CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 11

Jul 11 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 10, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anika Apparels Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 47.5 Reaffirmed Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Arora Iron and Steel Rolling Mills Pvt LOC CRISIL A3 140 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL A4+ Atlanta Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 500 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Atlanta Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 250 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Bemco Hydraulics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 105 Reaffirmed Bemco Hydraulics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Autocast Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Coal India Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Forward Coal India Ltd LOC & BG^ CRISIL A1+ 22900 Reaffirmed ^Out of this Rs.1990 Crore is outside consortium non-fund based limits Damara Gold Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 450 Reaffirmed Damara Gold Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 181 Reaffirmed Filtra Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 65 $ Groz Engineering Tools Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 30 Reaffirmed Groz Engineering Tools Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1+ 240 Reaffirmed Credit Groz Engineering Tools Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Groz Engineering Tools Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 60 Reaffirmed Groz Engineering Tools Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Gupta Transformer Products BG CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Gupta Transformer Products Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed under LOC Jyoti Industries (Unit-II) LOC CRISIL A3 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Laxmi Snacks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Mahakali Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 17.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Peacemoon Traders Packing Credit CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Saam Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Saam Textiles Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Saam Textiles Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 683.3 Reaffirmed Credit Savla Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 4 Reaffirmed Savla Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 170 Reaffirmed Sri Bapuji Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 285 Reaffirmed Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 12 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A3 Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 V R Constructions - Nellore BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Valia Impex LLP BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Valia Impex LLP Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 187.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshar Enterprises - Nashik Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Anika Apparels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Anika Apparels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 7.7 Reaffirmed Anika Apparels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arora Iron and Steel Rolling Mills Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 640 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB+ Arora Iron and Steel Rolling Mills Pvt TL CRISIL BBB- 700 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB+ Assam Bengal Navigation Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Assam Bengal Navigation Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 101 Assigned Atlanta Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Atlanta Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Atlanta Electricals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 97.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Backbone MNMP Highway Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 800.6 Reaffirmed Bemco Hydraulics Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Bemco Hydraulics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 85 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Bemco Hydraulics Ltd TL CRISIL B 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Bhagwati Autocast Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 26.8 Withdrawal Loan Fac Bhagwati Autocast Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Autocast Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 13.2 Reaffirmed Coal India Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed Damara Gold Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 122 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Damara Gold Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 108 Reaffirmed Diveel Cotton Industries CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Diveel Cotton Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 27.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Filtra Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 110 $ *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, pre-shipment and post shipment credit of Rs 8.5 crore.. Also, interchangeable with buyer's credit of Rs 5.5 Filtra Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A- 33.1 $ Filtra Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 18.3 $ Loan Fac Filtra Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL A- 4 $ Filtra Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd WC TL CRISIL A- 50 $ Groz Engineering Tools Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gupta Transformer Products CC CRISIL B 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Innova Fabtex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 22 Assigned Innova Fabtex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 9 Assigned Innova Fabtex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 69 Assigned Loan Fac Jyoti Industries (Unit-II) CC CRISIL BBB- 115 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Jyoti Industries (Unit-II) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Jyoti Industries (Unit-II) Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 55 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Laxmi Snacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Laxmi Snacks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 13 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Laxmi Snacks Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Laxmi Snacks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 327 Reaffirmed Mahakali Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 287.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Mahakali Foods Pvt Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BBB- 30 Upgraded from Gold Card CRISIL BB+ Mahakali Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 72.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Mehk Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Mehk Chemicals Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB- 19 Reaffirmed Mehk Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 100000 Reaffirmed *Limit for working capital'working capital demand loan/overdraft facility/cash credit/line of credit/bank guarantee. Limit includes long-term and short-term facilities. Total working capital borrowing not to exceed board-approved limit of Rs 10,000 crore. Power Finance Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 110000 Reaffirmed Ritechoice Foundations and Engineering LT Loan CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Pvt Ltd Ritechoice Foundations and Engineering Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac S. K. Textiles TL CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned S. K. Textiles CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned S. K. Textiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Loan Fac Saam Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 46.7 Reaffirmed Savla Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 95 Reaffirmed Savla Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Bapuji Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 253.5 Reaffirmed Sri Bapuji Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 11.5 Reaffirmed Superon Schweisstechnik India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Superon Schweisstechnik India Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Superon Schweisstechnik India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Superon Schweisstechnik India Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB 400 Assigned Supreme Manor Wada Bhiwandi TL CRISIL D 3770 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 166.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Unify Texturisers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned V R Constructions - Nellore Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac V R Constructions - Nellore CC CRISIL B+ 47.5 Assigned Valia Impex LLP Channel Financing - 190 Withdrawal Valia Impex LLP Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed Valia Impex LLP Overdraft CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Valia Impex LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 54 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Valia Impex LLP TL CRISIL B+ 66 Reaffirmed YP Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed YP Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)