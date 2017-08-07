CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 7

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 4&5 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alfa Transformers Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Alfa Transformers Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 1.3 Reaffirmed Forward Alfa Transformers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 52.5 Reaffirmed Amod Stampings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 550 Reaffirmed Amod Stampings Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed Aroon Aviation Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Aroon Aviation Services Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed Bindaas Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned Foreign Currency BST Textile Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reassigned Concept Shapers and Electronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Concept Shapers and Electronics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Deep Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 400 Reaffirmed Dharani Hi-Tech Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Fine Organics Export Packing CRISIL A3 110 Reaffirmed Credit Fine Organics Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 110 Reaffirmed Purchase Fine Organics Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 7.2 Reaffirmed Forward Fine Organics LOC CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Fine Organics Standby Line of CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Credit Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 160 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL A4+ Gruh Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 55000 Reaffirmed M. E. Project Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed M. Rajkumar BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Midas Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Foreign Currency Nuberg Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 950 Reaffirmed Nuberg Engineering Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Oswin Wood Panels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30.5 Reaffirmed Ram Fashion Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 800 Assigned Revive Construction Company India Pvt BG CRISIL A4 350 Reaffirmed Ltd Rubino Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed SA Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ * *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information SA Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 700 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ * *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information SA Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 850 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ * *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information SA Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 1200 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A3+ * *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information Samosaran Yarns Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed SR Marine Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed SR Marine Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed SR Marine Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Mahalaxmi Timbers LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Sri Venkata Subrahmanyeswara Modern Raw BG CRISIL A4 38.4 Reassigned and Boiled Rice Mill Universal Medicap Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Universal Medicap Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 3.8 Reaffirmed Forward Universal Medicap Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 110 Reaffirmed Vardhman Textiles Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed #Letter of credit and bank guarantee limits are interchangeable VIP Clothing Ltd BG CRISIL A3 13.5 Reaffirmed VIP Clothing Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Forward VIP Clothing Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 260 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gruh Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alfa Transformers Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120.4 Reaffirmed Alfa Transformers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ameya Logistics Pvt Ltd Corporate Credit CCR A - Reaffirmed Rating Amod Stampings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 435 Reaffirmed Amod Stampings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 72.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amod Stampings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 92.7 Reaffirmed Anjaneya Jewellery CC CRISIL B 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Aroon Aviation Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Ashoka Belgaum Dharwad Tollway Ltd TL CRISIL BBB(SO) 4541.3 Reaffirmed Ashoka Sambalpur Baragarh Tollway Ltd TL CRISIL BBB(SO) 8100 Reaffirmed Baldva Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bindaas Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 76 Upgraded from CRISIL BB BST Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 392.5 Reaffirmed BST Textile Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 362.5 Reaffirmed Concept Shapers and Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Concept Shapers and Electronics Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 28 Reaffirmed Deep Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Deep Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Deep Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 156.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Deep Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1203.4 Reaffirmed Dharani Hi-Tech Projects Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL C Dooteriah & Kalej Valley Tea Estates CC CRISIL B- 75 Assigned Pvt Ltd Dooteriah & Kalej Valley Tea Estates LT Loan CRISIL B- 81 Assigned Pvt Ltd Fine Organics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 32.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 200 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB+ Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 275 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 12 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 37 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB+ Govindam Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Govindam Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gruh Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 5000 Assigned Gruh Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 36500 Reaffirmed Gruh Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 350 Reaffirmed Issue Himavasini Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B * *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information Himavasini Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B * *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information Himavasini Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 18.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B * *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information M. E. Project Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed M. Rajkumar Overdraft CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed M.P. Jewellers (Gb) and Co CC CRISIL BBB 400 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Mark Associates CC CRISIL BB- 136.5 Reaffirmed Midas Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Midas Agro Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 27.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Muthoot Automotive India Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Fac Muthoot Automotive India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Credit Nagarjuna Hospitals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 132 Reaffirmed Nagarjuna Hospitals Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Fac Nava Barath Fertilizers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 275 Reaffirmed Nava Barath Fertilizers Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 25 Reaffirmed Nuberg Engineering Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Discounting* *Sublimit of Foreign Bill Discounting are Cash Credit of Rs 8.0 Cr, Packing Credit of Rs 11 Cr Nuberg Engineering Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BBB 10 Assigned Nuberg Engineering Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 40 Assigned Oswin Wood Panels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Oswin Wood Panels Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 1.4 Reaffirmed Perfect Retreads Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 330 Reaffirmed Phoenix Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Phoenix Ispat Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 75 Upgraded from Financing CRISIL B+ Scheme(e-DFS) Phoenix Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Phoenix Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ R G Scientific Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB R G Scientific Enterprises Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B+ 45 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB R G Scientific Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB R G Scientific Enterprises Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 35 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB RA Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- RA Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 24 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- RA Fashions Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 44 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Ram Fashion Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Ram Fashion Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 160 Assigned Credit Revive Construction Company India Pvt Overdraft CRISIL B+ 650 Reaffirmed Ltd Rubino Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Rubino Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed SA Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB * *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information SA Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 247.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB * *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information Samosaran Syntex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Samosaran Syntex Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB- 125 Reaffirmed Limits Samosaran Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Samosaran Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 386 Reaffirmed Satpal Strips Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Satpal Strips Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shivashakti Bio Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 325 Reaffirmed Shivashakti Bio Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SR Marine Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Upgraded from CRISIL BB *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information SR Marine Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 40 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB SR Marine Foods Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sri Ambika Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 34.5 Reaffirmed Sri Ambika Rice Mill WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Sri Mahalaxmi Timbers Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Fac Sri Venkata Subrahmanyeswara Modern Raw LT Loan CRISIL B+ 15.9 Upgraded from and Boiled Rice Mill CRISIL B Sri Venkata Subrahmanyeswara Modern Raw Open CC CRISIL B+ 170 Upgraded from and Boiled Rice Mill CRISIL B Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BBB+ 1500 Reaffirmed Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL BBB+ 1500 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft facility to the extent of Rs 30 crore Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd LT Loan** CRISIL BBB+ 750 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft facility to the extent of Rs 20 crore Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd LT Loan*** CRISIL BBB+ 2500 Reaffirmed ***Interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft facility to the extent of Rs 51 crore Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd LT Loan# CRISIL BBB+ 1500 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft facility to the extent of Rs 30 crore Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd LT Loan## CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed ##Interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft facility to the extent of Rs 20 crore Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 4500 Reaffirmed Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 3437.5 Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1062.5 Assigned Loan Fac The Kerala Khadi and Village Industries CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Association Tirumala Aerated Blocks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 43.5 Assigned Tirumala Aerated Blocks Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 51.5 Assigned Universal Medicap Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 110 Reaffirmed Universal Medicap Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 14.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Universal Medicap Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 58 Reaffirmed Vardhman Textiles Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed *Includes Rs 1,155 crore sublimit for packing credit Vardhman Textiles Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed Purchase Vardhman Textiles Ltd FB Fac^ CRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with non-fund based limits Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 2.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL AA+ 8460 Reaffirmed Vardhman Textiles Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA+ 24200 Reaffirmed Venus Enterprises - Chennai Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Assigned Loan Fac VIP Clothing Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 796.5 Reaffirmed VIP Clothing Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 59 Reaffirmed Loan Fac VIP Clothing Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Credit VIP Clothing Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)