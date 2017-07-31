CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 31

Jul 31 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 28, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A Balarama Raju BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Aerospace Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Angelique International Ltd BG CRISIL A2 15050 Reaffirmed Angelique International Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A2 380 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Angelique International Ltd Bills Receivable CRISIL A2 1350 Reaffirmed Discounting Angelique International Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 1800 Reaffirmed Angelique International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Avani Agro Mills BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Avon Ispat and Power Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A4+ 1163.4 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded From CRISIL A2 Chandrashekhar Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 500 Reaffirmed Cheviot Co Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Cheviot Co Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Creative and Crofts Industries India Bill Purchase* CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed; Pvt Ltd Removed from Issuer Not Cooperating *Include full interchangeability of Rs. 2 cr with Packing Credit Creative and Crofts Industries India Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed; Pvt Ltd Removed from Issuer Not Cooperating Jiwarajka Textile Industries BG CRISIL A3+ 40.8 Reaffirmed Krishna Corporation BG CRISIL A3 635 Reaffirmed Krishna Stone-Tech Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 115 Reaffirmed Credit Krishna Stone-Tech Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Discounting Lahore Hospital Society BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Music Broadcast Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 334.5 Assigned Music Broadcast Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 15.5 Assigned Nechupadam Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Palak Jewellers Pvt Ltd Metal Loan CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Pasupati Acrylon Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 49.6 Reaffirmed Pasupati Acrylon Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 2137.3 Reaffirmed RCI Industries and Technologies Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 600 Assigned Real Ispat and Power Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Real Ispat and Power Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 7 Reaffirmed Fac Real Ispat and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 250 Reaffirmed Rocks Forever Inc Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 3 Assigned Loan Fac Rocks Forever Inc Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 72.5 Assigned Foreign Currency Rupa & Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 40 Reaffirmed Rupa & Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Solvent Extractions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Shashi Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 SRC Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 250 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sri Lakshmi Mini Rice Mill Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 7.1 Reaffirmed SSG Techno Services Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 16 Assigned Suyambu Projects BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Tankeshwari Metal Powder Products Pvt Channel Financing CRISIL A4+ 13.5 Reassigned Ltd Tata Communications Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed (Including CP) Technocraft Industries India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 461.1 Reaffirmed Technocraft Industries India Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Forward Technocraft Industries India Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A1+ 100 Assigned Technocraft Industries India Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1+ 220 Assigned Foreign Currency% % Fully interchangeable with export bill rediscounting (EBR), foreign bill purchase (FPB), packing credit, letter of credit, buyer's credit. Includes sublimits of Rs. 5.00 crore for Bank guarantee and Rs.1 crore of SBLC. Technocraft Industries India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 100 Assigned TPS Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 650 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ TPS Infrastructure Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 10 Issuer Not Forward Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ TPS Infrastructure Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ TPS Infrastructure Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Viltans Polyplast LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A Balarama Raju Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned A Balarama Raju CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Aerospace Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Aerospace Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Amarawati Tea Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Amarawati Tea Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 24.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amarawati Tea Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 3.2 Reaffirmed Angelique International Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 220 Reaffirmed Angelique International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ashoka Bagewadi Saundatti Road Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1980 Assigned Ashoka Dhankuni Kharagpur Tollway Ltd TL CRISIL BBB(SO) 16087 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ashoka Highways (Bhandara) Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A-(SO) 1540 Reaffirmed Ashoka Hungund Talikot Road Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1990 Assigned Avani Agro Mills TL CRISIL B 24 Assigned Avani Agro Mills Standby Line of CRISIL B 3 Assigned Credit Avani Agro Mills CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Avon Ispat and Power Ltd FB Fac CRISIL BB+ 500 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Avon Ispat and Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 36.6 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Bellad and Company CC CRISIL BB 108 Reaffirmed Bellad and Company Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Fac Bellad and Company LT Loan CRISIL BB 20 Assigned BLP Vayu (Project 1) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 660.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB BLP Vayu (Project 1) Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 2859.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Cheviot Co Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 150 Reaffirmed Cheviot Co Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 10 Reaffirmed Creative and Crofts Industries India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating D. Vijay Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 73 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- D. Vijay Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 7 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Dashrath Prasad Fertilizers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Durga Extraction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Durga Extraction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- East West Products Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed East West Products Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 95 Assigned French Motor Car Co Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 453.5 Reaffirmed Fac French Motor Car Co Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 46.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jindal House CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Jindal House Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Assigned Loan Fac Jiwarajka Textile Industries CC CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed Jiwarajka Textile Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 504 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jiwarajka Textile Industries TL CRISIL BBB 355.2 Reaffirmed Kasi Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 250 Assigned Kothainayagi A LT Loan CRISIL D 80 Assigned Krishna Corporation CC CRISIL BBB- 165 Reaffirmed Krishna Corporation TL CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Krishna Stone-Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Kusalava Finance Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Lahore Hospital Society CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Lahore Hospital Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 299 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Lahore Hospital Society TL CRISIL BB+ 1001 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 350 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1950 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Mahaveer Finance India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 272.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Mahaveer Finance India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Mahaveer Finance India Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Mewar Polytex Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Mewar Polytex Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 13.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Nechupadam Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 155 Downgraded from CRISIL B Nechupadam Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Nightingale Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 600 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB OMC Power Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL B-/ 300 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Palak Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Pasupati Acrylon Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 106.2 Reaffirmed Pasupati Acrylon Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 59.8 Reaffirmed R. M. Exports WC TL CRISIL B+ 32.5 Assigned R. M. Exports TL CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned R. M. Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Loan Fac R. M. Exports Export Packing CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Credit R. M. Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 37.5 Assigned Discounting Rajesh Estates and Nirman Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL B+ 2976 Revised from CRISIL BB- RCI Industries and Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned Loan Fac RCI Industries and Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 650 Assigned Real Ispat and Power Ltd CC CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed Real Ispat and Power Ltd TL CRISIL A- 150 Assigned Rocks Forever Inc TL CRISIL BBB- 7 Assigned Rocks Forever Inc Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Rocks Forever Inc Open CC CRISIL BBB- 7.5 Assigned Rupa & Co. Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 2780 Reaffirmed Rupa & Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S M Enterprises - East Delhi Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 170 Assigned Loan Fac S.R. Cashews CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Sanstar Bio-Polymers Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sharda Motor Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1450 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Sharda Motor Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 129.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A+ Sharda Motor Industries Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 90.8 Assigned Shashi Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 110 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shashi Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shashi Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 122.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Shri Ram Solvent Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Siddhivinayak Polytex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 76 Reaffirmed Siddhivinayak Polytex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Snehal Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 340 Reaffirmed SRC Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 65 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sri Durga Estates CC CRISIL B- 55 Reaffirmed Sri Durga Estates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 25 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Lakshmi Mini Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Mini Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL B 37.5 Reaffirmed SSG Techno Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Suyambu Projects CC CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B Tankeshwari Metal Powder Products Pvt CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB- Tankeshwari Metal Powder Products Pvt TL CRISIL BB 26.1 Assigned Ltd Tata Capital Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 150 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac TeamLease Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Technocraft Industries India Ltd CC# CRISIL A+ 766 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with working capital demand loan (WCDL), pre shipment/post shipment finance, buyer's credit, letter of credit. Includes sublimit of Rs.46.5 crore for financial guarantee/standby letter of credit (SBLC) Technocraft Industries India Ltd CC$ CRISIL A+ 800 Reaffirmed $ Fully interchangeable with export packing credit and packing credit in foreign currency. Includes sublimit of Rs.28 crore for letter of credit. Technocraft Industries India Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with WCDL, pre shipment/ post shipment finance and letter of credit Technocraft Industries India Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1110 Reaffirmed Technocraft Industries India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 2490.4 Assigned Loan Fac Technocraft Industries India Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A+ 750 Assigned Technocraft Industries India Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A+ 550 Assigned Credit Technocraft Industries India Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 700 Assigned Technovision Auto Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Technovision Auto Components Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Green Environment Services TL CRISIL B+ 181.5 Issuer Not Co-Operative Society Ltd Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- TKN Rice Industry TL CRISIL BB- 6.5 Assigned TKN Rice Industry CC CRISIL BB- 61.3 Assigned TKN Rice Industry Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.2 Assigned Loan Fac TPS Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BB 465 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL BBB TPS Infrastructure Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 90 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Usha Yarns Ltd Auto loans CRISIL BBB- 3.6 Reaffirmed Usha Yarns Ltd CC Withdrawal 25 Withdrawal Usha Yarns Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 11.4 Withdrawal Loan Fac Usha Yarns Ltd TL Withdrawal 30 Withdrawal Ved Foundation CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Ved Foundation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ved Foundation TL CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Viltans Polyplast CC CRISIL B- 45 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Waaman Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 