CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 20

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 19, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Aarti Construction Company Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Loan Fac Aayur Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Amar Autotech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Anjana Projects Pvt Ltd ST Rating CRISIL A4+ - Reaffirmed Arochem Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Aswathi Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/ Foreign Bill discounting (Issuer Not Cooperating) Dakshin Exports Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 173 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency (Issuer Not Cooperating) Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Dhana Impex LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Hindusthan Transsformers BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) J. K. Infcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Jai Jyoti Woollen Mills Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 4.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Kargwal Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed KLK International Packing Credit CRISIL A4 38 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 55000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Libra Techcon Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Maloo Industries LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Maveric Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A3 45 Reaffirmed Maveric Systems Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd Rs.250 Crore CP CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Programme Nava Nirman Fabrication Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed ONGC Petro Additions Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 4790 Assigned ONGC Petro Additions Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ 5410 Assigned ONGC Petro Additions Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 12700 Assigned ONGC Petro Additions Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 65000 Assigned ONGC Petro Additions Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 5000 Assigned OSM Projects Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Palanisamy Garments Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Negotiation (Issuer Not Cooperating) Palanisamy Garments LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Palanisamy Garments Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency (Issuer Not Cooperating) Panna Textile Industries Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Purchase -Discounting Panna Textile Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Panna Textile Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Parekhplast India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Powergear Ltd BG CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed Powergear Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 90 Reaffirmed Credit Powergear Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed Discounting Powergear Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Powergear Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Credit Pyro Electric Instruments Goa Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Pyro Electric Instruments Goa Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 36 Reaffirmed Pyro Electric Instruments Goa Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Rabi Engineering Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Rajkrishna Aditya Auto Store Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 49 Assigned Sadhu Singh Gurdip Singh Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shah Infra Towers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shah Infra Towers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shree Jagdamba Agrico Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 650 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shree NM Electricals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 70 Reaffirmed Sleek International Pvt Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A2+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Somani Kuttner India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Southfield Paints Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.3 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Southfield Paints Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sri Dharma Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sri Dharma Spinners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) St. George Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd CP* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed *Earlier STD (Including CP) SVN Agro Refineries LOC CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) T C Terrytex Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 284.6 Assigned Technocon Services BG CRISIL A3 17.5 Assigned Tulip Granites Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Tulip Granites Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 180 Downgraded Foreign Currency from CRISIL A3 Upkar International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) V. Shanmugam BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) V. Shanmugam Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Varshini Exim Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd EPCG Guarantee (ST)CRISIL A1+ 5938.1 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd Non-FBL* CRISIL A1+ 169250 Reaffirmed * Non-fund-based limit of Rs 2000 crore interchangeable with fund-based limit Vedanta Ltd CP^ CRISIL A1+ 130000 Reaffirmed ^Earlier Short-term debt (Including commercial paper) Vodafone India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 173683.8Reaffirmed Vodafone India Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 5824.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vodafone India Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed CP) Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 26548.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 18050.6 Reaffirmed Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed VVV Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sundaram Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Construction Company CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Aayur Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed Aayur Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Aditya Motocorp Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Aditya Motocorp Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Alpsco Graintech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) Alpsco Graintech Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL B 23 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) Alpsco Graintech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3 Withdrawal Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Alpsco Graintech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 19 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) Amar Autotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Amar Autotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Ambal Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Ananthapuri Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned Archana Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Archana Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B- 115 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) (Issuer Not Cooperating) Arochem Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 57.5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Arochem Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Arti Roller Flour Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 56.5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Aswathi Exports LT Loan CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) C P R Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Dakshin Exports LT Loan CRISIL B+ 2 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Dakshin Foundry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Dakshin Foundry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 140 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 112.4 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Devkiran Paper Mills Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Dhana Impex CC CRISIL B+ 24 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Dhana Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Divya Builders CC CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Essar Steel Suppliers CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Essar Steel Suppliers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Future Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Future Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 162.5 Upgraded from Financing CRISIL BB- Scheme(e-DFS) Future Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Gajanan Uttamrao Mante Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 100 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Hindusthan Transsformers CC CRISIL B+ 16 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Hindusthan Transsformers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Hitro Energy Solutions CC CRISIL B- 15 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Hitro Energy Solutions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Hitro Energy Solutions WC TL CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Ibaj Trading Establishment CC CRISIL BB- 115 Reaffirmed Ibaj Trading Establishment Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Indian Sugar Manufacturing Co. Ltd CC CRISIL D 292.1 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Indian Sugar Manufacturing Co. Ltd TL CRISIL D 437.9 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Iris Knitwear CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Iris Knitwear TL CRISIL BB- 12.3 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) J. K. Infcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Jag Vidhya and Sons Resorts and Hotels CC CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Llp (Issuer Not Cooperating) Jag Vidhya and Sons Resorts and Hotels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Llp Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Jag Vidhya and Sons Resorts and Hotels TL CRISIL D 125 Reaffirmed Llp (Issuer Not Cooperating) Jai Jyoti Woollen Mills CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Jai Jyoti Woollen Mills TL CRISIL B+ 32.5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Joy Guru Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B Joy Guru Rice Mill TL CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kargwal Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Kargwal Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 7.9 Reaffirmed Kargwal Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 22.1 Assigned Loan Fac KDP Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) KLK International Foreign Bill CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Discounting (Issuer Not Cooperating) KLK International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 4750 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AAA 8250 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 14631 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 17369 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.3200 Crore) Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Issue Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 4750 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* *Interchangeable with short term facilities Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AAA 8250 Reaffirmed Libra Techcon Ltd CC CRISIL B- 0.1 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Libra Techcon Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 0.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Maa Chandi Rice Industries Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Maa Chandi Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 57.5 Assigned Maa Chandi Rice Industries Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned Limits Maloo Industries CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Maloo Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Marks Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Marks Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 77.5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Maveric Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 95 Reaffirmed Maveric Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MG Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed MG Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mhetre Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Mhetre Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mhetre Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Mi Lifestyle Marketing Global Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Mi Lifestyle Marketing Global Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Mi Lifestyle Marketing Global Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Fac Modern Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 125 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Narayan Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 160 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Narayan Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B 22 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Nava Nirman Fabrication Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Reaffirmed Nava Nirman Fabrication Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 85 Reaffirmed Naveen Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Naveen Timber Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL D 180 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Naveen Timber Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 310 Reaffirmed Credit (Issuer Not Cooperating) ONGC Petro Additions Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AA- 10350 Assigned ONGC Petro Additions Ltd External CRISIL AA- 12500 Assigned Commercial Borrowings ONGC Petro Additions Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AA- 3750 Assigned Limits ONGC Petro Additions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 4452.1 Assigned Loan Fac ONGC Petro Additions Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 118047.9Assigned OSM Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 99 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) OSM Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) P R Pote (Patil) Education and Welfare TL CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned Trust Palanisamy Garments CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Palanisamy Garments Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Palanisamy Garments TL CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Panna Textile Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Parekhplast India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 42.5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Parekhplast India Ltd Loan Against CRISIL BB- 33.2 Reaffirmed Property (Issuer Not Cooperating) Parekhplast India Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 180 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Parekhplast India Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Penn Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Penn Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Penn Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 39.4 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Powergear Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Powergear Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 42.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pyro Electric Instruments Goa Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Pyro Electric Instruments Goa Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 9 Assigned Rabi Engineering Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Rabi Engineering Works Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 10 Assigned Rainbow Grains Pvt Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL B 25 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) Rainbow Grains Pvt Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL B 65 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) Rainbow Grains Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 60 Withdrawal Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Rajkrishna Aditya Auto Store Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1.5 Assigned Loan Fac Rajkrishna Aditya Auto Store Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 29.5 Assigned Sadhu Singh Gurdip Singh CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Samanvaya Health Care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 13 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Samanvaya Health Care Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 32 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Savvy Industries CC CRISIL B 26 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Savvy Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 25.8 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Savvy Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 43.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Scientific International Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B 68 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Scientific International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 52 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shah Infra Towers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shah Infra Towers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 5.7 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shah Infra Towers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 84.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shakti Basmati Rice Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 670 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shakti Basmati Rice Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL D 5.2 Reaffirmed Forward (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shakti Basmati Rice Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 4.8 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL BB+ 15 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1000 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL BB+ 7.1 Withdrawal Forward (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB+ 10 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 867.9 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shivaganga Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Migrated from CRISIL BB (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shree Jagdamba Agrico Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shree NM Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 280 Reaffirmed Shree NM Electricals Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BBB 650 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Shri Ambica International Food Company CC CRISIL D 1100 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shri Ambica International Food Company Export Packing CRISIL D 700 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Credit (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shri Ambica International Food Company TL CRISIL D 110.6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shrine Vailankanni Senior Secondary TL CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed School (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sindhvai Agro Industries CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sindhvai Agro Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sindhvai Agro Industries TL CRISIL BB- 180 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sleek International Pvt Ltd Overdraft* CRISIL A- 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Somani Kuttner India Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL C 141 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Southfield Paints Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Southfield Paints Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 34.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Southfield Paints Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 65 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 8630.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 11369.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sri Dharma Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 37.5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sri Dharma Spinners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 16.3 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) St. George Foods CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed St. George Foods TL CRISIL BB 8 Reaffirmed Sudhir Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 74.4 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sundaram Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 25925 Withdrawal Sundaram Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 10000 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL AA+ Sundaram Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 10000 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL AA+ Sundaram Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 31575 Upgraded from CRISIL AA+ Sundaram Finance Ltd Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AAA 15500 Upgraded from CRISIL AA+ Super Plastic Coats Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Super Plastic Coats Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Super Plastic Coats Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SVN Agro Refineries CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) SVN Agro Refineries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) T C Terrytex Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1245 Reaffirmed T C Terrytex Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 802 Assigned T C Terrytex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 168.4 Assigned Loan Fac Technocon Services CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Assigned Tulip Granites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Tulip Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 160 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- URC Infotec Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) URC Infotec Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) URC Infotec Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Usha Singla CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Usha Singla Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) V. Shanmugam CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Vadanta Foundation Society CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Vadanta Foundation Society TL CRISIL B+ 98 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Varshini Exim Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Credit Varshini Exim Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 77.5 Reaffirmed Varshini Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Vedansh Pulses Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Vedansh Pulses Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Vedanta Ltd FB Fac** CRISIL AA 57300 Reaffirmed **Fund-based limit completely interchangeable with non-fund-based limit Vedanta Ltd Non-FBL## CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed ## Capex letter of credit limit, interchangeable with operational non-fund based limits Vedanta Ltd TL CRISIL AA 74122.1 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 15000 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 12500 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 5250 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 51000 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 21000 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd PS CRISIL AA 30100 Reaffirmed Vodafone India Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA 15000 Reaffirmed Vodafone India Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL AA 44500 Reaffirmed Vodafone India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Vodafone India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 5780 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 4772.5 - Continues on Rating Watch with Developing Implications Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 628.4 - Continues on Rating Watch with Developing Implications Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 35000 - (Continues on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications') Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 40000 - (Continues on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications') VVV Construction Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)