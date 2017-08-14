CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 14

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 11, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amar Jyothi Paper Co. LOC Bill CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Discounting Issuer Not Cooperating Apex Corporation India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 156 Assigned Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 192 Assigned Purchase Ashok Aggarwal and Sons LOC CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed Ashok Aggarwal and Sons Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhadreswar Agro Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1.4 Reaffirmed Bhadreswar Rice Mill BG CRISIL A3 17 Reaffirmed Bhadreswar Rice Mill LOC CRISIL A3 17 Reaffirmed Cargill India Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Dreamax Infra Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 34 Reaffirmed Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A1+ 1773 Reaffirmed Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt LtdOverdraft CRISIL A1+ 1712.5 Reaffirmed Jayatma Informatics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Jayatma Informatics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed M. G. Jaijith BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned M. G. Jaijith Overdraft CRISIL A4 70 Assigned M.P.Agarwala BG CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed MIRC Electronics Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 2370 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Mohan Jute Bags Manufacturing Company Foreign CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Documentary Bills Purchase Mohan Jute Bags Manufacturing Company LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Mohan Jute Bags Manufacturing Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Neogen Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 280 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Pioneer NF Forgings India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Reaffirmed Poly Products LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Punjab General Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Raghu Exports India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 23.5 Reaffirmed Renuka Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Renuka Equipments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Sai Projects and Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Sai Projects and Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed Sai Projects and Systems Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Sanghi Automobiles BG CRISIL A4 5.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Shelke Construction BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Roshan Rice Industries BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed STCI Finance Ltd ST debt CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed Susee Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed SWE Fashions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.2 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating SWE Fashions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Vag Buildtech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Vashi Electricals Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A2+ 145 Reaffirmed Vrep Construction and Consultants Pvt BG CRISIL A4 45 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A4+ MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Beardsell Ltd FD FB+ 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agni Industrial Fire Services Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B Agni Industrial Fire Services Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL D 27.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Agni Industrial Fire Services Ltd TL CRISIL D 42.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Akshar Impex Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 710.1 Reaffirmed Credit Akshar Impex Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 1155.9 Reaffirmed Credit Akshar Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 34 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Akshar Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 600 Reaffirmed Amar Jyothi Paper Co. CC CRISIL B 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Issuer Not Cooperating Apex Corporation India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 76.5 Assigned Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 20.5 Assigned Ashnoor Textile Mills Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned Ashok Aggarwal and Sons CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Balaji Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 600 Reaffirmed Balaji Wires Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Benetton India Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A- 301 Reaffirmed Limits Benetton India Pvt Ltd WC Fac7 CRISIL A- 650 Reaffirmed 7 Fully interchangeable with cash credit and short-term loan; Post-shipment Finance and Export Packing Credit (Rs.20 crore); Suppliers Bills Discounting (Rs. 40 crore) and Vendor Finance (Rs.65 crore); Buyers Credit (Rs.15 crore); Bank Guarantee (Rs.2 crore) and Cash Management Services (Rs.0.5 crore); Import/ Inland Letter of Credit (Rs.25 crore) Benetton India Pvt Ltd WC Fac5 CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed 5 Fully interchangeable with working capital loan; import documentary credit, import deferred payment credits & overdraft facility (Rs.7.5 crore); cheque discounting (Rs.5 crore) and vendor financing (Rs.15 crore) Benetton India Pvt Ltd WC Fac3 CRISIL A- 219 Reaffirmed 3 Fully interchangeable with overdraft facility, pre export advances, cheque purchases, invoice financing, letters of credit, issuance of guarantees. Benetton India Pvt Ltd WC Fac8 CRISIL A- 550 Reaffirmed 8 Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Post Shipment Line, Short Term Loan, Purchase Invoice Discounting,; Letter of Credit( Rs. 25 crore), Bank Guarantee (Rs.10 crore) and Overdraft facility (Rs.15 crore), Forex Forward (Rs 0.21 crore) Benetton India Pvt Ltd WC Fac4 CRISIL A- 900 Reaffirmed 4 Fully interchangeable with overdraft facility, working capital demand loan, purchase bill discounting, invoice financing, letter of credit (Rs. 45 crore) and issuance of guarantees (Rs.5 crore) Bhadreswar Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Bhadreswar Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 52.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhadreswar Agro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 26 Reaffirmed Bhadreswar Rice Mill CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Bhadreswar Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 43.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhadreswar Rice Mill TL CRISIL BBB- 47.9 Reaffirmed Clover Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 105.7 Revised from CRISIL BBB- Clover Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2164 Revised from CRISIL BBB- Delhi Airport Parking Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 370 Withdrawal Loan Fac Delhi Airport Parking Services Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 1100 Reaffirmed Divya Pharmacy Unit Of Divya Yog Mandir CC CRISIL BBB+ 2000 Reaffirmed Trust Dreamax Infra Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Hanuman Rice and General Mills CC CRISIL B+ 140 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Hanuman Rice and General Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt LtdTL CRISIL AA- 37.5 Reaffirmed Iris Ecopower Venture Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1095.5 Revised from CRISIL BBB- Jayatma Informatics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Kamal Auto Industries Coach Works Pvt CC CRISIL B- 55 Reaffirmed Ltd Kamal Auto Industries Coach Works Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 65.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Kamal Auto Industries Coach Works Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL B- 8 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Kamal Auto Industries Coach Works Pvt TL CRISIL B- 71.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Kamaraj College of Engineering and Overdraft CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Technology Managing Board Kamaraj College of Engineering and TL CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Technology Managing Board Khyati Foods Pvt Ltd CC$ CRISIL BB+ 300 Assigned $ Export Packing credit/ Packing Credit Foreign Currency/ Foreign Bill Purchase/ Foreign Bill Discounting is sub limit of Cash Credit to the extent of Rs. 20. Khyati Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 26 Assigned Kurunji Agro Product CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Kurunji Agro Product LT Loan CRISIL D 55 Reaffirmed Kurunji Agro Product Proposed TL CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed Lagan Engineering Co. Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Lagan Engineering Co. Ltd CC CRISIL D 55 Reaffirmed Lagan Engineering Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Lagan Engineering Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 45.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lagan Engineering Co. Ltd TL CRISIL D 75 Reaffirmed Leap Green Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 310 Revised from CRISIL BBB- Lotus Clean Power Venture Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1294.6 Reaffirmed M.P.Agarwala CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed M/s Radhe Radhe Fibers CC CRISIL B 119 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating M/s Radhe Radhe Fibers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 47.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating M/s Radhe Radhe Fibers TL CRISIL B 13.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Mahadev Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Mahadev Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 9.4 Reaffirmed Maple Renewable Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1788.2 Revised from CRISIL BBB- Microns India CC CRISIL B 52.5 Reaffirmed MIRC Electronics Ltd LOC & BG - 880 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating MIRC Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 1150 Reaffirmed MIRC Electronics Ltd CC Withdrawal 250 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Neogen Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 475 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Neogen Chemicals Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Neogen Chemicals Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 117.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Neogen Chemicals Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Neogen Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 262.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Olive Ecopower Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 882.8 Reaffirmed Orchid Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 10 Revised from CRISIL BBB- Orchid Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1640 Revised from CRISIL BBB- Pioneer NF Forgings India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Pioneer NF Forgings India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 22.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Pioneer NF Forgings India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 7 Upgraded from CRISIL B Poly Products CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Punjab General Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 240 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Raghu Exports India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 360 Reaffirmed * Includes sub limits of (i) Overdraft- Book Debts (ODBD) (upto 90 days) of Rs.220 million; (ii) Export Packing Credit/ Export Bill Purchase (EPC/EBP) of Rs.2 Raghuraj Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 33 Reaffirmed Raghuraj Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Ramky Infrastructure Ltd BG! CRISIL D 6962.6 Reaffirmed ! sublimit working capital term loan Rs. 30.93 crores , letter of credit Rs 64.29 crores Ramky Infrastructure Ltd BG@ CRISIL D 2336.7 Reaffirmed @ sublimit working capital term loan Rs. 50.35 crores, letter of credit Rs 21.17 crores Ramky Infrastructure Ltd BG# CRISIL D 3381.6 Reaffirmed # sublimit working capital term loan Rs. 42.00 crores, letter of credit Rs 21.42 crores Ramky Infrastructure Ltd BG$ CRISIL D 2792.3 Reaffirmed $ sublimit working capital term loan Rs. 50.25 crores, letter of credit Rs 20.92 crores Ramky Infrastructure Ltd BG% CRISIL D 1991.4 Reaffirmed % sublimit letter of credit Rs 16.83 crores Ramky Infrastructure Ltd BG^ CRISIL D 1331.9 Reaffirmed ^ sublimit working capital term loan Rs. 12.83 crores, letter of credit Rs 10.93 crores Ramky Infrastructure Ltd BG& CRISIL D 243.4 Reaffirmed & sublimit letter of credit Rs 2.36 crores Ramky Infrastructure Ltd BG* CRISIL D 557.6 Reaffirmed * sublimit working capital term loan Rs. 4.32 crores, letter of credit Rs 4.73 crores Ramky Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL D 4195.6 Reaffirmed Ramky Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL D 4405.2 Reaffirmed Ramky Infrastructure Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 4768.6 Reaffirmed Renuka Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Renuka Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Renuka Equipments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 111.7 Reaffirmed Rosentiques Fine Jewellery CC CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Rosentiques Fine Jewellery Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL B 43 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Rosentiques Fine Jewellery Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating S.P. Sortex Rice Exports India Ltd CC CRISIL B 144.5 Reaffirmed S.P. Sortex Rice Exports India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S.P. Sortex Rice Exports India Ltd TL CRISIL B 32.9 Reaffirmed Sachdeva Rice and General Mills CC CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Sachdeva Rice and General Mills Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed Sai Projects and Systems Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Sai Projects and Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Fac Sambari Enterprises CC CRISIL B 55 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Samruddhi Realty Ltd NCD CRISIL D 750 Reaffirmed Samruddhi Realty Ltd NCD CRISIL D 600 Withdrawal Sanghi Automobiles CC CRISIL B 74.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sathe Synthetics (Prop. Rakesh Fuels CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd) Shahwar Motives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Shelke Construction CC CRISIL B 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Shiv Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Shiv Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 26.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Shiv Rice Mill TL CRISIL B 13.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Shivam Offset TL CRISIL B- 58.3 Revised from CRISIL D Shree Roshan Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Shree Roshan Rice Industries TL CRISIL B+ 18 Reaffirmed Shreeyash Pratishthan Proposed TL CRISIL B 33 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Shreeyash Pratishthan TL CRISIL B 17 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Shri Laxmibadri Agro Foods Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 80.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shri Laxmibadri Agro Foods Pvt. Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Square Ten Developers Proposed TL CRISIL B 400 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Gowri Cashews CC CRISIL B 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sri Gowri Cashews Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Sri Gowri Cashews TL CRISIL B 15 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sri Karigiri Food Industries CC CRISIL B 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Karigiri Food Industries Standby Line of CRISIL B 20 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 96.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL D 50 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4+ Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd TL CRISIL D 18.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Susee Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 33 Reaffirmed Susee Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Suvarna Durga Bottles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 480 Upgraded from CRISIL BB SWE Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating SWE Fashions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating SWE Fashions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Tagore Shikshan Sansthan CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 31 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Tagore Shikshan Sansthan LT Loan CRISIL B 99 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Tata Sons Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed The Shelar Automotive Inventory Funding CRISIL B 85 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB The Shelar Automotive Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Trivedi Corp Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 130 Assigned Trivedi Corp Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Assigned Trivedi Corp Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Assigned Tulip Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2060 Revised from CRISIL BBB- Vag Buildtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Vag Buildtech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vashi Electricals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Vashi Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 550 Reaffirmed Vashi Electricals Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A- 30 Reaffirmed Vashi Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 125 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Violet Green Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 660 Revised from CRISIL BBB- Vrep Construction and Consultants Pvt CC CRISIL C 5 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)