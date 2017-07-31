FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 31
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Mahindra & Mahindra first-quarter profit falls 20 percent
Company Results
Mahindra & Mahindra first-quarter profit falls 20 percent
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next two weeks
top news
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next two weeks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
July 31, 2017 / 7:31 AM / 6 days ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 31

31 Min Read

    Jul 31 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 28, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A Balarama Raju                         BG                 CRISIL A4+     40      Assigned
Aerospace Engineers Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
Angelique International Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A2      15050   Reaffirmed
Angelique International Ltd             Bill Purchase      CRISIL A2      380     Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Fac
Angelique International Ltd             Bills Receivable   CRISIL A2      1350    Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Angelique International Ltd             LOC                CRISIL A2      1800    Reaffirmed
Angelique International Ltd             Packing Credit     CRISIL A2      100     Reaffirmed
Avani Agro Mills                        BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Assigned
Avon Ispat and Power Ltd                Non-FBL            CRISIL A4+     1163.4  Issuer Not
                                                                                  Cooperating;
                                                                                  Downgraded 
                                                                                  From
                                                                                  CRISIL A2
Chandrashekhar Exports Pvt Ltd          Packing Credit     CRISIL A3      500     Reaffirmed
Cheviot Co Ltd                          LOC & BG           CRISIL A1+     150     Reaffirmed
Cheviot Co Ltd                          Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A1+     10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Creative and Crofts Industries India    Bill Purchase*     CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed;
Pvt Ltd                                                                           Removed from
                                                                                  Issuer Not 
                                                                                  Cooperating
*Include full interchangeability of Rs. 2 cr with Packing Credit
Creative and Crofts Industries India    Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed;
Pvt Ltd                                                                           Removed from
                                                                                  Issuer Not
                                                                                  Cooperating
Jiwarajka Textile Industries            BG                 CRISIL A3+     40.8    Reaffirmed
Krishna Corporation                     BG                 CRISIL A3      635     Reaffirmed
Krishna Stone-Tech Pvt Ltd              Export Packing     CRISIL A4      115     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Krishna Stone-Tech Pvt Ltd              Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Lahore Hospital Society                 BG                 CRISIL A4+     100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+
Music Broadcast Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A1+     334.5   Assigned
Music Broadcast Ltd                     Proposed BG        CRISIL A1+     15.5    Assigned
Nechupadam Constructions Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A4      60      Reaffirmed
Palak Jewellers Pvt Ltd                 Metal Loan         CRISIL A3      100     Assigned
Pasupati Acrylon Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A3+     49.6    Reaffirmed
Pasupati Acrylon Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A3+     2137.3  Reaffirmed
RCI Industries and Technologies Ltd     LOC                CRISIL A3      600     Assigned
Real Ispat and Power Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A2+     10      Reaffirmed
Real Ispat and Power Ltd                Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A2+     7       Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Real Ispat and Power Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A2+     250     Reaffirmed
Rocks Forever Inc                       Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A3      3       Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Rocks Forever Inc                       Packing Credit in  CRISIL A3      72.5    Assigned
                                        Foreign Currency
Rupa & Co. Ltd                          BG                 CRISIL A1+     40      Reaffirmed
Rupa & Co. Ltd                          LOC                CRISIL A1+     10      Reaffirmed
Shri Ram Solvent Extractions Pvt Ltd    BG                 CRISIL A4+     15      Assigned
Shashi Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd     BG                 CRISIL D       60      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A4
SRC Projects Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A3      250     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
Sri Lakshmi Mini Rice Mill              Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4      7.1     Reaffirmed
SSG Techno Services Pvt Ltd             Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4      16      Assigned
Suyambu Projects                        BG                 CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
Tankeshwari Metal Powder Products Pvt   Channel Financing  CRISIL A4+     13.5    Reassigned
Ltd
Tata Communications Ltd                 ST Debt Programme  CRISIL A1+     3500    Reaffirmed
                                        (Including CP)
Technocraft Industries India Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A1+     461.1   Reaffirmed
Technocraft Industries India Ltd        Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A1+     12.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
Technocraft Industries India Ltd        Overdraft          CRISIL A1+     100     Assigned
Technocraft Industries India Ltd        Packing Credit in  CRISIL A1+     220     Assigned
                                        Foreign Currency%
% Fully interchangeable with export bill rediscounting (EBR), foreign
  bill purchase (FPB), packing credit, letter of credit, buyer's credit. 
  Includes sublimits of Rs. 5.00 crore for Bank guarantee and Rs.1 crore of SBLC.
Technocraft Industries India Ltd        LOC & BG           CRISIL A1+     100     Assigned
TPS Infrastructure Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4+     650     Issuer Not
                                                                                  Cooperating;
                                                                                  Downgraded 
                                                                                  from 
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+
TPS Infrastructure Ltd                  Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A4+     10      Issuer Not
                                        Forward                                   Cooperating;
                                                                                  Downgraded 
                                                                                  from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+
TPS Infrastructure Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A4+     150     Issuer Not
                                                                                  Cooperating;
                                                                                  Downgraded
                                                                                  from 
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+
TPS Infrastructure Ltd                  Proposed BG        CRISIL A4+     140     Issuer Not
                                                                                  Cooperating;
                                                                                  Downgraded 
                                                                                  from 
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+
Viltans Polyplast                       LOC                CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A Balarama Raju                         Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BB-     35      Assigned
A Balarama Raju                         CC                 CRISIL BB-     25      Assigned

Aerospace Engineers Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
Aerospace Engineers Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
Amarawati Tea Co. Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BBB-    110     Reaffirmed
Amarawati Tea Co. Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    24.8    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Amarawati Tea Co. Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BBB-    3.2     Reaffirmed
Angelique International Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BBB+    220     Reaffirmed
Angelique International Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    100     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Ashoka Bagewadi Saundatti Road Ltd      TL                 CRISIL BBB     1980    Assigned
Ashoka Dhankuni Kharagpur Tollway Ltd   TL                 CRISIL BBB(SO) 16087   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Ashoka Highways (Bhandara) Ltd          Rupee TL           CRISIL A-(SO)  1540    Reaffirmed
Ashoka Hungund Talikot Road Ltd         TL                 CRISIL BBB     1990    Assigned
Avani Agro Mills                        TL                 CRISIL B       24      Assigned
Avani Agro Mills                        Standby Line of    CRISIL B       3       Assigned
                                        Credit
Avani Agro Mills                        CC                 CRISIL B       20      Assigned
Avon Ispat and Power Ltd                FB Fac             CRISIL BB+     500     Issuer Not
                                                                                  Cooperating;
                                                                                  Downgraded 
                                                                                  from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB+
Avon Ispat and Power Ltd                LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     36.6    Issuer Not
                                                                                  Cooperating;
                                                                                  Downgraded 
                                                                                  from 
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB+
Bellad and Company                      CC                 CRISIL BB      108     Reaffirmed
Bellad and Company                      Inventory Funding  CRISIL BB      70      Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Bellad and Company                      LT Loan            CRISIL BB      20      Assigned
BLP Vayu (Project 1) Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    660.5   Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BBB
BLP Vayu (Project 1) Pvt Ltd            Rupee TL           CRISIL BBB+    2859.5  Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Cheviot Co Ltd                          CC                 CRISIL A+      150     Reaffirmed
Cheviot Co Ltd                          TL                 CRISIL A+      10      Reaffirmed
Creative and Crofts Industries India    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      1       Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd                                 Loan Fac                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  B 
Issuer Not Cooperating
D. Vijay Pharma Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B       73      Issuer Not
                                                                                  Cooperating; 
                                                                                  Downgraded 
                                                                                  from 
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
D. Vijay Pharma Pvt Ltd                 Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B       7       Issuer Not
                                                                                  Cooperating; 
                                                                                  Downgraded 
                                                                                  from 
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Dashrath Prasad Fertilizers Pvt Ltd     LT Loan            CRISIL B+      100     Reaffirmed
Durga Extraction Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB-     90      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Durga Extraction Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BB-     20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
East West Products Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BBB-    80      Reaffirmed
East West Products Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BBB-    95      Assigned
French Motor Car Co Ltd                 Inventory Funding  CRISIL BB      453.5   Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
French Motor Car Co Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      46.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Jindal House                            CC                 CRISIL BBB-    150     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Jindal House                            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    5       Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Jiwarajka Textile Industries            CC                 CRISIL BBB     350     Reaffirmed
Jiwarajka Textile Industries            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     504     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Jiwarajka Textile Industries            TL                 CRISIL BBB     355.2   Reaffirmed
Kasi Sea Foods Pvt Ltd                  Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB-     250     Assigned
Kothainayagi A                          LT Loan            CRISIL D       80      Assigned
Krishna Corporation                     CC                 CRISIL BBB-    165     Reaffirmed
Krishna Corporation                     TL                 CRISIL BBB-    5       Reaffirmed
Krishna Stone-Tech Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B+      5       Reaffirmed
Kusalava Finance Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB-     200     Reaffirmed
Lahore Hospital Society                 CC                 CRISIL BB+     300     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Lahore Hospital Society                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     299     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Lahore Hospital Society                 TL                 CRISIL BB+     1001    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd                   Overdraft          CRISIL A-      200     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB+
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd                   Proposed TL        CRISIL A-      350     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB+
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL A-      1950    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB+
Mahaveer Finance India Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB+     272.5   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Mahaveer Finance India Ltd              Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB+     2.5     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Mahaveer Finance India Ltd              TL                 CRISIL BB+     25      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Mewar Polytex Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL BB+     50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Mewar Polytex Ltd                       TL                 CRISIL BB+     13.6    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Nechupadam Constructions Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL B-      155     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Nechupadam Constructions Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      10      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Nightingale Hotels Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL BBB+    600     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
OMC Power Pvt Ltd                       NCD                CRISIL B-/     300     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Palak Jewellers Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB-    350     Reaffirmed
Pasupati Acrylon Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BBB     106.2   Reaffirmed
Pasupati Acrylon Ltd                    LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     59.8    Reaffirmed
R. M. Exports                           WC TL              CRISIL B+      32.5    Assigned
R. M. Exports                           TL                 CRISIL B+      5       Assigned
R. M. Exports                           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      25      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
R. M. Exports                           Export Packing     CRISIL B+      60      Assigned
                                        Credit
R. M. Exports                           Foreign Bill       CRISIL B+      37.5    Assigned
                                        Discounting
Rajesh Estates and Nirman Pvt Ltd       NCD                CRISIL B+      2976    Revised from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
RCI Industries and Technologies Ltd     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    250     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
RCI Industries and Technologies Ltd     CC                 CRISIL BBB-    650     Assigned
Real Ispat and Power Ltd                CC                 CRISIL A-      500     Reaffirmed
Real Ispat and Power Ltd                TL                 CRISIL A-      150     Assigned
Rocks Forever Inc                       TL                 CRISIL BBB-    7       Assigned
Rocks Forever Inc                       Bill Discounting   CRISIL BBB-    20      Assigned
Rocks Forever Inc                       Open CC            CRISIL BBB-    7.5     Assigned
Rupa & Co. Ltd                          CC                 CRISIL A+      2780    Reaffirmed
Rupa & Co. Ltd                          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A+      100     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
S M Enterprises - East Delhi            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      170     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
S.R. Cashews                            CC                 CRISIL B+      75      Reaffirmed
Sanstar Bio-Polymers Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B+      250     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Sharda Motor Industries Ltd             CC                 CRISIL AA-     1450    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A+
Sharda Motor Industries Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA-     129.2   Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL A+
Sharda Motor Industries Ltd             TL                 CRISIL AA-     90.8    Assigned
Shashi Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL D       110     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Shashi Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd     LT Loan            CRISIL D       7.5     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Shashi Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       122.5   Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B+
Shri Ram Solvent Extractions Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL BB+     90      Reaffirmed
Siddhivinayak Polytex Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B       76      Reaffirmed
Siddhivinayak Polytex Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL B       65      Reaffirmed
Snehal Enterprises                      CC                 CRISIL B+      340     Reaffirmed
SRC Projects Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BBB-    65      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Sri Durga Estates                       CC                 CRISIL B-      55      Reaffirmed
Sri Durga Estates                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      25      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Sri Lakshmi Mini Rice Mill              CC                 CRISIL B       45      Reaffirmed
Sri Lakshmi Mini Rice Mill              LT Loan            CRISIL B       37.5    Reaffirmed
SSG Techno Services Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B       50      Assigned
Suyambu Projects                        CC                 CRISIL B+      60      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Tankeshwari Metal Powder Products Pvt   CC                 CRISIL BB      50      Upgraded from
Ltd                                                                               CRISIL BB-
Tankeshwari Metal Powder Products Pvt   TL                 CRISIL BB      26.1    Assigned
Ltd
Tata Capital Ltd                        CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+     150     Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Ltd                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA+     100     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
TeamLease Services Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      200     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Technocraft Industries India Ltd        CC#                CRISIL A+      766     Reaffirmed
# Interchangeable with working capital demand loan (WCDL), pre shipment/post
  shipment finance, buyer's credit, letter of credit. Includes sublimit 
  of Rs.46.5 crore for financial guarantee/standby letter of credit (SBLC)
Technocraft Industries India Ltd        CC$                CRISIL A+      800     Reaffirmed
$ Fully interchangeable with export packing credit and packing credit in
  foreign currency. Includes sublimit of Rs.28 crore for letter of credit.
Technocraft Industries India Ltd        CC*                CRISIL A+      1000    Reaffirmed
* Fully interchangeable with WCDL, pre shipment/ post shipment finance and letter of credit
Technocraft Industries India Ltd        CC                 CRISIL A+      1110    Reaffirmed
Technocraft Industries India Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A+      2490.4  Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Technocraft Industries India Ltd        WC Fac             CRISIL A+      750     Assigned
Technocraft Industries India Ltd        Post Shipment      CRISIL A+      550     Assigned
                                        Credit
Technocraft Industries India Ltd        TL                 CRISIL A+      700     Assigned
Technovision Auto Components Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL BBB     80      Reaffirmed
Technovision Auto Components Pvt Ltd    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     2.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
The Green Environment Services          TL                 CRISIL B+      181.5   Issuer Not
Co-Operative Society Ltd                                                          Cooperating;
                                                                                  Downgraded 
                                                                                  from 
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
TKN Rice Industry                       TL                 CRISIL BB-     6.5     Assigned
TKN Rice Industry                       CC                 CRISIL BB-     61.3    Assigned
TKN Rice Industry                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     22.2    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
TPS Infrastructure Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB      465     Issuer Not
                                                                                  Cooperating;
                                                                                  Downgraded 
                                                                                  from 
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
TPS Infrastructure Ltd                  LT Loan            CRISIL BB      90      Issuer Not
                                                                                  Cooperating;
                                                                                  Downgraded 
                                                                                  from 
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Usha Yarns Ltd                          Auto loans         CRISIL BBB-    3.6     Reaffirmed
Usha Yarns Ltd                          CC                 Withdrawal     25      Withdrawal
Usha Yarns Ltd                          Proposed LT Bk     Withdrawal     11.4    Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Usha Yarns Ltd                          TL                 Withdrawal     30      Withdrawal
Ved Foundation                          CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL BB      150     Reaffirmed
Ved Foundation                          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      110     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Ved Foundation                          TL                 CRISIL BB      40      Reaffirmed
Viltans Polyplast                       CC                 CRISIL B-      45      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Waaman Products Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       120     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.