CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 1

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 30, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airco-Fin Tubes India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Amar Jewellers Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating Amaravathi Spinning Mills (Rajapalayam) LOC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A4 Amish Dairy And Foods Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Amit Buildwell Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Amrit Lal Naresh Kumar - Jind LOC CRISIL A4 110 Assigned Anmol Feed Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Anubhav Plast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Atlantic Shipping Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Balajee Mini Steels and Rerolling Pvt LOC CRISIL A3+ 23 Assigned Ltd Balar Synthetics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Assigned BE Gold Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Bhabani Pigments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 3 Reaffirmed Bhabani Pigments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Bhawani Saw Mill-Bangalore LOC CRISIL A4 41 Assigned Centrodorstroy India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 880 Assigned D. P. Jagtap and Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Desai and Company BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating DSP Merrill Lynch Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 550 Reaffirmed DSP Merrill Lynch Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Dynamic Mega Mart Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Dynatech Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Dynatech Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Echjay Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Fedders Electric And Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Issuer Not Cooperating Fedders Electric And Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 810 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Issuer Not Cooperating Fishfa Glass Centre LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Girdharilal Manoharlal Glass Works No.2 Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 22.5 Reassigned Gloster Cables Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Gloster Cables Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 400 Assigned Goldstab Organics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 15 Reaffirmed Goldstab Organics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 65 Reaffirmed Gupta Enterprises (Delhi) BG CRISIL A4+ 135 Reaffirmed H S Oberoi Buildtech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 150 Assigned Suspension Revoked HRS Process Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed HRS Process Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Hycount Plastics and Chemicals BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Hillwood Furniture Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 350 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Hillwood Furniture Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Non-FBL* CRISIL A1+ 195000 Reaffirmed *Fund-based and non-fund-based facilities are fully interchangeable Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 280000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ITA Lake Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40.3 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating J. J. Expo-Impo Foreign CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase J. J. Expo-Impo Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed J. J. Expo-Impo Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 71 Reaffirmed Jai Ganesh Ispat and Ferro Alloys Pvt BG CRISIL A3+ 11.8 Assigned Ltd Jai Hanuman Agrotech Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 1.8 Assigned Jaymala Spintex Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 24 Assigned Jeans Knit Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL A2+ 600 Reaffirmed Jeans Knit Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 2000 Reaffirmed Credit Kannappan Alloy and Steel Company Pvt Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Kashi Vishwanath Textile Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 7 Assigned Kashi Vishwanath Textile Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 53.1 Assigned Loan Fac Ktex NonWovens Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 21.9 Reaffirmed Lakhi Timber Traders Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Lovely Offset Printers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Lovely Offset Printers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 25 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Lovely Offset Printers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ M/s. Raj Construction Co BG CRISIL A3 220 Reaffirmed Madura Industrial Textiles Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 720 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Maithan Alloys Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 4040 Assigned Maithan Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 350 Assigned Malhotra Electronics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Assigned MAS Financial Services Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Series I MAS Financial Services Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 750 Reaffirmed Series I Mohini Organics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Reaffirmed Mohini Organics Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A3 45 Reaffirmed Mohini Organics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 4 Reaffirmed Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Forward$**@ $**@ Foreign exchange forward has a notional value of Rs 250 crore Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd LOC^*** CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed ^*** Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd LOC$* CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed $* Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee, Forward Limit Narmada Drinks Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A2 40 Assigned Navpad Steel Centre LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Nirmiti Precision Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Nirmiti Precision Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 13 Assigned Nirmiti Precision Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Nirmiti Precision Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Novasys Greenergy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Omax Cotspin Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 55 Assigned Omfa Rubbers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Ovobel Foods Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Discounting Ovobel Foods Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 17 Reaffirmed Panacea Exim Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Credit Polyhose India (Rubber) Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed Power Tech Industrial Services BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Prabh Dayal Om Parkash Infrastructure LOC & BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Prabha Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned Premier Polyfilm Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 130 Reaffirmed PRO Knits Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned Purecotz Eco Life Styles Pvt Ltd LOC # CRISIL A3 5 Assigned #Interchangeable with Forward Contract Limit upto Rs. 0.20 crore Purecotz Eco Life Styles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Purecotz Eco Life Styles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Rajasthan Antibiotics Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 4.2 Assigned Forward Rajasthan Antibiotics Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 300 Assigned Ramdev Food Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 15.2 Reaffirmed Rasandik Auto Components Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Rasandik Auto Components Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Resonance Specialties Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Resonance Specialties Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Rikhabchand Sohanlall Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Ruby International Traders BG CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Sampoorna Feeds Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 150 Assigned Satkartar Electricals And Electronics Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Pvt Ltd Saurabh (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1561 Reaffirmed Saurabh (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 99 Reaffirmed Savera Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 40.3 Reaffirmed Seaport Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sebros Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A3+ 30 Assigned * 100% interchangeable with letter of credit Sebros Industries Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned Singh Hindustan Marine Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Assigned SMC Power Generation Ltd BG CRISIL A3 37.5 Reaffirmed SMC Power Generation Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 237.5 Reaffirmed Soni Tractors BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Southern Cashew Exporters Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 400 Assigned Foreign Currency Sri Paguntaswamy Cotton Ginning Factory Overdraft CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Sri Ram Cables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 450 Assigned Stove Kraft Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Assigned Stove Kraft Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned T. P. Constructions Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Loan Fac T. P. Constructions Overdraft CRISIL A4 30.5 Assigned T. P. Constructions BG CRISIL A4 8.6 Assigned Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Thandekkattu Varkey Kunhu Benoy BG CRISIL A4 12 Assigned The Supreme Industries Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 920 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit The Supreme Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 7358 Reaffirmed Venkatesh Jewellers BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Venkatesh Jewellers Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Vensa Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 300 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Vidyut Urja Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4+ 34.8 Assigned Vidyut Urja Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 9 Assigned Vijayalakshmi Grocers Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Loan Fac VPR Constructions-Hyderabad LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned VPR Constructions-Hyderabad BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Vritti Solutions Ltd BG CRISIL A3 7.5 Assigned Whistle Media Network Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Loan Fac Zeco Aircon Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 150 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adhi Mangala Fabric Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 39 Assigned Loan Fac Adhi Mangala Fabric CC CRISIL B+ 36 Assigned Adhi Mangala Fabric LT Loan CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Adhik Resort India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Ahuja Synfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 450 Reaffirmed Ahuja Synfab Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 157.5 Reaffirmed Ahuja Synfab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 99.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ahuja Synfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 143 Assigned Airco-Fin Tubes India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Airco-Fin Tubes India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 11 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Amar Jewellers Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 700 Reaffirmed Amaravathi Spinning Mills (Rajapalayam) BG CRISIL D 5.3 Downgraded Amaravathi Spinning Mills (Rajapalayam) CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B- Issuer Not Cooperating Amaravathi Spinning Mills (Rajapalayam) Export Packing CRISIL D 5 Downgraded Pvt Ltd Credit from CRISIL B- Amaravathi Spinning Mills (Rajapalayam) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 19 Downgraded Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Amish Dairy And Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 57.5 Assigned Amish Dairy And Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned Limits Amit Buildwell Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Amrit Lal Naresh Kumar - Jind CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned Anmol Feed Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Anubhav Plast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned Ashok Auto Sales Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Limits Ashok Auto Sales Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned Ashok Auto Sales Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB- 770 Assigned Atlantic Shipping Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Atlantic Shipping Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Atlantic Shipping Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed Bal Kishan Om Prakash Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Bal Kishan Om Prakash CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Bal Kishan Om Prakash Proposed Inventory CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Funding Balajee Mini Steels and Rerolling Pvt CC CRISIL BBB 177 Assigned Ltd Balar Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned Balmukund Sponge and Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 167 Assigned Balmukund Sponge and Iron Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 33 Assigned BE Gold Pvt Ltd Bill Pur - Disc FacCRISIL BB+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL Bestovo Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 67 Assigned Bestovo Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned Bestovo Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 18 Assigned Bhabani Pigments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 175 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Bhabani Pigments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 5.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Pvt CC Withdrawal 2000 Reaffirmed Ltd Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Pvt Foreign Exchange Withdrawal 280 Reaffirmed Ltd Forward Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Pvt LOC* Withdrawal 4500 Reaffirmed Ltd *Includes sublimit of Rs.150 Cr of Letter of Credit (Capex) and Rs. 10 Cr of Bank Guarantee limits Bhawani Saw Mill-Bangalore Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 34 Assigned Loan Fac Bhawani Saw Mill-Bangalore CC CRISIL B+ 8 Assigned Bihani Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5.2 Assigned Loan Fac Bihani Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Assigned Bihani Agro Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 4.8 Assigned Blackstone Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 89.9 Reaffirmed Bodhisatva Charitable Trust TL CRISIL BB+ 250 Assigned British Biologicals CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating C R Commtrade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned C R Commtrade Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Credit Cancer And Allied Ailments Research Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1000 Assigned Foundation Loan Fac Centrodorstroy India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 450 Assigned D. P. Jagtap and Co. CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Daulat Flour Mill CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Daulat Flour Mill Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Deccan Extrusions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Della Adventure And Resorts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Della Adventure And Resorts Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 1080 Assigned Desai and Company CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Desai and Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Desai and Company TL CRISIL BB 2 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Dynamic Mega Mart Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Downgraded from CRISIL BB/Stable Dynatech Industries Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL B 67.5 Assigned Echjay Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 85 Reaffirmed Echjay Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 180 Reaffirmed Energized Solutions India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Energized Solutions India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Energized Solutions India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 138 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Fedders Electric And Engineering Ltd Proposed TL - 300 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Fedders Electric And Engineering Ltd LT Loan - 1400 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Fedders Electric And Engineering Ltd WC Demand Loan - 150 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Fedders Electric And Engineering Ltd CC - 2000 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Fedders Electric And Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Fedders Electric And Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL BBB- 4865 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Fedders Electric And Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 2450 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Fedders Electric And Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL BBB- 3425 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Fishfa Glass Centre CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Fishfa Glass Centre Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Loan Fac Future Mobile LLP CC CRISIL BB 750 Assigned Gangetic Hotels Pvt Ltd TL Withdrawal 1400 Withdrawal Gilpin Tours and Travel Management CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Gilpin Tours and Travel Management TL CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Girdharilal Manoharlal Glass Works No.2 CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Girdharilal Manoharlal Glass Works No.2 Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Girdharilal Manoharlal Glass Works No.2 TL CRISIL B+ 62.7 Reaffirmed Glastronix CC CRISIL BBB- 34 Reaffirmed Glastronix Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 56 Reaffirmed Credit Gloster Cables Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Assigned Gloster Cables Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 4.3 Assigned Loan Fac Gloster Cables Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 132.9 Assigned Gloster Cables Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 322.8 Assigned Goldstab Organics Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 73 Reaffirmed * Entirely interchangeable with non-fund based facilities Goldstab Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Goldstab Organics Pvt Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL BBB+ 47 Reaffirmed Gupta Enterprises (Delhi) Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed against term deposits H S Oberoi Buildtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 43 Assigned Suspension Revoked H S Oberoi Buildtech Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL B+ 2 Assigned Suspension Revoked Haryana Steel Mongers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 350 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Haryana Steel Mongers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Healthplus Research And Medicentre LLP LT Loan CRISIL B 400 Assigned Hillwood Furniture Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B HK Ennterprises-Delhi CC CRISIL B 200 Assigned HRS Process Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 87.5 Reaffirmed HRS Process Systems Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed HRS Process Systems Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 12.5 Reaffirmed Credit Hycount Plastics and Chemicals TL CRISIL B+ 11.3 Assigned Hycount Plastics and Chemicals Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 9.5 Assigned Credit Hycount Plastics and Chemicals CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Image Infotainment Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Image Infotainment Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 75.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Image Infotainment Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 14.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Indian Oil Corporation Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AAA 263000 Reaffirmed *Fund-based and non-fund-based facilities are fully interchangeable Indian Oil Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Indian School of Business LT Loan CRISIL AA- 1400 Upgraded from CRISIL A Indian School of Business Overdraft CRISIL AA- 600 Upgraded from CRISIL A ITA Lake Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 115 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating ITA Lake Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 154.7 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating J. J. Expo-Impo Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 1.4 Reaffirmed J.G.Chemicals Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ J.G.Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Jai Ganesh Ispat and Ferro Alloys Pvt Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB 0.7 Assigned Ltd Limits Jai Ganesh Ispat and Ferro Alloys Pvt Channel Financing CRISIL BBB 155 Assigned Ltd Jai Ganesh Ispat and Ferro Alloys Pvt CC CRISIL BBB 82.5 Assigned Ltd Jai Hanuman Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 36.2 Assigned Jai Hanuman Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 15 Assigned Jaymala Spintex Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 161 Assigned Jaymala Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Jeans Knit Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed Credit Kamarajar Port Ltd TFB* CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed *Non-convertible tax-free infrastructure bonds Kannappan Alloy and Steel Company Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Ltd Kannappan Alloy and Steel Company Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Kashi Vishwanath Textile Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Assigned Kashi Vishwanath Textile Mill Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 109.3 Assigned Kolar Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 140 Assigned Kolar Paper Mills Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 360 Assigned Ktex NonWovens Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 238.1 Reaffirmed Ktex NonWovens Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Kumar Jewellers CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Kumar Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Lakhi Timber Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Lakhi Timber Traders Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Lovely Offset Printers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 190 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Lovely Offset Printers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 23 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Lovely Offset Printers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 67.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ M C Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned M/s. Raj Construction Co CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed M/s. Raj Construction Co TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Madura Industrial Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 900 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Madura Industrial Textiles Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 880 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ MAF Clothing Pvt Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 330 Reaffirmed Mahesh Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Mahesh Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL D 600 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Mahesh Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 600 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Mahesh Timber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Mahesh Timber Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 1620 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Maithan Alloys Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 390 Assigned Maithan Alloys Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA- 320 Assigned Maithan Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 900 Assigned Makrania Oil Mill CC CRISIL B- 60 Assigned Malhotra Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Master Chain Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Maurya Printers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Assigned Metro Emporium LLP LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 243.2 Assigned Mohini Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Mohini Organics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 18.5 Reaffirmed Mohini Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mothers Pet Kindergarten Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Foreign Bill Purchase Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd CC** CRISIL AA 300 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Export Packing Credit, Foreign Bill Purchase, Foreign Bill Discounting Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd CC*** CRISIL AA 400 Reaffirmed *** Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Foreign Bill Discounting Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd CC$ CRISIL AA 400 Reaffirmed $ Interchangeable with Foreign Bill Discounting, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd CC& CRISIL AA 650 Reaffirmed & Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Usance Letter of Credit Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Overdraft^* CRISIL AA 450 Reaffirmed ^* Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Overdraft^** CRISIL AA 800 Reaffirmed ^** Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Export Bill Discounting Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 100 Assigned Loan Fac Motorcraft Sales Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 170 Assigned Fac Motorcraft Sales Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned N. Prakash Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8.5 Assigned Loan Fac N. Prakash LT Loan CRISIL B+ 41.5 Assigned N. Prakash Overdraft CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Nagpur Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 108 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nagpur Estates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 32 Reaffirmed Narmada Drinks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned Narmada Drinks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned Loan Fac Navpad Steel Centre Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Nepzpack Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Nepzpack Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 37.5 Assigned Nepzpack Industries Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL B+ 17.5 Assigned Nepzpack Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned New Asian Infrastructure Development TL CRISIL B+ 250 Assigned Pvt Ltd Nidhi Engicon India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.2 Assigned Loan Fac Nidhi Engicon India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Nidhi Engicon India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 9.8 Assigned Nirmiti Precision Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 282 Assigned Nirmiti Precision Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Assigned Nirmiti Precision Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Nokha Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Nokha Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 140 Assigned Nokha Cold Store Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Nokha Timber Store CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Novasys Greenergy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 14 Assigned Loan Fac Novasys Greenergy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Novasys Greenergy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL B 106 Assigned Novasys Greenergy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Assigned Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd External CRISIL AAA 16575 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL AAA 15750 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 32000 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 24045 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 35000 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 35000 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 22000 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 22000 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 13500 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 92 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 2750 Reaffirmed Omax Cotspin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1100 Assigned Issuer Not Cooperating Omax Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Assigned Omax Cotspin Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 100 Assigned Omfa Rubbers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Omfa Rubbers Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Omfa Rubbers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Paras Seeds Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Polyhose India (Rubber) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Power Tech Industrial Services LT Loan CRISIL BB- 7 Assigned Power Tech Industrial Services CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned PPS Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB PPS Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB+ 300 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BBB Prabh Dayal Om Parkash Infrastructure CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Prabh Dayal Om Parkash Infrastructure TL CRISIL BBB- 68.6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Prabha Construction Co. CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Premier Polyfilm Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Premier Polyfilm Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 119.4 Reaffirmed Premier Polyfilm Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PRO Knits Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Purecotz Eco Life Styles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Loan Fac Purecotz Eco Life Styles Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 52.5 Assigned Credit * *Interchangeable with Cash Credit upto Rs 1.05 crore, Bill Discounting/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency upto Rs 1.5 crores Purecotz Eco Life Styles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Purecotz Eco Life Styles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 199.3 Reaffirmed Purecotz Eco Life Styles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 125.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rabia Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 78.9 Reaffirmed Rajashri Foods Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 6 Reaffirmed Rajashri Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Rajashri Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 178.7 Reaffirmed Rajashri Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rajasthan Antibiotics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 340 Assigned Rajasthan Antibiotics Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 105.8 Assigned Ramdev Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 750 Reaffirmed Ramdev Food Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 670.3 Reaffirmed Rasandik Auto Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Rasandik Auto Components Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 199.3 Reaffirmed Rasandik Auto Components Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 125.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ravi Vinyls (India) Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Resonance Specialties Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Resonance Specialties Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Rikhabchand Sohanlall Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Ruby International Traders Export Packing CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Credit S.D. Auto Engineering Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Assigned S.D. Auto Engineering Works Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned Sai Point Bikes And Cars Drop Line CRISIL B 120 Assigned Overdraft Fac Sakuma Exports Ltd FB Fac CRISIL BBB+ 1550 Reaffirmed Sakuma Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1450 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sampoorna Feeds Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Sampoorna Feeds TL CRISIL BBB- 175 Assigned Sampoorna Feeds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Assigned Loan Fac Sampoorna Feeds CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned Sanchary Marine Products & Transporters CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sanchary Marine Products & Transporters TL CRISIL B 80 Assigned Pvt Ltd Satkartar Electricals And Electronics Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Pvt Ltd Fac Savera Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Savera Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Savera Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 197.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Seaport Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Seaport Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sebros Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 10 Assigned Loan Fac Sebros Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned Shakumbhri Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 49 Assigned Shakumbhri Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 7 Assigned Shree Mahaveerji Polyfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Shree Mahaveerji Polyfab Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Shree Mahaveerji Polyfab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Puran Chandra Gupta Smarak Trust Rupee TL CRISIL A- 270 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Siddhanath Sugar Mills Ltd Pledge Loan CRISIL B+ 750 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Siddhanath Sugar Mills Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Siddhanath Sugar Mills Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 450 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Siddhanath Sugar Mills Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 400 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Singh Hindustan Marine Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12.5 Assigned Loan Fac Singh Hindustan Marine Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Singla Cables CC CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned SMC Power Generation Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 800 Reaffirmed SMC Power Generation Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1045 Reaffirmed Sobisco Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 240 Assigned Soni Tractors Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 38 Assigned Soni Tractors LT Loan CRISIL B 39 Assigned Soni Tractors Channel Financing CRISIL B 8 Assigned Soni Tractors CC CRISIL B 5 Assigned Southern Cashew Exporters CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Southern Cashew Exporters Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Discounting SR Foils and Tissue Ltd CC CRISIL D 1550 Reaffirmed SR Foils and Tissue Ltd LOC CRISIL D 1200 Reaffirmed SR Foils and Tissue Ltd TL CRISIL D 760 Reaffirmed Sri Paguntaswamy Cotton Ginning Factory Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B 20 Assigned Fac Sri Ram Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 270 Assigned Sri Sai Srinivasa Agro Tech Industries CC CRISIL B 22 Assigned Sri Sai Srinivasa Agro Tech Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 38 Assigned Loan Fac SRS Thermax Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed SRS Thermax Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Stove Kraft Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BB 147 Assigned Stove Kraft Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 553 Assigned Stove Kraft Pvt Ltd External CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Commercial Borrowings Stove Kraft Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 125 Assigned Studds Accessories Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 180 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A- Issuer Not Cooperating Sundar Steel Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Loan Fac Superior Drinks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned Superior Drinks Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 155 Assigned Superior Drinks Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 650 Assigned Superior Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 365 Assigned Suriya Spinning Mills TL CRISIL BBB- 17.7 Assigned Suriya Spinning Mills CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Assigned Suriya Spinning Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 22.3 Assigned Loan Fac Synergy Shakthi Renewable Energy Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Withdrawal Synergy Shakthi Renewable Energy Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 46.9 Withdrawal Synergy Shakthi Renewable Energy Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 181.3 Withdrawal Synergy Shakthi Renewable Energy Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 61.8 Withdrawal Loan Fac T. P. Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 4.9 Assigned Loan Fac T. P. Constructions LT Loan CRISIL C 3.6 Assigned Tapti Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Tapti Agro Industries TL CRISIL B 135 Assigned Tarapur Transformers Ltd BG CRISIL D 130 Reaffirmed Tarapur Transformers Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Reaffirmed Tarapur Transformers Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Tarapur Transformers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 142.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tarapur Transformers Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 20000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed Thakkarsons Roll Forming Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- - Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Thakkarsons Roll Forming Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL BB- - Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Thandekkattu Varkey Kunhu Benoy Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 34 Assigned Loan Fac Thandekkattu Varkey Kunhu Benoy CC CRISIL B 54 Assigned The Supreme Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA 2500 Reaffirmed The Supreme Industries Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AA 650 Reaffirmed Triguna Agritech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 150 Assigned Loan Fac Udaipur Beverages Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Assigned Unique Infraspace Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 350 Reaffirmed USM Healthcare CC CRISIL B+ 0.8 Assigned USM Healthcare LT Loan CRISIL B+ 89.2 Assigned Vamona Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 2000 Withdrawal Vensa Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Vidyut Urja Equipments Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB 36.2 Assigned Overdraft Fac Vijay Deep Hotels Pvt Limite LT Loan CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Vijay Deep Hotels Pvt Limite Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Vijayalakshmi Grocers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Assigned Loan Fac VPR Constructions-Hyderabad Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Loan Fac VPR Constructions-Hyderabad CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Vritti Solutions Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 58.5 Assigned Vritti Solutions Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Whistle Media Network Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 350 Assigned Whistle Media Network Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 100 Assigned Zeco Aircon Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Zeco Aircon Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 70 Assigned Zeco Aircon Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 450 Assigned 3i Infotech Ltd TL CRISIL BB 4515.6 Upgraded from CRISIL D 3i Infotech Ltd CP CRISIL D 1000 Withdrawal -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 