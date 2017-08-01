FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Company News
August 1, 2017 / 7:49 AM / 4 days ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 1

47 Min Read

    Aug 1 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 31, 2017.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agarwal Fuel Corporation Pvt Ltd        LOC                CRISIL A2+     1700    Reaffirmed
Alpha Corp Development Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A2      300     Reaffirmed
Atlanta Electricals Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A3      500     Reaffirmed
Atlanta Electricals Pvt Ltd             LOC                CRISIL A3      550     Reaffirmed
Bhartia Distributors Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A3      15      Assigned
Bhartia Distributors Pvt Ltd            Proposed NFBL      CRISIL A3      5       Assigned
Bygging India Ltd                       BG                 CRISIL A3      760     Assigned
Challa Infra Projects Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A4+     130     Reaffirmed
Challa Infra Projects Pvt Ltd           LOC                CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
Challa Infra Projects Pvt Ltd           Proposed BG        CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
Crown Ceramic                           BG                 CRISIL A4      8.5     Reaffirmed
Dadi Impex Pvt Ltd                      Export Packing     CRISIL A4+     428     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
D'Decor Exports Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A1      614.5   Reaffirmed
D'Decor Exports Pvt Ltd                 Overdraft          CRISIL A1      150     Reaffirmed
D'Decor Exports Pvt Ltd                 Packing Credit     CRISIL A1      175     Reaffirmed
DIC India Ltd                           LOC & BG           CRISIL A1+     90.9    Reaffirmed
Elico Ltd                               BG                 CRISIL A4+     25      Assigned
Elico Ltd                               LOC                CRISIL A4+     15      Assigned
Grand Polycoats Company Pvt Ltd         BG                 CRISIL A3+     2.5     Reaffirmed
Grand Polycoats Company Pvt Ltd         LOC                CRISIL A3+     15      Reaffirmed
GSR Ventures Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4      350     Reaffirmed
GSR Ventures Pvt Ltd                    Overdraft          CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
Gujarat Dyestuff Industries Pvt Ltd     BG                 CRISIL A3+     50      Reaffirmed
Healthcaps India Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4+     1       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Healthcaps India Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A4+     75      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Home Idea Curtain Fabrics               LOC                CRISIL A1      15      Reaffirmed
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd                  CP Issue*          CRISIL A1+     75000   Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd                  CP Issue*          CRISIL A1+     80000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd                  CP Issue*          CRISIL A1+     80000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd                  ST Debt            CRISIL A1+     4500    Reaffirmed
Jaatvedas Construction Company Pvt Ltd  BG                 CRISIL A4+     160     Reaffirmed
Jay Bee Laminations Pvt Ltd             LOC                CRISIL A3      311.2   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+
JSP Projects Pvt Ltd                    Proposed BG        CRISIL A3+     410     Assigned
JSP Projects Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A3+     1340    Assigned
JSW Cement Ltd                          LOC                CRISIL A3+     2250    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3
K.K. Rao Engineering Works Pvt Ltd      BG                 CRISIL A4+     200     Reaffirmed
K.K. Rao Engineering Works Pvt Ltd      LOC                CRISIL A4+     32.5    Reaffirmed
Kotak Fund                              ST Fund            CRISIL AAAmfs  0       Reaffirmed
Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd          BG###              CRISIL A1+     500     Reaffirmed
##Fully interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft facility and bank guarantee limits
Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A1+     1770    Reaffirmed
Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd          Packing Credit     CRISIL A1+     1250    Reaffirmed
Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd          Packing Credit@    CRISIL A1+     790     Reaffirmed
@Rs 26 crore interchangeable with bank guarantee limits
Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd          Packing Credit^^   CRISIL A1+     300     Reaffirmed
^^Rs 28 crore interchangeable with buyer's credit limit
Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd          Proposed BG        CRISIL A1+     1730    Reaffirmed
Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd          Proposed Packing   CRISIL A1+     1240    Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
M. S. Revanna                           BG                 CRISIL A4+     90      Assigned
M.M.J. Construction                     BG                 CRISIL A4      120     Reaffirmed
M.M.J. Construction                     Proposed NFBL      CRISIL A4      14      Reaffirmed
Menon Bearings Ltd                      LOC & BG           CRISIL A2      10      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+
Miraj Instrumentation Services India    Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     110     Assigned
Pvt Ltd                                 Loan Fac
Miraj Instrumentation Services India    BG                 CRISIL A4+     75      Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Narayani Coke Pvt Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A4+     560     Reaffirmed
Narayani Coke Pvt Ltd                   Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     130     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
New Horizons Pvt Ltd                    Export Bill        CRISIL A3      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Negotiation
New Horizons Pvt Ltd                    Export Bill        CRISIL A3      245     Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
New Horizons Pvt Ltd                    Packing Credit     CRISIL A3      128     Reaffirmed
New Horizons Pvt Ltd                    Standby Line of    CRISIL A3      67      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Pacific Harish Industries Ltd           LOC                CRISIL A4      36      Assigned
Panorama Exports Pvt Ltd                Bill Discounting   CRISIL A3      100     Reaffirmed
Panorama Exports Pvt Ltd                Packing Credit     CRISIL A3      200     Reaffirmed
Polybond Insulation Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A4      30      Assigned
R.P. Periyasamy and Co                  BG                 CRISIL A4+     120     Reaffirmed
R.V.R. Projects Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A2+     2300    Reaffirmed
Rameshwar Cold Storage                  Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     90      Reaffirmed
Ranjit Singh and Co.                    BG                 CRISIL A3      650     Reassigned
Real Exports                            Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     77.5    Reaffirmed
Rinky Oil Extraction Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4+     20      Assigned
S.V. Electronics Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
Shankara Building Products Ltd          Cash Management    CRISIL A2+     40      Reaffirmed
                                        Service
Shankara Building Products Ltd          Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A2+     20      Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
Shree Mahakali Enterprises Pvt Ltd      BG                 CRISIL A4+     12.5    Assigned
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd       BG                 CRISIL A1+     15690   Reaffirmed
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd       Proposed BG        CRISIL A1+     10000   Reaffirmed
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd       ST Bk Fac          CRISIL A1+     11160   Reaffirmed
Soft Medicaps Ltd                       Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A4+     15.4    Assigned
                                        Forward
Sri Balaji Timber Traders               LOC                CRISIL A4      100     Assigned
Sri Kakatiya Industries (India) Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase -    CRISIL A4+     30      Assigned
                                        Discounting Fac
Sri Naga Malleswara Spintex India Pvt   EPCG Guarantee (ST)CRISIL A4      3.8     Downgraded
Ltd                                                                               from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Stone Concern Infrastructure            BG                 CRISIL A4      150     Reaffirmed
Development Pvt Ltd
Surat Goods Transport Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A4+     85      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A2
Issuer Not Cooperating
Swashthik Caps Pvt Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A4      10      Reassigned
Swashthik Industriees                   BG                 CRISIL A4      9.5     Reaffirmed
Swashthik Industriees                   LOC                CRISIL A4      15      Reaffirmed
Swashthik Preforms Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4      5       Reaffirmed
Swashthik Preforms Pvt Ltd              LOC                CRISIL A4      22.5    Reaffirmed
Swastik Metcast Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4      2.1     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Swastik Metcast Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A4      15      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Tata Motors Finance Ltd                 ST Debt            CRISIL A1+     10000   Reaffirmed
Techno Compact Builders                 BG                 CRISIL A4+     35      Assigned
The KCP Ltd                             LOC & BG           CRISIL A2+     945     Reaffirmed
The KCP Ltd                             ST Loan            CRISIL A2+     200     Reaffirmed
Vishal Infraglobal Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4      470     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+


MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Kasturi and Sons Ltd                    FD                 FA             250     #



LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.M. Kanniappa Mudaliar and A.M.K.      CC                 CRISIL BB      60      Assigned
Jambulinga Mudaliar Educational Trust
AAA Paper Ltd                           CC                 CRISIL BB-     280     Assigned
Abeera Beverages Pvt Ltd                Proposed TL        CRISIL B       650     Assigned
Agarwal Fuel Corporation Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL A-      200     Reaffirmed
Agarwal Fuel Corporation Pvt Ltd        Overdraft          CRISIL A-      150     Reaffirmed
AGR Automobiles Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB-    25      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
AGR Automobiles Pvt Ltd                 Inventory Funding  CRISIL BBB-    173.5   Upgraded from
                                        Fac                                       CRISIL BB+
AGR Automobiles Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    1.5     Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB+
ALM Metals and Alloys Ltd               BG                 CRISIL D       2.2     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
ALM Metals and Alloys Ltd               CC                 CRISIL D       35      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
ALM Metals and Alloys Ltd               LOC                CRISIL D       60      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
ALM Metals and Alloys Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       90.6    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
ALM Metals and Alloys Ltd               TL                 CRISIL D       12.2    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Alpha Corp Development Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    725     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Alpha Corp Development Pvt Ltd          TL                 CRISIL BBB+    1975    Reaffirmed
Andromeda Sales And Distribution Pvt LtdCC                 CRISIL BBB+    120     Reaffirmed
Ashoka Highways (Durg) Ltd              Project Loan^      CRISIL A-(SO)  2050    Reaffirmed
Atlanta Electricals Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BBB-    450     Reaffirmed
Atlanta Electricals Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    2.7     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Atlanta Electricals Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL BBB-    97.3    Reaffirmed
Benetton India Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      201     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Benetton India Pvt Ltd                  WC Fac2            CRISIL A-      450     Reaffirmed
2 Fully interchangeable with cash credit and short-term loan; post-shipment finance and export
packing credit (Rs.20 crore); suppliers bills discounting and vendor financing (Rs.40 crore);
buyers credit (Rs.15 crore); bank guarantee (Rs.1 crore) and CMS (Rs.0.5 crore); letter of
credit (Rs.20 crore)
Benetton India Pvt Ltd                  WC Fac5            CRISIL A-      300     Reaffirmed
5 Fully interchangeable with working capital loan; import documentary credit, import deferred
payment credits & overdraft facility (Rs.7.5 crore); cheque discounting (Rs.5 crore) and vendor
financing (Rs.15 crore)
Benetton India Pvt Ltd                  WC Fac3            CRISIL A-      219     Reaffirmed
3 Fully interchangeable with overdraft facility, pre export advances, cheque purchases, invoice
financing, letters of credit, issuance of guarantees
Benetton India Pvt Ltd                  WC Fac1            CRISIL A-      350     Reaffirmed
1 Fully interchangeable with overdraft facility, working capital demand loan, pre-shipment &
post shipment finance, purchase bill discounting; letter of credit (Rs.10 crore) and Forex
forward (Rs. 0.3 crore)
Benetton India Pvt Ltd                  WC Fac6            CRISIL A-      500     Reaffirmed
6 Fully interchangeable with packing credit, packing credit in foreign currency, post shipment
line, short term loan, purchase invoice discounting,; letter of credit, trade credit and bank
guarantee (Rs.25 crore) and overdraft facility (Rs.15 crore), forex forward (Rs 0.21 crore)
Benetton India Pvt Ltd                  WC Fac4            CRISIL A-      900     Reaffirmed
4 Fully interchangeable with overdraft facility, working capital demand loan, purchase bill
discounting, invoice financing, letter of credit (Rs. 45 crore) and issuance of guarantees (Rs.5
crore)
Bharadwaj Enterprises                   TL                 CRISIL B       150     Assigned
Bhartia Distributors Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BBB-    150     Reaffirmed
Bhartia Distributors Pvt Ltd            Electronic Dealer  CRISIL BBB-    220     Assigned
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Bhumi Prakash Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL A       948.8   Assigned
Blossom Grocery & Foods India Pvt Ltd   Foreign Bill       CRISIL BB-     77.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
Blossom Grocery & Foods India Pvt Ltd   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     47.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
BMW Iron and Steel Industries Ltd       LT Loan            CRISIL BB      345     Assigned
Bygging India Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL BBB-    230     Assigned
Carzonrent India Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB-    120     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Carzonrent India Pvt Ltd                Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB-    80      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Carzonrent India Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BBB-    281.4   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Challa Infra Projects Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB-     80      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Challa Infra Projects Pvt Ltd           Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB-     20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Concept Homes India Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL D       85      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Crown Ceramic                           CC                 CRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
Crown Ceramic                           Rupee TL           CRISIL B+      6.3     Reaffirmed
Crown Ceramic                           TL                 CRISIL B+      90.2    Reaffirmed
D.N. Homes Pvt Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
Dadi Impex Pvt Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
D'Decor Exports Pvt Ltd                 Bill Discounting   CRISIL A       600     Reaffirmed
D'Decor Exports Pvt Ltd                 Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL A       250     Reaffirmed
D'Decor Exports Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A       125.2   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
D'Decor Exports Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL A       1295.7  Reaffirmed
DIC India Ltd                           CC                 CRISIL AA-     500     Reaffirmed
Disha Loharuka Infratech Pvt Ltd        Rupee TL           CRISIL BB-     200     Assigned
Elemecs Multi-Speciality Hospital And   Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL B+      100     Assigned
Research Centre Pvt Ltd
Elemecs Multi-Speciality Hospital And   TL                 CRISIL B+      200     Assigned
Research Centre Pvt Ltd
Elico Ltd                               CC                 CRISIL BB-     130     Assigned
Elta Tools & Dies                       CC                 CRISIL BB      60      Assigned
Elta Tools & Dies                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      120     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Enkay Foam Pvt Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL B       100     Assigned
Enzen Global Solutions Pvt Ltd          NCD Programme      CRISIL PP-MLD  1300    Reaffirmed
                                                           A-r
Futureworld Greenhomes Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       450     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Geo VPL Finance Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB-    700     Reaffirmed
Grand Polycoats Company Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BBB     40      Reaffirmed
Grand Polycoats Company Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     62.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
GSR Ventures Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Gujarat Dyestuff Industries Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL BBB     85      Reaffirmed
Guruvayoor Infrastructure Pvt Ltd       TL                 CRISIL BBB-    3600    Reaffirmed
Healthcaps India Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB+     120     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Healthcaps India Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL BB+     104     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Home Idea Curtain Fabrics               CC                 CRISIL A       185     Reaffirmed
Inland Power Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL BBB-    365     Reaffirmed
Inland Power Ltd                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    0.6     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Inland Power Ltd                        TL                 CRISIL BBB-    2274.4  Reaffirmed
Jaatvedas Construction Company Pvt Ltd  CC                 CRISIL BB+     70      Reaffirmed
Jairam Maruti Mills                     BG                 CRISIL D       7.8     Reaffirmed
Jairam Maruti Mills                     CC                 CRISIL D       60      Reaffirmed
Jairam Maruti Mills                     LT Loan            CRISIL D       60      Reaffirmed
Jairam Maruti Mills                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       26.9    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Jay Bee Laminations Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BBB-    120     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Jay Bee Laminations Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL BBB-    12.6    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Jharkhand Rai University                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     80      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
JSP Projects Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BBB     250     Assigned
JSW Cement Ltd                          TL                 -              880     Withdrawal
JSW Cement Ltd                          CC                 CRISIL BBB     390     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
K.K. Rao Engineering Works Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BB      52.5    Reaffirmed
Kamaraj Gold House                      CC                 CRISIL B       80      Assigned
Karikkineth                             CC                 CRISIL BB-     70      Assigned
Karikkineth                             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     10      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Karikkinethu Silk Galeria               CC                 CRISIL BB+     120     Reaffirmed
Karikkinethu Silk Galeria               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     10      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
L. P. Greens                            Proposed TL        CRISIL B+      61.5    Assigned
L. P. Greens                            Rupee TL           CRISIL B+      88.5    Assigned
Lan Mark Shops India Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB-     60      Assigned
Land Kart Builders Pvt Ltd              LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    1360    Assigned
Land Kart Builders Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    40      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd          Packing Credit**   CRISIL AA+     320     Reaffirmed
** Interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft facility limits
Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd          Packing Credit^    CRISIL AA+     500     Reaffirmed
^Fully interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft facility and buyer's credit limits
Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd          Packing Credit##   CRISIL AA+     250     Reaffirmed
##Fully interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft facility and bank guarantee limits
Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd          Packing Credit@@   CRISIL AA+     100     Reaffirmed
@@Fully interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft facility
Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA+     250     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
M. S. Revanna                           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      7.3     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
M. S. Revanna                           LT Loan            CRISIL BB      22.7    Assigned
M. S. Revanna                           CC                 CRISIL BB      80      Assigned
M.M.J. Construction                     Overdraft          CRISIL B+      16      Reaffirmed
Manil Jewellers                         CC                 CRISIL BB-     150     Assigned
Mehta Dairies                           Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BBB-    30      Assigned
Mehta Dairies                           TL                 CRISIL BBB-    10      Assigned
Mehta Dairies                           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    30      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Mehta Dairies                           CC                 CRISIL BBB-    15      Assigned
Mehta Dairies                           Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB-    15      Assigned
Menon Bearings Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BBB+    194.9   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Menon Bearings Ltd                      TL                 CRISIL BBB+    4.7     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Millenium Granites And Marbles Pvt Ltd  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      35      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Millenium Granites And Marbles Pvt Ltd  CC                 CRISIL B+      70      Assigned
Millenium Granites And Marbles Pvt Ltd  LT Loan            CRISIL B+      35      Assigned
Miraj Instrumentation Services India    CC                 CRISIL BB      15      Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Modi Car Agencies Pvt Ltd               Channel Financing  CRISIL BB      200     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Modi Car Agencies Pvt Ltd               Inventory Funding  CRISIL BB      165.2   Downgraded
                                        Fac                                       from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Modi Car Agencies Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL BB      234.8   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
MSG All Trading International Pvt Ltd   Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB      93.5    Assigned
MSG All Trading International Pvt Ltd   LT Loan            CRISIL BB      5.5     Assigned
MSG All Trading International Pvt Ltd   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      11      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Narayani Coke Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB+     90      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Narayani Coke Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BB+     34      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Nav Bharat Hatcheries                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       6.9     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Nav Bharat Hatcheries                   CC                 CRISIL B       40      Assigned
Nav Bharat Hatcheries                   LT Loan            CRISIL B       60.3    Assigned
Neelkanth Art and Craft                 Export Packing     CRISIL BB      50      Assigned
                                        Credit
Neelkanth Art and Craft                 Rupee TL           CRISIL BB      28.3    Assigned
OM Sai Fleet Management India Pvt Ltd   CC                 CRISIL BB      70      Reaffirmed
P. B. Alloys Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       2       Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
P. B. Alloys Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL B       20      Assigned
P. B. Alloys Pvt Ltd                    Foreign LOC        CRISIL B       60      Assigned
Pacific Harish Industries Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Assigned
Pacific Harish Industries Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      50      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Pioneer Finance Company Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     250     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Polybond Insulation Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      10      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Polybond Insulation Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Assigned
Posco Maharashtra Steel Pvt Ltd         CC*                CRISIL AA-     3300    Assigned
*Interchangeable with working capital demand loan for Rs 330 crores, pre/post shipping export
credit for USD 5 million (Approx. Rs 32.17 crores) , buyer's credit  for Rs 82.5 crores and
import financing for Rs 330 crores
Premsons Diversey Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB-     7.5     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Premsons Diversey Pvt Ltd               Inventory Funding  CRISIL BB-     73.5    Downgraded
                                        Fac                                       from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Premsons Diversey Pvt Ltd               Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BB-     8.3     Downgraded
                                        Limits                                    from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Premsons Diversey Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL BB-     0.7     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
R.D. Brothers                           CC                 CRISIL BB      95      Reaffirmed
R.K. Steels                             CC                 CRISIL B+      140     Reaffirmed
R.P. Periyasamy and Co                  CC                 CRISIL BB+     57.5    Reaffirmed
R.P. Periyasamy and Co                  Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BB+     10      Reaffirmed
R.P. Periyasamy and Co                  Standby LOC        CRISIL BB+     7.5     Reaffirmed
R.V.R. Projects Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL A-      310     Reaffirmed
Ram Meher Infradevelopers Pvt Ltd       Overdraft          CRISIL D       14      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ram Meher Infradevelopers Pvt Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       51      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ram Meher Infradevelopers Pvt Ltd       TL                 CRISIL D       50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ranjit Singh and Co.                    CC                 CRISIL BBB-    60      Reaffirmed
Renew Agni Power Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL A       948.8   Assigned
Renew Wind Energy (Karnataka 3) Pvt Ltd TL                 CRISIL A       966     Assigned
^IDFC Bank has refinanced the entire outstanding loan.
Renew Wind Energy (Karnataka 3) Pvt Ltd TL                 CRISIL A       966     Assigned
Renew Wind Energy (Maharashtra) Pvt Ltd TL                 CRISIL A       966.8   Assigned
Renew Wind Energy (MP Four) Pvt Ltd     TL                 CRISIL A       979.3   Assigned
Renew Wind Energy (MP Three) Pvt Ltd    TL                 CRISIL A       1009.5  Assigned
Renew Wind Energy (Rajasthan Four) Pvt  TL                 CRISIL A       964.5   Reaffirmed
Ltd
Rinky Oil Extraction Pvt Ltd            Standby Line of    CRISIL BB-     10      Assigned
                                        Credit
Rinky Oil Extraction Pvt Ltd            Rupee TL           CRISIL BB-     8       Assigned
Rinky Oil Extraction Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB-     80      Assigned
S.V. Electronics Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL B+      90      Reaffirmed
S.V. Electronics Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sangamner Shetki Sahakari Sangh Ltd     Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB-     65      Assigned
Saptrishi Realtors                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      250     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Saratha Electro Plater                  CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL BB-     15      Assigned
Saratha Electro Plater                  Cash TL            CRISIL BB-     46.8    Assigned
SCV SKY Vision                          CC                 CRISIL BB      10      Assigned
SCV SKY Vision                          LT Loan            CRISIL BB      50      Assigned
Shankara Building Products Ltd          Bill Discounting   CRISIL A-      450     Reaffirmed
Shankara Building Products Ltd          CC                 CRISIL A-      2150    Reaffirmed
Shankara Building Products Ltd          TL                 CRISIL A-      80      Reaffirmed
Shree Ganesh Automobiles                CC                 CRISIL B+      90      Assigned
Shree Ganesh Automobiles                Inventory Funding  CRISIL B+      70      Assigned
                                        Fac
Shree Mahakali Enterprises Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BB-     70      Assigned
Shri Ram Krupa Medicare Pvt Ltd         TL                 CRISIL BB+     400     Reaffirmed
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd       BG                 CRISIL AA+     3500    Reaffirmed
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd       CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+     61900   Reaffirmed
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd       LT Bk Fac@         CRISIL AA+     193680  Reaffirmed
@Long term bank facilities of Rs 1243 crore transferred from Shriram Equipment Finance Company
Limited to Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited upon amalgamation of the former with latter
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA+     66500   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Singla Solvent                          CC                 CRISIL B       50      Assigned
Singla Solvent                          Rupee TL           CRISIL B       15      Assigned
Soft Medicaps Ltd                       TL                 CRISIL BB-     27.4    Assigned
Soft Medicaps Ltd                       Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BB-     35      Assigned
                                        Fac
Soft Medicaps Ltd                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     24.7    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Sri Balaji Timber Traders               CC                 CRISIL B       10      Assigned
Sri Dhanalakshmi Traders                CC                 CRISIL B+      95      Assigned
Sri Dhanalakshmi Traders                LT Loan            CRISIL B+      5       Assigned
Sri Kakatiya Industries (India) Pvt Ltd CC                 CRISIL BB-     120     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Sri Kakatiya Industries (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     34      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Sri Kakatiya Industries (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     1       Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
Sri Naga Malleswara Spintex India Pvt   CC                 CRISIL B+      66      Downgraded
Ltd                                                                               from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Sri Naga Malleswara Spintex India Pvt   LT Loan            CRISIL B+      198     Downgraded
Ltd                                                                               from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Stone Concern Infrastructure            CC                 CRISIL B+      100     Reaffirmed
Development Pvt Ltd
Stone Concern Infrastructure            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      5       Reaffirmed
Development Pvt Ltd                     Loan Fac
Subhash Hastimal Lodha                  Overdraft          CRISIL B+      150     Reaffirmed
Sukata Tractor Parts Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB-     59.5    Reaffirmed
Sukata Tractor Parts Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     37      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sukata Tractor Parts Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL BB-     3.5     Reaffirmed
Sumati Spintex Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB      150     Assigned
Sumati Spintex Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BB      878.1   Assigned
Surat Goods Transport Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB+     650     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Swagattam Plastics                      CC                 CRISIL BB-     63.5    Assigned
Swagattam Plastics                      LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     6.5     Assigned
Swashthik Caps Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B+      35      Reaffirmed
Swashthik Caps Pvt Ltd                  LT Loan            CRISIL B+      5       Reaffirmed
Swashthik Industriees                   CC                 CRISIL B+      52.5    Reaffirmed
Swashthik Industriees                   LT Loan            CRISIL B+      8       Reaffirmed
Swashthik Preforms Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B+      45      Reaffirmed
Swashthik Preforms Pvt Ltd              LT Loan            CRISIL B+      12.5    Reaffirmed
Swastik Metcast Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B+      54.2    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Swastik Metcast Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL B+      10.1    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Tarun Kiran Bhoomi Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL A       968.3   Assigned
Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd     Perpetual Bonds    CRISIL AA      2000    Reaffirmed
                                        Programme
Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd     NCD                CRISIL AA+     102405  Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd     Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AA+     5000    Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd     Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AA+     10000   Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Ltd                 Perpetual Bonds    CRISIL A+      4150    Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Ltd                 NCD                CRISIL AA      56050   Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Ltd                 Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AA      14000   Reaffirmed
Techno Compact Builders                 Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BB-     5       Assigned
                                        Limits
Techno Compact Builders                 CC                 CRISIL BB-     40      Assigned
The KCP Ltd                             CC                 CRISIL A-      1010    Reaffirmed
The KCP Ltd                             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      3869.7  Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
The KCP Ltd                             Proposed TL        CRISIL A-      350     Reaffirmed
The KCP Ltd                             TL                 CRISIL A-      2417.2  Reaffirmed
The World Retails Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B+      95      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tiruchendur Murugan Hi-Tech Mill        CC                 CRISIL BB-     80      Reaffirmed
UltraTech Cement Ltd                    External           CRISIL AAA     15687.4 Reaffirmed
                                        Commercial
                                        Borrowings
UltraTech Cement Ltd                    Rupee TL           CRISIL AAA     105890  Reaffirmed
UltraTech Cement Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     Withdrawal     0.1     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Unify Texturisers Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB+     850     Reaffirmed
Unify Texturisers Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL BB+     370     Assigned
Vaishnavi Infracon India Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       250     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Vessel Warehousing Pvt Ltd              NCD                CRISIL BB+     110     Reaffirmed
Vishal Infraglobal Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B+      250     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Vishal Rice Exports Pvt Ltd             Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+      100     Assigned
Vishal Rice Exports Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL B+      11.9    Assigned
Vishal Rice Exports Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B+      25      Assigned
Vishal Rice Exports Pvt Ltd             Proposed TL        CRISIL B+      3.1     Assigned
Vishvas Ginning and Industries          CC                 CRISIL BB-     120     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Vishvas Ginning and Industries          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     5       Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
Vishvas Ginning and Industries          TL                 CRISIL BB-     20      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Woodville Palace Hotel                  TL                 CRISIL B-      200     Reaffirmed


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

