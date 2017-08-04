CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 4

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 3, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. G. Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Bina Udyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Bina Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Bina Udyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Bina Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Coal Mines Associated Traders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 239.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Coal Mines Associated Traders Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 195 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Coal Mines Associated Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A3 132 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed under LOC Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Forward Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment Fac CRISIL A4+ 175 Reaffirmed INOX Leisure Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 413.5 Reaffirmed INOX Leisure Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Maa Harsiddhi Infra Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Niranjan Sharma BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Niranjan Sharma Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 53 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Parker Tiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 4.9 Assigned Parker Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 31 Assigned R and B Infra Project Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Shah Trading Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 46.6 Assigned Sri Balaji Raw And Parboiled Rice Mills BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Tonza Paper LLP BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Vallabhaneni Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 650 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. G. Construction CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 397.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd TL CRISIL A 102.5 Reaffirmed Alpha Educational Society CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Alpha Educational Society Cash TL CRISIL B 40 Assigned Ashro Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Ashro Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Asian Food Industries Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 1550 Reaffirmed Credit Augustan Textile Colours Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 13.4 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Augustan Textile Colours Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Augustan Textile Colours Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Augustan Textile Colours Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 15.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Augustan Textile Colours Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Avani Buildcon TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned Avendus Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 2000 Assigned Loan Fac Bina Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 185 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Bina Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 18.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Bina Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 6.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Bina Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 185 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Bina Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 18.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Bina Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 6.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Coal Mines Associated Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Coal Mines Associated Traders Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 56.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Coal Mines Associated Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB- 75.4 Upgraded from Limits CRISIL BB Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 119.1 Reaffirmed ICICI Prudential Liquid Plan CRISIL AAAmfs 0 Reaffirmed ICICI Prudential Ultra ST Plan CRISIL AAAmfs 0 Reaffirmed INOX Leisure Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 250 Reaffirmed INOX Leisure Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 2344.4 Reaffirmed INOX Leisure Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 88.9 Reaffirmed Jharkhand Road Project Implementation NCD CRISIL AA(SO) 4800 Assigned Co. Ltd Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A 13850 Reaffirmed Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL A 650 Assigned K R Rubberite Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed K R Rubberite Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K R Rubberite Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed K R Rubberite Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 6250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac** Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AAA 6750 Reaffirmed Maa Harsiddhi Infra Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 48 Reaffirmed Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac - 3000 Withdrawal Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 8000 Reaffirmed Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA+ 1500 Assigned Niranjan Sharma CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Niranjan Sharma TL CRISIL BB- 37 Reaffirmed Oxygen Business Park Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A- 4200 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Oxygen Business Park Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 2000 Reaffirmed Parker Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 121.5 Assigned Parker Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Parsvnath Landmark Developers Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB- 2000 Downgraded from CRISIL BB(SO) R and B Infra Project Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 430 Reaffirmed Ramkay Agencies Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Fac Ramkay Agencies Proposed Inventory CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Funding Ramky Wavoo Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Loan Fac Rehoboth Motors CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Ruchira Packaging Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 31 Assigned Ruchira Packaging Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 24 Assigned Rugby Renergy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 1325 Reaffirmed Rugby Renergy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 0.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rugby Renergy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 24.3 Assigned Shah Trading Corporation CC CRISIL BB 39 Assigned Siddhi Sales Corporation Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Siddhi Sales Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac SMT Machines India Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed SMT Machines India Ltd TL CRISIL D 2 Reaffirmed SMT Machines India Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 7 Reaffirmed SMT Machines India Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Sree Rajyalakshmi R & B Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 75 Assigned Sri Balaji Raw And Parboiled Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Balaji Raw And Parboiled Rice Mills Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Suprima Cosmo- Tech Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Loan Fac Suprima Cosmo- Tech Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 6.5 Assigned Suprima Cosmo- Tech CC CRISIL B+ 8.5 Assigned Suprima Cosmo- Tech LT Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Sushil Kumar Munish Kumar Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 100 Assigned Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL AA(SO) 7620 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL AA(SO) 3900 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC CRISIL AA(SO) 1700 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA(SO) 32500 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd TL CRISIL AA(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed Tonza Paper LLP CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Tonza Paper LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 13.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tonza Paper LLP TL CRISIL B+ 99.4 Reaffirmed Vajrakalpa Cotton CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Vallabhaneni Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Vallabhaneni Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vallabhaneni Constructions Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Fac Vishesh Diagnostics Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 18.8 Reaffirmed Vishesh Diagnostics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 1727.5 Reaffirmed Vishesh Diagnostics Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 18.8 Reaffirmed Vishesh Diagnostics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 1727.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 