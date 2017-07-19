CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 19

Jul 19 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 18, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adage Automation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Adage Automation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Affil Vitrified Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 23 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ashoka Foam Multiplast Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Baldovino Foreign CRISIL A4 60 Downgraded Discounting Bill from CRISIL Purchase A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Cascy Forge Products BG CRISIL A4+ 0.7 Reaffirmed Cascy Forge Products LOC CRISIL A4+ 6.5 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 45000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 35000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 35000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed ST NCD) ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal- CRISIL PP-MLD 12000 Reaffirmed Protected Market- A1+r Linked Debentures Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 1520 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt (including CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed ST NCD) Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Principal- CRISIL PP- MLD 715 Reaffirmed Protected Market- A1+r Linked Debentures Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue * CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue * CRISIL A1+ 45000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue * CRISIL A1+ 50000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue * CRISIL A1+ 40000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue * CRISIL A1+ 40000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 63500 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd ST Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 5000 Assigned Protected Market A1+r Linked Debentures Es Pee Enterprizers BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Es Pee Enterprizers Overdraft CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Geeta Refinery Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Generic Engineering and Construction LOC & BG CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-Operative LOC & BG** CRISIL A1+ 72150 Reaffirmed Ltd **Rs 5394 crore is interchangeable with buyer's credit and short term loans Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-Operative Overdraft CRISIL A1+ 62000 Reaffirmed Ltd Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-Operative ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 64000 Reaffirmed Ltd Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-Operative CP CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd Innova Captab Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Issuer Not Cooperating Innova Captab Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A2 Issuer Not Cooperating Jindal Poly Films Ltd CP CRISIL A1 600 Reaffirmed Jindal Poly Films Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1 3000 Reaffirmed **Comprises bank guarantees, which are interchangeable Kamala Metachem Buyer`s Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Kamala Metachem Proposed Buyer CRISIL A4+ 21 Reaffirmed Credit Limit Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1000 Reaffirmed Khukhrain Builders BG CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Linc Pen and Plastics Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 75 Reaffirmed M/s K. R. Solvent BG CRISIL A4 4.2 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Mangalathu Enterprises Export Packing CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Credit Issuer Not Cooperating Manugraph India Ltd CP CRISIL A2+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Manugraph India Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 140 Downgraded from CRISIL A Manugraph India Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A2+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 ^Letter of credit is completely fungible with bank guarantee Manugraph India Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2+ 260 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Modern Construction Company BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Pristine Commercials Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 202.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ R.G. Buildwell Engineers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 670 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Issuer Not Cooperating R.S. Agrawal Infratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shiraj International LOC CRISIL A4 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Somnath Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5.8 Reaffirmed Sindhiya Plastic Industries BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Sri Lakosha Polymer Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 190 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Star Impex LOC CRISIL A4 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Star Impex Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Surajbhan Rajkumar Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sustainable Spinning and Commodities BG CRISIL A4 30 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Swambhunath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Revised from CRISIL A4 and simultaneously upgraded to CRISIL A4 Swastika Steel and Allied Products Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL A4 Swastika Steel and Allied Products Pvt Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL A4 Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Issuer Not Cooperating Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Issuer Not Cooperating Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A4 300 Downgraded Packing Credit from CRISIL A3+ Issuer Not Cooperating Tata Capital Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed TDI Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed TDI Infratech Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 250 Reaffirmed United Fortune International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 180 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating United Fortune International Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 30 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Vaswani Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 270 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Vedanta Ltd EPCG Guarantee CRISIL A1+ 5938.1 Reaffirmed (ST)# # Equivalent to USD 450 million, 1 USD=INR 67.38 Vedanta Ltd Non- FBL* CRISIL A1+ 159250 Reaffirmed * Non-fund-based limit of Rs 1500 crore interchangeable with fund-based limit Vedanta Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 130000 Reaffirmed CP) Vindhyavasini Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Vetrivel Explosives Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications Vetrivel Explosives Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACME Generics LLP CC CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating ACME Generics LLP TL CRISIL B+ 750 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Adage Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Affil Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Affil Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 228.7 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Affil Vitrified Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 68.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Amith Cashew Industries CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Amith Cashew Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 6.8 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Amith Cashew Industries Pledge Loan CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Amith Cashew Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Arjun Pulp and Paper India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 160 Reaffirmed Arjun Pulp and Paper India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 226 Assigned Ashoka Foam Multiplast Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ashoka Foam Multiplast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Baldovino Export Packing CRISIL B 40 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Bashir Oil Mills CC CRISIL B 85 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Bashir Oil Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Bharat Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Cascy Forge Products CC CRISIL BB+ 7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Cascy Forge Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 52.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Cascy Forge Products SME Care Loan CRISIL BB+ 3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Cascy Forge Products TL CRISIL BB+ 15.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB ECL Finance Ltd CC CRISIL AA 20800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 46477.8 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 25022.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac** **interchangeable with short term bank facilities ECL Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 12000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 20000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 9300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 5000 Reaffirmed Protected Market AAr Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd LT Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 5000 Reaffirmed Protected Market AAr Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal- CRISIL PP-MLD 11900 Reaffirmed Protected Equity- AAr Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal- CRISIL PP-MLD 350 Reaffirmed Protected AAr Market Linked Debentures Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 3250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AA 7000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac** **Interchangeable with short term bank facilities Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd PS CRISIL AA 1050 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac^ ^Interchangeable between short term and long term Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA 100 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AA 1050 Reaffirmed Issue Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 5000 Assigned Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2000 Assigned Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 4500 Assigned Loan Fac^ ^Interchangeable between short term and long term Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd LT Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 3000 Assigned Protected Market AAr Linked Debentures Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd LT Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 3500 Assigned Protected Market AAr Linked Debentures Es Pee Enterprizers LT Loan CRISIL B+ 3.9 Reaffirmed Es Pee Enterprizers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 26.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Geeta Refinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Generic Engineering and Construction CC CRISIL B 70 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Generic Engineering and Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Downgraded Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Go-Green Construction Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 13 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Go-Green Construction Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Go-Green Construction Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 126.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Gourav Poultries India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Gourav Poultries India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 13.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Gourav Poultries India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 121.2 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Gyan Shakti Education Welfare Trust TL CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Hem Cotex CC CRISIL B 140 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Hi-Tec Rock Fibre Pvt.Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Hi-Tec Rock Fibre Pvt.Ltd. Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Hi-Tec Rock Fibre Pvt.Ltd. TL CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Howrah Mills Co. Ltd BG$ CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed $ One-way changeable to letter of credit up to Rs.20 Million; Issuer Not Cooperating Howrah Mills Co. Ltd CC* CRISIL D 524 Reaffirmed * Includes sub-limit of Rs.42.5 Million for FCDL. Rs.70 Million for packing credit, and Rs.42 Million for FDBP.; Issuer Not Cooperating Howrah Mills Co. Ltd LOC% CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed % One-way changeable to cash credit up to Rs.35 Million; Issuer Not Cooperating Howrah Mills Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Howrah Mills Co. Ltd TL# CRISIL D 185.8 Reaffirmed # includes Rs.150 million for rent securitisation loan; Issuer Not Cooperating Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-Operative CC*~ CRISIL AA 55000 Reaffirmed Ltd *Out of Rs 1350 crore of Indian Overseas Bank limit, Rs 200 crore and Rs 470 crore is earmarked to DBS Bank Ltd and Royal Bank of Scotland respectively; ~Out Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-Operative LT Loan CRISIL AA 15000 Reaffirmed Ltd Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-Operative Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 11850 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Innova Captab CC CRISIL BB 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Innova Captab Foreign LOC CRISIL BB 85 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Innova Captab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Innova Captab Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Jindal Poly Films Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 2500 Reaffirmed Jindal Poly Films Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 2000 Reaffirmed *Includes working capital demand loan and packing credit, which are interchangeable Jindal Poly Films Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 1200 Reaffirmed Jindal Poly Films Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 2280 Reaffirmed Kamala Metachem Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Kamala Metachem CC CRISIL BB- 24 Reaffirmed Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 2200 Reaffirmed Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 30197.5 Reaffirmed Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 605.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Key Tech TL CRISIL BB- 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Khukhrain Builders Overdraft CRISIL B+ 55.6 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Linc Pen and Plastics Ltd CC CRISIL A 325 Reaffirmed Linc Pen and Plastics Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 180 Reaffirmed Linc Pen and Plastics Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A 5 Reaffirmed Limits Linc Pen and Plastics Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A 170 Assigned M/s K. R. Solvent CC CRISIL B 130 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating M/s K. R. Solvent Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating M/s K. R. Solvent TL CRISIL B 65.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Mahavir Dal Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Mangalathu Enterprises CC CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Mangalathu Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Manugraph India Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A *Cash credit facility is completely fungible with working capital demand loan and export packing credit Manugraph India Ltd CC** CRISIL A- 240 Downgraded from CRISIL A **Cash credit facility is completely fungible with letter of credit and bank guarantee Manugraph India Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A- 35 Downgraded Limits from CRISIL A Manugraph India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 600 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A Meera Gopi Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Milan Ginning Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Milan Ginning Pressing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Milan Ginning Pressing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Modern Construction Company CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Paarichem Resources LLP Line of Credit CRISIL BB 400 Assigned PNS Metals Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating PNS Metals Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Pristine Commercials Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 97.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Qureshi International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating R.G. Buildwell Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating R.S.V. Cotton Industries CC CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating R.S.V. Cotton Industries Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL D 1.7 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating R.S.V. Cotton Industries TL CRISIL D 28.3 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Rathi Feeds India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 114.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Rathi Feeds India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 37.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Rathi Feeds India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 28 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Roy Apparels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5.5 Assigned Loan Fac Roy Apparels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 19.5 Assigned Roy Apparels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned S J Developers and Housing Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating S J Developers and Housing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Sadashib Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sadashib Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Sadashib Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sarjan Watertech India Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sarjan Watertech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sarjan Watertech India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 7 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shiraj International CC CRISIL B 35 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Shivam Corporation India CC CRISIL B- 200 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Baba Naga Food Stuff Ltd CC CRISIL B 1250 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Sai Het Agro TL CRISIL BB- 12.1 Assigned Shree Sai Het Agro Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.9 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Sai Het Agro CC CRISIL BB- 41.5 Assigned Shree Sai Het Agro Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 43.5 Assigned Shree Somnath Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 11.5 Reaffirmed Shree Somnath Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 33.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Somnath Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 29 Assigned Sindhiya Plastic Industries TL CRISIL B 7.5 Assigned Sindhiya Plastic Industries CC CRISIL B 42.5 Assigned Sonhira Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 1500 Assigned Sonhira Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 250 Assigned Sooraj Agro Mills India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sooraj Agro Mills India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 46.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sri Lakosha Polymer Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Lakosha Polymer Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Lakosha Polymer Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 33 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Star Impex CC CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Sterimed INC CC CRISIL B 35 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Sterimed INC Cash TL CRISIL B 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Sterimed INC Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Surajbhan Rajkumar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sustainable Spinning and Commodities CC CRISIL B 80 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Sustainable Spinning and Commodities Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 95 Downgraded Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Sustainable Spinning and Commodities TL CRISIL B 445 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Swambhunath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 81.2 Revised from CRISIL B- and simultaneously upgraded to CRISIL B- Swambhunath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 10.5 Revised from CRISIL B- and simultaneously upgraded to CRISIL B- Swambhunath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 3.3 Revised from CRISIL B- and simultaneously upgraded to CRISIL B- Swastika Steel and Allied Products Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 110 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B+ Swastika Steel and Allied Products Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 109.5 Upgraded from Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL B 270 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Issuer Not Cooperating Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 1200 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB Issuer Not Cooperating Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B 250 Downgraded Purchase from CRISIL BBB Issuer Not Cooperating Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 160 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Issuer Not Cooperating Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 290 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB Issuer Not Cooperating Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL B 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Issuer Not Cooperating Tata Capital Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 150 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tata Capital Ltd PS CRISIL AA+ 750 Assigned Tata Capital Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 17500 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd PS CRISIL AA+ 20750 Reaffirmed TDI Infratech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac TDI Infratech Ltd TL CRISIL B- 1645 Assigned V. S. Cotton Industries CC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating V. S. Cotton Industries Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL D 3.6 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating V. S. Cotton Industries TL CRISIL D 26.4 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Vaswani Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 450 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Vaswani Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 125 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Vaswani Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 155 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Vedanta Ltd EPCG Guarantee CRISIL AA 24383.1 Withdrawal (ST)# # Equivalent to USD 450 million, 1 USD=INR 67.38 Vedanta Ltd External CRISIL AA 33091 Withdrawal Commercial Borrowings Vedanta Ltd FB Fac** CRISIL AA 47300 Reaffirmed **Fund-based limit completely interchangeable with non-fund-based limit Vedanta Ltd Non- FBL## CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed ## Capex letter of credit limit, interchangeable with operational non-fund based limits Vedanta Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 10000 Withdrawal Vedanta Ltd TL CRISIL AA 94122.1 Assigned Vedanta Ltd TL CRISIL AA 48327.9 Withdrawal Vedanta Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 12500 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 15000 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 56000 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 21000 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd PS CRISIL AA 30100 Reaffirmed Vetrivel Explosives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications Vetrivel Explosives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 314.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications Vindhyavasini Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Vindhyavasini Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Zedson Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Removed from Issuer Not Cooperating Zedson Agro Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 43 Reaffirmed Removed from Issuer Not Cooperating Zedson Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.5 Assigned Loan Fac Removed from Issuer Not Cooperating -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 