13 days ago
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 27
#Company News
July 27, 2017 / 5:17 AM / 13 days ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 27

46 Min Read

   Jul 27 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 26, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Armstrong Knitting Mills                Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      160     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ashapura Aromas Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A2      100     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+
Ashapura Aromas Pvt Ltd                 Packing Credit     CRISIL A2      5       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+
Ashtech India Pvt Ltd                   LOC & BG           CRISIL A3+     150     Reaffirmed
Ashtech India Pvt Ltd                   Overdraft          CRISIL A3+     240     Reaffirmed
B Ghose and Co Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4+     15      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
BBK Shoes                               BG                 CRISIL A4      22.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+
Beekay Plaza Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4      2       Reaffirmed
Bhagwati Fastners Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A4      3       Reaffirmed
Bhavani Enterprises- Shencottah         LOC                CRISIL A4      90      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Bhimji Velji Sorathia Construction Pvt  BG                 CRISIL A3+     520     Upgraded from
Ltd                                                                               CRISIL A3
BNP Paribas                             CD                 CRISIL A1+     20000   Reaffirmed
Bright Foundries Coimbatore Pvt Ltd     LOC                CRISIL A4      1.5     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Crescent Export Syndicate               BG                 CRISIL A4+     1       Reaffirmed
Crescent Export Syndicate               Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     90      Reaffirmed
Crescent Export Syndicate               Post Shipment      CRISIL A4+     90      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Devendra Exports Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4      4       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Devendra Exports Pvt Ltd                Export Bill        CRISIL A4      7       Reaffirmed
                                        Negotiation
Issuer Not Cooperating
Devendra Exports Pvt Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A4      7       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Emmtex Synthetics Ltd                   Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4+     5       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Eram Motors Pvt Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A4      90      Reaffirmed
Erode Sri Palani Murugan Spinning Mills BG                 CRISIL A4      5       Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Fairdeal Steels Pvt Ltd                 Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4+     55      Assigned
                                        under LOC
Feather Spintex Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4      19      Reaffirmed
Finstone Granito Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4      26      Assigned
Frontier Springs Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
Frontier Springs Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
J.K. Fisheries                          Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
                                        under LOC
Janki Dass Rice Mills                   Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     450     Reaffirmed
Jay Dee Enterprises                     Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4      82      Assigned
Jay Dee Enterprises                     Export Packing     CRISIL A4      30      Assigned
                                        Credit
Kangaro Industries Ltd                  Foreign Bill       CRISIL A1+     10      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Kangaro Industries Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A1+     10      Reaffirmed
Kanin India                             Foreign Bill       CRISIL A1+     10      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Kanin India                             LOC                CRISIL A1+     5       Reaffirmed
Kanin India                             Packing Credit     CRISIL A1+     80      Reaffirmed
Krans Projects Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4+     175     Reaffirmed
Late Smt. Vidyawanti Labhu Ram          BG                 CRISIL A4+     12      Reaffirmed
Foundation For Science Research and
Social Welfare
Late Smt. Vidyawanti Labhu Ram          Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     80      Reaffirmed
Foundation For Science Research and
Social Welfare
Madura Coats Pvt Ltd                    LOC^^              CRISIL A1+     2000    Reaffirmed
^^ Interchangeable with other non- fund- based limits
Mas Enterprises Ltd                     Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4      23      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mediplus India Ltd                      BG                 CRISIL A4      7.5     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A3
Mediplus India Ltd                      LOC                CRISIL A4      50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A3
Mohta Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd        Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      60      Assigned
Mohta Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd        LOC                CRISIL A4      40      Assigned
Mohta Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd        Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4      130     Assigned
Myhome Collections Pvt Ltd              Post Shipment      CRISIL A4      120     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Natural Products Export Corporation Ltd Export Packing     CRISIL A4      92.5    Downgraded
                                        Credit                                    from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+

Issuer Not Cooperating
Niladree Build- Tech Pvt Ltd            LOC & BG           CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
Nittyakali Rice Mill                    BG                 CRISIL A4      3       Reaffirmed
Nittyakali Rice Mill                    Bill Purchase-     CRISIL A4      39.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Fac
Obeetee Pvt Ltd                         Export Packing     CRISIL A2      270     Downgraded
                                        Credit@                                   from CRISIL
                                                                                  A2+
@ Both way interchangeable of Rs.15 crore between Export Packing Credit (EPC) and Foreign Bill
Purchase (FBP).
Obeetee Pvt Ltd                         Foreign Bill       CRISIL A2      180     Downgraded
                                        Purchase#                                 from CRISIL
                                                                                  A2+
# Both way interchangeable of Rs.15 crore between Export Packing Credit (EPC) and Foreign Bill
Purchase (FBP).
Obeetee Pvt Ltd                         LOC^               CRISIL A2      5       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A2+
^It contains sublimit of Bank Guarantee (BG) of Rs.50 lakhs
Obeetee Pvt Ltd                         Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A2      236.1   Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A2+
Obeetee Pvt Ltd                         Standby Line of    CRISIL A2      90      Downgraded
                                        Credit                                    from CRISIL
                                                                                  A2+
OBEETEE Textiles Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A3+     20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
OBEETEE Textiles Pvt Ltd                Export Packing     CRISIL A3+     40      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Issuer Not Cooperating
OBEETEE Textiles Pvt Ltd                Foreign Bill       CRISIL A3+     20      Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
Issuer Not Cooperating
OBEETEE Textiles Pvt Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A3+     130     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
OBEETEE Textiles Pvt Ltd                Standby Line of    CRISIL A3+     12      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Issuer Not Cooperating
Oriental Export Corporation             BG                 CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
Oriental Export Corporation             Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4+     90      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Oriental Export Corporation             Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Oriental Export Corporation             Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     135     Reaffirmed
Oriental Export Corporation             Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Pasupati Acrylon Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A3+     49.6    Reaffirmed
Pasupati Acrylon Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A3+     2137.1  Reaffirmed
Patel Timber Depot                      Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Pearl Apparels                          Foreign            CRISIL A4      30      Downgraded
                                        Documentary Bills                         from CRISIL A3
                                        Purchase
Issuer Not Cooperating
Pearl Apparels                          Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A4      36      Downgraded
                                        Forward                                   from CRISIL A3
Issuer Not Cooperating
Pearl Apparels                          Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      30      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A3
Issuer Not Cooperating
R N Knitfab Pvt Ltd                     Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4+     5       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ritisha Oils Pvt Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A4      100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
S.S Medical Systems ( India) Pvt Ltd    BG                 CRISIL A4      20      Assigned
Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A3      75      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd          LOC                CRISIL A3      125     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shankar Motors Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4      5       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Smp Constructions Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A3      80      Assigned
Smp Constructions Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A3      80      Assigned
Srinivasa Engineering Works             BG                 CRISIL A4      2       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tata Ceramics Ltd                       BG                 CRISIL A3      5       Reaffirmed
Tata Ceramics Ltd                       Export Packing     CRISIL A3      185     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Tata Ceramics Ltd                       LOC                CRISIL A3      45      Reaffirmed
Tata Ceramics Ltd                       Non- FBL           CRISIL A3      130     Reaffirmed
Tijiya Engineering Pvt Ltd              Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
Tijiya Engineering Pvt Ltd              Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
Tijiya Engineering Pvt Ltd              Standby Line of    CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd          CP                 CRISIL A1+     2500    Withdrawal
Westwell Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd         BG                 CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating

MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
BNP Paribas                             FD                 FAAA           108000  Reaffirmed
BNP Paribas                             FD                 FAAA           192000  Reaffirmed

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anil Fireworks Factory                  CC                 CRISIL B+      120     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Anil Fireworks Factory                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      14      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Armstrong Knitting Mills                CC                 CRISIL B-      100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Armstrong Knitting Mills                Foreign Bill       CRISIL B-      26.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
Issuer Not Cooperating
Armstrong Knitting Mills                LT Loan            CRISIL B-      17.9    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Artech Realtors Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     177     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ashapura Aromas Pvt Ltd                 Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL BBB+    135     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Ashapura Aromas Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB+    20      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Ashtech India Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BBB     10      Reaffirmed
Ashtech India Pvt Ltd                   Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB     90      Reaffirmed
Ashtech India Pvt Ltd                   LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     310     Reaffirmed
Ashtech India Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Ashtech India Pvt Ltd                   Rupee TL           CRISIL BBB     140     Reaffirmed
B Ghose and Co Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB-     85      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
B Ghose and Co Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     25      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
B Ghose and Co Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BB-     5       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
BBK Shoes                               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      22.5    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
BBK Shoes                               TL                 CRISIL B+      55      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Beekay Plaza Pvt Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL B       83      Reaffirmed
Bertelsmann Marketing Services India    Overdraft*         CRISIL AA+(SO) 400     Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd                                                                           CRISIL AA(SO)
*Completely interchangeable among short- term loan, letter of credit, and issuance of guarantees
Bhagwati Fastners Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B       25      Reaffirmed
Bhagwati Fastners Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL B       82      Reaffirmed
Bhavani Enterprises- Shencottah         CC                 CRISIL B       20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Bhimji Velji Sorathia Construction Pvt  CC                 CRISIL BBB     51      Upgraded from
Ltd                                                                               CRISIL BBB-
Bhimji Velji Sorathia Construction Pvt  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     329     Upgraded from
Ltd                                     Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BBB-
Bright Foundries Coimbatore Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL B       42.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Bright Foundries Coimbatore Pvt Ltd     LT Loan            CRISIL B       4       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Bright Foundries Coimbatore Pvt Ltd     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       32      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL BB
Bush Tea Co Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL B       200     Reaffirmed
Chhattisgarh Hydro Power LLP            TL                 CRISIL BB+     1350    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Crescent Export Syndicate               Foreign LOC        CRISIL BB-     6       Reaffirmed
Crescent Export Syndicate               TL                 CRISIL BB-     25      Reaffirmed
Crescent Export Syndicate               WC TL              CRISIL BB-     38      Reaffirmed
Devendra Exports Pvt Ltd                Drop Line          CRISIL B       14.8    Downgraded
                                        Overdraft Fac                             from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Devendra Exports Pvt Ltd                Export Packing     CRISIL B       7       Downgraded
                                        Credit                                    from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Devendra Exports Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       30.2    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Dharshini Impex Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Assigned
Dharshini Impex Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      40      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Diana Heights                           TL                 CRISIL D       90      Reaffirmed
Down Town Charity Trust                 TL                 CRISIL BB      186.5   Reaffirmed
DSL Infrastructure And Space Developers Rupee TL           CRISIL BB      500     Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Eden Real Estates Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      460     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Eden Real Estates Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL B+      290     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Eden Real Estates Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      460     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Eden Real Estates Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL B+      290     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Emmtex Synthetics Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB+     100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Emmtex Synthetics Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     5       Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Eram Motors Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL B+      150     Reaffirmed
Eram Motors Pvt Ltd                     Inventory Funding  CRISIL B+      150     Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Eram Motors Pvt Ltd                     LT Loan            CRISIL B+      170     Reaffirmed
Erode Sri Palani Murugan Spinning Mills CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Erode Sri Palani Murugan Spinning Mills Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      41.4    Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd                                 Loan Fac
Erode Sri Palani Murugan Spinning Mills Rupee TL           CRISIL B+      14      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Fairdeal Steels Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB-     30      Assigned
Fairdeal Steels Pvt Ltd                 Channel Financing  CRISIL BB-     80      Assigned
Feather Spintex Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B+      40      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Feather Spintex Pvt Ltd                 Rupee TL           CRISIL B+      290     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Finstone Granito Pvt Ltd                Medium TL          CRISIL B       210     Assigned
Finstone Granito Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B       70      Assigned
Frontier Springs Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB+     50      Reaffirmed
Frontier Springs Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     0.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Frontier Springs Ltd                    Standby Line of    CRISIL BB+     7.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Frontier Springs Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL BB+     38.7    Reaffirmed
Godawari Cotton Industries              CC                 CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
J.K. Fisheries                          CC                 CRISIL B+      47.5    Reaffirmed
J.K. Fisheries                          Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      2.5     Reaffirmed
Janki Dass Rice Mills                   CC                 CRISIL BB      150     Reaffirmed
Janki Dass Rice Mills                   Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB      120     Reaffirmed
Kangaro Industries Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL A+      210     Reaffirmed
Kangaro Industries Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A+      275     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Kanin India                             CC                 CRISIL A+      30      Reaffirmed
Kanin India                             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A+      35      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd               CC*                CRISIL AAA     1600    Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with buyer's credit, working capital loan, letter of credit, and bank
guarantee.
Kanti Prasad Mittal                     CC                 CRISIL BB+     156     Assigned
Krans Projects Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB-     65      Reaffirmed
Krans Projects Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Late Smt. Vidyawanti Labhu Ram          Proposed TL        --             39.1    Withdrawal
Foundation For Science Research and
Social Welfare
Late Smt. Vidyawanti Labhu Ram          Proposed TL        CRISIL BB+     30.9    Upgraded from
Foundation For Science Research and                                               CRISIL BB
Social Welfare
Late Smt. Vidyawanti Labhu Ram          TL                 CRISIL BB+     63.1    Assigned
Foundation For Science Research and
Social Welfare
Luthfa Foundation                       CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL B-      2       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
Luthfa Foundation                       LT Bk Fac          CRISIL B-      29.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
Luthfa Foundation                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      63.5    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
Luthfa Foundation                       Proposed TL        CRISIL B-      30      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
M.R. Overseas Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL B+      470     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Madura Coats Pvt Ltd                    CC^                CRISIL AA-     500     Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable with other fund- based limits
Malwa Auto Sales Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB-     80      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mani Jewel                              CC                 CRISIL BB      39      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Mani Jewel                              Gold Loan          CRISIL BB      31      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Mani Jewel                              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      30      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB-
Manoj Kumar and Sons                    CC                 CRISIL B+      80      Reaffirmed
Manoj Kumar and Sons                    Cash TL            CRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
Mas Enterprises Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL B-      196     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mediplus India Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL B       72.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Mediplus India Ltd                      TL                 CRISIL B       1.2     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Modern Distropolis Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B       175     Reaffirmed
Modern Distropolis Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Modern Distropolis Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL B       25      Reaffirmed
Mohta Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL C       5       Assigned
Moksha Foods and Beverages Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL B+      70      Assigned
Mother's Educational Charitable Trust   LT Loan            CRISIL B-      54      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
Multidimension Warangal Multiplex Pvt   LT Loan            CRISIL B+      150     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Myhome Collections Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B       15      Reaffirmed
Myhome Collections Pvt Ltd              Export Packing     CRISIL B       110     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
N.S.P. Tex                              Bill Discounting   CRISIL B       90      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
N.S.P. Tex                              Export Packing     CRISIL B       125     Downgraded
                                        Credit                                    from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
N.S.P. Tex                              Rupee TL           CRISIL B       25      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Navin Ginning Factory                   CC                 CRISIL BB-     90      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Niladree Build- Tech Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL B       6       Reaffirmed
Niladree Build- Tech Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL B       162     Reaffirmed
Nittyakali Rice Mill                    CC                 CRISIL B+      35      Reaffirmed
Nittyakali Rice Mill                    TL                 CRISIL B+      2.5     Reaffirmed
Obeetee Pvt Ltd                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    10      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL A-
OBEETEE Textiles Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB     100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
OBEETEE Textiles Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     30.9    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
OBEETEE Textiles Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BBB     110     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Pasupati Acrylon Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BBB     106.2   Reaffirmed
Pasupati Acrylon Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL BBB     60      Reaffirmed
Patel Timber Depot                      Overdraft          CRISIL B       3       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Pearl Apparels                          TL                 CRISIL B       29      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Pithampur Petro Pharma Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL B-      40      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Pithampur Petro Pharma Pvt Ltd          LT Loan            CRISIL B-      20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Pride East Entertainments Pvt Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Pride East Entertainments Pvt Ltd       TL                 CRISIL B+      45      Reaffirmed
Pride East Entertainments Pvt Ltd       WC TL              CRISIL B+      5       Reaffirmed
Punalur Paper Mills Ltd                 Overdraft          CRISIL B-      100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Pure Petrochem India Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL B       45      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Pure Petrochem India Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       40      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Pure Petrochem India Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL B       35      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
R N Knitfab Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BB+     100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Issuer Not Cooperating
R N Knitfab Pvt Ltd                     Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB+     5       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Raj India Auto Pvt Ltd                  Electronic Dealer  CRISIL BBB-    120     Reaffirmed
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e- DFS)
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    10000   Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Ritisha Oils Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL B+      100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Ritisha Oils Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      50      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Rudra Navnirman Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B+      250     Reaffirmed
Rudra Navnirman Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      500     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Rudra Navnirman Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL B+      200     Reaffirmed
Rudra Real Estate Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      485     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
S.S Medical Systems ( India) Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL C       60      Assigned
Sabari Jani Associates                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       400     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Salasar Stainless Ltd                   CC^                CRISIL BBB-    150     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating,^Interchangeable with packing credit up to Rs.5.0 crore and with Foreign
Letter of Credit (FLC)/ Foreign Letter of Guarantee (FLG) up t
Salasar Stainless Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BBB-    50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BBB-    400     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    7.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd          TL                 CRISIL BBB-    32.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sawariya International Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL B+      100     Reaffirmed
Shankar Motors Pvt Ltd                  CC - Book Debt     CRISIL B       5       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Shankar Motors Pvt Ltd                  CC- Stock          CRISIL B       5       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Shankar Motors Pvt Ltd                  Electronic Dealer  CRISIL B       100     Downgraded
                                        Financing                                 from CRISIL
                                        Scheme(e- DFS)                            BB-
Shankar Motors Pvt Ltd                  Inventory Funding  CRISIL B       40      Downgraded
                                        Fac                                       from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Shankar Motors Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       95      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Shankheshwar Properties Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       100     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sheyn International School              LT Loan            CRISIL B-      72.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shiv Sabari Developers                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       400     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Raj Fashion Fabrics               CC                 CRISIL B       10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Raj Fashion Fabrics               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       15.6    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Raj Fashion Fabrics               TL                 CRISIL B       39.4    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Saibaba Jeevandhara Hospital      TL                 CRISIL D       88      Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd
Removed from Issuer Not Cooperating
Shri Kalyanika Promotors and Developers TL                 CRISIL D       100     Downgraded
Pvt Ltd                                                                           from CRISIL B+
SmartCity (Kochi) Infrastructure Pvt LtdTL                 CRISIL BBB+    2000    Assigned
Smp Constructions Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BBB-    80      Assigned
Smp Constructions Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BBB-    80      Assigned
Solamalai Automobiles Pvt Ltd           Inventory Funding  CRISIL B       77.5    Downgraded
                                        Fac                                       from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Solamalai Automobiles Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       14      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Solamalai Automobiles Pvt Ltd           WC TL              CRISIL B       108.5   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
South Malabar Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC                 CRISIL B       87.5    Reaffirmed
SP Sugar & Agro Pvt Ltd                 Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B       50      Assigned
SP Sugar & Agro Pvt Ltd                 Proposed TL        CRISIL B       250     Assigned
Sri Bhagyalakshmi Poha Industries       CC                 CRISIL BB+     120     Reaffirmed
Sri Vasavi Agro Foods                   CC                 CRISIL B+      194     Reaffirmed
Sri Vasavi Agro Foods                   TL                 CRISIL B+      16      Reaffirmed
Srinivasa Engineering Works             CC                 CRISIL B       4.1     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Srinivasa Engineering Works             Cash TL            CRISIL B       57.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Srinivasa Engineering Works             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       6.4     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sunbeam English School Society          CC                 CRISIL BBB+    40      Reaffirmed
Sunbeam English School Society          TL                 CRISIL BBB+    110     Reaffirmed
Takshila Educational Society            LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     500     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tata Ceramics Ltd                       Rupee TL           CRISIL BBB-    50      Reaffirmed
Tijiya Engineering Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B       10      Reaffirmed
Trident Sugars Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL C       342     Continues on
                                        Loan Fac                                  Rating Watch
                                                                                  with
Developing Implications
Trident Sugars Ltd                      Rupee TL           CRISIL C       158     Continues on
                                                                                  Rating Watch
                                                                                  with
Developing Implications
Turboatom- TPS Projects Ltd             Proposed TL        CRISIL B-      280     Reaffirmed
Varsha Super Stockist India Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL B+      145     Reaffirmed
Westwell Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL B+      55      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Westwell Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      95      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

