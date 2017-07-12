CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 12

Jul 12 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 11, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avendus Finance Pvt Ltd ST NCD CRISIL A1+ 1000 Assigned Bharat Gears Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3 330 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with bank guarantee up to Rs 4.0 crore Bharat Gears Ltd LOC*# CRISIL A3 170 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with export packing credit up to Rs 9.0 crore. #Fully interchangeable with export packing credit. De`S Technico Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned De`S Technico Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Discounting De`S Technico Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned De`S Technico Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd ST Deposit CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Euro India Fresh Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Febin Marine Foods Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed Credit Gems Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Gems Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 21.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac iSat Network Engineers Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed K.F. Bioplants Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 12.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 K.R.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 49.6 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 K.R.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Ketul Chem Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Forward Ketul Chem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 860 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 58250 Reaffirmed Macedon Vinimay Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Macedon Vinimay Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Micro Labs Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 2200 Reaffirmed National Steel Suppliers BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed National Steel Suppliers Overdraft CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Nilons Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Nivedita Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4+ 2.8 Reaffirmed Polar Star Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency R C Plasto Tanks and Pipes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed S. R. S. Meditech Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Seshaasai Business Forms Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 210 Reaffirmed Shilpa Stock Broker Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Shriram Capital Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 5500 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 15690 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 11160 Reaffirmed Simmonds Marshall Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 27 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Simmonds Marshall Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 151.2 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Sitaram Builders BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with bank guarantee Volvo Financial Services (India) Pvt LtdCP Programme CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Shriram City Union Finance Ltd FD Programme FAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharat Gears Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with export packing credit up to Rs 9.0 crore Bharat Gears Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Bharat Gears Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 650 Reaffirmed Bharat Gears Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed De`S Technico Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Loan Fac De`S Technico Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Euro India Fresh Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 117.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Euro India Fresh Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 137.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Euro India Fresh Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL D Febin Marine Foods LT Loan CRISIL BB 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Febin Marine Foods Packing Credit CRISIL BB 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Five-Star Business Finance Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed Five-Star Business Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB 545 Reaffirmed Five-Star Business Finance Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 175 Reaffirmed Five-Star Business Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 85 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Five-Star Business Finance Ltd CC Withdrawal 50 Reaffirmed Gems Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Gems Automobiles Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB- 99.9 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Gems Automobiles Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Gems Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 4.4 Reaffirmed Govind Agro Foods CC CRISIL BB- 220 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Govind Agro Foods Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ iSat Network Engineers Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed K.B.A. Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Reaffirmed K.B.A. Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K.B.A. Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed K.F. Bioplants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 65 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- K.F. Bioplants Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 17.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- K.R.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 22.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ K.R.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B+ Ketul Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 217650 Reaffirmed Macedon Vinimay Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Micro Labs Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 2100 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with packing credit Mitcon Consultancy and Engineering NCD CRISIL BBB+ 150 Assigned Services Ltd National Steel Suppliers CC CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Natural Selections CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Natural Selections TL CRISIL BB- 13.5 Reaffirmed Nilons Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 375 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Nilons Enterprises Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 146.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Nilons Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 477.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Nilons Enterprises Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 28.5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB+ Nilons Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 128.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Nilons Enterprises Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB- 18.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Nilons Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 45 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ *Working capital demand loan of Rs.2.5 crore is a sub-limit of Cash Credit Nivedita Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Nivedita Rice Mill Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Nivedita Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nivedita Rice Mill TL CRISIL BB- 11.6 Reaffirmed Patanjali Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Polar Star Post Shipment CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed Credit R C Plasto Tanks and Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed R C Plasto Tanks and Pipes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 266.3 Reaffirmed R C Plasto Tanks and Pipes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 43.7 Assigned Loan Fac Rajaram and Brothers CC CRISIL B+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Red Rose Textiles Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 92.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Red Rose Textiles Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- S. R. S. Meditech Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed S. R. S. Meditech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 23.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S. R. S. Meditech Ltd TL CRISIL BB 72.5 Reaffirmed Sanghavi Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 155 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sanghavi Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 183.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Sanghavi Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 11.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Seshaasai Business Forms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Seshaasai Business Forms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 125 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Seshaasai Business Forms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 521.8 Assigned Shah Packwell Industries CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B Shah Packwell Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 25 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Shilpa Stock Broker Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Shilpa Stock Broker Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shriram Automall India Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Shriram Automall India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA- 4336 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA- 3086 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA- 200 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Issue Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG CRISIL AA+ 3500 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 61900 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CRISIL AA+ 193680 Reaffirmed @Long term bank facilities of Rs 1243 crore transferred from Shriram Equipment Finance Company Limited to Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited upon amalgamation of the former with latter. Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 66500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Simmonds Marshall Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 219 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Simmonds Marshall Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 57.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Simmonds Marshall Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 69.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Simmonds Marshall Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 36 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Sitaram Builders CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Sitaram Builders TL CRISIL BB 22.5 Reaffirmed Srijan Realty Pvt Ltd Loan Against CRISIL BBB+ 461.2 Reaffirmed Property Srijan Realty Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB+ 176.3 Reaffirmed Srijan Realty Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 686 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Srijan Realty Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 176.5 Reaffirmed SS Modern Rice Industry CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 4000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with short-term buyer's credit, packing credit, and working capital demand loan Varsha Printing Inks Mfg. Co. CC CRISIL BB- 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Varsha Printing Inks Mfg. Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Webfil Ltd CC CRISIL B- 136.8 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 