CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 19

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 18, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Analogic Controls India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Migrated from CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating Apex Tarmac Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1100 Reaffirmed Century Textiles and Industries Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 11000 Reaffirmed Century Textiles and Industries Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 11000 Reaffirmed Century Textiles and Industries Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 22000 Reaffirmed Century Textiles and Industries Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 22000 Reaffirmed D.P.M.K. Fertilizers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Ganpati Industrial Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Habeeb Tanning Company Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Habeeb Tanning Company LOC CRISIL A3+ 70 Reaffirmed Habeeb Tanning Company Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Jekay International Track Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 90 Reaffirmed Jekay International Track Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed K N International Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Khaja Moideen Leather Company Export Bill CRISIL A4 26.5 Reaffirmed Negotiation Khaja Moideen Leather Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed M/s. Sri Sai Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Meet Associates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Assigned Mutual Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed Continues on 'Rating Watch with Negative Implications' New Diamond Fabtrends Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Polygon Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed R. V. Rail Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 275 Reaffirmed Span Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Texmaco Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Texmaco Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed VNR Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Fabtex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 125 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Agarwal Fabtex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Aligarh Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Ambica Pulse Mill CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Analogic Controls India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 96.1 Migrated from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Analogic Controls India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 83.9 Migrated from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Apex Tarmac Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Aristo Transmission Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Aroma India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 108 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Baba Naga Agro Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B *Includes the sub-limit for packing credit of Rs.10 crore. Baba Naga Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 39 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Baba Naga Agro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 156 Upgraded from CRISIL B Century Textiles and Industries Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AA- 15000 Reaffirmed Placed on Rating Watch with Positive Implications Century Textiles and Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 4858.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Placed on Rating Watch with Positive Implications Century Textiles and Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 30624.7 Reaffirmed Placed on Rating Watch with Positive Implications Century Textiles and Industries Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AA- 15000 $ Century Textiles and Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 4858.3 $ Century Textiles and Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 30624.7 $ Century Textiles and Industries Ltd Convertible CRISIL AA- 9000 $ Debentures Century Textiles and Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 9000 $ Coromandel Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed D.P.M.K. Fertilizers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 115 Reaffirmed Ganpati Industrial Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed Gourav Poultries India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 30 Revised from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Gourav Poultries India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 13.3 Revised from Loan Fac CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Gourav Poultries India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 121.2 Revised from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Habeeb Tanning Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jai Bhavani Poultry Farm Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Jai Bhavani Poultry Farm CC CRISIL B+ 17.5 Assigned Jai Bhavani Poultry Farm Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 27.5 Assigned Loan Fac Jekay International Track Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 110 Reaffirmed K N International Ltd CC CRISIL BB 23.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- K N International Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- K N International Ltd TL CRISIL BB 190 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- K N International Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 26.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Khaitan Paper and Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Khaitan Paper and Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Khaja Moideen Leather Company CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Khaja Moideen Leather Company TL CRISIL B+ 24.4 Reaffirmed Kridhan Infra Solutions Pvt Ltd CC - 40 Withdrawal Migrated from CRISIL B- /Issuer Not Cooperating Kridhan Infra Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC - 20 Withdrawal Migrated from CRISIL A4 /Issuer Not Cooperating Kridhan Infra Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 54.8 Withdrawal Loan Fac Migrated from CRISIL B-/Issuer Not Cooperating Kridhan Infra Solutions Pvt Ltd TL - 10.2 Withdrawal Migrated from CRISIL B-/Issuer Not Cooperating Krishna Impex CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned M/s. Sri Sai Construction Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Fac Meet Associates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12.7 Assigned Meet Associates Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 77.5 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Meet Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 105 Assigned Mutual Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed Continues on 'Rating Watch with Negative Implications' /*Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee Mutual Industries Ltd CC^ CRISIL A+ 150 Reaffirmed Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications /^Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee of up to Rs 5 crore Mutual Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 70 Reaffirmed Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications Mutual Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 370 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications Mutual Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 480 Reaffirmed Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications Mutual Industries Ltd WC TL CRISIL A+ 150 Reaffirmed Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications New Diamond Fabtrends Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned; Suspension Revoked New Diamond Fabtrends Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned; Suspension Revoked P G Industry Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BB- 50 # P G Industry Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 # Polygon Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Priceless Overseas Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BB- 22.5 Reaffirmed Continues on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications Priceless Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 77.5 Reaffirmed Continues on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications R. V. Rail Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 45 Reaffirmed Rathi Feeds India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 114.5 Revised from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Rathi Feeds India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 37.5 Revised from Loan Fac CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Rathi Feeds India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 28 Revised from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Rathi Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 65.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Rathi Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 9.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Rathi Hatcheries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 45 Downgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Rayontex Yarn Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Rayontex Yarn Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 75 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Refulgent Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Sai Srinivasa Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Sai Srinivasa Cotton Industries Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 2.6 Reaffirmed Limits Sakti Steel Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Reaffirmed Sanket Properties Pvt Ltd LT Loan - 140 Reaffirmed Sarra Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sarra Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Sarra Motors Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 14.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shree Venkateshwara Shikshan Sanstha TL CRISIL D 153.8 Reaffirmed Span Associates Overdraft CRISIL BB 36 Assigned Span Associates CC CRISIL BB 34 Assigned Sri Hanuma Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Supreme Glazes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Supreme Glazes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 18.5 Reaffirmed Supreme Glazes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Texmaco Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Bills Discounting, Export Packing Credit, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, and Foreign Bills Discounting Texmaco Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 600 Reaffirmed VNR Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac VNR Constructions Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)