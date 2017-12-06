FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 6
#Company News
December 6, 2017

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 6

Reuters Staff

15 Min Read

    Dec 6 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 5, 2017.

COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Multicare Hospital              Overdraft         CRISIL A4+    40     Assigned
Ajwani Infrastructure Pvt Ltd          BG                CRISIL A2     1500   Reaffirmed
Apollo Pipes Ltd                       BG                CRISIL A2     100    Reaffirmed
Apollo Pipes Ltd                       LOC               CRISIL A2     340    Reaffirmed
Arun Oil Trade                         LOC               CRISIL A3     150    Reaffirmed
Ashte Logistics Pvt Ltd                Overdraft         CRISIL A3     50     Reaffirmed
BSR Infratech India Ltd                BG                CRISIL A2+    3050   Upgraded from
                                                                              CRISIL A2'
Hardev Construction Pvt Ltd            BG                CRISIL A3     400    Reaffirmed
Hardev Construction Pvt Ltd            Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3     10     Reaffirmed
Hero FinCorp Ltd                       CP                CRISIL A1+    36000  Reaffirmed
IIFL Facilities Services Ltd           ST Debt Issue*    CRISIL A1+    40000  Assigned
*Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis 
IIFL Facilities Services Ltd           ST Debt Issue*    CRISIL A1+    50000  Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis 
IIFL Facilities Services Ltd           ST Debt           CRISIL A1+    7000   Reaffirmed
                                       (Including CP)
India Infoline Finance Ltd             ST Debt Issue^    CRISIL A1+    60000  Assigned
^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis 
India Infoline Finance Ltd             ST Debt Issue^    CRISIL A1+    90000  Withdrawal
^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis 
India Infoline Finance Ltd             ST Debt Issue^    CRISIL A1+    40000  Reaffirmed
^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis 
India Infoline Finance Ltd             ST Debt           CRISIL A1+    70500  Reaffirmed
                                       (Including CP)
Jayant Printery LLP                    CC                CRISIL A4     52.5   Withdrawal
Migrated from 'CRISIL A4' Issuer Not Cooperating
Kaleesuwari Refinery And Industry Pvt  LOC               CRISIL A3     500    Reaffirmed
Ltd
Krishna Constructions                  BG                CRISIL A4+    80     Reaffirmed
New Asian Construction Company         BG                CRISIL A4     80     Assigned
People Combine Avenues Ltd             Overdraft         CRISIL A1     300    Reaffirmed
Phoenix ARC Pvt Ltd                    CP                CRISIL A1+    500    Reaffirmed
Royale Marine Impex Pvt. Ltd.          Proposed ST Bk    CRISIL A4+    150    Assigned
                                       Loan Fac
S. N. Polymers Pvt Ltd                 LOC               CRISIL A4+    27.5   Assigned
Sakti Enterprises                      BG                CRISIL A4+    15     Assigned
Shree Cement Ltd                       Non-FBL$**        CRISIL A1+    8000   Reaffirmed
$Fund-based and non-fund-based limits are fully interchangeable; **Non-fund-based limits consist
of LOC & bank guarantee/standby LOC/letter of undertaking 
Shreeji Infraspace Pvt Ltd             BG                CRISIL A3+    670    Upgraded from
                                                                              CRISIL A3'
SND Inc                                Packing Credit    CRISIL A4+    50     Reaffirmed
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation    CDs Programme     CRISIL A1+    5000   Reaffirmed
Super Sales India Ltd                  LOC               CRISIL A3+    40     Reaffirmed
Super Sales India Ltd                  Purchase Bill     CRISIL A3+    100    Reaffirmed
                                       Discounting

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Multicare Hospital              TL                CRISIL BB-    30     Assigned
Aditya Multicare Hospital              Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB-    30     Assigned
Ajwani Infrastructure Pvt Ltd          CC                CRISIL BBB+   150    Reaffirmed
Ajwani Infrastructure Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk    CRISIL BBB+   321.3  Reaffirmed
                                       Loan Fac
Ajwani Infrastructure Pvt Ltd          Rupee TL          CRISIL BBB+   28.7   Reaffirmed
Apollo Pipes Ltd                       CC                CRISIL BBB+   352    Reaffirmed
Apollo Pipes Ltd                       TL                CRISIL BBB+   210    Reaffirmed
Arun Oil Trade                         CC                CRISIL BBB-   100    Reaffirmed
Ashte Logistics Pvt Ltd                LT Loan           CRISIL BBB-   100    Reaffirmed
Ashte Logistics Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk    CRISIL BBB-   80     Reaffirmed
                                       Loan Fac
Balaji Ginning and Pressing Factory    CC                CRISIL BB-    60     Reaffirmed
Balaji Ginning and Pressing Factory    Corporate Loan    CRISIL BB-    15     Reaffirmed
Balaji Ginning and Pressing Factory    TL                CRISIL BB-    30     Reaffirmed
BSR Infratech India Ltd                Overdraft         CRISIL A-     450    Upgraded from
                                                                              CRISIL
                                                                              BBB+/Positive
Floatels India Pvt Ltd                 CC                CRISIL B+     7.5    Reaffirmed
Floatels India Pvt Ltd                 Foreign Currency  CRISIL B+     182.5  Reaffirmed
                                       TL
Hardev Construction Pvt Ltd            TL                CRISIL BBB-   30     Reaffirmed
Hardev Construction Pvt Ltd            Overdraft         CRISIL BBB-   10     Reaffirmed
Hero FinCorp Ltd                       CC & WC demand    CRISIL AA+    16860  Reaffirmed
                                       Loan
Hero FinCorp Ltd                       LT Loan           CRISIL AA+    9280   Reaffirmed
Hero FinCorp Ltd                       Proposed LT Bk    CRISIL AA+    3860   Reaffirmed
                                       Loan Fac
Hero FinCorp Ltd                       NCDs              CRISIL AA+    6000   Assigned
Hero FinCorp Ltd                       Subordinate Debt  CRISIL AA+    4000   Reaffirmed
Hero FinCorp Ltd                       NCDs              CRISIL AA+    10000  Reaffirmed
India Infoline Finance Ltd             Subordinated Debt CRISIL        10000  Reaffirmed
                                                         AA/Stable
Jayant Printery LLP                    BG                CRISIL B      25.5   Withdrawal
Migrated from 'CRISIL B/Stable' Issuer Not Cooperating
Kaleesuwari Refinery And Industry Pvt  CC                CRISIL BBB-   500    Reaffirmed
Ltd
Kaleesuwari Refinery And Industry Pvt  Proposed LT Bk    CRISIL BBB-   25     Reaffirmed
Ltd                                    Loan Fac

Kaleesuwari Refinery And Industry Pvt  TL                CRISIL BBB-   75     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Kashi Pandhari Cottex                  CC                CRISIL BB-    104    Reaffirmed
Kashi Pandhari Cottex                  Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB-    36     Reaffirmed
Kashi Pandhari Cottex                  TL                CRISIL BB-    30     Reaffirmed
Krishna Constructions                  CC                CRISIL BB     55     Reaffirmed
MAS Rural Housing and Mortgage Finance LT Bk Fac         CRISIL A-     247.7  Upgraded from
Ltd                                                                           CRISIL
                                                                              BBB+/Stable'
Mathura Extraction                     CC                CRISIL BB-    150    Assigned
Mayasheel Retail LLP                   WC Fac            CRISIL BB+    41.3   Assigned
Mayasheel Retail LLP                   TL                CRISIL BB+    78     Assigned
Mayasheel Retail LLP                   CC                CRISIL BB+    45     Assigned
Mayasheel Retail LLP                   Proposed LT Bk    CRISIL BB+    335.7  Assigned
                                       Loan Fac
New Asian Construction Company         CC                CRISIL B      30     Assigned
People Combine Avenues Ltd             LT Loan           CRISIL A      1500   Reaffirmed
Phoenix ARC Pvt Ltd                    Overdraft         CRISIL AA     2000   Reaffirmed
Phoenix ARC Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk    CRISIL AA     500    Reaffirmed
                                       Loan Fac*
*Interchangeable with short term bank facilities
Phoenix ARC Pvt Ltd                    NCD               CRISIL AA     1000   Assigned
Pretty Jewellery Pvt Ltd               Foreign           CRISIL D      50     Reaffirmed
                                       Documentary Bills
                                       Purchase
Pretty Jewellery Pvt Ltd               Packing Credit    CRISIL D      50     Reaffirmed
RNK Agro & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.         Proposed LT Bk    CRISIL BBB-   120    Reaffirmed
                                       Loan Fac
Rohit Extractions Pvt Ltd              CC                CRISIL BBB-   350    Reaffirmed
Rohit Extractions Pvt Ltd              LT Loan           CRISIL BBB-   21     Reaffirmed
Rohit Extractions Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk    CRISIL BBB-   15     Reaffirmed
                                       Loan Fac
Royale Marine Impex Pvt. Ltd.          Export Packing    CRISIL BB     350    Reaffirmed
                                       Credit
Royale Marine Impex Pvt. Ltd.          LT Loan           CRISIL BB     60     Reaffirmed
Royale Marine Impex Pvt. Ltd.          Proposed LT Bk    CRISIL BB     90     Reaffirmed
                                       Loan Fac
S. N. Polymers Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk    CRISIL BB     33.5   Assigned
                                       Loan Fac
S. N. Polymers Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan           CRISIL BB     4      Assigned
S. N. Polymers Pvt Ltd                 CC                CRISIL BB     35     Assigned
Sakti Enterprises                      Proposed LT Bk    CRISIL BB     2.5    Assigned
                                       Loan Fac
Sakti Enterprises                      CC                CRISIL BB     42.5   Assigned
Shree Cement Ltd                       FB Fac$*          CRISIL AAA    11000  Reaffirmed
$Fund-based and non-fund-based limits are fully interchangeable
*Fund-based limits consists of cash credit/working capital demand loan/buyer's credit/short-term
loan
Shree Cement Ltd                       NCD               CRISIL AAA    5000   Assigned
Shreeji Infraspace Pvt Ltd             CC                CRISIL BBB    260    Upgraded from
                                                                              CRISIL
                                                                              BBB-/Stable')
SND Inc                                Foreign Bill      CRISIL BB+    97     Upgraded from
                                       Discounting                            CRISIL
                                                                              BB/Stable'
SND Inc                                TL                CRISIL BB+    3      Upgraded from
                                                                              CRISIL
                                                                              BB/Stable'
Soma Indus Varanasi Aurangabad Tollway Proposed LT Bk    CRISIL D      1500   Downgraded
Pvt Ltd                                Loan Fac                               from 'CRISIL
                                                                              B/Stable'
Soma Indus Varanasi Aurangabad Tollway TL                CRISIL D      18500  Downgraded
Pvt Ltd                                                                       from 'CRISIL
                                                                              B/Stable'
Super Sales India Ltd                  Bill Discounting  CRISIL BBB    10     Reaffirmed
Super Sales India Ltd                  CC                CRISIL BBB    400    Reaffirmed
Super Sales India Ltd                  Key CC            CRISIL BBB    50     Reaffirmed
Super Sales India Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk    CRISIL BBB    324.8  Reaffirmed
                                       Loan Fac
Super Sales India Ltd                  WC Demand Loan    CRISIL BBB    275    Reaffirmed
T C Terrytex Ltd                       CC                CRISIL BBB-   500    Assigned
Suspension Revoked
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
