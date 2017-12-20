FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 20
Sections
Featured
Stocks may hold on to their gains
Markets Weekahead
Stocks may hold on to their gains
Mideast needs two-state solution, Pope says in Christmas message
CHRISTMAS
Mideast needs two-state solution, Pope says in Christmas message
China calls for constructive efforts to ease Korean tensions
ASIA
China calls for constructive efforts to ease Korean tensions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
December 20, 2017 / 10:24 AM / 6 days ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 20

Reuters Staff

41 Min Read

    Dec 20 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 19, 2017.

COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarti Construction Company              BG                 CRISIL A4+     170     Reaffirmed
Aarti Construction Company              Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     60      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Aayur Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd      BG                 CRISIL A4      35      Reaffirmed
Amar Autotech Pvt Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A3      30      Reaffirmed
Anjana Projects Pvt Ltd                 ST Rating          CRISIL A4+     -       Reaffirmed
Arochem Industries Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Aswathi Exports                         Export Packing     CRISIL A4+     60      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit & Export
                                        Bills Negotiation/
                                        Foreign Bill 
                                        discounting
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Dakshin Exports                         Packing Credit in  CRISIL A4      173     Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4      5       Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Dhana Impex                             LOC                CRISIL A4      25      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Hindusthan Transsformers                BG                 CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
J. K. Infcon Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Jai Jyoti Woollen Mills                 Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      4.4     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Kargwal Constructions Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A4+     100     Reaffirmed
KLK International                       Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      38      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     55000   Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          CP Issue*          CRISIL A1+     12000   Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
Libra Techcon Ltd                       BG                 CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Maloo Industries                        LOC                CRISIL A4      5       Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Maveric Systems Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A3      45      Reaffirmed
Maveric Systems Ltd                     Packing Credit in  CRISIL A3      150     Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd    Rs.250 Crore CP    CRISIL A1+     2500    Reaffirmed
                                        Programme
Nava Nirman Fabrication Pvt Ltd         BG                 CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
ONGC Petro Additions Ltd                Non-FBL            CRISIL A1+     4790    Assigned
ONGC Petro Additions Ltd                Proposed NFBL      CRISIL A1+     5410    Assigned
ONGC Petro Additions Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A1+     12700   Assigned
ONGC Petro Additions Ltd                ST Loan            CRISIL A1+     65000   Assigned
ONGC Petro Additions Ltd                CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     5000    Assigned
OSM Projects Pvt Ltd                    Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4      80      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Palanisamy Garments                     Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
                                        Negotiation
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Palanisamy Garments                     LOC                CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Palanisamy Garments                     Packing Credit in  CRISIL A4      100     Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Panna Textile Industries Pvt Ltd        Export Bill        CRISIL A4      35      Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
                                        -Discounting
Panna Textile Industries Pvt Ltd        LOC                CRISIL A4      15      Reaffirmed
Panna Textile Industries Pvt Ltd        Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
Parekhplast India Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A4+     65      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Powergear Ltd                           BG                 CRISIL A3      300     Reaffirmed
Powergear Ltd                           Export Packing     CRISIL A3      90      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Powergear Ltd                           Foreign Bill       CRISIL A3      35      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Powergear Ltd                           LOC                CRISIL A3      70      Reaffirmed
Powergear Ltd                           Standby Line of    CRISIL A3      20      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Pyro Electric Instruments Goa Pvt Ltd   BG                 CRISIL A4+     65      Reaffirmed
Pyro Electric Instruments Goa Pvt Ltd   LOC                CRISIL A4+     36      Reaffirmed
Pyro Electric Instruments Goa Pvt Ltd   Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     17.5    Reaffirmed
Rabi Engineering Works Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A4      50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Rajkrishna Aditya Auto Store Pvt Ltd    BG                 CRISIL A4+     49      Assigned
Sadhu Singh Gurdip Singh                Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shah Infra Towers Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed

(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shah Infra Towers Pvt Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A4+     25      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shree Jagdamba Agrico Exports Pvt Ltd   Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     650     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shree NM Electricals Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A3+     70      Reaffirmed
Sleek International Pvt Ltd             Non-FBL            CRISIL A2+     50      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2
Somani Kuttner India Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
Southfield Paints Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A4+     0.3     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Southfield Paints Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A4+     15      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sri Dharma Spinners Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A4      3       Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sri Dharma Spinners Pvt Ltd             LOC                CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
St. George Foods                        Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     75      Reaffirmed
Sundaram Finance Ltd                    CP*                CRISIL A1+     50000   Reaffirmed
*Earlier STD (Including CP)
SVN Agro Refineries                     LOC                CRISIL A4      300     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
T C Terrytex Ltd                        LOC                CRISIL A3      284.6   Assigned
Technocon Services                      BG                 CRISIL A3      17.5    Assigned
Tulip Granites Pvt Ltd                  Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4+     80      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A3
Tulip Granites Pvt Ltd                  Packing Credit in  CRISIL A4+     180     Downgraded
                                        Foreign Currency                          from CRISIL A3
Upkar International Pvt Ltd             Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     80      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
V. Shanmugam                            BG                 CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
V. Shanmugam                            Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Varshini Exim Pvt Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A4+     100     Reaffirmed
Vedanta Ltd                             EPCG Guarantee (ST)CRISIL A1+     5938.1  Reaffirmed
Vedanta Ltd                             Non-FBL*           CRISIL A1+     169250  Reaffirmed
* Non-fund-based limit of Rs 2000 crore interchangeable with fund-based limit
Vedanta Ltd                             CP^                CRISIL A1+     130000  Reaffirmed
^Earlier Short-term debt (Including commercial paper)
Vodafone India Ltd                      LOC & BG           CRISIL A1+     173683.8Reaffirmed
Vodafone India Ltd                      Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A1+     5824.3  Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Vodafone India Ltd                      ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+     20000   Reaffirmed
                                        CP)
Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd            Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A1+     26548.5 Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd            ST Loan            CRISIL A1+     18050.6 Reaffirmed
Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd            CP                 CRISIL A1+     20000   Reaffirmed
VVV Construction Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4      65      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)

MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------

Sundaram Finance Ltd                    FD Programme       FAAA           -       Reaffirmed



LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarti Construction Company              CC                 CRISIL BB+     30      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Aayur Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL B       55      Reaffirmed
Aayur Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd      WC Demand Loan     CRISIL B       10      Reaffirmed
Aditya Motocorp Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B       60      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Aditya Motocorp Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL B       35      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Alpsco Graintech Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B       15      Withdrawal
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Alpsco Graintech Pvt Ltd                Foreign LOC        CRISIL B       23      Withdrawal
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Alpsco Graintech Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       3       Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Alpsco Graintech Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL B       19      Withdrawal
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Amar Autotech Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BBB-    80      Reaffirmed
Amar Autotech Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BBB-    15      Reaffirmed
Ambal Modern Rice Mill                  CC                 CRISIL B+      100     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Ananthapuri Educational Society         LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     70      Assigned
Archana Motors Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B-      5       Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Archana Motors Pvt Ltd                  Electronic Dealer  CRISIL B-      115     Reaffirmed
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Arochem Industries Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB-     57.5    Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Arochem Industries Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     17.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Arti Roller Flour Industries Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL B+      56.5    Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Aswathi Exports                         LT Loan            CRISIL BB      10      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
C P R Constructions Pvt Ltd             LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     150     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Dakshin Exports                         LT Loan            CRISIL B+      2       Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Dakshin Foundry Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB      80      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Dakshin Foundry Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      140     Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB-
Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL B+      120     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      35.1    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL B+      112.4   Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd            WC TL              CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Dhana Impex                             CC                 CRISIL B+      24      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Dhana Impex                             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      1       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Divya Builders                          CC                 CRISIL B+      150     Assigned
Essar Steel Suppliers                   CC                 CRISIL BB      90      Reaffirmed
Essar Steel Suppliers                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      30      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Future Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB      10      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Future Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd              Electronic Dealer  CRISIL BB      162.5   Upgraded from
                                        Financing                                 CRISIL BB-
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Future Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      2.5     Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB-
Gajanan Uttamrao Mante                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL C       100     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B
Hindusthan Transsformers                CC                 CRISIL B+      16      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Hindusthan Transsformers                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      4       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Hitro Energy Solutions                  CC                 CRISIL B-      15      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Hitro Energy Solutions                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Hitro Energy Solutions                  WC TL              CRISIL B-      60      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Ibaj Trading Establishment              CC                 CRISIL BB-     115     Reaffirmed
Ibaj Trading Establishment              Rupee TL           CRISIL BB-     25      Reaffirmed
Indian Sugar Manufacturing Co. Ltd      CC                 CRISIL D       292.1   Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Indian Sugar Manufacturing Co. Ltd      TL                 CRISIL D       437.9   Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Iris Knitwear                           CC                 CRISIL BB-     85      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Iris Knitwear                           TL                 CRISIL BB-     12.3    Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
J. K. Infcon Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL B       65      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Jag Vidhya and Sons Resorts and Hotels  CC                 CRISIL D       5       Reaffirmed
Llp
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Jag Vidhya and Sons Resorts and Hotels  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       10      Reaffirmed
Llp                                     Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Jag Vidhya and Sons Resorts and Hotels  TL                 CRISIL D       125     Reaffirmed
Llp
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Jai Jyoti Woollen Mills                 CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Jai Jyoti Woollen Mills                 TL                 CRISIL B+      32.5    Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Joy Guru Rice Mill                      CC                 CRISIL BB-     30      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Joy Guru Rice Mill                      TL                 CRISIL BB-     40      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Kargwal Constructions Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB+     50      Reaffirmed
Kargwal Constructions Pvt Ltd           Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB+     7.9     Reaffirmed
Kargwal Constructions Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     22.1    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
KDP Infrastructure Pvt Ltd              Overdraft          CRISIL BB-     250     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
KLK International                       Foreign Bill       CRISIL B       20      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
KLK International                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       2       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AAA     2000    Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AAA     4750    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          WC Demand Loan     CRISIL AAA     8250    Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          NCD                CRISIL AAA     14631   Assigned
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          NCD                CRISIL AAA     17369   Reaffirmed
(Reduced from Rs.3200 Crore)
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AAA     2000    Reaffirmed
                                        Issue
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AAA     2000    Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AAA     4750    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac*
*Interchangeable with short term facilities
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          WC Demand Loan     CRISIL AAA     8250    Reaffirmed
Libra Techcon Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL B-      0.1     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Libra Techcon Ltd                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      0.9     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Maa Chandi Rice Industries              Proposed TL        CRISIL B+      15      Assigned
Maa Chandi Rice Industries              CC                 CRISIL B+      57.5    Assigned
Maa Chandi Rice Industries              Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL B+      7.5     Assigned
                                        Limits
Maloo Industries                        CC                 CRISIL B+      60      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Maloo Industries                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Marks Enterprises Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL D       20      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Marks Enterprises Pvt Ltd               LOC                CRISIL D       77.5    Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Maveric Systems Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BBB-    95      Reaffirmed
Maveric Systems Ltd                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    130     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
MG Industries Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
MG Industries Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     30      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Mhetre Packaging Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB-     30      Reaffirmed
Mhetre Packaging Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     60      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Mhetre Packaging Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BB-     60      Reaffirmed
Mi Lifestyle Marketing Global Pvt Ltd   LT Loan            CRISIL BB      50      Reaffirmed
Mi Lifestyle Marketing Global Pvt Ltd   Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB      100     Reaffirmed
Mi Lifestyle Marketing Global Pvt Ltd   Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BB      50      Assigned
                                        Fac
Modern Overseas Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL D       125     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Narayan Cotton Industries               CC                 CRISIL B       160     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Narayan Cotton Industries               TL                 CRISIL B       22      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Nava Nirman Fabrication Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB+     140     Reaffirmed
Nava Nirman Fabrication Pvt Ltd         TL                 CRISIL BB+     85      Reaffirmed
Naveen Timber Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL D       100     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Naveen Timber Pvt Ltd                   Import LOC Limit   CRISIL D       180     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Naveen Timber Pvt Ltd                   Standby Line of    CRISIL D       310     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
ONGC Petro Additions Ltd                FB Fac             CRISIL AA-     10350   Assigned
ONGC Petro Additions Ltd                External           CRISIL AA-     12500   Assigned
                                        Commercial
                                        Borrowings
ONGC Petro Additions Ltd                Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL AA-     3750    Assigned
                                        Limits
ONGC Petro Additions Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA-     4452.1  Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
ONGC Petro Additions Ltd                LT Loan            CRISIL AA-     118047.9Assigned
OSM Projects Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL B+      99      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
OSM Projects Pvt Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL B+      1       Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
P R Pote (Patil) Education and Welfare  TL                 CRISIL BB+     200     Assigned
Trust
Palanisamy Garments                     CC                 CRISIL B       10      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Palanisamy Garments                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       25      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Palanisamy Garments                     TL                 CRISIL B       25      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Panna Textile Industries Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Parekhplast India Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB-     42.5    Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Parekhplast India Ltd                   Loan Against       CRISIL BB-     33.2    Reaffirmed
                                        Property
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Parekhplast India Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BB-     180     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Parekhplast India Ltd                   WC Demand Loan     CRISIL BB-     30      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Penn Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B       20      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Penn Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       15.6    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Penn Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL B       39.4    Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Powergear Ltd                           CC                 CRISIL BBB-    90      Reaffirmed
Powergear Ltd                           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    42.8    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Pyro Electric Instruments Goa Pvt Ltd   CC                 CRISIL BB      40      Reaffirmed
Pyro Electric Instruments Goa Pvt Ltd   TL                 CRISIL BB      9       Assigned
Rabi Engineering Works Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL B       30      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Rabi Engineering Works Pvt Ltd          Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B       10      Assigned
Rainbow Grains Pvt Ltd                  CC - Book Debt     CRISIL B       25      Withdrawal
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Rainbow Grains Pvt Ltd                  CC-Stock           CRISIL B       65      Withdrawal
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Rainbow Grains Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       60      Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Rajkrishna Aditya Auto Store Pvt Ltd    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     1.5     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Rajkrishna Aditya Auto Store Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL BB+     29.5    Assigned
Sadhu Singh Gurdip Singh                CC                 CRISIL B+      100     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Samanvaya Health Care Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B+      13      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Samanvaya Health Care Pvt Ltd           LT Loan            CRISIL B+      32      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Savvy Industries                        CC                 CRISIL B       26      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Savvy Industries                        LT Loan            CRISIL B       25.8    Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Savvy Industries                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       43.2    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Scientific International Pvt Ltd        Drop Line          CRISIL B       68      Reaffirmed
                                        Overdraft Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Scientific International Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL B       52      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shah Infra Towers Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB      65      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shah Infra Towers Pvt Ltd               LT Loan            CRISIL BB      5.7     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shah Infra Towers Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      84.3    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shakti Basmati Rice Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL D       670     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shakti Basmati Rice Pvt Ltd             Foreign Exchange   CRISIL D       5.2     Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shakti Basmati Rice Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL D       4.8     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL BB+     15      Withdrawal
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB+     1000    Withdrawal
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd                 Foreign Exchange   CRISIL BB+     7.1     Withdrawal
                                        Forward
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL BB+     10      Withdrawal
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     867.9   Withdrawal
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shivaganga Polymers Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB+     100     Migrated
                                                                                  from  CRISIL
                                                                                  BB
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shree Jagdamba Agrico Exports Pvt Ltd   CC                 CRISIL BB      50      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shree NM Electricals Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB     280     Reaffirmed
Shree NM Electricals Ltd                Electronic Dealer  CRISIL BBB     650     Reaffirmed
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Shri Ambica International Food Company  CC                 CRISIL D       1100    Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shri Ambica International Food Company  Export Packing     CRISIL D       700     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd                                 Credit
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shri Ambica International Food Company  TL                 CRISIL D       110.6   Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shrine Vailankanni Senior Secondary     TL                 CRISIL B+      120     Reaffirmed
School
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sindhvai Agro Industries                CC                 CRISIL BB-     100     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Sindhvai Agro Industries                Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB-     50      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Sindhvai Agro Industries                TL                 CRISIL BB-     180     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Sleek International Pvt Ltd             Overdraft*         CRISIL A-      300     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB+
Somani Kuttner India Pvt Ltd            Overdraft          CRISIL C       141     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B-
Southfield Paints Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB+     35      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Southfield Paints Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     34.7    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Southfield Paints Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BB+     65      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    8630.3  Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB+
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd         TL                 CRISIL BBB-    11369.7 Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Sri Dharma Spinners Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B       37.5    Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sri Dharma Spinners Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL B       16.3    Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
St. George Foods                        CC                 CRISIL BB      60      Reaffirmed
St. George Foods                        TL                 CRISIL BB      8       Reaffirmed
Sudhir Forgings Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL D       74.4    Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sundaram Finance Ltd                    NCDs               CRISIL AA+     25925   Withdrawal
Sundaram Finance Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA+     10000   Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL AA+
Sundaram Finance Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AAA     10000   Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL AA+
Sundaram Finance Ltd                    NCDs               CRISIL AAA     31575   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL AA+
Sundaram Finance Ltd                    Tier-II Bonds      CRISIL AAA     15500   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL AA+
Super Plastic Coats Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BBB     150     Reaffirmed
Super Plastic Coats Pvt Ltd             Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB     30      Reaffirmed
Super Plastic Coats Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     150     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
SVN Agro Refineries                     CC                 CRISIL B       45      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
SVN Agro Refineries                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
T C Terrytex Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL BBB-    1245    Reaffirmed
T C Terrytex Ltd                        Rupee TL           CRISIL BBB-    802     Assigned
T C Terrytex Ltd                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    168.4   Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Technocon Services                      CC                 CRISIL BBB-    130     Assigned
Tulip Granites Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB+     50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Tulip Granites Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     160     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
URC Infotec Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL D       20      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
URC Infotec Pvt Ltd                     Corporate Loan     CRISIL D       50      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
URC Infotec Pvt Ltd                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Usha Singla                             CC                 CRISIL BB-     60      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Usha Singla                             Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB-     30      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
V. Shanmugam                            CC                 CRISIL BB-     100     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Vadanta Foundation Society              CC                 CRISIL B+      10      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Vadanta Foundation Society              TL                 CRISIL B+      98      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Varshini Exim Pvt Ltd                   Export Packing     CRISIL BB-     250     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Varshini Exim Pvt Ltd                   LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     77.5    Reaffirmed
Varshini Exim Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     2.5     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Vedansh Pulses Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B       50      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Vedansh Pulses Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL B       20      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Vedanta Ltd                             FB Fac**           CRISIL AA      57300   Reaffirmed
**Fund-based limit completely interchangeable with non-fund-based limit
Vedanta Ltd                             Non-FBL##          CRISIL AA      5000    Reaffirmed
## Capex letter of credit limit, interchangeable with operational non-fund based limits
Vedanta Ltd                             TL                 CRISIL AA      74122.1 Reaffirmed
Vedanta Ltd                             NCD                CRISIL AA      15000   Reaffirmed
Vedanta Ltd                             NCD                CRISIL AA      500     Reaffirmed
Vedanta Ltd                             NCD                CRISIL AA      5000    Reaffirmed
Vedanta Ltd                             NCD                CRISIL AA      3000    Reaffirmed
Vedanta Ltd                             NCD                CRISIL AA      3000    Reaffirmed
Vedanta Ltd                             NCD                CRISIL AA      12500   Reaffirmed
Vedanta Ltd                             NCD                CRISIL AA      5250    Reaffirmed
Vedanta Ltd                             NCD                CRISIL AA      51000   Reaffirmed
Vedanta Ltd                             NCD                CRISIL AA      21000   Reaffirmed
Vedanta Ltd                             PS                 CRISIL AA      30100   Reaffirmed
Vodafone India Ltd                      CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA      15000   Reaffirmed
Vodafone India Ltd                      LOC & BG*          CRISIL AA      44500   Reaffirmed
Vodafone India Ltd                      LT Loan            CRISIL AA      1000    Reaffirmed
Vodafone India Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA      5780    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd            LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AA      4772.5  -
Continues on Rating Watch with Developing Implications
Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd            Rupee TL           CRISIL AA      628.4   -
Continues on Rating Watch with Developing Implications
Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd            NCD                CRISIL AA      35000   -
(Continues on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications') 
Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd            NCD                CRISIL AA      40000   -
(Continues on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications') 
VVV Construction Pvt Ltd                Overdraft          CRISIL B+      85      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.