CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 8

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 7, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Albanna Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 6 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ambient Controls Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Anand Engineering Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Apex Steel and Technology India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Apex Steel and Technology India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Avla Nettos Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Credit Avla Nettos Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Purchase B D Corporates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15.5 Reaffirmed Beepee Enterprise Pvt Ltd Foreign Demand CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Bill Purchase Beepee Enterprise Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed Bellona Paper Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed GVV Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Hartex Rubber Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed Hartex Rubber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Hitech Corporation Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 260 Reaffirmed Itarsi Oils and Flours Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 40 Assigned J.R.D. International Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 90 Downgraded Loan Fac from 'CRISIL A4+ K P N Textile Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.7 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB- K P N Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A4+ K. Subraya Anantha Kamath and Sons Packing Credit CRISIL A4 70 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A4+ K.K. Builders Pvt Ltd (Patna) BG CRISIL A4 265 Reaffirmed K.R. Thanga Maligai BG CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Overdraft CRISIL A1 320 Reaffirmed Sciences Masu Brakes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned Masu Brakes Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Assigned Puzzolana Machinery Fabricators BG CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed (Hyderabad) LLP Reep Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Reep Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Reep Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 9 Reaffirmed Discounting Reep Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Reep Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 9 Reaffirmed Romil Impex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL 90 Reaffirmed A4(Issuer Not Cooperating) Romil Impex Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL 150 Reaffirmed Credit A4(Issuer Not Cooperating) SAFA Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Sakthi Tarpaulin Company LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Sant Rubbers Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Sant Rubbers Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Shoeline Post Shipment CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded Credit* from CRISIL A4+ Sreepathy Trust Overdraft CRISIL A4 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Tarade Brothers Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Thomson Rubbers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Thomson Rubbers India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed TVS Credit Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Ultimo Fabrics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Vizag Educational Institutions Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABC Fruits CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed ABC Fruits LT Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Akshar Impex Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 710.1 Reaffirmed Credit Akshar Impex Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 1155.9 Reaffirmed Credit Akshar Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 34 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Albanna Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 144 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Ambient Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Anand Engineering Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 153 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Anand Engineering Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 142.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Anand Engineering Products Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 4.1 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Apex Steel and Technology India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Apex Steel and Technology India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 10 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB- Asha Diamond Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 400 Reaffirmed Credit Asirvad Microfinance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 10000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Autologic Motors India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Autologic Motors India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Autologic Motors India Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Fac Avla Nettos Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- B D Corporates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 214.5 Reaffirmed Beepee Enterprise Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Beepee Enterprise Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bellona Paper Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Bellona Paper Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 73.5 Reaffirmed Cheerans Structurals CC CRISIL B 220 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Daejung Moparts Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL D 34 Assigned Daejung Moparts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 9.7 Assigned Loan Fac Daejung Moparts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 26.3 Assigned Esha Iron and Steel CC CRISIL B 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Esha Iron and Steel Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Etica Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Etica Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 43.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ G. L. Acharya Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned Gee Emm Spinfab Ltd CC CRISIL BB 114 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB+ Gee Emm Spinfab Ltd TL CRISIL BB 358.4 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB+ Gee Emm Spinfab Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB 2.6 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB+ Gomathi Steels BG CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Gomathi Steels Bill Discounting CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Gomathi Steels Bill Discounting CRISIL D 15 Downgraded under LOC from CRISIL B+ Gomathi Steels CC CRISIL D 140 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Gomathi Steels Intraday Limit CRISIL D 1 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Gomathi Steels TL CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 GVV Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 188 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- GVV Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 12 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Hartex Rubber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 130 Reaffirmed Hartex Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed Hitech Corporation Ltd External CRISIL A 20 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Hitech Corporation Ltd FB Fac CRISIL A 740 Reaffirmed Hitech Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed Infiniti Software Solutions Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Infiniti Software Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Infiniti Software Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed CC / CRISIL B 10 Downgraded Bills Discounting from CRISIL BB Limit Itarsi Oils and Flours Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned Loan Fac Itarsi Oils and Flours Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1450 Assigned J. R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ J. R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 310 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ J. R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 220 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ J. R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 210 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ J. R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ J. R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL D 30 Downgraded Forward from CRISIL A4+ J. R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 220 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ J. R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 196 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ J. R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 330 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4+ J. R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 144 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ J. R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL D 390 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ J.R.D. International Ltd CC CRISIL B- 85 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB J.R.D. International Ltd TL CRISIL B- 50 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB J.R.D. International Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B- 250 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB Jesus Loves LT Loan CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed JMK Auto Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed JMK Auto Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 28 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Johns Umbrella Mart CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB+ Johns Umbrella Mart LT Loan CRISIL B 8 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB+ Joseph Rubbers (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Joseph Rubbers (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20.5 Reaffirmed Joseph Rubbers (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 19.5 Assigned Loan Fac K P N Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB- K P N Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 85 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB- K P N Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 76.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from 'CRISIL BB- K. Subraya Anantha Kamath and Sons CC CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB+ K. Subraya Anantha Kamath and Sons Foreign Bill CRISIL B 35 Downgraded Discounting from 'CRISIL BB+ K. Subraya Anantha Kamath and Sons Standby Line of CRISIL B 7.5 Downgraded Credit from 'CRISIL BB+ K.K. Builders Pvt Ltd (Patna) CC CRISIL B- 45 Reaffirmed K.R. Thanga Maligai CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Lavu Educational Society Drop Line CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Lavu Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 280 Reaffirmed Lavu Educational Society Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Fac M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied LT Loan CRISIL A+ 120 Reaffirmed Sciences M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 60 Reaffirmed Sciences Masu Brakes Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 280 Assigned Masu Brakes Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 40 Assigned Masu Brakes Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 220 Assigned Credit MIR Builders and Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 180 Downgraded Loan Fac from 'CRISIL B+ Mir Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ N.S. Cashew Company CC CRISIL B 47 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- N.S. Cashew Company Foreign Bill CRISIL B 5 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL BB- N.S. Cashew Company Packing Credit CRISIL B 18 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Nettos Exporting and Importing Company Export Packing CRISIL B+ 130 Assigned Credit Oneworld Creations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 450 Reaffirmed Oneworld Creations Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Oneworld Creations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 160 Reaffirmed Oneworld Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1400 Reaffirmed Oneworld Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 285 Reaffirmed Oneworld Retail Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 87.5 Reaffirmed Oneworld Sourcing CC CRISIL BBB 430 Reaffirmed Oneworld Sourcing TL CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Pluton Trading Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 440 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Pluton Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prayagh Nutri Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 402 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Prayagh Nutri Products Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 20 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB- Prayagh Nutri Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 208 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Puzzolana Machinery Fabricators CC* CRISIL A+ 1500 Reaffirmed (Hyderabad) LLP Reep Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Reep Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Reep Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 43.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ RP Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 12.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ RP Modern Rice Mill CC-Stock CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ RP Modern Rice Mill Cash TL CRISIL B 6 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ RP Modern Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 51.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ SAFA Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ SAFA Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ SAFA Constructions Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 5 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B+ Sakthi Tarpaulin Company CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Sakthi Tarpaulin Company LT Loan CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Sakthi Tarpaulin Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sant Rubbers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Sant Rubbers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 45.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sant Rubbers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 14.7 Reaffirmed Schema Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 205 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Shoeline Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Shoeline TL CRISIL B 17.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Shubhi Agro Industries Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Shubhi Agro Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed Shubhi Agro Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 535.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shubhi Agro Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 229.5 Reaffirmed Siddhivinayak Ginning Pressing CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Siddhivinayak Ginning Pressing TL CRISIL B 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sonali Extrusions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sonali Extrusions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 55 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sree Gokul's Tiles Mart CC CRISIL B 42.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sree Gokul's Tiles Mart LT Loan CRISIL B 34.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sreepathy Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Sreepathy Trust Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Andal Azhagar Enterprises CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Andal Azhagar Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Sri Gurudeva Industries CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sri Gurudeva Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 26.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sri Gurudeva Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 23.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Sri Laxmi Enterprises CC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sri Laxmi Enterprises LOC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sri Laxmi Enterprises TL CRISIL D 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sri Thai Moogambigai Enterprises CC CRISIL B 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Thai Moogambigai Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Sri Vijaya Lakshmi Raw and Boiled Rice CC CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from Mill CRISIL B Sri Vijaya Lakshmi Raw and Boiled Rice Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from Mill Loan Fac CRISIL B Sundial Mining and Metals LLP CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Sundial Mining and Metals LLP Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Tarade Brothers Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 34.4 Assigned Loan Fac Tarade Brothers Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 13.1 Assigned Tarade Brothers Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 12.5 Assigned Thomson Rubbers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Thomson Rubbers India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 220 Reaffirmed Credit Thomson Rubbers India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 210 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Trivandrum Apollo Towers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed TVS Credit Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1000 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Ultimo Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed Ultimo Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 98.8 Reaffirmed Ultimo Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 91.2 Reaffirmed Universal Air Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Universal Air Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 26.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Universal Air Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 128.8 Reaffirmed Veerprabhu Export House FB Fac CRISIL B 160 Reaffirmed Vizag Educational Institutions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 77.9 Reaffirmed Worldstar Fabrics LLP CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Yes Bharath Wedding Collections CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Yes Bharath Wedding Collections Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Zephyr Fabric Trading LLP CC CRISIL BB+ 180 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)