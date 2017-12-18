CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 18

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 15, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashok Kumar Chhabra Constructions Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Ashok Kumar Chhabra Constructions Pvt Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Balaji Construction Company - Jodhpur BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned Berger Paints India Ltd Non-FBL## CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed ##Interchangeable between bank guarantees and letters of credit Berger Paints India Ltd CP* CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed * Earlier short-term debt including commercial paper Bergwerff Organic India Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment Fac CRISIL A2+ 400 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 C.C.Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned D. K. Project Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 400 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Harvin Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 10490 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 180000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Jaikrishnaa Autosales Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Fac Jaikrishnaa Autosales Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forging BG CRISIL A1 350 Pvt Ltd L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forging Proposed BG CRISIL A1 650 Pvt Ltd M. D. Esthappan Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed M. D. Esthappan Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Manjushri Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Mercury Fittings Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 14 Reaffirmed Discounting Panorama Electronics Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 31 Assigned Panorama Electronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 72.1 Assigned Rallis India Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1+ 1795 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with other non-fund based facilities Rallis India Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 750 Reaffirmed Ratnakala Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 68.8 Reaffirmed Forward Sree Anjaneya Exports - Tirupur Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Discounting Fac Steel and Industrial Forgings Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Steel and Industrial Forgings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Steel Products Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Steel Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 11.5 Reaffirmed Sundram Fasteners Ltd ST Debt# CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed #Earlier Short Term Debt (Including CP) Sundram Fasteners Ltd CP# CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed #Earlier Short Term Debt (Including CP) The Suminter Organic And Fair Trade Pre Shipment Fac CRISIL A2+ 75 Upgraded from Cotton Ginning Mill Pvt Ltd CRISIL A2 Thermal Fabricators Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Vijay Garments Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Vijay Garments Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 240 Reaffirmed Vijay Garments Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Credit YRK Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 12 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 YRK Constructions Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 28 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apotex Pharmachem India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL BB+ 320 Upgraded Foreign Currency from CRISIL C Ashok Kumar Chhabra Constructions Pvt Overdraft CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Balaji Construction Company - Jodhpur CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Berger Paints India Ltd FB Fac# CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable between cash credit, working capital demand loan, packing credit, bill discounting, buyer s credit, and short-term loans. Bergwerff Organic India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 28.2 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Bhavya Constructions Pvt Ltd BG 20 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Bhavya Constructions Pvt Ltd CC 80 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Bhavya Constructions Pvt Ltd LOC 20 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Bhavya Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft 15 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Bhavya Constructions Pvt Ltd TL 15 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd BG# 3811.6 Withdrawal #Interchangeable with letter of credit/ trade finance bank guarantee to the extent of Rs 27.5 crore and loan equivalent risk (treasury limit) of Rs 2.0 crore Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd BG^ 100 Withdrawal ^Fully interchangeable with foreign letter of credit/trade finance bank guarantee for import of working capital and capital goods Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd CC* 929 Withdrawal *Interchangeable with export packing credit (pre-shipment)/post-shipment credit to the extent of Rs 4.0 crore and with working capital demand loan to the extent of Rs 7.5 crore Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd Corporate Loan 11.4 Withdrawal Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd LOC@ 50 Withdrawal @Interchangeable with letter of credit for import of capital goods to the extent of Rs.5.0 crores and fund exposure limit of Rs.0.5 crores Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd LOC$ 1146.5 Withdrawal $Interchangeable with letter of comfort to the extent of Rs.11.53 crores. Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk 58.6 Withdrawal Loan Fac Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd Standby Line of 100 Withdrawal Credit C.C.Construction CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Cosmos Developers - Rajkot TL 140 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating D. K. Project Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Assigned; Suspension Revoked DBS Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed DBS Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Goyal Educational and Welfare Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Assigned Loan Fac Goyal Educational and Welfare Society LT Loan CRISIL D 45 Assigned Goyal Educational and Welfare Society Overdraft CRISIL D 10 Assigned Harvin Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 40 Reaffirmed Harvin Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 75 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 52000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 166702.2Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 16307.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 250000 Assigned Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 93000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Retail Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Retail Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed KG Information Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 65 Reaffirmed Loan Fac L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forging CC* CRISIL A 1750 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd *Includes sublimit of Rs 50 crore as non-fund based limit L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forging LT Loan CRISIL A 8000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forging LT Loan^ CRISIL A 3500 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd ^Loan from co-promoter, NPCIL, is secured by a charge on the assets of the company that ranks pari-passu with other lenders. The loan is being rated on the specific request of NPCIL L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forging Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 750 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Magnum Steels Ltd CC 50 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Magnum Steels Ltd LOC & BG 20 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Magnum Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk 55 Withdrawal Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Manjushri Construction Company Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Mercury Fittings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 31 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Mercury Fittings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 27 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Mercury Fittings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 38 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Motorcraft Sales Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 230 Reaffirmed Fac Motorcraft Sales Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 2506.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 5693.4 Reaffirmed Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+ 250 Panorama Electronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.9 Assigned Loan Fac Panorama Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Rajib Cashew Processing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Rallis India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 1305 Upgraded from CRISIL AA *Interchangeable with other fund-based facilities Rallis India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 350 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL AA Rallis India Ltd TL CRISIL AA+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL AA Ratnakala Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 430 Reaffirmed Credit Ratnakala Exports Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB+ 670 Reaffirmed Credit Republic Auto Sales CC CRISIL BB- 190 Assigned Saalim Shoes Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting 200 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Saalim Shoes Pvt Ltd CC 50 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Saalim Shoes Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan 15.4 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Saalim Shoes Pvt Ltd Packing Credit 350 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Saalim Shoes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk 4.3 Withdrawal Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Saalim Shoes Pvt Ltd TL 0.3 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Siddheshwar Sahakari Sakhar CC CRISIL B+ 2000 Upgraded Karkhana Ltd from CRISIL B Shree Siddheshwar Sahakari Sakhar Sugar Pledge CC CRISIL B+ 251.5 Assigned Karkhana Ltd /Upgraded from CRISIL B Shree Siddheshwar Sahakari Sakhar Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 1148.5 Assigned Karkhana Ltd /Upgraded from CRISIL B Sree Anjaneya Exports - Tirupur TL CRISIL B- 3 Assigned Sree Anjaneya Exports - Tirupur Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 7 Assigned Loan Fac Sree Anjaneya Exports - Tirupur Export Packing CRISIL B- 35 Assigned Credit Steel and Industrial Forgings Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 62.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Steel and Industrial Forgings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.7 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Steel and Industrial Forgings Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 12.5 Upgraded Credit from CRISIL B Steel and Industrial Forgings Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 29.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B Steel Products Ltd CC CRISIL B- 115 Downgraded from CRISIL B Thermal Fabricators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Thermal Fabricators Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 8.3 Reaffirmed Tilak Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B Tilak Exports LOC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B Tilak Exports Packing Credit CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B Tilak Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Tilak Exports TL CRISIL D 38.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B West Coast Logistics CC CRISIL BB+ 290 Assigned YRK Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ YRK Constructions Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB- 35 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ YRK Constructions Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 15 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)