and Co.Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      20      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Tube Manufacturing Company Pvt LtdCC                 CRISIL BBB-    30      Reaffirmed
Shree Tube Manufacturing Company Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    0.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Shree Tube Manufacturing Company Pvt LtdTL                 CRISIL BBB-    10      Assigned
Sree Lakshmi Agencies                   CC                 CRISIL BB      30      Reaffirmed
Sree Venkateshwara Enterprises          CC                 CRISIL BB      40      Reaffirmed
Sta-co Nutra Products Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL B+      54      Assigned
Sta-co Nutra Products Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B+      9       Assigned
Sta-co Nutra Products Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      7       Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Starlit Power Systems Ltd               Bill Discounting   CRISIL D       20      Reaffirmed
                                        under LOC
Starlit Power Systems Ltd               CC                 CRISIL D       98      Reaffirmed
Starlit Power Systems Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       52.7    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Starlit Power Systems Ltd               TL                 CRISIL D       79.3    Reaffirmed
Taurus Value Steel & Pipes Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL A-      400     Reaffirmed
Tech-Force Composites Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BBB-    25      Reaffirmed
Tech-Force Composites Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    21.3    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Tech-Force Composites Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL BBB-    68.7    Reaffirmed
Vishal Precision Steel Tubes and Strips CC                 CRISIL A-      400     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Vishal Precision Steel Tubes and Strips TL                 CRISIL A-      53      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
VSR Laminates Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL B       51.4    Reaffirmed
VSR Laminates Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL B       31.1    Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

