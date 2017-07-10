FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 10
#Company News
July 10, 2017

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 10

71 Min Read

    Jul 10 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 7 & 8, 2017.

COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abad Fisheries Pvt Ltd                  Foreign Bill       CRISIL A3+     100     Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Abad Fisheries Pvt Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A3+     20      Reaffirmed
Abad Fisheries Pvt Ltd                  Packing Credit     CRISIL A3+     75      Reaffirmed
Abad Fisheries Pvt Ltd                  Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A3+     30      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
ABC Bearings Ltd                        LOC & BG           CRISIL A2      100     Reaffirmed
Action Financial Services India Ltd     Proposed BG        CRISIL A4+     50      Assigned
Akas Medical                            BG                 CRISIL A4      6       Reaffirmed
Akas Medical                            LOC                CRISIL A4      10.8    Reaffirmed
APS Hydro Pvt Ltd                       BG                 CRISIL A4      150     Reaffirmed
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A1+     26150   Reaffirmed
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd                     Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A1+     31700   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Associated Soapstone Distributing Co    BG                 CRISIL A2+     251.6   Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Associated Soapstone Distributing Co    LOC & BG           CRISIL A2+     48.4    Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Austin Engineering Co. Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4+     25      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A3
Avon Cycles Ltd                         BG                 CRISIL A1+     80      Reaffirmed
Avon Cycles Ltd                         Bill Discounting   CRISIL A1+     150     Reaffirmed
Avon Cycles Ltd                         Export Performance CRISIL A1+     10      Reaffirmed
                                        Guarantee
Avon Cycles Ltd                         Foreign LOC        CRISIL A1+     10      Reaffirmed
Avon Cycles Ltd                         Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A1+     280     Reaffirmed
Avon Cycles Ltd                         Sales Bill         CRISIL A1+     150     Assigned
                                        Discounting
Bioxera Pharma Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4+     2.5     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Bioxera Pharma Pvt Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A4+     25      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Chennai Gate Rice Industries Pvt Ltd    BG                 CRISIL A4+     0.5     Reassigned
Christy Friedgram Industry              BG                 CRISIL A3      1000    Reaffirmed
CHW Forge Pvt Ltd                       LOC & BG           CRISIL A2+     142     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A1
Daawat Foods Ltd                        LOC & BG           CRISIL A2      75      Reaffirmed
Daawat Foods Ltd                        Proposed LOC & BG  CRISIL A2      30      Reaffirmed
Daga Power Systems and Engineers Pvt LtdBG                 CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Daga Power Systems and Engineers Pvt LtdBill Discounting   CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
                                        under LOC
Daga Power Systems and Engineers Pvt LtdInland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
Dipesh Engineering Works                BG                 CRISIL A4+     85      Reaffirmed
Evergreen Publications India Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A3      30      Reaffirmed
Evergreen Publications India Ltd        Overdraft          CRISIL A3      292.5   Reaffirmed
G G Continental Trades Pvt Ltd          ST Rating          CRISIL A4      0       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
G G Oils and Fats Pvt Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A4      240     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
G K Continental Trades Pvt Ltd          Foreign LOC        CRISIL A4      300     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
G K Exim                                Foreign LOC        CRISIL A4      340     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
G.K. Protiens Pvt Ltd                   Foreign LOC        CRISIL A4      190     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A3+     30      Reaffirmed
Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd              LOC                CRISIL A3+     50      Reaffirmed
Golden Shelters Pvt Ltd                 Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     100     Reaffirmed
Guranditta Mal Tilak Raj                Export Packing     CRISIL A4+     370     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Gurdas Exports                          Foreign LOC        CRISIL A4      840     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Hanumat Wires Udyog Pvt Ltd             Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
Herald Publications Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A4+     0.5     Reaffirmed
Herald Publications Pvt Ltd             LOC                CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
Indo Unique Trading Pvt Ltd             Post Shipment      CRISIL A4      155     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
J J Exports                             Foreign LOC        CRISIL A4      140     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Jai Jagdish Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd       LOC                CRISIL A4+     950     Reaffirmed

K Patel Phyto Extractions Pvt Ltd       BG                 CRISIL A3      1.5     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
Kalsi Alloys                            Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A1+     29850   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                ST Loan            CRISIL A1+     150     Reaffirmed
Krishna Stone-Tech Pvt Ltd              Export Packing     CRISIL A4      92      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Krishna Stone-Tech Pvt Ltd              Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Krishna Stone-Tech Pvt Ltd              Export Packing     CRISIL A4      92      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Krishna Stone-Tech Pvt Ltd              Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Kunal Exports and Infrastructure        Foreign LOC        CRISIL A4      440     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Kush Synthetics Pvt Ltd                 Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A3+     100     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3
Lakshmi Transformers and Electricals    BG                 CRISIL A4      250     Reaffirmed
Lakshmi Transformers and Electricals    LOC                CRISIL A4      90      Reaffirmed
Laxmi Agni Components and Forgings Pvt  Bill Discounting   CRISIL A3      130     Reaffirmed
Ltd
LT Foods Ltd                            LOC                CRISIL A2      80      Reaffirmed
LT Foods Ltd                            LOC & BG           CRISIL A2      640     Reaffirmed
Marsons Electrical Industries           LOC & BG           CRISIL A3+     500     Reaffirmed
Nature Bio-Foods Ltd                    LOC & BG           CRISIL A2      20      Reaffirmed
Neeharika Oils                          Foreign LOC        CRISIL A4      200     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd                  Proposed NFBL      CRISIL A2+     50      Reaffirmed
Nova Publications                       BG                 CRISIL A3      50      Reaffirmed
Nova Publications and Printers Pvt Ltd  BG                 CRISIL A3      5       Reaffirmed
Nowrangroy Agro Pvt Ltd                 LOC & BG           CRISIL A4+     20.8    Reaffirmed
Nuberg Engineering Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A3+     800     Reaffirmed
Nuberg Engineering Ltd                  Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A3+     200     Reaffirmed
O2 Spa Salon Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4      8       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
ONGC Videsh Ltd                         Non-FBL            CRISIL A1+     13500   Reaffirmed
ONGC Videsh Ltd                         Non-FBL*           CRISIL A1+     1945.5  Reaffirmed
Padmavathi Hospitality & Facilities     BG                 CRISIL A3      150     Reaffirmed
Management Service
Pokarna Engineered Stone Ltd            Packing Credit     CRISIL A3      390     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
Pokarna Ltd                             LOC                CRISIL A3      140     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
Pokarna Ltd                             Packing Credit     CRISIL A3      130     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
Pradeep Transcore Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
Pradeep Transcore Pvt Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A4      25      Reaffirmed
Prime Urban Development India Ltd       Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      50      #
R C Plasto Tanks and Pipes Pvt Ltd      LOC                CRISIL A3+     90      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3
Raghunath Agro Industries Pvt Ltd       LOC & BG           CRISIL A2      50      Reaffirmed
Rajganga Agro Product Pvt Ltd           Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4+     35      Upgraded from
                                        Purchase                                  CRISIL A4+
Rajganga Agro Product Pvt Ltd           Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     30      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
Rajkamal Textiles                       BG                 CRISIL A4+     6.5     Reaffirmed
Real Ispat and Power Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A2+     10      Reaffirmed
Real Ispat and Power Ltd                Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A2+     7       Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Real Ispat and Power Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A2+     250     Reaffirmed
Regenix Drugs Ltd                       Import LOC Limit   CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
Rocket Engineering Corporation Pvt Ltd  BG                 CRISIL A3      40      Reaffirmed
Rocket Engineering Corporation Pvt Ltd  LOC                CRISIL A3      10      Reaffirmed
Sachdeva Steel Products (Ship Breakers) LOC                CRISIL A4+     420     Reaffirmed
LLP
Sahakar Global Ltd                      BG*#$^             CRISIL A2      1072.8  Reaffirmed
* Includes sub-limit of Rs.5 crore as Overdraft/ Short Term Loan. 
# Includes sub-limit of Rs.25 crore as Short Term Loan and Demand Loan $ Includes sub-limit of
Rs.15 crore as Short Term Loan.
^ Includes sub-limit of Rs.10 crore as Short Term Loan. 
Salasar Foods                           Foreign LOC        CRISIL A4      760     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Salzer Magnet Wires Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4+     3       Reaffirmed
Salzer Magnet Wires Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A4+     80      Reaffirmed
Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4+     35      Notice of
                                                                                  Withdrawal
Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A4+     95      Notice of
                                                                                  Withdrawal
Sarat Chatterjee & Co. (Visakhapatnam)  BG                 CRISIL A1      965     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Seshaasai Business Forms Pvt Ltd        LOC & BG           CRISIL A2      210     Reaffirmed
Shamli Steels Pvt Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A4+     75      Assigned
Shamli Steels Pvt Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A4+     30      Assigned
Shape Machine Tools Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A4      5       Reaffirmed
Shape Machine Tools Pvt Ltd             LOC                CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
Sharma Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd           Inland             CRISIL A4+     20      Assigned
Sharma Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A4+     20      Assigned
Shivalay Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd        LOC                CRISIL A2+     310     Reaffirmed
Shiv-Parvati Construction               BG                 CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
Shree Krishna Enterprises- Bathinda     Foreign LOC        CRISIL A4      295     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sneha Farms Pvt Ltd                     LOC & BG           CRISIL A2      55      Reassigned
Sri Bapuji Constructions Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A3      235     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
SSD Overseas                            Foreign LOC        CRISIL A4      295     Downgraded
                                                                                  From
                                                                                   CRISIL A4
Issuer Not Cooperating
SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A2+     20      Reaffirmed
SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd              LOC                CRISIL A2+     27.5    Reaffirmed
SSP Pvt Ltd                             BG                 CRISIL A2+     380     Reaffirmed
SSP Pvt Ltd                             Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A2+     12      Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
SSP Pvt Ltd                             LOC                CRISIL A2+     20      Reaffirmed
Suvarnabhoomi Enterprises Pvt Ltd       BG                 CRISIL A3      120     Reaffirmed
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd     LOC & BG**         CRISIL A1      27391.7 Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2+
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd     ST Loan            CRISIL A1      5000    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2+
Tata Teleservices Ltd                   LOC & BG#          CRISIL A1      37570   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2+
# Including buyer's credit/supplier's credit limit of USD 18 million.(approx Rs.116.35 Crore)
Tata Teleservices Ltd                   ST Loan            CRISIL A1      5000    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2+
TGS Minmet Pvt Ltd                      LOC                CRISIL A4+     80      Reaffirmed
TGS Minmet Pvt Ltd                      Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4+     170     Reaffirmed
U.K.Textiles                            Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4+     100     Reaffirmed
U.K.Textiles                            Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     90      Reaffirmed
Unique Chemoplant Equipments            BG                 CRISIL A4+     100     Reaffirmed
Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4+     6       Reaffirmed
Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Ved Parkash and Sons                    BG                 CRISIL A3      10      Reaffirmed
Veer Gems                               Post Shipment      CRISIL A3      200     Assigned
                                        Credit
Veera Techno Trec Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A4      135     Reaffirmed
Velvet Resorts Pvt Ltd                  Overdraft          CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
Vihaan Networks Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A2      200     Reaffirmed
Vihaan Networks Ltd                     Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A2      1300    Reaffirmed
Vinayak Agro                            Foreign LOC        CRISIL A4      180     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vishnushiva Infrastructures             Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4      7.5     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
VVC Motors Pvt Ltd                      BG                 CRISIL A3      50      Reaffirmed
Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt   LOC                CRISIL A2      100     Upgraded from
Ltd                                                                               CRISIL A3+

MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises India Ltd  FD                 FD             20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  FB


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aakash Agrotech Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB-     140     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Aakash Agrotech Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     6.2     Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
Aakash Agrotech Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BB-     133.8   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
ABC Bearings Ltd                        CC^                CRISIL BBB+    350     Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee limit to the extent of Rs.5 crore    
ABC Bearings Ltd                        LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    255.8   Reaffirmed
ABC Bearings Ltd                        Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL BBB+    50      Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee limit
ABC Bearings Ltd                        Proposed TL        CRISIL BBB+    594.2   Reaffirmed
Accord Udyog Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL C       60      Reaffirmed
Akas Medical                            CC                 CRISIL B+      55      Reaffirmed
Akas Medical                            LT Loan            CRISIL B+      28.2    Reaffirmed
Akshar Impex Pvt Ltd                    Export Packing     CRISIL BBB-    710.1   Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Akshar Impex Pvt Ltd                    Post Shipment      CRISIL BBB-    1155.9  Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Akshar Impex Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    34      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
APS Hydro Pvt Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL B+      100     Reaffirmed
Arrow Textiles Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BBB     25      Reaffirmed
Arrow Textiles Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     147     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Arrow Textiles Ltd                      TL                 CRISIL BBB     38      Reaffirmed
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL AA-     4850    Reaffirmed
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA-     360     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Associated Soapstone Distributing Co    CC                 CRISIL A-      300     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Associated Soapstone Distributing Co    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      80.35   Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd                                 Loan Fac
Associated Soapstone Distributing Co    TL                 CRISIL A-      227.8   Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Austin Engineering Co. Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB+     139     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Austin Engineering Co. Ltd              Credit Limit Under CRISIL BB+     16      Downgraded
                                        Gold Card                                 from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Austin Engineering Co. Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     40      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Avatar Solar Pvt Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL BBB     240     Assigned
Avon Cycles Ltd                         CC                 CRISIL A+      540     Reaffirmed
Avon Cycles Ltd                         LT Loan            CRISIL A+      180     Reaffirmed
Avon Cycles Ltd                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A+      100     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Bhartia Distributors Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BBB-    100     Reaffirmed
Bhartia Distributors Pvt Ltd            Electronic Dealer  CRISIL BBB-    170     Reaffirmed
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Bioxera Pharma Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB-     22.5    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Bioxera Pharma Pvt Ltd                  Corporate Loan     CRISIL BB-     30      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Bioxera Pharma Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BB-     30      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Borse Brothers Engineers & Contractors  BG                 CRISIL D       20      Downgraded
Pvt Ltd                                                                           from CRISIL A4
Borse Brothers Engineers & Contractors  CC                 CRISIL D       30      Downgraded
Pvt Ltd                                                                           from CRISIL B-
Borse Brothers Engineers & Contractors  Project Loan       CRISIL D       30      Downgraded
Pvt Ltd                                                                           from CRISIL B-
Borse Brothers Engineers & Contractors  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       72      Downgraded
Pvt Ltd                                 Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B-
Borse Brothers Engineers & Contractors  TL                 CRISIL D       18      Downgraded
Pvt Ltd                                                                           from CRISIL B-
Candy Spirits Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BBB     180     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Chennai Gate Rice Industries Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL BB      250     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Chennai Gate Rice Industries Pvt Ltd    Foreign LOC        CRISIL BB      35.8    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Chennai Gate Rice Industries Pvt Ltd    Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BB      23.6    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Chennai Gate Rice Industries Pvt Ltd    Pledge Loan        CRISIL BB      120     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Chennai Gate Rice Industries Pvt Ltd    LT Loan            CRISIL BB      80.1    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Christy Friedgram Industry              CC                 CRISIL BBB-    1000    Reaffirmed
Chugh Industries                        Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+      60      Assigned
Chugh Industries                        CC                 CRISIL B+      65      Assigned
Chugh Industries                        TL                 CRISIL B+      25      Assigned
CHW Forge Pvt Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL A-      600     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A
CHW Forge Pvt Ltd                       External           CRISIL A-      558     Downgraded
                                        Commercial                                from CRISIL A
                                        Borrowings
CHW Forge Pvt Ltd                       LT Loan            CRISIL A-      400     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A
CHW Forge Pvt Ltd                       TL                 CRISIL A-      200     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A
CHW Forge Pvt Ltd                       WC Fac             CRISIL A-      200     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A
Corum Hospitality                       CC                 CRISIL BB+     20      Reaffirmed
Corum Hospitality                       Corporate Mortgage CRISIL BB+     80      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan
Daawat Foods Ltd                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    550     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Daawat Foods Ltd                        TL                 CRISIL BBB+    1220    Reaffirmed
Daawat Foods Ltd                        WC Fac             CRISIL BBB+    3250    Reaffirmed
Daga Power Systems and Engineers Pvt LtdCC                 CRISIL BB-     40      Reaffirmed
Dendi Agro Farms Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB-    150     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Dendi Agro Farms Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    79.4    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB+
Dipesh Engineering Works                CC                 CRISIL BB-     40      Reaffirmed
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises India Ltd  CC                 CRISIL D       540     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises India Ltd  Fund & NFBL        CRISIL D       750     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Dolphin Offshore Shipping Ltd           CC                 CRISIL C       15      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Dolphin Offshore Shipping Ltd           Fund & NFBL        CRISIL C       35      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Dolphin Offshore Shipping Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL C       70      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B
Electra Accumulators Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL B+      150
Electra Accumulators Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL B+      25
Eugen Laboratries Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       390     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Evergreen Publications India Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BBB-    186.3   Reaffirmed
Evergreen Publications India Ltd        Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB-    90      Reaffirmed
Evergreen Publications India Ltd        TL                 CRISIL BBB-    13.1    Reaffirmed
Fair Deal Food Ventures Pvt Ltd         Overdraft          CRISIL BB+     350     Reaffirmed
G G Continental Trades Pvt Ltd          LT Rating          CRISIL B+      0       Downgraded
                                                                                  from 
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
G G Oils and Fats Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B+      10      Downgraded
                                                                                  from 
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
G K Continental Trades Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL B+      20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from 
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
G K Exim                                CC                 CRISIL B+      10      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
G.K. Protiens Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL B+      10      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BBB     170     Reaffirmed
Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     20.2    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd              Rupee TL           CRISIL BBB     124.8   Reaffirmed
Geena Garments                          Export Packing     CRISIL BBB     200     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Geena Garments                          LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     40      Reaffirmed
Golden Shelters Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BB-     400     Reaffirmed
Grand Motors Sales and Services Pvt Ltd CC                 CRISIL B+      180     Reaffirmed
Grand Motors Sales and Services Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding  CRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Guranditta Mal Tilak Raj                CC                 CRISIL BB      62.5    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Guranditta Mal Tilak Raj                Proposed TL        CRISIL BB      3.9     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Guranditta Mal Tilak Raj                TL                 CRISIL BB      3.6     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Gurdas Exports                          CC                 CRISIL B+      10      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
GVR Khandaphod Bijwad Road Project Pvt  LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    2000    Reaffirmed
Ltd
GVR RMN Hubli Lakshmeshwar Road Project LT Loan            CRISIL D       1600    Downgraded
Pvt Ltd                                                                           from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Hanumat Wires Udyog Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB      23.5    Reaffirmed
Hanumat Wires Udyog Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      8.1     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Hanumat Wires Udyog Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL BB      15      Reaffirmed
Herald Publications Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB      100     Reaffirmed
Herald Publications Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL BB      64.5    Reaffirmed
HI Blue Interiors Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B+      40      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
HI Blue Interiors Pvt Ltd               LT Loan            CRISIL B+      20      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Hi-Can Industries Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B       150     Assigned
Hi-Can Industries Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL B       10      Assigned
Icon Power Solutions Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
Icon Power Solutions Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL B+      75      Reaffirmed
J J Exports                             CC                 CRISIL B+      10      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Jai Jagdish Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL BB      130     Reaffirmed
Jai Jagdish Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      19      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
K G Export                              CC                 CRISIL D       25      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
K G Export                              Foreign LOC        CRISIL D       100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
K Patel Phyto Extractions Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL BBB-    70      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
K Patel Phyto Extractions Pvt Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    168.5   Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB+
Kalsi Alloys                            CC                 CRISIL BB      60      Reaffirmed
Kalsi Alloys                            TL                 CRISIL BB      10      Reaffirmed
Kamal Auto Industries                   CC                 CRISIL B       150     Reaffirmed
Kamal Auto Industries                   Standby LOC        CRISIL B       20      Assigned
Kamal Auto Industries                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       5       Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Kamal Auto Industries                   Inventory Funding  CRISIL B       15      Assigned
                                        Fac
Kaveri Industries Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL B-      45      Assigned
Kaveri Industries Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B-      30      Assigned
Kaveri Industries Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      25      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA     38500   Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                LT Loan            CRISIL AAA     2710    Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AAA     28790   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Krishna Stone-Tech Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B+      5       Reaffirmed
Krishna Stone-Tech Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B+      5       Reaffirmed
Kuantum Papers Ltd                      BG                 -              75      Withdrawal
Kuantum Papers Ltd                      CC                 -              350     Withdrawal
Kuantum Papers Ltd                      Corporate Loan     -              450     Withdrawal
Kuantum Papers Ltd                      LOC                -              407.5   Withdrawal
Kuantum Papers Ltd                      Rupee TL           -              283.4   Withdrawal
Kuantum Papers Ltd                      TL                 -              297     Withdrawal
Kunal Exports and Infrastructure        CC                 CRISIL B+      10      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kush Synthetics Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB     50      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Kush Synthetics Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     225     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Lakshmi Steel Rolling Mills - Mandi     CC                 CRISIL BB      75      Reaffirmed
Gobindgarh
Lakshmi Transformers and Electricals    CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
Laxmi Agni Components and Forgings Pvt  TL                 CRISIL BBB-    190     Assigned
Ltd
Libra Hyundai                           CC                 CRISIL BB+     40      Reaffirmed
Libra Hyundai                           Channel Financing  CRISIL BB+     85      Reaffirmed
Libra Hyundai                           LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     15      Reaffirmed
Libra Hyundai                           Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BB+     20      Reaffirmed
LT Foods Ltd                            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    277.5   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
LT Foods Ltd                            Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BBB+    650     Reaffirmed
LT Foods Ltd                            TL                 CRISIL BBB+    800     Reaffirmed
LT Foods Ltd                            WC Fac             CRISIL BBB+    9427.5  Reaffirmed
Mahakaushal Sugar and Power Industries  CC                 CRISIL BB+     50      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Mahakaushal Sugar and Power Industries  LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     134.1   Reaffirmed
Ltd
Mahakaushal Sugar and Power Industries  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     8.9     Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     Loan Fac
Mahakaushal Sugar and Power Industries  Sugar Pledge CC    CRISIL BB+     295     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Mahakaushal Sugar and Power Industries  TL                 CRISIL BB+     12      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Mahalekshmi Silks                       TL                 CRISIL BB      20      Assigned
Mahalekshmi Silks                       CC                 CRISIL BB      90      Assigned
Mahalekshmi Silks                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      50      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Mahavir Global Inc                      Bill Discounting   CRISIL B       25      Reaffirmed
Mahavir Global Inc                      CC                 CRISIL B       10      Reaffirmed
Mahavir Global Inc                      Export Packing     CRISIL B       40      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Mahavir Global Inc                      LT Loan            CRISIL B       5       Reaffirmed
Mandeep International Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B       100     Reaffirmed
Marsons Electrical Industries           CC                 CRISIL BBB     60      Reaffirmed
Muthu Gold Housie                       CC                 CRISIL BB      252     Reaffirmed
Muthu Gold Housie                       LT Loan            CRISIL BB      10      Reaffirmed
Nature Bio-Foods Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    35      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Nature Bio-Foods Ltd                    WC Fac             CRISIL BBB+    1070    Reaffirmed
Nayan Constructions                     LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     50      Assigned
Nayan Constructions                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     40      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Neeharika Oils                          CC                 CRISIL B+      20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd                  Export Packing     CRISIL A-      1700    Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd                  Standby Line of    CRISIL A-      300     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Nova Publications                       CC                 CRISIL BBB-    405.9   Reaffirmed
Nova Publications                       Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB-    56.1    Reaffirmed
Nova Publications                       TL                 CRISIL BBB-    11      Reaffirmed
Nova Publications and Printers Pvt Ltd  CC                 CRISIL BBB-    120     Reaffirmed
Nova Publications and Printers Pvt Ltd  Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB-    20      Reaffirmed
Nova Publications and Printers Pvt Ltd  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    16.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Nova Publications and Printers Pvt Ltd  Standby LOC        CRISIL BBB-    30      Reaffirmed
Nova Publications and Printers Pvt Ltd  TL                 CRISIL BBB-    108.5   Reaffirmed
Nowrangroy Agro Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB+     140     Reaffirmed
Nuberg Engineering Ltd                  Foreign Bill       CRISIL BBB     200     Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting*
*Sublimit of Foreign Bill Discounting are Cash Credit of Rs-8.0 Cr, Packing Credit of Rs 11 Cr
O2 Spa Salon Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
O2 Spa Salon Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      27      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B
O2 Spa Salon Pvt Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL B+      55      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Oneup Motors India Pvt Ltd              Electronic Dealer  CRISIL B       140     Reaffirmed
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Oneup Motors India Pvt Ltd              Inventory Funding  CRISIL B       72.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Oneup Motors India Pvt Ltd              Proposed Inventory CRISIL B       2.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Funding
ONGC Videsh Ltd                         FB Fac             CRISIL AAA     500     Reassigned
ONGC Videsh Ltd                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AAA     4054.5  Reassigned
                                        Loan Fac
Padmavathi Hospitality & Facilities     Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BBB-    150     Reaffirmed
Management Service                      Fac
Panipat Jalandhar NH-1 Tollway Pvt Ltd  TL                 CRISIL D       36460   Reaffirmed
Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd    CC                 CRISIL BBB+    80      Reaffirmed
Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    70      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd    TL                 CRISIL BBB+    300     Reaffirmed
Pokarna Engineered Stone Ltd            Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB-    2500    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Pokarna Engineered Stone Ltd            LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    660     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Pokarna Engineered Stone Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    150     Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB+
Pokarna Ltd                             CC                 CRISIL BBB-    100     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Pokarna Ltd                             External           CRISIL BBB-    405     Upgraded from
                                        Commercial                                CRISIL BB+
                                        Borrowings
Pokarna Ltd                             Foreign            CRISIL BBB-    170     Upgraded from
                                        Documentary Bills                         CRISIL BB+
                                        Purchase
Pokarna Ltd                             LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    285.7   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Pokarna Ltd                             TL                 CRISIL BBB-    79.3    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Prabha Kalyan Samiti                    TL                 CRISIL B       65      Assigned
Pradeep Transcore Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B+      55      Reaffirmed
Prajit Foundation Pvt Ltd               LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     100     Reaffirmed
Prime Urban Development India Ltd       Export Bill        CRISIL B       250     #
                                        Negotiation
Propellum Infotech Pvt Ltd              CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL BB      10      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Propellum Infotech Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      92.8    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Propellum Infotech Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL BB      48.8    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Provet Pharma Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL B+      95      Reaffirmed
R C Plasto Tanks and Pipes Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BBB     90      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
R C Plasto Tanks and Pipes Pvt Ltd      LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     350     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Radhe Shyam Cotton Industries           CC                 CRISIL B+      60      Reaffirmed
Radhe Shyam Cotton Industries           TL                 CRISIL B+      10      Reaffirmed
Raghunath Agro Industries Pvt Ltd       TL                 CRISIL BBB+    75      Reaffirmed
Raghunath Agro Industries Pvt Ltd       WC Fac             CRISIL BBB+    1000    Reaffirmed
Raia Jewels Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BBB-    300     Reaffirmed
Raia Jewels Pvt Ltd                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    100     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Rajganga Agro Product Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB-     55      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Rajganga Agro Product Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     3.6     Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
Rajganga Agro Product Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL BB-     26.4    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Rajkamal Textiles                       CC                 CRISIL BB-     110     Reaffirmed
Rajkamal Textiles                       LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     5       Reaffirmed
Rajkamal Textiles                       Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BB-     9.4     Reaffirmed
Real Ispat and Power Ltd                CC                 CRISIL A-      500     Reaffirmed
Regenix Drugs Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL BB-     70      Reaffirmed
Regenix Drugs Ltd                       LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     3.8     Reaffirmed
Regenix Drugs Ltd                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     1.1     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Rhizome Distilleries Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB-     95      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Rhizome Distilleries Pvt Ltd            LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     75      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Rocket Engineering Corporation Pvt Ltd  CC                 CRISIL BBB-    100     Reaffirmed
Rocket Engineering Corporation Pvt Ltd  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    180     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Rocket Engineering Corporation Pvt Ltd  Standby Line of    CRISIL BBB-    20      Assigned
                                        Credit
Sachdeva Steel Products (Ship Breakers) CC                 CRISIL BB      60      Reaffirmed
LLP
Sachdeva Steel Products (Ship Breakers) Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      8.4     Reaffirmed
LLP                                     Loan Fac
Sahajanand Medical Technologies Pvt Ltd CC                 CRISIL BBB+    252.5   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Sahajanand Medical Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    25      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BBB-
Sahajanand Medical Technologies Pvt Ltd TL                 CRISIL BBB+    72.5    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Sahakar Global Ltd                      Corporate Loan     CRISIL BBB+    27.2    Reaffirmed
Sai Carton Manufacturing Company Pvt LtdRupee TL           CRISIL B       25      Assigned
Sai Carton Manufacturing Company Pvt LtdCC                 CRISIL B       40      Assigned
Sai Carton Manufacturing Company Pvt LtdProposed TL        CRISIL B       15      Assigned
Salasar Foods                           CC                 CRISIL B+      20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Salzer Magnet Wires Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB      120     Reaffirmed
Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB-     548.5   Notice of
                                                                                  Withdrawal
Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     279     Notice of
                                        Loan Fac                                  Withdrawal
Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd            TL                 CRISIL BB-     210     Notice of
                                                                                  Withdrawal
Sarat Chatterjee & Co. (Visakhapatnam)  CC                 CRISIL A       400     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sarat Chatterjee & Co. (Visakhapatnam)  LT Loan            CRISIL A       1953    Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sarat Chatterjee & Co. (Visakhapatnam)  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A       2       Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd                                 Loan Fac
Sarvodaya Suitings Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL D       325     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Sarvodaya Suitings Ltd                  Foreign Exchange   CRISIL D       12.3    Downgraded
                                        Forward                                   from CRISIL A4
Sarvodaya Suitings Ltd                  Funded Interest TL CRISIL D       12.7    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Sarvodaya Suitings Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL D       80      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A4
Sarvodaya Suitings Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL D       127.3   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A4
Service Master Clean Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB+    330     Reaffirmed
Seshaasai Business Forms Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BBB+    500     Reaffirmed
Seshaasai Business Forms Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL BBB+    346.8   Reaffirmed
Shakumbari Automobiles Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB+     45      Reaffirmed
Shakumbari Automobiles Pvt Ltd          Drop Line          CRISIL BB+     53.8    Reaffirmed
                                        Overdraft Fac
Shakumbari Automobiles Pvt Ltd          Inventory Funding  CRISIL BB+     200     Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Shakumbari Automobiles Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     50      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Shamli Steels Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BB      80      Assigned
Shamli Steels Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      55      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Shamli Steels Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB      150     Assigned
Shape Machine Tools Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B       55      Reaffirmed
Sharma Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB      50      Assigned
Shivalay Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL A-      250     Reaffirmed
Shivalay Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd        Proposed TL        CRISIL A-      300     Reaffirmed
Shiv-Parvati Construction               CC                 CRISIL BB+     50      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Shiv-Parvati Construction               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     20      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB
Shiv-Parvati Construction               Standby Line of    CRISIL BB+     10      Upgraded from
                                        Credit                                    CRISIL BB
Shree Hanuman Jee Modern Rice Mill Pvt. CC                 CRISIL BB-     70      Assigned
Ltd.
Shree Hanuman Jee Modern Rice Mill Pvt. LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     35      Assigned
Ltd.
Shree Hanuman Jee Modern Rice Mill Pvt. Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     10      Assigned
Ltd.                                    Loan Fac
Shree Krishna Enterprises- Bathinda     CC                 CRISIL B+      5       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shreegopal Govind Sponge Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL B+      54      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Silver and Art Palace                   CC                 CRISIL BB      180     Reaffirmed
Silver and Art Palace                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      60      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Sneha Farms Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BBB+    4030.2  Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Sneha Farms Pvt Ltd                     LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    1734.8  Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Sree Siddarameshwara Agro Industries    CC                 CRISIL BBB-    700     Reaffirmed
Sri Bapuji Constructions Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BBB-    253.5   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Sri Bapuji Constructions Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL BBB-    11.5    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Sri Saravana Hi-Tech Agro Foods         CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Sri Saravana Hi-Tech Agro Foods         LT Loan            CRISIL B+      35      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Sri Venkatadri Para Boiled Rice Mill    CC                 CRISIL BB      120     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Sri Venkatadri Para Boiled Rice Mill    LT Loan            CRISIL BB      20      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
SSD Overseas                            CC                 CRISIL B+      5       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL A-      600     Reaffirmed
SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      14      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL A-      388.5   Assigned
SSP Pvt Ltd                             CC                 CRISIL A-      220     Reaffirmed
SSP Pvt Ltd                             Standby Line of    CRISIL A-      30      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
SSP Pvt Ltd                             WC Fac             CRISIL A-      100     Reaffirmed
St. Soldier Educational Society         Overdraft          CRISIL BBB     90      Reaffirmed
St. Soldier Educational Society         TL                 CRISIL BBB     35      Reaffirmed
Suresh Productions Entertainment LLP    Drop Line          CRISIL BB+     100     Upgraded from
                                        Overdraft Fac                             CRISIL BB-
Suresh Productions Entertainment LLP    Overdraft          CRISIL BB+     200     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Suvarnabhoomi Enterprises Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL BBB-    470     Reaffirmed
T.R. Agro Industries                    CC                 CRISIL B+      105     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
T.R. Agro Industries                    Mortgage Loan Fac  CRISIL B+      40      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
T.R. Agro Industries                    Rupee TL           CRISIL B+      42      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
T.R. Agro Industries                    Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL B+      53      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd     CC/ Overdraft Fac* CRISIL A       2750    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A-
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd     LT Loan            CRISIL A       5420.6  Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A-
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd     Proposed TL        CRISIL A       11097.7 Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A-
Tata Teleservices Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL A       2900    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A-
Tata Teleservices Ltd                   Proposed TL        CRISIL A       13985   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A-
Tata Teleservices Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL A       90545   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A-
TGS Minmet Pvt Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BB-     70      Reaffirmed
TGS Minmet Pvt Ltd                      CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL BB-     30      Reaffirmed
Trident Auto Components Pvt Ltd         Bill Discounting   CRISIL BB+     60      Reaffirmed
Trident Auto Components Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB+     90      Reaffirmed
Ultimate Automobiles Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL B-      110     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Ultimate Automobiles Pvt Ltd            Standby Line of    CRISIL B-      9       Downgraded
                                        Credit                                    from CRISIL B+
Unique Chemoplant Equipments            CC                 CRISIL BB-     35      Reaffirmed
Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB-     80      Reaffirmed
Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     2.7     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd            Standby Line of    CRISIL BB-     5       Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL BB-     106.3   Assigned
United Wines                            CC                 CRISIL BBB     450     Reaffirmed
United Wines                            Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BBB     50      Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Ved Parkash and Sons                    CC                 CRISIL BBB-    60      Reaffirmed
Ved Parkash and Sons                    Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB-    10      Reaffirmed
Ved Parkash and Sons                    Standby LOC        CRISIL BBB-    20      Reaffirmed
Veer Gems                               Packing Credit     CRISIL BBB-    640     Reaffirmed
Veer Gems                               Post Shipment      CRISIL BBB-    860     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Veera Techno Trec Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B       50      Reaffirmed
Velvet Resorts Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL B       67      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL C
Vihaan Networks Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BBB+    1250    Reaffirmed
Vinayak Agro                            CC                 CRISIL B+      20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vinayak Agro                            Foreign LOC        CRISIL B+      180     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vishnushiva Infrastructures             CC                 CRISIL B+      70      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Vishnushiva Infrastructures             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      22.5    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
VVC Motors Pvt Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BBB-    200     Reaffirmed
Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers              CC                 CRISIL BBB-    1291    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers              Overdraft          CRISIL BBB-    50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    232.4   Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers              Standby LOC        CRISIL BBB-    370     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers              TL                 CRISIL BBB-    56.6    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt   CC                 CRISIL BBB+    250     Upgraded from
Ltd                                                                               CRISIL BBB
Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt   Export Packing     CRISIL BBB+    400     Upgraded from
Ltd                                     Credit                                    CRISIL BBB
Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt   External           CRISIL BBB+    478     Upgraded from
Ltd                                     Commercial                                CRISIL BBB
                                        Borrowings
Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    68      Upgraded from
Ltd                                     Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BBB
Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt   Standby Line of    CRISIL BBB+    30      Upgraded from
Ltd                                     Credit                                    CRISIL BBB
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

