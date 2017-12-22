CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 22

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 21, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alang Auto and General Engineering Co. LOC CRISIL A3 830 Assigned Pvt Ltd Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1212.5 Reaffirmed Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 750 Reaffirmed Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A2+ 450 Reaffirmed Discounting Anand Mould Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 55 Assigned Bhagyam Gem & Jewellery Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 230 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Bhagyam Gem & Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Credit Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 155 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A2 Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 765 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Everest Industries Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 3000 Reaffirmed *Fully Interchangeable with bank guarantee Everest Industries Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 3000 Reaffirmed *Fully Interchangeable with bank guarantee Everest Industries Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 300 Reaffirmed Forstar Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 261 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 HT Media Ltd CP* (Enhanced from CRISIL A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed Rs.1000 Crore) *Earlier STD (Including CP) IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd CP Programme^ CRISIL A1+ 48000 Reaffirmed ^Earlier STD (Including CP) IIFL Wealth Management Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis IIFL Wealth Management Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis IIFL Wealth Management Ltd CP Programme^ CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed ^Earlier STD (Including CP) Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with buyers credit J.P.G. Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed KSR Infracon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Assigned Lucas-TVS Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 2350 Reaffirmed MKC Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 650 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 MKC Infrastructure Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 270 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 MT Educare Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A2 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Northern India Trading Co LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Parkash Dye Chem LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed PICL (India) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2+ 120 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency PICL (India) Pvt Ltd Purchase Bill CRISIL A2+ 80 Reaffirmed Discounting Ratna Khanij Udyog BG CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Ratna Khanij Udyog Overdraft CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Sentiss Pharma Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 480 Reaffirmed Spack Laminators Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Sree Subha Sales BG CRISIL A3 290 Assigned St.Peter and Paul Seafood Exports Pvt Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned Ltd Staarlight Designs Foreign Demand CRISIL A4 26 Reaffirmed Bill Purchase ZF Electronics Tvs India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed ZF Electronics Tvs India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alang Auto and General Engineering Co. CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned Pvt Ltd Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 637.5 Reaffirmed Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A- 725 Reaffirmed Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 181.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 428.9 Reaffirmed Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL A- 772.6 Reaffirmed Anand Mould Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd CC CRISIL A- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Everest Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1900 Reaffirmed Everest Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 384 Reaffirmed Everest Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 471 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Everest Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1900 Reaffirmed Everest Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 384 Reaffirmed Everest Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 471 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Forstar Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 492.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Forstar Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 96.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Gurukrupa Exports CC^ CRISIL BB 225 Assigned ^Fully interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan Gurukrupa Exports CC* CRISIL BB 140 Assigned *Interchangeable with Packing Credit in Foreign Currency to the extent of Rs.5 crore and post shipment credit to the extent of Rs.5 crore HT Media Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd WC Fac% CRISIL A 550 Reaffirmed % Interchangeable with letter of credit/buyers credit to the extent of Rs 20 crore Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+(SO) 570.3 Reaffirmed Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+(SO) 129.7 Reaffirmed J.P.G. Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 43.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Jayaraj Automobile Agency Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Fac K. K. Construction Company BG 27 Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal K. K. Construction Company CC 26.5 Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal K. K. Construction Company Proposed LT Bk 18.6 Rating Loan Fac reaffirmed and Withdrawal K. K. Construction Company TL 2.9 Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal KSR Infracon Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BB+ 195 Assigned KSR Infracon Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned KSR Infracon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Assigned Lucas-TVS Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 1245 Reaffirmed Mantra Industries Ltd BG 50 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Mantra Industries Ltd CC 480 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Mantra Industries Ltd LOC 181.1 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Mantra Industries Ltd Rupee TL 28.9 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating MKC Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- MKC Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 120 Assigned, Loan Fac Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- MKC Infrastructure Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned, Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- MT Educare Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 550 Downgraded from CRISIL A- MT Educare Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Northern India Trading Co Export Packing CRISIL B+ 82.5 Reaffirmed Credit Northern India Trading Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac P M Shah and Company Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned *Interchangeable with metal loan Pacific Cyber Technology Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned Loan Fac Parkash Dye Chem CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Parkash Dye Chem Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PICL (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 130 Reaffirmed PICL (India) Pvt Ltd FB Fac CRISIL A- 125 Reaffirmed PICL (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 118.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PICL (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 31.5 Reaffirmed Prakash Jha Productions CC 100 Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal Radha Marketing CC 250 Rating reaffirmed and Withdrawal Radha Marketing Proposed LT Bk 50 Rating Loan Fac reaffirmed and Withdrawal Ratna Khanij Udyog Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 45 Assigned Ratna Khanij Udyog Proposed BG CRISIL BBB- 260 Assigned Sentiss Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 270 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sivaraj Holiday Inn Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL B+ 76.4 Assigned Spack Laminators Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 23 Assigned Spack Laminators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned Sree Subha Sales Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Sree Subha Sales LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned St.Peter and Paul Seafood Exports Pvt Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Ltd St.Peter and Paul Seafood Exports Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Ltd Staarlight Designs CC CRISIL B+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Staarlight Designs Export Packing CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit Staarlight Designs LT Loan CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Staarlight Designs Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 33 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Swastik Ispat Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 15 Assigned Swastik Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 15 Assigned Swastik Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Assigned Loan Fac Swastik Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL D 10 Assigned Swastik Ispat Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 5 Assigned Swastik Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 85 Assigned Tata Investment Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 100 Reaffirmed Ten Apparels and Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 220.3 Assigned Ten Apparels and Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B- 49.4 Assigned Times Steel And Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 220 Assigned Trisha Trends Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B+ 11.7 Assigned Trisha Trends Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 16.3 Assigned Trisha Trends Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Trisha Trends Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 12 Assigned ZF Electronics Tvs India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed ZF Electronics Tvs India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Credit ZF Electronics Tvs India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 41 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ZF Electronics Tvs India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Credit ZF Electronics Tvs India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 24 Reaffirmed ZF Electronics Tvs India Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)