5 days ago
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 7
#Company News
August 7, 2017 / 5:38 AM / 5 days ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 7

27 Min Read

    Aug 7 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 4&5 2017.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alfa Transformers Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
Alfa Transformers Ltd                   Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A4      1.3     Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
Alfa Transformers Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A4      52.5    Reaffirmed
Amod Stampings Pvt Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A3      550     Reaffirmed
Amod Stampings Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LOC       CRISIL A3      250     Reaffirmed
Aroon Aviation Services Pvt Ltd         BG                 CRISIL A4+     55      Reaffirmed
Aroon Aviation Services Pvt Ltd         Proposed BG        CRISIL A4+     50      Assigned
Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd              LOC                CRISIL A4+     210     Reaffirmed
Bindaas Foods Pvt Ltd                   Packing Credit in  CRISIL A4+     120     Assigned
                                        Foreign Currency
BST Textile Mills Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A3      10      Reassigned
Concept Shapers and Electronics Pvt Ltd BG                 CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
Concept Shapers and Electronics Pvt Ltd LOC                CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
Deep Industries Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A2+     400     Reaffirmed
Dharani Hi-Tech Projects Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL D       10      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A4
Fine Organics                           Export Packing     CRISIL A3      110     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Fine Organics                           Foreign Bill       CRISIL A3      110     Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
Fine Organics                           Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A3      7.2     Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
Fine Organics                           LOC                CRISIL A3      40      Reaffirmed
Fine Organics                           Standby Line of    CRISIL A3      30      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL D       1       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd               Foreign Bill       CRISIL D       160     Downgraded
                                        Discounting                               from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Gruh Finance Ltd                        ST Debt Programme  CRISIL A1+     55000   Reaffirmed
M. E. Project Pvt Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
M. Rajkumar                             BG                 CRISIL A4+     160     Reaffirmed
Midas Agro Foods Pvt Ltd                Packing Credit in  CRISIL A4+     100     Assigned
                                        Foreign Currency
Nuberg Engineering Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A3+     950     Reaffirmed
Nuberg Engineering Ltd                  Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A3+     200     Reaffirmed
Oswin Wood Panels Pvt Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A4+     30.5    Reaffirmed
Ram Fashion Exports Pvt Ltd             Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     800     Assigned
Revive Construction Company India Pvt   BG                 CRISIL A4      350     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Rubino Industries Pvt Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A4+     200     Reaffirmed
SA Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd               Bill Purchase      CRISIL A4+     2.5     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+ *
*Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information
SA Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A4+     700     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+ *
*Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information
SA Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd               Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     850     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+ *
*Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information
SA Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd               Post Shipment      CRISIL A4+     1200    Downgraded
                                        Credit                                    from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+ *
*Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information
Samosaran Yarns Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A3      30      Reaffirmed
SR Marine Foods Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
SR Marine Foods Pvt Ltd                 Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
SR Marine Foods Pvt Ltd                 Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sri Mahalaxmi Timbers                   LOC                CRISIL A4      30      Assigned
Sri Venkata Subrahmanyeswara Modern Raw BG                 CRISIL A4      38.4    Reassigned
and Boiled Rice Mill
Universal Medicap Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A2      5       Reaffirmed
Universal Medicap Ltd                   Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A2      3.8     Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
Universal Medicap Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A2      110     Reaffirmed
Vardhman Textiles Ltd                   LOC & BG#          CRISIL A1+     2000    Reaffirmed
#Letter of credit and bank guarantee limits are interchangeable
VIP Clothing Ltd                        BG                 CRISIL A3      13.5    Reaffirmed
VIP Clothing Ltd                        Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A3      5       Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
VIP Clothing Ltd                        LOC                CRISIL A3      260     Reaffirmed



MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Gruh Finance Ltd                        FD Programme       FAAA           -       Reaffirmed




LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alfa Transformers Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL B+      120.4   Reaffirmed
Alfa Transformers Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      30.8    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Ameya Logistics Pvt Ltd                 Corporate Credit   CCR A          -       Reaffirmed
                                        Rating
Amod Stampings Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BBB-    435     Reaffirmed
Amod Stampings Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    72.3    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Amod Stampings Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BBB-    92.7    Reaffirmed
Anjaneya Jewellery                      CC                 CRISIL B       200     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Aroon Aviation Services Pvt Ltd         Overdraft          CRISIL BB-     45      Reaffirmed

Ashoka Belgaum Dharwad Tollway Ltd      TL                 CRISIL BBB(SO) 4541.3  Reaffirmed
Ashoka Sambalpur Baragarh Tollway Ltd   TL                 CRISIL BBB(SO) 8100    Reaffirmed
Baldva Textiles Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B+      120     Reaffirmed
Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB      100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd              TL                 CRISIL BB      250     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Bindaas Foods Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB+     76      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
BST Textile Mills Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BBB-    392.5   Reaffirmed
BST Textile Mills Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL BBB-    362.5   Reaffirmed
Concept Shapers and Electronics Pvt Ltd CC                 CRISIL BB+     50      Reaffirmed
Concept Shapers and Electronics Pvt Ltd Rupee TL           CRISIL BB+     28      Reaffirmed
Deep Industries Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL A-      150     Reaffirmed
Deep Industries Ltd                     Corporate Loan     CRISIL A-      100     Reaffirmed
Deep Industries Ltd                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      156.6   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Deep Industries Ltd                     TL                 CRISIL A-      1203.4  Reaffirmed
Dharani Hi-Tech Projects Pvt Ltd        Overdraft          CRISIL D       50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL C
Dooteriah & Kalej Valley Tea Estates    CC                 CRISIL B-      75      Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Dooteriah & Kalej Valley Tea Estates    LT Loan            CRISIL B-      81      Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Fine Organics                           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    32.8    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd               Export Packing     CRISIL D       200     Downgraded
                                        Credit                                    from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd               LOC                CRISIL D       10      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd               LT Loan            CRISIL D       275     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       12      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd               Standby Line of    CRISIL D       37      Downgraded
                                        Credit                                    from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Govindam Food Products Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL B+      55      Reaffirmed
Govindam Food Products Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Gruh Finance Ltd                        NCD                CRISIL AAA     5000    Assigned
Gruh Finance Ltd                        NCD                CRISIL AAA     36500   Reaffirmed
Gruh Finance Ltd                        Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AAA     350     Reaffirmed
                                        Issue
Himavasini Motors Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL D       50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
                                                                                  *
*Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information
Himavasini Motors Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       1.6     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B
                                                                                  *
*Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information
Himavasini Motors Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL D       18.4    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
                                                                                  *
*Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information
M. E. Project Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB+     100     Reaffirmed
M. Rajkumar                             Overdraft          CRISIL BB      50      Reaffirmed
M.P. Jewellers (Gb) and Co              CC                 CRISIL BBB     400     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Mark Associates                         CC                 CRISIL BB-     136.5   Reaffirmed
Midas Agro Foods Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB+     120     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Midas Agro Foods Pvt Ltd                LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     27.8    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Muthoot Automotive India Pvt Ltd        Inventory Funding  CRISIL B+      90      Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Muthoot Automotive India Pvt Ltd        Standby Line of    CRISIL B+      10      Assigned
                                        Credit
Nagarjuna Hospitals Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL B       132     Reaffirmed
Nagarjuna Hospitals Ltd                 Secured Overdraft  CRISIL B       10      Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Nava Barath Fertilizers Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BBB+    275     Reaffirmed
Nava Barath Fertilizers Ltd             Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB+    25      Reaffirmed
Nuberg Engineering Ltd                  Foreign Bill       CRISIL BBB     250     Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting*
*Sublimit of Foreign Bill Discounting are Cash Credit of Rs 8.0 Cr, Packing Credit of Rs 11 Cr
Nuberg Engineering Ltd                  Proposed BG        CRISIL BBB     10      Assigned
Nuberg Engineering Ltd                  LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     40      Assigned
Oswin Wood Panels Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB+     35      Reaffirmed
Oswin Wood Panels Pvt Ltd               Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BB+     1.4     Reaffirmed
Perfect Retreads Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB     330     Reaffirmed
Phoenix Ispat Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB-     65      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Phoenix Ispat Pvt Ltd                   Electronic Dealer  CRISIL BB-     75      Upgraded from
                                        Financing                                 CRISIL B+
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Phoenix Ispat Pvt Ltd                   Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB-     100     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Phoenix Ispat Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     10      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
R G Scientific Enterprises Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL B+      100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
R G Scientific Enterprises Pvt Ltd      Overdraft          CRISIL B+      45      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
R G Scientific Enterprises Pvt Ltd      TL                 CRISIL B+      70      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
R G Scientific Enterprises Pvt Ltd      WC TL              CRISIL B+      35      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
RA Fashions Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL D       2       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
RA Fashions Pvt Ltd                     LT Loan            CRISIL D       24      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
RA Fashions Pvt Ltd                     Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL D       44      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Ram Fashion Exports Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL BB-     40      Assigned
Ram Fashion Exports Pvt Ltd             Standby Line of    CRISIL BB-     160     Assigned
                                        Credit
Revive Construction Company India Pvt   Overdraft          CRISIL B+      650     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Rubino Industries Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB+     50      Reaffirmed
Rubino Industries Pvt Ltd               Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BB+     5       Reaffirmed
SA Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB+     50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB *
*Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information
SA Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL BB+     247.5   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB *
*Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information
Samosaran Syntex Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB-    250     Reaffirmed
Samosaran Syntex Pvt Ltd                Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BBB-    125     Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Samosaran Yarns Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB-    400     Reaffirmed
Samosaran Yarns Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    386     Reaffirmed
Satpal Strips Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL B+      65      Reaffirmed
Satpal Strips Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      35      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Shivashakti Bio Technologies Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BBB+    325     Reaffirmed
Shivashakti Bio Technologies Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    15      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
SR Marine Foods Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB+     140     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
*Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information
SR Marine Foods Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     40      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB
SR Marine Foods Pvt Ltd                 WC TL              CRISIL BB+     30      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Sri Ambika Rice Mill                    CC                 CRISIL B+      34.5    Reaffirmed
Sri Ambika Rice Mill                    WC Demand Loan     CRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
Sri Mahalaxmi Timbers                   Secured Overdraft  CRISIL B+      40      Assigned
                                        Fac
Sri Venkata Subrahmanyeswara Modern Raw LT Loan            CRISIL B+      15.9    Upgraded from
and Boiled Rice Mill                                                              CRISIL B
Sri Venkata Subrahmanyeswara Modern Raw Open CC            CRISIL B+      170     Upgraded from
and Boiled Rice Mill                                                              CRISIL B
Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd                   Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL BBB+    1500    Reaffirmed
Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd                   LT Loan*           CRISIL BBB+    1500    Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft facility to the extent of Rs 30 crore
Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd                   LT Loan**          CRISIL BBB+    750     Reaffirmed
**Interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft facility to the extent of Rs 20 crore
Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd                   LT Loan***         CRISIL BBB+    2500    Reaffirmed
***Interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft facility to the extent of Rs 51 crore
Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd                   LT Loan#           CRISIL BBB+    1500    Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft facility to the extent of Rs 30 crore
Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd                   LT Loan##          CRISIL BBB+    1000    Reaffirmed
##Interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft facility to the extent of Rs 20 crore
Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd                   LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    4500    Reaffirmed
Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd                   LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    3437.5
Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    1062.5  Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
The Kerala Khadi and Village Industries CC                 CRISIL BB-     90      Reaffirmed
Association
Tirumala Aerated Blocks Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB-     43.5    Assigned
Tirumala Aerated Blocks Pvt Ltd         LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     51.5    Assigned
Universal Medicap Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BBB+    110     Reaffirmed
Universal Medicap Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    14.8    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Universal Medicap Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BBB+    58      Reaffirmed
Vardhman Textiles Ltd                   CC*                CRISIL AA+     15000   Reaffirmed
*Includes Rs 1,155 crore sublimit for packing credit
Vardhman Textiles Ltd                   Foreign Bill       CRISIL AA+     2500    Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
Vardhman Textiles Ltd                   FB Fac^            CRISIL AA+     2000    Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with non-fund based limits
Vardhman Textiles Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA+     2.3     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Vardhman Textiles Ltd                   Proposed Rupee TL  CRISIL AA+     8460    Reaffirmed
Vardhman Textiles Ltd                   Rupee TL           CRISIL AA+     24200   Reaffirmed
Venus Enterprises - Chennai             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       100     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
VIP Clothing Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL BBB-    796.5   Reaffirmed
VIP Clothing Ltd                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    59      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
VIP Clothing Ltd                        Standby Line of    CRISIL BBB-    50      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
VIP Clothing Ltd                        TL                 CRISIL BBB-    50      Reaffirmed

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

