CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 12

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 11, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd CP Programme* CRISIL A1+ 800 Assigned * Transferred to DHFL Vysya Housing Finance Ltd from Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd upon amalgamation of the latter with the former. The ratings on the instruments of the transferor company are, therefore, withdrawn and the same instruments are rated in the transferee company. DHFL Vysya Housing Finance Ltd has been subsequently renamed as Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd Cera Sanitaryware Ltd CP* CRISIL A1+ 30 Reaffirmed * Earlier Short term Debt (Including Commercial Paper) Deccan Mechanical and Chemical BG CRISIL A2+ 14.5 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Deccan Mechanical and Chemical LOC CRISIL A2+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Electronica Plastic Machines Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 4 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Electronica Plastic Machines Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A3 4 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Excel Craft Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Excel Craft Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Excel Craft Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Excel Craft Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Goldman Sachs India Securities Pvt Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Indwell Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 110 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ K. K. Nag Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ K. K. Nag Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5.25 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ N. K. Gade BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed National Bank For Agriculture and Rural CP CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Development National Bank For Agriculture and Rural One-Year CDs CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Development Programme Saboo Cylinders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Reaffirmed Sandvik Asia Pvt Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A1+ 206.3 Reaffirmed @Short-term limit and PCFC limit are interchangeable Sandvik Asia Pvt Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL A1+ 189.2 Reaffirmed #Buyer's credit fully interchangeable with packing credit Sarveshwar Foods Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 5 pgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sarveshwar Overseas Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Shahi Shipping Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Shor Shot India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Shor Shot India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed Shor Shot India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Credit Sri Chennakesava Constructions BG CRISIL A4 21 Reaffirmed TTK Prestige Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 60 Reaffirmed V-Guard Industries Ltd CP* CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed *Earlier STD (Including CP) Vicky Roadways BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Migrated from CRISIL A4+ Issuer not cooperating MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd FD Programme FAA- - Reaffirmed K. K. Nag Pvt Ltd FD FA- 0.855 Upgraded from National Bank For Agriculture and Rural FD Programme FAAA 100 Reaffirmed Development FB+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 38.06 Reaffirmed Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 38.06 Reaffirmed Ashwani Kumar and Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 6.2 Reaffirmed Ashwani Kumar and Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.21 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhandari Knit Exports CC CRISIL BB- 6.5 Reaffirmed Deccan Mechanical and Chemical CC CRISIL BBB+ 2.75 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Electronica Plastic Machines Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 4 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Excel Craft Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 3 Reaffirmed Excel Craft Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1.5 Reaffirmed Excel Craft Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 3 Reaffirmed Excel Craft Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1.5 Reaffirmed Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB+ 673.5 Reaffirmed Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 126.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+ 222 Assigned Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+ 375 Reaffirmed Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+ 225 Reaffirmed Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+ 225 Reaffirmed Indexone Infracon And Logistics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 35 Assigned Indwell Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Indwell Constructions Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB K. K. Nag Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 6.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ K. K. Nag Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 1.95 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB+ K. K. Nag Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 3.08 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ N. K. Gade CC CRISIL BB- 4.75 Reaffirmed National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Bonds CRISIL AAA 5000 Assigned Development National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Bonds CRISIL AAA 135000 Reaffirmed Development National Bank For Agriculture and Rural TFBs CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Development Nava Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.20 Crore NJT Finance Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Opera Global Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Credit Enhanced from Rs.10 Crore Polyhose India (Rubber) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 45 Reaffirmed Polyhose India (Rubber) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Saboo Cylinders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 13.5 Reaffirmed Sandvik Asia Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 125.8 Upgraded from CRISIL AA *Fully interchangeable with short-term loan Sarayu Cleangen Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Sarveshwar Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 pgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sarveshwar Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 14 pgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Sarveshwar Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sarveshwar Overseas Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sarveshwar Overseas Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BBB- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shahi Shipping Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL C Shahi Shipping Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL C Shor Shot India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 1.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shor Shot India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B 1.2 Downgraded Purchase from CRISIL B+ Shor Shot India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Shree Krishna Rice Mills CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Sri Chennakesava Constructions Overdraft CRISIL B 1 Reaffirmed Sri Chennakesava Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Superhouse Education Foundation CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 5 Reaffirmed Superhouse Education Foundation LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 28.02 Reaffirmed Superhouse Education Foundation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1.68 Reaffirmed Loan Fac TTK Prestige Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 90 Reaffirmed TTK Prestige Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vicky Roadways CC CRISIL BB- 8 Migrated from CRISIL B+ Issuer not cooperating -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 