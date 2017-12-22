FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 22
#Company News
December 22, 2017

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 22

Reuters Staff

22 Min Read

   Dec 22 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 21, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT         RATING        AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alang Auto and General Engineering Co.  LOC                CRISIL A3      830     Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd         Bill Purchase      CRISIL A2+     100     Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Fac
Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd         LOC                CRISIL A2+     1212.5  Reaffirmed
Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd         LOC & BG           CRISIL A2+     750     Reaffirmed
Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd         Sales Bill         CRISIL A2+     450     Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Anand Mould Steels Pvt Ltd              Proposed LOC       CRISIL A4      55      Assigned
Bhagyam Gem & Jewellery Pvt Ltd         Packing Credit in  CRISIL A3      230     Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency
Bhagyam Gem & Jewellery Pvt Ltd         Proposed Packing   CRISIL A3      70      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd            Foreign Bill       CRISIL A2+     155     Upgraded
                                                                                  from
                                        Discounting                               CRISIL A2
Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A2+     60      Upgraded
                                                                                  from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2
Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd            Packing Credit     CRISIL A2+     765     Upgraded 
                                                                                  from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2
Everest Industries Ltd                  LOC*               CRISIL A1      3000    Reaffirmed
*Fully Interchangeable with bank guarantee
Everest Industries Ltd                  LOC*               CRISIL A1      3000    Reaffirmed
*Fully Interchangeable with bank guarantee
Everest Industries Ltd                  CP Programme       CRISIL A1      300     Reaffirmed
Forstar Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd            Packing Credit     CRISIL A3+     261     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3
HT Media Ltd                            CP* (Enhanced from CRISIL A1+     12000   Reaffirmed
                                        Rs.1000 Crore)
*Earlier STD (Including CP)
IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd                 CP Issue*          CRISIL A1+     40000   Assigned
*Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis
IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd                 ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     40000   Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis
IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd                 CP Programme^      CRISIL A1+     48000   Reaffirmed
^Earlier STD (Including CP)
IIFL Wealth Management Ltd              CP Issue*          CRISIL A1+     20000   Assigned
*Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis
IIFL Wealth Management Ltd              ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     20000   Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis
IIFL Wealth Management Ltd              CP Programme^      CRISIL A1+     5000    Reaffirmed
^Earlier STD (Including CP)
Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A1      20      Reaffirmed
Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd            LOC*               CRISIL A1      150     Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with buyers credit
J.P.G. Constructions Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4+     120     Reaffirmed
KSR Infracon Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4+     400     Assigned
Lucas-TVS Ltd                           Packing Credit     CRISIL A1+     2350    Reaffirmed
MKC Infrastructure Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4+     650     Downgraded
                                                                                  from 
                                                                                  CRISIL A3
MKC Infrastructure Ltd                  LOC & BG           CRISIL A4+     270     Downgraded
                                                                                  from 
                                                                                  CRISIL A3
MT Educare Ltd                          Overdraft          CRISIL A2      50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A2+
Northern India Trading Co               LOC                CRISIL A4      5       Reaffirmed
Parkash Dye Chem                        LOC                CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
PICL (India) Pvt Ltd                    Packing Credit in  CRISIL A2+     120     Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency
PICL (India) Pvt Ltd                    Purchase Bill      CRISIL A2+     80      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Ratna Khanij Udyog                      BG                 CRISIL A3      70      Reaffirmed
Ratna Khanij Udyog                      Overdraft          CRISIL A3      30      Reaffirmed
Sentiss Pharma Pvt Ltd                  Packing Credit     CRISIL A2+     480     Reaffirmed
Spack Laminators Pvt Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A4+     20      Assigned
Sree Subha Sales                        BG                 CRISIL A3      290     Assigned
St.Peter and Paul Seafood Exports Pvt   Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     200     Assigned
Ltd
Staarlight Designs                      Foreign Demand     CRISIL A4      26      Reaffirmed
                                        Bill Purchase
ZF Electronics Tvs India Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A4      2       Reaffirmed
ZF Electronics Tvs India Pvt Ltd        LOC                CRISIL A4      3       Reaffirmed


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alang Auto and General Engineering Co.  CC                 CRISIL BBB-    120     Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd         Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL A-      100     Reaffirmed
Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL A-      637.5   Reaffirmed
Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd         CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A-      725     Reaffirmed
Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      181.1   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd         TL                 CRISIL A-      428.9   Reaffirmed
Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd         WC Demand Loan     CRISIL A-      100     Reaffirmed
Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd         WC TL              CRISIL A-      772.6   Reaffirmed
Anand Mould Steels Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B+      45      Assigned
Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd            CC                 CRISIL A-      20      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB+
Everest Industries Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL A+      1900    Reaffirmed
Everest Industries Ltd                  LT Loan            CRISIL A+      384     Reaffirmed
Everest Industries Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A+      471     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Everest Industries Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL A+      1900    Reaffirmed
Everest Industries Ltd                  LT Loan            CRISIL A+      384     Reaffirmed
Everest Industries Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A+      471     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Forstar Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd            Bill Discounting   CRISIL BBB     492.5   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Forstar Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     96.5    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BBB-
Gurukrupa Exports                       CC^                CRISIL BB      225     Assigned
^Fully interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan
Gurukrupa Exports                       CC*                CRISIL BB      140     Assigned
*Interchangeable with Packing Credit in Foreign Currency to the extent of 
Rs.5 crore and post shipment credit to the extent of Rs.5 crore
HT Media Ltd                            NCD                CRISIL AA+     2500    Reaffirmed
Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd            WC Fac%            CRISIL A       550     Reaffirmed
% Interchangeable with letter of credit/buyers credit to the extent of Rs 20 crore
Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd            Proposed TL        CRISIL A+(SO)  570.3   Reaffirmed
Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL A+(SO)  129.7   Reaffirmed
J.P.G. Constructions Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     43.3    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB
Jayaraj Automobile Agency               Inventory Funding  CRISIL BB+     100     Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
K. K. Construction Company              BG                                27      Rating
                                                                                  reaffirmed
                                                                                  and 
                                                                                  Withdrawal
K. K. Construction Company              CC                                26.5    Rating
                                                                                  reaffirmed
                                                                                  and 
                                                                                  Withdrawal
K. K. Construction Company              Proposed LT Bk                    18.6    Rating
                                        Loan Fac                                  reaffirmed
                                                                                  and 
                                                                                  Withdrawal
K. K. Construction Company              TL                                2.9     Rating
                                                                                  reaffirmed
                                                                                  and 
                                                                                  Withdrawal
KSR Infracon Pvt Ltd                    Proposed BG        CRISIL BB+     195     Assigned
KSR Infracon Pvt Ltd                    LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     30      Assigned
KSR Infracon Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB+     75      Assigned
Lucas-TVS Ltd                           CC                 CRISIL AA+     1245    Reaffirmed
Mantra Industries Ltd                   BG                                50      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mantra Industries Ltd                   CC                                480     Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mantra Industries Ltd                   LOC                               181.1   Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mantra Industries Ltd                   Rupee TL                          28.9    Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
MKC Infrastructure Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB+     50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
MKC Infrastructure Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     120     Assigned,
                                        Loan Fac                                  Downgraded
                                                                                  from 
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
MKC Infrastructure Ltd                  LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     10      Assigned,
                                                                                  Downgraded
                                                                                  from 
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
MT Educare Ltd                          TL                 CRISIL BBB+    550     Downgraded
                                                                                  from
                                                                                  CRISIL A-
MT Educare Ltd                          WC Demand Loan     CRISIL BBB+    200     Downgraded
                                                                                  from 
                                                                                  CRISIL A-
Northern India Trading Co               Export Packing     CRISIL B+      82.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Northern India Trading Co               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      2.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
P M Shah and Company Jewellers Pvt Ltd  CC*                CRISIL BB-     70      Assigned
*Interchangeable with metal loan
Pacific Cyber Technology Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     200     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Parkash Dye Chem                        CC                 CRISIL BB      50      Reaffirmed
Parkash Dye Chem                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      30      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
PICL (India) Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL A-      130     Reaffirmed
PICL (India) Pvt Ltd                    FB Fac             CRISIL A-      125     Reaffirmed
PICL (India) Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      118.5   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
PICL (India) Pvt Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL A-      31.5    Reaffirmed
Prakash Jha Productions                 CC                                100     Rating
                                                                                  reaffirmed
                                                                                  and 
                                                                                  Withdrawal
Radha Marketing                         CC                                250     Rating
                                                                                  reaffirmed
                                                                                  and 
                                                                                  Withdrawal
Radha Marketing                         Proposed LT Bk                    50      Rating
                                        Loan Fac                                  reaffirmed
                                                                                  and 
                                                                                  Withdrawal
Ratna Khanij Udyog                      Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB-    45      Assigned
Ratna Khanij Udyog                      Proposed BG        CRISIL BBB-    260     Assigned
Sentiss Pharma Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      270     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sivaraj Holiday Inn Pvt Ltd             Cash TL            CRISIL B+      76.4    Assigned
Spack Laminators Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BB-     23      Assigned
Spack Laminators Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB-     55      Assigned
Sree Subha Sales                        Overdraft          CRISIL BBB-    50      Assigned
Sree Subha Sales                        LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    10      Assigned
St.Peter and Paul Seafood Exports Pvt   Bill Discounting   CRISIL BB-     200     Reaffirmed
Ltd
St.Peter and Paul Seafood Exports Pvt   LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     45      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Staarlight Designs                      CC                 CRISIL B+      3.5     Reaffirmed
Staarlight Designs                      Export Packing     CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Staarlight Designs                      LT Loan            CRISIL B+      7.5     Reaffirmed
Staarlight Designs                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      33      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Swastik Ispat Pvt Ltd                   WC TL              CRISIL D       15      Assigned
Swastik Ispat Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL D       15      Assigned
Swastik Ispat Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       20      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Swastik Ispat Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LOC       CRISIL D       10      Assigned
Swastik Ispat Pvt Ltd                   Funded Interest TL CRISIL D       5       Assigned
Swastik Ispat Pvt Ltd                   Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL D       85      Assigned
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd         NCD                CRISIL AAA     100     Reaffirmed
Ten Apparels and Industries Pvt Ltd     Proposed TL        CRISIL B-      220.3   Assigned
Ten Apparels and Industries Pvt Ltd     Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL B-      49.4    Assigned
Times Steel And Power Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B+      220     Assigned
Trisha Trends Pvt Ltd                   Overdraft          CRISIL B+      11.7    Assigned
Trisha Trends Pvt Ltd                   LT Loan            CRISIL B+      16.3    Assigned
Trisha Trends Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL B+      60      Assigned
Trisha Trends Pvt Ltd                   CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL B+      12      Assigned
ZF Electronics Tvs India Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL B+      45      Reaffirmed
ZF Electronics Tvs India Pvt Ltd        Export Packing     CRISIL B+      25      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
ZF Electronics Tvs India Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      41      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
ZF Electronics Tvs India Pvt Ltd        Standby Line of    CRISIL B+      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
ZF Electronics Tvs India Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL B+      24      Reaffirmed
ZF Electronics Tvs India Pvt Ltd        WC TL              CRISIL B+      60      Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
