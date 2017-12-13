FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 13
Sections
Featured
Bullish bets on rupee hit lowest since January: Reuters poll
Currencies
Bullish bets on rupee hit lowest since January: Reuters poll
ECB hikes growth forecasts but keeps easy money pledge
Global Economy
ECB hikes growth forecasts but keeps easy money pledge
Rohit Sharma has the right stuff for limited-overs game
Cricket
Rohit Sharma has the right stuff for limited-overs game
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
December 13, 2017 / 9:38 AM / a day ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 13

Reuters Staff

22 Min Read

    Dec 13 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 12, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT         RATING        AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------         ------        -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ALP Overseas Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A2      10      Reaffirmed
ALP Overseas Pvt Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A2      70      Reaffirmed
ALP Overseas Pvt Ltd                    Packing Credit     CRISIL A2      50      Reaffirmed
ALP Overseas Pvt Ltd                    Post Shipment      CRISIL A2      60      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Baroque Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd         LOC & BG           CRISIL A3      20      Assigned
BDH Industries Ltd                      BG                 CRISIL A3      25      Reaffirmed
BDH Industries Ltd                      Export Bill        CRISIL A3      25      Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
BDH Industries Ltd                      Export Packing     CRISIL A3      60      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
BDH Industries Ltd                      LOC                CRISIL A3      10      Reaffirmed
Centrodorstroy India Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A2      3280    Reaffirmed
Cepco Industries Pvt Ltd                Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A2+     100     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Fermenta Biotech Ltd                    Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3+     2.5     Reaffirmed
Fermenta Biotech Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A3+     50      Reaffirmed
Fermenta Biotech Ltd                    Packing Credit in  CRISIL A3+     120     Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency@
@fully interchangeable with post shipment credit
Gujarat Flotex Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A3      10      Reaffirmed
Gujarat Flotex Pvt Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A3      20      Reaffirmed
Hy-Gro Chemicals Pharmtek Pvt Ltd       BG                 CRISIL A4+     10
Issuer Not Cooperating
Hy-Gro Chemicals Pharmtek Pvt Ltd       Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4+     40
                                        Discounting
Issuer Not Cooperating
Hy-Gro Chemicals Pharmtek Pvt Ltd       LOC                CRISIL A4+     100
Issuer Not Cooperating
Hy-Gro Chemicals Pharmtek Pvt Ltd       Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     30
Issuer Not Cooperating
Industrial Engineering Corporation      BG                 CRISIL A4      100     Reaffirmed
JSW Vallabh Tinplate Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A3+     10      Reaffirmed
JSW Vallabh Tinplate Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A3+     30      Reaffirmed
K.L. Concast Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4+     130     Reaffirmed
Mago Construction Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A4+     120     Reaffirmed
Nelson Global Products India Pvt Ltd    Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A2      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Railtech Infraventure Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A3+     350     Reaffirmed
Sanco Industries Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
Sanco Industries Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A4+     184     Reaffirmed
Sarla Handicrafts Pvt Ltd               Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     55      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Sarla Handicrafts Pvt Ltd               Proposed Rupee ST  CRISIL A4+     25      Upgraded from
                                        Loans                                     CRISIL A4
Shah Bhogilal Jethalal and Bros         BG                 CRISIL A4+     100     Assigned
Sincere Developers Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A3      30      Reaffirmed
Sincere Developers Pvt Ltd              Overdraft          CRISIL A3      50      Reaffirmed
Subha Stores                            Overdraft          CRISIL A4      20      Assigned
United Bank of India                    CDs                CRISIL A1+     20000   Reaffirmed

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ALP Overseas Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BBB+    270     Reaffirmed
ALP Overseas Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    30      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
ALP Overseas Pvt Ltd                    Standby LOC        CRISIL BBB+    45      Reaffirmed
ALP Overseas Pvt Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL BBB+    66.5    Reaffirmed
Baroque Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd         TL                 CRISIL BBB-    160     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A+
Baroque Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd         Proposed TL        CRISIL BBB-    40      Assigned
Baroque Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd         Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB-    58.9    Assigned
Baroque Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BBB-    40      Assigned
BDH Industries Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BBB-    5       Reaffirmed
BDH Industries Ltd                      Export Bill        CRISIL BBB-    25      Reaffirmed
                                        Negotiation
BDH Industries Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    250     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Bharat Motor Parcel Service             Loan Against       CRISIL B+      100     Assigned
                                        Property
Centrodorstroy India Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BBB+    450     Reaffirmed
Centrodorstroy India Pvt Ltd            Proposed BG        CRISIL BBB+    1720    Assigned
Cepco Industries Pvt Ltd                Secured Overdraft  CRISIL A-      200     Reaffirmed
                                        against term
                                        deposits
Cepco Industries Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL A-      800     Reaffirmed
Dewan Fourwheels Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB      70      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Dewan Fourwheels Pvt Ltd                Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB      20      Assigned/
                                                                                  Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Essel Finance Business Loans Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BBB-    50      Reaffirmed
Essel Finance Business Loans Ltd        TL                 CRISIL BBB-    150     Assigned
Essel Finance Business Loans Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    1800    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Essel Finance Business Loans Ltd        NCD                CRISIL BBB-    200

Essel Finance Business Loans Ltd        NCD                CRISIL BBB-    50
Essel Finance Business Loans Ltd        Subordinated NCDs  CRISIL BBB-    250
Fermenta Biotech Ltd                    CC#                CRISIL BBB     170     Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable with buyers credit to the extent of Rs 15 crore
Fermenta Biotech Ltd                    LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     87.5    Reaffirmed
Fermenta Biotech Ltd                    CC*                CRISIL BBB     50      Reaffirmed
*fully interchangeable with buyers credit
Floking Pipes Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL D       40      Reaffirmed
Floking Pipes Pvt Ltd                   LT Loan            CRISIL D       386.9   Reaffirmed
Floking Pipes Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       3.1     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Gujarat Flotex Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BBB-    250     Reaffirmed
Gujarat Flotex Pvt Ltd                  Standby Line of    CRISIL BBB-    12.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Gujarat Flotex Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BBB-    217.5   Reaffirmed
Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd       LT Bk Fac          CRISIL BBB+    6735    Reaffirmed
Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    1265    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd       NCD                CRISIL BBB+    3500    Assigned
Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd       NCD                CRISIL BBB+    4000    Assigned
Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd       NCD                CRISIL BBB+    2220    Reaffirmed
Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd       NCD                CRISIL BBB+    3750    Reaffirmed
Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd       NCD                CRISIL BBB+    2250    Reaffirmed
Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd       NCD                CRISIL BBB+    500     Reaffirmed
Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd       NCD                CRISIL BBB+    3500    Reaffirmed
Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd       NCD                CRISIL BBB+    2500    Reaffirmed
Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd       NCD                CRISIL BBB+    2250    Reaffirmed
Hy-Gro Chemicals Pharmtek Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL BB+     30
Issuer Not Cooperating
Hy-Gro Chemicals Pharmtek Pvt Ltd       LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     80
Issuer Not Cooperating
Hy-Gro Chemicals Pharmtek Pvt Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     50
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Industrial Engineering Corporation      CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
JSW Vallabh Tinplate Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BBB     360     Reaffirmed
JSW Vallabh Tinplate Pvt Ltd            LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     1083.5  Reaffirmed
JSW Vallabh Tinplate Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     60      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
K.L. Concast Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB      250     Reaffirmed
K.L. Concast Pvt Ltd                    Proposed BG        CRISIL BB      390     Reaffirmed
Khandelwal Cables Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB+     80      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Khandelwal Cables Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     22      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB-
Khandelwal Cables Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BB+     18      Assigned
KNM Traders                             CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL B       21      Assigned
KNM Traders                             Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B       79      Assigned
Lakhani Armaan Shoes Pvt Ltd            Bill Purchase      CRISIL D       50      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Fac
Lakhani Armaan Shoes Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL D       65      Reaffirmed
Lakhani Armaan Shoes Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL D       85      Reaffirmed
Lakhani Armaan Shoes Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL D       45.1    Reaffirmed
Lakhani Footwear Pvt Ltd                Bill Purchase      CRISIL D       150     Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Fac
Lakhani Footwear Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL D       593.1   Reaffirmed
Lakhani Footwear Pvt Ltd                LOC*               CRISIL D       270     Reaffirmed
*Includes sublimit of Rs.2 crore for bank guarantee
Lakhani Footwear Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       49.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Lakhani Footwear Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL D       118.6   Reaffirmed
Lakhani Rubber Products Pvt Ltd         BG                 CRISIL D       10      Reaffirmed
Lakhani Rubber Products Pvt Ltd         Bill Purchase      CRISIL D       75      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Fac
Lakhani Rubber Products Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL D       85      Reaffirmed
Lakhani Rubber Products Pvt Ltd         LOC                CRISIL D       100     Reaffirmed
Lakhani Rubber Products Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       159.8   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Lakhani Rubber Products Pvt Ltd         TL                 CRISIL D       22.2    Reaffirmed
Lakhani Rubber Works                    BG                 CRISIL D       10      Reaffirmed
Lakhani Rubber Works                    Bill Purchase      CRISIL D       60      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Fac
Lakhani Rubber Works                    CC                 CRISIL D       85      Reaffirmed
Lakhani Rubber Works                    LOC                CRISIL D       100     Reaffirmed
Lakhani Rubber Works                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       52.8    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Lakhani Rubber Works                    TL                 CRISIL D       13.7    Reaffirmed
Lakhani Shoes and Apparels Pvt Ltd      BG                 CRISIL D       5       Reaffirmed
Lakhani Shoes and Apparels Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL D       250     Reaffirmed
Lakhani Shoes and Apparels Pvt Ltd      LOC                CRISIL D       179.5   Reaffirmed
Mago Construction Pvt Ltd               Overdraft          CRISIL BB      20      Reaffirmed
Mascot FootCare                         BG                 CRISIL D       10      Reaffirmed
Mascot FootCare                         Bill Purchase      CRISIL D       100     Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Fac
Mascot FootCare                         CC                 CRISIL D       85      Reaffirmed
Mascot FootCare                         LOC                CRISIL D       75      Reaffirmed
Mascot FootCare                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       83.6    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Mijan Imex International Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL D       150     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Mijan Imex International Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL D       45      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Nelson Global Products India Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL BBB+    190     Reaffirmed
Prolifics Corporation Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A       750     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL A+
Railtech Infraventure Pvt Ltd           Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL BBB     82      Reaffirmed
Railtech Infraventure Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BBB     30      Reaffirmed
Railtech Infraventure Pvt Ltd           LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     98      Reaffirmed
Rainbow Tractors                        CC                 CRISIL B+      35      Reaffirmed
Sanco Industries Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB-     275     Reaffirmed
Sanco Industries Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     11      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Sarla Handicrafts Pvt Ltd               Bill Discounting   CRISIL BB-     30      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Shah Bhogilal Jethalal and Bros         CC                 CRISIL BB+     40      Assigned
Shah Bhogilal Jethalal and Bros         Standby Line of    CRISIL BB+     4.5     Assigned
                                        Credit
Shah Bhogilal Jethalal and Bros         TL                 CRISIL BB+     7.3     Assigned
Shree Girdhar Gopal Roller Flour Mills  CC                 CRISIL B       40      Reaffirmed /
Pvt Ltd                                                                           Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating  
Shree Girdhar Gopal Roller Flour Mills  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       15.6    Reaffirmed /
Pvt Ltd                                 Loan Fac                                  Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating  
Shree Girdhar Gopal Roller Flour Mills  TL                 CRISIL B       24.4    Reaffirmed /
Pvt Ltd                                                                           Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating* 
Shree Guru Nanak Dev Rice Mill          Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BB-     40      Assigned
Shree Guru Nanak Dev Rice Mill          CC                 CRISIL BB-     55      Assigned
Shree Guru Nanak Dev Rice Mill          TL                 CRISIL BB-     5       Assigned
Sincere Developers Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL BBB-    620     Reaffirmed
Sri Vaishnaoi Automobiles (India) Pvt   CC                 CRISIL BB+     40      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sri Vaishnaoi Automobiles (India) Pvt   Inventory Funding  CRISIL BB+     70      Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     Fac
Sri Vaishnaoi Automobiles (India) Pvt   Standby Line of    CRISIL BB+     20      Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     Credit
Stelco Ltd                              CC                 CRISIL BBB+    137.5   Assigned
Stelco Ltd                              Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB+    2.5     Assigned
Subha Stores                            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       80      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
United Bank of India                    Tier-I Perpetual   CRISIL A       3000    Reaffirmed
                                        Bonds (Under Basel
                                        II)   
United Bank of India                    Tier II Bonds      CRISIL AA-     5000    Reaffirmed
                                        (Under Basel
                                        III)   
United Bank of India                    Tier II Bonds      CRISIL AA-     5000    Reaffirmed
                                        (Under Basel
                                        III)   
United Bank of India                    Tier II Bonds      CRISIL AA-     5000    Reaffirmed 
                                        (Under Basel
                                        III)   
United Bank of India                    Lower Tier-II      CRISIL AA-     2000    Reaffirmed 
                                        Bonds (Under Basel
                                        II)   
United Bank of India                    Tier I Bonds       CRISIL BBB+    5000    Assigned
                                        (Under Basel
                                        III)   
United Bank of India                    Tier I Bonds       CRISIL BBB+    1000    Assigned
                                        (Under Basel
                                        III)   
United Bank of India                    Tier I Bonds       CRISIL BBB+    5000    Reaffirmed
                                        (Under Basel
                                        III)   
Vijay Steel Traders                     CC                                120     Withdrawal
Vineet Automobiles Pvt Ltd              Drop Line          CRISIL B+      80      Reaffirmed
                                        Overdraft Fac
Vineet Automobiles Pvt Ltd              Electronic Dealer  CRISIL B+      120     Reaffirmed
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.