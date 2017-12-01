FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 1
December 1, 2017 / 6:49 AM / 2 days ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 1

Reuters Staff

62 Min Read

    Dec 1 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 30, 2017.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Airco-Fin Tubes India Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A4      4       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Amar Jewellers Ltd                      Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     70      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd                                                                           from CRISIL A4
Issuer Not Cooperating
Amaravathi Spinning Mills (Rajapalayam) LOC                CRISIL D       20      Downgraded
Pvt Ltd                                                                           from CRISIL A4
Amish Dairy And Foods Pvt Ltd           Overdraft          CRISIL A4      10      Assigned
Amit Buildwell Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4+     100     Assigned
Amrit Lal Naresh Kumar - Jind           LOC                CRISIL A4      110     Assigned
Anmol Feed Pvt Ltd                      LOC                CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
Anubhav Plast Pvt Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A4      15      Assigned
Atlantic Shipping Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Balajee Mini Steels and Rerolling Pvt   LOC                CRISIL A3+     23      Assigned
Ltd
Balar Synthetics Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A3      1       Assigned
BE Gold Pvt Ltd                         LOC                CRISIL A4+     450     Reaffirmed
Bhabani Pigments Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A2+     3       Reaffirmed
Bhabani Pigments Pvt Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A2+     30      Reaffirmed
Bhawani Saw Mill-Bangalore              LOC                CRISIL A4      41      Assigned
Centrodorstroy India Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A2      880     Assigned
D. P. Jagtap and Co.                    BG                 CRISIL A4+     100     Assigned
Desai and Company                       BG                 CRISIL A4+     8       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
DSP Merrill Lynch Ltd                   ST Bk Fac          CRISIL A1+     550     Reaffirmed
DSP Merrill Lynch Ltd                   CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     1000    Reaffirmed
Dynamic Mega Mart Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A4      20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Dynatech Industries Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Assigned
Dynatech Industries Pvt Ltd             LOC                CRISIL A4      10      Assigned
Echjay Industries Pvt Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A1+     10      Reaffirmed
Fedders Electric And Engineering Ltd    BG                 CRISIL A4+     400     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A3
Issuer Not Cooperating
Fedders Electric And Engineering Ltd    LOC                CRISIL A4+     810     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A3
Issuer Not Cooperating
Fishfa Glass Centre                     LOC                CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
Girdharilal Manoharlal Glass Works No.2 Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4      22.5    Reassigned
Gloster Cables Ltd                      BG                 CRISIL A3      100     Assigned
Gloster Cables Ltd                      LOC                CRISIL A3      400     Assigned
Goldstab Organics Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A2      15      Reaffirmed
Goldstab Organics Pvt Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A2      65      Reaffirmed
Gupta Enterprises (Delhi)               BG                 CRISIL A4+     135     Reaffirmed
H S Oberoi Buildtech Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4      150     Assigned
Suspension Revoked
HRS Process Systems Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A3+     100     Reaffirmed
HRS Process Systems Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A3+     50      Reaffirmed
Hycount Plastics and Chemicals          BG                 CRISIL A4      20      Assigned
Hillwood Furniture Pvt Ltd              LOC                CRISIL D       350     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A4
Hillwood Furniture Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL D       5       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A4
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd              Non-FBL*           CRISIL A1+     195000  Reaffirmed
*Fund-based and non-fund-based facilities are fully interchangeable
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd              Proposed NFBL      CRISIL A1+     70000   Reaffirmed
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd              Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A1+     280000  Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
ITA Lake Ceramic Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4+     40.3    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
J. J. Expo-Impo                         Foreign            CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Bill
                                        Purchase
J. J. Expo-Impo                         Import LOC Limit   CRISIL A4+     6       Reaffirmed
J. J. Expo-Impo                         Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     71      Reaffirmed
Jai Ganesh Ispat and Ferro Alloys Pvt   BG                 CRISIL A3+     11.8    Assigned
Ltd
Jai Hanuman Agrotech Pvt Ltd            Overdraft          CRISIL A4      1.8     Assigned
Jaymala Spintex Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A4+     24      Assigned
Jeans Knit Pvt Ltd                      Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL A2+     600     Reaffirmed
Jeans Knit Pvt Ltd                      Export Packing     CRISIL A2+     2000    Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Kannappan Alloy and Steel Company Pvt   Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4+     60      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Kashi Vishwanath Textile Mill Pvt Ltd   BG                 CRISIL A3+     7       Assigned
Kashi Vishwanath Textile Mill Pvt Ltd   Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A3+     53.1    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Ktex NonWovens Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4      21.9    Reaffirmed
Lakhi Timber Traders Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A4      20      Assigned
Lovely Offset Printers Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A3      25      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
Lovely Offset Printers Pvt Ltd          LOC                CRISIL A3      25      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
Lovely Offset Printers Pvt Ltd          Packing Credit     CRISIL A3      100     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
M/s. Raj Construction Co                BG                 CRISIL A3      220     Reaffirmed
Madura Industrial Textiles Ltd          LOC                CRISIL A3+     720     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
Maithan Alloys Ltd                      LOC                CRISIL A1+     4040    Assigned
Maithan Alloys Ltd                      BG                 CRISIL A1+     350     Assigned

Malhotra Electronics Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A4+     300     Assigned
MAS Financial Services Ltd              CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     200     Reaffirmed
                                        Series I
MAS Financial Services Ltd              CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     750     Reaffirmed
                                        Series I
Mohini Organics Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A3      1       Reaffirmed
Mohini Organics Pvt Ltd                 Import LOC Limit   CRISIL A3      45      Reaffirmed
Mohini Organics Pvt Ltd                 Packing Credit     CRISIL A3      4       Reaffirmed
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd              Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A1+     50      Reaffirmed
                                        Forward$**@
$**@ Foreign exchange forward has a notional value of Rs 250 crore
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd              LOC^***            CRISIL A1+     500     Reaffirmed
^*** Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd              LOC$*              CRISIL A1+     500     Reaffirmed
$* Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee, Forward Limit
Narmada Drinks Pvt Ltd                  Overdraft          CRISIL A2      40      Assigned
Navpad Steel Centre                     LOC                CRISIL A4+     80      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Nirmiti Precision Pvt Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A4+     5       Assigned
Nirmiti Precision Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A4+     13      Assigned
Nirmiti Precision Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A4+     4       Reaffirmed
Nirmiti Precision Pvt Ltd               Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
Novasys Greenergy Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Omax Cotspin Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A3      55      Assigned
Omfa Rubbers Ltd                        BG                 CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Ovobel Foods Ltd                        Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4      80      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Ovobel Foods Ltd                        Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      17      Reaffirmed
Panacea Exim                            Export Packing     CRISIL A4+     60      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Polyhose India (Rubber) Pvt Ltd         Foreign LOC        CRISIL A2      150     Reaffirmed
Power Tech Industrial Services          BG                 CRISIL A4+     50      Assigned
Prabh Dayal Om Parkash Infrastructure   LOC & BG           CRISIL A3      40      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Prabha Construction Co.                 BG                 CRISIL A4+     110     Assigned
Premier Polyfilm Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A3      130     Reaffirmed
PRO Knits                               Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     200     Assigned
Purecotz Eco Life Styles Pvt Ltd        LOC #              CRISIL A3      5       Assigned
#Interchangeable with Forward Contract Limit upto Rs. 0.20 crore
Purecotz Eco Life Styles Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A3      10      Reaffirmed
Purecotz Eco Life Styles Pvt Ltd        LOC                CRISIL A3      10      Reaffirmed
Rajasthan Antibiotics Ltd               Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A3+     4.2     Assigned
                                        Forward
Rajasthan Antibiotics Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A3+     300     Assigned
Ramdev Food Products Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A3+     15.2    Reaffirmed
Rasandik Auto Components Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A3      10      Reaffirmed
Rasandik Auto Components Pvt Ltd        LOC                CRISIL A3      10      Reaffirmed
Resonance Specialties Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
Resonance Specialties Ltd               Proposed LOC       CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
Rikhabchand Sohanlall Ltd               Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL A4+     80      Reaffirmed
Ruby International Traders              BG                 CRISIL A4      60      Assigned
Sampoorna Feeds                         Bill Purchase      CRISIL A3      150     Assigned
Satkartar Electricals And Electronics   Proposed BG        CRISIL A4+     80      Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Saurabh (India) Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A3      1561    Reaffirmed
Saurabh (India) Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LOC       CRISIL A3      99      Reaffirmed
Savera Industries Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A3+     40.3    Reaffirmed
Seaport Logistics Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A3+     40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sebros Industries Pvt Ltd               Packing Credit*    CRISIL A3+     30      Assigned
* 100% interchangeable with letter of credit
Sebros Industries Pvt Ltd               Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A3+     10      Assigned
Singh Hindustan Marine Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A4+     17.5    Assigned
SMC Power Generation Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A3      37.5    Reaffirmed
SMC Power Generation Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A3      237.5   Reaffirmed
Soni Tractors                           BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Assigned
Southern Cashew Exporters               Packing Credit in  CRISIL A4      400     Assigned
                                        Foreign Currency
Sri Paguntaswamy Cotton Ginning Factory Overdraft          CRISIL A4      80      Assigned
Sri Ram Cables Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4+     450     Assigned
Stove Kraft Pvt Ltd                     LOC                CRISIL A4+     250     Assigned
Stove Kraft Pvt Ltd                     Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     100     Assigned
T. P. Constructions                     Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      50      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
T. P. Constructions                     Overdraft          CRISIL A4      30.5    Assigned
T. P. Constructions                     BG                 CRISIL A4      8.6     Assigned
Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd       CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     20000   Reaffirmed
Thandekkattu Varkey Kunhu Benoy         BG                 CRISIL A4      12      Assigned
The Supreme Industries Ltd              LOC*               CRISIL A1+     920     Reaffirmed
* Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit
The Supreme Industries Ltd              LOC & BG           CRISIL A1+     7358    Reaffirmed
Venkatesh Jewellers                     BG                 CRISIL A4+     70      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Venkatesh Jewellers                     Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4+     40      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Vensa Infrastructure Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A3+     300     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3
Vidyut Urja Equipments Pvt Ltd          Proposed NFBL      CRISIL A4+     34.8    Assigned
Vidyut Urja Equipments Pvt Ltd          Proposed BG        CRISIL A4+     9       Assigned
Vijayalakshmi Grocers Pvt Ltd           Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      80      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
VPR Constructions-Hyderabad             LOC                CRISIL A4+     5       Assigned
VPR Constructions-Hyderabad             BG                 CRISIL A4+     35      Assigned
Vritti Solutions Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A3      7.5     Assigned
Whistle Media Network Pvt Ltd           Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      30      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Zeco Aircon Ltd                         LOC & BG           CRISIL A2      150     Assigned

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adhi Mangala Fabric                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      39      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Adhi Mangala Fabric                     CC                 CRISIL B+      36      Assigned
Adhi Mangala Fabric                     LT Loan            CRISIL B+      25      Assigned
Adhik Resort India Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB-     70      Reaffirmed
Ahuja Synfab Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB      450     Reaffirmed
Ahuja Synfab Pvt Ltd                    LT Loan            CRISIL BB      157.5   Reaffirmed
Ahuja Synfab Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      99.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Ahuja Synfab Pvt Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL BB      143     Assigned
Airco-Fin Tubes India Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B+      45      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Airco-Fin Tubes India Pvt Ltd           LT Loan            CRISIL B+      11      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Amar Jewellers Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BB+     700     Reaffirmed
Amaravathi Spinning Mills (Rajapalayam) BG                 CRISIL D       5.3     Downgraded
Amaravathi Spinning Mills (Rajapalayam) CC                 CRISIL D       70      Downgraded
Pvt Ltd                                                                           from CRISIL B-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Amaravathi Spinning Mills (Rajapalayam) Export Packing     CRISIL D       5       Downgraded
Pvt Ltd                                 Credit                                    from CRISIL B-
Amaravathi Spinning Mills (Rajapalayam) Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       19      Downgraded
Pvt Ltd                                 Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B-
Amish Dairy And Foods Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL B+      57.5    Assigned
Amish Dairy And Foods Pvt Ltd           Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL B+      12.5    Assigned
                                        Limits
Amit Buildwell Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB      50      Assigned
Amrit Lal Naresh Kumar - Jind           CC                 CRISIL B       15      Assigned
Anmol Feed Pvt Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BB+     75      Reaffirmed
Anubhav Plast Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL B+      85      Assigned
Ashok Auto Sales Ltd                    Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BBB-    100     Assigned
                                        Limits
Ashok Auto Sales Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BBB-    300     Assigned
Ashok Auto Sales Ltd                    Channel Financing  CRISIL BBB-    770     Assigned
Atlantic Shipping Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB-     80      Reaffirmed
Atlantic Shipping Pvt Ltd               Overdraft          CRISIL BB-     10      Reaffirmed
Atlantic Shipping Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL BB-     130     Reaffirmed
Bal Kishan Om Prakash                   Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+      50      Assigned
Bal Kishan Om Prakash                   CC                 CRISIL B+      20      Assigned
Bal Kishan Om Prakash                   Proposed Inventory CRISIL B+      30      Assigned
                                        Funding
Balajee Mini Steels and Rerolling Pvt   CC                 CRISIL BBB     177     Assigned
Ltd
Balar Synthetics Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB-    250     Assigned
Balmukund Sponge and Iron Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL BBB     167     Assigned
Balmukund Sponge and Iron Pvt Ltd       LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     33      Assigned
BE Gold Pvt Ltd                         Bill Pur - Disc FacCRISIL BB+     150     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
Bestovo Foods Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL B       67      Assigned
Bestovo Foods Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL B       15      Assigned
Bestovo Foods Pvt Ltd                   Proposed TL        CRISIL B       18      Assigned
Bhabani Pigments Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL A-      175     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB+
Bhabani Pigments Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      5.4     Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BBB+
Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Pvt  CC                 Withdrawal     2000    Reaffirmed
Ltd
Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Pvt  Foreign Exchange   Withdrawal     280     Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     Forward
Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Pvt  LOC*               Withdrawal     4500    Reaffirmed
Ltd
*Includes sublimit of Rs.150 Cr of Letter of Credit (Capex) and Rs. 10 Cr of Bank Guarantee
limits
Bhawani Saw Mill-Bangalore              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      34      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Bhawani Saw Mill-Bangalore              CC                 CRISIL B+      8       Assigned
Bihani Agro Foods Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     5.2     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Bihani Agro Foods Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB-     140     Assigned
Bihani Agro Foods Pvt Ltd               LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     4.8     Assigned
Blackstone Logistics Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL D       89.9    Reaffirmed
Bodhisatva Charitable Trust             TL                 CRISIL BB+     250     Assigned
British Biologicals                     CC                 CRISIL BB+     150     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
C R Commtrade Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB      100     Assigned
C R Commtrade Pvt Ltd                   Export Packing     CRISIL BB      100     Assigned
                                        Credit
Cancer And Allied Ailments Research     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      1000    Assigned
Foundation                              Loan Fac
Centrodorstroy India Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BBB+    450     Assigned
D. P. Jagtap and Co.                    CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL BB      10      Assigned
Daulat Flour Mill                       CC                 CRISIL BB-     30      Assigned
Daulat Flour Mill                       Rupee TL           CRISIL BB-     30      Assigned
Deccan Extrusions Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B+      60      Assigned
Della Adventure And Resorts Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL BB      20      Assigned
Della Adventure And Resorts Pvt Ltd     Rupee TL           CRISIL BB      1080    Assigned
Desai and Company                       CC                 CRISIL BB      60      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Desai and Company                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      1.8     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Desai and Company                       TL                 CRISIL BB      2       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Dynamic Mega Mart Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B+      65      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB/Stable
Dynatech Industries Pvt Ltd             Open CC            CRISIL B       67.5    Assigned
Echjay Industries Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL AA-     85      Reaffirmed
Echjay Industries Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL AA-     180     Reaffirmed
Energized Solutions India Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL D       10      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Energized Solutions India Pvt Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       2       Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Energized Solutions India Pvt Ltd       TL                 CRISIL D       138     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Fedders Electric And Engineering Ltd    Proposed TL        -              300     Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Fedders Electric And Engineering Ltd    LT Loan            -              1400    Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Fedders Electric And Engineering Ltd    WC Demand Loan     -              150     Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Fedders Electric And Engineering Ltd    CC                 -              2000    Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Fedders Electric And Engineering Ltd    CC                 CRISIL BB+     100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Fedders Electric And Engineering Ltd    BG                 CRISIL BBB-    4865    Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Fedders Electric And Engineering Ltd    CC                 CRISIL BBB-    2450    Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Fedders Electric And Engineering Ltd    LOC                CRISIL BBB-    3425    Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Fishfa Glass Centre                     CC                 CRISIL BB      30      Reaffirmed
Fishfa Glass Centre                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      20      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Future Mobile LLP                       CC                 CRISIL BB      750     Assigned
Gangetic Hotels Pvt Ltd                 TL                 Withdrawal     1400    Withdrawal
Gilpin Tours and Travel Management      CC                 CRISIL BB+     50      Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd
Gilpin Tours and Travel Management      TL                 CRISIL BB+     100     Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd
Girdharilal Manoharlal Glass Works No.2 CC                 CRISIL B+      120     Reaffirmed
Girdharilal Manoharlal Glass Works No.2 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      4.8     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Girdharilal Manoharlal Glass Works No.2 TL                 CRISIL B+      62.7    Reaffirmed
Glastronix                              CC                 CRISIL BBB-    34      Reaffirmed
Glastronix                              Export Packing     CRISIL BBB-    56      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Gloster Cables Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BBB-    90      Assigned
Gloster Cables Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    4.3     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Gloster Cables Ltd                      TL                 CRISIL BBB-    132.9   Assigned
Gloster Cables Ltd                      WC Demand Loan     CRISIL BBB-    322.8   Assigned
Goldstab Organics Pvt Ltd               CC*                CRISIL BBB+    73      Reaffirmed
* Entirely interchangeable with non-fund based facilities
Goldstab Organics Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BBB+    100     Reaffirmed
Goldstab Organics Pvt Ltd               Non-FBL            CRISIL BBB+    47      Reaffirmed
Gupta Enterprises (Delhi)               Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BB      25      Reaffirmed
                                        against term
                                        deposits
H S Oberoi Buildtech Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL B+      43      Assigned
Suspension Revoked
H S Oberoi Buildtech Pvt Ltd            Proposed BG        CRISIL B+      2       Assigned
Suspension Revoked
Haryana Steel Mongers Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB-     350     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Haryana Steel Mongers Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     10      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL BB
Healthplus Research And Medicentre LLP  LT Loan            CRISIL B       400     Assigned
Hillwood Furniture Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL D       30      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
HK Ennterprises-Delhi                   CC                 CRISIL B       200     Assigned
HRS Process Systems Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB     87.5    Reaffirmed
HRS Process Systems Ltd                 Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB     10      Reaffirmed
HRS Process Systems Ltd                 Standby Line of    CRISIL BBB     12.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Hycount Plastics and Chemicals          TL                 CRISIL B+      11.3    Assigned
Hycount Plastics and Chemicals          Standby Line of    CRISIL B+      9.5     Assigned
                                        Credit
Hycount Plastics and Chemicals          CC                 CRISIL B+      75      Assigned
Image Infotainment Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB+     30      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Image Infotainment Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     75.9    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB
Image Infotainment Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BB+     14.1    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd              FB Fac*            CRISIL AAA     263000  Reaffirmed
*Fund-based and non-fund-based facilities are fully interchangeable
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd              NCD                CRISIL AAA     50000   Reaffirmed
Indian School of Business               LT Loan            CRISIL AA-     1400    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A
Indian School of Business               Overdraft          CRISIL AA-     600     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A
ITA Lake Ceramic Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB+     115     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
ITA Lake Ceramic Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BB+     154.7   Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
J. J. Expo-Impo                         Rupee TL           CRISIL BB-     1.4     Reaffirmed
J.G.Chemicals Pvt Ltd                   Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL BBB-    50      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
J.G.Chemicals Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BBB-    350     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Jai Ganesh Ispat and Ferro Alloys Pvt   Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BBB     0.7     Assigned
Ltd                                     Limits
Jai Ganesh Ispat and Ferro Alloys Pvt   Channel Financing  CRISIL BBB     155     Assigned
Ltd
Jai Ganesh Ispat and Ferro Alloys Pvt   CC                 CRISIL BBB     82.5    Assigned
Ltd
Jai Hanuman Agrotech Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL B-      36.2    Assigned
Jai Hanuman Agrotech Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL B-      15      Assigned
Jaymala Spintex Ltd                     TL                 CRISIL BB-     161     Assigned
Jaymala Spintex Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BB-     65      Assigned
Jeans Knit Pvt Ltd                      Export Packing     CRISIL A-      400     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Kamarajar Port Ltd                      TFB*               CRISIL AA      10000   Reaffirmed
*Non-convertible tax-free infrastructure bonds
Kannappan Alloy and Steel Company Pvt   CC                 CRISIL BB-     90      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Kannappan Alloy and Steel Company Pvt   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     65      Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     Loan Fac
Kashi Vishwanath Textile Mill Pvt Ltd   CC                 CRISIL BBB     70      Assigned
Kashi Vishwanath Textile Mill Pvt Ltd   LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     109.3   Assigned
Kolar Paper Mills Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BBB-    140     Assigned
Kolar Paper Mills Ltd                   Rupee TL           CRISIL BBB-    360     Assigned
Ktex NonWovens Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL B+      238.1   Reaffirmed
Ktex NonWovens Pvt Ltd                  WC Fac             CRISIL B+      60      Reaffirmed
Kumar Jewellers                         CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Assigned
Kumar Jewellers                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      50      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Lakhi Timber Traders Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL B       30      Assigned
Lakhi Timber Traders Pvt Ltd            Rupee TL           CRISIL BB-     25      Reaffirmed
Lovely Offset Printers Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BBB-    190     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Lovely Offset Printers Pvt Ltd          LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    23      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Lovely Offset Printers Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    67.2    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB+
M C Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL B+      120     Assigned
M/s. Raj Construction Co                CC                 CRISIL BBB-    10      Reaffirmed
M/s. Raj Construction Co                TL                 CRISIL BBB-    10      Reaffirmed
Madura Industrial Textiles Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BBB     900     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Madura Industrial Textiles Ltd          Rupee TL           CRISIL BBB     880     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
MAF Clothing Pvt                        Packing Credit     CRISIL BBB-    330     Reaffirmed
Mahesh Industries Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL D       120     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mahesh Industries Pvt Ltd               Foreign LOC        CRISIL D       600     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mahesh Timber Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL D       600     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mahesh Timber Pvt Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL D       200     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mahesh Timber Pvt Ltd                   Standby Line of    CRISIL D       1620    Downgraded
                                        Credit                                    from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Maithan Alloys Ltd                      TL                 CRISIL AA-     390     Assigned
Maithan Alloys Ltd                      CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA-     320     Assigned
Maithan Alloys Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL AA-     900     Assigned
Makrania Oil Mill                       CC                 CRISIL B-      60      Assigned
Malhotra Electronics Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB      80      Assigned
Master Chain Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BBB-    350     Reaffirmed
Maurya Printers Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B       90      Assigned
Metro Emporium LLP                      LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    243.2   Assigned
Mohini Organics Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB-    50      Reaffirmed
Mohini Organics Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    18.5    Reaffirmed
Mohini Organics Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    1.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Mothers Pet Kindergarten                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     75      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd              CC*                CRISIL AA      3000    Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Foreign
Bill Purchase
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd              CC**               CRISIL AA      300     Reaffirmed
** Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Export Packing Credit, Foreign Bill
Purchase, Foreign Bill Discounting
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd              CC***              CRISIL AA      400     Reaffirmed
*** Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency,
Foreign Bill Discounting
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd              CC$                CRISIL AA      400     Reaffirmed
$ Interchangeable with Foreign Bill Discounting, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd              CC&                CRISIL AA      650     Reaffirmed
& Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Usance Letter of Credit
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd              Overdraft^*        CRISIL AA      450     Reaffirmed
^* Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd              Overdraft^**       CRISIL AA      800     Reaffirmed
^** Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Export
Bill Discounting
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA      100     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Motorcraft Sales Pvt Ltd                Inventory Funding  CRISIL BBB-    170     Assigned
                                        Fac
Motorcraft Sales Pvt Ltd                WC Fac             CRISIL BBB-    10      Assigned
N. Prakash                              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      8.5     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
N. Prakash                              LT Loan            CRISIL B+      41.5    Assigned
N. Prakash                              Overdraft          CRISIL B+      10      Assigned
Nagpur Estates Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     108     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Nagpur Estates Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BB+     32      Reaffirmed
Narmada Drinks Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BBB     50      Assigned
Narmada Drinks Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     30      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Navpad Steel Centre                     Channel Financing  CRISIL BB-     80      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Nepzpack Industries Pvt Ltd             Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      30      Assigned
Nepzpack Industries Pvt Ltd             LT Loan            CRISIL B+      37.5    Assigned
Nepzpack Industries Pvt Ltd             Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL B+      17.5    Assigned
Nepzpack Industries Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B+      15      Assigned
New Asian Infrastructure Development    TL                 CRISIL B+      250     Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Nidhi Engicon India Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      0.2     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Nidhi Engicon India Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B+      40      Assigned
Nidhi Engicon India Pvt Ltd             LT Loan            CRISIL B+      9.8     Assigned
Nirmiti Precision Pvt Ltd               Rupee TL           CRISIL BB+     282     Assigned
Nirmiti Precision Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB+     140     Assigned
Nirmiti Precision Pvt Ltd               LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     30      Reaffirmed
Nokha Agrotech Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Assigned
Nokha Agrotech Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BB-     140     Assigned
Nokha Cold Store Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB      150     Assigned
Nokha Timber Store                      CC                 CRISIL BB+     80      Reaffirmed
Novasys Greenergy Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       14      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Novasys Greenergy Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B       30      Assigned
Novasys Greenergy Pvt Ltd               LT Bk Fac          CRISIL B       106     Assigned
Novasys Greenergy Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB      110     Assigned
Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd  CC                 CRISIL AAA     10000   Reaffirmed
Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd  External           CRISIL AAA     16575   Reaffirmed
                                        Commercial
                                        Borrowings
Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd  LOC & BG           CRISIL AAA     15750   Reaffirmed
Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd  LT Loan            CRISIL AAA     32000   Reaffirmed
Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AAA     24045   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd  NCD                CRISIL AAA     35000   Reaffirmed
Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd  NCD                CRISIL AAA     25000   Reaffirmed
Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd  NCD                CRISIL AAA     35000   Reaffirmed
Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd  NCD                CRISIL AAA     22000   Reaffirmed
Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd  NCD                CRISIL AAA     22000   Reaffirmed
Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd  NCD                CRISIL AAA     20000   Reaffirmed
Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd  NCD                CRISIL AAA     15000   Reaffirmed
Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd  Bond Programme     CRISIL AAA     13500   Reaffirmed
Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd  Bond Programme     CRISIL AAA     92      Reaffirmed
Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd  Bond Programme     CRISIL AAA     2750    Reaffirmed
Omax Cotspin Pvt Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL BBB-    1100    Assigned
Issuer Not Cooperating
Omax Cotspin Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BBB-    400     Assigned
Omax Cotspin Pvt Ltd                    Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL D       100     Assigned
Omfa Rubbers Ltd                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Omfa Rubbers Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL BB+     80      Reaffirmed
Omfa Rubbers Ltd                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Paras Seeds Corporation                 CC                 CRISIL BB-     100     Assigned
Polyhose India (Rubber) Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BBB+    300     Reaffirmed
Power Tech Industrial Services          LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     7       Assigned
Power Tech Industrial Services          CC                 CRISIL BB-     30      Assigned
PPS Motors Pvt Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BBB+    50      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
PPS Motors Pvt Ltd                      Inventory Funding  CRISIL BBB+    300     Upgraded from
                                        Fac                                       CRISIL BBB
Prabh Dayal Om Parkash Infrastructure   CC                 CRISIL BBB-    200     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Prabh Dayal Om Parkash Infrastructure   TL                 CRISIL BBB-    68.6    Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Prabha Construction Co.                 CC                 CRISIL BB+     40      Assigned
Premier Polyfilm Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BBB-    120     Reaffirmed
Premier Polyfilm Ltd                    LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    119.4   Reaffirmed
Premier Polyfilm Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    10.6    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
PRO Knits                               Bill Discounting   CRISIL BB      80      Assigned
Purecotz Eco Life Styles Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    50      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Purecotz Eco Life Styles Pvt Ltd        Export Packing     CRISIL BBB-    52.5    Assigned
                                        Credit *
*Interchangeable with Cash Credit upto Rs 1.05 crore, Bill Discounting/Packing Credit in Foreign
Currency upto Rs 1.5 crores
Purecotz Eco Life Styles Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BBB-    80      Reaffirmed
Purecotz Eco Life Styles Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL BBB-    199.3   Reaffirmed
Purecotz Eco Life Styles Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     Withdrawal     125.2   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Rabia Logistics Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL D       78.9    Reaffirmed
Rajashri Foods Pvt Ltd                  CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL B+      6       Reaffirmed
Rajashri Foods Pvt Ltd                  Foreign Currency TLCRISIL B+      5       Reaffirmed
Rajashri Foods Pvt Ltd                  LT Loan            CRISIL B+      178.7   Reaffirmed
Rajashri Foods Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      10.3    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Rajasthan Antibiotics Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BBB     340     Assigned
Rajasthan Antibiotics Ltd               LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     105.8   Assigned
Ramdev Food Products Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BBB     750     Reaffirmed
Ramdev Food Products Pvt Ltd            LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     670.3   Reaffirmed
Rasandik Auto Components Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BBB-    80      Reaffirmed
Rasandik Auto Components Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL BBB-    199.3   Reaffirmed
Rasandik Auto Components Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     Withdrawal     125.2   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Ravi Vinyls (India) Ltd                 Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL B+      120     Assigned
Resonance Specialties Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB-     30      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Resonance Specialties Ltd               Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB-     20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Rikhabchand Sohanlall Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB      35      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Ruby International Traders              Export Packing     CRISIL B+      150     Assigned
                                        Credit
S.D. Auto Engineering Works Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL BBB     80      Assigned
S.D. Auto Engineering Works Pvt Ltd     TL                 CRISIL BBB     20      Assigned
Sai Point Bikes And Cars                Drop Line          CRISIL B       120     Assigned
                                        Overdraft Fac
Sakuma Exports Ltd                      FB Fac             CRISIL BBB+    1550    Reaffirmed
Sakuma Exports Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    1450    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sampoorna Feeds                         Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BBB-    200     Assigned
Sampoorna Feeds                         TL                 CRISIL BBB-    175     Assigned
Sampoorna Feeds                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    5       Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Sampoorna Feeds                         CC                 CRISIL BBB-    250     Assigned
Sanchary Marine Products & Transporters CC                 CRISIL B       50      Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Sanchary Marine Products & Transporters TL                 CRISIL B       80      Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Satkartar Electricals And Electronics   Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB-     35      Assigned
Pvt Ltd                                 Fac
Savera Industries Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BBB     20      Reaffirmed
Savera Industries Ltd                   LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     100     Reaffirmed
Savera Industries Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     197.7   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Seaport Logistics Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BBB     90      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Seaport Logistics Pvt Ltd               LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sebros Industries Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     10      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Sebros Industries Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BBB     50      Assigned
Shakumbhri Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd     CC                 CRISIL BB-     49      Assigned
Shakumbhri Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd     LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     7       Assigned
Shree Mahaveerji Polyfab Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BB-     40      Reaffirmed
Shree Mahaveerji Polyfab Pvt Ltd        LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     90      Reaffirmed
Shree Mahaveerji Polyfab Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Shri Puran Chandra Gupta Smarak Trust   Rupee TL           CRISIL A-      270     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB+
Siddhanath Sugar Mills Ltd              Pledge Loan        CRISIL B+      750     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Siddhanath Sugar Mills Ltd              Rupee TL           CRISIL B+      100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Siddhanath Sugar Mills Ltd              TL                 CRISIL B+      450     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Siddhanath Sugar Mills Ltd              WC Demand Loan     CRISIL B+      400     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Singh Hindustan Marine Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      12.5    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Singh Hindustan Marine Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB      50      Assigned
Singla Cables                           CC                 CRISIL B+      140     Assigned
SMC Power Generation Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB-    800     Reaffirmed
SMC Power Generation Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BBB-    1045    Reaffirmed
Sobisco Foods Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BB      240     Assigned
Soni Tractors                           Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL B       38      Assigned
Soni Tractors                           LT Loan            CRISIL B       39      Assigned
Soni Tractors                           Channel Financing  CRISIL B       8       Assigned
Soni Tractors                           CC                 CRISIL B       5       Assigned
Southern Cashew Exporters               CC                 CRISIL B+      20      Assigned
Southern Cashew Exporters               Foreign Bill       CRISIL B+      50      Assigned
                                        Discounting
SR Foils and Tissue Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL D       1550    Reaffirmed
SR Foils and Tissue Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL D       1200    Reaffirmed
SR Foils and Tissue Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL D       760     Reaffirmed
Sri Paguntaswamy Cotton Ginning Factory Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B       20      Assigned
                                        Fac
Sri Ram Cables Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB      270     Assigned
Sri Sai Srinivasa Agro Tech Industries  CC                 CRISIL B       22      Assigned
Sri Sai Srinivasa Agro Tech Industries  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       38      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
SRS Thermax Ltd                         CC                 CRISIL B       20      Reaffirmed
SRS Thermax Ltd                         TL                 CRISIL B       50      Reaffirmed
Stove Kraft Pvt Ltd                     Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL BB      147     Assigned
Stove Kraft Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BB      553     Assigned
Stove Kraft Pvt Ltd                     External           CRISIL BB      45      Assigned
                                        Commercial
                                        Borrowings
Stove Kraft Pvt Ltd                     Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BB      125     Assigned
Studds Accessories Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    180     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL A-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sundar Steel Industries                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      200     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Superior Drinks Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB     150     Assigned
Superior Drinks Pvt Ltd                 Proposed TL        CRISIL BBB     155     Assigned
Superior Drinks Pvt Ltd                 Rupee TL           CRISIL BBB     650     Assigned
Superior Industries Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB      365     Assigned
Suriya Spinning Mills                   TL                 CRISIL BBB-    17.7    Assigned
Suriya Spinning Mills                   CC                 CRISIL BBB-    45      Assigned
Suriya Spinning Mills                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    22.3    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Synergy Shakthi Renewable Energy Ltd    CC                 CRISIL D       50      Withdrawal
Synergy Shakthi Renewable Energy Ltd    Funded Interest TL CRISIL D       46.9    Withdrawal
Synergy Shakthi Renewable Energy Ltd    LT Loan            CRISIL D       181.3   Withdrawal
Synergy Shakthi Renewable Energy Ltd    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       61.8    Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
T. P. Constructions                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL C       4.9     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
T. P. Constructions                     LT Loan            CRISIL C       3.6     Assigned
Tapti Agro Industries                   CC                 CRISIL B       10      Assigned
Tapti Agro Industries                   TL                 CRISIL B       135     Assigned
Tarapur Transformers Ltd                BG                 CRISIL D       130     Reaffirmed
Tarapur Transformers Ltd                CC                 CRISIL D       120     Reaffirmed
Tarapur Transformers Ltd                LOC                CRISIL D       50      Reaffirmed
Tarapur Transformers Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       142.5   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Tarapur Transformers Ltd                Rupee TL           CRISIL D       50      Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd       NCD                CRISIL AA      20000   Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd       Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AA      2000    Reaffirmed
Thakkarsons Roll Forming Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BB-     -       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Thakkarsons Roll Forming Pvt Ltd        LOC & BG           CRISIL BB-     -       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Thandekkattu Varkey Kunhu Benoy         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       34      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Thandekkattu Varkey Kunhu Benoy         CC                 CRISIL B       54      Assigned
The Supreme Industries Ltd              CC                 CRISIL AA      2500    Reaffirmed
The Supreme Industries Ltd              Overdraft          CRISIL AA      650     Reaffirmed
Triguna Agritech Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       150     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Udaipur Beverages Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BBB     120     Assigned
Unique Infraspace Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL BB      350     Reaffirmed
USM Healthcare                          CC                 CRISIL B+      0.8     Assigned
USM Healthcare                          LT Loan            CRISIL B+      89.2    Assigned
Vamona Developers Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL BBB-    2000    Withdrawal
Vensa Infrastructure Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB     150     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Vidyut Urja Equipments Pvt Ltd          Drop Line          CRISIL BB      36.2    Assigned
                                        Overdraft Fac
Vijay Deep Hotels Pvt Limite            LT Loan            CRISIL BB      50      Assigned
Vijay Deep Hotels Pvt Limite            Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BB      50      Assigned
Vijayalakshmi Grocers Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       100     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
VPR Constructions-Hyderabad             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     45      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
VPR Constructions-Hyderabad             CC                 CRISIL BB-     15      Assigned
Vritti Solutions Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL BBB-    58.5    Assigned
Vritti Solutions Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BBB-    20      Assigned
Whistle Media Network Pvt Ltd           Proposed TL        CRISIL B       350     Assigned
Whistle Media Network Pvt Ltd           Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B       100     Assigned
Zeco Aircon Ltd                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    20      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Zeco Aircon Ltd                         LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    70      Assigned
Zeco Aircon Ltd                         CC                 CRISIL BBB+    450     Assigned
3i Infotech Ltd                         TL                 CRISIL BB      4515.6  Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL D
3i Infotech Ltd                         CP                 CRISIL D       1000    Withdrawal

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

