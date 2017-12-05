CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 5

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 4, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- D. E. C. Infrastructure and Projects BG CRISIL A2+ 1200 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Daimler Financial Services India Pvt LtdCP CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed Ideas Engineers BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Assigned Mercury Manufacturing Co. Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A2+ 20 Withdrawal Removed from Rating Watch with Positive Implications Montrise Infra BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Phanindra Kumar Baishya BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Power Control Equipments BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Prabh Dayal Om Parkash Infrastructure LOC & BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Rasik Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 19 Assigned Rasik Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Savera Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 40.3 Reaffirmed Shanthala Spherocast Pvt Ltd Vendor Financing CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Shapoorji Pallonji Finance Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.100 Crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- D. E. C. Infrastructure and Projects CC CRISIL A- 240 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd D. E. C. Infrastructure and Projects CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd D. E. C. Infrastructure and Projects Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 10 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Daimler Financial Services India Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac^ ^Interchangeable with short term bank facility Daimler Financial Services India Pvt LtdNCD CRISIL AAA 20000 Assigned DJ Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Outlook revised from 'Stable DJ Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 5994 Reaffirmed Outlook revised from 'Stable DJ Energy Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Outlook revised from 'Stable Go Fashion (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Hemraj Devkarandas Metals And Minerals CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B+ Hemraj Devkarandas Metals And Minerals LOC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A4 Hemraj Devkarandas Metals And Minerals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Downgraded Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Ideas Engineers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned Loan Fac Ideas Engineers CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned India Infradebt Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 40000 Reaffirmed India Infradebt Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed India Infradebt Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 40000 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Integrated Technologies Pvt WC Demand Loan* CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Ltd *Interchangeable with cash credit Mercury Manufacturing Co. Ltd Adhoc Limit CRISIL A- 30 Withdrawal Removed from Rating Watch with Positive Implications Mercury Manufacturing Co. Ltd FB Fac CRISIL A- 60 Withdrawal Removed from Rating Watch with Positive Implications Mi Lifestyle Marketing Global Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Mi Lifestyle Marketing Global Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Fac Montrise Infra Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Assigned Loan Fac Montrise Infra CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Phanindra Kumar Baishya Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Fac Power Control Equipments CC CRISIL BB+ 62.5 Reaffirmed Power Control Equipments TL CRISIL BB+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Prabh Dayal Om Parkash Infrastructure CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Prabh Dayal Om Parkash Infrastructure LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 8.7 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Prabh Dayal Om Parkash Infrastructure TL CRISIL BBB- 68.6 Assigned Pvt Ltd Rasik Products Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Fac Rasik Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 11 Assigned Loan Fac RKS Future Foods and Cold Chain Pvt. CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Ltd. RKS Future Foods and Cold Chain Pvt. Proposed TL CRISIL B 56.5 Reaffirmed Ltd. RKS Future Foods and Cold Chain Pvt. TL CRISIL B 123.5 Reaffirmed Ltd. Savera Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Savera Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 82.2 Reaffirmed Shanthala Spherocast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Shanthala Spherocast Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Credit Shanthala Spherocast Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 46.7 Reaffirmed Shanthala Spherocast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 48.6 Assigned Loan Fac Shanthala Spherocast Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 35 Assigned Shapoorji Pallonji Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 3000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shapoorji Pallonji Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed Southern Holdings & Investments LT Loan CRISIL B 95 Migrated from (Chennai) Pvt Ltd CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Transmission Corporation of Andhra Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20000 Reaffirmed Pradesh Ltd Loan Fac Transmission Corporation of Andhra TL CRISIL D 20000 Reaffirmed Pradesh Ltd Transmission Corporation of Andhra 8.7% Bond Series CRISIL D 305 Reaffirmed Pradesh Ltd I/2006 (Option A)* *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014 Transmission Corporation of Andhra 8.95% Bond Series CRISIL D 1595 Reaffirmed Pradesh Ltd I/2006 (Option B)* *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014 Transmission Corporation of Andhra 8.59% Bond Series CRISIL D 1572 Reaffirmed Pradesh Ltd II/2006 (Option A)* *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014 Transmission Corporation of Andhra 8.69% Bond Series CRISIL D 1333 Reaffirmed Pradesh Ltd II/2006 (Option B)* *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014 Transmission Corporation of Andhra Bond Series I/2008 CRISIL D 3500 Reaffirmed Pradesh Ltd (Option A & B)* *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014 Uttar Urja Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Uttar Urja Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 4805 Reaffirmed Outlook Revised from Stable Uttar Urja Projects Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)