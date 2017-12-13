CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 13

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 12, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ALP Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed ALP Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 70 Reaffirmed ALP Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed ALP Overseas Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed Credit Baroque Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 20 Assigned BDH Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed BDH Industries Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Purchase BDH Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Credit BDH Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Centrodorstroy India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 3280 Reaffirmed Cepco Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Fermenta Biotech Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Fermenta Biotech Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Fermenta Biotech Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency@ @fully interchangeable with post shipment credit Gujarat Flotex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Gujarat Flotex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Hy-Gro Chemicals Pharmtek Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Issuer Not Cooperating Hy-Gro Chemicals Pharmtek Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 40 Discounting Issuer Not Cooperating Hy-Gro Chemicals Pharmtek Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Issuer Not Cooperating Hy-Gro Chemicals Pharmtek Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Issuer Not Cooperating Industrial Engineering Corporation BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed JSW Vallabh Tinplate Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed JSW Vallabh Tinplate Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed K.L. Concast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Mago Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Nelson Global Products India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Railtech Infraventure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 350 Reaffirmed Sanco Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Sanco Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 184 Reaffirmed Sarla Handicrafts Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 55 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Sarla Handicrafts Pvt Ltd Proposed Rupee ST CRISIL A4+ 25 Upgraded from Loans CRISIL A4 Shah Bhogilal Jethalal and Bros BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Sincere Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Sincere Developers Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Subha Stores Overdraft CRISIL A4 20 Assigned United Bank of India CDs CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ALP Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 270 Reaffirmed ALP Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ALP Overseas Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB+ 45 Reaffirmed ALP Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 66.5 Reaffirmed Baroque Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 160 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Baroque Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Baroque Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 58.9 Assigned Baroque Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned BDH Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed BDH Industries Ltd Export Bill CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Negotiation BDH Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bharat Motor Parcel Service Loan Against CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Property Centrodorstroy India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed Centrodorstroy India Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BBB+ 1720 Assigned Cepco Industries Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed against term deposits Cepco Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 800 Reaffirmed Dewan Fourwheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Dewan Fourwheels Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 20 Assigned/ Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Essel Finance Business Loans Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Essel Finance Business Loans Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Essel Finance Business Loans Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1800 Assigned Loan Fac Essel Finance Business Loans Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB- 200 Essel Finance Business Loans Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB- 50 Essel Finance Business Loans Ltd Subordinated NCDs CRISIL BBB- 250 Fermenta Biotech Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB 170 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with buyers credit to the extent of Rs 15 crore Fermenta Biotech Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 87.5 Reaffirmed Fermenta Biotech Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed *fully interchangeable with buyers credit Floking Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Floking Pipes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 386.9 Reaffirmed Floking Pipes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gujarat Flotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Gujarat Flotex Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Credit Gujarat Flotex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 217.5 Reaffirmed Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB+ 6735 Reaffirmed Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1265 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+ 3500 Assigned Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+ 4000 Assigned Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+ 2220 Reaffirmed Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+ 3750 Reaffirmed Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+ 2250 Reaffirmed Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+ 3500 Reaffirmed Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+ 2500 Reaffirmed Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+ 2250 Reaffirmed Hy-Gro Chemicals Pharmtek Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Issuer Not Cooperating Hy-Gro Chemicals Pharmtek Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 80 Issuer Not Cooperating Hy-Gro Chemicals Pharmtek Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Industrial Engineering Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed JSW Vallabh Tinplate Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 360 Reaffirmed JSW Vallabh Tinplate Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 1083.5 Reaffirmed JSW Vallabh Tinplate Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 60 Assigned Loan Fac K.L. Concast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed K.L. Concast Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BB 390 Reaffirmed Khandelwal Cables Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Khandelwal Cables Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 22 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Khandelwal Cables Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 18 Assigned KNM Traders CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 21 Assigned KNM Traders Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 79 Assigned Lakhani Armaan Shoes Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Lakhani Armaan Shoes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Reaffirmed Lakhani Armaan Shoes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 85 Reaffirmed Lakhani Armaan Shoes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 45.1 Reaffirmed Lakhani Footwear Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Lakhani Footwear Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 593.1 Reaffirmed Lakhani Footwear Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL D 270 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Rs.2 crore for bank guarantee Lakhani Footwear Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 49.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lakhani Footwear Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 118.6 Reaffirmed Lakhani Rubber Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Lakhani Rubber Products Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL D 75 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Lakhani Rubber Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 85 Reaffirmed Lakhani Rubber Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Lakhani Rubber Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 159.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lakhani Rubber Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 22.2 Reaffirmed Lakhani Rubber Works BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Lakhani Rubber Works Bill Purchase CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Lakhani Rubber Works CC CRISIL D 85 Reaffirmed Lakhani Rubber Works LOC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Lakhani Rubber Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 52.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lakhani Rubber Works TL CRISIL D 13.7 Reaffirmed Lakhani Shoes and Apparels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Lakhani Shoes and Apparels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 Reaffirmed Lakhani Shoes and Apparels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 179.5 Reaffirmed Mago Construction Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Mascot FootCare BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Mascot FootCare Bill Purchase CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Mascot FootCare CC CRISIL D 85 Reaffirmed Mascot FootCare LOC CRISIL D 75 Reaffirmed Mascot FootCare Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 83.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mijan Imex International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Mijan Imex International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 45 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Nelson Global Products India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 190 Reaffirmed Prolifics Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 750 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A+ Railtech Infraventure Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BBB 82 Reaffirmed Railtech Infraventure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Railtech Infraventure Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 98 Reaffirmed Rainbow Tractors CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Sanco Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 275 Reaffirmed Sanco Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 11 Assigned Loan Fac Sarla Handicrafts Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shah Bhogilal Jethalal and Bros CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Shah Bhogilal Jethalal and Bros Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 4.5 Assigned Credit Shah Bhogilal Jethalal and Bros TL CRISIL BB+ 7.3 Assigned Shree Girdhar Gopal Roller Flour Mills CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed / Pvt Ltd Migrated from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Girdhar Gopal Roller Flour Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15.6 Reaffirmed / Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Migrated from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Girdhar Gopal Roller Flour Mills TL CRISIL B 24.4 Reaffirmed / Pvt Ltd Migrated from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating* Shree Guru Nanak Dev Rice Mill Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Shree Guru Nanak Dev Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned Shree Guru Nanak Dev Rice Mill TL CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Sincere Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 620 Reaffirmed Sri Vaishnaoi Automobiles (India) Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Vaishnaoi Automobiles (India) Pvt Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac Sri Vaishnaoi Automobiles (India) Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Stelco Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 137.5 Assigned Stelco Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 2.5 Assigned Subha Stores Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 80 Assigned Loan Fac United Bank of India Tier-I Perpetual CRISIL A 3000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) United Bank of India Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA- 5000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) United Bank of India Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA- 5000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) United Bank of India Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA- 5000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) United Bank of India Lower Tier-II CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) United Bank of India Tier I Bonds CRISIL BBB+ 5000 Assigned (Under Basel III) United Bank of India Tier I Bonds CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Assigned (Under Basel III) United Bank of India Tier I Bonds CRISIL BBB+ 5000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Vijay Steel Traders CC 120 Withdrawal Vineet Automobiles Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Vineet Automobiles Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)