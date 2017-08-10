CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 10

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 9, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Drugs Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A1 1460 Reaffirmed Abdul Rahiman Engineer & Contractor - BG CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded Udupi from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Acme Excellent Management Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 56.8 Reaffirmed Ambadi Investments Pvt Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 170 Reaffirmed Anil Steels Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed AVN Petrochemicals India LOC CRISIL 200 Downgraded A4(Issuer Not from 'CRISIL Cooperating) A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating BIC Chemicals and Packagings Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 18.3 Reaffirmed Brindavan Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Chenab Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Chenab Impex Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Delsea Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed DRRK Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 1070 Reaffirmed Durga Carriers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Eros Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Fabtech Technologies International Ltd BG CRISIL A2 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Fabtech Technologies International Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 330 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Haseeb Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating J. S. Auto Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Jyoti Polyvinyl Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Jyoti Polyvinyl Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Jyoti Polyvinyl Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Jyoti Vinyl Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Jyoti Vinyl Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Jyoti Vinyl Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Kanpur Plastipack Ltd BG CRISIL A2 90 Reaffirmed Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2 350 Reaffirmed Exchange Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Forward Kanpur Plastipack Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 120 Reaffirmed Kothari Fermentation And Biochem Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 18.5 Reaffirmed Madhuban Trade Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 90 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ MAG Solvics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed MTC Business Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A2+ 5350 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Murugappa Holdings Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 1200 Reaffirmed N. C. Das and Co Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Credit N. C. Das and Co Foreign CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Padmavathi Hospitality & Facilities BG CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Management Service Pegasus Farmaco India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned PPAP Automotive Ltd BG CRISIL A1 131 Reaffirmed PPAP Automotive Ltd Capex LOC CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed PPAP Automotive Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 95 Reaffirmed R. C. Enterprise Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 168 Reaffirmed Salasar Yarns Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Shrimati Katori Devi Garg Shiksha SamitiOverdraft CRISIL A4 1.5 Assigned Siddhi Vinayak Knots and Prints Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20.7 Assigned St. Joseph's Educational Society Overdraft CRISIL A4 16 Reaffirmed Star Kraft Papers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Star Pipe Products (India) Pvt Ltd Loan Equivalent CRISIL A3 30 Assigned Risk Limits Star Pipe Products (India) Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 40 Assigned Forward Swami Palani Andavar Spinners India Pvt Gooptionally CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded Ltd convertible from CRISIL debentures Loan A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating TSA Process Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Tulsi Paper Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Tulsi Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 190 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 TVS Srichakra Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed Credit# # includes sub-limit of foreign bill discounting to the tune of Rs 50 crore TVS Srichakra Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A1+ 1050 Reaffirmed @includes sub-limit of bank guarantee to the tune of Rs 5.0 crore; includes sub-limit of Letter of credit (capex) to the tune of Rs 47.7 crore. TVS Srichakra Ltd Loan Equivalent CRISIL A1+ 90 Reaffirmed Risk Limits TVS Srichakra Ltd Vendor Financing CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Visual Technologies India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 70 Assigned Visual Technologies India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 1 Assigned Forward Visual Technologies India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Drugs Ltd CC CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed Aarti Drugs Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL A 39.9 Reaffirmed Aarti Drugs Ltd TL CRISIL A 2510.1 Reaffirmed Aarti Drugs Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A 6500 Reaffirmed Abdul Rahiman Engineer & Contractor - Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 75 Downgraded Udupi Fac from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Acme Excellent Management Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 23.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Acme Excellent Management Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB ALMA Motors Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating ALMA Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating ALMA Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Anil Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Arihant Metals (Jodhpur) Proposed LT Bk - 62 Withdrawal Loan Fac Arihant Metals (Jodhpur) CC CRISIL B+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B Arihant Metals (Jodhpur) Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 18 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B Aroma Realties Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aroma Realties Ltd TL CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Asia-Pacific Institute of Management (A TL CRISIL D 180 Reaffirmed Unit of All India Asian Educational Foundation) Bapashree Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Besto Tradelink Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Besto Tradelink Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Besto Tradelink Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BIC Chemicals and Packagings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Brindavan Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Brindavan Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 694.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Brindavan Agro Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 15.9 Reaffirmed C.P. Exports CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 180 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ C.P. Exports LT Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ C.P. Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Chavan Automobiles CC CRISIL BB- 72.5 Reaffirmed Chenab Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Chenab Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from 'CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Delsea Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ DRRK Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB DRRK Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 260 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Durga Carriers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Downgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Eros Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Eros Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 140 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Eros Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 17.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Fabtech Technologies International Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Fabtech Technologies International Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Fabtech Technologies International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Geomax Mines & Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Hari Darshan Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Credit Hari Darshan Exports Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 800 Reaffirmed Credit Hari Darshan Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Haseeb Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Haseeb Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL B 17.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Haseeb Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 24.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Haseeb Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 53 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- J. S. Auto Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed J. S. Auto Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 98 Reaffirmed Loan Fac J. S. Auto Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 13.5 Reaffirmed Credit J. S. Auto Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed J. S. Fourwheel Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 170 Reaffirmed J. S. Fourwheel Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 282.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac J. S. Fourwheel Motors Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Jayaho Agri Ventures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Reaffirmed Jyoti Polyvinyl Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Jyoti Vinyl Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Kanpur Plastipack Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 235 Reaffirmed Credit Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 86 Reaffirmed Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Credit Kanpur Plastipack Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 213 Reaffirmed Katni Realty Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 75 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Kishori Industries CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Kothari Fermentation And Biochem Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Kothari Fermentation And Biochem Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 79.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kothari Fermentation And Biochem Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 127 Reaffirmed Lala Nemi Chand Educational Trust TL CRISIL B- 240 Upgraded from CRISIL D Laxmi Industrial Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Laxmi Industrial Corporation LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Laxmi Industrial Corporation Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 28 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB Liners India Ltd CC CRISIL B- 125 Assigned Liners India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 25 Assigned Loan Fac Madhuban Trade Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 775 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Madhuban Trade Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 135 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB MAG Solvics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed MAG Solvics Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 5.3 Reaffirmed MAG Solvics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 27.5 Reaffirmed MTC Business Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 565 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ MTC Business Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A- 800 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Naga Sindhu Spinning and Ginning Mills CC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Naga Sindhu Spinning and Ginning Mills Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 20.6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Naga Sindhu Spinning and Ginning Mills TL CRISIL D 144.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Neerakkal Latex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Nithya Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 394 Reaffirmed Nithya Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 364 Reaffirmed Odhav Met Trade Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Padmavathi Hospitality & Facilities Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Management Service Fac Pegasus Farmaco India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Assigned Pillai and Sons Motor Company CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Pillai and Sons Motor Company Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Fac Pillai and Sons Motor Company TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed PPAP Automotive Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 610 Upgraded from CRISIL A PPAP Automotive Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 216.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A PPAP Automotive Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 267.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A Prashanth Poultry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 44.5 Reaffirmed Prashanth Poultry Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 107.7 Reaffirmed Prashanth Poultry Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Prashanth Poultry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prime Technoplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 500 Reaffirmed R. C. Enterprise Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 108 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB R. C. Enterprise Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 24 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB R.R. Dwellings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 180 Reaffirmed Rajender Prasad Pramod Kumar Jain Foreign LOC CRISIL B 180 Reaffirmed Rajender Prasad Pramod Kumar Jain Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 15 Assigned Fac Ramabhadra Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 360 Reaffirmed Ramabhadra Industries Pvt Ltd Key CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Ramabhadra Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 323.7 Reaffirmed Rutuja Industries CC CRISIL B 160 Reaffirmed Salasar Yarns Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 132.5 Assigned Salasar Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Sarthav Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shanti Niketan Trust Overdraft CRISIL D 6.5 Reaffirmed Shanti Niketan Trust TL CRISIL D 65.3 Reaffirmed Shree Radhey Krishna Ispat Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from Financing CRISIL B+ Scheme(e-DFS) Shree Rajmoti Industries CC CRISIL D 600 Reaffirmed Shree Rajmoti Industries Pledge Loan CRISIL D 250 Reaffirmed Shri Rutuja Industries CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Shri Rutuja Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shrimati Katori Devi Garg Shiksha SamitiTL CRISIL B- 92.7 Assigned Shrimati Katori Devi Garg Shiksha SamitiProposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 0.8 Assigned Loan Fac Siddhi Vinayak Knots and Prints Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 640 Assigned Siddhi Vinayak Knots and Prints Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Assigned Sim Diam Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 658 Reaffirmed Sim Diam Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 872 Reaffirmed Credit Sim Diam Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned Loan Fac Siyaram Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed Siyaram Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 9.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SJP Infracon Ltd TL CRISIL D 250 Reaffirmed Spring Merchandisers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed Spring Merchandisers Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 65 Reaffirmed Sri Nangali Agro Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 220 Reaffirmed Sri Nangali Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 540 Reaffirmed Sri Nangali Rice Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed St. Joseph's Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL B 70.3 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ St. Joseph's Educational Society Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 13.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Star Kraft Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Star Kraft Papers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 14 Reaffirmed Star Pipe Products (India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 95 Assigned Credit Swami Palani Andavar Spinners India Pvt LT Loan CRISIL B 8 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Swami Palani Andavar Spinners India Pvt Overdraft CRISIL B 70 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating T.K.Gurusamy Nadar And Sons Sri CC CRISIL B 73 Downgraded Koodalingam Pattu Centre Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Total Packaging Services CC CRISIL BB+ 220 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Total Packaging Services Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 7.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from 'CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Total Packaging Services Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 72.8 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating TSA Process Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B Tulsi Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 180 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Tulsi Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 0.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Tulsi Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 249.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- TVS Srichakra Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed * includes sub-limit of Inland bill discounting to the tune of Rs 100 crore; TVS Srichakra Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 2740 Reaffirmed TVS Srichakra Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ulhas Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 160 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Ulhas Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Ulhas Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 19.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Vidya International Charitable Trust Proposed LT Bk - 120 Withdrawal Loan Fac Vidya International Charitable Trust CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Vidya International Charitable Trust LT Loan CRISIL BB 220 Reaffirmed Visual Technologies India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned Visual Technologies India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 49 Assigned Loan Fac Vohra Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Vohra Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.