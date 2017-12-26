CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 26

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 22, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aquafine Microns LLP BG CRISIL A4 4 Assigned Ashok Kumar BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Bharti Telecom Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 55000 Reaffirmed Blue Water Foods and Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 660 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ BSR Infratech India Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 3650 Reaffirmed Carmel Cashews Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned Citibank N. A. CDs Programme CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Electronics Corporation of India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 11276.5 Reaffirmed Electronics Corporation of India Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Electronics Corporation of India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Electronics Corporation of India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 11276.5 Reaffirmed Electronics Corporation of India Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed G.M. Ravindra BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Hyson Logistics and Marine Exports Pvt Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Discounting Indian Toners and Developers Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 4 Reaffirmed Indian Toners and Developers Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 70 Reaffirmed JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Co. CP* CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Ltd *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and JM financial Asset Reconstruction Company Private Ltd. did not participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process for these instruments JM Financial Institutional Securities CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd JM Financial Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Services Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 3050 Reaffirmed JM Financial Services Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 243.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JM Financial Services Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 1100 Reaffirmed JM Financial Services Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 3050 Reaffirmed JM Financial Services Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 243.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JRJ Sea Foods India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Credit Jyoti Strips Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 2050 Reaffirmed Jyoti Strips Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A2 55 Reaffirmed Jyoti Strips Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K.D.Liquor and Fertilizer Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed K.D.Liquor and Fertilizer Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Credit Mega Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Mega Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed MVS Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Assigned MVS Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 55 Assigned NIIT Technologies Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 2100 Reaffirmed Ninerich Infotech BG CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Patel Hospital Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 139.3 - Issuer Not Cooperating Raka Oil Company BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Shree Bharani Spinnings India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Shree Bharani Spinnings India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Shree Refrigerations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 - Shree Refrigerations Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 - Shri Sai Tex Processors BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 31 Reaffirmed Sree Rani Sati Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 200 Assigned Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd LOC & BG** CRISIL A1+ 27392.8 Reaffirmed **Includes buyer's credit limit of USD2.5 crore (around Rs. 161.6 Crore) Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Crore CP CRISIL A1+ 6500 Assigned Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd LOC & BG** CRISIL A1+ 27392.8 Reaffirmed **Includes buyer's credit limit of USD2.5 crore (around Rs. 161.6 Crore) Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices Ltd LOC & BG # CRISIL A1+ 37570 Reaffirmed # including buyer's credit/supplier's credit limit of USD 1.8 crore (around Rs 116 crore). Tata Teleservices Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 12500 Assigned Tata Teleservices Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 37570 Reaffirmed # including buyer's credit/supplier's credit limit of USD 1.8 crore (around Rs 116 crore). Tata Teleservices Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Vipul Chemicals India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpha Carbonless Paper Manufacturing CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Reaffirmed Co.P.Ltd Alpha Carbonless Paper Manufacturing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 3.9 Reaffirmed Co.P.Ltd Loan Fac Alpha Carbonless Paper Manufacturing TL CRISIL BB+ 26.1 Reaffirmed Co.P.Ltd Aquafine Microns LLP TL CRISIL B+ 57.7 Assigned Aquafine Microns LLP Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 3.3 Assigned Limits Aquafine Microns LLP CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Ashok Kumar CC CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Blue Water Foods and Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 500 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL BB+/Stable Blue Water Foods and Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+/Stable BSR Infratech India Ltd BG* CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit in the form of Overdraft facility worth Rs.10 crore BSR Infratech India Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A- 850 Reaffirmed Carmel Cashews CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Citibank N. A. Subordinate Bond CRISIL AAA 320 Reaffirmed Electronics Corporation of India Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed Electronics Corporation of India Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed G Sons Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 57.5 Assigned G Sons Retail Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 42.5 Assigned G.M. Ravindra Overdraft CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed G.S.Sortex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned G.S.Sortex India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 55.4 Assigned Geeta Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Geeta Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Geeta polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Geeta polymers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 52.5 Reaffirmed Geeta polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 22.5 Reaffirmed Limits Geeta Polyplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Geeta Polyplast Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Geeta Polyplast Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Hyson Logistics and Marine Exports Pvt Export Packing CRISIL BB 130 Upgraded from Ltd Credit CRISIL BB- Hyson Logistics and Marine Exports Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB- Hyson Logistics and Marine Exports Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Indian Toners and Developers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Indian Toners and Developers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 306 Assigned Loan Fac Intermedia Cable Communication Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned Intermedia Cable Communication Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 75 Assigned Loan Fac J P Alloys CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned J P Alloys Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 250 Assigned Financing Scheme (e-DFS) JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Co. CC** CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd **Cash credit facility of Rs.75 crore is interchangeable with working capital demand loan JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Co. Overdraft CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Co. NCD* CRISIL AA- 2500 Reaffirmed Ltd *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and JM financial Asset Reconstruction Company Private Ltd. did not participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process for these instruments JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Co. NCD* CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and JM financial Asset Reconstruction Company Private Ltd. did not participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process for these instruments JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Co. CC ** CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd **Cash credit facility of Rs.75 crore is interchangeable with working capital demand loan JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Co. Overdraft CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd JM Financial Services Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AA 1646.3 Reaffirmed JM Financial Services Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AA 1646.3 Reaffirmed JRJ Sea Foods India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned JRJ Sea Foods India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9 Assigned Loan Fac JRJ Sea Foods India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 11 Assigned JRJ Sea Foods India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Jyoti Strips Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 495 Reaffirmed Jyoti Strips Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jyoti Strips Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Credit K.D.Liquor and Fertilizer Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- K.D.Liquor and Fertilizer Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 23.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- K.D.Liquor and Fertilizer Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 48.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- LB Cotton Industries LLP CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B-/Stable LB Cotton Industries LLP TL CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B-/Stable Mega Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Mega Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mega Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 52.5 Reaffirmed MVS Engineering Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned Overdraft Fac MVS Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 15 Assigned NIIT Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL AA 900 Reaffirmed Ninerich Infotech Overdraft CRISIL B 40 Assigned Patel Hospital Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 110.7 - Issuer Not Cooperating Raghupati Synergy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Assigned Raka Oil Company CC CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Raka Oil Company Proposed TL CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Raka Oil Company Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Rama Rice & Gen. Mills CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Romax Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Romax Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Romax Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Ruparel Homes India Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB 2000 - Issuer Not Cooperating S. A. Plywood Industry Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Reaffirmed S. A. Plywood Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 125 Reaffirmed S. A. Plywood Industry Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 27.9 Reaffirmed S. A. Plywood Industry Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed S. A. Plywood Industry Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL D 9.6 Assigned Limits S. S. T. Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Assigned S. S. T. Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 54 Assigned Sachin Fibers CC CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sachin Fibers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sachin Fibers TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Sapat International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 145 Reaffirmed Sapat International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Savera Pipes Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Shree Bharani Spinnings India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 40 Assigned Shree Bharani Spinnings India Ltd CC CRISIL C 52.5 Assigned Shree Jee Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Reaffirmed Shree Jee Flour Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 12 Reaffirmed Shree Refrigerations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 - Shree Refrigerations Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 10 - Shree Refrigerations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 26.5 - Shri Sai Tex Processors LT Loan CRISIL BB 79 Reaffirmed Shri Sai Tex Processors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Reaffirmed Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Shyam Sunder Estates Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BB/Stable South Ganga Waters Technologies Pvt Ltd CC Withdrawal 30 - Issuer Not Cooperating South Ganga Waters Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Loan Withdrawal 260 - Issuer Not Cooperating South Ganga Waters Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 10 - Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Sree Rani Sati Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Sree Rani Sati Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 90 Assigned Loan Fac Sree Satyanarayana Builders LT Loan CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac* CRISIL AA- 2750 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable between fund-based and non-fund-based limits to the extent of Rs.150 crore Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 3086 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 13431.2 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac* CRISIL AA- 2750 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable between fund-based and non-fund-based limits to the extent of Rs.150 crore Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 3086 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 13431.2 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 2900 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 18260 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 86270 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 2900 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 18260 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 86270 Reaffirmed Tejas International Educational TL CRISIL B 340 Assigned Institutions Vasisht Marketing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 4 Assigned Vasisht Marketing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 56 Assigned Loan Fac Vasisht Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Vasisht Marketing Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Vipul Chemicals India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Vipul Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vipul Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Credit Vipul Chemicals India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 26.2 Reaffirmed Waaneep Solar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 700 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 