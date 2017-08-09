FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 9
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
August 9, 2017 / 6:37 AM / 2 months ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 9

Reuters Staff

25 Min Read

    Aug 9 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 8, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agrawal Power Pvt Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A4+     950     Reaffirmed
Agrawal Power Pvt Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A4+     70      Reaffirmed
Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A3+     5       Reaffirmed
Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd             LOC                CRISIL A3+     215     Reaffirmed
A-One Foot Arts Pvt Ltd                 Foreign LOC        CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
A-One Footwears Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A4+     12.5    Reaffirmed
Aryacon Contractors and Engineers       BG                 CRISIL A4      9.1     Reaffirmed
Ashirwad Foundries Pvt Ltd              Packing Credit^    CRISIL A4+     10      Assigned
^Interchangeable with Foreign Deferred Bill Purchase/Foreign Usance Bill Purchase to the extent
of Rs.0.60 crore
Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd LOC & BG           CRISIL A2      240     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A2+
Castron Technologies Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4+     17.5    Reassigned
Creamline Dairy Products Ltd            ST Unsecured Loan  CRISIL A1      400     Reaffirmed
Deutsche Bank A. G.                     CDs                CRISIL A1+     5000    Reaffirmed
Green Woodcrafts Pvt Ltd                LOC & BG           CRISIL A4      110     Reaffirmed
IMS Mercantiles Pvt Ltd                 Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A4+     7.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
IMS Mercantiles Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A4+     70      Reaffirmed
Intertex Pvt Ltd                        LOC                CRISIL A4      940     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Janani International Pvt Ltd            Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Janani International Pvt Ltd            Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
Janani International Pvt Ltd            Standby LOC        CRISIL A4      18      Reaffirmed
Jasch Industries Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A3+     30      Reaffirmed
Jasch Industries Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A3+     120     Reaffirmed
Kandoi Transport Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4+     60      Reaffirmed
Lavish Granito Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
Mahalakshmi Infraprojects Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A3      300     Assigned
Med Freshe Pvt Ltd                      Inland/Import LOC* CRISIL A4      55      Reaffirmed
*100% interchangeability among the Foreign LC/ Inland BG/ Inland LC/ Foreign BG/ Buyers Credit
Mittal Brothers Engineers and           BG                 CRISIL A4+     145     Reaffirmed
Contractors
NF Forgings Pvt Ltd                     LOC                CRISIL A4+     80      Reaffirmed
Orient Color Art Printers Pvt Ltd       BG                 CRISIL A4      1.5     Reaffirmed
Orient Color Art Printers Pvt Ltd       Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4      17.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Orient Color Art Printers Pvt Ltd       Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      7.5     Reaffirmed
Patel Agri Export                       LOC                CRISIL A4+     60      Reaffirmed
Pinnacle Nexus Ltd                      Packing Credit     CRISIL D       180     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+  
Pinnacle Nexus Ltd                      Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL D       30      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+  
PNP Polymers Pvt Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A3+     200     Assigned
R. Natarajan                            BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
Reliance Industries Ltd                 ST Debt            CRISIL A1+     45000   Reaffirmed
Reliance Industries Ltd                 CP                 CRISIL A1+     150000  Reaffirmed
Sagar Auto Parts Pvt Ltd                Proposed LOC & BG  CRISIL A4      40.8    Reaffirmed
Seven Seas Distillery Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A4+     1.2     Reaffirmed
Sharma International                    Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     52      Assigned
Sharma International                    Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     13.5    Assigned
Sharma International                    LOC                CRISIL A4+     4       Assigned
Siechem Technologies Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A2      30      Assigned
Siechem Technologies Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A2      240     Assigned
St. Nicholas Cashew Exports             Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
Superking Manufacturers (Tyre) Pvt Ltd  Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
Superking Manufacturers (Tyre) Pvt Ltd  Foreign            CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Bill
                                        Purchase*
* 100% interchageability between packing credit and foreign discounting bill purchase
Superking Manufacturers (Tyre) Pvt Ltd  Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
Superking Manufacturers (Tyre) Pvt Ltd  Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+     7.5     Reaffirmed
Superking Manufacturers (Tyre) Pvt Ltd  Packing Credit*    CRISIL A4+     30      Assigned
* 100% interchageability between packing credit and foreign discounting bill purchase
Supreme Treon Pvt Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A2+     20      Reaffirmed
Supreme Treon Pvt Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A2+     90      Reaffirmed
T. ASOKAN                               BG                 CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
Umiya Mata Kadva Patidar Education &    Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4      50      Assigned
Samaj Seva Trust
Vishal Pipes Ltd                        BG                 CRISIL A3      115     Reaffirmed
Vishal Pipes Ltd                        LOC                CRISIL A3      155     Reaffirmed

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agrawal Power Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB      210     Reaffirmed
Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BBB     270     Reaffirmed
Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd             LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     150.2   Reaffirmed
Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     163.8   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL BB-     26.1    Assigned
Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Pvt Ltd     Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BB-     23.9    Assigned
                                        Limits
Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Pvt Ltd     LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     50      Assigned
A-One Foot Arts Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB+     60      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
A-One Foot Arts Pvt Ltd                 Proposed TL        CRISIL BB+     6.7     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB

A-One Foot Arts Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BB+     19.7    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
A-One Footwears Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB+     80      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
A-One Footwears Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BB+     5       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Aryacon Contractors and Engineers       CC                 CRISIL B+      60      Reaffirmed
Aryacon Contractors and Engineers       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      0.9     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Ashirwad Foundries Pvt Ltd              Overdraft          CRISIL BB-     40      Assigned
Atmiya Engineering and Plastics         CC                 CRISIL D       4       Reaffirmed
Atmiya Engineering and Plastics         LT Loan            CRISIL D       34.3    Reaffirmed
Atmiya Engineering and Plastics         WC TL              CRISIL D       51.7    Reaffirmed
Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd CC#                CRISIL BBB+    170     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A-
#Interchangeable with bank guarantee and letter of credit up to Rs 5.00 crore; and with working
capital demand loan, short-term loan, letter of credit, bank guarantee, and export credit up to
Rs 9.00 crore    
Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    300     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A-
Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    120     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL A-
B.L. Agro Oils Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BBB     3750    Reaffirmed
B.L. Agro Oils Ltd                      TL                 CRISIL BBB     890     Reaffirmed
Castron Technologies Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB      100     Reaffirmed
Charisma Goldwheels Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB-     60      Reaffirmed
Charisma Goldwheels Pvt Ltd             Inventory Funding  CRISIL BB-     80      Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Corum Hospitality                       CC                 CRISIL BB+     50      Reaffirmed
Corum Hospitality                       Corporate Mortgage CRISIL BB+     80      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan
Creamline Dairy Products Ltd            CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL A+      140     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A
Creamline Dairy Products Ltd            LT Loan            CRISIL A+      261.6   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A
Creamline Dairy Products Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A+      208.4   Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL A
D.N. Homes Pvt Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
D.N. Homes Pvt Ltd                      TL                 CRISIL BB-     144.7   Assigned
D.N. Homes Pvt Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     11.6    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
D.N. Homes Pvt Ltd                      Overdraft          CRISIL BB-     33.7    Assigned
East North Interconnection Co. Ltd      NCD                CRISIL AAA(SO) 9250    Reaffirmed
Fulzan Properties                       LT Loan            CRISIL D       75      Reaffirmed
Fulzan Properties                       LT Loan            CRISIL D       75      Reaffirmed
Green Woodcrafts Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
Green Woodcrafts Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      28.2    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Green Woodcrafts Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL B+      1.8     Reaffirmed
Hindustan Agro Products Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B+      80      Reaffirmed
Hindustan Agro Products Ltd             LT Loan            CRISIL B+      2.5     Reaffirmed
Hindustan Agro Products Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      4.4     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
IMS Mercantiles Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB      100     Reaffirmed
IMS Mercantiles Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      22.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Intertex Pvt Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL B       100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Janani International Pvt Ltd            Proposed TL        CRISIL B+      42      Reaffirmed
Jasch Industries Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BBB     160     Reaffirmed
Jasch Industries Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL BBB     34.1    Reaffirmed
Jasch Industries Ltd                    WC TL              CRISIL BBB     11.6    Reaffirmed
K.P. Chacko Gold Centre & Kids Jewel    CC                 CRISIL BB-     100     Reaffirmed
Kandoi Transport Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB      450     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA-     150     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd                WC Demand Loan@@   CRISIL AA-     250     Reaffirmed
@@Interchangeable with Rs 25 crore of bank overdraft facility, Rs 25 crore of export bill
discounting, Rs 25 crore of export invoice financing, and Rs 25 crore of pre-shipment financing
under export orders
Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd                WC Demand Loan#    CRISIL AA-     250     Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable with Rs 25 crore of bank overdraft facility, Rs 5 crore of import letter of
credit, Rs 5 crore of bonds and guarantees, Rs 5 crore of import invoice financing, Rs 25 crore
of export bill discounting, Rs 25 crore of pre-shipment financing under export letter of credit,
Rs 25 crore of export invoice financing, Rs 5 crore of import letter of credit, and Rs 25 crore
of pre-shipment financing under export orders
Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd                WC Demand Loan@    CRISIL AA-     150     Reaffirmed
@Interchangeable with Rs 15 crore of working capital demand loan, Rs 7.5 crore cash credit
facility, Rs 2 crore pre-shipment export packing credit in foreign currency, Rs 2 crore
post-shipment credit in foreign currency
Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd                WC Demand Loan^    CRISIL AA-     200     Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with Rs 20 crore of working capital demand loan, Rs 20 crore cash credit
facility, Rs 20 crore export packing credit, Rs 20 crore foreign bills purchased, Rs 20 crore
bill/invoice discounting, Rs 10 crore letter of credit usance/sight, Rs 10 crore letter of
undertaking for buyer's credit
Lavish Granito Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB      100     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Lavish Granito Pvt Ltd                  LT Loan            CRISIL BB      268     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Mahalakshmi Infraprojects Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BBB-    200     Assigned
Mittal Brothers Engineers and           CC                 CRISIL BB      55      Upgraded from
Contractors                                                                       CRISIL BB-
N. K. Sharma Enterprises Ltd            Overdraft          CRISIL D       100     Reaffirmed
NF Forgings Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BB-     320     Reaffirmed
Ocean Interiors Pvt Ltd                 Corporate Credit   CCR BBB+       -       Assigned
                                        Rating
Orient Color Art Printers Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL B       12.6    Reaffirmed
Orient Color Art Printers Pvt Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       18.7    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Orient Color Art Printers Pvt Ltd       TL                 CRISIL B       15      Reaffirmed
Parsvnath Developers Ltd                CC                 CRISIL D       889.6   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL C
Parsvnath Developers Ltd                LT Loan            CRISIL D       200     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL C
Parsvnath Developers Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       1410.4  Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL C
Patel Agri Export                       CC                 CRISIL BB-     30      Reaffirmed
Patel Agri Export                       TL                 CRISIL BB-     8       Reaffirmed
PNP Polymers Pvt Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL BBB     750     Assigned
PNP Polymers Pvt Ltd                    LOC$               CRISIL BBB     500     Assigned
$CC of Rs 10 crores as sublimit
PNP Polymers Pvt Ltd                    LOC*               CRISIL BBB     100     Assigned
*CC of Rs 2.5 crores as sublimit
PNP Polymers Pvt Ltd                    LOC#               CRISIL BBB     250     Assigned
#CC of Rs 4.75 crores as sublimit
R. Natarajan                            CC                 CRISIL B-      50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Reliance Industries Ltd                 FB Fac*            CRISIL AAA     499650  Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable between bank guarantee, letter of credit, export packing credit, and
post-shipment credit
Reliance Industries Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AAA     150000  Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Reliance Industries Ltd                 Rupee TL           CRISIL AAA     350     Reaffirmed
Reliance Industries Ltd                 NCD                CRISIL AAA     100000  Assigned
Reliance Industries Ltd                 NCDs               CRISIL AAA     100080  Reaffirmed
Sagar Auto Parts Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
Sagar Auto Parts Pvt Ltd                Proposed TL        CRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
Sagar Auto Parts Pvt Ltd                Rupee TL           CRISIL B+      19.2    Reaffirmed
Sagar Cotton Industries                 CC                 CRISIL B+      90      Reaffirmed
Saiom Developers Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BB      600     Assigned
Seven Seas Distillery Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB      250     Reaffirmed
Sharma International                    Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BB-     0.4     Assigned
                                        Limits
Sharma International                    LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     1.2     Assigned
Shree Naveen Silk Mills Pvt Ltd         Rupee TL           CRISIL BB-     26.3    Assigned
Shree Naveen Silk Mills Pvt Ltd         CC*                CRISIL BB-     40      Assigned
*Sublimit letter of credit Rs.1.5 crore
Shree Naveen Silk Mills Pvt Ltd         Proposed TL        CRISIL BB-     3.7     Assigned
Siechem Technologies Pvt Ltd            Proposed TL        CRISIL BBB+    300     Assigned
Siechem Technologies Pvt Ltd            Channel Financing  CRISIL BBB+    170     Assigned
Siechem Technologies Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BBB+    260     Assigned
St. Nicholas Cashew Exports             CC                 CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
St. Nicholas Cashew Exports             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sumo Biscuits Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
Sumo Biscuits Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      34      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sumo Biscuits Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL B+      147     Reaffirmed
Superking Manufacturers (Tyre) Pvt Ltd  CC                 CRISIL BB      10      Reaffirmed
Superking Manufacturers (Tyre) Pvt Ltd  Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BB      42.5    Assigned
                                        Limits
Supreme Treon Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL A-      600     Reaffirmed
Supreme Treon Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      109.2   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Supreme Treon Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL A-      1359.9  Reaffirmed
T. ASOKAN                               CC                 CRISIL B       50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
T. ASOKAN                               Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL B       40      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Umiya Mata Kadva Patidar Education &    Rupee TL           CRISIL B       42.5    Assigned
Samaj Seva Trust
Umiya Mata Kadva Patidar Education &    Overdraft          CRISIL B       17.5    Assigned
Samaj Seva Trust
Vishal Pipes Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL BBB-    530     Reaffirmed
Vishal Pipes Ltd                        Export Packing     CRISIL BBB-    50      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.