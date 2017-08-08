FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 8
#Company News
August 8, 2017 / 7:34 AM / 2 months ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 8

Reuters Staff

39 Min Read

    Aug 8 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 7, 2017.

COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Albanna Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd     LOC                CRISIL A4      6       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Ambient Controls Pvt Ltd                LOC & BG           CRISIL A4+     80      Reaffirmed
Anand Engineering Products Pvt Ltd      BG                 CRISIL A4+     5       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Apex Steel and Technology India Pvt Ltd BG                 CRISIL A4      20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Apex Steel and Technology India Pvt Ltd LOC                CRISIL A4      10      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Avla Nettos Exports                     Export Packing     CRISIL A4+     60      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Avla Nettos Exports                     Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
B D Corporates Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4      15.5    Reaffirmed
Beepee Enterprise Pvt Ltd               Foreign Demand     CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
                                        Bill Purchase
Beepee Enterprise Pvt Ltd               Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4      3       Reaffirmed
Bellona Paper Mill Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
GVV Constructions Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A3+     250     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3
Hartex Rubber Pvt Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A2+     5       Reaffirmed
Hartex Rubber Pvt Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A2+     50      Reaffirmed
Hitech Corporation Ltd                  LOC & BG           CRISIL A1      260     Reaffirmed
Itarsi Oils and Flours Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A3+     40      Assigned
J.R.D. International Ltd                Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      90      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from 'CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
K P N Textile Mills Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A4      2.7     Downgraded
                                                                                  from 'CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
K P N Textile Mills Pvt Ltd             LOC                CRISIL A4      15      Downgraded
                                                                                  from 'CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
K. Subraya Anantha Kamath and Sons      Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      70      Downgraded
                                                                                  from 'CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
K.K. Builders Pvt Ltd (Patna)           BG                 CRISIL A4      265     Reaffirmed
K.R. Thanga Maligai                     BG                 CRISIL A4      50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied      Overdraft          CRISIL A1      320     Reaffirmed
Sciences
Masu Brakes Pvt Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A3+     10      Assigned
Masu Brakes Pvt Ltd                     Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A3+     60      Assigned
Puzzolana Machinery Fabricators         BG                 CRISIL A1      500     Reaffirmed
(Hyderabad) LLP
Reep Industries Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
Reep Industries Pvt Ltd                 Bill Purchase      CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
Reep Industries Pvt Ltd                 Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4      9       Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Reep Industries Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
Reep Industries Pvt Ltd                 Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      9       Reaffirmed
Romil Impex Pvt Ltd                     Packing Credit     CRISIL         90      Reaffirmed
                                                           A4(Issuer Not
                                                           Cooperating)
Romil Impex Pvt Ltd                     Post Shipment      CRISIL         150     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit             A4(Issuer Not
                                                           Cooperating)
SAFA Constructions Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
Sakthi Tarpaulin Company                LOC                CRISIL A4      7.5     Reaffirmed
Sant Rubbers Ltd                        LOC                CRISIL A3      60      Reaffirmed
Sant Rubbers Ltd                        Packing Credit     CRISIL A3      30      Reaffirmed
Shoeline                                Post Shipment      CRISIL A4      50      Downgraded
                                        Credit*                                   from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Sreepathy Trust                         Overdraft          CRISIL A4      30      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Tarade Brothers Constructions Pvt Ltd   BG                 CRISIL A4+     40      Assigned
Thomson Rubbers India Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A4+     1.5     Reaffirmed
Thomson Rubbers India Pvt Ltd           LOC                CRISIL A4+     100     Reaffirmed
TVS Credit Services Ltd                 ST Debt            CRISIL A1+     6000    Reaffirmed
Ultimo Fabrics Pvt Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A3+     100     Reaffirmed
Vizag Educational Institutions Pvt Ltd  Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ABC Fruits                              CC                 CRISIL B+      70      Reaffirmed
ABC Fruits                              LT Loan            CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
Akshar Impex Pvt Ltd                    Export Packing     CRISIL BBB-    710.1   Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Akshar Impex Pvt Ltd                    Post Shipment      CRISIL BBB-    1155.9  Reaffirmed
                                        Credit

Akshar Impex Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    34      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Albanna Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL B       144     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Ambient Controls Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB-     40      Reaffirmed
Anand Engineering Products Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BB      153     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Anand Engineering Products Pvt Ltd      LT Loan            CRISIL BB      142.9   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Anand Engineering Products Pvt Ltd      Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB      4.1     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Apex Steel and Technology India Pvt Ltd CC                 CRISIL B       100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Apex Steel and Technology India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of    CRISIL B       10      Downgraded
                                        Credit                                    from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Asha Diamond                            Export Packing     CRISIL BB+     400     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Asirvad Microfinance Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A+      10000   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Autologic Motors India Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL B+      120     Reaffirmed
Autologic Motors India Pvt Ltd          LT Loan            CRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
Autologic Motors India Pvt Ltd          Secured Overdraft  CRISIL B+      10      Assigned
                                        Fac
Avla Nettos Exports                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      30      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB-
B D Corporates Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B+      214.5   Reaffirmed
Beepee Enterprise Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B+      35      Reaffirmed
Beepee Enterprise Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Bellona Paper Mill Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B+      60      Reaffirmed
Bellona Paper Mill Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL B+      73.5    Reaffirmed
Cheerans Structurals                    CC                 CRISIL B       220     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Daejung Moparts Pvt Ltd                 Overdraft          CRISIL D       34      Assigned
Daejung Moparts Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       9.7     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Daejung Moparts Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL D       26.3    Assigned
Esha Iron and Steel                     CC                 CRISIL B       60      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Esha Iron and Steel                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       30      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B+
Etica Developers Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       6.5     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B+
Etica Developers Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL B       43.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
G. L. Acharya                           Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BBB     100     Assigned
Gee Emm Spinfab Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BB      114     Downgraded
                                                                                  from 'CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Gee Emm Spinfab Ltd                     TL                 CRISIL BB      358.4   Downgraded
                                                                                  from 'CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Gee Emm Spinfab Ltd                     Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB      2.6     Downgraded
                                                                                  from 'CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Gomathi Steels                          BG                 CRISIL D       20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A4
Gomathi Steels                          Bill Discounting   CRISIL D       30      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A4
Gomathi Steels                          Bill Discounting   CRISIL D       15      Downgraded
                                        under LOC                                 from CRISIL B+
Gomathi Steels                          CC                 CRISIL D       140     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A4
Gomathi Steels                          Intraday Limit     CRISIL D       1       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Gomathi Steels                          TL                 CRISIL D       20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A4
GVV Constructions Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BBB     188     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
GVV Constructions Pvt Ltd               LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     12      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Hartex Rubber Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL A-      130     Reaffirmed
Hartex Tubes Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL A-      70      Reaffirmed
Hitech Corporation Ltd                  External           CRISIL A       20      Reaffirmed
                                        Commercial
                                        Borrowings
Hitech Corporation Ltd                  FB Fac             CRISIL A       740     Reaffirmed
Hitech Corporation Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL A       200     Reaffirmed
Infiniti Software Solutions Pvt Ltd     Bill Discounting   CRISIL B       30      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Infiniti Software Solutions Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL B       70      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Infiniti Software Solutions Pvt Ltd     Proposed CC /      CRISIL B       10      Downgraded
                                        Bills Discounting                         from CRISIL BB
                                        Limit
Itarsi Oils and Flours Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     20      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Itarsi Oils and Flours Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BBB     1450    Assigned
J. R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL D       1000    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
J. R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL D       310     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
J. R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL D       220     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
J. R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL D       210     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
J. R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL D       200     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
J. R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd                  Foreign Exchange   CRISIL D       30      Downgraded
                                        Forward                                   from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
J. R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd                  Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL D       220     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
J. R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       196     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
J. R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd                  Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL D       330     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
J. R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL D       144     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
J. R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd                  Warehouse Receipts CRISIL D       390     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
J.R.D. International Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B-      85      Downgraded
                                                                                  from 'CRISIL
                                                                                  BB
J.R.D. International Ltd                TL                 CRISIL B-      50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from 'CRISIL
                                                                                  BB
J.R.D. International Ltd                Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B-      250     Downgraded
                                                                                  from 'CRISIL
                                                                                  BB
Jesus Loves                             LT Loan            CRISIL B       120     Reaffirmed
JMK Auto Pvt Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL BB-     30      Reaffirmed
JMK Auto Pvt Ltd                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     28      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Johns Umbrella Mart                     CC                 CRISIL B       100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from 'CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Johns Umbrella Mart                     LT Loan            CRISIL B       8       Downgraded
                                                                                  from 'CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Joseph Rubbers (India) Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL B+      80      Reaffirmed
Joseph Rubbers (India) Pvt Ltd          LT Loan            CRISIL B+      20.5    Reaffirmed
Joseph Rubbers (India) Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      19.5    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
K P N Textile Mills Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B       50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from 'CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
K P N Textile Mills Pvt Ltd             LT Loan            CRISIL B       85      Downgraded
                                                                                  from 'CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
K P N Textile Mills Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       76.3    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from 'CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
K. Subraya Anantha Kamath and Sons      CC                 CRISIL B       30      Downgraded
                                                                                  from 'CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
K. Subraya Anantha Kamath and Sons      Foreign Bill       CRISIL B       35      Downgraded
                                        Discounting                               from 'CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
K. Subraya Anantha Kamath and Sons      Standby Line of    CRISIL B       7.5     Downgraded
                                        Credit                                    from 'CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
K.K. Builders Pvt Ltd (Patna)           CC                 CRISIL B-      45      Reaffirmed
K.R. Thanga Maligai                     CC                 CRISIL B       50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Lavu Educational Society                Drop Line          CRISIL BBB-    250     Reaffirmed
                                        Overdraft Fac
Lavu Educational Society                LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    280     Reaffirmed
Lavu Educational Society                Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BBB-    250     Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied      LT Loan            CRISIL A+      120     Reaffirmed
Sciences
M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied      Rupee TL           CRISIL A+      60      Reaffirmed
Sciences
Masu Brakes Pvt Ltd                     Bill Discounting   CRISIL BBB     280     Assigned
Masu Brakes Pvt Ltd                     CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL BBB     40      Assigned
Masu Brakes Pvt Ltd                     Export Packing     CRISIL BBB     220     Assigned
                                        Credit
MIR Builders and Developers Pvt Ltd     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       180     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from 'CRISIL
                                                                                  B+
Mir Realtors Pvt Ltd                    LT Loan            CRISIL B       100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
N.S. Cashew Company                     CC                 CRISIL B       47      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
N.S. Cashew Company                     Foreign Bill       CRISIL B       5       Downgraded
                                        Discounting                               from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
N.S. Cashew Company                     Packing Credit     CRISIL B       18      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Nettos Exporting and Importing Company  Export Packing     CRISIL B+      130     Assigned
                                        Credit
Oneworld Creations Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BBB     450     Reaffirmed
Oneworld Creations Pvt Ltd              Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB     90      Reaffirmed
Oneworld Creations Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL BBB     160     Reaffirmed
Oneworld Industries Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BBB     1400    Reaffirmed
Oneworld Retail Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB-    285     Reaffirmed
Oneworld Retail Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BBB-    87.5    Reaffirmed
Oneworld Sourcing                       CC                 CRISIL BBB     430     Reaffirmed
Oneworld Sourcing                       TL                 CRISIL BBB     120     Reaffirmed
Pluton Trading Pvt Ltd                  Electronic Dealer  CRISIL BB+     440     Reaffirmed
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Pluton Trading Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     110     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Prayagh Nutri Products Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BBB     402     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Prayagh Nutri Products Pvt Ltd          Standby Line of    CRISIL BBB     20      Upgraded from
                                        Credit                                    CRISIL BBB-
Prayagh Nutri Products Pvt Ltd          TL                 CRISIL BBB     208     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Puzzolana Machinery Fabricators         CC*                CRISIL A+      1500    Reaffirmed
(Hyderabad) LLP
Reep Industries Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B       40      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Reep Industries Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL B       20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Reep Industries Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       43.8    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B+
RP Modern Rice Mill                     CC                 CRISIL B       12.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
RP Modern Rice Mill                     CC-Stock           CRISIL B       30      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
RP Modern Rice Mill                     Cash TL            CRISIL B       6       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
RP Modern Rice Mill                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       51.5    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B+
SAFA Constructions Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B       55      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
SAFA Constructions Pvt Ltd              LT Loan            CRISIL B       10      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
SAFA Constructions Pvt Ltd              Standby Line of    CRISIL B       5       Downgraded
                                        Credit                                    from CRISIL B+
Sakthi Tarpaulin Company                CC                 CRISIL B       40      Reaffirmed
Sakthi Tarpaulin Company                LT Loan            CRISIL B       5       Reaffirmed
Sakthi Tarpaulin Company                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       7.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sant Rubbers Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL BBB-    30      Reaffirmed
Sant Rubbers Ltd                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    45.3    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sant Rubbers Ltd                        TL                 CRISIL BBB-    14.7    Reaffirmed
Schema Enterprises Pvt Ltd              LT Loan            CRISIL B       205     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Shoeline                                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       22.5    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Shoeline                                TL                 CRISIL B       17.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Shubhi Agro Industries Ltd              BG                 CRISIL D       10      Reaffirmed
Shubhi Agro Industries Ltd              CC                 CRISIL D       200     Reaffirmed
Shubhi Agro Industries Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       535.5   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Shubhi Agro Industries Ltd              TL                 CRISIL D       229.5   Reaffirmed
Siddhivinayak Ginning Pressing          CC                 CRISIL B       50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Siddhivinayak Ginning Pressing          TL                 CRISIL B       25      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Sonali Extrusions Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B+      60      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Sonali Extrusions Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL B+      55      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Sree Gokul's Tiles Mart                 CC                 CRISIL B       42.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Sree Gokul's Tiles Mart                 LT Loan            CRISIL B       34.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Sreepathy Trust                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       50      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Sreepathy Trust                         Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL B       10      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Sri Andal Azhagar Enterprises           CC                 CRISIL B       50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Sri Andal Azhagar Enterprises           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       10      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Sri Gurudeva Industries                 CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL B       80      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Sri Gurudeva Industries                 LT Loan            CRISIL B       26.5    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Sri Gurudeva Industries                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       23.5    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB+
Sri Laxmi Enterprises                   CC                 CRISIL D       90      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Sri Laxmi Enterprises                   LOC                CRISIL D       50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Sri Laxmi Enterprises                   TL                 CRISIL D       7.5     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Sri Thai Moogambigai Enterprises        CC                 CRISIL B       50      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Sri Thai Moogambigai Enterprises        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       10      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB-
Sri Vijaya Lakshmi Raw and Boiled Rice  CC                 CRISIL B+      70      Upgraded from
Mill                                                                              CRISIL B
Sri Vijaya Lakshmi Raw and Boiled Rice  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      30      Upgraded from
Mill                                    Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B
Sundial Mining and Metals LLP           CC                 CRISIL B       90      Reaffirmed
Sundial Mining and Metals LLP           Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B       30      Reaffirmed
Tarade Brothers Constructions Pvt Ltd   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     34.4    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Tarade Brothers Constructions Pvt Ltd   LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     13.1    Assigned
Tarade Brothers Constructions Pvt Ltd   CC                 CRISIL BB-     12.5    Assigned
Thomson Rubbers India Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB-     100     Reaffirmed
Thomson Rubbers India Pvt Ltd           Export Packing     CRISIL BB-     220     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Thomson Rubbers India Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     210     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Trivandrum Apollo Towers Pvt Ltd        LT Loan            CRISIL D       150     Reaffirmed
TVS Credit Services Ltd                 NCD                CRISIL AA-     1000    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A+
Ultimo Fabrics Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BBB     350     Reaffirmed
Ultimo Fabrics Pvt Ltd                  Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB     98.8    Reaffirmed
Ultimo Fabrics Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BBB     91.2    Reaffirmed
Universal Air Products Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB-     35      Reaffirmed
Universal Air Products Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     26.2    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Universal Air Products Pvt Ltd          TL                 CRISIL BB-     128.8   Reaffirmed
Veerprabhu Export House                 FB Fac             CRISIL B       160     Reaffirmed
Vizag Educational Institutions Pvt Ltd  LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     77.9    Reaffirmed
Worldstar Fabrics LLP                   CC                 CRISIL BB+     250     Reaffirmed
Yes Bharath Wedding Collections         CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
Yes Bharath Wedding Collections         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     30      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Zephyr Fabric Trading LLP               CC                 CRISIL BB+     180     Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
