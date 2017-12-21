CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 21

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 20, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aagam Holdings Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Aagam Holdings Pvt Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Abroad Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Agri Till India Export Packing CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Credit Agri Till India LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Amit N. Shah BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Amsal Chem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Amsal Chem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A3 160 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Bhagwati Industries - Raipur BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed B-One Business House Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 95 Reaffirmed Credit Issuer Not Cooperating BSCC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Chandan Healthcare Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Chiranjilal Rayons Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.2 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Creative Tours and Travels India Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Dakshineswari Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.8 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Dasmesh Mechanical Works Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Daspara Tea Estate Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Dineshchandra R. Agrawal Infracon Pvt BG CRISIL A1 5750 Withdrawal Ltd Dineshchandra R. Agrawal Infracon Pvt LOC CRISIL A1 450 Withdrawal Ltd E to E Transportation Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4 120 Pvt Ltd Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 1520 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 8000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 4000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Including CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed ST NCD Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Withdrawal ; *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Withdrawal ; *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 8000 Withdrawal ; *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 4000 Withdrawal ; *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed ST NCD) Elppe Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Elppe Chemicals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 65 Reaffirmed Frick India Ltd BG CRISIL A1 400 Reaffirmed Frick India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 400 Reaffirmed Frick India Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1 95 Reaffirmed Galaxy Impex BG CRISIL A4+ 0.2 Reaffirmed Galaxy Impex Foreign CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Galaxy Impex Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Galaxy Impex Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Galaxy Impex Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 2.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Highrise Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Hotel Delite Grand Overdraft CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated IIFL Facilities Services Ltd CP* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis IIFL Facilities Services Ltd STD* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis IIFL Facilities Services Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed Inox World Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Inox World Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 62.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Inox World Industries Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Credit Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Jagannath Plastipacks Ltd Factoring/ CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Forfaiting Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Jagdamba Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.8 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Jindal Wood Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 170 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Jindal Wood Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated JSR and Company Civil Contractors BG CRISIL A4+ 49 Reaffirmed Juneja Construction Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 48 Reaffirmed Kaaizeen Meditech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 43 Assigned Kailashchandra Dilipkumar Constructions Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Kurseong Computer Sales Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Lal Baba Industrial Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Leo Designs and Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Mehta Bishan Dass and Associates BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Nilanjan Iron Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Nilanjan Iron Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Odisha Aqua Traders And Marine BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Exporters Pvt Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Odisha Aqua Traders And Marine Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Exporters Pvt Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Odisha Aqua Traders And Marine Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Exporters Pvt Ltd Forward Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Odisha Aqua Traders And Marine Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Exporters Pvt Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated PD Rice Udyog BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Migrated from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Placebo Engineering Corporation BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Rajasthan Cylinders and Containers Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Rishu Construction BG CRISIL A4 67.5 Assigned Saraswati Dynamics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Saraswati Dynamics Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Security Printing and Minting LOC* CRISIL A1+ 2000 Corporation of India Ltd *Includes sublimit of bank guarantee of Rs.5 crore Security Printing and Minting LOC CRISIL A1+ 1000 Corporation of India Ltd Security Printing and Minting LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3500 Assigned Corporation of India Ltd SIS Cash Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 SIS Prosegur Holdings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 280 Assigned SKG Refractories Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Migrated from CRISIL A3 Issuer Not Cooperating SKG Refractories Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Migrated from CRISIL A3 Issuer Not Cooperating Strong Bonds Polyseal Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Sunbeam Enterprises Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Sunbeam Enterprises Packing Credit CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Unisun Power BG CRISIL A4 38 Assigned Vel Steels LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Vel Steels Proposed BG CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Vinod Medical Systems Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Yogiraj Spinning Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aagam Holdings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 300 Withdrawal Loan Fac Abroad Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 215 Assigned Abroad Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned ABS Wheels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 22.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated ABS Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 7.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated ABS Wheels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 27.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated ABS Wheels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 42.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Aerocon Buildwell Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Aerocon Buildwell Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Aerocon Buildwell Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Aerocon Buildwell Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 145 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Aggarwwal Exports CC CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Aggarwwal Exports Export Packing CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Credit Aggarwwal Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Purchase Aggarwwal Exports Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 52 Reaffirmed Aggarwwal Exports Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 26 Reaffirmed Credit Aggarwwal Exports WC Fac CRISIL BB- 7 Reaffirmed Agri Till India Bill Discounting CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Agri Till India CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Agri Till India TL CRISIL B 58 Reaffirmed Amit N. Shah CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Amit N. Shah Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Amsal Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Amsal Chem Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Amsal Chem Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Credit Amsal Chem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 38.9 Assigned Loan Fac APL Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Migrated from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 640 Reaffirmed Credit Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 320 Reaffirmed Discounting Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Balaji Ispat Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Balaji Ispat CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Bhagwati Industries - Raipur CC CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Industries - Raipur Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhagwati Industries - Raipur TL CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed BSCC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 15 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated BSCC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated BSCC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 130 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Chandan Healthcare Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Chandan Healthcare Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Chandan Healthcare Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Chiranjilal Rayons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Chiranjilal Rayons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Chiranjilal Rayons Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 39.2 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Cibi Exports CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Cibi Exports Export Packing CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Credit Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Cibi Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Purchase Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Cibi Exports TL CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Creative Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Creative Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Creative Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 126 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Creative Tours and Travels India Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Dakshineswari Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 9 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Dakshineswari Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Pledge Loan CRISIL B 20.2 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Dakshineswari Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 17.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Dasmesh Mechanical Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Dasmesh Mechanical Works Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 14.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Daspara Tea Estate Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 22.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Daspara Tea Estate Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 19.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Daspara Tea Estate Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 43.6 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Dineshchandra R. Agrawal Infracon Pvt CC CRISIL A 1100 Withdrawal Ltd Dusters Total Solutions Services Pvt LtdCC CRISIL A- 600 Assigned E to E Transportation Infrastructure CC CRISIL B+ 60 Pvt Ltd Downgraded from CRISIL BB- E to E Transportation Infrastructure Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 80 Withdrawal Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Eagle Fibres Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL BB- 32.5 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Eagle Fibres Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 240 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Eagle Fibres Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL BB- 10 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Eagle Fibres Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 117.5 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Withdrawal Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 3250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AA 7000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac** **Interchangeable with short term bank facilities Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 30000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd PS CRISIL AA 1050 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 30000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd PS CRISIL AA 1050 Reaffirmed Elppe Chemicals Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Purchase Elppe Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Elppe Chemicals Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Ess Gee Real Estate Developers Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Ess Gee Real Estate Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Essel Mining and Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 4900 Reaffirmed Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications; Rating reaffirmed; *Fully interchangeable with packing credit/post-shipment discounting/bank guarantee/letter of credit and any other non-fund-based bank facility Essel Mining and Industries Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL AA- 1850 Reaffirmed Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications; Rating reaffirmed Essel Mining and Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA- 3050 Reaffirmed Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications; Rating reaffirmed Essel Mining and Industries Ltd Proposed Foreign CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed Currency TL Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications; Rating reaffirmed Essel Mining and Industries Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 11000 Reaffirmed Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications; Rating reaffirmed Essel Mining and Industries Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 1100 Assigned Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications; Rating reaffirmed Essel Mining and Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 7200 Reaffirmed Removed from 'Rating Watch with Negative Implications' Essel Mining and Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 7200 Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications; Rating reaffirmed; (Reduced from Rs.749.5 Crore) Frick India Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A- 195 Reaffirmed G.B. Cotton Industries CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Glatt Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 165 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Highrise Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 140 Reaffirmed Highrise Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Credit Hotel Delite Grand TL CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Inox World Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 230 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Inox World Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Jagannath Plastipacks Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Jagdamba Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 81 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Jagdamba Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Jagdamba Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 6.2 Reaffirmed Limits Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Jindal Wood Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated JMK Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated JSR and Company Civil Contractors CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Juneja Construction Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Juneja Construction Pvt. Ltd. Proposed BG CRISIL BB- 2 Reaffirmed Kaaizeen Meditech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 7 Assigned Kaaizeen Meditech Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 4 Assigned Credit Kaaizeen Meditech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned Kailashchandra Dilipkumar Constructions CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Kailashchandra Dilipkumar Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 52.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Kurseong Computer Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Lal Baba Industrial Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 114 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Laxmi Opticals CC CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Laxmi Opticals Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Leeway Logistics Ltd CC CRISIL D 1532.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Leeway Logistics Ltd LOC CRISIL D 250 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Leeway Logistics Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 55 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Leeway Logistics Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 262.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Leeway Logistics Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Leo Designs and Packaging Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 2 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Leo Designs and Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Leo Designs and Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Mehta Bishan Dass and Associates CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Mehta Bishan Dass and Associates TL CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Naveen Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed Naveen Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Naveen Rice Mills Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 30 Assigned Nilanjan Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 72.9 Reaffirmed Nilanjan Iron Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 17.1 Reaffirmed Okara Roadlines Overdraft CRISIL B 58 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Okara Roadlines TL CRISIL B 42 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Orange Mamatkheda Wind Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 6200 Reaffirmed Overseas Carpets Ltd. Bill Discounting CRISIL B- 180 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Overseas Carpets Ltd. CC CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Overseas Carpets Ltd. Export Packing CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Credit Issuer Not Cooperating P G Mercantile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated P G Mercantile Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Forward Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated P G Mercantile Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 600 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated P G Mercantile Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 798.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated P G Mercantile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 236.1 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Paras Industries Packing Credit CRISIL D 75 Reaffirmed (pre-shipment credit) Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Paras Industries Post Shipment CRISIL D 37 Reaffirmed Credit Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated PD Rice Udyog CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Migrated from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating PD Rice Udyog Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Migrated from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Placebo Engineering Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Power Welfare Society Rating -- Timely servicing of debt Pranav Construction Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 162.2 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Pranav Construction Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 191.1 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Pranav Construction Systems Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 66.3 Reaffirmed Credit Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Pranav Construction Systems Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 60.8 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Pranav Construction Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Pranav Construction Systems Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 214.9 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Punjab Spintex Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Punjab Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Punjab Spintex Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Punjab Spintex Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Punjab Spintex Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Credit Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Punjab Spintex Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Radhakrishna Agencies CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Rajasthan Cylinders and Containers Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B Rishu Construction CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Sadguru Sri Sri Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Pledge Loan CRISIL B 165.6 Reaffirmed Revised from CRISIL B to CRISIL D and Simultaneously Upgraded to CRISIL B Sadguru Sri Sri Sakhar Karkhana Ltd TL CRISIL B 554.4 Reaffirmed Revised from CRISIL B to CRISIL D and Simultaneously Upgraded to CRISIL B Sai Export Enterprises Export Packing CRISIL D 240 Credit Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Saraswati Dynamics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Saraswati Dynamics Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Sardar Jewellers CC CRISIL B- 90 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Satya Megha Industries CC CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Satya Megha Industries Cash TL CRISIL D 91.8 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Satya Megha Industries Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 29.8 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Satya Megha Industries Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 28.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Satya Megha Industries WC TL CRISIL D 141.8 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Security Printing and Minting Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 5000 Assigned Corporation of India Ltd Loan Fac Service Master Clean Ltd CC CRISIL A- 330 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Shiv Ganga Store CC CRISIL B- 5.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Shiv Ganga Store Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 6.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Shri Jagannath Sita Educational And TL CRISIL BB+ 77 Reaffirmed Social Development Sansthan Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated SIS Cash Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ SIS Cash Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ SIS Prosegur Holdings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 400 Assigned SKG Refractories Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 92 Migrated from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating SKG Refractories Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 10.5 Migrated from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating SKG Refractories Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Credit Migrated from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Smaaash Entertainment Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB 1200 Migrated from CRISIL BB Issuer not cooperating and Rating Withdrawn Soma Indus Varanasi Aurangabad Tollway Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1500 Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Upgraded from CRISIL D Soma Indus Varanasi Aurangabad Tollway TL CRISIL B 18500 Pvt Ltd Upgraded from CRISIL D Standard Paper And Board India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Strong Bonds Polyseal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Sunbeam Enterprises Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL B 35.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Sunbeam Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Sunbeam Enterprises TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Swami Hitech Projects Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Tech Sis Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Tech Sis Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 60 Loan Fac Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Tech Sis Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 140 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Terminus Kg Ventures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 750 Assigned Loan Fac Unisun Power LT Loan CRISIL B+ 16.6 Assigned Unisun Power CC CRISIL B+ 3.5 Assigned V. D. Swami and Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated V. D. Swami and Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated V. D. Swami and Company Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL D 140 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated V. D. Swami and Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated V. R. Ghuge - Aurangabad Overdraft CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating V. R. Ghuge - Aurangabad Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating V. R. Ghuge - Aurangabad TL CRISIL B+ 9.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Vel Steels CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Velocity Supply Chain Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 6.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Velocity Supply Chain Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Velocity Supply Chain Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 10.8 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Vinod Medical Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Reaffirmed Vinod Medical Systems Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Vinod Medical Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Yamuna Bio Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Yamuna Bio Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Yamuna Bio Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Yogiraj Spinning Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated Yogiraj Spinning Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 344 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Migrated -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)