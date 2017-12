CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 11

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 8, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ALP Aeroflex India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 ALP Aeroflex India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A3 ALP Aeroflex India Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 ALP Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ ALP Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ ALP Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ ALP Overseas Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 60 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A3+ Ardhendu Mondal BG CRISIL D 24.2 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Balaji Cellphone Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Assigned DCM Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 132.5 Reaffirmed DCM Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Fedders Electric And Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Hillwood Imports and Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Janalakshmi Financial Services Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A2+ 5000 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Kumaragiri Spinnerss Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 9.8 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Manappuram Finance Ltd CP$ CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed $ earlier Short Term Debt Mittal Processors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 60 Assigned Paramount Wires and Cables Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Paramount Wires and Cables Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned PRO Knits Packing Credit CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Pro-Arc Welding and Cutting Systems Pvt LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL A4 Pro-Arc Welding and Cutting Systems Pvt Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL A4 Rex Polyextrusion Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 170 Assigned Right Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed S. S. Enterprises - Mira Road Thane BG CRISIL A4 150 Assigned Schott Kaisha Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shah Coal Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed under LOC Shah Coal Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1400 Reaffirmed Sud-Chemie India Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with letter of credit limit up to Rs.5.0 Crs Sud-Chemie India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Sud-Chemie India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed T.C. Spinners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 $ T.C. Spinners Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 50 $ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ALP Aeroflex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- ALP Aeroflex India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- ALP Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB ALP Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB ALP Overseas Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB ALP Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 66.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Ardhendu Mondal Proposed BG CRISIL D 35.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Ardhendu Mondal Secured Overdraft CRISIL D 60 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB- Balaji Cellphone Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Assigned Clover Solar Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 145 Migrated from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating DCM Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 750 Reaffirmed DCM Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1360 Reaffirmed DCM Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 255.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac DCM Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1160.8 Reaffirmed Fedders Electric And Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL BB+ 810 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Fedders Electric And Engineering Ltd CC - 100 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Girias Investment Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 250 Migrated from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Hillwood Imports and Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B Janalakshmi Financial Services Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Janalakshmi Financial Services Ltd NCDs CRISIL BBB+ 2630 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Kumaragiri Spinnerss Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 185 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Kumaragiri Spinnerss Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 372 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Lucknow Optical and Surgical Co. CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Lucknow Optical and Surgical Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Loan Fac M. G. T. Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 400 Reaffirmed M. G. T. Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed M. G. T. Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Manappuram Finance Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 2500 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 25075 Reaffirmed Mittal Processors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 120 Assigned Loan Fac Mittal Processors Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB+ 300 Assigned Limits Mittal Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Assigned Nagarsheth Shipbreakers Line of Credit CRISIL B 850 Upgraded from CRISIL D Paramount Wires and Cables Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Pretty Jewellery Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Documentary Bills Purchase Pretty Jewellery Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Pretty Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 53 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Priyadarshini Constructions TL CRISIL B+ 90 Withdrawal PRO Knits Bill Discounting CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Pro-Arc Welding and Cutting Systems Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B+ Pro-Arc Welding and Cutting Systems Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Upgraded from Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Pro-Arc Welding and Cutting Systems Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B+ Ratan Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 59.5 Assigned Ratan Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 60.5 Assigned Renaissance Spaces Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 180 Withdrawal Loan Fac Rex Polyextrusion Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 44.5 Assigned Rex Polyextrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 450 Assigned Rex Polyextrusion Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 355.5 Assigned Right Construction CC CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB S. S. Enterprises - Mira Road Thane TL CRISIL B 100 Assigned S. S. Enterprises - Mira Road Thane Proposed BG CRISIL B 150 Assigned Schott Kaisha Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 210 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Schott Kaisha Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 43 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Schott Kaisha Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 797 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shah Coal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Siddhivinayak Poultry Breeding Farm and CC CRISIL BB- 75 Upgraded from Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CRISIL B+ Siddhivinayak Poultry Breeding Farm and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Siddhivinayak Poultry Breeding Farm and TL CRISIL BB- 52.5 Upgraded from Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CRISIL B+ Siddhivinayak Poultry Breeding Farm and Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 52.5 Upgraded from Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CRISIL B+ Sud-Chemie India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 570 Reaffirmed *Rs 20 crs Interchangeable with bank guarantee limit Sun India Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 98 Reaffirmed Sun India Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sun India Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 17 Reaffirmed T.C. Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 380 $ T.C. Spinners Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB- 40 $ T.C. Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 360.4 $ T.C. Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 69.6 $ T.C. Spinners Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BBB- 200 $ Yash Construction Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 73 Downgraded from CRISIL B Yash Construction Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)