CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 28
#Company News
December 28, 2017 / 6:27 AM / 2 days ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 28

Reuters Staff

32 Min Read

    Dec 28 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 27, 2017.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A R C India Petroleum Pvt Ltd           LOC & BG           CRISIL A4      15      Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Aarkay Instruments Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4      30      Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Aarkay Instruments Pvt Ltd              Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4      20      Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
ABB Global Industries and Services Pvt  LOC & BG#          CRISIL A1+     100     Kalpana
Ltd
Alashore Marine Exports Pvt Ltd         Export Packing     CRISIL A4+     81.2    Kalpana
                                        Credit
Anand Associates (Gandhinagar)          BG                 CRISIL A4+     70      Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Aparna Controls Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A4+     2.5     Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Bhagwat Chattels Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4+     30      Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Canaan Marine Products                  Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4      121     Kalpana
                                        under LOC
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Canaan Marine Products                  Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      105     Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Deltron Electricals                     BG                 CRISIL A4+     30      Kalpana
Deltron Electricals                     LOC                CRISIL A4+     20      Kalpana
Designco                                BG                 CRISIL A3+     20      Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Designco                                LOC                CRISIL A3+     80      Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Designco                                Packing Credit     CRISIL A3+     100     Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Elkay Telelinks Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A3      120     Kalpana
Elkay Telelinks Ltd                     LOC                CRISIL A3      110     Kalpana
Fine Spavy Associates and Engineers Pvt BG                 CRISIL A4+     5       Kalpana
Ltd
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
G V Parivaar Retails Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4      1.5     Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Gautam Solar Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A3+     150     Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Gautam Solar Pvt Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A3+     35      Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Gautam Solar Pvt Ltd                    Proposed BG        CRISIL A3+     100     Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Gold Star Cottex Ltd                    Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4+     40      Kalpana
Gold Star Cottex Ltd                    Export Packing     CRISIL A4+     40      Kalpana
                                        Credit
Gold Star Cottex Ltd                    Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     120     Kalpana
Intelux Electronics Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A4+     5       Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Intelux Electronics Pvt Ltd             LOC                CRISIL A4+     25      Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Jaihind Automation Pvt Ltd              LOC                CRISIL A4      10      Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Jugal Kishore Mahanta                   BG                 CRISIL A4+     430     Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
K.S.R. Seeds                            BG                 CRISIL A4+     15      Kalpana
KOG-KTV Food Products (India) Pvt Ltd   Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL A3      750     Kalpana
KOG-KTV Food Products (India) Pvt Ltd   LOC                CRISIL A3      360     Kalpana
Laxmi Transmissions                     BG                 CRISIL A4+     210     Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Laxmi Transmissions                     Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     70      Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Maharani Innovative Paints Pvt Ltd      LOC                CRISIL A3+     70      Kalpana
Malladi Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd   Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A2+     310     Kalpana
Malladi Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd   Post Shipment      CRISIL A2+     102.5   Kalpana
                                        Credit
Mangala Electricals                     BG                 CRISIL A4      25      Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Mangrul Mills Ltd                       BG                 CRISIL A4+     4       Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Megh Construwell                        BG                 CRISIL A4      20      Kalpana
Meridian Apparels Pvt Ltd               Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4+     140     Kalpana
                                        Discounting
Meridian Apparels Pvt Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A4+     50      Kalpana
MSK Creations Pvt Ltd                   Packing Credit in  CRISIL A4+     70      Kalpana
                                        Foreign Currency
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Mydeen Timbers                          LOC                CRISIL A4      175     Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Nice Marine Exports (India) Pvt Ltd     Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      30      Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Panna International                     Foreign            CRISIL A4+     112     Kalpana
                                        Discounting Bill
                                        Purchase

Panna International                     Proposed Bill      CRISIL A4+     66.5    Kalpana
                                        Discounting Fac
Radharaman Cotgin Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A4      20      Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Raj Petro Specialities Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A2      400     Kalpana
Raj Petro Specialities Pvt Ltd          LOC                CRISIL A2      4815    Kalpana
Ramera Buildcon Pvt Ltd                 Proposed BG        CRISIL A4+     150     Kalpana
Ranba Castings Ltd                      BG                 CRISIL A4+     4.1     Kalpana
S and T Engineers Pvt Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A3      130     Kalpana
S and T Engineers Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A3      20      Kalpana
S. And T. Machine Tools Pvt Ltd         LOC                CRISIL A4+     20      Kalpana
Shri Rathi Steels Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A2      110     Kalpana
Siddhi Forge Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LOC       CRISIL A4+     15.5    Kalpana
Sree Tirumala Steel Enterprises         BG                 CRISIL A4+     50      Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sree Tirumala Steel Enterprises         LOC                CRISIL A4+     50      Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
TD Power Systems Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A1      1080    Kalpana
TD Power Systems Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A1      580     Kalpana
Tejas Constructions and Infrastructure  BG                 CRISIL A4+     300     Kalpana
Pvt Ltd
Tejas Constructions and Infrastructure  Proposed BG        CRISIL A4+     190     Kalpana
Pvt Ltd
Tejas Constructions and Infrastructure  Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     10      Kalpana
Pvt Ltd                                 Loan Fac
Vallabhji Malsi and Co.                 BG                 CRISIL A2+     50      Kalpana
Velohar Infra Pvt Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A4+     50      Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Western Metal Industries Pvt Ltd        LOC                CRISIL A3+     130     Kalpana

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A R C India Petroleum Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B+      60      Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
A R C India Petroleum Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      50      Kalpana
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Aarkay Instruments Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Aarti Structures Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Kalpana
Aarti Structures Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BB-     55      Kalpana
ABB Global Industries and Services Pvt  CC                 CRISIL AA+     50      Kalpana
Ltd
ABB Global Industries and Services Pvt  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA+     50      Kalpana
Ltd                                     Loan Fac
Alashore Marine Exports Pvt Ltd         TL                 CRISIL BB-     35.3    Kalpana
Anand Associates (Gandhinagar)          CC                 CRISIL BB+     10      Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Anand Associates (Gandhinagar)          Proposed BG        CRISIL BB+     20      Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Antara Jewellery Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB+    300     Kalpana
Aparna Controls Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB-     51      Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Aparna Controls Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     3       Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Aparna Controls Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     3.5     Kalpana
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Bhagwat Chattels Pvt Ltd                LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     690     Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries Ltd     CC                 CRISIL BBB+    4000    Kalpana
Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries Ltd     LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    138.6   Kalpana
Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries Ltd     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    861.4   Kalpana
                                        Loan Fac
Canaan Marine Products                  LT Loan            CRISIL B+      26      Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Deltron Electricals                     CC                 CRISIL BB-     30      Kalpana
Designco                                Export Packing     CRISIL BBB     400     Kalpana
                                        Credit
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Designco                                Foreign Bill       CRISIL BBB     300     Kalpana
                                        Discounting
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Designco                                LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     133.9   Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Designco                                Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BBB     16.1    Kalpana
                                        Limits
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Elkay Telelinks Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BBB-    135     Kalpana
Emerging Projects Pvt Ltd               Overdraft          CRISIL BB+     15      Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Emerging Projects Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL BB+     105     Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Ever Health Life Sciences Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL B-      35      Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Ever Health Life Sciences Pvt Ltd       LT Loan            CRISIL B-      46.3    Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Ever Health Life Sciences Pvt Ltd       Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B-      18.7    Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Fine Spavy Associates and Engineers Pvt CC                 CRISIL BB-     15      Kalpana
Ltd
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Fine Spavy Associates and Engineers Pvt TL                 CRISIL BB-     45      Kalpana
Ltd
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
G V Parivaar Retails Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B+      72.5    Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
G V Parivaar Retails Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      1       Kalpana
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Gautam Solar Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BBB     140     Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Gautam Solar Pvt Ltd                    Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB     46.6    Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Gautam Solar Pvt Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL BBB     68.4    Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Grand Auto Capital                      CC                 CRISIL B+      73      Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Indreshwar Sugar Mills Ltd              Rupee TL           CRISIL D       500     Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Intelux Electronics Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB-     115     Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Intelux Electronics Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     20      Kalpana
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Jahangir Biri Factory Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB-     82.5    Kalpana
Jahangir Biri Factory Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     52.5    Kalpana
                                        Loan Fac
Jaihind Automation Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Jaihind Automation Pvt Ltd              Rupee TL           CRISIL B+      35      Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Jasamrat Cotgin Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B       70      Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Jasamrat Cotgin Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL B       34.5    Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Jugal Kishore Mahanta                   CC                 CRISIL BB+     60      Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
K.S.R. Seeds                            Bill Discounting   CRISIL BB      60      Kalpana
K.S.R. Seeds                            CC                 CRISIL BB      175     Kalpana
K.S.R. Seeds                            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      50      Kalpana
                                        Loan Fac
Kalyaneswari Udyog Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB-     65      Kalpana
Kanhav Creation Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB-     40      Kalpana
Kanhav Creation Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     57.8    Kalpana
                                        Loan Fac
Kanhav Creation Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BB-     109.5   Kalpana
KOG-KTV Food Products (India) Pvt Ltd   CC                 CRISIL BBB-    40      Kalpana
Outlook Revised from Negative
Laxmi Transmissions                     Proposed BG        CRISIL BB-     90      Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Laxmi Transmissions                     Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB-     30      Kalpana
                                        Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Lokmat Media Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL A+      230     Kalpana
Lokmat Media Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A+      270     Kalpana
                                        Loan Fac
M.P.S.Steel Castings Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL D       230     Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
M.P.S.Steel Castings Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL D       80      Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
M.P.S.Steel Castings Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       470.1   Kalpana
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
M.P.S.Steel Castings Pvt Ltd            WC TL              CRISIL D       250     Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Maharani Innovative Paints Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BBB     255     Kalpana
Maharani Innovative Paints Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     30      Kalpana
                                        Loan Fac
Malladi Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd   CC                 CRISIL A-      110     Kalpana
Malladi Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd   Cash TL            CRISIL A-      300.4   Kalpana
Malladi Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd   Export Packing     CRISIL A-      775     Kalpana
                                        Credit
Malladi Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      2.1     Kalpana
                                        Loan Fac
Mallemaala Agro Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B       47.5    Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Mallemaala Agro Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL B       250     Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Mallemaala Agro Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       2.5     Kalpana
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Malles Constructions Pvt Ltd            LT Loan            CRISIL BB      71      Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Malles Constructions Pvt Ltd            Overdraft          CRISIL BB      20      Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Malles Constructions Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      9       Kalpana
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Mangala Electricals                     Open CC            CRISIL B       25      Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Mangala Electricals                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       10      Kalpana
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Mangrul Mills Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL BB-     105     Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Mangrul Mills Ltd                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     151     Kalpana
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Manna Rice Industries Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B       10      Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Manna Rice Industries Pvt Ltd           LT Loan            CRISIL B       57.5    Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Manna Rice Industries Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       22.5    Kalpana
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Mathura Agro Industries                 CC                 CRISIL B-      180     Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Mathura Agro Industries                 LT Loan            CRISIL B-      70      Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Mathura Agro Industries                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      50      Kalpana
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Megh Construwell                        TL                 CRISIL B+      15      Kalpana
Megh Construwell                        CC                 CRISIL B+      15      Kalpana
Meridian Apparels Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB-     20      Kalpana
Meridian Apparels Pvt Ltd               Export Packing     CRISIL BB-     120     Kalpana
                                        Credit
Meridian Apparels Pvt Ltd               Packing Credit     CRISIL BB-     140     Kalpana
Meridian Apparels Pvt Ltd               Standby Line of    CRISIL BB-     5       Kalpana
                                        Credit
MF Motors                               CC                 CRISIL BB      60      Kalpana
MF Motors                               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      1       Kalpana
                                        Loan Fac
Models Leisure Venture                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     5       Kalpana
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Models Leisure Venture                  TL                 CRISIL BB+     395     Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
MSK Creations Pvt Ltd                   Foreign Bill       CRISIL BB-     10      Kalpana
                                        Discounting
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
MSK Creations Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     5       Kalpana
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Mydeen Timbers                          CC                 CRISIL B+      55      Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
N.S.K. Fruits                           CC                 CRISIL B+      80      Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Natwest Estates Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B+      60      Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Natwest Estates Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      135.4   Kalpana
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Nice Marine Exports (India) Pvt Ltd     Bill Discounting   CRISIL B+      20      Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Nice Marine Exports (India) Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Orbicular Pharmaceutical Technologies   CC                 CRISIL B+      20      Kalpana
Pvt Ltd
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Orbicular Pharmaceutical Technologies   TL                 CRISIL B+      100     Kalpana
Pvt Ltd
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Oriclean Pvt Ltd                        LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    110     Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Oriclean Pvt Ltd                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    15.3    Kalpana
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Panna International                     Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BB      18.5    Kalpana
                                        Fac
Pioneer Industries Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BBB     280     Kalpana
Pioneer Industries Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BBB     111.8   Kalpana
PNR Infra India Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL B+      100     Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Pushpak Air Travels                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      25      Kalpana
                                        Loan Fac
Pushpak Air Travels                     CC                 CRISIL BB      15      Kalpana
Pushpak Air Travels                     Foreign Currency   CRISIL BB      60      Kalpana
                                        Demand Loan
Quest Life Sciences Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB-     3.5     Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Quest Life Sciences Pvt Ltd             LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     25      Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Quest Life Sciences Pvt Ltd             Overdraft          CRISIL BB-     14.5    Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Radharaman Cotgin Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B+      70      Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Raj Petro Specialities Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BBB+    1080    Kalpana
Raj Petro Specialities Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    905     Kalpana
                                        Loan Fac
Ramera Buildcon Pvt Ltd                 Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB      50      Kalpana
Ranba Castings Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BB-     115     Kalpana
Ranba Castings Ltd                      Foreign LOC        CRISIL BB-     45      Kalpana
Ranba Castings Ltd                      LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     90.2    Kalpana
Ranba Castings Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     66      Kalpana
                                        Loan Fac
Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BBB     500     Kalpana
Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd           LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     1350    Kalpana
Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     2000    Kalpana
                                        Loan Fac
S and T Engineers Pvt Ltd               LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    30      Kalpana
S and T Engineers Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BBB-    120     Kalpana
S and T Engineers Pvt Ltd               Bill Discounting   CRISIL BBB-    5       Kalpana
S And T Machinery Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BBB-    90      Kalpana
S. And T. Machine Tools Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB      30      Kalpana
S. S. Diamonds                          CC                 CRISIL B+      60      Kalpana
S. S. Diamonds                          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      5       Kalpana
                                        Loan Fac
Sadanand Laxmanrao Patil                TL                 CRISIL B       100     Kalpana
SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd              Financial Strength AAA            -       Kalpana
                                        Rating
Shree Pushkar Developers                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     50      Kalpana
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shree Pushkar Developers                TL                 CRISIL BB-     350     Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shree Ram Industries (Harij)            CC                 CRISIL D       97.5    Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shree Ram Industries (Harij)            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       2.5     Kalpana
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shri Rathi Steels Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BBB+    320     Kalpana
Shri Rathi Steels Ltd                   LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    19.7    Kalpana
Shri Rathi Steels Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    70.3    Kalpana
                                        Loan Fac
Siddhi Forge Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB-     100     Kalpana
Siddhi Forge Pvt Ltd                    LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     24.5    Kalpana
Sidhu Industrial Corporation            CC                 CRISIL B+      25      Kalpana
Sidhu Industrial Corporation            TL                 CRISIL B+      35      Kalpana
Sonigara Jewellers Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB      120     Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sree Tirumala Steel Enterprises         CC                 CRISIL BB-     150     Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sree Tirumala Steel Enterprises         Channel Financing  CRISIL BB-     50      Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sree Tirumala Steel Enterprises         Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB-     150     Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sri Gayathri Modern Raw And Boiled Rice CC                 CRISIL BB-     305     Kalpana
Mills Pvt Ltd
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sri Gayathri Modern Raw And Boiled Rice TL                 CRISIL BB-     15      Kalpana
Mills Pvt Ltd
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sri Krishna Agro Industries             CC                 CRISIL B+      125     Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sri Krishna Agro Industries             LT Loan            CRISIL B+      30.3    Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sri Krishna Agro Industries             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      24.7    Kalpana
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sri Krishna Jewellers                   CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Kalpana
Sri Krishna Jewellers                   Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      110     Kalpana
Sri Sai Krishna Educational Society     LT Bk Fac          CRISIL D       35      Kalpana
Sri Sai Krishna Educational Society     Secured Overdraft  CRISIL D       40      Kalpana
                                        Fac
Sri Sakthi Amma Educational Trust       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      150     Kalpana
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sri Sakthi Amma Educational Trust       TL                 CRISIL B+      50      Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sri Sakthi Amma Health Care Trust       CC                 CRISIL BB      20      Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sri Sakthi Amma Health Care Trust       TL                 CRISIL BB      80      Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sujan Cooper Standard AVS Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL BBB-    230     Kalpana
Sujan Cooper Standard AVS Pvt Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    5       Kalpana
                                        Loan Fac
Sujan Cooper Standard AVS Pvt Ltd       TL                 CRISIL BBB-    270     Kalpana
TD Power Systems Ltd                    CC*                CRISIL A-      700     Kalpana
*Includes sublimit of Rs 50 crore for packing credit and Rs 5 crore for inland bill discounting
under letter of credit.
TD Power Systems Ltd                    Overdraft          CRISIL A-      100     Kalpana
TD Power Systems Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL A-      200     Kalpana
Tejas Constructions and Infrastructure  CC                 CRISIL BB      140     Kalpana
Pvt Ltd
Tejas Constructions and Infrastructure  Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB      110     Kalpana
Pvt Ltd
Vallabhji Malsi and Co.                 CC^                CRISIL A-      600     Kalpana
^Fully interchangeable between Pre & Post Shipment Credit/WCDL/Gold Loan
Vallabhji Malsi and Co.                 CC$                CRISIL A-      400     Kalpana
Vallabhji Malsi and Co.                 CC                 CRISIL A-      150     Kalpana
Velohar Infra Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB-     30      Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Velohar Infra Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     20      Kalpana
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Virtue Industries                       CC                 CRISIL B+      20      Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Virtue Industries                       LT Loan            CRISIL B+      44.5    Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Wellcome Hospitals Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B       10      Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Wellcome Hospitals Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL B       90      Kalpana
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Western Metal Industries Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BBB     308.3   Kalpana
Western Metal Industries Pvt Ltd        Rupee TL           CRISIL BBB     31.7    Kalpana
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
