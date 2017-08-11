CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 11

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 10, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Air Works India (Engineering) Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A3+ 1555 Assigned Air Works India (Engineering) Pvt Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A3+ 100 Assigned Ambika Diamonds Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Purchase Bharat Steel Yard Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Cornileus Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Cornileus Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Cornileus Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Cornileus Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Cornileus Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 28.5 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Entremonde Polycoaters Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Entremonde Polycoaters Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Inox Wind Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 3219.1 Downgraded CRISIL D Inox Wind Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 21950 Downgraded CRISIL D Inox Wind Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A2+ 2927.3 Downgraded from CRISIL D Inox Wind Ltd CP CRISIL A2+ 6000 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Jindal Poly Films Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1 2635 Reaffirmed **Comprises bank guarantees, which are interchangeable Lakme Vitrified LLP BG CRISIL A4 35.2 Reaffirmed Metlok Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10.2 Reaffirmed Paramhans Wires Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Paramhans Wires Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 19.4 Reaffirmed PC Jeweller Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed Forward PC Jeweller Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 13102.8 Reaffirmed Priyanka Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed RCI Industries and Technologies Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 750 Reaffirmed Shakti Hormann Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 180 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Issuer Not Cooperating Shakti Hormann Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Issuer Not Cooperating Shakti Hormann Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A3+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Issuer Not Cooperating Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Surbhi Gems Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 240 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 26250 Reaffirmed Teknomin Construction Ltd BG CRISIL A3 230 Reaffirmed Thejo Engineering Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 167.5 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit Thejo Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 125 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Tata Sons Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Air Works India (Engineering) Pvt Ltd Overdraft^ CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned ^Fully interchangable with working capital demand loan and letter of credit and bank guarantee Air Works India (Engineering) Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned *Fully interchangable with overdraft Air Works India (Engineering) Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned Air Works India (Engineering) Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting# CRISIL BBB 200 Assigned #Fully interchangable with cash credit Air Works India (Engineering) Pvt Ltd FB Fac CRISIL BBB 200 Assigned Air Works India (Engineering) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 45 Assigned Loan Fac Ambika Diamonds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Anil Corner CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Bansal High Carbons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed Bansal High Carbons Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 130 Reaffirmed Bansal Strips Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 220 Reaffirmed Bansal Strips Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bansal Wire Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 900 Reaffirmed Bansal Wire Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Bharat Steel Yard Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Reaffirmed Bharat Steel Yard Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Bharat Steel Yard Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cornileus Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Delta Sugars Ltd CC CRISIL B- 600 Reaffirmed Delta Sugars Ltd TL CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Dynamic Flow Products Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 80 Downgraded Purchase from CRISIL BB Entremonde Polycoaters Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Entremonde Polycoaters Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Essel Mining and Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 5600 Downgraded from CRISIL AA *Fully interchangeable with packing credit/post-shipment discounting/bank guarantee/letter of credit and any other non-fund-based bank facility Essel Mining and Industries Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL AA- 1850 Downgraded from CRISIL AA Essel Mining and Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA- 2350 Downgraded from CRISIL AA Essel Mining and Industries Ltd Proposed Foreign CRISIL AA- 100 Downgraded Currency TL from CRISIL AA Essel Mining and Industries Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 1100 Downgraded from CRISIL AA Essel Mining and Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 8445 Downgraded from CRISIL AA Gyan Sagar Foundation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 200 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Gyan Sagar Foundation TL CRISIL BB+ 550 Assigned Heritage River Journeys Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded from Limits CRISIL BB- Heritage River Journeys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Inox Wind Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 10600 Downgraded from CRISIL C *Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs 95 crore; letter of credit and buyer's credit to the extent of Rs 370 crore; letter of credit, buyer's credit, and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs 430 crore; and letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs 75 crore Inox Wind Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 683.6 Downgraded from CRISIL C Jindal Poly Films Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 1700 Reaffirmed *Includes working capital demand loan and packing credit, which are interchangeable Jindal Poly Films Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 1200 Reaffirmed Jindal Poly Films Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 665 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* *Includes working capital demand loan and packing credit, which are interchangeable Jindal Poly Films Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 2280 Assigned Laheri Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Lakme Vitrified LLP CC CRISIL B+ 110 Upgraded from CRISIL B Lakme Vitrified LLP TL CRISIL B+ 210 Upgraded from CRISIL B Lakme Vitrified LLP Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 15 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B Love Kush Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Love Kush Foods Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed M/s. S.N. Mohanty LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 27.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Issuer Not Cooperating M/s. S.N. Mohanty Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 68.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Issuer Not Cooperating Metlok Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Metlok Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 44.8 Reaffirmed MGM Minerals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed MGM Minerals Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB 600 Reaffirmed Limits MLC Properties LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 400 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Nina Realtors TL CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Orion Water Treatment Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Orion Water Treatment Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Paramhans Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Paramhans Wires Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 77.6 Reaffirmed PC Jeweller Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 22897.2 Upgraded from CRISIL A PC Jeweller Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 870 Upgraded from CRISIL A PC Jeweller Ltd Proposed Standby CRISIL A+ 910 Upgraded from Line of Credit CRISIL A PC Jeweller Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A+ 1090 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A Prakash Auto Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 117 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB- Prakash Auto Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B+ 3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Prasad Seeds Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 905.2 Reaffirmed Prasad Seeds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 122.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Priyanka Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Priyanka Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Priyanka Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed PT Wind Energy TL CRISIL BBB 63 Assigned PVR Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 3483.3 Reaffirmed RCI Industries and Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 750 Reaffirmed Relisys Medical Devices Ltd NCD CRISIL B- 310 Reaffirmed Rudhrayan Polyesters CC CRISIL B 49 Reaffirmed Rudhrayan Polyesters TL CRISIL B 12.5 Reaffirmed Shakti Hormann Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 145.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 1780 Reaffirmed Credit Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Credit Shree Prakash Textiles (Guj.) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shree Prakash Textiles (Guj.) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Shree Prakash Textiles (Guj.) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 213.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shrimati Poorna Devi Memorial Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Sriven Corporation CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Surbhi Gems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 32.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Surbhi Gems TL CRISIL BB- 7.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BB T K Precision Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed T K Precision Pvt Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed T K Precision Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac T K Precision Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 153.5 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 20000 Assigned Tata Sons Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 213495 Reaffirmed Teknomin Construction Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 8.5 Reaffirmed Teknomin Construction Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Teknomin Construction Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 6.5 Reaffirmed against term deposits Thejo Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 412.6 Reaffirmed Thejo Engineering Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB 50.6 Reaffirmed Thejo Engineering Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 36.5 Reaffirmed Thejo Engineering Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 107.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vinod Wine Agencies TL CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Vinod Wine Agencies CC CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned Vinod Wine Agencies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Loan Fac Yamir Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Yamir Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 24.5 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Yamir Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 59.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Yamir Packaging Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 33.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.