CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 6

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 5, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Multicare Hospital Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Ajwani Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1500 Reaffirmed Apollo Pipes Ltd BG CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Apollo Pipes Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 340 Reaffirmed Arun Oil Trade LOC CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Ashte Logistics Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed BSR Infratech India Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 3050 Upgraded from CRISIL A2' Hardev Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed Hardev Construction Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Hero FinCorp Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed IIFL Facilities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis IIFL Facilities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis IIFL Facilities Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed (Including CP) India Infoline Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue^ CRISIL A1+ 60000 Assigned ^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis India Infoline Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue^ CRISIL A1+ 90000 Withdrawal ^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis India Infoline Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue^ CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed ^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis India Infoline Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 70500 Reaffirmed (Including CP) Jayant Printery LLP CC CRISIL A4 52.5 Withdrawal Migrated from 'CRISIL A4' Issuer Not Cooperating Kaleesuwari Refinery And Industry Pvt LOC CRISIL A3 500 Reaffirmed Ltd Krishna Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed New Asian Construction Company BG CRISIL A4 80 Assigned People Combine Avenues Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A1 300 Reaffirmed Phoenix ARC Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Royale Marine Impex Pvt. Ltd. Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Loan Fac S. N. Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 27.5 Assigned Sakti Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Shree Cement Ltd Non-FBL$** CRISIL A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed $Fund-based and non-fund-based limits are fully interchangeable; **Non-fund-based limits consist of LOC & bank guarantee/standby LOC/letter of undertaking Shreeji Infraspace Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 670 Upgraded from CRISIL A3' SND Inc Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation CDs Programme CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Super Sales India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Super Sales India Ltd Purchase Bill CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Discounting LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Multicare Hospital TL CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Aditya Multicare Hospital Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Ajwani Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Ajwani Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 321.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ajwani Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 28.7 Reaffirmed Apollo Pipes Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 352 Reaffirmed Apollo Pipes Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 210 Reaffirmed Arun Oil Trade CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Ashte Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Ashte Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Balaji Ginning and Pressing Factory CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Balaji Ginning and Pressing Factory Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Balaji Ginning and Pressing Factory TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed BSR Infratech India Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A- 450 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+/Positive Floatels India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Floatels India Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency CRISIL B+ 182.5 Reaffirmed TL Hardev Construction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Hardev Construction Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Hero FinCorp Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA+ 16860 Reaffirmed Loan Hero FinCorp Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 9280 Reaffirmed Hero FinCorp Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 3860 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hero FinCorp Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 6000 Assigned Hero FinCorp Ltd Subordinate Debt CRISIL AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed Hero FinCorp Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL 10000 Reaffirmed AA/Stable Jayant Printery LLP BG CRISIL B 25.5 Withdrawal Migrated from 'CRISIL B/Stable' Issuer Not Cooperating Kaleesuwari Refinery And Industry Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Ltd Kaleesuwari Refinery And Industry Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Kaleesuwari Refinery And Industry Pvt TL CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Ltd Kashi Pandhari Cottex CC CRISIL BB- 104 Reaffirmed Kashi Pandhari Cottex Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 36 Reaffirmed Kashi Pandhari Cottex TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Krishna Constructions CC CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed MAS Rural Housing and Mortgage Finance LT Bk Fac CRISIL A- 247.7 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BBB+/Stable' Mathura Extraction CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Mayasheel Retail LLP WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 41.3 Assigned Mayasheel Retail LLP TL CRISIL BB+ 78 Assigned Mayasheel Retail LLP CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Assigned Mayasheel Retail LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 335.7 Assigned Loan Fac New Asian Construction Company CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned People Combine Avenues Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 1500 Reaffirmed Phoenix ARC Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed Phoenix ARC Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* *Interchangeable with short term bank facilities Phoenix ARC Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 1000 Assigned Pretty Jewellery Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Documentary Bills Purchase Pretty Jewellery Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed RNK Agro & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rohit Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Rohit Extractions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 21 Reaffirmed Rohit Extractions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Royale Marine Impex Pvt. Ltd. Export Packing CRISIL BB 350 Reaffirmed Credit Royale Marine Impex Pvt. Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Royale Marine Impex Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S. N. Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 33.5 Assigned Loan Fac S. N. Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 4 Assigned S. N. Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Sakti Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Sakti Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 42.5 Assigned Shree Cement Ltd FB Fac$* CRISIL AAA 11000 Reaffirmed $Fund-based and non-fund-based limits are fully interchangeable *Fund-based limits consists of cash credit/working capital demand loan/buyer's credit/short-term loan Shree Cement Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 5000 Assigned Shreeji Infraspace Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 260 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB-/Stable') SND Inc Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 97 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL BB/Stable' SND Inc TL CRISIL BB+ 3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB/Stable' Soma Indus Varanasi Aurangabad Tollway Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1500 Downgraded Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from 'CRISIL B/Stable' Soma Indus Varanasi Aurangabad Tollway TL CRISIL D 18500 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from 'CRISIL B/Stable' Super Sales India Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Super Sales India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed Super Sales India Ltd Key CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Super Sales India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 324.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Super Sales India Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 275 Reaffirmed T C Terrytex Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Assigned Suspension Revoked -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 