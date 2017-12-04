CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 4

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 1, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashtanga Educational Trust BG CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Ambadi Investments Ltd CP@ CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.137 Crore; @ Rs..120 crore being transferred to Ambadi Investments Pvt Ltd from Murugappa Holdings Ltd (MHL) upon merger of the two entities. Bajrangbali Vanijya Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Cholamandalam Investment and Finance ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawal Co. Ltd Diamondstar Packing Credit CRISIL D 89.1 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Diamondstar Post Shipment CRISIL D 133.8 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4+ Diamondstar Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 97.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4+ Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 1520 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 8000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed ST NCD) Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 8000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering/open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 45000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial public offering/open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial public offering/open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial public offering/open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 63500 Reaffirmed Galvano India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 275.5 Withdrawal Karnataka Chemical Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Karnataka Chemical Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed under LOC Karnataka Chemical Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed Karnataka Chemical Industries Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- KGPS Mechanical Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 RSPL Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed RSPL Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Saagar Eco Projects Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 75 Assigned Satkartar Electronics BG CRISIL A4+ 95 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Sona Biscuits Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 4 Reaffirmed Sona Biscuits Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 4 Reaffirmed Sunbeam Auto Pvt Ltd CP# CRISIL A1+ 350 Reaffirmed #Earlier Short Term Debt Tega Industries Ltd LOC# CRISIL A2 665.8 Reaffirmed #Fully interchangeable with letter of credit, bank guarantee, and buyer's credit. Vivid Global Industries Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 64 Reaffirmed VSC Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 29.4 Assigned VSC Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120.6 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A G Fats Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Upgraded from CRISIL BB A G Fats Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB A G Fats Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB A G Fats Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Ananya Shelters Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BB+ 95 Withdrawal Ashtanga Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 0.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Ashtanga Educational Trust Rupee TL CRISIL D 127.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Bajrangbali Vanijya Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Bajrangbali Vanijya Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 259 Assigned Brindco Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Brindco Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Caparo Financial Solutions Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Caparo Financial Solutions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Lower Tier II CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Bonds Durg Shivnath Expressways Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 2000 Withdrawal Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 3250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AA 7000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac** **Interchangeable with short term bank facilities Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 30000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd PS CRISIL AA 1050 Reaffirmed Galvano India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 32.2 Assigned Galvano India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 57.8 Assigned Loan Fac Galvano India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 380 Withdrawal Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 15 Withdrawal Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 29.3 Withdrawal Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 90 Withdrawal Indus Valley Promoters Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 125 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Indus Valley Promoters Ltd TL CRISIL D 125 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Karanja Terminal & Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 4800 Reaffirmed Karnataka Chemical Industries CC CRISIL BB 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Karnataka Chemical Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- KGPS Mechanical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 52.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B KGPS Mechanical Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 22.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Mahesh Hardware and Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 470 Reaffirmed MNM Triplewall Containers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 106.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB MNM Triplewall Containers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 293.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Mount Velour Rubber Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Mount Velour Rubber Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Patanjali Biscuits Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed RSPL Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 2390 Reaffirmed RSPL Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 857.3 Reaffirmed RSPL Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AA- 292.7 Reaffirmed Limits RSPL Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 20000 Reaffirmed RSPL Ltd NCDs CRISIL 1000 Reaffirmed AA-/Positive RSPL Ltd NCDs CRISIL 2000 Reaffirmed AA-/Positive Saagar Eco Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Saagar Eco Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Satkartar Electronics Overdraft CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shree Flavours LLP CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Impex India Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Siemens Financial Services Pvt Ltd Corporate Credit CCR AAA 0 Withdrawal Rating Sona Biscuits Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 83.5 Reaffirmed Sona Biscuits Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 104.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sona Biscuits Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 81.1 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Kalavathi Cotton Company CC & WC demand loanCRISIL B 90 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Kalavathi Cotton Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Vaibhava Lakshmi Enterprises Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL C 172 Reaffirmed Sri Vaibhava Lakshmi Enterprises Pvt LtdOpen CC CRISIL C 28 Reaffirmed Sunbeam Auto Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 1740 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with packing credit foreign currency loan Tega Industries (Sez) Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with non-fund-based bank facilities Tega Industries (Sez) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 330 Reaffirmed Tega Industries Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 1020 Reaffirmed ^ Fully interchangeable with export packing credit, packing credit in foreign currency, post shipment in foreign currency, working capital demand loan & bill discounting, letter of credit, bank guarantee, and buyer's credit. Ujjain Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 32.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Ujjain Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 45.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Usaka Hydro Powers Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 10.3 Reaffirmed Usaka Hydro Powers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 83.5 Assigned Vivid Global Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 26 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL BB Vivid Global Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 7.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Vivid Global Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 7.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB VSC Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)