CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 29
December 29, 2017 / 6:38 AM / 2 days ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 29

Reuters Staff

43 Min Read

    Dec 29 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 28, 2017.

COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Allena Auto Industries Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A4+     2.7     Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Allena Auto Industries Pvt Ltd          LOC                CRISIL A4+     4       Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Amudha Aseptic Food Products            Foreign LOC        CRISIL A4+     5.5     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Amudha Aseptic Food Products            LOC                CRISIL A4+     25      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Arkay Leathers Pvt Ltd                  Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
Arkay Leathers Pvt Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
Arkay Leathers Pvt Ltd                  Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      35      Reaffirmed
Arkay Leathers Pvt Ltd                  Proposed Bill      CRISIL A4      65      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Fac
Arkay Leathers Pvt Ltd                  Proposed Packing   CRISIL A4      40      Assigned
                                        Credit
Ascent Yarns Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A3      6.5     Reaffirmed
Ascent Yarns Pvt Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A3      20      Reaffirmed
ASTA India Pvt Ltd                      LOC                CRISIL A3      10      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
Auto International India Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A4+     45.6    Assigned
Bhargab Engineering Works               Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      30      Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Box Corugators and Offset Printers      BG                 CRISIL A4+     30      Assigned
CBM Industrie Ltd                       LOC & BG           CRISIL A4+     189.3   Reaffirmed
Chowdhry Rubber & Chemical Pvt Ltd      BG                 CRISIL A4+     20      Assigned;
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  Revoked
Chowdhry Rubber & Chemical Pvt Ltd      LOC                CRISIL A4+     95      Assigned;
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  Revoked
DCM Shriram Ltd                         CP                 CRISIL A1+     8000    Assigned
Eastern Home Industries                 Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Eastern Home Industries                 Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     100     Reaffirmed
Eastern Mills Pvt Ltd                   Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4+     27.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
Eastern Mills Pvt Ltd                   Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     82.5    Reaffirmed
Eastern Mills Pvt Ltd                   Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Eminent Dealers Pvt Ltd                 Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+     4.1     Assigned
Everest Ply & Veneers (P) Ltd.          LOC                CRISIL A4+     100     Reaffirmed
Flexible Abrasives Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4+     15      Assigned
G. Venkata Rao And Co.                  BG                 CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
G. Venkata Rao And Co.                  Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Gaurav Ispat                            LOC                CRISIL A4      30      Assigned
Global Pharma Healthcare Pvt Ltd        LOC                CRISIL A4      9       Reaffirmed
Grace Infrastructure Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A2+     240     Reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
Green Agro Pack Pvt Ltd                 Export Bill        CRISIL A4      55      Migrated from
                                        Negotiation                               CRISIL D
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Green Agro Pack Pvt Ltd                 Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      76.5    Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL D
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Green Agro Pack Pvt Ltd                 Proposed Bill      CRISIL A4      13.5    Migrated from
                                        Discounting Fac                           CRISIL D
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Green Agro Pack Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LOC       CRISIL A4      10      Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL D
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
HSN International                       LOC                CRISIL A3      90      Reaffirmed
J. S. Grover Constructions              BG                 CRISIL A4+     700     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Jayavarma Textiles Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A3+     20      Reassigned
K. N. C. Agro Ltd                       BG                 CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
K. N. C. Agro Ltd                       Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
                                        under LOC
K. N. C. Agro Ltd                       Export Packing     CRISIL A4+     300     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Kintech Synergy Pvt Ltd                 BG#                CRISIL A3+     230     Reaffirmed
# Letter of credit facility of Rs.5 crore as a sub-limit of Bank Guarantee facility    
Krifor Industries Pvt Ltd               Proposed BG        CRISIL A4+     20      Assigned
M.Lakhamsi and Co.                      Bill Purchase      CRISIL A4      25      Assigned
M.Lakhamsi and Co.                      LOC                CRISIL A4      20      Assigned
M/s. R.K.Construction                   BG                 CRISIL A4+     65      Reaffirmed
M/s. R.K.Construction                   Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     15      Reaffirmed
Magnum Export                           Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4+     195     Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Magnum Export                           Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     730     Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Manakamna Flour Mills Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Manoj Kumar and Sons                    Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     30      Assigned
Mercury Laboratories Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4+     7.5     Reaffirmed
Mercury Laboratories Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A4+     7.5     Reaffirmed
Mercury Laboratories Ltd                Standby Line of    CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Mrinalini Biri Mfg. Co. Pvt Ltd         BG                 CRISIL A4+     4       Assigned
Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A1      6       Reaffirmed
Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd           LOC                CRISIL A1      175     Reaffirmed
Nissan Renault Financial Services India CP                 CRISIL A1+     3000    Assigned
Pvt Ltd
OHM Pipes Pvt Ltd                       LOC                CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Opera Clothing Pvt Ltd                  Bill Pur-Dis Fac   CRISIL A4+     100     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Opera Clothing Pvt Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Opera Clothing Pvt Ltd                  Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     95      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Parveen Industries Pvt Ltd              LOC & BG           CRISIL A4+     50      Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Pavithran Aseptic Fruit Products        LOC                CRISIL A4+     25.5    Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
R Karunanidhe Constructions P Ltd       BG                 CRISIL A4+     25      Reaffirmed
Reliable Hi-Tech Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG                 CRISIL A4+     130     Reaffirmed
Sardar Motors Autowheel Pvt Ltd         BG                 CRISIL A4+     25      Assigned
Shreenidhi Metals Pvt Ltd               Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Solid Ply Pvt Ltd                       LOC                CRISIL A4+     60      Reaffirmed
Star Rewinders and Electricals          BG                 CRISIL A4      85      Reaffirmed
Star Rewinders and Electricals          LOC                CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
Sumer Sons Pvt Ltd                      BG                 CRISIL A4      60      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
T. Kanagaraj                            BG                 CRISIL A4      3.3     Reaffirmed
TAL Manufacturing Solutions Ltd         Bill Discounting   CRISIL A1      150     Reaffirmed
TAL Manufacturing Solutions Ltd         LOC & BG           CRISIL A1      1165    Reaffirmed
Technoart Constructions Pvt Ltd         BG                 CRISIL A4+     60      Reaffirmed
Technoart Constructions Pvt Ltd         Deferred Payment   CRISIL A4+     25      Reaffirmed
                                        Guarantee
Tirupati Veneers Pvt Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A4+     180     Reaffirmed
TJSB Sahakari Bank Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A2+     2250    Reaffirmed
Tube Turn India Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
Tube Turn India Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
United Technomech Engineers Pvt Ltd     BG                 CRISIL A4+     80      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Universal Construction Machinery and    BG                 CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
Equipment Ltd
Universal Construction Machinery and    LOC Bill           CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
Equipment Ltd                           Discounting
V. S. N. International                  LOC & BG           CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Varsa Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd        Packing Credit in  CRISIL A3      100     Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency
Vertex Techno Solutions Bangalore Pvt   BG                 CRISIL A4+     15      Assigned
Ltd
Vijai Electricals Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A4+     7565.6  Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Vijai Electricals Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A4+     1260    Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Vijai Electricals Ltd                   Proposed BG        CRISIL A4+     2434.4  Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Vijai Electricals Ltd                   Proposed LOC       CRISIL A4+     740     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Vipul Organics Ltd                      BG                 CRISIL A4+     1.5     Reaffirmed
Vipul Organics Ltd                      Foreign Demand     CRISIL A4+     120     Reaffirmed
                                        Bill Purchase
Vipul Organics Ltd                      LOC                CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
Vipul Organics Ltd                      Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed

MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------

Dynemic Products Ltd                    FD                 FA-            10      Reaffirmed
Mercury Laboratories Ltd                FD                 FB+            30      Reaffirmed

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agrocrops Exim Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BB-     30      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Agrocrops Exim Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     90      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Allena Auto Industries Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB+     160     Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Allena Auto Industries Pvt Ltd          TL                 CRISIL BB+     11.6    Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Amravati Power Transmission Co. Ltd     TL                 CRISIL A-      2010    Assigned
Amudha Aseptic Food Products            CC                 CRISIL BB      35      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Amudha Aseptic Food Products            LT Loan            CRISIL BB      34.5    Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Aryan Residency Ltd                     LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     120     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Ascent Yarns Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BBB-    60      Reaffirmed
Ascent Yarns Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    14.9    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Ascent Yarns Pvt Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL BBB-    65.6    Assigned
ASTA India Pvt Ltd                      Bill Discounting   CRISIL BBB-    10      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
ASTA India Pvt Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BBB-    150     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
ASTA India Pvt Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    55      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB+
ASTA India Pvt Ltd                      Standby Line of    CRISIL BBB-    220     Upgraded from
                                        Credit                                    CRISIL BB+
Auto International India Ltd            TL                 CRISIL BB+     174.4   Assigned
Auto International India Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB+     80      Assigned
Beva Silicones Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BB      65      Assigned
Beva Silicones Pvt Ltd                  WC Fac             CRISIL BB      5       Assigned
Bhargab Engineering Works               CC                 CRISIL B       80.1    Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Bhargab Engineering Works               TL                 CRISIL B       9.9     Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries         CC                 CRISIL BBB+    2400    Reaffirmed
(Dholpur) Pvt Ltd
Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries         Corporate Loan     CRISIL BBB+    200     Reaffirmed
(Dholpur) Pvt Ltd
Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries         Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB+    550     Reaffirmed
(Dholpur) Pvt Ltd
Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    100     Assigned
(Dholpur) Pvt Ltd                       Loan Fac
Box Corugators and Offset Printers      WC Demand Loan     CRISIL BB-     60      Assigned
Box Corugators and Offset Printers      CC                 CRISIL BB-     30      Assigned
Brahmaputra Tele Productions Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL D       30      Reaffirmed
Brahmaputra Tele Productions Pvt Ltd    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       102.3   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Brahmaputra Tele Productions Pvt Ltd    TL                 CRISIL D       67.7    Reaffirmed
CBM Industrie Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL BB-     250     Reaffirmed
CBM Industrie Ltd                       Proposed TL        CRISIL BB-     20.7    Reaffirmed
Chowdhry Rubber & Chemical Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BB      205     Assigned;
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  Revoked
Cothas Coffee Co                        CC                 CRISIL BBB     90      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Dhuria Rice Mills                       CC                 CRISIL B+      75      Assigned
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Dynemic Products Ltd                    Export Finance     CRISIL BBB     310     Reaffirmed
                                        Limit
Dynemic Products Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL BBB     10      Reaffirmed
Eastern Mills Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB+     2       Reaffirmed
Eminent Dealers Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BB+     122.5   Assigned
Eminent Dealers Pvt Ltd                 Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BB+     13.4    Assigned
                                        Limits
Eminent Dealers Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB+     95      Assigned
Everest Ply & Veneers (P) Ltd.          CC                 CRISIL BB-     90      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Everest Ply & Veneers (P) Ltd.          LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     47      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Everest Ply & Veneers (P) Ltd.          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     63      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL BB
Excel Overseas Pvt Ltd                  Packing Credit     CRISIL BBB-    275.5   Reaffirmed
Excel Overseas Pvt Ltd                  Post Shipment      CRISIL BBB-    599     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Excel Overseas Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    205.5   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd          LT Bk Fac          -              545     Withdrawal
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd          Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB     175     Raffirmed and
                                                                                  Withdrawal
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     85      Raffirmed and
                                        Loan Fac                                  Withdrawal
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd          NCD                CRISIL BBB     300     Reaffirmed
Flexible Abrasives Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      30.5    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Flexible Abrasives Pvt Ltd              LT Loan            CRISIL BB      12      Assigned
Flexible Abrasives Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB      62.5    Assigned
G. Venkata Rao And Co.                  CC                 CRISIL B+      29      Reaffirmed
G. Venkata Rao And Co.                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      11      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Gaurav Ispat                            CC                 CRISIL B+      70      Assigned
Global Pharma Healthcare Pvt Ltd        Export Packing     CRISIL B+      37.2    Upgraded from
                                        Credit                                    CRISIL B
Global Pharma Healthcare Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL B+      3.8     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Grace Infrastructure Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BBB+    456     Reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
Grace Infrastructure Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    133.4   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac                                  and Withdrawal
Grace Infrastructure Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL BBB+    1550.6  Reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
Green Agro Pack Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL C       45      Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL D
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Harris and Menuk Chemicals Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     52.5    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Harris and Menuk Chemicals Pvt Ltd      TL                 CRISIL BB+     17.5    Assigned
HSN International                       CC                 CRISIL BBB-    60      Reaffirmed
Integral Education Society              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     70      Migrated from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISILBBB
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Integral Education Society              TL                 CRISIL BB+     80      Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISILBBB
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
J. S. Grover Constructions              CC                 CRISIL BB+     300     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
J.K. Industries                         CC                 CRISIL B+      150     Reaffirmed
Jayavarma Textiles Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BBB     480     Reaffirmed
Jayavarma Textiles Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     157     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
K. N. C. Agro Ltd                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     240     Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB
Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA-     150     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd                WC Demand Loan@@   CRISIL AA-     450     Reaffirmed
 @@ Interchangeable with Rs 45 crore of bank overdraft facility, Rs 45 crore of export bill
discounting, Rs 45 crore of export invoice financing, and Rs 45 crore of pre-shipment financing
under export orders   
Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd                WC Demand Loan@    CRISIL AA-     150     Reaffirmed
@ Interchangeable with Rs 15 crore of working capital demand loan, Rs 7.5 crore cash credit
facility, Rs 2 crore pre-shipment export packing credit in foreign currency, Rs 2 crore
post-shipment credit in foreign currency    
Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd                WC Demand Loan#    CRISIL AA-     250     Reaffirmed
# Interchangeable with Rs 25 crore of bank overdraft facility, Rs 5 crore of import letter of
credit, Rs 5 crore of bonds and guarantees, Rs 5 crore of import invoice financing, Rs 25 crore
of export bill discounting, Rs 25 crore of pre-shipment financing under export letter of credit,
Rs 25 crore of export invoice financing, Rs 5 crore of import letter of credit, and Rs 25 crore
of pre-shipment financing under export orders    
Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd                WC Demand Loan^    CRISIL AA-     400     Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable with Rs 40 crore of working capital demand loan, Rs 40 crore cash credit
facility, Rs 40 crore export packing credit, Rs 40 crore foreign bills purchased, Rs 40 crore
bill/invoice discounting, Rs 20 crore letter of credit usance/sight, Rs 20 crore letter of
undertaking for buyers credit    
Kintech Synergy Pvt Ltd                 CC*                CRISIL BBB     150     Reaffirmed
* Bill Discounting facility of Rs.10 crore as a sub-limit of cash credit facility
Kintech Synergy Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BBB     75      Reaffirmed
Krifor Industries Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL BB+     150.3   Assigned
Krifor Industries Pvt Ltd               Proposed TL        CRISIL BB+     140     Assigned
Krifor Industries Pvt Ltd               Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB+     0.7     Assigned
Krifor Industries Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB+     200     Assigned
Laxmi Moulds Industries Pvt Ltd         Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL D       30      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Laxmi Moulds Industries Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       150.6   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Laxmi Moulds Industries Pvt Ltd         TL                 CRISIL D       9.4     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Liberty Marketers                       CC                 CRISIL BB+     65      Reaffirmed
M.Lakhamsi and Co.                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      10      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
M.Lakhamsi and Co.                      Packing Credit     CRISIL B+      60      Assigned
M/s. R.K.Construction                   CC                 CRISIL BB      35      Reaffirmed
M/s. R.K.Construction                   TL                 CRISIL BB      10      Reaffirmed
Makino Automotive                       CC                 CRISIL BBB-    80      Assigned
Malaxmi Wind Power                      LT Loan            CRISIL D       479.2   Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Manakamna Flour Mills Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB      70      Reaffirmed
Manoj Kumar and Sons                    CC-Stock           CRISIL BB      117     Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Manoj Kumar and Sons                    LT Loan            CRISIL BB      3       Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Manoj Kumar and Sons                    Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB      100     Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Mercury Laboratories Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB+     40      Reaffirmed
Mercury Laboratories Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     30      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Mercury Laboratories Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BB+     37.5    Reaffirmed
Metcut Toolings Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL D       30      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Metcut Toolings Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL D       6       Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Metcut Toolings Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       94.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Metcut Toolings Pvt Ltd                 WC TL              CRISIL D       29      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Mrinalini Biri Mfg. Co. Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      51      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Mrinalini Biri Mfg. Co. Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB      45      Assigned
Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL A       450     Reaffirmed
Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd           LT Loan            CRISIL A       238     Reaffirmed
Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A       277.8   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL A       254.2   Reaffirmed
Nataraj Mobiles Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB+     120     Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISILBBB
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Neeraja Developers and Promoters        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Neeraja Developers and Promoters        TL                 CRISIL B+      80      Reaffirmed
OHM Pipes Pvt Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL B       35      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
OHM Pipes Pvt Ltd                       LT Loan            CRISIL B       35      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
OHM Pipes Pvt Ltd                       Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL B       52.6    Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Opera Clothing Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB-     5       Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
OSL Automotives Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB      60      Reaffirmed
OSL Automotives Pvt Ltd                 Inventory Funding  CRISIL BB      215     Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
OSL Automotives Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      15      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Parveen Industries Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB+     150     Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISILBBB
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Parveen Industries Pvt Ltd              Foreign Bill       CRISIL BB+     100     Migrated from
                                        Purchase                                  CRISILBBB
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Pavithran Aseptic Fruit Products        CC                 CRISIL BB      35      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Pavithran Aseptic Fruit Products        LT Loan            CRISIL BB      22      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Pavithran Aseptic Fruit Products        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      17.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Pravarsha Agro Industries Pvt Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      40      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Pravarsha Agro Industries Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL B-      5       Assigned
Pravarsha Agro Industries Pvt Ltd       LT Loan            CRISIL B-      55      Assigned
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
R Karunanidhe Constructions P Ltd       CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
Radhekrishna Extractions Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BBB-    300     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Radhekrishna Extractions Pvt Ltd        Pledge Loan        CRISIL BBB-    200     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Reliable Hi-Tech Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC                 CRISIL BB-     60      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Roselabs Ltd                            CC                 CRISIL D       80      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Roselabs Ltd                            Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL D       15      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Roselabs Ltd                            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Samyu Glass Pvt Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL D       33.5    Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Samyu Glass Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL D       136     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Samyu Glass Pvt Ltd                     LOC                CRISIL D       23.5    Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Samyu Glass Pvt Ltd                     LT Loan            CRISIL D       125     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Samyu Glass Pvt Ltd                     WC TL              CRISIL D       111     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sardar Motors Autowheel Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB+     170     Assigned
SAVIC Technologies Pvt Ltd              Overdraft          CRISIL BB-     50      Assigned
SDR Polymers Pvt Ltd                    Bill Discounting   CRISIL D       15      Reaffirmed
SDR Polymers Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL D       32.5    Reaffirmed
SDR Polymers Pvt Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL D       29.5    Reaffirmed
SDR Polymers Pvt Ltd                    LT Loan            CRISIL D       24      Reaffirmed
Shanker Printing Mills                  CC                 CRISIL BB+     70      Reaffirmed
Shanker Printing Mills                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     5.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Shanker Printing Mills                  TL                 CRISIL BB+     31.9    Reaffirmed
Sharvi Traders Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB      75      Reaffirmed
Shree Prabhu Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL D       70      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Shree Prabhu Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd     Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL D       10      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B+
Shree Prabhu Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd     TL                 CRISIL D       55      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Shreenidhi Metals Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B       25      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shreenidhi Metals Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL B       23.4    Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shri Bijasani Cotton Fiber              CC                 CRISIL B       70      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shri Bijasani Cotton Fiber              Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B       12.5    Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shri Bijasani Cotton Fiber              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       32.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shri Bijasani Cotton Fiber              TL                 CRISIL B       15      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sitaram Denims India Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB      75      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Sitaram Denims India Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      4       Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB-
Sitaram Denims India Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BB      671     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Solid Ply Pvt Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL BB-     90      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Solid Ply Pvt Ltd                       LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Sree Iswarya Textiles Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL D       30      Reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
Sree Iswarya Textiles Pvt Ltd           LOC                CRISIL D       50      Reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
Sree Iswarya Textiles Pvt Ltd           LT Loan            CRISIL D       610     Reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
Star Rewinders and Electricals          CC                 CRISIL B-      30      Reaffirmed
Sumer Sons Pvt Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL B-      165     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sumer Sons Pvt Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sunlife Infratech                       CC                 CRISIL B+      197.5   Reaffirmed
Sunlife Infratech                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      2.5     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
T. Kanagaraj                            CC                 CRISIL B       50      Reaffirmed
TAL Manufacturing Solutions Ltd         CC                 CRISIL A+      1000    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A
TAL Manufacturing Solutions Ltd         LT Loan^           CRISIL A+      550     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A
^Interchangeable with letter of credit up to Rs.55.0 crore    
Technoart Constructions Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB-     12.5    Reaffirmed
Tirupati Balaji Agri Foods              CC                 CRISIL BB-     5       Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Tirupati Balaji Agri Foods              TL                 CRISIL BB-     85      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Tirupati Veneers Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB-     70      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Tube Turn India Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB-     20      Reaffirmed
United Granites and Metals              CC                 CRISIL B+      75      Reaffirmed
United Granites and Metals              LT Loan            CRISIL B+      9.3     Reaffirmed
United Technomech Engineers Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL BB      15      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Universal Construction Machinery and    CC                 CRISIL B-      220     Upgraded from
Equipment Ltd                                                                     CRISIL C
Universal Construction Machinery and    Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL B-      120     Upgraded from
Equipment Ltd                                                                     CRISIL C
V. S. N. International                  CC                 CRISIL B+      35      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Varsa Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BBB     75      Raffirmed and
                                                                                  Withdrawal
Varsa Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd        Bill Discounting   CRISIL BBB-    100     Reaffirmed
Varsa Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BBB-    150     Reaffirmed
Varsa Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL BBB-    406.5   Assigned
Vasantha Rice Industries                CC                 CRISIL B+      54      Assigned
Vasantha Rice Industries                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      56      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Vasantha Rice Industries                TL                 CRISIL B+      20      Assigned
Vertex Techno Solutions Bangalore Pvt   Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB-     15      Assigned
Ltd
Vertex Techno Solutions Bangalore Pvt   CC                 CRISIL BB-     35      Assigned
Ltd
Vijai Electricals Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB+     722     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Vijai Electricals Ltd                   LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     355.5   Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Vijai Electricals Ltd                   Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB+     778     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Vijai Electricals Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BB+     321.5   Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Vipul Organics Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BB      23.5    Reaffirmed
Vipul Organics Ltd                      LT Loan            CRISIL BB      70      Reaffirmed
Zen Turnkey Solutions Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB-     55      Reaffirmed
Zen Turnkey Solutions Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     33.4    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Zen Turnkey Solutions Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL BB-     1.6     Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
