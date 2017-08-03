CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 3

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 2, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balkrishna Industries Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 3650 Reaffirmed *Includes Rs 100 crore interchangeable with packing credit Balkrishna Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 5600 Reaffirmed C.S.Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed C. S. Infraconstruction Ltd BG CRISIL D 1250 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Century Enka Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3770 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Century Enka Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 300 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Century Enka Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1500 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Cheema Boilers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 244 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt (including CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed ST NCD) ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 12000 Reaffirmed Protected Market A1+r Linked Debentures Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 1520 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 55000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 55000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed ST NCD) Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 63500 Reaffirmed IIFL Facilities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis IIFL Facilities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis International Print-O-Pac Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Kasana Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 590 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue CRISIL A1+ 6000 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 45000 Reaffirmed (Including CP) Lakshmi Infrastructure and Developers BG CRISIL A4 70 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Malabar Associates BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Metenere Ltd Buyer`s Credit a CRISIL D 350 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 a Fully interchangeable with letter of credit (LC) and bank guarantee (BG) Metenere Ltd Buyer`s Credit b CRISIL D 1275 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 b Fully interchangeable with LC and interchangeable with BG to the extent of Rs.5 crore Metenere Ltd Buyer`s Credit b CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 b Fully interchangeable with LC and interchangeable with BG to the extent of Rs.5 crore Metenere Ltd Buyer`s Credit c CRISIL D 530 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 c Fully interchangeable with LC and interchangeable with BG to the extent of Rs.10 crore Metenere Ltd LOCm1 CRISIL D 750 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 m1 Interchangeable with BG to the extent of Rs. 45 crore. Metenere Ltd LOCm CRISIL D 650 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Metenere Ltd LOCm CRISIL D 400 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Metenere Ltd LOCm CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Metenere Ltd LOC CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Metenere Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL D 720 Downgraded Foreign Currency from CRISIL A2 Metenere Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL D 260 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A2 Metenere Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1229 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A2 Metenere Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 845 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A2 Metenere Ltd TL CRISIL D 2146 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 North India Surgical Company BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Poysha Power Generation Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Poysha Power Generation Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2 100 Reassigned Raima Toll & Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 220.8 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Issuer Not Cooperating Rajeev K BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Sai Computers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 95 Reaffirmed Sai Computers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Sri Durga Condev Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 945 Reaffirmed Sri Venkata Srinivasa Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed Sri Venkata Srinivasa Polymers Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed United Bank of India CDs CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ASG Leather Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Credit ASG Leather Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 9.5 Reaffirmed Limits ASG Leather Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB- 8.5 Reaffirmed ASG Leather Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 22 Reaffirmed Balkrishna Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA 100 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Balkrishna Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 650 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL AA- C. S. Infraconstruction Ltd CC CRISIL D 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- C. S. Infraconstruction Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- C.S.Construction CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Century Enka Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1110 Reaffirmed Century Enka Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 120 Reaffirmed Century Enka Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 850 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Century Enka Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 480 Reaffirmed Cheema Boilers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 219 Reaffirmed Cheema Boilers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 144.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cheema Boilers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd CC CRISIL AA 20800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 46477.8 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 25022.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac** **interchangeable with short term bank facilities ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 41300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 4000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 11900 Reaffirmed Protected Equity AAr Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd LT Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 10000 Reaffirmed Protected Market Aar Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 350 Reaffirmed Protected Aar Commoptionally convertible debentureity Linked Debentures Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 3250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AA 7000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac** **Interchangeable with short term bank facilities Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 30000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd PS CRISIL AA 1050 Reaffirmed International Print-O-Pac Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 467.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A * Sub-limit Export Packing Credit of Rs 18.00 Cr International Print-O-Pac Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 230 Downgraded from CRISIL A International Print-O-Pac Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB+ 307.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A ** Sub-limit Export Packing Credit of Rs 7.00 Cr International Print-O-Pac Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 75 Downgraded from CRISIL A Kasana Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 1250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* *Interchangeable with short term facilities Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AAA 6750 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 32000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Issue Lakshmi Infrastructure and Developers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Malabar Associates CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Metenere Ltd CC d1 CRISIL D 895 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ d1 Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC) and post-shipment credit in foreign currency (PSFC) to the extent of Rs. 75 crore. Interchan Metenere Ltd CC e CRISIL D 490 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ e Interchangeable with PCFC and PSFC to the extent of Rs.15 crore Metenere Ltd Cash Credit f CRISIL D 500 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ f Fully interchangeable with PCFC and PSFC Metenere Ltd Cash Credit f CRISIL D 1300 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ f Fully interchangeable with PCFC and PSFC Metenere Ltd Cash Credit f CRISIL D 950 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ f Fully interchangeable with PCFC and PSFC Metenere Ltd Cash Credit g CRISIL D 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ g Interchangeable with WCDL, PCFC, PSFC, buyer's credit (BC), and LC to the extent of Rs.30 crore. Interchangeable with BG to the extent of Rs.5 crore Metenere Ltd Cash Credit h CRISIL D 1900 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ h Fully interchangeable with WCDL. Metenere Ltd Cash Credit i1 CRISIL D 1170 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ i1 Fully interchangeable with WCDL. Interchangeable with PCFC and PSFC to the extent of Rs. 85 crore. Interchangeable with BC and LC to the extent of Rs.25 crore. Metenere Ltd Cash Credit j1 CRISIL D 1170 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ j1 Interchangeable with PCFC, PSFC to the extent of Rs.35 crore and BC to the extent of Rs.60 crore Metenere Ltd Cash Credit k CRISIL D 700 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ k Interchangeable with PCFC and PSFC to the extent of Rs.35 crore and BC to the extent of Rs.60 crore. Metenere Ltd Cash Credit l CRISIL D 500 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ l Fully interchangeable with WCDL, PCFC, and PSFC. Metenere Ltd Cash Credit l CRISIL D 350 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ l Fully interchangeable with WCDL, PCFC, and PSFC. Metenere Ltd Cash Credit CRISIL D 470 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Metenere Ltd Cash Credit CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Mobile Telecommunications Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned North India Surgical Company CC CRISIL B 130 Assigned Patanjali Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 187.5 Reaffirmed Patanjali Distributors Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 112.5 Reaffirmed Pawan Enterprises - Bikaner Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned Pims Medical and Education Charitable CC CRISIL B- 100 Assigned Society Poysha Power Generation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 415 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Poysha Power Generation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 175 Reaffirmed Rajeev K Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Assigned Loan Fac Rajeev K CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Sai Computers Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 107.5 Reaffirmed Sai Computers Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Sri Durga Condev Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 550 Reaffirmed Sri Durga Condev Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Venkata Srinivasa Polymers Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed The Railway Employees Co-Operative Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 2011 Reaffirmed Credit Society Ltd Loan Fac The Railway Employees Co-Operative TL CRISIL A- 5039 Reaffirmed Credit Society Ltd The Railway Employees Co-Operative WC Fac CRISIL A- 950 Reaffirmed Credit Society Ltd United Bank of India Tier-I Perpetual CRISIL A 3000 Reaffirmed Bonds (under Basel II) United Bank of India Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA- 5000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) United Bank of India Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA- 5000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) United Bank of India Lower Tier-II CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed Bonds (under Basel II) Vacmet India Ltd External CRISIL BBB+ 1230 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings# #$19 million at Rs.64.73 Rs/$ Vacmet India Ltd Line of Credit*^ CRISIL BBB+ 1755 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Bank guarantee to an extent of Rs.25 crs./^Interchangeable with Letter of credit to an extent of Rs.165 crs. Vacmet India Ltd Proposed Line of CRISIL BBB+ 1195 Reaffirmed Credit -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 