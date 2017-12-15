CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 15

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 14, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajay Cotspin Industries BG CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Clix Capital Services Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Clix Capital Services Pvt Ltd CP*^ CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.300 Crore; ^ Earlier STD (Including CP); * Aggregate rated debt not to exceed Rs.600 crore Clix Capital Services Pvt Ltd ST Debt*^ CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.300 Crore; ^ Earlier STD (Including CP); * Aggregate rated debt not to exceed Rs.600 crore Copprrod Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Dilipkumar V. Lakhi Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* * As per the bank sanction terms, the proposed short-term bank loan facility can be either used in Dilipkumar V. Lakhi or in Vishindas Holaram or in both East India Commercial Co Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Migrated from CRISIL A3+* *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information East India Commercial Co Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Migrated from CRISIL A3+* *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information Happy Forgings Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Happy Forgings Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 98 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 MAF Clothing Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 26 Reaffirmed Forward MAF Clothing Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed MAF Clothing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Maurya Printers Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 3.4 Assigned Loan Fac Ram Ratna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 - Ram Ratna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 - Shaijal T M BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Sri Bajrang Jute Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Migrated from CRISIL A3+* Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Bajrang Jute Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Migrated from CRISIL A3+* *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information Sunita Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned United Electricals and Transformers BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Vadilal Industries Ltd BG A3 59.5 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from CRISIL A3 ; Rating Withdrawal* Vadilal Industries Ltd LOC A3 77.5 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from CRISIL A3 ; Rating Withdrawal* Vasu Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Vax Consultants Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Vishindas Holaram Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* * As per the bank sanction terms, the short-term bank loan facility can be either used in Dilipkumar V. Lakhi or in Vishindas Holaram or in both MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Vadilal Enterprises Ltd FD FB+ 60 Migrated from FA- Issuer Not Cooperating; Vadilal Industries Ltd FD FB+ 150 Migrated from FA- Issuer Not Cooperating LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abharan Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB/Positive Abharan Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB/Positive Ajay Cotspin Industries CC CRISIL B+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B Ajay Cotspin Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 530 Upgraded from CRISIL B Ajay Cotspin Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 32.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Atul Auto Ltd CC CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed Chirakekaren Glass House Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Chirakekaren Glass House Pvt Ltd Loan Against CRISIL B- 41.6 Reaffirmed Property Chirakekaren Glass House Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Chirakekaren Glass House Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 38.4 Reaffirmed Copprrod Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Copprrod Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 270 Reaffirmed East India Commercial Co Ltd CC CRISIL BB 395 Migrated from CRISIL BBB/Negative* *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information East India Commercial Co Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 50 Migrated from CRISIL BBB/Negative* *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information East India Commercial Co Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 47.8 Migrated from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB/Negative* *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information Go Fashion (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.10 Crore Happy Forgings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 1847 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Happy Forgings Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 750 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ MAF Clothing Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 222.6 Reaffirmed MAF Clothing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 560 Reaffirmed MAF Clothing Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 171.4 Reaffirmed Maurya Printers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 56 Reaffirmed Maurya Printers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 30.6 Assigned Mithila Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed Mithila Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 152.2 Reaffirmed Fac Mithila Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 47.8 Reaffirmed N. Ravichandran CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Narbada Dairy Foods And Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D Narbada Dairy Foods And Farms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 65 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL D Narbada Dairy Foods And Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 79.4 Upgraded from CRISIL D Navabharat Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Navabharat Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Navabharat Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 345 Reaffirmed Prem Infracity Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 280 Reaffirmed Migrated from CRISIL D Ram Ratna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 - Ram Ratna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FB Fac CRISIL BB+ 100 - Ram Ratna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 62.5 - Loan Fac Ram Ratna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 180 - Regency Hospital Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 174 Assigned Suspension Revoked Regency Hospital Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 18.7 Assigned Suspension Revoked Regency Hospital Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 507.3 Assigned Suspension Revoked Shaijal T M Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Shaijal T M CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Sri Bajrang Jute Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB 223 Migrated from CRISIL BBB/Negative* *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information Sri Bajrang Jute Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 15 Migrated from CRISIL BBB/Negative* *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information Sri Bajrang Jute Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 64.3 Migrated from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB/Negative* *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information Subasri Textile CC CRISIL B+ 18.5 Assigned Subasri Textile Export Packing CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Credit Sunita Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 0.5 Assigned Loan Fac Sunita Impex Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Sunita Impex Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Credit Sunita Impex Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B- 62 Assigned Sunlife Infratech CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed United Electricals and Transformers CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed United Electricals and Transformers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vadilal Industries Ltd Bill Discounting BBB- 20 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from CRISIL BBB- ; Rating Withdrawal* Vadilal Industries Ltd CC BBB- 383.8 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from CRISIL BBB- ; Rating Withdrawal* Vadilal Industries Ltd Export Packing BBB- 192.9 Withdrawal Credit Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from CRISIL BBB- ; Rating Withdrawal* Vadilal Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk BBB- 507.9 Withdrawal Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from CRISIL BBB- ; Rating Withdrawal* Vadilal Industries Ltd TL BBB- 608.4 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating; Migrated from CRISIL BBB- ; Rating Withdrawal* Vasavi Infrastructure Projects Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 60 Assigned Vasu Enterprises CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Reaffirmed VAX Consultants Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)