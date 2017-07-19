FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
22 days ago
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 19
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
#Company News
July 19, 2017 / 5:57 AM / 22 days ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 19

52 Min Read

    Jul 19 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 18, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adage Automation Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4+     35      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Adage Automation Pvt Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A4+     35      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Affil Vitrified Pvt Ltd                 Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+     23      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ashoka Foam Multiplast Ltd              LOC                CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Baldovino                               Foreign            CRISIL A4      60      Downgraded
                                        Discounting Bill                          from CRISIL
                                        Purchase                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Cascy Forge Products                    BG                 CRISIL A4+     0.7     Reaffirmed
Cascy Forge Products                    LOC                CRISIL A4+     6.5     Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd                         ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     20000   Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis.
ECL Finance Ltd                         ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     45000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis.
ECL Finance Ltd                         ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     35000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis.
ECL Finance Ltd                         ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     35000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis.
ECL Finance Ltd                         ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     50000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis.
ECL Finance Ltd                         ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+     36000   Reaffirmed
                                        ST NCD)
ECL Finance Ltd                         ST Principal-      CRISIL PP-MLD  12000   Reaffirmed
                                        Protected Market-  A1+r
                                        Linked Debentures
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Bk Fac          CRISIL A1+     600     Reaffirmed

Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      Standby LOC        CRISIL A1+     1520    Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     10000   Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     30000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     20000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     30000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     30000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     30000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Debt (including CRISIL A1+     70000   Reaffirmed
                                        ST NCD)
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd   ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     10000   Withdrawal 
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd   ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     10000   Withdrawal 
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd   ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     10000   Withdrawal 
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd   ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     10000   Withdrawal 
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd   ST Debt            CRISIL A1+     5000    Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd   ST Principal-      CRISIL PP- MLD 715     Reaffirmed
                                        Protected Market-  A1+r
                                        Linked Debentures
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd        ST Debt Issue *    CRISIL A1+     20000   Assigned
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd        ST Debt Issue *    CRISIL A1+     45000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd        ST Debt Issue *    CRISIL A1+     50000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd        ST Debt Issue *    CRISIL A1+     40000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd        ST Debt Issue *    CRISIL A1+     40000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd        ST Debt            CRISIL A1+     63500   Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd               ST Debt            CRISIL A1+     10000   Assigned
Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd               ST Principal       CRISIL PP-MLD  5000    Assigned
                                        Protected Market   A1+r
                                        Linked Debentures 
Es Pee Enterprizers                     BG                 CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
Es Pee Enterprizers                     Overdraft          CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
Geeta Refinery Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LOC       CRISIL A4      150     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Generic Engineering and Construction    LOC & BG           CRISIL A4      80      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-Operative LOC & BG**         CRISIL A1+     72150   Reaffirmed
Ltd
**Rs 5394 crore is interchangeable with buyer's credit and short term loans
Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-Operative Overdraft          CRISIL A1+     62000   Reaffirmed
Ltd

Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-Operative ST Loan            CRISIL A1+     64000   Reaffirmed
Ltd
Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-Operative CP                 CRISIL A1+     1000    Reaffirmed
Ltd
Innova Captab                           Proposed NFBL      CRISIL A4+     1.5     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A2
Issuer Not Cooperating
Innova Captab Pvt Ltd                   Export Packing     CRISIL A4+     50      Downgraded
                                        Credit                                    from CRISIL A2
Issuer Not Cooperating
Jindal Poly Films Ltd                   CP                 CRISIL A1      600     Reaffirmed
Jindal Poly Films Ltd                   LOC**              CRISIL A1      3000    Reaffirmed
**Comprises bank guarantees, which are interchangeable
Kamala Metachem                         Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
Kamala Metachem                         Proposed Buyer     CRISIL A4+     21      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit Limit
Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A3      1000    Reaffirmed
Khukhrain Builders                      BG                 CRISIL A4      65      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Linc Pen and Plastics Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A1      75      Reaffirmed
M/s K. R. Solvent                       BG                 CRISIL A4      4.2     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mangalathu Enterprises                  Export Packing     CRISIL A4      15      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Issuer Not Cooperating
Manugraph India Ltd                     CP                 CRISIL A2+     100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A1
Manugraph India Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A2+     140     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A
Manugraph India Ltd                     LOC^               CRISIL A2+     100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A1
^Letter of credit is completely fungible with bank guarantee
Manugraph India Ltd                     Standby LOC        CRISIL A2+     260     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A1
Modern Construction Company             BG                 CRISIL A4      100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Pristine Commercials Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A3      202.5   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
R.G. Buildwell Engineers Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4+     670     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A3
Issuer Not Cooperating
R.S. Agrawal Infratech Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A4      150     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shiraj International                    LOC                CRISIL A4      60      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Somnath Paper Mills Pvt Ltd       LOC                CRISIL A4+     5.8     Reaffirmed
Sindhiya Plastic Industries             BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Assigned
Sri Lakosha Polymer Pvt Ltd             LOC                CRISIL A4      190     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Star Impex                              LOC                CRISIL A4      30      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Star Impex                              Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      10      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Surajbhan Rajkumar Pvt Ltd              Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4+     300     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sustainable Spinning and Commodities    BG                 CRISIL A4      30      Downgraded
Pvt Ltd                                                                           from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Swambhunath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A4      2       Revised from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4 and
                                                                                  simultaneously
upgraded to CRISIL A4
Swastika Steel and Allied Products Pvt  BG                 CRISIL A4+     7.5     Upgraded from
Ltd                                                                               CRISIL A4
Swastika Steel and Allied Products Pvt  Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4+     20      Upgraded from
Ltd                                                                               CRISIL A4
Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals Ltd  BG                 CRISIL A4      30      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals Ltd  LOC                CRISIL A4      250     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals Ltd  Proposed Export    CRISIL A4      300     Downgraded
                                        Packing Credit                            from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tata Capital Ltd                        CP                 CRISIL A1+     20000   Reaffirmed
TDI Infratech Ltd                       BG                 CRISIL A4      200     Reaffirmed
TDI Infratech Ltd                       Overdraft          CRISIL A4      250     Reaffirmed
United Fortune International Pvt Ltd    Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      180     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
United Fortune International Pvt Ltd    Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      30      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vaswani Industries Ltd                  LOC & BG           CRISIL A4+     270     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vedanta Ltd                             EPCG Guarantee     CRISIL A1+     5938.1  Reaffirmed
                                        (ST)#
# Equivalent to USD 450 million, 1 USD=INR 67.38
Vedanta Ltd                             Non- FBL*          CRISIL A1+     159250  Reaffirmed
* Non-fund-based limit of Rs 1500 crore interchangeable with fund-based limit
Vedanta Ltd                             ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+     130000  Reaffirmed
                                        CP)
Vindhyavasini Automobiles Pvt Ltd       Inventory Funding  CRISIL A4      50      Downgraded
                                        Fac                                       from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vetrivel Explosives Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL D       40      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A4
Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications
Vetrivel Explosives Pvt Ltd             LOC                CRISIL D       40      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A4
Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ACME Generics LLP                       CC                 CRISIL B+      100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
ACME Generics LLP                       TL                 CRISIL B+      750     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Adage Automation Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB+     50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Affil Vitrified Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB-     180     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Affil Vitrified Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     228.7   Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Affil Vitrified Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     68.3    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Amith Cashew Industries                 CC                 CRISIL B+      25      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Amith Cashew Industries                 LT Loan            CRISIL B+      6.8     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Amith Cashew Industries                 Pledge Loan        CRISIL B+      35      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Amith Cashew Industries                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      3.2     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Arjun Pulp and Paper India Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL D       160     Reaffirmed
Arjun Pulp and Paper India Pvt Ltd      LT Loan            CRISIL D       226     Assigned
Ashoka Foam Multiplast Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB-     200     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ashoka Foam Multiplast Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Baldovino                               Export Packing     CRISIL B       40      Downgraded
                                        Credit                                    from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Bashir Oil Mills                        CC                 CRISIL B       85      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Bashir Oil Mills                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Bharat Rice Mills                       CC                 CRISIL B       70      Reaffirmed
Cascy Forge Products                    CC                 CRISIL BB+     7       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Cascy Forge Products                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     52.2    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB
Cascy Forge Products                    SME Care Loan      CRISIL BB+     3       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Cascy Forge Products                    TL                 CRISIL BB+     15.6    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
ECL Finance Ltd                         CC                 CRISIL AA      20800   Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd                         LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AA      46477.8 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA      25022.2 Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac**
**interchangeable with short term bank facilities
ECL Finance Ltd                         Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AA      2000    Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd                         Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AA      2000    Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd                         NCDs               CRISIL AA      12000   Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd                         NCDs               CRISIL AA      20000   Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd                         NCDs               CRISIL AA      9300    Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd                         LT Principal       CRISIL PP-MLD  5000    Reaffirmed
                                        Protected Market   AAr
                                        Linked Debentures
ECL Finance Ltd                         LT Principal       CRISIL PP-MLD  5000    Reaffirmed
                                        Protected Market   AAr
                                        Linked Debentures
ECL Finance Ltd                         Principal-         CRISIL PP-MLD  11900   Reaffirmed
                                        Protected Equity-  AAr
                                        Linked Debentures
ECL Finance Ltd                         Principal-         CRISIL PP-MLD  350     Reaffirmed
                                        Protected          AAr
                                        Market Linked Debentures 
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AA      3250    Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      Overdraft          CRISIL AA      7000    Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA      5000    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac**
**Interchangeable with short term bank facilities
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      NCD                CRISIL AA      10000   Reaffirmed 
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      NCD                CRISIL AA      10000   Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      NCD                CRISIL AA      10000   Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      PS                 CRISIL AA      1050    Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA      5000    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac^
^Interchangeable between short term and long term
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd   NCD                CRISIL AA      5000    Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd   NCD Issue          CRISIL AA      100     Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd   Preference Share   CRISIL AA      1050    Reaffirmed
                                        Issue
Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd               NCD                CRISIL AA      5000    Assigned
Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd               NCD                CRISIL AA      2000    Assigned
Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd               LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AA      500     Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA      4500    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac^
^Interchangeable between short term and long term
Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd               LT Principal       CRISIL PP-MLD  3000    Assigned
                                        Protected Market   AAr
                                        Linked Debentures 
Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd               LT Principal       CRISIL PP-MLD  3500    Assigned
                                        Protected Market   AAr
                                        Linked Debentures 
Es Pee Enterprizers                     LT Loan            CRISIL B+      3.9     Reaffirmed
Es Pee Enterprizers                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      26.1    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Geeta Refinery Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B       200     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Generic Engineering and Construction    CC                 CRISIL B       70      Downgraded
Pvt Ltd                                                                           from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Generic Engineering and Construction    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       10      Downgraded
Pvt Ltd                                 Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Go-Green Construction Solutions Pvt Ltd CC                 CRISIL D       13      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Go-Green Construction Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       10.2    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B+
Go-Green Construction Solutions Pvt Ltd TL                 CRISIL D       126.8   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Gourav Poultries India Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL B       30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Gourav Poultries India Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       13.3    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Gourav Poultries India Pvt Ltd          TL                 CRISIL B       121.2   Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Gyan Shakti Education Welfare Trust     TL                 CRISIL D       100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Hem Cotex                               CC                 CRISIL B       140     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Hi-Tec Rock Fibre Pvt.Ltd.              CC                 CRISIL B+      22.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Hi-Tec Rock Fibre Pvt.Ltd.              Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      7.5     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Hi-Tec Rock Fibre Pvt.Ltd.              TL                 CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Howrah Mills Co. Ltd                    BG$                CRISIL D       80      Reaffirmed
$ One-way changeable to letter of credit up to Rs.20 Million; Issuer Not Cooperating
Howrah Mills Co. Ltd                    CC*                CRISIL D       524     Reaffirmed
* Includes sub-limit of Rs.42.5 Million for FCDL. Rs.70 Million for packing credit, and Rs.42
Million for FDBP.; Issuer Not Cooperating
Howrah Mills Co. Ltd                    LOC%               CRISIL D       200     Reaffirmed
% One-way changeable to cash credit up to Rs.35 Million; Issuer Not Cooperating
Howrah Mills Co. Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       10.2    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Howrah Mills Co. Ltd                    TL#                CRISIL D       185.8   Reaffirmed
# includes Rs.150 million for rent securitisation loan; Issuer Not Cooperating
Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-Operative CC*~               CRISIL AA      55000   Reaffirmed
Ltd
*Out of Rs 1350 crore of Indian Overseas Bank limit, Rs 200 crore and Rs 470 crore is earmarked
to DBS Bank Ltd and Royal Bank of Scotland respectively; ~Out
Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-Operative LT Loan            CRISIL AA      15000   Reaffirmed
Ltd
Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-Operative Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA      11850   Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     Loan Fac

Innova Captab                           CC                 CRISIL BB      100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Innova Captab                           Foreign LOC        CRISIL BB      85      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Innova Captab Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB      200     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Innova Captab Pvt Ltd                   Standby LOC        CRISIL BB      20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Jindal Poly Films Ltd                   NCD                CRISIL A+      2500    Reaffirmed
Jindal Poly Films Ltd                   CC*                CRISIL A+      2000    Reaffirmed
*Includes working capital demand loan and packing credit, which are interchangeable
Jindal Poly Films Ltd                   LT Loan            CRISIL A+      1200    Reaffirmed
Jindal Poly Films Ltd                   Rupee TL           CRISIL A+      2280    Reaffirmed
Kamala Metachem                         Bill Discounting   CRISIL BB-     30      Reaffirmed
Kamala Metachem                         CC                 CRISIL BB-     24      Reaffirmed
Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BBB-    2200    Reaffirmed
Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd          LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    30197.5 Reaffirmed
Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    605.3   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Key Tech                                TL                 CRISIL BB-     150     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Khukhrain Builders                      Overdraft          CRISIL B+      55.6    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Linc Pen and Plastics Ltd               CC                 CRISIL A       325     Reaffirmed
Linc Pen and Plastics Ltd               LT Loan            CRISIL A       180     Reaffirmed
Linc Pen and Plastics Ltd               Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL A       5       Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Linc Pen and Plastics Ltd               WC Fac             CRISIL A       170     Assigned
M/s K. R. Solvent                       CC                 CRISIL B       130     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
M/s K. R. Solvent                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       0.5     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
M/s K. R. Solvent                       TL                 CRISIL B       65.3    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mahavir Dal Mills Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB-     130     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Mangalathu Enterprises                  CC                 CRISIL B       30      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mangalathu Enterprises                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       25      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Manugraph India Ltd                     CC*                CRISIL A-      200     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A
*Cash credit facility is completely fungible with working capital demand loan and export packing
credit
Manugraph India Ltd                     CC**               CRISIL A-      240     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A
**Cash credit facility is completely fungible with letter of credit and bank guarantee
Manugraph India Ltd                     Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL A-      35      Downgraded
                                        Limits                                    from CRISIL A
Manugraph India Ltd                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      600     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL A
Meera Gopi Jewels Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B+      85      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Milan Ginning Pressing Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL B       200     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Milan Ginning Pressing Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       4       Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Milan Ginning Pressing Pvt Ltd          TL                 CRISIL B       10      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Modern Construction Company             CC                 CRISIL B+      60      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Paarichem Resources LLP                 Line of Credit     CRISIL BB      400     Assigned
PNS Metals Ltd                          CC                 CRISIL B       90      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
PNS Metals Ltd                          Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B       90      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Pristine Commercials Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BBB-    97.5    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Qureshi International Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B       70      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
R.G. Buildwell Engineers Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB      300     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
R.S.V. Cotton Industries                CC                 CRISIL D       25      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
R.S.V. Cotton Industries                Proposed Rupee TL  CRISIL D       1.7     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
R.S.V. Cotton Industries                TL                 CRISIL D       28.3    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rathi Feeds India Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B       114.5   Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rathi Feeds India Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       37.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rathi Feeds India Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL B       28      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Roy Apparels Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      5.5     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Roy Apparels Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL B+      19.5    Assigned
Roy Apparels Pvt Ltd                    LT Loan            CRISIL B+      65      Assigned
S J Developers and Housing Pvt Ltd      Proposed TL        CRISIL B       60      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
S J Developers and Housing Pvt Ltd      TL                 CRISIL B       90      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sadashib Cold Storage Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B+      5       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Sadashib Cold Storage Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      20      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B
Sadashib Cold Storage Pvt Ltd           WC Loan            CRISIL B+      50      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Sarjan Watertech India Pvt Ltd          Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL B       15      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sarjan Watertech India Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL B       50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sarjan Watertech India Pvt Ltd          TL                 CRISIL B       7       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shiraj International                    CC                 CRISIL B       35      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shivam Corporation India                CC                 CRISIL B-      200     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Baba Naga Food Stuff Ltd          CC                 CRISIL B       1250    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Sai Het Agro                      TL                 CRISIL BB-     12.1    Assigned
Shree Sai Het Agro                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     2.9     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Shree Sai Het Agro                      CC                 CRISIL BB-     41.5    Assigned
Shree Sai Het Agro                      Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB-     43.5    Assigned
Shree Somnath Paper Mills Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL BB-     11.5    Reaffirmed
Shree Somnath Paper Mills Pvt Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     33.7    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Shree Somnath Paper Mills Pvt Ltd       Rupee TL           CRISIL BB-     29      Assigned
Sindhiya Plastic Industries             TL                 CRISIL B       7.5     Assigned
Sindhiya Plastic Industries             CC                 CRISIL B       42.5    Assigned
Sonhira Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd    CC                 CRISIL BB-     1500    Assigned
Sonhira Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd    TL                 CRISIL BB-     250     Assigned
Sooraj Agro Mills India Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB-     110     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Sooraj Agro Mills India Pvt Ltd         TL                 CRISIL BB-     46.3    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Sri Lakosha Polymer Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B       30      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Lakosha Polymer Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       22      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Lakosha Polymer Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL B       33      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Star Impex                              CC                 CRISIL B       20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sterimed INC                            CC                 CRISIL B       35      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sterimed INC                            Cash TL            CRISIL B       15      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sterimed INC                            Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL B       10      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Surajbhan Rajkumar Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sustainable Spinning and Commodities    CC                 CRISIL B       80      Downgraded
Pvt Ltd                                                                           from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sustainable Spinning and Commodities    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       95      Downgraded
Pvt Ltd                                 Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sustainable Spinning and Commodities    TL                 CRISIL B       445     Downgraded
Pvt Ltd                                                                           from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Swambhunath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL B-      81.2    Revised from
                                                                                  CRISIL B- and
                                                                                  simultaneously
upgraded to CRISIL B-
Swambhunath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd        WC Demand Loan     CRISIL B-      10.5    Revised from
                                                                                  CRISIL B- and
                                                                                  simultaneously
upgraded to CRISIL B-
Swambhunath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd        WC TL              CRISIL B-      3.3     Revised from
                                                                                  CRISIL B- and
                                                                                  simultaneously
upgraded to CRISIL B-
Swastika Steel and Allied Products Pvt  CC                 CRISIL BB-     110     Upgraded from
Ltd                                                                               CRISIL B+
Swastika Steel and Allied Products Pvt  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     109.5   Upgraded from
Ltd                                     Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals Ltd  CC                 CRISIL B       270     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals Ltd  Export Packing     CRISIL B       1200    Downgraded
                                        Credit                                    from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals Ltd  Foreign Bill       CRISIL B       250     Downgraded
                                        Purchase                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals Ltd  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       160     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals Ltd  Standby Line of    CRISIL B       290     Downgraded
                                        Credit                                    from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals Ltd  TL                 CRISIL B       200     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tata Capital Ltd                        CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+     150     Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Ltd                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA+     100     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Tata Capital Ltd                        PS                 CRISIL AA+     750     Assigned
Tata Capital Ltd                        NCD                CRISIL AA+     17500   Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Ltd                        PS                 CRISIL AA+     20750   Reaffirmed
TDI Infratech Ltd                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
TDI Infratech Ltd                       TL                 CRISIL B-      1645    Assigned
V. S. Cotton Industries                 CC                 CRISIL D       20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
V. S. Cotton Industries                 Proposed Rupee TL  CRISIL D       3.6     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
V. S. Cotton Industries                 TL                 CRISIL D       26.4    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vaswani Industries Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB-     450     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vaswani Industries Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     125     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vaswani Industries Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BB-     155     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vedanta Ltd                             EPCG Guarantee     CRISIL AA      24383.1 Withdrawal
                                        (ST)#
# Equivalent to USD 450 million, 1 USD=INR 67.38
Vedanta Ltd                             External           CRISIL AA      33091   Withdrawal
                                        Commercial
                                        Borrowings
Vedanta Ltd                             FB Fac**           CRISIL AA      47300   Reaffirmed
**Fund-based limit completely interchangeable with non-fund-based limit
Vedanta Ltd                             Non- FBL##         CRISIL AA      5000    Reaffirmed
## Capex letter of credit limit, interchangeable with operational non-fund based limits
Vedanta Ltd                             Rupee TL           CRISIL AA      10000   Withdrawal
Vedanta Ltd                             TL                 CRISIL AA      94122.1 Assigned
Vedanta Ltd                             TL                 CRISIL AA      48327.9 Withdrawal
Vedanta Ltd                             NCDs               CRISIL AA      500     Reaffirmed
Vedanta Ltd                             NCDs               CRISIL AA      5000    Reaffirmed
Vedanta Ltd                             NCDs               CRISIL AA      3000    Reaffirmed
Vedanta Ltd                             NCDs               CRISIL AA      3000    Reaffirmed
Vedanta Ltd                             NCDs               CRISIL AA      12500   Reaffirmed
Vedanta Ltd                             NCDs               CRISIL AA      15000   Reaffirmed
Vedanta Ltd                             NCDs               CRISIL AA      56000   Reaffirmed
Vedanta Ltd                             NCDs               CRISIL AA      21000   Reaffirmed
Vedanta Ltd                             PS                 CRISIL AA      30100   Reaffirmed
Vetrivel Explosives Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL D       150     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications
Vetrivel Explosives Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL D       314.5   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications
Vindhyavasini Automobiles Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL B       35      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vindhyavasini Automobiles Pvt Ltd       TL                 CRISIL B       15      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Zedson Agro Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL B+      32.5    Reaffirmed
Removed from Issuer Not Cooperating
Zedson Agro Pvt Ltd                     LT Loan            CRISIL B+      43      Reaffirmed
Removed from Issuer Not Cooperating
Zedson Agro Pvt Ltd                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      9.5     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Removed from Issuer Not Cooperating
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
