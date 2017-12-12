FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 12
#Company News
December 12, 2017 / 7:16 AM / 2 days ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 12

Reuters Staff

15 Min Read

    Dec 12 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 11, 2017.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd              CP Programme*      CRISIL A1+     800     Assigned
* Transferred to DHFL Vysya Housing Finance Ltd from Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd upon
amalgamation of the latter with the former. The ratings on the instruments of the transferor
company are, therefore, withdrawn and the same instruments are rated in the transferee company.
DHFL Vysya Housing Finance Ltd has been subsequently renamed as Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd                   CP*                CRISIL A1+     30      Reaffirmed
* Earlier Short term Debt (Including Commercial Paper)
Deccan Mechanical and Chemical          BG                 CRISIL A2+     14.5    Reaffirmed
Industries Pvt Ltd
Deccan Mechanical and Chemical          LOC                CRISIL A2+     1.5     Reaffirmed
Industries Pvt Ltd
Electronica Plastic Machines Ltd        LOC                CRISIL A3      4       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
Electronica Plastic Machines Ltd        Overdraft          CRISIL A3      4       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
Excel Craft Pvt Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Excel Craft Pvt Ltd                     LOC                CRISIL A4+     4.5     Reaffirmed
Excel Craft Pvt Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Excel Craft Pvt Ltd                     LOC                CRISIL A4+     4.5     Reaffirmed
Goldman Sachs India Securities Pvt Ltd  CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     2000    Reaffirmed
Indwell Constructions Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A2      110     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+
K. K. Nag Pvt Ltd                       BG                 CRISIL A3      1.5     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
K. K. Nag Pvt Ltd                       LOC                CRISIL A3      5.25    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
N. K. Gade                              BG                 CRISIL A4+     1       Reaffirmed
National Bank For Agriculture and Rural CP                 CRISIL A1+     40000   Reaffirmed
Development
National Bank For Agriculture and Rural One-Year CDs       CRISIL A1+     10000   Reaffirmed
Development                             Programme
Saboo Cylinders Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A3      3       Reaffirmed
Sandvik Asia Pvt Ltd                    LOC & BG@          CRISIL A1+     206.3   Reaffirmed
@Short-term limit and PCFC limit are interchangeable
Sandvik Asia Pvt Ltd                    Packing Credit#    CRISIL A1+     189.2   Reaffirmed
#Buyer's credit fully interchangeable with packing credit 
Sarveshwar Foods Ltd                    Packing Credit     CRISIL A3      5       pgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
Sarveshwar Overseas Ltd                 Packing Credit     CRISIL A3      5       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
Shahi Shipping Ltd                      BG                 CRISIL A4      2       Reaffirmed
Shor Shot India Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A4      1       Reaffirmed
Shor Shot India Pvt Ltd                 Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      3       Reaffirmed
Shor Shot India Pvt Ltd                 Standby Line of    CRISIL A4      1       Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Sri Chennakesava Constructions          BG                 CRISIL A4      21      Reaffirmed
TTK Prestige Ltd                        LOC & BG           CRISIL A1+     60      Reaffirmed
V-Guard Industries Ltd                  CP*                CRISIL A1+     150     Reaffirmed
*Earlier STD (Including CP)
Vicky Roadways                          BG                 CRISIL A4+     5       Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
Issuer not cooperating


MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd              FD Programme       FAA-           -       Reaffirmed
K. K. Nag Pvt Ltd                       FD                 FA-            0.855   Upgraded from
National Bank For Agriculture and Rural FD Programme       FAAA           100     Reaffirmed
Development
                                                                                  FB+



LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd              LT Loan            CRISIL A+      38.06   Reaffirmed
Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd              LT Loan            CRISIL A+      38.06   Reaffirmed
Ashwani Kumar and Company Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL B       6.2     Reaffirmed
Ashwani Kumar and Company Pvt Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       2.21    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Bhandari Knit Exports                   CC                 CRISIL BB-     6.5     Reaffirmed
Deccan Mechanical and Chemical          CC                 CRISIL BBB+    2.75    Reaffirmed
Industries Pvt Ltd
Electronica Plastic Machines Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BBB-    4       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Excel Craft Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BB-     3       Reaffirmed
Excel Craft Pvt Ltd                     TL                 CRISIL BB-     1.5     Reaffirmed
Excel Craft Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BB-     3       Reaffirmed
Excel Craft Pvt Ltd                     TL                 CRISIL BB-     1.5     Reaffirmed
Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd       LT Bk Fac          CRISIL BBB+    673.5   Reaffirmed
Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    126.5   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd       NCD                CRISIL BBB+    222     Assigned
Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd       NCD                CRISIL BBB+    375     Reaffirmed
Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd       NCD                CRISIL BBB+    225     Reaffirmed
Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd       NCD                CRISIL BBB+    50      Reaffirmed
Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd       NCD                CRISIL BBB+    350     Reaffirmed
Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd       NCD                CRISIL BBB+    250     Reaffirmed
Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd       NCD                CRISIL BBB+    225     Reaffirmed
Indexone Infracon And Logistics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit     CRISIL BB+     35      Assigned
Indwell Constructions Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BBB+    5       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Indwell Constructions Pvt Ltd           Corporate Loan     CRISIL BBB+    30      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
K. K. Nag Pvt Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL BBB-    6.5     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
K. K. Nag Pvt Ltd                       Standby Line of    CRISIL BBB-    1.95    Upgraded from
                                        Credit                                    CRISIL BB+
K. K. Nag Pvt Ltd                       TL                 CRISIL BBB-    3.08    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
N. K. Gade                              CC                 CRISIL BB-     4.75    Reaffirmed
National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Bonds              CRISIL AAA     5000    Assigned
Development
National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Bonds              CRISIL AAA     135000  Reaffirmed
Development
National Bank For Agriculture and Rural TFBs               CRISIL AAA     5000    Reaffirmed
Development
Nava Healthcare Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B+      22.5    Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs.20 Crore
NJT Finance Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL B+      15      Assigned
Opera Global Pvt Ltd                    Export Packing     CRISIL BB+     15      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Enhanced from Rs.10 Crore
Polyhose India (Rubber) Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BBB+    45      Reaffirmed
Polyhose India (Rubber) Pvt Ltd         LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    20      Reaffirmed
Saboo Cylinders Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB-    13.5    Reaffirmed
Sandvik Asia Pvt Ltd                    CC*                CRISIL AA+     125.8   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL AA
*Fully interchangeable with short-term loan
Sarayu Cleangen Pvt Ltd                 Rupee TL           CRISIL BB-     12.5    Reaffirmed
Sarveshwar Foods Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BBB-    70      pgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Sarveshwar Foods Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    14      pgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB+
Sarveshwar Overseas Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB-    100     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Sarveshwar Overseas Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BBB-    9       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Sarveshwar Overseas Ltd                 Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BBB-    25      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Shahi Shipping Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL B+      5       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL C
Shahi Shipping Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      3       Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL C
Shor Shot India Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B       1.5     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Shor Shot India Pvt Ltd                 Foreign Bill       CRISIL B       1.2     Downgraded
                                        Purchase                                  from CRISIL B+
Shor Shot India Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       4.3     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B+
Shree Krishna Rice Mills                CC                 CRISIL BB-     15      Assigned
Sri Chennakesava Constructions          Overdraft          CRISIL B       1       Reaffirmed
Sri Chennakesava Constructions          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       2       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Superhouse Education Foundation         CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL BBB+    5       Reaffirmed
Superhouse Education Foundation         LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    28.02   Reaffirmed
Superhouse Education Foundation         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    1.68    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
TTK Prestige Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL AA-     90      Reaffirmed
TTK Prestige Ltd                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA-     45      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Vicky Roadways                          CC                 CRISIL BB-     8       Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Issuer not cooperating
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
