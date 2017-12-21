FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Company News
December 21, 2017 / 4:50 AM / in 5 days

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 21

Reuters Staff

43 Min Read

    Dec 21 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 20, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aagam Holdings Pvt Ltd                  CP                 CRISIL A1+     250     Reaffirmed
Aagam Holdings Pvt Ltd                  CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     250     Reaffirmed
Abroad Vitrified Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4      30      Assigned
Agri Till India                         Export Packing     CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Agri Till India                         LOC                CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
Amit N. Shah                            BG                 CRISIL A4+     75      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Amsal Chem Pvt Ltd                      BG                 CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
Amsal Chem Pvt Ltd                      LOC                CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd                  Proposed Bill      CRISIL A3      80      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Fac
Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd                  Proposed Export    CRISIL A3      160     Reaffirmed
                                        Packing Credit
Bhagwati Industries - Raipur            BG                 CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
B-One Business House Pvt Ltd            Export Packing     CRISIL A4+     95      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Issuer Not Cooperating
BSCC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A4      60      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Chandan Healthcare Ltd                  Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+     2.5     Assigned
Chiranjilal Rayons Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4+     2.2     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Creative Tours and Travels India Pvt LtdBG                 CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Dakshineswari Cold Storage Pvt Ltd      BG                 CRISIL A4      0.8     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Dasmesh Mechanical Works Pvt Ltd        LOC                CRISIL A4      2.5     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Daspara Tea Estate Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Dineshchandra R. Agrawal Infracon Pvt   BG                 CRISIL A1      5750    Withdrawal
Ltd
Dineshchandra R. Agrawal Infracon Pvt   LOC                CRISIL A1      450     Withdrawal
Ltd
E to E Transportation Infrastructure    BG                 CRISIL A4      120
Pvt Ltd
Downgraded from CRISIL A4+
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Bk Fac          CRISIL A1+     600     Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      Standby LOC        CRISIL A1+     1520    Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     40000   Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis.
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     30000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis.
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     50000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis.
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     8000    Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis.
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     4000    Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis.
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Debt Including  CRISIL A1+     70000   Reaffirmed
                                        ST NCD
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     40000   Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     30000
Withdrawal ; *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     50000
Withdrawal ; *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     8000
Withdrawal ; *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     4000
Withdrawal ; *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+     70000   Reaffirmed
                                        ST NCD) 
Elppe Chemicals Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A3      60      Reaffirmed
Elppe Chemicals Pvt Ltd                 Packing Credit     CRISIL A3      65      Reaffirmed
Frick India Ltd                         BG                 CRISIL A1      400     Reaffirmed
Frick India Ltd                         LOC                CRISIL A1      400     Reaffirmed
Frick India Ltd                         Proposed BG        CRISIL A1      95      Reaffirmed
Galaxy Impex                            BG                 CRISIL A4+     0.2     Reaffirmed
Galaxy Impex                            Foreign            CRISIL A4+     45      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Bill
                                        Purchase
Galaxy Impex                            Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     2.5     Reaffirmed
Galaxy Impex                            Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     45      Reaffirmed
Galaxy Impex                            Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     2.3     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Highrise Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd     BG                 CRISIL A3      60      Reaffirmed
Hotel Delite Grand                      Overdraft          CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
IIFL Facilities Services Ltd            CP*                CRISIL A1+     40000   Assigned
*Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis
IIFL Facilities Services Ltd            STD*               CRISIL A1+     40000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis

IIFL Facilities Services Ltd            STD/CP             CRISIL A1+     7000    Reaffirmed
Inox World Industries Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A4      2       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Inox World Industries Pvt Ltd           Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      62.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Inox World Industries Pvt Ltd           Post Shipment      CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Jagannath Plastipacks Ltd               Factoring/         CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
                                        Forfaiting
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Jagdamba Ispat Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4+     12.8    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Jindal Wood Products Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A4      170     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Jindal Wood Products Pvt Ltd            Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
JSR and Company Civil Contractors       BG                 CRISIL A4+     49      Reaffirmed
Juneja Construction Pvt. Ltd.           BG                 CRISIL A4+     48      Reaffirmed
Kaaizeen Meditech Pvt Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A4+     43      Assigned
Kailashchandra Dilipkumar Constructions Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+     25      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Kurseong Computer Sales Pvt Ltd         BG                 CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Lal Baba Industrial Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC                CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Leo Designs and Packaging Pvt Ltd       LOC                CRISIL A4      7.5     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Mehta Bishan Dass and Associates        BG                 CRISIL A4      5       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Nilanjan Iron Pvt Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
Nilanjan Iron Pvt Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A4+     120     Reaffirmed
Odisha Aqua Traders And Marine          BG                 CRISIL A4+     1.5     Reaffirmed
Exporters Pvt Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Odisha Aqua Traders And Marine          Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4+     70      Reaffirmed
Exporters Pvt Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Odisha Aqua Traders And Marine          Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A4+     3.5     Reaffirmed
Exporters Pvt Ltd                       Forward
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Odisha Aqua Traders And Marine          Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
Exporters Pvt Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
PD Rice Udyog                           BG                 CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Migrated from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating
Placebo Engineering Corporation         BG                 CRISIL A4      50      Assigned
Rajasthan Cylinders and Containers Ltd  BG                 CRISIL A4      5       Reaffirmed
Rishu Construction                      BG                 CRISIL A4      67.5    Assigned
Saraswati Dynamics Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4+     35      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Saraswati Dynamics Pvt Ltd              Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL A4+     15      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Security Printing and Minting           LOC*               CRISIL A1+     2000
Corporation of India Ltd
*Includes sublimit of bank guarantee of Rs.5 crore
Security Printing and Minting           LOC                CRISIL A1+     1000
Corporation of India Ltd
Security Printing and Minting           LOC & BG           CRISIL A1+     3500    Assigned
Corporation of India Ltd
SIS Cash Services Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A2+     150
Upgraded from CRISIL A2
SIS Prosegur Holdings Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A2      280     Assigned
SKG Refractories Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4+     25
Migrated from CRISIL A3 Issuer Not Cooperating
SKG Refractories Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A4+     30
Migrated from CRISIL A3 Issuer Not Cooperating
Strong Bonds Polyseal Pvt Ltd           LOC                CRISIL A4      10      Assigned
Sunbeam Enterprises                     Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Sunbeam Enterprises                     Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Unisun Power                            BG                 CRISIL A4      38      Assigned
Vel Steels                              LOC                CRISIL A4      15      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Vel Steels                              Proposed BG        CRISIL A4      6       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Vinod Medical Systems Pvt Ltd           LOC & BG           CRISIL A4+     120     Reaffirmed
Yogiraj Spinning Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4+     12.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aagam Holdings Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA-     300     Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Abroad Vitrified Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL B+      215     Assigned
Abroad Vitrified Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B+      80      Assigned
ABS Wheels Pvt Ltd                      BG                 CRISIL D       22.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
ABS Wheels Pvt Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL D       7.5     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
ABS Wheels Pvt Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       27.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
ABS Wheels Pvt Ltd                      TL                 CRISIL D       42.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Aerocon Buildwell Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL D       5       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Aerocon Buildwell Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL D       40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Aerocon Buildwell Pvt Ltd               LOC                CRISIL D       5       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Aerocon Buildwell Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL D       145     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Aggarwwal Exports                       CC                 CRISIL BB-     5       Reaffirmed
Aggarwwal Exports                       Export Packing     CRISIL BB-     65      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Aggarwwal Exports                       Foreign Bill       CRISIL BB-     65      Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
Aggarwwal Exports                       Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BB-     52      Reaffirmed
Aggarwwal Exports                       Standby Line of    CRISIL BB-     26      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Aggarwwal Exports                       WC Fac             CRISIL BB-     7       Reaffirmed
Agri Till India                         Bill Discounting   CRISIL B       10      Reaffirmed
Agri Till India                         CC                 CRISIL B       30      Reaffirmed
Agri Till India                         TL                 CRISIL B       58      Reaffirmed
Amit N. Shah                            CC                 CRISIL BB      30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Amit N. Shah                            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      40      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Amsal Chem Pvt Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BB-     85      Reaffirmed
Amsal Chem Pvt Ltd                      LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     10      Reaffirmed
Amsal Chem Pvt Ltd                      Standby Line of    CRISIL BB-     10      Assigned
                                        Credit
Amsal Chem Pvt Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     38.9    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
APL Corporation Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB+     75
Migrated from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating
Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BBB-    80      Reaffirmed
Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd                  Export Packing     CRISIL BBB-    640     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd                  Foreign Bill       CRISIL BBB-    320     Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd                  Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB-    20      Reaffirmed
Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BBB-    170     Reaffirmed
Balaji Ispat                            Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL BB-     45      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Balaji Ispat                            CC                 CRISIL BB-     90      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Bhagwati Industries - Raipur            CC                 CRISIL BB      65      Reaffirmed
Bhagwati Industries - Raipur            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Bhagwati Industries - Raipur            TL                 CRISIL BB      5       Reaffirmed
BSCC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B-      15      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
BSCC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd             LT Loan            CRISIL B-      5       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
BSCC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      130     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Chandan Healthcare Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB-     10
Upgraded from CRISIL B+
Chandan Healthcare Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     7.5     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Upgraded from CRISIL B+
Chandan Healthcare Ltd                  LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     80      Assigned
Upgraded from CRISIL B+
Chiranjilal Rayons Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB-     40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Chiranjilal Rayons Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     5.6     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Chiranjilal Rayons Pvt Ltd              Rupee TL           CRISIL BB-     39.2    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Cibi Exports                            CC                 CRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Cibi Exports                            Export Packing     CRISIL B+      45      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Cibi Exports                            Foreign Bill       CRISIL B+      27.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Cibi Exports                            TL                 CRISIL B+      85      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Creative Ltd                            Funded Interest TL CRISIL D       20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Creative Ltd                            Packing Credit     CRISIL D       10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Creative Ltd                            WC TL              CRISIL D       126     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Creative Tours and Travels India Pvt LtdCC                 CRISIL BB-     200     Reaffirmed
Dakshineswari Cold Storage Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL B       9       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Dakshineswari Cold Storage Pvt Ltd      Pledge Loan        CRISIL B       20.2    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Dakshineswari Cold Storage Pvt Ltd      TL                 CRISIL B       17.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Dasmesh Mechanical Works Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL B       70      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Dasmesh Mechanical Works Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL B       14.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Daspara Tea Estate Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB      22.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Daspara Tea Estate Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      19.4    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Daspara Tea Estate Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL BB      43.6    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Dineshchandra R. Agrawal Infracon Pvt   CC                 CRISIL A       1100    Withdrawal
Ltd
Dusters Total Solutions Services Pvt LtdCC                 CRISIL A-      600     Assigned
E to E Transportation Infrastructure    CC                 CRISIL B+      60
Pvt Ltd
Downgraded from CRISIL BB-
E to E Transportation Infrastructure    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     80      Withdrawal
Pvt Ltd                                 Loan Fac
Eagle Fibres Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL BB-     32.5
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Eagle Fibres Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB-     240
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Eagle Fibres Pvt Ltd                    Import LOC Limit   CRISIL BB-     10
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Eagle Fibres Pvt Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL BB-     117.5
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AA      3250    Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      Overdraft          CRISIL AA      7000    Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA      5000    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac**
**Interchangeable with short term bank facilities
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      NCD                CRISIL AA      30000   Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      PS                 CRISIL AA      1050    Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      NCD                CRISIL AA      30000   Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd      PS                 CRISIL AA      1050    Reaffirmed
Elppe Chemicals Pvt Ltd                 Foreign Bill       CRISIL BBB-    60      Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
Elppe Chemicals Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    25      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Elppe Chemicals Pvt Ltd                 WC Fac             CRISIL BBB-    150     Reaffirmed
Ess Gee Real Estate Developers Pvt Ltd  Drop Line          CRISIL BBB-    200     Reaffirmed
                                        Overdraft Fac
Ess Gee Real Estate Developers Pvt Ltd  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    150     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Essel Mining and Industries Ltd         CC*                CRISIL AA-     4900    Reaffirmed
Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications; Rating reaffirmed; *Fully interchangeable
with packing credit/post-shipment discounting/bank guarantee/letter of credit and any other
non-fund-based bank facility

Essel Mining and Industries Ltd         Foreign Currency TLCRISIL AA-     1850    Reaffirmed
Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications; Rating reaffirmed

Essel Mining and Industries Ltd         Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL AA-     3050    Reaffirmed
Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications; Rating reaffirmed

Essel Mining and Industries Ltd         Proposed Foreign   CRISIL AA-     100     Reaffirmed
                                        Currency TL
Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications; Rating reaffirmed

Essel Mining and Industries Ltd         Proposed TL        CRISIL AA-     11000   Reaffirmed
Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications; Rating reaffirmed

Essel Mining and Industries Ltd         TL                 CRISIL AA-     1100    Assigned
Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications; Rating reaffirmed

Essel Mining and Industries Ltd         NCD                CRISIL AA-     7200    Reaffirmed
Removed from 'Rating Watch with Negative Implications'

Essel Mining and Industries Ltd         NCD                CRISIL AA-     7200
Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications; Rating reaffirmed; (Reduced from Rs.749.5
Crore)
Frick India Ltd                         Overdraft          CRISIL A-      195     Reaffirmed
G.B. Cotton Industries                  CC                 CRISIL BB-     100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Glatt Solutions Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BB      165     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Highrise Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL BBB-    140     Reaffirmed
Highrise Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd     Standby Line of    CRISIL BBB-    15      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Hotel Delite Grand                      TL                 CRISIL B+      80      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Inox World Industries Pvt Ltd           LT Loan            CRISIL B+      230     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Inox World Industries Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Jagannath Plastipacks Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B       50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Jagdamba Ispat Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB-     81      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Jagdamba Ispat Pvt Ltd                  LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Jagdamba Ispat Pvt Ltd                  Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BB-     6.2     Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Jindal Wood Products Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL B+      10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
JMK Jewels Pvt Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL B+      100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
JSR and Company Civil Contractors       CC                 CRISIL BB      35      Reaffirmed
Juneja Construction Pvt. Ltd.           CC                 CRISIL BB-     20      Reaffirmed
Juneja Construction Pvt. Ltd.           Proposed BG        CRISIL BB-     2       Reaffirmed
Kaaizeen Meditech Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL BB-     7       Assigned
Kaaizeen Meditech Pvt Ltd               Standby Line of    CRISIL BB-     4       Assigned
                                        Credit
Kaaizeen Meditech Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB-     55      Assigned
Kailashchandra Dilipkumar Constructions CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL BB-     7.5     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Kailashchandra Dilipkumar Constructions Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     52.5    Assigned
Pvt Ltd                                 Loan Fac
Kurseong Computer Sales Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB-     65      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Lal Baba Industrial Corporation Pvt Ltd CC                 CRISIL B+      114     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Laxmi Opticals                          CC                 CRISIL B-      80      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Laxmi Opticals                          Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B-      80      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Leeway Logistics Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL D       1532.5  Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Leeway Logistics Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL D       250     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Leeway Logistics Ltd                    LOC & BG           CRISIL D       55      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Leeway Logistics Ltd                    Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL D       262.5   Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Leeway Logistics Ltd                    Proposed LOC & BG  CRISIL D       200     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Leo Designs and Packaging Pvt Ltd       Bill Discounting   CRISIL B       2       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Leo Designs and Packaging Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL B       30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Leo Designs and Packaging Pvt Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       0.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Mehta Bishan Dass and Associates        CC                 CRISIL B+      60      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Mehta Bishan Dass and Associates        TL                 CRISIL B+      15      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Naveen Rice Mills                       CC                 CRISIL B       110     Reaffirmed
Naveen Rice Mills                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Naveen Rice Mills                       Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B       30      Assigned
Nilanjan Iron Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB-     72.9    Reaffirmed
Nilanjan Iron Pvt Ltd                   Rupee TL           CRISIL BB-     17.1    Reaffirmed
Okara Roadlines                         Overdraft          CRISIL B       58      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Okara Roadlines                         TL                 CRISIL B       42      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Orange Mamatkheda Wind Pvt Ltd          LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     6200    Reaffirmed
Overseas Carpets Ltd.                   Bill Discounting   CRISIL B-      180     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Overseas Carpets Ltd.                   CC                 CRISIL B-      70      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Overseas Carpets Ltd.                   Export Packing     CRISIL B-      100     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Issuer Not Cooperating
P G Mercantile Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL D       150     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
P G Mercantile Pvt Ltd                  Foreign Exchange   CRISIL D       30      Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
P G Mercantile Pvt Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL D       600     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
P G Mercantile Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       798.9   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
P G Mercantile Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL D       236.1   Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Paras Industries                        Packing Credit     CRISIL D       75      Reaffirmed
                                        (pre-shipment
                                        credit)
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Paras Industries                        Post Shipment      CRISIL D       37      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
PD Rice Udyog                           CC                 CRISIL BB      40      Reaffirmed
Migrated from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating
PD Rice Udyog                           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      50      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Migrated from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating
Placebo Engineering Corporation         CC                 CRISIL B+      10      Assigned
Power Welfare Society                   Rating             --
Timely servicing of debt
Pranav Construction Systems Pvt Ltd     BG                 CRISIL D       162.2   Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Pranav Construction Systems Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL D       191.1   Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Pranav Construction Systems Pvt Ltd     Export Packing     CRISIL D       66.3    Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Pranav Construction Systems Pvt Ltd     Funded Interest TL CRISIL D       60.8    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Pranav Construction Systems Pvt Ltd     LOC                CRISIL D       30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Pranav Construction Systems Pvt Ltd     WC TL              CRISIL D       214.9   Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Punjab Spintex Ltd                      BG                 CRISIL D       5       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Punjab Spintex Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL D       250     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Punjab Spintex Ltd                      Corporate Loan     CRISIL D       50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Punjab Spintex Ltd                      Inventory Funding  CRISIL D       100     Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Punjab Spintex Ltd                      Standby Line of    CRISIL D       25      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Punjab Spintex Ltd                      TL                 CRISIL D       50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Radhakrishna Agencies                   CC                 CRISIL BB      60      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Rajasthan Cylinders and Containers Ltd  CC                 CRISIL B+      45
Upgraded from CRISIL B
Rishu Construction                      CC                 CRISIL B+      35      Assigned
Sadguru Sri Sri Sakhar Karkhana Ltd     Pledge Loan        CRISIL B       165.6   Reaffirmed
Revised from CRISIL B to CRISIL D and Simultaneously Upgraded to CRISIL B
Sadguru Sri Sri Sakhar Karkhana Ltd     TL                 CRISIL B       554.4   Reaffirmed
Revised from CRISIL B to CRISIL D and Simultaneously Upgraded to CRISIL B
Sai Export Enterprises                  Export Packing     CRISIL D       240
                                        Credit
Downgraded from CRISIL A4
Saraswati Dynamics Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB      35      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Saraswati Dynamics Pvt Ltd              Overdraft          CRISIL BB      20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Sardar Jewellers                        CC                 CRISIL B-      90      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Satya Megha Industries                  CC                 CRISIL D       80      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Satya Megha Industries                  Cash TL            CRISIL D       91.8    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Satya Megha Industries                  Funded Interest TL CRISIL D       29.8    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Satya Megha Industries                  Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL D       28.6    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Satya Megha Industries                  WC TL              CRISIL D       141.8   Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Security Printing and Minting           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AAA     5000    Assigned
Corporation of India Ltd                Loan Fac
Service Master Clean Ltd                CC                 CRISIL A-      330
Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+
Shiv Ganga Store                        CC                 CRISIL B-      5.5     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Shiv Ganga Store                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      6.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Shri Jagannath Sita Educational And     TL                 CRISIL BB+     77      Reaffirmed
Social Development Sansthan
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
SIS Cash Services Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A-      150
Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+
SIS Cash Services Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL A-      100
Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+
SIS Prosegur Holdings Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BBB+    400     Assigned
SKG Refractories Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB+     92
Migrated from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating
SKG Refractories Ltd                    Corporate Loan     CRISIL BB+     10.5
Migrated from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating
SKG Refractories Ltd                    Standby Line of    CRISIL BB+     12.5
                                        Credit
Migrated from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating
Smaaash Entertainment Pvt Ltd           NCD                CRISIL BB      1200
Migrated from CRISIL BB Issuer not cooperating and Rating Withdrawn
Soma Indus Varanasi Aurangabad Tollway  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       1500
Pvt Ltd                                 Loan Fac
Upgraded from CRISIL D
Soma Indus Varanasi Aurangabad Tollway  TL                 CRISIL B       18500
Pvt Ltd
Upgraded from CRISIL D
Standard Paper And Board India Pvt Ltd  CC                 CRISIL B+      60      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Strong Bonds Polyseal Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B+      40      Assigned
Sunbeam Enterprises                     Mortgage Loan Fac  CRISIL B       35.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Sunbeam Enterprises                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Sunbeam Enterprises                     TL                 CRISIL B       10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Swami Hitech Projects Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B       80      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Tech Sis Ltd                            CC                 CRISIL BBB+    50
Upgraded from CRISIL BBB
Tech Sis Ltd                            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    60
                                        Loan Fac
Upgraded from CRISIL BBB
Tech Sis Ltd                            TL                 CRISIL BBB+    140
Upgraded from CRISIL BBB
Terminus Kg Ventures Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     750     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Unisun Power                            LT Loan            CRISIL B+      16.6    Assigned
Unisun Power                            CC                 CRISIL B+      3.5     Assigned
V. D. Swami and Company Pvt Ltd         BG                 CRISIL D       100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
V. D. Swami and Company Pvt Ltd         LT Loan            CRISIL D       60      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
V. D. Swami and Company Pvt Ltd         Overdraft          CRISIL D       140     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
V. D. Swami and Company Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
V. R. Ghuge - Aurangabad                Overdraft          CRISIL B+      100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
V. R. Ghuge - Aurangabad                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      0.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
V. R. Ghuge - Aurangabad                TL                 CRISIL B+      9.5     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vel Steels                              CC                 CRISIL B+      35      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Velocity Supply Chain Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB      6.5     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Velocity Supply Chain Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      5.2     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Velocity Supply Chain Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL BB      10.8    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Vinod Medical Systems Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB+     300     Reaffirmed
Vinod Medical Systems Pvt Ltd           Overdraft          CRISIL BB+     100     Reaffirmed
Vinod Medical Systems Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     30      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Yamuna Bio Energy Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B+      42.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Yamuna Bio Energy Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      32.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Yamuna Bio Energy Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL B+      25      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Yogiraj Spinning Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB      100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated
Yogiraj Spinning Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BB      344     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
