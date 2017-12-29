CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 29

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 28, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allena Auto Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.7 Migrated from CRISIL A3 (Issuer Not Cooperating) Allena Auto Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 4 Migrated from CRISIL A3 (Issuer Not Cooperating) Amudha Aseptic Food Products Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 5.5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Amudha Aseptic Food Products LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Arkay Leathers Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Arkay Leathers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Arkay Leathers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Arkay Leathers Pvt Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Arkay Leathers Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Credit Ascent Yarns Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 6.5 Reaffirmed Ascent Yarns Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed ASTA India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Auto International India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45.6 Assigned Bhargab Engineering Works Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Migrated from CRISIL A4 (Issuer Not Cooperating) Box Corugators and Offset Printers BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned CBM Industrie Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 189.3 Reaffirmed Chowdhry Rubber & Chemical Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Chowdhry Rubber & Chemical Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 95 Assigned; Suspension Revoked DCM Shriram Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 8000 Assigned Eastern Home Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Eastern Home Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Eastern Mills Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Purchase Eastern Mills Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 82.5 Reaffirmed Eastern Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Eminent Dealers Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 4.1 Assigned Everest Ply & Veneers (P) Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Flexible Abrasives Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned G. Venkata Rao And Co. BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed G. Venkata Rao And Co. Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gaurav Ispat LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Global Pharma Healthcare Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 9 Reaffirmed Grace Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 240 Reaffirmed and Withdrawal Green Agro Pack Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4 55 Migrated from Negotiation CRISIL D (Issuer Not Cooperating) Green Agro Pack Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 76.5 Migrated from CRISIL D (Issuer Not Cooperating) Green Agro Pack Pvt Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A4 13.5 Migrated from Discounting Fac CRISIL D (Issuer Not Cooperating) Green Agro Pack Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 10 Migrated from CRISIL D (Issuer Not Cooperating) HSN International LOC CRISIL A3 90 Reaffirmed J. S. Grover Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 700 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Jayavarma Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reassigned K. N. C. Agro Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed K. N. C. Agro Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed under LOC K. N. C. Agro Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Credit Kintech Synergy Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL A3+ 230 Reaffirmed # Letter of credit facility of Rs.5 crore as a sub-limit of Bank Guarantee facility Krifor Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned M.Lakhamsi and Co. Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 25 Assigned M.Lakhamsi and Co. LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned M/s. R.K.Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed M/s. R.K.Construction Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Magnum Export Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 195 Migrated from CRISIL A4 (Issuer Not Cooperating) Magnum Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 730 Migrated from CRISIL A4 (Issuer Not Cooperating) Manakamna Flour Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Manoj Kumar and Sons Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Mercury Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Mercury Laboratories Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Mercury Laboratories Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Credit Mrinalini Biri Mfg. Co. Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Assigned Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 6 Reaffirmed Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 175 Reaffirmed Nissan Renault Financial Services India CP CRISIL A1+ 3000 Assigned Pvt Ltd OHM Pipes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Opera Clothing Pvt Ltd Bill Pur-Dis Fac CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Opera Clothing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Opera Clothing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 95 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Parveen Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Migrated from CRISIL A3+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) Pavithran Aseptic Fruit Products LOC CRISIL A4+ 25.5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) R Karunanidhe Constructions P Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Reliable Hi-Tech Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Sardar Motors Autowheel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Shreenidhi Metals Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Solid Ply Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Star Rewinders and Electricals BG CRISIL A4 85 Reaffirmed Star Rewinders and Electricals LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Sumer Sons Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) T. Kanagaraj BG CRISIL A4 3.3 Reaffirmed TAL Manufacturing Solutions Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed TAL Manufacturing Solutions Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1165 Reaffirmed Technoart Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Technoart Constructions Pvt Ltd Deferred Payment CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Guarantee Tirupati Veneers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed TJSB Sahakari Bank Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 2250 Reaffirmed Tube Turn India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Tube Turn India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed United Technomech Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Universal Construction Machinery and BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Equipment Ltd Universal Construction Machinery and LOC Bill CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Equipment Ltd Discounting V. S. N. International LOC & BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Varsa Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Vertex Techno Solutions Bangalore Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Ltd Vijai Electricals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7565.6 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Vijai Electricals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1260 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Vijai Electricals Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 2434.4 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Vijai Electricals Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 740 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Vipul Organics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Vipul Organics Ltd Foreign Demand CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Bill Purchase Vipul Organics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Vipul Organics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dynemic Products Ltd FD FA- 10 Reaffirmed Mercury Laboratories Ltd FD FB+ 30 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrocrops Exim Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Agrocrops Exim Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Allena Auto Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Migrated from CRISIL BBB- (Issuer Not Cooperating) Allena Auto Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 11.6 Migrated from CRISIL BBB- (Issuer Not Cooperating) Amravati Power Transmission Co. Ltd TL CRISIL A- 2010 Assigned Amudha Aseptic Food Products CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Amudha Aseptic Food Products LT Loan CRISIL BB 34.5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Aryan Residency Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B Ascent Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Ascent Yarns Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 14.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ascent Yarns Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 65.6 Assigned ASTA India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ ASTA India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ ASTA India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 55 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ ASTA India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 220 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB+ Auto International India Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 174.4 Assigned Auto International India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned Beva Silicones Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 65 Assigned Beva Silicones Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Bhargab Engineering Works CC CRISIL B 80.1 Migrated from CRISIL B (Issuer Not Cooperating) Bhargab Engineering Works TL CRISIL B 9.9 Migrated from CRISIL B (Issuer Not Cooperating) Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries CC CRISIL BBB+ 2400 Reaffirmed (Dholpur) Pvt Ltd Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed (Dholpur) Pvt Ltd Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 550 Reaffirmed (Dholpur) Pvt Ltd Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 100 Assigned (Dholpur) Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Box Corugators and Offset Printers WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Box Corugators and Offset Printers CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Brahmaputra Tele Productions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Brahmaputra Tele Productions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 102.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Brahmaputra Tele Productions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 67.7 Reaffirmed CBM Industrie Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed CBM Industrie Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 20.7 Reaffirmed Chowdhry Rubber & Chemical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 205 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Cothas Coffee Co CC CRISIL BBB 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Dhuria Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned (Issuer Not Cooperating) Dynemic Products Ltd Export Finance CRISIL BBB 310 Reaffirmed Limit Dynemic Products Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Eastern Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 2 Reaffirmed Eminent Dealers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 122.5 Assigned Eminent Dealers Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB+ 13.4 Assigned Limits Eminent Dealers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 95 Assigned Everest Ply & Veneers (P) Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Everest Ply & Veneers (P) Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL BB- 47 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Everest Ply & Veneers (P) Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 63 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Excel Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 275.5 Reaffirmed Excel Overseas Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 599 Reaffirmed Credit Excel Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 205.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Five-Star Business Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac - 545 Withdrawal Five-Star Business Finance Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 175 Raffirmed and Withdrawal Five-Star Business Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 85 Raffirmed and Loan Fac Withdrawal Five-Star Business Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed Flexible Abrasives Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30.5 Assigned Loan Fac Flexible Abrasives Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 12 Assigned Flexible Abrasives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 62.5 Assigned G. Venkata Rao And Co. CC CRISIL B+ 29 Reaffirmed G. Venkata Rao And Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gaurav Ispat CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Global Pharma Healthcare Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 37.2 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B Global Pharma Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 3.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B Grace Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 456 Reaffirmed and Withdrawal Grace Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 133.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac and Withdrawal Grace Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1550.6 Reaffirmed and Withdrawal Green Agro Pack Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 45 Migrated from CRISIL D (Issuer Not Cooperating) Harris and Menuk Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 52.5 Assigned Loan Fac Harris and Menuk Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 17.5 Assigned HSN International CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Integral Education Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 70 Migrated from Loan Fac CRISILBBB (Issuer Not Cooperating) Integral Education Society TL CRISIL BB+ 80 Migrated from CRISILBBB (Issuer Not Cooperating) J. S. Grover Constructions CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) J.K. Industries CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Jayavarma Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 480 Reaffirmed Jayavarma Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 157 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K. N. C. Agro Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 240 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd WC Demand Loan@@ CRISIL AA- 450 Reaffirmed @@ Interchangeable with Rs 45 crore of bank overdraft facility, Rs 45 crore of export bill discounting, Rs 45 crore of export invoice financing, and Rs 45 crore of pre-shipment financing under export orders Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd WC Demand Loan@ CRISIL AA- 150 Reaffirmed @ Interchangeable with Rs 15 crore of working capital demand loan, Rs 7.5 crore cash credit facility, Rs 2 crore pre-shipment export packing credit in foreign currency, Rs 2 crore post-shipment credit in foreign currency Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd WC Demand Loan# CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with Rs 25 crore of bank overdraft facility, Rs 5 crore of import letter of credit, Rs 5 crore of bonds and guarantees, Rs 5 crore of import invoice financing, Rs 25 crore of export bill discounting, Rs 25 crore of pre-shipment financing under export letter of credit, Rs 25 crore of export invoice financing, Rs 5 crore of import letter of credit, and Rs 25 crore of pre-shipment financing under export orders Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd WC Demand Loan^ CRISIL AA- 400 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with Rs 40 crore of working capital demand loan, Rs 40 crore cash credit facility, Rs 40 crore export packing credit, Rs 40 crore foreign bills purchased, Rs 40 crore bill/invoice discounting, Rs 20 crore letter of credit usance/sight, Rs 20 crore letter of undertaking for buyers credit Kintech Synergy Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed * Bill Discounting facility of Rs.10 crore as a sub-limit of cash credit facility Kintech Synergy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed Krifor Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 150.3 Assigned Krifor Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 140 Assigned Krifor Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 0.7 Assigned Krifor Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned Laxmi Moulds Industries Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Laxmi Moulds Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 150.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Laxmi Moulds Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 9.4 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Liberty Marketers CC CRISIL BB+ 65 Reaffirmed M.Lakhamsi and Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac M.Lakhamsi and Co. Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned M/s. R.K.Construction CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed M/s. R.K.Construction TL CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Makino Automotive CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned Malaxmi Wind Power LT Loan CRISIL D 479.2 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Manakamna Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Manoj Kumar and Sons CC-Stock CRISIL BB 117 Migrated from CRISIL B+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) Manoj Kumar and Sons LT Loan CRISIL BB 3 Migrated from CRISIL B+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) Manoj Kumar and Sons Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB 100 Migrated from CRISIL B+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) Mercury Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Mercury Laboratories Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mercury Laboratories Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Metcut Toolings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Metcut Toolings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 6 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Metcut Toolings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 94.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Metcut Toolings Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 29 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Mrinalini Biri Mfg. Co. Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 51 Assigned Loan Fac Mrinalini Biri Mfg. Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 450 Reaffirmed Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 238 Reaffirmed Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 277.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 254.2 Reaffirmed Nataraj Mobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Migrated from CRISILBBB (Issuer Not Cooperating) Neeraja Developers and Promoters Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Neeraja Developers and Promoters TL CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed OHM Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) OHM Pipes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) OHM Pipes Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 52.6 Reaffirmed Limits (Issuer Not Cooperating) Opera Clothing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) OSL Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed OSL Automotives Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 215 Reaffirmed Fac OSL Automotives Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Parveen Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Migrated from CRISILBBB (Issuer Not Cooperating) Parveen Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 100 Migrated from Purchase CRISILBBB (Issuer Not Cooperating) Pavithran Aseptic Fruit Products CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Pavithran Aseptic Fruit Products LT Loan CRISIL BB 22 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Pavithran Aseptic Fruit Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 17.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Pravarsha Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Loan Fac Pravarsha Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 5 Assigned Pravarsha Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 55 Assigned (Issuer Not Cooperating) R Karunanidhe Constructions P Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Radhekrishna Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Radhekrishna Extractions Pvt Ltd Pledge Loan CRISIL BBB- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Reliable Hi-Tech Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Roselabs Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Roselabs Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Roselabs Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Samyu Glass Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 33.5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Samyu Glass Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 136 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Samyu Glass Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 23.5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Samyu Glass Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 125 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Samyu Glass Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 111 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sardar Motors Autowheel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Assigned SAVIC Technologies Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned SDR Polymers Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed SDR Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 32.5 Reaffirmed SDR Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 29.5 Reaffirmed SDR Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 24 Reaffirmed Shanker Printing Mills CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Shanker Printing Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shanker Printing Mills TL CRISIL BB+ 31.9 Reaffirmed Sharvi Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Shree Prabhu Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shree Prabhu Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Shree Prabhu Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 55 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shreenidhi Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shreenidhi Metals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 23.4 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shri Bijasani Cotton Fiber CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shri Bijasani Cotton Fiber Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 12.5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shri Bijasani Cotton Fiber Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 32.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shri Bijasani Cotton Fiber TL CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sitaram Denims India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sitaram Denims India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Sitaram Denims India Ltd TL CRISIL BB 671 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Solid Ply Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Solid Ply Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sree Iswarya Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed and Withdrawal Sree Iswarya Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed and Withdrawal Sree Iswarya Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 610 Reaffirmed and Withdrawal Star Rewinders and Electricals CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Sumer Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 165 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sumer Sons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sunlife Infratech CC CRISIL B+ 197.5 Reaffirmed Sunlife Infratech Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac T. Kanagaraj CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed TAL Manufacturing Solutions Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1000 Upgraded from CRISIL A TAL Manufacturing Solutions Ltd LT Loan^ CRISIL A+ 550 Upgraded from CRISIL A ^Interchangeable with letter of credit up to Rs.55.0 crore Technoart Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Tirupati Balaji Agri Foods CC CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Tirupati Balaji Agri Foods TL CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Tirupati Veneers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Tube Turn India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed United Granites and Metals CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed United Granites and Metals LT Loan CRISIL B+ 9.3 Reaffirmed United Technomech Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Universal Construction Machinery and CC CRISIL B- 220 Upgraded from Equipment Ltd CRISIL C Universal Construction Machinery and Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B- 120 Upgraded from Equipment Ltd CRISIL C V. S. N. International CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Varsa Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 75 Raffirmed and Withdrawal Varsa Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Varsa Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Varsa Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 406.5 Assigned Vasantha Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 54 Assigned Vasantha Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 56 Assigned Loan Fac Vasantha Rice Industries TL CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Vertex Techno Solutions Bangalore Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Ltd Vertex Techno Solutions Bangalore Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Ltd Vijai Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 722 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Vijai Electricals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 355.5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Vijai Electricals Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 778 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Vijai Electricals Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 321.5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Vipul Organics Ltd CC CRISIL BB 23.5 Reaffirmed Vipul Organics Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Zen Turnkey Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Zen Turnkey Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 33.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Zen Turnkey Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1.6 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)