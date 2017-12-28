CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 28

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 27, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A R C India Petroleum Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 15 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Aarkay Instruments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Aarkay Instruments Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 20 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) ABB Global Industries and Services Pvt LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 100 Kalpana Ltd Alashore Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 81.2 Kalpana Credit Anand Associates (Gandhinagar) BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Aparna Controls Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Bhagwat Chattels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Canaan Marine Products Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 121 Kalpana under LOC (Issuer Not Cooperating) Canaan Marine Products Packing Credit CRISIL A4 105 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Deltron Electricals BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Kalpana Deltron Electricals LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Kalpana Designco BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Designco LOC CRISIL A3+ 80 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Designco Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 100 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Elkay Telelinks Ltd BG CRISIL A3 120 Kalpana Elkay Telelinks Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 110 Kalpana Fine Spavy Associates and Engineers Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Kalpana Ltd (Issuer Not Cooperating) G V Parivaar Retails Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Gautam Solar Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 150 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Gautam Solar Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 35 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Gautam Solar Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Gold Star Cottex Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Kalpana Gold Star Cottex Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 40 Kalpana Credit Gold Star Cottex Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 120 Kalpana Intelux Electronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Intelux Electronics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Jaihind Automation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Jugal Kishore Mahanta BG CRISIL A4+ 430 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) K.S.R. Seeds BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Kalpana KOG-KTV Food Products (India) Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL A3 750 Kalpana KOG-KTV Food Products (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 360 Kalpana Laxmi Transmissions BG CRISIL A4+ 210 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Laxmi Transmissions Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 70 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Maharani Innovative Paints Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 70 Kalpana Malladi Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A2+ 310 Kalpana Malladi Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2+ 102.5 Kalpana Credit Mangala Electricals BG CRISIL A4 25 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Mangrul Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Megh Construwell BG CRISIL A4 20 Kalpana Meridian Apparels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 140 Kalpana Discounting Meridian Apparels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Kalpana MSK Creations Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 70 Kalpana Foreign Currency (Issuer Not Cooperating) Mydeen Timbers LOC CRISIL A4 175 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Nice Marine Exports (India) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Panna International Foreign CRISIL A4+ 112 Kalpana Discounting Bill Purchase Panna International Proposed Bill CRISIL A4+ 66.5 Kalpana Discounting Fac Radharaman Cotgin Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Raj Petro Specialities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 400 Kalpana Raj Petro Specialities Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 4815 Kalpana Ramera Buildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Kalpana Ranba Castings Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4.1 Kalpana S and T Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 130 Kalpana S and T Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Kalpana S. And T. Machine Tools Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Kalpana Shri Rathi Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 110 Kalpana Siddhi Forge Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 15.5 Kalpana Sree Tirumala Steel Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sree Tirumala Steel Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) TD Power Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A1 1080 Kalpana TD Power Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 580 Kalpana Tejas Constructions and Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Kalpana Pvt Ltd Tejas Constructions and Infrastructure Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 190 Kalpana Pvt Ltd Tejas Constructions and Infrastructure Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Kalpana Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Vallabhji Malsi and Co. BG CRISIL A2+ 50 Kalpana Velohar Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Western Metal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 130 Kalpana LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A R C India Petroleum Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) A R C India Petroleum Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Kalpana Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Aarkay Instruments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Aarti Structures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Kalpana Aarti Structures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 55 Kalpana ABB Global Industries and Services Pvt CC CRISIL AA+ 50 Kalpana Ltd ABB Global Industries and Services Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 50 Kalpana Ltd Loan Fac Alashore Marine Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35.3 Kalpana Anand Associates (Gandhinagar) CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Anand Associates (Gandhinagar) Proposed BG CRISIL BB+ 20 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Antara Jewellery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Kalpana Aparna Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 51 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Aparna Controls Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 3 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Aparna Controls Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3.5 Kalpana Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Bhagwat Chattels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 690 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 4000 Kalpana Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 138.6 Kalpana Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 861.4 Kalpana Loan Fac Canaan Marine Products LT Loan CRISIL B+ 26 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Deltron Electricals CC CRISIL BB- 30 Kalpana Designco Export Packing CRISIL BBB 400 Kalpana Credit (Issuer Not Cooperating) Designco Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 300 Kalpana Discounting (Issuer Not Cooperating) Designco LT Loan CRISIL BBB 133.9 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Designco Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB 16.1 Kalpana Limits (Issuer Not Cooperating) Elkay Telelinks Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 135 Kalpana Emerging Projects Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 15 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Emerging Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 105 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Ever Health Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Ever Health Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 46.3 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Ever Health Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 18.7 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Fine Spavy Associates and Engineers Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 15 Kalpana Ltd (Issuer Not Cooperating) Fine Spavy Associates and Engineers Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 45 Kalpana Ltd (Issuer Not Cooperating) G V Parivaar Retails Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 72.5 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) G V Parivaar Retails Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Kalpana Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Gautam Solar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 140 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Gautam Solar Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 46.6 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Gautam Solar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 68.4 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Grand Auto Capital CC CRISIL B+ 73 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Indreshwar Sugar Mills Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 500 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Intelux Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 115 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Intelux Electronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Kalpana Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Jahangir Biri Factory Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 82.5 Kalpana Jahangir Biri Factory Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 52.5 Kalpana Loan Fac Jaihind Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Jaihind Automation Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 35 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Jasamrat Cotgin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Jasamrat Cotgin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 34.5 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Jugal Kishore Mahanta CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) K.S.R. Seeds Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 60 Kalpana K.S.R. Seeds CC CRISIL BB 175 Kalpana K.S.R. Seeds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Kalpana Loan Fac Kalyaneswari Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Kalpana Kanhav Creation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Kalpana Kanhav Creation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 57.8 Kalpana Loan Fac Kanhav Creation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 109.5 Kalpana KOG-KTV Food Products (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Kalpana Outlook Revised from Negative Laxmi Transmissions Proposed BG CRISIL BB- 90 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Laxmi Transmissions Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB- 30 Kalpana Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Lokmat Media Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 230 Kalpana Lokmat Media Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 270 Kalpana Loan Fac M.P.S.Steel Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 230 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) M.P.S.Steel Castings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 80 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) M.P.S.Steel Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 470.1 Kalpana Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) M.P.S.Steel Castings Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 250 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Maharani Innovative Paints Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 255 Kalpana Maharani Innovative Paints Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Kalpana Loan Fac Malladi Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL A- 110 Kalpana Malladi Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd Cash TL CRISIL A- 300.4 Kalpana Malladi Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 775 Kalpana Credit Malladi Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 2.1 Kalpana Loan Fac Mallemaala Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 47.5 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Mallemaala Agro Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 250 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Mallemaala Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.5 Kalpana Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Malles Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 71 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Malles Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB 20 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Malles Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 9 Kalpana Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Mangala Electricals Open CC CRISIL B 25 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Mangala Electricals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Kalpana Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Mangrul Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 105 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Mangrul Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 151 Kalpana Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Manna Rice Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Manna Rice Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 57.5 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Manna Rice Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22.5 Kalpana Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Mathura Agro Industries CC CRISIL B- 180 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Mathura Agro Industries LT Loan CRISIL B- 70 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Mathura Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 50 Kalpana Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Megh Construwell TL CRISIL B+ 15 Kalpana Megh Construwell CC CRISIL B+ 15 Kalpana Meridian Apparels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Kalpana Meridian Apparels Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 120 Kalpana Credit Meridian Apparels Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 140 Kalpana Meridian Apparels Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 5 Kalpana Credit MF Motors CC CRISIL BB 60 Kalpana MF Motors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1 Kalpana Loan Fac Models Leisure Venture Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Kalpana Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Models Leisure Venture TL CRISIL BB+ 395 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) MSK Creations Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 10 Kalpana Discounting (Issuer Not Cooperating) MSK Creations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Kalpana Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Mydeen Timbers CC CRISIL B+ 55 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) N.S.K. Fruits CC CRISIL B+ 80 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Natwest Estates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Natwest Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 135.4 Kalpana Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Nice Marine Exports (India) Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 20 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Nice Marine Exports (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Orbicular Pharmaceutical Technologies CC CRISIL B+ 20 Kalpana Pvt Ltd (Issuer Not Cooperating) Orbicular Pharmaceutical Technologies TL CRISIL B+ 100 Kalpana Pvt Ltd (Issuer Not Cooperating) Oriclean Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 110 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Oriclean Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 15.3 Kalpana Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Panna International Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 18.5 Kalpana Fac Pioneer Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 280 Kalpana Pioneer Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 111.8 Kalpana PNR Infra India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 100 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Pushpak Air Travels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Kalpana Loan Fac Pushpak Air Travels CC CRISIL BB 15 Kalpana Pushpak Air Travels Foreign Currency CRISIL BB 60 Kalpana Demand Loan Quest Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 3.5 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Quest Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 25 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Quest Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB- 14.5 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Radharaman Cotgin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Raj Petro Specialities Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1080 Kalpana Raj Petro Specialities Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 905 Kalpana Loan Fac Ramera Buildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 50 Kalpana Ranba Castings Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 115 Kalpana Ranba Castings Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 45 Kalpana Ranba Castings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 90.2 Kalpana Ranba Castings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 66 Kalpana Loan Fac Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 500 Kalpana Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 1350 Kalpana Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 2000 Kalpana Loan Fac S and T Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 30 Kalpana S and T Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Kalpana S and T Engineers Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 5 Kalpana S And T Machinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Kalpana S. And T. Machine Tools Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Kalpana S. S. Diamonds CC CRISIL B+ 60 Kalpana S. S. Diamonds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Kalpana Loan Fac Sadanand Laxmanrao Patil TL CRISIL B 100 Kalpana SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd Financial Strength AAA - Kalpana Rating Shree Pushkar Developers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Kalpana Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shree Pushkar Developers TL CRISIL BB- 350 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shree Ram Industries (Harij) CC CRISIL D 97.5 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shree Ram Industries (Harij) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2.5 Kalpana Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shri Rathi Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 320 Kalpana Shri Rathi Steels Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 19.7 Kalpana Shri Rathi Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 70.3 Kalpana Loan Fac Siddhi Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Kalpana Siddhi Forge Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 24.5 Kalpana Sidhu Industrial Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 25 Kalpana Sidhu Industrial Corporation TL CRISIL B+ 35 Kalpana Sonigara Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sree Tirumala Steel Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 150 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sree Tirumala Steel Enterprises Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 50 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sree Tirumala Steel Enterprises Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 150 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sri Gayathri Modern Raw And Boiled Rice CC CRISIL BB- 305 Kalpana Mills Pvt Ltd (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sri Gayathri Modern Raw And Boiled Rice TL CRISIL BB- 15 Kalpana Mills Pvt Ltd (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sri Krishna Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 125 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sri Krishna Agro Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 30.3 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sri Krishna Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 24.7 Kalpana Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sri Krishna Jewellers CC CRISIL B+ 50 Kalpana Sri Krishna Jewellers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 110 Kalpana Sri Sai Krishna Educational Society LT Bk Fac CRISIL D 35 Kalpana Sri Sai Krishna Educational Society Secured Overdraft CRISIL D 40 Kalpana Fac Sri Sakthi Amma Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 150 Kalpana Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sri Sakthi Amma Educational Trust TL CRISIL B+ 50 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sri Sakthi Amma Health Care Trust CC CRISIL BB 20 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sri Sakthi Amma Health Care Trust TL CRISIL BB 80 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sujan Cooper Standard AVS Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Kalpana Sujan Cooper Standard AVS Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Kalpana Loan Fac Sujan Cooper Standard AVS Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 270 Kalpana TD Power Systems Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 700 Kalpana *Includes sublimit of Rs 50 crore for packing credit and Rs 5 crore for inland bill discounting under letter of credit. TD Power Systems Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A- 100 Kalpana TD Power Systems Ltd CC CRISIL A- 200 Kalpana Tejas Constructions and Infrastructure CC CRISIL BB 140 Kalpana Pvt Ltd Tejas Constructions and Infrastructure Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 110 Kalpana Pvt Ltd Vallabhji Malsi and Co. CC^ CRISIL A- 600 Kalpana ^Fully interchangeable between Pre & Post Shipment Credit/WCDL/Gold Loan Vallabhji Malsi and Co. CC$ CRISIL A- 400 Kalpana Vallabhji Malsi and Co. CC CRISIL A- 150 Kalpana Velohar Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Velohar Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Kalpana Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Virtue Industries CC CRISIL B+ 20 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Virtue Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 44.5 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Wellcome Hospitals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Wellcome Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 90 Kalpana (Issuer Not Cooperating) Western Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 308.3 Kalpana Western Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 31.7 Kalpana -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)