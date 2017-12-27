CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 27

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 26, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adroit Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Migrated from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Amps Engineering and Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Anugrah Stock And Broking Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Array Stone Hub Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 12 Assigned Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting ASL Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Bajaj Auto Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 900 Reaffirmed Bajaj Auto Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Auto Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 34100 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 3750 - Bajaj Finance Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 150000 Bharat Construction Company ( Bombay) BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5.5 Reaffirmed Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Diamond Infra Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Essel Marketing and Promotions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 25 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Excel Cotspin India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 3.7 Reaffirmed G.M. Dalui and Sons Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed *Bank guarantee has sublimit of Rs 3 crore for letter of credit G.M. Dalui and Sons Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Housing Development Finance Corporation CP CRISIL A1+ 750000 Reaffirmed Ltd Jay Ushin Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A3+ 650 Reaffirmed Discounting Kamadhenu Feeds Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Komal Singh Kothari Rajendra Singh Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 74 Assigned Kothari M. M. Yarns Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Mahesh Value Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Maria Rug International Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 34 Reaffirmed Maria Rug International Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed MECh Engineers BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Mridhul Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed N. S. Nayak and Sons BG CRISIL A4+ 220 Reaffirmed P. J. Exports LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Pallava Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Pandian Textile Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 70 Reaffirmed Raj Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A3 765 Reaffirmed Raj Corporation Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Rajamane Industries Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A4+ 15 Reassigned Discounting Sri Krishna Timber Mart & Saw Mill Bills - Inland CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Sri Krishna Timber Mart & Saw Mill Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Sukaso Ceracolors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Taj Leather Works Packing Credit CRISIL A4 22 Reaffirmed Taj Leather Works Post Shipment CRISIL A4 27 Reaffirmed Credit Tecco Ceramics BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Vizag Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Credit MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Auto Ltd FD FAAA - Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA - - Housing Development Finance Corporation FD FAAA - Reaffirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adroit Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB 50 Migrated from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Adroit Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8.9 Migrated from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Amps Engineering and Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Amps Engineering and Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4.2 Migrated Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Anugrah Stock And Broking Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB- 140 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Array Stone Hub Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 48 Assigned Credit ASL Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed ASL Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed ASL Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 165 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bajaj Auto Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 30500 - Bajaj Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 105250 - Bajaj Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 70500 - Loan Fac Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 50000 - Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 70000 - Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 30000 - Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 70528 - Bajaj Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 20000 - Bajaj Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 5000 - Bajaj Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 1000 - Bajaj Finance Ltd Lower Tier-II CRISIL AAA 7000 - Bonds Bharat Construction Company ( Bombay) CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Bharat Construction Company ( Bombay) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 23.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bharat Construction Company ( Bombay) TL CRISIL BB- 66.6 Reaffirmed Caritas Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC - 20 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Caritas Healthcare Pvt Ltd Export Packing - 60 Withdrawal Credit Issuer Not Cooperating Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 25.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dairy Classic Ice Creams Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed Dairy Classic Ice Creams Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed Dairy Classic Ice Creams Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 390 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Designer Exports CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Designer Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Diamond Infra Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Diamond Infra Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 17.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Essel Marketing and Promotions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 115 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Excel Cotspin India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 125 Reaffirmed G.M. Dalui and Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Gauravh Wines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Gayatri Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 - Gayatri Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15.9 - Housing Development Finance Corporation NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 350000 Reaffirmed Ltd Housing Development Finance Corporation NCDs CRISIL AAA 1208842 Reaffirmed Ltd (Reduced from Rs.190072 Crores) Housing Development Finance Corporation Bonds CRISIL AAA 375 Reaffirmed Ltd (Reduced from Rs.46.5 crores) Housing Development Finance Corporation Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 55000 Reaffirmed Ltd (Reduced from Rs.5975 Crores) Jay Ushin Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB 140 Reaffirmed Jay Ushin Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 460 Reaffirmed Kamadhenu Feeds Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 120 Migrated from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Kamadhenu Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 195 Migrated from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Komal Singh Kothari Rajendra Singh TL CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Kothari Komal Singh Kothari Rajendra Singh Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 23.5 Assigned Kothari Loan Fac Le Merite Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 325 Reaffirmed Credit Le Merite Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M. M. Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Assigned; Suspension Revoked M. M. Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 906.4 Assigned; Suspension Revoked M. M. Yarns Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 53.6 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Mahakaushal Sugar and Power Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB+ Mahakaushal Sugar and Power Industries LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 134.1 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB+ Mahakaushal Sugar and Power Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 8.9 Upgraded from Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Mahakaushal Sugar and Power Industries Sugar Pledge CC CRISIL BBB- 295 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB+ Mahakaushal Sugar and Power Industries TL CRISIL BBB- 12 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB+ Mahesh Value Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 149 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Mahesh Value Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 11.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Mahesh Value Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 64 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Maria Rug International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 16 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MECh Engineers CC CRISIL BB- 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB MECh Engineers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB MECh Engineers TL CRISIL BB- 33.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Mridhul Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Mridhul Timbers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Musaddilal Gems And Jewels (India) Pvt Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 130 Assigned Ltd Fac N. S. Nayak and Sons Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed N. S. Nayak and Sons TL CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed P. J. Exports CC CRISIL B- 105 Reaffirmed P. J. Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Discounting P. J. Exports Packing Credit CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed P. J. Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac P.S.Earthmovers Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B 180 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Pallava Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed Pallava Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 615.3 Reaffirmed Pandian Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 210 Reaffirmed Pearl Distillery Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 700 Reaffirmed Pearl Distillery Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 122.8 Reaffirmed Pearl Distillery Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 377.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pradhama Multi speciality Hospitals & CC CRISIL B 115 Reaffirmed Research Institute Ltd Pradhama Multi speciality Hospitals & LT Loan CRISIL B 1310 Assigned Research Institute Ltd Raj Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Rajamane Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Rajamane Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 95 Reaffirmed Serene Senior Living Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BB 50 Migrated from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Serene Senior Living Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Migrated from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Umiya Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Shree Umiya Cotspin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 195 Assigned Shrinivas (Gujarat) Laboratories Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB+ 100 Migrated from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Krishna Timber Mart & Saw Mill CC CRISIL B 12.5 Reaffirmed Sri Krishna Timber Mart & Saw Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned Loan Fac Sukaso Ceracolors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 240 Reaffirmed Sukaso Ceracolors Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Credit Sukaso Ceracolors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Taj Leather Works CC CRISIL B- 1.2 Reaffirmed Taj Leather Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 32.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tecco Ceramics CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Tecco Ceramics LT Loan CRISIL BB- 28.9 Reaffirmed Tecco Ceramics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Star Cars Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac The Star Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned The Star Cars Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Vector Biotek Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 57.5 Reaffirmed Vector Biotek Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vir Electro Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 69.2 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Vir Electro Engineering Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 123.5 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Vir Electro Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 17.3 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Vizag Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 75 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.