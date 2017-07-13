CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 13

Jul 13 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 12, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashwin Diamonds Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Ashwin Diamonds Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 320 Reaffirmed Credit Capital Electech Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 550 Reaffirmed * One way interchangeability with cash credit to the extent of Rs.1 crore Diamines and Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Diamines and Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Huhtamaki PPL Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1099 Reaffirmed Huhtamaki PPL Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 220 Reaffirmed CP) JK Paper Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed JK Paper Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A1 6150 Reaffirmed JK Paper Ltd CP CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed Orient Craft Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A3+ 1750 Reaffirmed Pasupati Acrylon Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 49.6 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Pasupati Acrylon Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 1500.9 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 PNB Housing Finance Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Riviera Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5.6 Reaffirmed Riviera Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Shashadhar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Reaffirmed Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed TVS Srichakra Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed Credit# # includes sub-limit of foreign bill discounting to the tune of Rs 50 crore TVS Srichakra Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A1+ 1050 Reaffirmed @includes sub-limit of bank guarantee to the tune of Rs 5.0 crore; includes sub-limit of Letter of credit (capex) to the tune of Rs 47.7 crore TVS Srichakra Ltd Loan Equivalent CRISIL A1+ 90 Reaffirmed Risk Limits TVS Srichakra Ltd Vendor Financing CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed TVS Srichakra Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- PNB Housing Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA 85000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Berger Becker Coatings Pvt Ltd Fund & NFBL CRISIL BBB+ 800 Reaffirmed Berger Becker Coatings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Capital Electech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Capital Electech Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BB 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Diamines and Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Diamines and Chemicals Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 67.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Diamines and Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 216 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Diamines and Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 5.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Hotel Rathi Residency TL CRISIL D 60 Assigned Huhtamaki PPL Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA- 452.5 Reaffirmed loan* *Fully interchangeable with non-fund based limits Huhtamaki PPL Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 3.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Huhtamaki PPL Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 195 Reaffirmed JK Paper Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 11255.2 Reaffirmed JK Paper Ltd TL* CRISIL A 64.8 Reaffirmed *Original Sanction Equivalent to USD 5 million (around Rs.21.69 CR.) JK Paper Ltd NCD CRISIL A 2850 Assigned JK Paper Ltd NCD CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed Muthoot Microfin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 157.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthoot Microfin Ltd TL CRISIL A- 4342.8 Reaffirmed Muthoot Microfin Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 400 - Muthoot Microfin Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 650 - Muthoot Microfin Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 700 - Muthoot Microfin Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 700 - Olympia Tech Park (Chennai) Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BBB+ 290 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Olympia Tech Park (Chennai) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 2210 Reaffirmed Orient Craft Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 4498.9 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with export packing credit, packing credit in foreign currency, foreign documentary bills for purchase, foreign bill negotiation, and foreign bill purchase Orient Craft Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 4251.1 Reaffirmed Pasupati Acrylon Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 106.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Pasupati Acrylon Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 115.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Pasupati Acrylon Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 134.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Pasupati Acrylon Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB 16.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- PNB Housing Finance Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 29340 Reaffirmed PNB Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 10660 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PNB Housing Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 46000 Reaffirmed PNB Housing Finance Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed PNB Housing Finance Ltd Bonds CRISIL AA+ 11000 Reaffirmed Rajesh Estates and Nirman Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB- 2976 Reaffirmed Riviera Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 720 Reaffirmed Riviera Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd Fund & NFBL CRISIL A- 541.9 Reaffirmed Riviera Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed Credit Shashadhar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60.2 Reaffirmed Shashadhar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shashadhar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 26.3 Reaffirmed Shashadhar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 6 Reaffirmed Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AA- 410 Reaffirmed Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd FB Fac^ CRISIL AA- 300 Reaffirmed ^ includes sub-limit of Rs.30 crore for non-fund based limits Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AA- 900 Reaffirmed * includes sub-limit of Rs.25 crore for non-fund based limits Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL AA- 2600 Reaffirmed Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd Non-FBL$ CRISIL AA- 1100 Reaffirmed $ includes sub-limit of Rs.60 crore for fund-based facilities Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd Non-FBL! CRISIL AA- 1140 Reaffirmed ! Fully interchangeable with fund-based facilities Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd Non-FBL# CRISIL AA- 600 Reaffirmed # includes sub-limit of Rs.30 crore for fund-based facilities Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 250 Assigned Loan Fac Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 300 Reaffirmed TVS Srichakra Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed * includes sub-limit of Inland bill discounting to the tune of Rs 100 crore TVS Srichakra Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 2740 Reaffirmed TVS Srichakra Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.