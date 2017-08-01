CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 1

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 31, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Fuel Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1700 Reaffirmed Alpha Corp Development Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 300 Reaffirmed Atlanta Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 500 Reaffirmed Atlanta Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 550 Reaffirmed Bhartia Distributors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Assigned Bhartia Distributors Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A3 5 Assigned Bygging India Ltd BG CRISIL A3 760 Assigned Challa Infra Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Challa Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Challa Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Crown Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 8.5 Reaffirmed Dadi Impex Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 428 Reaffirmed Credit D'Decor Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 614.5 Reaffirmed D'Decor Exports Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed D'Decor Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 175 Reaffirmed DIC India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 90.9 Reaffirmed Elico Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Elico Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Grand Polycoats Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Grand Polycoats Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed GSR Ventures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 350 Reaffirmed GSR Ventures Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Gujarat Dyestuff Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Healthcaps India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Issuer Not Cooperating Healthcaps India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Issuer Not Cooperating Home Idea Curtain Fabrics LOC CRISIL A1 15 Reaffirmed INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 75000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 80000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 80000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 4500 Reaffirmed Jaatvedas Construction Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Jay Bee Laminations Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 311.2 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ JSP Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 410 Assigned JSP Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1340 Assigned JSW Cement Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 2250 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 K.K. Rao Engineering Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed K.K. Rao Engineering Works Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Kotak Fund ST Fund CRISIL AAAmfs 0 Reaffirmed Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd BG### CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed ##Fully interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft facility and bank guarantee limits Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1770 Reaffirmed Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd Packing Credit@ CRISIL A1+ 790 Reaffirmed @Rs 26 crore interchangeable with bank guarantee limits Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd Packing Credit^^ CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed ^^Rs 28 crore interchangeable with buyer's credit limit Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 1730 Reaffirmed Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A1+ 1240 Reaffirmed Credit M. S. Revanna BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned M.M.J. Construction BG CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed M.M.J. Construction Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4 14 Reaffirmed Menon Bearings Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Miraj Instrumentation Services India Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Miraj Instrumentation Services India BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned Pvt Ltd Narayani Coke Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 560 Reaffirmed Narayani Coke Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Loan Fac New Horizons Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Negotiation New Horizons Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A3 245 Reaffirmed Purchase New Horizons Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 128 Reaffirmed New Horizons Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 67 Reaffirmed Credit Pacific Harish Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 36 Assigned Panorama Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Panorama Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Polybond Insulation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned R.P. Periyasamy and Co BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed R.V.R. Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 2300 Reaffirmed Rameshwar Cold Storage Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Ranjit Singh and Co. BG CRISIL A3 650 Reassigned Real Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 77.5 Reaffirmed Rinky Oil Extraction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned S.V. Electronics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Shankara Building Products Ltd Cash Management CRISIL A2+ 40 Reaffirmed Service Shankara Building Products Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Forward Shree Mahakali Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 15690 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 11160 Reaffirmed Soft Medicaps Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 15.4 Assigned Forward Sri Balaji Timber Traders LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Sri Kakatiya Industries (India) Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Discounting Fac Sri Naga Malleswara Spintex India Pvt EPCG Guarantee (ST)CRISIL A4 3.8 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A4+ Stone Concern Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Development Pvt Ltd Surat Goods Transport Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 85 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Issuer Not Cooperating Swashthik Caps Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reassigned Swashthik Industriees BG CRISIL A4 9.5 Reaffirmed Swashthik Industriees LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Swashthik Preforms Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Swashthik Preforms Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 22.5 Reaffirmed Swastik Metcast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.1 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Swastik Metcast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Tata Motors Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Techno Compact Builders BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned The KCP Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 945 Reaffirmed The KCP Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Vishal Infraglobal Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 470 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kasturi and Sons Ltd FD FA 250 # LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.M. Kanniappa Mudaliar and A.M.K. CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Jambulinga Mudaliar Educational Trust AAA Paper Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 280 Assigned Abeera Beverages Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 650 Assigned Agarwal Fuel Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Agarwal Fuel Corporation Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed AGR Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ AGR Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 173.5 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB+ AGR Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ ALM Metals and Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating ALM Metals and Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating ALM Metals and Alloys Ltd LOC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating ALM Metals and Alloys Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 90.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating ALM Metals and Alloys Ltd TL CRISIL D 12.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Alpha Corp Development Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 725 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alpha Corp Development Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1975 Reaffirmed Andromeda Sales And Distribution Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed Ashoka Highways (Durg) Ltd Project Loan^ CRISIL A-(SO) 2050 Reaffirmed Atlanta Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed Atlanta Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Atlanta Electricals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 97.3 Reaffirmed Benetton India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 201 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Benetton India Pvt Ltd WC Fac2 CRISIL A- 450 Reaffirmed 2 Fully interchangeable with cash credit and short-term loan; post-shipment finance and export packing credit (Rs.20 crore); suppliers bills discounting and vendor financing (Rs.40 crore); buyers credit (Rs.15 crore); bank guarantee (Rs.1 crore) and CMS (Rs.0.5 crore); letter of credit (Rs.20 crore) Benetton India Pvt Ltd WC Fac5 CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed 5 Fully interchangeable with working capital loan; import documentary credit, import deferred payment credits & overdraft facility (Rs.7.5 crore); cheque discounting (Rs.5 crore) and vendor financing (Rs.15 crore) Benetton India Pvt Ltd WC Fac3 CRISIL A- 219 Reaffirmed 3 Fully interchangeable with overdraft facility, pre export advances, cheque purchases, invoice financing, letters of credit, issuance of guarantees Benetton India Pvt Ltd WC Fac1 CRISIL A- 350 Reaffirmed 1 Fully interchangeable with overdraft facility, working capital demand loan, pre-shipment & post shipment finance, purchase bill discounting; letter of credit (Rs.10 crore) and Forex forward (Rs. 0.3 crore) Benetton India Pvt Ltd WC Fac6 CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed 6 Fully interchangeable with packing credit, packing credit in foreign currency, post shipment line, short term loan, purchase invoice discounting,; letter of credit, trade credit and bank guarantee (Rs.25 crore) and overdraft facility (Rs.15 crore), forex forward (Rs 0.21 crore) Benetton India Pvt Ltd WC Fac4 CRISIL A- 900 Reaffirmed 4 Fully interchangeable with overdraft facility, working capital demand loan, purchase bill discounting, invoice financing, letter of credit (Rs. 45 crore) and issuance of guarantees (Rs.5 crore) Bharadwaj Enterprises TL CRISIL B 150 Assigned Bhartia Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Bhartia Distributors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BBB- 220 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Bhumi Prakash Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 948.8 Assigned Blossom Grocery & Foods India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 77.5 Reaffirmed Purchase Blossom Grocery & Foods India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 47.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BMW Iron and Steel Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 345 Assigned Bygging India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Assigned Carzonrent India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Carzonrent India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Carzonrent India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 281.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Challa Infra Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Challa Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Concept Homes India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 85 Downgraded from CRISIL B Crown Ceramic CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Crown Ceramic Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 6.3 Reaffirmed Crown Ceramic TL CRISIL B+ 90.2 Reaffirmed D.N. Homes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Dadi Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac D'Decor Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A 600 Reaffirmed D'Decor Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed D'Decor Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 125.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac D'Decor Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 1295.7 Reaffirmed DIC India Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed Disha Loharuka Infratech Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Elemecs Multi-Speciality Hospital And Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Research Centre Pvt Ltd Elemecs Multi-Speciality Hospital And TL CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Research Centre Pvt Ltd Elico Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Assigned Elta Tools & Dies CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Elta Tools & Dies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 120 Assigned Loan Fac Enkay Foam Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Enzen Global Solutions Pvt Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL PP-MLD 1300 Reaffirmed A-r Futureworld Greenhomes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 450 Assigned Loan Fac Geo VPL Finance Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 700 Reaffirmed Grand Polycoats Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Grand Polycoats Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 62.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac GSR Ventures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gujarat Dyestuff Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 85 Reaffirmed Guruvayoor Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 3600 Reaffirmed Healthcaps India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Issuer Not Cooperating Healthcaps India Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 104 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Issuer Not Cooperating Home Idea Curtain Fabrics CC CRISIL A 185 Reaffirmed Inland Power Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 365 Reaffirmed Inland Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 0.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Inland Power Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 2274.4 Reaffirmed Jaatvedas Construction Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Jairam Maruti Mills BG CRISIL D 7.8 Reaffirmed Jairam Maruti Mills CC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Jairam Maruti Mills LT Loan CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Jairam Maruti Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 26.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jay Bee Laminations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Jay Bee Laminations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 12.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Jharkhand Rai University Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Loan Fac JSP Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Assigned JSW Cement Ltd TL - 880 Withdrawal JSW Cement Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 390 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- K.K. Rao Engineering Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 52.5 Reaffirmed Kamaraj Gold House CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Karikkineth CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Karikkineth Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Karikkinethu Silk Galeria CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Karikkinethu Silk Galeria Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac L. P. Greens Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 61.5 Assigned L. P. Greens Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 88.5 Assigned Lan Mark Shops India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Land Kart Builders Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 1360 Assigned Land Kart Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Loan Fac Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd Packing Credit** CRISIL AA+ 320 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft facility limits Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd Packing Credit^ CRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft facility and buyer's credit limits Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd Packing Credit## CRISIL AA+ 250 Reaffirmed ##Fully interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft facility and bank guarantee limits Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd Packing Credit@@ CRISIL AA+ 100 Reaffirmed @@Fully interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft facility Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M. S. Revanna Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7.3 Assigned Loan Fac M. S. Revanna LT Loan CRISIL BB 22.7 Assigned M. S. Revanna CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned M.M.J. Construction Overdraft CRISIL B+ 16 Reaffirmed Manil Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Mehta Dairies Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Mehta Dairies TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Mehta Dairies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Loan Fac Mehta Dairies CC CRISIL BBB- 15 Assigned Mehta Dairies Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 15 Assigned Menon Bearings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 194.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Menon Bearings Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 4.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Millenium Granites And Marbles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Loan Fac Millenium Granites And Marbles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Millenium Granites And Marbles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Miraj Instrumentation Services India CC CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Pvt Ltd Modi Car Agencies Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Modi Car Agencies Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 165.2 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB- Modi Car Agencies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 234.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- MSG All Trading International Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB 93.5 Assigned MSG All Trading International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 5.5 Assigned MSG All Trading International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 11 Assigned Loan Fac Narayani Coke Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Narayani Coke Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 34 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Nav Bharat Hatcheries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6.9 Assigned Loan Fac Nav Bharat Hatcheries CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Nav Bharat Hatcheries LT Loan CRISIL B 60.3 Assigned Neelkanth Art and Craft Export Packing CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Credit Neelkanth Art and Craft Rupee TL CRISIL BB 28.3 Assigned OM Sai Fleet Management India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed P. B. Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Assigned Loan Fac P. B. Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned P. B. Alloys Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Pacific Harish Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Pacific Harish Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Pioneer Finance Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 250 Assigned Loan Fac Polybond Insulation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Polybond Insulation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Posco Maharashtra Steel Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 3300 Assigned *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan for Rs 330 crores, pre/post shipping export credit for USD 5 million (Approx. Rs 32.17 crores) , buyer's credit for Rs 82.5 crores and import financing for Rs 330 crores Premsons Diversey Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Premsons Diversey Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 73.5 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Premsons Diversey Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 8.3 Downgraded Limits from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Premsons Diversey Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 0.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating R.D. Brothers CC CRISIL BB 95 Reaffirmed R.K. Steels CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed R.P. Periyasamy and Co CC CRISIL BB+ 57.5 Reaffirmed R.P. Periyasamy and Co Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed R.P. Periyasamy and Co Standby LOC CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Reaffirmed R.V.R. Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 310 Reaffirmed Ram Meher Infradevelopers Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL D 14 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Ram Meher Infradevelopers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 51 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Ram Meher Infradevelopers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Ranjit Singh and Co. CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Renew Agni Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 948.8 Assigned Renew Wind Energy (Karnataka 3) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 966 Assigned ^IDFC Bank has refinanced the entire outstanding loan. Renew Wind Energy (Karnataka 3) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 966 Assigned Renew Wind Energy (Maharashtra) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 966.8 Assigned Renew Wind Energy (MP Four) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 979.3 Assigned Renew Wind Energy (MP Three) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 1009.5 Assigned Renew Wind Energy (Rajasthan Four) Pvt TL CRISIL A 964.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Rinky Oil Extraction Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Credit Rinky Oil Extraction Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 8 Assigned Rinky Oil Extraction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned S.V. Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed S.V. Electronics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sangamner Shetki Sahakari Sangh Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Saptrishi Realtors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 250 Assigned Loan Fac Saratha Electro Plater CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Saratha Electro Plater Cash TL CRISIL BB- 46.8 Assigned SCV SKY Vision CC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned SCV SKY Vision LT Loan CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Shankara Building Products Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A- 450 Reaffirmed Shankara Building Products Ltd CC CRISIL A- 2150 Reaffirmed Shankara Building Products Ltd TL CRISIL A- 80 Reaffirmed Shree Ganesh Automobiles CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Shree Ganesh Automobiles Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Fac Shree Mahakali Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Shri Ram Krupa Medicare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 400 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG CRISIL AA+ 3500 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 61900 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CRISIL AA+ 193680 Reaffirmed @Long term bank facilities of Rs 1243 crore transferred from Shriram Equipment Finance Company Limited to Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited upon amalgamation of the former with latter Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 66500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Singla Solvent CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Singla Solvent Rupee TL CRISIL B 15 Assigned Soft Medicaps Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 27.4 Assigned Soft Medicaps Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Fac Soft Medicaps Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 24.7 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Balaji Timber Traders CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Sri Dhanalakshmi Traders CC CRISIL B+ 95 Assigned Sri Dhanalakshmi Traders LT Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Sri Kakatiya Industries (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sri Kakatiya Industries (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 34 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sri Kakatiya Industries (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Sri Naga Malleswara Spintex India Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 66 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB- Sri Naga Malleswara Spintex India Pvt LT Loan CRISIL B+ 198 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB- Stone Concern Infrastructure CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Development Pvt Ltd Stone Concern Infrastructure Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Development Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Subhash Hastimal Lodha Overdraft CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Sukata Tractor Parts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 59.5 Reaffirmed Sukata Tractor Parts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 37 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sukata Tractor Parts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 3.5 Reaffirmed Sumati Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Sumati Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 878.1 Assigned Surat Goods Transport Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 650 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Swagattam Plastics CC CRISIL BB- 63.5 Assigned Swagattam Plastics LT Loan CRISIL BB- 6.5 Assigned Swashthik Caps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Swashthik Caps Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Swashthik Industriees CC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Swashthik Industriees LT Loan CRISIL B+ 8 Reaffirmed Swashthik Preforms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Swashthik Preforms Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Swastik Metcast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 54.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Swastik Metcast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Tarun Kiran Bhoomi Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 968.3 Assigned Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Perpetual Bonds CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed Programme Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 102405 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Perpetual Bonds CRISIL A+ 4150 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 56050 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 14000 Reaffirmed Techno Compact Builders Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Limits Techno Compact Builders CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned The KCP Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1010 Reaffirmed The KCP Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 3869.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The KCP Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 350 Reaffirmed The KCP Ltd TL CRISIL A- 2417.2 Reaffirmed The World Retails Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Tiruchendur Murugan Hi-Tech Mill CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd External CRISIL AAA 15687.4 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings UltraTech Cement Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 105890 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 0.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Unify Texturisers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 850 Reaffirmed Unify Texturisers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 370 Assigned Vaishnavi Infracon India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 250 Assigned Loan Fac Vessel Warehousing Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Vishal Infraglobal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Vishal Rice Exports Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Vishal Rice Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 11.9 Assigned Vishal Rice Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Vishal Rice Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 3.1 Assigned Vishvas Ginning and Industries CC CRISIL BB- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Vishvas Ginning and Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Vishvas Ginning and Industries TL CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Woodville Palace Hotel TL CRISIL B- 200 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)