FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 11
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Microfinance goes mainstream in India
Breakingviews
Microfinance goes mainstream in India
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
Middle East
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
August 11, 2017 / 6:11 AM / 2 months ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 11

Reuters Staff

24 Min Read

    Aug 11 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 10, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Air Works India (Engineering) Pvt Ltd   Standby LOC        CRISIL A3+     1555    Assigned
Air Works India (Engineering) Pvt Ltd   Non-FBL            CRISIL A3+     100     Assigned
Ambika Diamonds                         Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4+     200     Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
Bharat Steel Yard Pvt Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A4+     60      Reaffirmed
Cornileus Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd       BG                 CRISIL A4+     1.5     Reaffirmed
Cornileus Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd       Foreign            CRISIL A4+     80      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Bill
                                        Purchase
Cornileus Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd       LOC                CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
Cornileus Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd       Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
Cornileus Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd       Packing Credit in  CRISIL A4+     28.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency
Entremonde Polycoaters Ltd              Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4      20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Entremonde Polycoaters Ltd              Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Inox Wind Ltd                           BG                 CRISIL A2+     3219.1  Downgraded
                                                                                  CRISIL D
Inox Wind Ltd                           LOC                CRISIL A2+     21950   Downgraded
                                                                                  CRISIL D
Inox Wind Ltd                           Proposed LOC       CRISIL A2+     2927.3  Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL D
Inox Wind Ltd                           CP                 CRISIL A2+     6000    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A4
Jindal Poly Films Ltd                   LOC**              CRISIL A1      2635    Reaffirmed
**Comprises bank guarantees, which are interchangeable
Lakme Vitrified LLP                     BG                 CRISIL A4      35.2    Reaffirmed
Metlok Pvt Ltd                          LOC                CRISIL A4+     10.2    Reaffirmed
Paramhans Wires Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4+     3       Reaffirmed
Paramhans Wires Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A4+     19.4    Reaffirmed
PC Jeweller Ltd                         Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A1      500     Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
PC Jeweller Ltd                         LOC                CRISIL A1      13102.8 Reaffirmed
Priyanka Infra Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4      100     Reaffirmed
RCI Industries and Technologies Ltd     LOC                CRISIL A3      750     Reaffirmed
Shakti Hormann Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A3+     180     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A2
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shakti Hormann Pvt Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A3+     40      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A2
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shakti Hormann Pvt Ltd                  Overdraft          CRISIL A3+     60      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A2
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt Ltd BG                 CRISIL A3+     10      Reaffirmed
Surbhi Gems                             Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     240     Reaffirmed
Tata Sons Ltd                           CP                 CRISIL A1+     26250   Reaffirmed
Teknomin Construction Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A3      230     Reaffirmed
Thejo Engineering Ltd                   BG*                CRISIL A3+     167.5   Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with letter of credit
Thejo Engineering Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A3+     125     Reaffirmed

MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Tata Sons Ltd                           FD Programme       FAAA           -       Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Air Works India (Engineering) Pvt Ltd   Overdraft^         CRISIL BBB     150     Assigned
^Fully interchangable with working capital demand loan and letter of credit and bank guarantee
Air Works India (Engineering) Pvt Ltd   WC Demand Loan*    CRISIL BBB     100     Assigned
*Fully interchangable with overdraft
Air Works India (Engineering) Pvt Ltd   LOC & BG           CRISIL BBB     50      Assigned
Air Works India (Engineering) Pvt Ltd   Bill Discounting#  CRISIL BBB     200     Assigned
#Fully interchangable with cash credit
Air Works India (Engineering) Pvt Ltd   FB Fac             CRISIL BBB     200     Assigned
Air Works India (Engineering) Pvt Ltd   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     45      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Ambika Diamonds                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      40      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Anil Corner                             CC                 CRISIL B+      65      Reaffirmed
Bansal High Carbons Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BBB+    350     Reaffirmed
Bansal High Carbons Pvt Ltd             Rupee TL           CRISIL BBB+    130     Reaffirmed
Bansal Strips Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BBB+    220     Reaffirmed
Bansal Strips Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    50      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Bansal Wire Industries Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BBB+    900     Reaffirmed
Bansal Wire Industries Ltd              Rupee TL           CRISIL BBB+    300     Reaffirmed
Bharat Steel Yard Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB+     140     Reaffirmed
Bharat Steel Yard Pvt Ltd               Channel Financing  CRISIL BB+     50      Reaffirmed
Bharat Steel Yard Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     50      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Cornileus Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL BB      50      Reaffirmed
Delta Sugars Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL B-      600     Reaffirmed
Delta Sugars Ltd                        TL                 CRISIL B-      30      Reaffirmed

Dynamic Flow Products Pvt Ltd           Foreign Bill       CRISIL BB-     80      Downgraded
                                        Purchase                                  from CRISIL BB
Entremonde Polycoaters Ltd              Overdraft          CRISIL B       60      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Entremonde Polycoaters Ltd              TL                 CRISIL B       10      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Essel Mining and Industries Ltd         CC*                CRISIL AA-     5600    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL AA
*Fully interchangeable with packing credit/post-shipment discounting/bank guarantee/letter of
credit and any other non-fund-based bank facility
Essel Mining and Industries Ltd         Foreign Currency TLCRISIL AA-     1850    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL AA
Essel Mining and Industries Ltd         Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL AA-     2350    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL AA
Essel Mining and Industries Ltd         Proposed Foreign   CRISIL AA-     100     Downgraded
                                        Currency TL                               from CRISIL AA
Essel Mining and Industries Ltd         TL                 CRISIL AA-     1100    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL AA
Essel Mining and Industries Ltd         NCD                CRISIL AA-     8445    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL AA
Gyan Sagar Foundation                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     200     Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB
Gyan Sagar Foundation                   TL                 CRISIL BB+     550     Assigned
Heritage River Journeys Pvt Ltd         Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BB      40      Upgraded from
                                        Limits                                    CRISIL BB-
Heritage River Journeys Pvt Ltd         TL                 CRISIL BB      80      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Inox Wind Ltd                           CC*                CRISIL A-      10600   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL C
*Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs 95 crore; letter of credit and
buyer's credit to the extent of Rs 370 crore; letter of credit, buyer's credit, and bank
guarantee to the extent of Rs 430 crore; and letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent
of Rs 75 crore
Inox Wind Ltd                           LT Loan            CRISIL A-      683.6   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL C
Jindal Poly Films Ltd                   CC*                CRISIL A+      1700    Reaffirmed
*Includes working capital demand loan and packing credit, which are interchangeable
Jindal Poly Films Ltd                   LT Loan            CRISIL A+      1200    Reaffirmed
Jindal Poly Films Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A+      665     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac*
*Includes working capital demand loan and packing credit, which are interchangeable
Jindal Poly Films Ltd                   Rupee TL           CRISIL A+      2280    Assigned
Laheri Cotton Industries                CC                 CRISIL B+      150     Assigned
Lakme Vitrified LLP                     CC                 CRISIL B+      110     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Lakme Vitrified LLP                     TL                 CRISIL B+      210     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Lakme Vitrified LLP                     Standby Line of    CRISIL B+      15      Upgraded from
                                        Credit                                    CRISIL B
Love Kush Foods Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B       100     Reaffirmed
Love Kush Foods Pvt Ltd                 Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B       200     Reaffirmed
M/s. S.N. Mohanty                       LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     27.7    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Issuer Not Cooperating
M/s. S.N. Mohanty                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     68.3    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Metlok Pvt Ltd                          CC                 CRISIL BB      45      Reaffirmed
Metlok Pvt Ltd                          TL                 CRISIL BB      44.8    Reaffirmed
MGM Minerals Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL BBB     150     Reaffirmed
MGM Minerals Ltd                        Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BBB     600     Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
MLC Properties LLP                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       400     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Nina Realtors                           TL                 CRISIL D       100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Orion Water Treatment Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB-     40      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Orion Water Treatment Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL BB-     40      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Paramhans Wires Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB      60      Reaffirmed
Paramhans Wires Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BB      77.6    Reaffirmed
PC Jeweller Ltd                         CC                 CRISIL A+      22897.2 Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A
PC Jeweller Ltd                         LT Loan            CRISIL A+      870     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A
PC Jeweller Ltd                         Proposed Standby   CRISIL A+      910     Upgraded from
                                        Line of Credit                            CRISIL A
PC Jeweller Ltd                         Standby Line of    CRISIL A+      1090    Upgraded from
                                        Credit                                    CRISIL A
Prakash Auto Pvt Ltd                    Inventory Funding  CRISIL B+      117     Downgraded
                                        Fac                                       from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Prakash Auto Pvt Ltd                    Overdraft          CRISIL B+      3       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Prasad Seeds Pvt Ltd                    LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    905.2   Reaffirmed
Prasad Seeds Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    122.2   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Priyanka Infra Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B+      60      Reaffirmed
Priyanka Infra Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Priyanka Infra Pvt Ltd                  Proposed TL        CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
PT Wind Energy                          TL                 CRISIL BBB     63      Assigned
PVR Ltd                                 LT Loan            CRISIL AA-     3483.3  Reaffirmed
RCI Industries and Technologies Ltd     CC                 CRISIL BBB-    750     Reaffirmed
Relisys Medical Devices Ltd             NCD                CRISIL B-      310     Reaffirmed
Rudhrayan Polyesters                    CC                 CRISIL B       49      Reaffirmed
Rudhrayan Polyesters                    TL                 CRISIL B       12.5    Reaffirmed
Shakti Hormann Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     145.4   Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing     CRISIL BBB     1780    Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of    CRISIL BBB     20      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Shree Prakash Textiles (Guj.) Pvt Ltd   CC                 CRISIL BB      85      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Shree Prakash Textiles (Guj.) Pvt Ltd   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      1.8     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Shree Prakash Textiles (Guj.) Pvt Ltd   TL                 CRISIL BB      213.2   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Shrimati Poorna Devi Memorial Trust     LT Loan            CRISIL D       90      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B-
Sriven Corporation                      CC                 CRISIL BBB-    170     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Surbhi Gems                             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     32.1    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL BB
Surbhi Gems                             TL                 CRISIL BB-     7.9     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
T K Precision Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB      25      Reaffirmed
T K Precision Pvt Ltd                   Non-FBL            CRISIL BB      10      Reaffirmed
T K Precision Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      1.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
T K Precision Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BB      153.5   Reaffirmed
Tata Sons Ltd                           Overdraft          CRISIL AAA     500     Reaffirmed
Tata Sons Ltd                           NCD                CRISIL AAA     20000   Assigned
Tata Sons Ltd                           NCD                CRISIL AAA     213495  Reaffirmed
Teknomin Construction Ltd               Overdraft          CRISIL BBB-    8.5     Reaffirmed
Teknomin Construction Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    55      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Teknomin Construction Ltd               Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BBB-    6.5     Reaffirmed
                                        against term
                                        deposits
Thejo Engineering Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BBB     412.6   Reaffirmed
Thejo Engineering Ltd                   Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB     50.6    Reaffirmed
Thejo Engineering Ltd                   LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     36.5    Reaffirmed
Thejo Engineering Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     107.8   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Vinod Wine Agencies                     TL                 CRISIL BB-     40      Assigned
Vinod Wine Agencies                     CC                 CRISIL BB-     110     Assigned
Vinod Wine Agencies                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     30      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Yamir Packaging Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB-     40      Upgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Yamir Packaging Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     24.5    Upgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B+
Yamir Packaging Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BB-     59.2    Upgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Yamir Packaging Pvt Ltd                 WC TL              CRISIL BB-     33.8    Upgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.