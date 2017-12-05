FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 5
Sections
Featured
Modi fights to protect home base
Politics
Modi fights to protect home base
Pro-Hezbollah newspaper declares 'Death to America'
Conflict Over Jerusalem
Pro-Hezbollah newspaper declares 'Death to America'
World heritage status for Neapolitan pizzaiuoli
Editor's Picks
World heritage status for Neapolitan pizzaiuoli
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
December 5, 2017 / 4:50 AM / 2 days ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 5

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

    Dec 5 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 4, 2017.

COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
D. E. C. Infrastructure and Projects    BG                 CRISIL A2+     1200    Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd
Daimler Financial Services India Pvt LtdCP                 CRISIL A1+     35000   Reaffirmed
Ideas Engineers                         BG                 CRISIL A4+     130     Assigned
Mercury Manufacturing Co. Ltd           Non-FBL            CRISIL A2+     20      Withdrawal
Removed from Rating Watch with Positive Implications
Montrise Infra                          BG                 CRISIL A4      25      Assigned
Phanindra Kumar Baishya                 BG                 CRISIL A4+     40      Assigned
Power Control Equipments                BG                 CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
Prabh Dayal Om Parkash Infrastructure   LOC & BG           CRISIL A3      40      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Rasik Products Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4+     19      Assigned
Rasik Products Pvt Ltd                  Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     60      Assigned
Savera Industries Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A3+     40.3    Reaffirmed
Shanthala Spherocast Pvt Ltd            Vendor Financing   CRISIL A4+     150     Assigned
Shapoorji Pallonji Finance Pvt Ltd      CP                 CRISIL A1+     2000    Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs.100 Crore) 


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
D. E. C. Infrastructure and Projects    CC                 CRISIL A-      240     Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd
D. E. C. Infrastructure and Projects    CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A-      150     Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd
D. E. C. Infrastructure and Projects    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      10      Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd                           Loan Fac
Daimler Financial Services India Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk     CRISIL AAA     10000   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac^
^Interchangeable with short term bank facility
Daimler Financial Services India Pvt LtdNCD                CRISIL AAA     20000   Assigned
DJ Energy Pvt Ltd                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    6       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Outlook revised from 'Stable
DJ Energy Pvt Ltd                       TL                 CRISIL BBB+    5994    Reaffirmed
Outlook revised from 'Stable
DJ Energy Pvt Ltd                       WC Fac             CRISIL BBB+    500     Reaffirmed
Outlook revised from 'Stable
Go Fashion (India) Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BBB-    100     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Hemraj Devkarandas Metals And Minerals  CC                 CRISIL D       100     Downgraded
Ltd                                                                               from CRISIL B+
Hemraj Devkarandas Metals And Minerals  LOC                CRISIL D       80      Downgraded
Ltd                                                                               from CRISIL A4
Hemraj Devkarandas Metals And Minerals  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       20      Downgraded
Ltd                                     Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B+
Ideas Engineers                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     70      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Ideas Engineers                         CC                 CRISIL BB+     50      Assigned
India Infradebt Ltd                     NCD                CRISIL AAA     40000   Reaffirmed
India Infradebt Ltd                     NCD                CRISIL AAA     2000    Reaffirmed
India Infradebt Ltd                     NCD                CRISIL AAA     40000   Reaffirmed
Kirloskar Integrated Technologies Pvt   WC Demand Loan*    CRISIL B-      10      Assigned
Ltd
*Interchangeable with cash credit
Mercury Manufacturing Co. Ltd           Adhoc Limit        CRISIL A-      30      Withdrawal
Removed from Rating Watch with Positive Implications
Mercury Manufacturing Co. Ltd           FB Fac             CRISIL A-      60      Withdrawal
Removed from Rating Watch with Positive Implications
Mi Lifestyle Marketing Global Pvt Ltd   LT Loan            CRISIL BB      50      Reaffirmed
Mi Lifestyle Marketing Global Pvt Ltd   Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BB      50      Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Montrise Infra                          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       30      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Montrise Infra                          CC                 CRISIL B       35      Assigned
Phanindra Kumar Baishya                 Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BB-     10      Assigned
                                        Fac
Power Control Equipments                CC                 CRISIL BB+     62.5    Reaffirmed
Power Control Equipments                TL                 CRISIL BB+     47.5    Reaffirmed
Prabh Dayal Om Parkash Infrastructure   CC                 CRISIL BBB-    250     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Prabh Dayal Om Parkash Infrastructure   LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    8.7     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Prabh Dayal Om Parkash Infrastructure   TL                 CRISIL BBB-    68.6    Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Rasik Products Pvt Ltd                  Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BB-     90      Assigned
                                        Fac
Rasik Products Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     11      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
RKS Future Foods and Cold Chain Pvt.    CC                 CRISIL B       40      Reaffirmed
Ltd.
RKS Future Foods and Cold Chain Pvt.    Proposed TL        CRISIL B       56.5    Reaffirmed
Ltd.
RKS Future Foods and Cold Chain Pvt.    TL                 CRISIL B       123.5   Reaffirmed
Ltd.
Savera Industries Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BBB     20      Reaffirmed
Savera Industries Ltd                   LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     82.2    Reaffirmed

Shanthala Spherocast Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB+     80      Reaffirmed
Shanthala Spherocast Pvt Ltd            Export Packing     CRISIL BB+     20      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Shanthala Spherocast Pvt Ltd            LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     46.7    Reaffirmed
Shanthala Spherocast Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     48.6    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Shanthala Spherocast Pvt Ltd            Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB+     35      Assigned
Shapoorji Pallonji Finance Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA-     3000    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Shapoorji Pallonji Finance Pvt Ltd      NCD                CRISIL AA-     2000    Reaffirmed
Southern Holdings & Investments         LT Loan            CRISIL B       95      Migrated from
(Chennai) Pvt Ltd                                                                 CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
Transmission Corporation of Andhra      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       20000   Reaffirmed
Pradesh Ltd                             Loan Fac
Transmission Corporation of Andhra      TL                 CRISIL D       20000   Reaffirmed
Pradesh Ltd
Transmission Corporation of Andhra      8.7% Bond Series   CRISIL D       305     Reaffirmed
Pradesh Ltd                             I/2006 (Option A)*
*Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014
Transmission Corporation of Andhra      8.95% Bond Series  CRISIL D       1595    Reaffirmed
Pradesh Ltd                             I/2006 (Option B)*
*Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014
Transmission Corporation of Andhra      8.59% Bond Series  CRISIL D       1572    Reaffirmed
Pradesh Ltd                             II/2006 (Option A)*
*Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014
Transmission Corporation of Andhra      8.69% Bond Series  CRISIL D       1333    Reaffirmed
Pradesh Ltd                             II/2006 (Option B)*
*Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014
Transmission Corporation of Andhra      Bond Series I/2008 CRISIL D       3500    Reaffirmed
Pradesh Ltd                             (Option A & B)*
*Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014
Uttar Urja Projects Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Uttar Urja Projects Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL BBB+    4805    Reaffirmed
Outlook Revised from Stable
Uttar Urja Projects Pvt Ltd             WC Fac             CRISIL BBB+    400     Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.