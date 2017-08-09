CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 9

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 8, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrawal Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 950 Reaffirmed Agrawal Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 215 Reaffirmed A-One Foot Arts Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed A-One Footwears Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Aryacon Contractors and Engineers BG CRISIL A4 9.1 Reaffirmed Ashirwad Foundries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit^ CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned ^Interchangeable with Foreign Deferred Bill Purchase/Foreign Usance Bill Purchase to the extent of Rs.0.60 crore Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 240 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Castron Technologies Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reassigned Creamline Dairy Products Ltd ST Unsecured Loan CRISIL A1 400 Reaffirmed Deutsche Bank A. G. CDs CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Green Woodcrafts Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed IMS Mercantiles Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Forward IMS Mercantiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Intertex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 940 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Janani International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Janani International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Janani International Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 18 Reaffirmed Jasch Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Jasch Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed Kandoi Transport Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Lavish Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Mahalakshmi Infraprojects Ltd BG CRISIL A3 300 Assigned Med Freshe Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC* CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed *100% interchangeability among the Foreign LC/ Inland BG/ Inland LC/ Foreign BG/ Buyers Credit Mittal Brothers Engineers and BG CRISIL A4+ 145 Reaffirmed Contractors NF Forgings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Orient Color Art Printers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Reaffirmed Orient Color Art Printers Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 17.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Orient Color Art Printers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Patel Agri Export LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Pinnacle Nexus Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 180 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Pinnacle Nexus Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 30 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4+ PNP Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Assigned R. Natarajan BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Reliance Industries Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 45000 Reaffirmed Reliance Industries Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed Sagar Auto Parts Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4 40.8 Reaffirmed Seven Seas Distillery Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.2 Reaffirmed Sharma International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 52 Assigned Sharma International Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 13.5 Assigned Sharma International LOC CRISIL A4+ 4 Assigned Siechem Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 30 Assigned Siechem Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 240 Assigned St. Nicholas Cashew Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Superking Manufacturers (Tyre) Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Superking Manufacturers (Tyre) Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase* * 100% interchageability between packing credit and foreign discounting bill purchase Superking Manufacturers (Tyre) Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Superking Manufacturers (Tyre) Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Superking Manufacturers (Tyre) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned * 100% interchageability between packing credit and foreign discounting bill purchase Supreme Treon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Supreme Treon Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 90 Reaffirmed T. ASOKAN BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Umiya Mata Kadva Patidar Education & Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 50 Assigned Samaj Seva Trust Vishal Pipes Ltd BG CRISIL A3 115 Reaffirmed Vishal Pipes Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 155 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrawal Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 210 Reaffirmed Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 270 Reaffirmed Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 150.2 Reaffirmed Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 163.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 26.1 Assigned Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 23.9 Assigned Limits Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned A-One Foot Arts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB A-One Foot Arts Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 6.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB A-One Foot Arts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 19.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB A-One Footwears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB A-One Footwears Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Aryacon Contractors and Engineers CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Aryacon Contractors and Engineers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ashirwad Foundries Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Atmiya Engineering and Plastics CC CRISIL D 4 Reaffirmed Atmiya Engineering and Plastics LT Loan CRISIL D 34.3 Reaffirmed Atmiya Engineering and Plastics WC TL CRISIL D 51.7 Reaffirmed Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB+ 170 Downgraded from CRISIL A- #Interchangeable with bank guarantee and letter of credit up to Rs 5.00 crore; and with working capital demand loan, short-term loan, letter of credit, bank guarantee, and export credit up to Rs 9.00 crore Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 120 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A- B.L. Agro Oils Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 3750 Reaffirmed B.L. Agro Oils Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 890 Reaffirmed Castron Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Charisma Goldwheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Charisma Goldwheels Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Fac Corum Hospitality CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Corum Hospitality Corporate Mortgage CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Loan Creamline Dairy Products Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 140 Upgraded from CRISIL A Creamline Dairy Products Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 261.6 Upgraded from CRISIL A Creamline Dairy Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 208.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A D.N. Homes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed D.N. Homes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 144.7 Assigned D.N. Homes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 11.6 Assigned Loan Fac D.N. Homes Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB- 33.7 Assigned East North Interconnection Co. Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 9250 Reaffirmed Fulzan Properties LT Loan CRISIL D 75 Reaffirmed Fulzan Properties LT Loan CRISIL D 75 Reaffirmed Green Woodcrafts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Green Woodcrafts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 28.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Green Woodcrafts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1.8 Reaffirmed Hindustan Agro Products Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Hindustan Agro Products Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Hindustan Agro Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac IMS Mercantiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed IMS Mercantiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 22.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Intertex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Janani International Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 42 Reaffirmed Jasch Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 160 Reaffirmed Jasch Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 34.1 Reaffirmed Jasch Industries Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB 11.6 Reaffirmed K.P. Chacko Gold Centre & Kids Jewel CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Kandoi Transport Ltd CC CRISIL BB 450 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd WC Demand Loan@@ CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed @@Interchangeable with Rs 25 crore of bank overdraft facility, Rs 25 crore of export bill discounting, Rs 25 crore of export invoice financing, and Rs 25 crore of pre-shipment financing under export orders Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd WC Demand Loan# CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with Rs 25 crore of bank overdraft facility, Rs 5 crore of import letter of credit, Rs 5 crore of bonds and guarantees, Rs 5 crore of import invoice financing, Rs 25 crore of export bill discounting, Rs 25 crore of pre-shipment financing under export letter of credit, Rs 25 crore of export invoice financing, Rs 5 crore of import letter of credit, and Rs 25 crore of pre-shipment financing under export orders Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd WC Demand Loan@ CRISIL AA- 150 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with Rs 15 crore of working capital demand loan, Rs 7.5 crore cash credit facility, Rs 2 crore pre-shipment export packing credit in foreign currency, Rs 2 crore post-shipment credit in foreign currency Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd WC Demand Loan^ CRISIL AA- 200 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with Rs 20 crore of working capital demand loan, Rs 20 crore cash credit facility, Rs 20 crore export packing credit, Rs 20 crore foreign bills purchased, Rs 20 crore bill/invoice discounting, Rs 10 crore letter of credit usance/sight, Rs 10 crore letter of undertaking for buyer's credit Lavish Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Lavish Granito Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 268 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Mahalakshmi Infraprojects Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Mittal Brothers Engineers and CC CRISIL BB 55 Upgraded from Contractors CRISIL BB- N. K. Sharma Enterprises Ltd Overdraft CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed NF Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 320 Reaffirmed Ocean Interiors Pvt Ltd Corporate Credit CCR BBB+ - Assigned Rating Orient Color Art Printers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 12.6 Reaffirmed Orient Color Art Printers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 18.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Orient Color Art Printers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Parsvnath Developers Ltd CC CRISIL D 889.6 Downgraded from CRISIL C Parsvnath Developers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL C Parsvnath Developers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1410.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL C Patel Agri Export CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Patel Agri Export TL CRISIL BB- 8 Reaffirmed PNP Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 750 Assigned PNP Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC$ CRISIL BBB 500 Assigned $CC of Rs 10 crores as sublimit PNP Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned *CC of Rs 2.5 crores as sublimit PNP Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL BBB 250 Assigned #CC of Rs 4.75 crores as sublimit R. Natarajan CC CRISIL B- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B Reliance Industries Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AAA 499650 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable between bank guarantee, letter of credit, export packing credit, and post-shipment credit Reliance Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 150000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Reliance Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 350 Reaffirmed Reliance Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 100000 Assigned Reliance Industries Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 100080 Reaffirmed Sagar Auto Parts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Sagar Auto Parts Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Sagar Auto Parts Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 19.2 Reaffirmed Sagar Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Saiom Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 600 Assigned Seven Seas Distillery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Sharma International Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 0.4 Assigned Limits Sharma International LT Loan CRISIL BB- 1.2 Assigned Shree Naveen Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 26.3 Assigned Shree Naveen Silk Mills Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned *Sublimit letter of credit Rs.1.5 crore Shree Naveen Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 3.7 Assigned Siechem Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 300 Assigned Siechem Technologies Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB+ 170 Assigned Siechem Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 260 Assigned St. Nicholas Cashew Exports CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed St. Nicholas Cashew Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sumo Biscuits Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Sumo Biscuits Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 34 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sumo Biscuits Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 147 Reaffirmed Superking Manufacturers (Tyre) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Superking Manufacturers (Tyre) Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 42.5 Assigned Limits Supreme Treon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 600 Reaffirmed Supreme Treon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 109.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Supreme Treon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1359.9 Reaffirmed T. ASOKAN CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating T. ASOKAN Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Umiya Mata Kadva Patidar Education & Rupee TL CRISIL B 42.5 Assigned Samaj Seva Trust Umiya Mata Kadva Patidar Education & Overdraft CRISIL B 17.5 Assigned Samaj Seva Trust Vishal Pipes Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 530 Reaffirmed Vishal Pipes Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Credit -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)