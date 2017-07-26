FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 26
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
#Company News
July 26, 2017 / 8:00 AM / 14 days ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 26

41 Min Read

    Jul 26 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 25, 2017.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Advance Panels and Switchgears Pvt Ltd  BG                 CRISIL A3+     120     Reaffirmed
Amod Stampings Pvt Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A3      550     Assigned
Issuer Not Cooperating
Anish Infracon India Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A3+     990     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A2
Issuer Not Cooperating
Apollo Pipes Ltd                        BG                 CRISIL A2      100     Reaffirmed
Apollo Pipes Ltd                        LOC                CRISIL A2      140     Reaffirmed
Aryan Tea Plantation Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4+     2       Reaffirmed
Bharat Carriers Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A4      5       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Brand Concepts Pvt Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Bihar Foundry and Castings Ltd          LOC                CRISIL D       40      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A4
Christy Fabric Pvt Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A4      16      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Churiwal Technopack Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Coastal Packagers Pvt Ltd               Post Shipment      CRISIL A4+     75      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Coastal Packagers Pvt Ltd               Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4+     100     Reaffirmed
Emami Ltd                               CP                 CRISIL A1+     5000    Reaffirmed
FG Glass Industries Pvt Ltd             Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3      10      Reaffirmed
FG Glass Industries Pvt Ltd             LOC                CRISIL A3      20      Reaffirmed
H R Ispat Pvt Ltd                       LOC                CRISIL A4+     11.6    Reaffirmed
H.D. Infrastructures                    BG                 CRISIL A4      50       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+*
*Issuer did not cooperate 
Harikrishna Steel Corporation           LOC                CRISIL A4+     760     Reaffirmed
Jagannath Polypacks Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4      15      Reaffirmed
Jain Steel Industries                   Proposed NFBL      CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
Jayshree Enterprises                    LOC                CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
Jinaam Dress Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4+     2.4     Reaffirmed
K Mohan and Company (Exports) Pvt Ltd   Export Packing     CRISIL A4      400     Downgraded
                                        Credit & Export                           from CRISIL A3
                                        Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting
K Mohan and Company (Exports) Pvt Ltd   Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A4      120     Downgraded
                                        Forward                                   from CRISIL A3
KCL Ltd                                 BG                 CRISIL A3+     10      Reaffirmed
KCL Ltd                                 Foreign LOC        CRISIL A3+     4.5     Reaffirmed
KCL Ltd                                 LOC                CRISIL A3+     10      Reaffirmed
Kunj Bihari Gold Leaf Industries Pvt LtdBG                 CRISIL A4+     1.5     Reaffirmed
L M J Services Ltd                      Inventory Funding  CRISIL A4+     50      Downgraded
                                        Fac                                       from CRISIL A3
Lasa Laboratory Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A4      80      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+*
*Issuer did not cooperate
Mahalaxmi Automotives Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A4      33.3    Reaffirmed
Mahatma Education Society               Overdraft          CRISIL A3+     386.4   Reaffirmed
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial         ST Bk Fac          CRISIL A1+     14370   -
Services Ltd
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial         CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     50000   -
Services Ltd
Mars Tea India Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4+     1.7     Reaffirmed
Mehta Alloys Ltd                        BG                 CRISIL A4+     3.5     Reaffirmed
Mira Sea Foods                          Proposed Export    CRISIL A4      5       Reaffirmed
                                        Packing Credit
Narayana Reddy And Others               BG                 CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
New Modern Technomech Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A4+     380     Reaffirmed
New Modern Technomech Pvt Ltd           LOC                CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
Progressive Fertichem Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A4+     12      Reaffirmed
Progressive Fertichem Pvt Ltd           LOC                CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
Rajasthan Transmat Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4      25      Reaffirmed
Rajasthan Transmat Pvt Ltd              LOC                CRISIL A4      5       Reaffirmed
Reliance Industries Ltd                 ST Debt            CRISIL A1+     45000   Reaffirmed
Reliance Industries Ltd                 CP                 CRISIL A1+     150000  Reaffirmed
Renfro India Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A3+     15      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3
Renfro India Pvt Ltd                    LOC & BG           CRISIL A3+     215     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3
Sami Labs Ltd                           BG                 CRISIL A2+     15      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2
Sami Labs Ltd                           Export Packing     CRISIL A2+     1100    Upgraded from
                                        Credit                                    CRISIL A2
Sami Labs Ltd                           Foreign Bill       CRISIL A2+     160     Upgraded from
                                        Discounting                               CRISIL A2
Sami Labs Ltd                           LOC                CRISIL A2+     25      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2
Sanyasihat Tea Processing Pvt Ltd       BG                 CRISIL A4+     4       Reaffirmed
Sarodamoni Tea Company Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A4+     1.7     Reaffirmed
Sistema Shyam Teleservices Ltd          ST Loan            CRISIL A4+     3900    -
Revised to Rating Watch with Negative Implications from Rating Watch with Developing
Implications
Smart Stainless Tubes Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A4      2.5     Reaffirmed
Smart Stainless Tubes Pvt Ltd           Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      0.7     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Suman Forwarding Agency Pvt Ltd         BG                 CRISIL A4+     15      Assigned
Tanishka International                  Foreign            CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Bill
                                        Purchase
Tanishka International                  Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
Tanishka International                  Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
TMF Holdings Ltd                        ST Debt            CRISIL A1+     10000   Assigned
TMF Holdings Ltd                        ST Debt            CRISIL A1+     10000   Withdrawal
Union Roadways Corporation              BG                 CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
Vistar Properties Pvt Ltd               Overdraft          CRISIL A3      100     Assigned
VTJ Sea Foods                           Bill Discounting   CRISIL D       40      Downgraded
                                        under LOC                                 from CRISIL A4
VTJ Sea Foods                           Packing Credit     CRISIL D       42.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A4


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abad Fisheries Pvt Ltd                  Rupee TL           CRISIL A+      1100    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A-
Abhilasha Jewellers Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BBB     680     Reaffirmed
Advance Panels and Switchgears Pvt Ltd  CC                 CRISIL BBB     100     Reaffirmed
Advance Panels and Switchgears Pvt Ltd  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     50      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Advance Panels and Switchgears Pvt Ltd  TL                 CRISIL BBB     10      Reaffirmed
Amod Stampings Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BBB-    92.7    Assigned
Amod Stampings Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    172.3   Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Amod Stampings Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BBB-    435     Assigned
Anish Infracon India Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BBB     210     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Annai Jewellers                         CC                 CRISIL BB      80      Reaffirmed
Annai Jewellers                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Apollo Pipes Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL BBB+    260     Reaffirmed
Apollo Pipes Ltd                        TL                 CRISIL BBB+    50      Reaffirmed
Aryan Tea Plantation Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB+     55      Reaffirmed
Aryan Tea Plantation Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     42.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Banshidhar Agro Cold Storage Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL B+      35      Reaffirmed
Banshidhar Agro Cold Storage Pvt Ltd    TL                 CRISIL B+      39.2    Reaffirmed
Bharat Carriers Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL B       80      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Bharat Carriers Ltd                     Proposed TL        CRISIL B       16      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Bharat Carriers Ltd                     TL                 CRISIL B       53      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Bharat Motors Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL B       120     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Bharat Motors Ltd                       Channel Financing  CRISIL B       160     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Bharat Motors Ltd                       Corporate Loan     CRISIL B       33      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Bharat Motors Ltd                       Proposed TL        CRISIL B       3.7     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Bharat Motors Ltd                       TL                 CRISIL B       18.3    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Bihar Foundry and Castings Ltd          CC                 CRISIL D       539.8   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
Bihar Foundry and Castings Ltd          Funded Interest TL CRISIL D       38.7    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Bihar Foundry and Castings Ltd          Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL D       180.6   Downgraded
                                        Limits                                    from CRISIL B
Bihar Foundry and Castings Ltd          TL                 CRISIL D       750.9   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Brand Concepts Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B+      77      Reaffirmed
Brand Concepts Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      23      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Brojendra Plantation Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB+     47.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Brojendra Plantation Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     2.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Christy Fabric Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B       10      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Christy Fabric Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       7       Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B+
Christy Fabric Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL B       17      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Churiwal Technopack Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B       70      Reaffirmed
Churiwal Technopack Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       25      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Churiwal Technopack Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL B       32.5    Reaffirmed
Coastal Packagers Pvt Ltd               Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL BB-     20      Reaffirmed
Coastal Packagers Pvt Ltd               Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BB-     37.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Issuer Not Cooperating
Coastal Packagers Pvt Ltd               WC TL              CRISIL BB-     17.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Creations - Chennai                     LT Loan            CRISIL B+      310     Assigned
Creations - Chennai                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      690     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Delhi Airport Parking Services Pvt Ltd  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A+      370     Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL A-
Emami Ltd                               NCD                CRISIL AA+     3000    Reaffirmed
FG Glass Industries Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BBB-    130     Reaffirmed
FG Glass Industries Pvt Ltd             LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    60      Reaffirmed
G. D. Motors                            Inventory Funding  CRISIL B+      81      Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Gayatri Infrastructure Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB-     25.1    Reaffirmed
Gayatri Infrastructure Ltd              Overdraft          CRISIL BB-     23.8    Reaffirmed
Gayatri Infrastructure Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     201.1   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Gayatri Infrastructure Ltd              TL                 CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd TL*                CRISIL A-      5201.3  Rating Watch
                                                                                  with Negative
                                                                                  Implications
*equivalent to USD 80.02 million converted at Rs 65/USD 
H R Ispat Pvt Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL BB-     80      Reaffirmed
H R Ispat Pvt Ltd                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     100     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
H.D. Infrastructures                    CC                 CRISIL B+      25      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
H.D. Infrastructures                    Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      25      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Harikrishna Steel Corporation           CC                 CRISIL BB-     120     Reaffirmed
HILITE Realtors (India) LLP             LT Loan            CRISIL D       500     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Hinduja International                   CC                 CRISIL B       40      Reaffirmed
Hinduja International                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       60      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Hindustan Agencies                      CC                 CRISIL BB+     150     Reaffirmed
Hindustan Agencies                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     27.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Jagannath Polypacks Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL C       45      Reaffirmed
Jagannath Polypacks Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL C       20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Jain Steel Industries                   CC                 CRISIL BB-     100     Reaffirmed
Jain Steel Industries                   Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Jayshree Enterprises                    CC                 CRISIL BB-     30      Reaffirmed
Jinaam Dress Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB+     300     Reaffirmed
Jinaam Dress Pvt Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL BB+     67.6    Reaffirmed
K Mohan and Company (Exports) Pvt Ltd   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       45      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
KCL Ltd                                 CC                 CRISIL BBB     58.5    Reaffirmed
KCL Ltd                                 WC Fac             CRISIL BBB     87      Reaffirmed
Keggfarms Pvt Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL BB-     150     Reaffirmed
Kunj Bihari Gold Leaf Industries Pvt LtdCC                 CRISIL BB      45      Reaffirmed
Kunj Bihari Gold Leaf Industries Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      3       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Kunj Bihari Gold Leaf Industries Pvt LtdTL                 CRISIL BB      17      Reaffirmed
L M J Services Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BB      150     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Lasa Laboratory Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B       80      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+ *
*Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information
Lasa Laboratory Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL B       190     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+ *
*Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information
M. G. T. Motors Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB      155     Reaffirmed
M. G. T. Motors Pvt Ltd                 Corporate Mortgage CRISIL BB      50      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan
M.B. Tea And Allied Products Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL BB+     120     Reaffirmed
Mahalaxmi Automotives Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B       55      Reaffirmed
Mahalaxmi Automotives Pvt Ltd           Inventory Funding  CRISIL B       220     Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Mahalaxmi Automotives Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       381.7   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Mahalaxmi Automotives Pvt Ltd           Rupee TL           CRISIL B       310     Reaffirmed
Mahalaxmi Transport                     Rupee TL           CRISIL B       160     Reaffirmed
Mahatma Education Society               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     84.2    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Mahatma Education Society               TL                 CRISIL BBB     1529.4  Reaffirmed
Mahavir Eco Projects Pvt Ltd            LT Loan            CRISIL B       147.5   Reaffirmed
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial         CC                 CRISIL AA+     19570   -
Services Ltd
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial         LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AA+     120900  -
Services Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA+     51590   -
Services Ltd                            Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial         NCD                CRISIL AA+     12071   -
Services Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial         Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AA+     8076    -
Services Ltd                            Programme
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial         FD Programme       FAAA/S         -       -
Services Ltd
Mars Tea India Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB+     48.3    Reaffirmed
Mehta Alloys Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL BB-     82.5    Reaffirmed
Mehta Alloys Ltd                        Rupee TL           CRISIL BB-     10.4    Reaffirmed
Mira Sea Foods                          Export Packing     Non            80      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit             Convertible
                                                           Debentures Aggregating
N. A. Shelar and Company                Overdraft          CRISIL C       40      Reaffirmed
N. A. Shelar and Company                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL C       10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Narayana Reddy And Others               CC                 CRISIL B+      49.5    Reaffirmed
Natural Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd CC                 CRISIL B+      1350    Reaffirmed
Natural Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd LT Loan            CRISIL B+      150     Reaffirmed
New Modern Technomech Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB      220     Reaffirmed
New Modern Technomech Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      30      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
New Modern Technomech Pvt Ltd           Standby Line of    CRISIL BB      30      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
P. C. Industries                        CC                 CRISIL B       55      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B-
P. C. Industries                        TL                 CRISIL B       19.9    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B-
Prakash Gold Palace Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BBB     1650    Reaffirmed
Prakash Gold Palace Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     111.2   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Progressive Fertichem Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB+     30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Progressive Fertichem Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     12      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Radha Krishna Firayalal & Co            CC                 CRISIL B       58.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Radha Krishna Firayalal & Co            TL                 CRISIL B       6.5     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Rajasthan Transmat Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B       30      Reaffirmed
Rajasthan Transmat Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL B       6       Reaffirmed
Reliable Infrastructure Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL D       11.5    Reaffirmed
Reliable Infrastructure Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       25      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Reliable Infrastructure Pvt Ltd         WC TL              CRISIL D       33.5    Reaffirmed
Reliance Industries Ltd                 FB Fac*            CRISIL AAA     499650  Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable between bank guarantee, letter of credit, export packing credit, and
post-shipment credit 
Reliance Industries Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AAA     150000  Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Reliance Industries Ltd                 Rupee TL           CRISIL AAA     350     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Reliance Industries Ltd                 NCDs               CRISIL AAA     100080  Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Renfro India Pvt Ltd                    Export Packing     CRISIL BBB     325     Upgraded from
                                        Credit$                                   CRISIL BBB-
$ Interchangeable with LC upto Rs.6 cr and Rs.6.5 cr of CC  
Renfro India Pvt Ltd                    Rupee TL           CRISIL BBB     270     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Renfro India Pvt Ltd                    Export Packing     CRISIL BBB     165     Upgraded from
                                        Credit#                                   CRISIL BBB-
#Fully interchangeable with CC, Rs.2 crore is sublimit of LC 
Renfro India Pvt Ltd                    Export Packing     CRISIL BBB     100     Upgraded from
                                        Credit*                                   CRISIL BBB-
*Fully interchangeable with Cash Credit (CC)/pre-shipment/post shipment finance/Working capital
demand loan (WCDL) 
Renfro India Pvt Ltd                    Export Packing     CRISIL BBB     110     Upgraded from
                                        Credit                                    CRISIL BBB-
S. K. Trader                            CC                 CRISIL BB-     61      Assigned
S. K. Trader                            Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB-     24      Assigned
Sami Labs Ltd                           LT Loan            CRISIL A-      50      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB+
Sami Labs Ltd                           TL                 CRISIL A-      200     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB+
Sanei Motors Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB      25      Reaffirmed
Sanei Motors Pvt Ltd                    Electronic Dealer  CRISIL BB      140     Reaffirmed
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Sanei Motors Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sangdeep Acid-Chem Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sangdeep Acid-Chem Pvt Ltd              LT Loan            CRISIL B+      25      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sanyasihat Tea Processing Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL BB+     35.1    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sanyasihat Tea Processing Pvt Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     4.8     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sanyasihat Tea Processing Pvt Ltd       TL                 CRISIL BB+     56.1    Reaffirmed
Sarodamoni Tea Company Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB+     22.5    Reaffirmed
Sarodamoni Tea Company Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     55.8    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sarodamoni Tea Company Pvt Ltd          TL                 CRISIL BB+     20      Reaffirmed
Sarvodaya Education Society             LT Loan            CRISIL B       250     Reaffirmed
Sevenseas Global Express Logistics Pvt  CC                 CRISIL BB      95      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sevenseas Global Express Logistics Pvt  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      25      Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     Loan Fac
Sharvi Rice Mill Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
Sharvi Rice Mill Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL B+      80      Reaffirmed
# Fully interchangeable with CC, Rs.2 crore is sublimit of Letter of Credit (LC)
Shelar Properties Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B-      25      Reaffirmed
* Fully interchangeable with Cash credit (CC)/pre-shipment/post shipment finance/Working capital
demand loan (WCDL)
Shelar Properties Pvt Ltd               LT Loan            CRISIL B-      69.5    Reaffirmed
Shelar Properties Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      55.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shelar Properties Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL B-      240     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Badri Kedar Udyog Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL B+      150     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Krishna Rice and General Mills    CC                 CRISIL B       77.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  B+*
*Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information
Shree Krishna Rice and General Mills    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       12.5    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  B+*
*Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information 
Shree Krishna Rice and General Mills    TL                 CRISIL B       15      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  B+*
*Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information 
Shree Krishna Rice and General Mills    Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B       45      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  B+*
*Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information 
Shubham Industries - Kadi               CC                 CRISIL B       140     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-*
*Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information 
Sistema Shyam Teleservices Ltd          BG                 CRISIL BB      7670    Revised to
                                                                                  Rating Watch
                                                                                  with Negative
Implications from Rating Watch with Developing Implications
Smart Stainless Tubes Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B+      57      Reaffirmed
Smart Stainless Tubes Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL B+      64.8    Reaffirmed
Snehmangal Developers & Builders        TL                 CRISIL B       100     Assigned
Soorya Cashew Factory                   CC                 CRISIL B       90      Reaffirmed
Sri Bhagyalakshmi Commercial CorporationCC                 CRISIL BB-     110     Reaffirmed
Suchitra Yarn Traders                   Overdraft          CRISIL BB+     100     Reaffirmed
Suchitra Yarn Traders                   Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB+     13      Reaffirmed
Suchitra Yarn Traders                   TL                 CRISIL BB+     17      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Suchitraa Silk Pvt Ltd                  Overdraft          CRISIL BB+     100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Suchitraa Silk Pvt Ltd                  Proposed TL        CRISIL BB+     110     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Suman Forwarding Agency Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB+     210     Assigned
Issuer Not Cooperating
Suman Forwarding Agency Pvt Ltd         TL                 CRISIL BB+     25      Assigned
Issuer Not Cooperating
Suman Mfg. Works Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB+     60      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Suman Mfg. Works Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     17.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Suman Mfg. Works Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BB+     12.5    Reaffirmed
*Issuer Not Cooperating
Suryodaya Edibles(India) Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
*Issuer Not Cooperating
Suryodaya Edibles(India) Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      34.6    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
*Issuer Not Cooperating
Suryodaya Edibles(India) Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL B+      5.4     Reaffirmed
Swarnalaxmi Mercantile Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB+     37      Reaffirmed
Swarnalaxmi Mercantile Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     38      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Swarnalaxmi Mercantile Pvt Ltd          TL                 CRISIL BB+     25      Reaffirmed
TMF Holdings Ltd                        NCD                CRISIL A+      20000   Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable between bank guarantee, letter of credit, export packing credit, and
post-shipment credit
TMF Holdings Ltd                        Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AA      14000   Withdrawal
                                        Programme
TMF Holdings Ltd                        NCD                CRISIL AA      56050   Withdrawal
TMF Holdings Ltd                        Perpetual Bonds    CRISIL AA      4150    Withdrawal
Union Roadways Corporation              CC                 CRISIL BB+     80      Reaffirmed
Union Roadways Corporation              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     30      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Enhanced from Rs.5000 Crore)
United Exports                          Bill Purchase -    CRISIL D       150     Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Fac
*Issuer did not cooperate
United Exports                          CC                 CRISIL D       350     Reaffirmed
*Issuer did not cooperate
United Exports                          Packing Credit     CRISIL D       350     Reaffirmed
*Issuer did not cooperate
United Exports                          TL                 CRISIL D       170     Reaffirmed
*Issuer did not cooperate
Varmora Foods Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL D       31.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
*Issuer did not cooperate
Varmora Foods Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       1       Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B+
Varmora Foods Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL D       67.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Vistar Properties Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL BBB-    660     Assigned
VTJ Sea Foods                           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       42.5    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B+
Yasoram Builders                        LT Loan            CRISIL B+      150     Reaffirmed



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

