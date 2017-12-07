CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 7

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AKR Construction Ltd BG CRISIL A4 902.5 Assigned AKR Construction Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Ascent e-Digit Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 81.3 Reaffirmed Ascent e-Digit Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed AU Small Finance Bank Ltd CDs CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Balmukund Sponge and Iron Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 377 Assigned Bhagyam Gem & Jewellery Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 180 Migrated from Foreign Currency CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Bhagyam Gem & Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A3 70 Migrated from Credit CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Bhumi Developers BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Bodhisatva Charitable Trust Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned D. E. C. Infrastructure and Projects BG CRISIL A2+ 1200 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Goldstone Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL A3 487.9 Reaffirmed Goldstone Infratech Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 170 Reaffirmed Goldstone Technologies Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Grand Marine Foods Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Credit Grand Marine Foods Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Negotiation Ihsedu Agro Chem Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 2350 Reaffirmed Credit Ihsedu Agro Chem Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A2+ 310 Reaffirmed Credit IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Withdrawn *Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 48000 Reaffirmed IIFL Wealth Management Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis IIFL Wealth Management Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawn *Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis IIFL Wealth Management Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed CP) INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 75000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 75000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 75000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 4500 Reaffirmed Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 15 Reaffirmed Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Credit Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 208 Reaffirmed Discounting Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A2+ 55 Reaffirmed Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 166.7 Reaffirmed Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A2+ 1200 Reaffirmed Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Finance Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd Standby Export CRISIL A2+ 75.3 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd Standby Loan CRISIL A2+ 240.4 Reaffirmed Jeans Knit Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 2600 Reaffirmed Credit Jeans Knit Pvt Ltd Proposed Buyer CRISIL A2+ 1600 Reaffirmed Credit Limit M/s. A. C. Shaikh Contractor BG CRISIL A4+ 190 Reaffirmed Madura Industrial Textiles Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 720 Reaffirmed MDIndia Health Insurance TPA Pvt Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A2+ 348 Assigned Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ramdev Food Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 15.2 Reaffirmed S P Singla Constructions Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 8450 Reaffirmed S P Singla Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 3000 Reaffirmed Safa Enterprises Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Negotiation Safa Enterprises Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 48 Reaffirmed Safa Enterprises Proposed Packing CRISIL A4+ 12 Reaffirmed Credit Shairu Gems Diamonds Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 120 Assigned Forward Shairu Gems Diamonds Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 68 Assigned Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt LtdBill Discounting CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt LtdPacking Credit in CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Shyam Polytex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Sneham International LOC & BG CRISIL A3 6 Reaffirmed Sneham International Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 7 Reaffirmed SRK Constructions and Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2670 Reaffirmed SRK Constructions and Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed Trinity Transformers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Trinity Transformers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Vensa Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 300 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AKR Construction Ltd Overdraft CRISIL C 277.5 Assigned Ascent e-Digit Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed AU Small Finance Bank Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 2150 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.1070 Crore AU Small Finance Bank Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A+ 1250 Reaffirmed Bonds Reduced from Rs.145 Crore Balmukund Sponge and Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 480 Reaffirmed Balmukund Sponge and Iron Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Credit Balmukund Sponge and Iron Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Balmukund Sponge and Iron Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 33 Reaffirmed Bhumi Developers CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Bodhisatva Charitable Trust CC CRISIL BB+ 15.8 Reaffirmed Bodhisatva Charitable Trust TL CRISIL BB+ 250 Assigned Bodhisatva Charitable Trust LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 694.2 Assigned D. E. C. Infrastructure and Projects CC CRISIL A- 240 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd D. E. C. Infrastructure and Projects CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd D. E. C. Infrastructure and Projects Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 610 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Gaurav Rice & Food Processing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Gaurav Rice & Food Processing Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 147.1 Reaffirmed Goldstone Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 330 Reaffirmed Goldstone Infratech Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Credit Goldstone Technologies Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Goldstone Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Govindaraja Mudaliar Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Govindaraja Mudaliar Sons Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 400 Assigned Grand Marine Foods LT Loan CRISIL BB- 0.9 Reaffirmed Grand Marine Foods Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 6.1 Reaffirmed Credit Ihsedu Agro Chem Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 52.5 Reaffirmed Ihsedu Agro Chem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 37.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ihsedu Agro Chem Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL A- 1570 Reaffirmed Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 157.2 Reaffirmed Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 1027.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jeans Knit Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed JSR Mulbagal Tollways Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 1050 Reaffirmed Kanpur Packagers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Kanpur Packagers Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Kanpur Packagers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- KRAFT Infrastructures TL CRISIL B 150 Assigned M/s. A. C. Shaikh Contractor CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed M/s. A. C. Shaikh Contractor Proposed BG CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed M/s. A. C. Shaikh Contractor TL CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Madura Industrial Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 900 Reaffirmed Madura Industrial Textiles Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 880 Reaffirmed MDIndia Health Insurance TPA Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 22 Assigned MDIndia Health Insurance TPA Pvt Ltd FB Fac CRISIL A- 280 Assigned North Eastern Electric Power NCD CRISIL AA 9000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd People Combine Knowledge Solutions Pvt TL CRISIL A(SO) 350 Reaffirmed Ltd People Combine Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A(SO) 1200 Reaffirmed Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 318.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 180 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Pride Ventures India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 330 Assigned Prostar Textile Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 8.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Prostar Textile Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 130 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Ramdev Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 750 Reaffirmed Ramdev Food Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 623.9 Reaffirmed Ramdev Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 46.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S P Singla Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1750 Reaffirmed S P Singla Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A- 10 Reaffirmed S P Singla Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 490 Reaffirmed Shairu Gems Diamonds Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB+ 382 Assigned Shairu Gems Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 118 Assigned Loan Fac Shairu Gems Diamonds Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB+ 2432 Assigned Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 219.5 Reaffirmed Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BBB+ 180 Reaffirmed Shyam Polytex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sneham International CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Sneham International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 38 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sneham International Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Sneham International Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 2 Reaffirmed Credit Sneham International TL CRISIL BBB- 12 Reaffirmed SRK Constructions and Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 395 Reaffirmed SRK Constructions and Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed SRK Constructions and Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed SRK Constructions and Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 55 Reaffirmed SRK Constructions and Projects Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Fac Trinity Transformers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Trinity Transformers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 210 Reaffirmed Trinity Transformers Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Vedant Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1200 Reaffirmed Vensa Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Wisdom Social Welfare Trust Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 100 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 