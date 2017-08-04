FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 4
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
August 4, 2017 / 6:37 AM / 2 months ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 4

Reuters Staff

17 Min Read

    Aug 4 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 3, 2017.

COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A. G. Construction                      BG                 CRISIL A4+     300     Reaffirmed
Bina Udyog Pvt Ltd                      BG                 CRISIL A4+     40      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Bina Udyog Pvt Ltd                      LOC                CRISIL A4+     20      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Bina Udyog Pvt Ltd                      BG                 CRISIL A4+     40      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Bina Udyog Pvt Ltd                      LOC                CRISIL A4+     20      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Coal Mines Associated Traders Pvt Ltd   BG                 CRISIL A3      239.5   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
Coal Mines Associated Traders Pvt Ltd   LOC & BG           CRISIL A3      195     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
Coal Mines Associated Traders Pvt Ltd   Proposed NFBL      CRISIL A3      132     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd      BG                 CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd      Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
                                        under LOC
Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd      Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd      LOC                CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd      Pre Shipment Fac   CRISIL A4+     175     Reaffirmed
INOX Leisure Ltd                        BG                 CRISIL A1+     413.5   Reaffirmed
INOX Leisure Ltd                        LOC                CRISIL A1+     100     Reaffirmed
Maa Harsiddhi Infra Developers Pvt Ltd  BG                 CRISIL A4+     45      Reaffirmed
Niranjan Sharma                         BG                 CRISIL A4+     100     Reaffirmed
Niranjan Sharma                         Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     53      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Parker Tiles Pvt Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A4+     4.9     Assigned
Parker Tiles Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4+     31      Assigned
R and B Infra Project Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A4+     400     Reaffirmed
Shah Trading Corporation                BG                 CRISIL A4+     46.6    Assigned
Sri Balaji Raw And Parboiled Rice Mills BG                 CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Tonza Paper LLP                         BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
Vallabhaneni Constructions Pvt Ltd      BG                 CRISIL A3      650     Reaffirmed

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A. G. Construction                      CC                 CRISIL BB+     100     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd        Overdraft          CRISIL A       500     Reaffirmed
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A       397.5   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd        TL                 CRISIL A       102.5   Reaffirmed
Alpha Educational Society               CC                 CRISIL B       30      Assigned
Alpha Educational Society               Cash TL            CRISIL B       40      Assigned
Ashro Textiles Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL D       45      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Ashro Textiles Pvt Ltd                  LT Loan            CRISIL D       25      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Asian Food Industries                   Export Packing     CRISIL BBB-    1550    Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Augustan Textile Colours Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL D       13.4    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A4
Augustan Textile Colours Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL D       60      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B-
Augustan Textile Colours Pvt Ltd        LT Loan            CRISIL D       80      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B-
Augustan Textile Colours Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       15.8    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B-
Augustan Textile Colours Pvt Ltd        Proposed TL        CRISIL D       50      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B-
Avani Buildcon                          TL                 CRISIL B       50      Assigned
Avendus Finance Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A+      2000    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Bina Udyog Pvt Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BB-     185     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Bina Udyog Pvt Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     18.6    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
Bina Udyog Pvt Ltd                      TL                 CRISIL BB-     6.4     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Bina Udyog Pvt Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BB-     185     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Bina Udyog Pvt Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     18.6    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
Bina Udyog Pvt Ltd                      TL                 CRISIL BB-     6.4     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Coal Mines Associated Traders Pvt Ltd   CC                 CRISIL BBB-    230     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Coal Mines Associated Traders Pvt Ltd   LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    56.5    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Coal Mines Associated Traders Pvt Ltd   Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BBB-    75.4    Upgraded from
                                        Limits                                    CRISIL BB

Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     5.9     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd      TL                 CRISIL BB+     119.1   Reaffirmed
ICICI Prudential                        Liquid Plan        CRISIL AAAmfs  0       Reaffirmed
ICICI Prudential                        Ultra ST Plan      CRISIL AAAmfs  0       Reaffirmed
INOX Leisure Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL A+      250     Reaffirmed
INOX Leisure Ltd                        TL                 CRISIL A+      2344.4  Reaffirmed
INOX Leisure Ltd                        Proposed TL        CRISIL A+      88.9    Reaffirmed
Jharkhand Road Project Implementation   NCD                CRISIL AA(SO)  4800    Assigned
Co. Ltd
Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd                CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A       13850   Reaffirmed
Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd                Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL A       650     Assigned
K R Rubberite Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL BBB     100     Reaffirmed
K R Rubberite Ltd                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     25      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
K R Rubberite Ltd                       Proposed TL        CRISIL BBB     150     Reaffirmed
K R Rubberite Ltd                       TL                 CRISIL BBB     75      Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AAA     2000    Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AAA     6250    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac**
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          WC Demand Loan     CRISIL AAA     6750    Reaffirmed
Maa Harsiddhi Infra Developers Pvt Ltd  CC                 CRISIL BB      48      Reaffirmed
Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd      LT Bk Fac          -              3000    Withdrawal
Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd      LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AA+     8000    Reaffirmed
Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd      WC Demand Loan     CRISIL AA+     1500    Assigned
Niranjan Sharma                         CC                 CRISIL BB-     10      Reaffirmed
Niranjan Sharma                         TL                 CRISIL BB-     37      Reaffirmed
Oxygen Business Park Pvt Ltd            Drop Line          CRISIL A-      4200    Reaffirmed
                                        Overdraft Fac
Oxygen Business Park Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL A-      2000    Reaffirmed
Parker Tiles Pvt Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL BB      121.5   Assigned
Parker Tiles Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB      100     Assigned
Parsvnath Landmark Developers Pvt Ltd   NCD                CRISIL BB-     2000    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB(SO)
R and B Infra Project Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB+     430     Reaffirmed
Ramkay Agencies                         Inventory Funding  CRISIL BB      100     Assigned
                                        Fac
Ramkay Agencies                         Proposed Inventory CRISIL BB      30      Assigned
                                        Funding
Ramky Wavoo Developers Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     200     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Rehoboth Motors                         CC                 CRISIL BB-     70      Assigned
Ruchira Packaging Products Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BB      31      Assigned
Ruchira Packaging Products Pvt Ltd      TL                 CRISIL BB      24      Assigned
Rugby Renergy Pvt Ltd                   LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    1325    Reaffirmed
Rugby Renergy Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    0.7     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Rugby Renergy Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BBB+    24.3    Assigned
Shah Trading Corporation                CC                 CRISIL BB      39      Assigned
Siddhi Sales Corporation                Packing Credit     CRISIL B+      90      Assigned
Siddhi Sales Corporation                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      10      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
SMT Machines India Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL D       90      Reaffirmed
SMT Machines India Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL D       2       Reaffirmed
SMT Machines India Ltd                  WC Demand Loan     CRISIL D       7       Reaffirmed
SMT Machines India Ltd                  WC TL              CRISIL D       40      Reaffirmed
Sree Rajyalakshmi R & B Rice Mill       CC                 CRISIL B       75      Assigned
Sri Balaji Raw And Parboiled Rice Mills CC                 CRISIL B       150     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sri Balaji Raw And Parboiled Rice Mills Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B       150     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Suprima Cosmo- Tech                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      80      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Suprima Cosmo- Tech                     Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      6.5     Assigned
Suprima Cosmo- Tech                     CC                 CRISIL B+      8.5     Assigned
Suprima Cosmo- Tech                     LT Loan            CRISIL B+      5       Assigned
Sushil Kumar Munish Kumar               Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B       100     Assigned
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd                 Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL AA(SO)  7620    Reaffirmed
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd                 Letter of Comfort  CRISIL AA(SO)  3900    Reaffirmed
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL AA(SO)  1700    Reaffirmed
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd                 Rupee TL           CRISIL AA(SO)  32500   Reaffirmed
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL AA(SO)  5000    Reaffirmed
Tonza Paper LLP                         CC                 CRISIL B+      55      Reaffirmed
Tonza Paper LLP                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      13.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Tonza Paper LLP                         TL                 CRISIL B+      99.4    Reaffirmed
Vajrakalpa Cotton                       CC                 CRISIL B+      140     Reaffirmed
Vallabhaneni Constructions Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BBB-    45      Reaffirmed
Vallabhaneni Constructions Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Vallabhaneni Constructions Pvt Ltd      Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BBB-    50      Assigned
                                        Fac
Vishesh Diagnostics Pvt Ltd             Corporate Loan     CRISIL BBB-    18.8    Reaffirmed
Vishesh Diagnostics Pvt Ltd             LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    1727.5  Reaffirmed
Vishesh Diagnostics Pvt Ltd             Corporate Loan     CRISIL BBB-    18.8    Reaffirmed
Vishesh Diagnostics Pvt Ltd             LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    1727.5  Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.