7 days ago
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 3
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
#Company News
August 3, 2017 / 5:25 AM / 7 days ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 3

25 Min Read

    Aug 3 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 2, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------         ------         -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Balkrishna Industries Ltd               LOC & BG*          CRISIL A1+     3650    Reaffirmed
*Includes Rs 100 crore interchangeable with packing credit
Balkrishna Industries Ltd               Packing Credit     CRISIL A1+     5600    Reaffirmed
C.S.Construction                        BG                 CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
C. S. Infraconstruction Ltd             BG                 CRISIL D       1250    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A3
Century Enka Ltd                        LOC & BG           CRISIL A1+     3770    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A1
Century Enka Ltd                        Proposed LOC & BG  CRISIL A1+     300     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A1
Century Enka Ltd                        ST Debt            CRISIL A1+     1500    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A1
Cheema Boilers Ltd                      LOC & BG           CRISIL A3      244     Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd                         ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     30000   Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. 
ECL Finance Ltd                         ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     30000   Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. 
ECL Finance Ltd                         ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     20000   Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. 
ECL Finance Ltd                         ST Debt (including CRISIL A1+     36000   Reaffirmed
                                        ST NCD) 
ECL Finance Ltd                         ST Principal       CRISIL PP-MLD  12000   Reaffirmed
                                        Protected Market   A1+r 
                                        Linked Debentures 
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Bk Fac          CRISIL A1+     600     Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      Standby LOC        CRISIL A1+     1520    Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     55000   Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis.
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     55000   Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis.
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     10000   Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis.
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+     70000   Reaffirmed
                                        ST NCD)
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd        ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     30000   Assigned
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd        ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     30000   Assigned
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd        ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     20000   Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd        ST Debt            CRISIL A1+     63500   Reaffirmed
IIFL Facilities Services Ltd            ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     40000   Assigned
*Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis
IIFL Facilities Services Ltd            ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     40000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis
International Print-O-Pac Ltd           LOC                CRISIL A2      250     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A1
Kasana Builders Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4+     590     Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          ST Debt Issue      CRISIL A1+     6000    Assigned
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          ST Debt Programme  CRISIL A1+     45000   Reaffirmed
                                        (Including CP)
Lakshmi Infrastructure and Developers   BG                 CRISIL A4      70      Assigned
India Pvt Ltd
Malabar Associates                      BG                 CRISIL A4      50      Assigned
Metenere Ltd                            Buyer`s Credit a   CRISIL D       350     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A2
a Fully interchangeable with letter of credit (LC) and bank guarantee (BG)
Metenere Ltd                            Buyer`s Credit b   CRISIL D       1275    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A2
b Fully interchangeable with LC and interchangeable with BG to the extent of Rs.5 crore
Metenere Ltd                            Buyer`s Credit b   CRISIL D       100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A2
b Fully interchangeable with LC and interchangeable with BG to the extent of Rs.5 crore
Metenere Ltd                            Buyer`s Credit c   CRISIL D       530     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A2
c Fully interchangeable with LC and interchangeable with BG to the extent of Rs.10 crore
Metenere Ltd                            LOCm1              CRISIL D       750     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A2
m1 Interchangeable with BG to the extent of Rs. 45 crore.
Metenere Ltd                            LOCm               CRISIL D       650     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A2
Metenere Ltd                            LOCm               CRISIL D       400     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A2
Metenere Ltd                            LOCm               CRISIL D       150     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A2
Metenere Ltd                            LOC                CRISIL D       200     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A2
Metenere Ltd                            Packing Credit in  CRISIL D       720     Downgraded
                                        Foreign Currency                          from CRISIL A2
Metenere Ltd                            Post Shipment      CRISIL D       260     Downgraded
                                        Credit                                    from CRISIL A2
Metenere Ltd                            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       1229    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL A2
Metenere Ltd                            Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL D       845     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL A2
Metenere Ltd                            TL                 CRISIL D       2146    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A2
North India Surgical Company            BG                 CRISIL A4      20      Assigned
Poysha Power Generation Pvt Ltd         Overdraft          CRISIL A2      10      Reaffirmed
Poysha Power Generation Pvt Ltd         ST Loan            CRISIL A2      100     Reassigned
Raima Toll & Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd.   BG                 CRISIL A4+     220.8   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A2
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rajeev K                                BG                 CRISIL A4      20      Assigned
Sai Computers Ltd                       BG                 CRISIL A4+     95      Reaffirmed
Sai Computers Ltd                       LOC                CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
Sri Durga Condev Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A3+     945     Reaffirmed
Sri Venkata Srinivasa Polymers Pvt Ltd  BG                 CRISIL A4      3       Reaffirmed
Sri Venkata Srinivasa Polymers Pvt Ltd  Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
United Bank of India                    CDs                CRISIL A1+     20000   Reaffirmed

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ASG Leather Pvt Ltd                     Export Packing     CRISIL BB-     110     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
ASG Leather Pvt Ltd                     Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BB-     9.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
ASG Leather Pvt Ltd                     Standby LOC        CRISIL BB-     8.5     Reaffirmed
ASG Leather Pvt Ltd                     TL                 CRISIL BB-     22      Reaffirmed
Balkrishna Industries Ltd               CC                 CRISIL AA      100     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL AA-
Balkrishna Industries Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA      650     Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL AA-
C. S. Infraconstruction Ltd             CC                 CRISIL D       300     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
C. S. Infraconstruction Ltd             TL                 CRISIL D       50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
C.S.Construction                        CC                 CRISIL BB      60      Reaffirmed
Century Enka Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL A+      1110    Reaffirmed
Century Enka Ltd                        Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL A+      120     Reaffirmed
Century Enka Ltd                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A+      850     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Century Enka Ltd                        TL                 CRISIL A+      480     Reaffirmed
Cheema Boilers Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BBB-    219     Reaffirmed
Cheema Boilers Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    144.9   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Cheema Boilers Ltd                      TL                 CRISIL BBB-    45      Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd                         CC                 CRISIL AA      20800   Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd                         LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AA      46477.8 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA      25022.2 Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac**
**interchangeable with short term bank facilities
ECL Finance Ltd                         NCDs               CRISIL AA      41300   Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd                         Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AA      4000    Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd                         Principal          CRISIL PP-MLD  11900   Reaffirmed
                                        Protected Equity   AAr
                                        Linked Debentures
ECL Finance Ltd                         LT Principal       CRISIL PP-MLD  10000   Reaffirmed
                                        Protected Market   Aar
                                        Linked Debentures 
ECL Finance Ltd                         Principal          CRISIL PP-MLD  350     Reaffirmed
                                        Protected          Aar
                                        Commoptionally convertible debentureity Linked
Debentures 
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AA      3250    Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      Overdraft          CRISIL AA      7000    Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA      5000    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac**
**Interchangeable with short term bank facilities    
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      NCD                CRISIL AA      30000   Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      PS                 CRISIL AA      1050    Reaffirmed
International Print-O-Pac Ltd           CC*                CRISIL BBB+    467.5   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A
* Sub-limit Export Packing Credit of Rs 18.00 Cr    
International Print-O-Pac Ltd           Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB+    230     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A
International Print-O-Pac Ltd           CC**               CRISIL BBB+    307.5   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A
** Sub-limit Export Packing Credit of Rs 7.00 Cr
International Print-O-Pac Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BBB+    75      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A
Kasana Builders Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB+     150     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AAA     2000    Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AAA     1250    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac*
*Interchangeable with short term facilities
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          WC Demand Loan     CRISIL AAA     6750    Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          NCDs               CRISIL AAA     32000   Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AAA     2000    Reaffirmed
                                        Issue
Lakshmi Infrastructure and Developers   Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      30      Assigned
India Pvt Ltd
Malabar Associates                      CC                 CRISIL B       80      Assigned
Metenere Ltd                            CC d1              CRISIL D       895     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+
d1 Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC) and post-shipment credit in
foreign currency (PSFC) to the extent of Rs. 75 crore. Interchan
Metenere Ltd                            CC e               CRISIL D       490     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+
e Interchangeable with PCFC and PSFC to the extent of Rs.15 crore
Metenere Ltd                            Cash Credit f      CRISIL D       500     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+
f Fully interchangeable with PCFC and PSFC
Metenere Ltd                            Cash Credit f      CRISIL D       1300    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+
f Fully interchangeable with PCFC and PSFC
Metenere Ltd                            Cash Credit f      CRISIL D       950     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+
f Fully interchangeable with PCFC and PSFC
Metenere Ltd                            Cash Credit g      CRISIL D       300     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+
g Interchangeable with WCDL, PCFC, PSFC, buyer's credit (BC), and LC to the extent of Rs.30
crore. Interchangeable with BG to the extent of Rs.5 crore
Metenere Ltd                            Cash Credit h      CRISIL D       1900    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+
h Fully interchangeable with WCDL. 
Metenere Ltd                            Cash Credit i1     CRISIL D       1170    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+
i1 Fully interchangeable with WCDL. Interchangeable with PCFC and PSFC to the extent of Rs. 85
crore. Interchangeable with BC and LC to the extent of Rs.25 crore.
Metenere Ltd                            Cash Credit j1     CRISIL D       1170    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+
j1 Interchangeable with PCFC, PSFC to the extent of Rs.35 crore and BC to the extent of Rs.60
crore
Metenere Ltd                            Cash Credit k      CRISIL D       700     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+
k Interchangeable with PCFC and PSFC to the extent of Rs.35 crore and BC to the extent of Rs.60
crore.
Metenere Ltd                            Cash Credit l      CRISIL D       500     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+
l Fully interchangeable with WCDL, PCFC, and PSFC.
Metenere Ltd                            Cash Credit l      CRISIL D       350     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+
l Fully interchangeable with WCDL, PCFC, and PSFC.
Metenere Ltd                            Cash Credit        CRISIL D       470     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+
Metenere Ltd                            Cash Credit        CRISIL D       50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+
Mobile Telecommunications Ltd           Overdraft          CRISIL B+      140     Assigned
North India Surgical Company            CC                 CRISIL B       130     Assigned
Patanjali Distributors Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL B+      187.5   Reaffirmed
Patanjali Distributors Pvt Ltd          Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      112.5   Reaffirmed
Pawan Enterprises - Bikaner             Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      85      Assigned
Pims Medical and Education Charitable   CC                 CRISIL B-      100     Assigned
Society
Poysha Power Generation Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    415     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Poysha Power Generation Pvt Ltd         TL                 CRISIL BBB+    175     Reaffirmed
Rajeev K                                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       40      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Rajeev K                                CC                 CRISIL B       40      Assigned
Sai Computers Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL BB-     107.5   Reaffirmed
Sai Computers Ltd                       TL                 CRISIL BB-     7.5     Reaffirmed
Sri Durga Condev Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB     550     Reaffirmed
Sri Durga Condev Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sri Venkata Srinivasa Polymers Pvt Ltd  Open CC            CRISIL B+      80      Reaffirmed
The Railway Employees Co-Operative      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      2011    Reaffirmed
Credit Society Ltd                      Loan Fac
The Railway Employees Co-Operative      TL                 CRISIL A-      5039    Reaffirmed
Credit Society Ltd
The Railway Employees Co-Operative      WC Fac             CRISIL A-      950     Reaffirmed
Credit Society Ltd
United Bank of India                    Tier-I Perpetual   CRISIL A       3000    Reaffirmed
                                        Bonds (under Basel
                                        II) 
United Bank of India                    Tier II Bonds      CRISIL AA-     5000    Reaffirmed
                                        (Under Basel III) 
United Bank of India                    Tier II Bonds      CRISIL AA-     5000    Reaffirmed
                                        (Under Basel III) 
United Bank of India                    Lower Tier-II      CRISIL AA-     2000    Reaffirmed
                                        Bonds (under Basel
                                        II) 
Vacmet India Ltd                        External           CRISIL BBB+    1230    Reaffirmed
                                        Commercial
                                        Borrowings#
#$19 million at Rs.64.73 Rs/$
Vacmet India Ltd                        Line of Credit*^   CRISIL BBB+    1755    Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with Bank guarantee to an extent of Rs.25 crs./^Interchangeable with Letter of
credit to an extent of Rs.165 crs.    
Vacmet India Ltd                        Proposed Line of   CRISIL BBB+    1195    Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

