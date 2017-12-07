FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 7
#Company News
December 7, 2017 / 4:51 AM / a day ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 7

Reuters Staff

20 Min Read

    Dec 7 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 6, 2017.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
AKR Construction Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4      902.5   Assigned
AKR Construction Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A4      30      Assigned
Ascent e-Digit Solutions Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A4+     81.3    Reaffirmed
Ascent e-Digit Solutions Pvt Ltd        LOC                CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd               CDs                CRISIL A1+     5000    Reaffirmed
Balmukund Sponge and Iron Pvt Ltd       LOC                CRISIL A3+     377     Assigned
Bhagyam Gem & Jewellery Pvt Ltd         Packing Credit in  CRISIL A3      180     Migrated from
                                        Foreign Currency                          CRISIL A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Bhagyam Gem & Jewellery Pvt Ltd         Proposed Packing   CRISIL A3      70      Migrated from
                                        Credit                                    CRISIL A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Bhumi Developers                        BG                 CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
Bodhisatva Charitable Trust             Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     40      Assigned
D. E. C. Infrastructure and Projects    BG                 CRISIL A2+     1200    Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd
Goldstone Infratech Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A3      487.9   Reaffirmed
Goldstone Infratech Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A3      170     Reaffirmed
Goldstone Technologies Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4      25      Reaffirmed
Grand Marine Foods                      Export Packing     CRISIL A4+     120     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Grand Marine Foods                      Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4+     100     Reaffirmed
                                        Negotiation
Ihsedu Agro Chem Pvt Ltd                Export Packing     CRISIL A2+     2350    Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Ihsedu Agro Chem Pvt Ltd                Standby Line of    CRISIL A2+     310     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd                 ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     40000   Assigned
*Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis
IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd                 ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     40000   Withdrawn
*Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis
IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd                 ST Debt            CRISIL A1+     48000   Reaffirmed
IIFL Wealth Management Ltd              ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     20000   Assigned
*Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis
IIFL Wealth Management Ltd              ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     20000   Withdrawn
*Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis
IIFL Wealth Management Ltd              ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+     5000    Reaffirmed
                                        CP)
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd                  CP Issue*          CRISIL A1+     75000   Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd                  CP Issue*          CRISIL A1+     75000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd                  CP Issue*          CRISIL A1+     75000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd                  CP                 CRISIL A1+     4500    Reaffirmed
Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A2+     15      Reaffirmed
Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd                Export Packing     CRISIL A2+     150     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd                Foreign Bill       CRISIL A2+     208     Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd                Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A2+     55      Reaffirmed
Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A2+     5       Reaffirmed
Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd                Packing Credit     CRISIL A2+     166.7   Reaffirmed
Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd                Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A2+     1200    Reaffirmed
Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd                Pre Shipment       CRISIL A2+     200     Reaffirmed
                                        Finance
Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd                Standby Export     CRISIL A2+     75.3    Reaffirmed
                                        Packing Credit
Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd                Standby Loan       CRISIL A2+     240.4   Reaffirmed
Jeans Knit Pvt Ltd                      Export Packing     CRISIL A2+     2600    Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Jeans Knit Pvt Ltd                      Proposed Buyer     CRISIL A2+     1600    Reaffirmed
                                        Credit Limit
M/s. A. C. Shaikh Contractor            BG                 CRISIL A4+     190     Reaffirmed
Madura Industrial Textiles Ltd          LOC                CRISIL A3+     720     Reaffirmed
MDIndia Health Insurance TPA Pvt Ltd    Non-FBL            CRISIL A2+     348     Assigned
Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A3      2.5     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd              LOC                CRISIL A3      10      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
Ramdev Food Products Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A3+     15.2    Reaffirmed
S P Singla Constructions Pvt Ltd        LOC & BG           CRISIL A2+     8450    Reaffirmed
S P Singla Constructions Pvt Ltd        Proposed LOC & BG  CRISIL A2+     3000    Reaffirmed
Safa Enterprises                        Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4+     60      Reaffirmed
                                        Negotiation
Safa Enterprises                        Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     48      Reaffirmed
Safa Enterprises                        Proposed Packing   CRISIL A4+     12      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Shairu Gems Diamonds Pvt Ltd            Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A2      120     Assigned
                                        Forward
Shairu Gems Diamonds Pvt Ltd            Packing Credit     CRISIL A2      68      Assigned
Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt LtdBG                 CRISIL A2      20      Reaffirmed
Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt LtdBill Discounting   CRISIL A2      50      Reaffirmed
Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt LtdLOC                CRISIL A2      20      Reaffirmed
Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt LtdPacking Credit in  CRISIL A2      100     Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency
Shyam Polytex Pvt Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A4+     15      Reaffirmed
Sneham International                    LOC & BG           CRISIL A3      6       Reaffirmed
Sneham International                    Proposed LOC       CRISIL A3      7       Reaffirmed
SRK Constructions and Projects Pvt Ltd  BG                 CRISIL A2      2670    Reaffirmed
SRK Constructions and Projects Pvt Ltd  Proposed BG        CRISIL A2      150     Reaffirmed
Trinity Transformers Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4      200     Reaffirmed
Trinity Transformers Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A4      100     Reaffirmed
Vensa Infrastructure Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A3+     300     Reaffirmed

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
AKR Construction Ltd                    Overdraft          CRISIL C       277.5   Assigned
Ascent e-Digit Solutions Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BB      50      Reaffirmed
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd               NCD                CRISIL A+      2150    Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs.1070 Crore
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd               Subordinated Debt  CRISIL A+      1250    Reaffirmed
                                        Bonds
Reduced from Rs.145 Crore
Balmukund Sponge and Iron Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL BBB     480     Reaffirmed
Balmukund Sponge and Iron Pvt Ltd       Standby Line of    CRISIL BBB     30      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Balmukund Sponge and Iron Pvt Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Balmukund Sponge and Iron Pvt Ltd       LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     33      Reaffirmed
Bhumi Developers                        CC                 CRISIL BB      40      Reaffirmed
Bodhisatva Charitable Trust             CC                 CRISIL BB+     15.8    Reaffirmed
Bodhisatva Charitable Trust             TL                 CRISIL BB+     250     Assigned
Bodhisatva Charitable Trust             LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     694.2   Assigned
D. E. C. Infrastructure and Projects    CC                 CRISIL A-      240     Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd
D. E. C. Infrastructure and Projects    CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A-      150     Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd
D. E. C. Infrastructure and Projects    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      610     Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd                           Loan Fac
Gaurav Rice & Food Processing Pvt Ltd   CC                 CRISIL B       70      Reaffirmed
Gaurav Rice & Food Processing Pvt Ltd   LT Loan            CRISIL B       147.1   Reaffirmed
Goldstone Infratech Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB-    330     Reaffirmed
Goldstone Infratech Ltd                 Standby Line of    CRISIL BBB-    20      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Goldstone Technologies Ltd              Overdraft          CRISIL B       20      Reaffirmed
Goldstone Technologies Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       55      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Govindaraja Mudaliar Sons Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL BB      100     Assigned
Govindaraja Mudaliar Sons Pvt Ltd       Channel Financing  CRISIL BB      400     Assigned
Grand Marine Foods                      LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     0.9     Reaffirmed
Grand Marine Foods                      Standby Line of    CRISIL BB-     6.1     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Ihsedu Agro Chem Pvt Ltd                LT Loan            CRISIL A-      52.5    Reaffirmed
Ihsedu Agro Chem Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      37.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Ihsedu Agro Chem Pvt Ltd                Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL A-      1570    Reaffirmed
Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd                LT Loan            CRISIL A-      157.2   Reaffirmed
Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      1027.4  Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Jeans Knit Pvt Ltd                      Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL A-      300     Reaffirmed
JSR Mulbagal Tollways Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL B-      1050    Reaffirmed
Kanpur Packagers Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB      50      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Kanpur Packagers Pvt Ltd                Foreign LOC        CRISIL BB      15      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Kanpur Packagers Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BB      60      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
KRAFT Infrastructures                   TL                 CRISIL B       150     Assigned
M/s. A. C. Shaikh Contractor            CC                 CRISIL BB+     160     Reaffirmed
M/s. A. C. Shaikh Contractor            Proposed BG        CRISIL BB+     50      Reaffirmed
M/s. A. C. Shaikh Contractor            TL                 CRISIL BB+     10      Reaffirmed
Madura Industrial Textiles Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BBB     900     Reaffirmed
Madura Industrial Textiles Ltd          Rupee TL           CRISIL BBB     880     Reaffirmed
MDIndia Health Insurance TPA Pvt Ltd    TL                 CRISIL A-      22      Assigned
MDIndia Health Insurance TPA Pvt Ltd    FB Fac             CRISIL A-      280     Assigned
North Eastern Electric Power            NCD                CRISIL AA      9000    Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
People Combine Knowledge Solutions Pvt  TL                 CRISIL A(SO)   350     Reaffirmed
Ltd
People Combine Solutions Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL A(SO)   1200    Reaffirmed
Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BBB-    170     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd              LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    318.7   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd              Packing Credit     CRISIL BBB-    180     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Pride Ventures India Pvt Ltd            Rupee TL           CRISIL B+      330     Assigned
Prostar Textile Mill Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL D       8.7     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Prostar Textile Mill Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL D       130     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Ramdev Food Products Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BBB     750     Reaffirmed
Ramdev Food Products Pvt Ltd            LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     623.9   Reaffirmed
Ramdev Food Products Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     46.4    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
S P Singla Constructions Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL A-      1750    Reaffirmed
S P Singla Constructions Pvt Ltd        Overdraft          CRISIL A-      10      Reaffirmed
S P Singla Constructions Pvt Ltd        Proposed TL        CRISIL A-      490     Reaffirmed
Shairu Gems Diamonds Pvt Ltd            Standby LOC        CRISIL BBB+    382     Assigned
Shairu Gems Diamonds Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    118     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Shairu Gems Diamonds Pvt Ltd            Packing Credit     CRISIL BBB+    2432    Assigned
Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt LtdLT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    219.5   Reaffirmed
Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt LtdTL                 CRISIL BBB+    180     Reaffirmed
Shyam Polytex Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB+     75      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Sneham International                    CC                 CRISIL BBB-    20      Reaffirmed
Sneham International                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    38      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sneham International                    Proposed TL        CRISIL BBB-    15      Reaffirmed
Sneham International                    Standby Line of    CRISIL BBB-    2       Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Sneham International                    TL                 CRISIL BBB-    12      Reaffirmed
SRK Constructions and Projects Pvt Ltd  CC                 CRISIL BBB+    395     Reaffirmed
SRK Constructions and Projects Pvt Ltd  LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    250     Reaffirmed
SRK Constructions and Projects Pvt Ltd  Proposed BG        CRISIL BBB+    100     Reaffirmed
SRK Constructions and Projects Pvt Ltd  Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB+    55      Reaffirmed
SRK Constructions and Projects Pvt Ltd  Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BBB+    250     Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Trinity Transformers Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL B       100     Reaffirmed
Trinity Transformers Pvt Ltd            LT Loan            CRISIL B       210     Reaffirmed
Trinity Transformers Pvt Ltd            Open CC            CRISIL B       70      Reaffirmed
Vedant Fashions Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL A+      1200    Reaffirmed
Vensa Infrastructure Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB     150     Reaffirmed
Wisdom Social Welfare Trust             Overdraft          CRISIL BB+     100     Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
