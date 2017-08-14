FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Company News
August 14, 2017 / 8:48 AM / 2 months ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 14

Reuters Staff

33 Min Read

    Aug 14 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 11, 2017.

COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amar Jyothi Paper Co.                   LOC Bill           CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Issuer Not Cooperating
Apex Corporation India Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A4      20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd               Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     156     Assigned
Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd               Export Bill        CRISIL A4+     192     Assigned
                                        Purchase
Ashok Aggarwal and Sons                 LOC                CRISIL A4      130     Reaffirmed
Ashok Aggarwal and Sons                 Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Bhadreswar Agro Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A3      1.4     Reaffirmed
Bhadreswar Rice Mill                    BG                 CRISIL A3      17      Reaffirmed
Bhadreswar Rice Mill                    LOC                CRISIL A3      17      Reaffirmed
Cargill India Pvt Ltd                   CP                 CRISIL A1+     1500    Reaffirmed
Dreamax Infra Developers Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A4      34      Reaffirmed
Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt LtdBG                 CRISIL A1+     1773    Reaffirmed
Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt LtdOverdraft          CRISIL A1+     1712.5  Reaffirmed
Jayatma Informatics Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
Jayatma Informatics Pvt Ltd             LOC                CRISIL A4+     65      Reaffirmed
M. G. Jaijith                           BG                 CRISIL A4      30      Assigned
M. G. Jaijith                           Overdraft          CRISIL A4      70      Assigned
M.P.Agarwala                            BG                 CRISIL A4      90      Reaffirmed
MIRC Electronics Ltd                    LOC & BG           CRISIL A4+     2370    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mohan Jute Bags Manufacturing Company   Foreign            CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
                                        Documentary Bills
                                        Purchase
Mohan Jute Bags Manufacturing Company   LOC                CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
Mohan Jute Bags Manufacturing Company   Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
Neogen Chemicals Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A3+     280     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3
Pioneer NF Forgings India Pvt Ltd       BG                 CRISIL A4      0.5     Reaffirmed
Poly Products                           LOC                CRISIL A4      80      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Punjab General Industries Pvt Ltd       BG                 CRISIL A3      20      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
Raghu Exports India Pvt Ltd             LOC                CRISIL A4      23.5    Reaffirmed
Renuka Equipments Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A4      60      Reaffirmed
Renuka Equipments Pvt Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A4      5       Reaffirmed
Sai Projects and Systems Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A4+     35      Reaffirmed
Sai Projects and Systems Pvt Ltd        LOC                CRISIL A4+     6       Reaffirmed
Sai Projects and Systems Pvt Ltd        Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Sanghi Automobiles                      BG                 CRISIL A4      5.5     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Shelke Construction                     BG                 CRISIL A4      60      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Roshan Rice Industries            BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
STCI Finance Ltd                        ST debt            CRISIL A1+     -       Reaffirmed
Susee Polymers Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4      2       Reaffirmed
SWE Fashions Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4      0.2     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
SWE Fashions Pvt Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vag Buildtech Pvt Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A3+     100     Reaffirmed
Vashi Electricals Pvt Ltd               Overdraft          CRISIL A2+     145     Reaffirmed
Vrep Construction and Consultants Pvt   BG                 CRISIL A4      45      Downgraded
Ltd                                                                               from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+

MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Beardsell Ltd                           FD                 FB+            50      Reaffirmed


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agni Industrial Fire Services Ltd       CC                 CRISIL D       30      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Agni Industrial Fire Services Ltd       Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL D       27.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Agni Industrial Fire Services Ltd       TL                 CRISIL D       42.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Akshar Impex Pvt Ltd                    Export Packing     CRISIL BBB-    710.1   Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Akshar Impex Pvt Ltd                    Post Shipment      CRISIL BBB-    1155.9  Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Akshar Impex Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    34      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Akshar Impex Pvt Ltd                    Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BBB-    600     Reaffirmed
Amar Jyothi Paper Co.                   CC                 CRISIL B       80      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Apex Corporation India Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL B       60      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd               Rupee TL           CRISIL BB+     76.5    Assigned
Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd               Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB+     20.5    Assigned
Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd               Non-FBL            CRISIL BB+     15      Assigned
Ashok Aggarwal and Sons                 CC                 CRISIL B       50      Reaffirmed

Balaji Wires Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BBB+    600     Reaffirmed
Balaji Wires Pvt Ltd                    Rupee TL           CRISIL BBB+    100     Reaffirmed
Benetton India Pvt Ltd                  Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL A-      301     Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Benetton India Pvt Ltd                  WC Fac7            CRISIL A-      650     Reaffirmed
7 Fully interchangeable with cash credit and short-term loan; Post-shipment Finance and Export
Packing Credit (Rs.20 crore); Suppliers Bills Discounting (Rs. 40 crore) and Vendor Finance
(Rs.65 crore); Buyers Credit (Rs.15 crore); Bank Guarantee (Rs.2 crore) and Cash Management
Services (Rs.0.5 crore); Import/ Inland Letter of Credit (Rs.25 crore)
Benetton India Pvt Ltd                  WC Fac5            CRISIL A-      300     Reaffirmed
5 Fully interchangeable with working capital loan; import documentary credit, import deferred
payment credits & overdraft facility (Rs.7.5 crore); cheque discounting (Rs.5 crore) and vendor
financing (Rs.15 crore)
Benetton India Pvt Ltd                  WC Fac3            CRISIL A-      219     Reaffirmed
3 Fully interchangeable with overdraft facility, pre export advances, cheque purchases, invoice
financing, letters of credit, issuance of guarantees.
Benetton India Pvt Ltd                  WC Fac8            CRISIL A-      550     Reaffirmed
8 Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Post Shipment
Line, Short Term Loan, Purchase Invoice Discounting,; Letter of Credit( Rs. 25 crore), Bank
Guarantee (Rs.10 crore) and Overdraft facility (Rs.15 crore), Forex Forward (Rs 0.21 crore)
Benetton India Pvt Ltd                  WC Fac4            CRISIL A-      900     Reaffirmed
4 Fully interchangeable with overdraft facility, working capital demand loan, purchase bill
discounting, invoice financing, letter of credit (Rs. 45 crore) and issuance of guarantees (Rs.5
crore)
Bhadreswar Agro Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB-    40      Reaffirmed
Bhadreswar Agro Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    52.6    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Bhadreswar Agro Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BBB-    26      Reaffirmed
Bhadreswar Rice Mill                    CC                 CRISIL BBB-    120     Reaffirmed
Bhadreswar Rice Mill                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    43.8    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Bhadreswar Rice Mill                    TL                 CRISIL BBB-    47.9    Reaffirmed
Clover Energy Pvt Ltd                   Proposed TL        CRISIL BB-     105.7   Revised from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Clover Energy Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BB-     2164    Revised from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Delhi Airport Parking Services Pvt Ltd  Proposed LT Bk     -              370     Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Delhi Airport Parking Services Pvt Ltd  Rupee TL           CRISIL A+      1100    Reaffirmed
Divya Pharmacy Unit Of Divya Yog Mandir CC                 CRISIL BBB+    2000    Reaffirmed
Trust
Dreamax Infra Developers Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL B       35      Reaffirmed
Hanuman Rice and General Mills          CC                 CRISIL B+      140     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B-
Hanuman Rice and General Mills          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      10      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B-
Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt LtdTL                 CRISIL AA-     37.5    Reaffirmed
Iris Ecopower Venture Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL BB-     1095.5  Revised from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Jayatma Informatics Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB      30      Reaffirmed
Kamal Auto Industries Coach Works Pvt   CC                 CRISIL B-      55      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Kamal Auto Industries Coach Works Pvt   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      65.3    Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     Loan Fac
Kamal Auto Industries Coach Works Pvt   Standby Line of    CRISIL B-      8       Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     Credit
Kamal Auto Industries Coach Works Pvt   TL                 CRISIL B-      71.7    Reaffirmed
Ltd
Kamaraj College of Engineering and      Overdraft          CRISIL BB      50      Reaffirmed
Technology Managing Board
Kamaraj College of Engineering and      TL                 CRISIL BB      10      Reaffirmed
Technology Managing Board
Khyati Foods Pvt Ltd                    CC$                CRISIL BB+     300     Assigned
$ Export Packing credit/ Packing Credit Foreign Currency/ Foreign Bill Purchase/ Foreign Bill
Discounting is sub limit of Cash Credit to the extent of Rs. 20.
Khyati Foods Pvt Ltd                    LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     26      Assigned
Kurunji Agro Product                    CC                 CRISIL D       30      Reaffirmed
Kurunji Agro Product                    LT Loan            CRISIL D       55      Reaffirmed
Kurunji Agro Product                    Proposed TL        CRISIL D       15      Reaffirmed
Lagan Engineering Co. Ltd               BG                 CRISIL D       30      Reaffirmed
Lagan Engineering Co. Ltd               CC                 CRISIL D       55      Reaffirmed
Lagan Engineering Co. Ltd               LOC                CRISIL D       5       Reaffirmed
Lagan Engineering Co. Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       45.8    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Lagan Engineering Co. Ltd               TL                 CRISIL D       75      Reaffirmed
Leap Green Energy Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL BB-     310     Revised from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Lotus Clean Power Venture Pvt Ltd       TL                 CRISIL BB-     1294.6  Reaffirmed
M.P.Agarwala                            CC                 CRISIL B       60      Reaffirmed
M/s Radhe Radhe Fibers                  CC                 CRISIL B       119     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
M/s Radhe Radhe Fibers                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       47.6    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
M/s Radhe Radhe Fibers                  TL                 CRISIL B       13.4    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mahadev Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL B-      50      Reaffirmed
Mahadev Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd          TL                 CRISIL B-      9.4     Reaffirmed
Maple Renewable Power Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL BB-     1788.2  Revised from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Microns India                           CC                 CRISIL B       52.5    Reaffirmed
MIRC Electronics Ltd                    LOC & BG           -              880     Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
MIRC Electronics Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB-     1150    Reaffirmed
MIRC Electronics Ltd                    CC                 Withdrawal     250     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Neogen Chemicals Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BBB     475     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Neogen Chemicals Ltd                    Corporate Loan     CRISIL BBB     15      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Neogen Chemicals Ltd                    Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB     117.5   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Neogen Chemicals Ltd                    Proposed TL        CRISIL BBB     100     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Neogen Chemicals Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL BBB     262.5   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Olive Ecopower Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BB-     882.8   Reaffirmed
Orchid Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd      Proposed TL        CRISIL BB-     10      Revised from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Orchid Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd      TL                 CRISIL BB-     1640    Revised from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Pioneer NF Forgings India Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Pioneer NF Forgings India Pvt Ltd       Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      22.5    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Pioneer NF Forgings India Pvt Ltd       TL                 CRISIL B+      7       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Poly Products                           CC                 CRISIL B       50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Punjab General Industries Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL BBB-    240     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Raghu Exports India Pvt Ltd             CC*                CRISIL B       360     Reaffirmed
* Includes sub limits of (i) Overdraft- Book Debts (ODBD) (upto 90 days) of Rs.220 million; (ii)
Export Packing Credit/ Export Bill Purchase (EPC/EBP) of Rs.2
Raghuraj Exports Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B-      33      Reaffirmed
Raghuraj Exports Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL B-      100     Reaffirmed
Ramky Infrastructure Ltd                BG!                CRISIL D       6962.6  Reaffirmed
! sublimit working capital term loan Rs. 30.93 crores , letter of credit Rs 64.29 crores
Ramky Infrastructure Ltd                BG@                CRISIL D       2336.7  Reaffirmed
@ sublimit working capital term loan Rs. 50.35 crores, letter of credit Rs 21.17 crores
Ramky Infrastructure Ltd                BG#                CRISIL D       3381.6  Reaffirmed
# sublimit working capital term loan Rs. 42.00 crores, letter of credit Rs 21.42 crores
Ramky Infrastructure Ltd                BG$                CRISIL D       2792.3  Reaffirmed
$ sublimit working capital term loan Rs. 50.25 crores, letter of credit Rs 20.92 crores
Ramky Infrastructure Ltd                BG%                CRISIL D       1991.4  Reaffirmed
% sublimit letter of credit Rs 16.83 crores
Ramky Infrastructure Ltd                BG^                CRISIL D       1331.9  Reaffirmed
^ sublimit working capital term loan Rs. 12.83 crores, letter of credit Rs 10.93 crores
Ramky Infrastructure Ltd                BG&                CRISIL D       243.4   Reaffirmed
& sublimit letter of credit Rs 2.36 crores
Ramky Infrastructure Ltd                BG*                CRISIL D       557.6   Reaffirmed
* sublimit working capital term loan Rs. 4.32 crores, letter of credit Rs 4.73 crores
Ramky Infrastructure Ltd                CC                 CRISIL D       4195.6  Reaffirmed
Ramky Infrastructure Ltd                TL                 CRISIL D       4405.2  Reaffirmed
Ramky Infrastructure Ltd                WC TL              CRISIL D       4768.6  Reaffirmed
Renuka Equipments Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B       60      Reaffirmed
Renuka Equipments Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       0.2     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Renuka Equipments Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL B       111.7   Reaffirmed
Rosentiques Fine Jewellery              CC                 CRISIL B       30      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rosentiques Fine Jewellery              Mortgage Loan Fac  CRISIL B       43      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rosentiques Fine Jewellery              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       22.5    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
S.P. Sortex Rice Exports India Ltd      CC                 CRISIL B       144.5   Reaffirmed
S.P. Sortex Rice Exports India Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       22.6    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
S.P. Sortex Rice Exports India Ltd      TL                 CRISIL B       32.9    Reaffirmed
Sachdeva Rice and General Mills         CC                 CRISIL B-      100     Reaffirmed
Sachdeva Rice and General Mills         Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B-      80      Reaffirmed
Sai Projects and Systems Pvt Ltd        Overdraft          CRISIL BB      30      Reaffirmed
Sai Projects and Systems Pvt Ltd        Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Sambari Enterprises                     CC                 CRISIL B       55      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Samruddhi Realty Ltd                    NCD                CRISIL D       750     Reaffirmed
Samruddhi Realty Ltd                    NCD                CRISIL D       600     Withdrawal
Sanghi Automobiles                      CC                 CRISIL B       74.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Sathe Synthetics (Prop. Rakesh Fuels    CC                 CRISIL B+      120     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd)
Shahwar Motives Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B       70      Reaffirmed
Shelke Construction                     CC                 CRISIL B       70      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shiv Rice Mill                          CC                 CRISIL B       40      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shiv Rice Mill                          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       26.5    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shiv Rice Mill                          TL                 CRISIL B       13.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shivam Offset                           TL                 CRISIL B-      58.3    Revised from
                                                                                  CRISIL D
Shree Roshan Rice Industries            CC                 CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
Shree Roshan Rice Industries            TL                 CRISIL B+      18      Reaffirmed
Shreeyash Pratishthan                   Proposed TL        CRISIL B       33      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shreeyash Pratishthan                   TL                 CRISIL B       17      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shri Laxmibadri Agro Foods Pvt. Ltd.    CC                 CRISIL BB-     80.7    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Shri Laxmibadri Agro Foods Pvt. Ltd.    LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     50      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Square Ten Developers                   Proposed TL        CRISIL B       400     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Gowri Cashews                       CC                 CRISIL B       60      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Sri Gowri Cashews                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       5.1     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B+
Sri Gowri Cashews                       TL                 CRISIL B       15      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Sri Karigiri Food Industries            CC                 CRISIL B       150     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Karigiri Food Industries            Standby Line of    CRISIL B       20      Downgraded
                                        Credit                                    from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd      CC                 CRISIL D       20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd      Inland Guarantees  CRISIL D       5       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd      LOC                CRISIL D       100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd      Packing Credit     CRISIL D       96.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd      Post Shipment      CRISIL D       50      Downgraded
                                        Credit                                    from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd      TL                 CRISIL D       18.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Susee Polymers Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B+      33      Reaffirmed
Susee Polymers Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      65      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Suvarna Durga Bottles Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB+     480     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
SWE Fashions Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL B       50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
SWE Fashions Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       9.8     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
SWE Fashions Pvt Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL B       70      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tagore Shikshan Sansthan                CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL B       31      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tagore Shikshan Sansthan                LT Loan            CRISIL B       99      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tata Sons Ltd                           Overdraft          CRISIL AAA     500     Reaffirmed
The Shelar Automotive                   Inventory Funding  CRISIL B       85      Downgraded
                                        Fac                                       from CRISIL BB
The Shelar Automotive                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       15      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL BB
Trivedi Corp Pvt Ltd                    WC TL              CRISIL D       130     Assigned
Trivedi Corp Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL D       50      Assigned
Trivedi Corp Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL D       150     Assigned
Tulip Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd       TL                 CRISIL BB-     2060    Revised from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Vag Buildtech Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BBB     250     Reaffirmed
Vag Buildtech Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     150     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Vashi Electricals Pvt Ltd               Bill Discounting   CRISIL A-      50      Reaffirmed
Vashi Electricals Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL A-      550     Reaffirmed
Vashi Electricals Pvt Ltd               Channel Financing  CRISIL A-      30      Reaffirmed
Vashi Electricals Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      125     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Violet Green Power Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL BB-     660     Revised from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Vrep Construction and Consultants Pvt   CC                 CRISIL C       5       Downgraded
Ltd                                                                               from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

