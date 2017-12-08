CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Dec 8

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 7, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arunachala Gounder Textile Mills Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 6 Withdrawal Ascent Air Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Bachmann Industries India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Balajee Mini Steels and Rerolling Pvt BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Ltd Balajee Mini Steels and Rerolling Pvt LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Assigned Ltd Celebi Ground Handling Delhi Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 650 Reaffirmed Deluxe Cotspin BG CRISIL A4 4200 Assigned East India Udyog Ltd BG CRISIL A3 350 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ East India Udyog Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 200 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A3+ ECL Finance Ltd Short- Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 2090 Assigned Issue* *Assigned for initial/ follow- on public offer financing on episodic basis ECL Finance Ltd Short- Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 200 Assigned Issue* *Assigned for initial/ follow- on public offer financing on episodic basis ECL Finance Ltd Short- Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 600 Withdrawal Issue* *Assigned for initial/ follow- on public offer financing on episodic basis ECL Finance Ltd Short- Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 850 Reaffirmed Issue* *Assigned for initial/ follow- on public offer financing on episodic basis ECL Finance Ltd Short- Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Issue* *Assigned for initial/ follow- on public offer financing on episodic basis ECL Finance Ltd Short- Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 900 Reaffirmed (Including ST NCD) ECL Finance Ltd Short- Term CRISIL PP- MLD 100 Reaffirmed Principal- A1+r Protected Market- Linked Debentures Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Short- Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 2500 Assigned Issue* *Assigned for initial/ follow- on public offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Short- Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 120000 Assigned Issue* *Assigned for initial/ follow- on public offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 200000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow- on public offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow- on public offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 550000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow- on public offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed ST NCD) Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd Short- Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 8500000 Assigned Issue* *Assigned for initial/ follow- on public offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd Short- Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 245000 Assigned Issue* *Assigned for initial/ follow- on public offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd Short- Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawal Issue* *Assigned for initial/ follow- on public offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd Short- Term Debt CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed Issue* *Assigned for initial/ follow- on public offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd Short- Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 800000 Reaffirmed Issue* *Assigned for initial/ follow- on public offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 3100 Reaffirmed FirstRand Bank Ltd CD CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed KIMS Health Care Management Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 60 Reaffirmed KIMS Health Care Management Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 60 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 12000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow- on public offer financing on episodic basis Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawal Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawal Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 55000 Reaffirmed Larsen and Toubro Ltd CP^ CRISIL A1+ 80000 Reaffirmed ^earlier Short Term Debt Programme Meenu Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2000 Assigned P.A.S. Petro Product Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Ram Chandra Paul BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Ravin Cables Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1150 Reaffirmed Ravin Cables Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed RCC Eco- Build Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A3 195 Reaffirmed RCC Eco- Build Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 39 Reaffirmed RCC Infra Ventures Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating RCC Infra Ventures Ltd LOC CRISIL D 3.6 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating Redington India Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 9675 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.1400 Crore Redington India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Redington India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 1300 Reaffirmed Redington India Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 313 Reaffirmed Refex Energy Ltd BG CRISIL A3 600.1 Reaffirmed Refex Energy Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Sagar Asia Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 1600 Assigned Shri Bajrang Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Shri Bajrang Alloys Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Sri Sai Krishna Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Tropical Coatings International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Withdrawal Venkatesh Jewellers LOC & BG CRISIL A3 1500 Reaffirmed Venkatesh Jewellers BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Venkatesh Jewellers Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Vikas Ecotech Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Watch Developing MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Larsen and Toubro Ltd FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aran Motors CC CRISIL B 74 Reaffirmed Aran Motors Electronic Dealer CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e- DFS) Aran Motors Proposed TL CRISIL B 9 Assigned Arunachala Gounder Textile Mills Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB+ 200 Withdrawal Arunachala Gounder Textile Mills Pvt LtdForeign Bill CRISIL BB+ 20 Withdrawal Discounting Arunachala Gounder Textile Mills Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL BB+ 95 Withdrawal Arunachala Gounder Textile Mills Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL BB+ 160 Withdrawal Arunachala Gounder Textile Mills Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 209 Withdrawal Loan Fac Arunachala Gounder Textile Mills Pvt LtdStandby Line of CRISIL BB+ 20 Withdrawal Credit Avian Technologies CC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Issuer Not Cooperating Avian Technologies Foreign LOC CRISIL D 19.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Issuer Not Cooperating Avian Technologies LT Loan CRISIL D 32.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Issuer Not Cooperating Avian Technologies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Issuer Not Cooperating Bachmann Industries India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Balajee Mini Steels and Rerolling Pvt CC CRISIL BBB 177 Ltd Balajee Mini Steels and Rerolling Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 90 Assigned Ltd Balajee Mini Steels and Rerolling Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 11.1 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Celebi Ground Handling Delhi Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Celebi Ground Handling Delhi Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 550 Reaffirmed Deluxe Cotspin TL CRISIL B 800 Assigned Deluxe Cotspin Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2000 Assigned Loan Fac Deluxe Cotspin CC CRISIL B 950 Assigned Dhanera Diamonds Export Packing CRISIL BBB 462.5 Reaffirmed Credit Dhanera Diamonds Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 967.5 Reaffirmed Credit Dhanera Diamonds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac DVP Infra Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed DVP Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 85 Reaffirmed East India Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 800 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB ECL Finance Ltd CC CRISIL AA 250 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 600 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac** **interchangeable with short term bank facilities ECL Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 1400 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 600 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Principal CRISIL PP- MLD 2000 Reaffirmed Protected Market AAr Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal- CRISIL PP- MLD 600 Reaffirmed Protected Equity- AAr Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal- CRISIL PP- MLD 4550 Reaffirmed Protected AAr Commodity-Linked Debentures Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 47500 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AA 82500 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 1400 Reaffirmed Loan Fac** **Interchangeable with short term bank facilities Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 200000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd PS CRISIL AA 320000 Reaffirmed Gudimetla Sundara Rami Reddy & Co CC CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating H R Hygiene Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 31.3 Assigned H R Hygiene Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned H R Hygiene Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8.7 Assigned Loan Fac JBR Impex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Kan Biosys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Loan Fac Kan Biosys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Kan Biosys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 15 Assigned KIMS Health Care Management Ltd CC CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed KIMS Health Care Management Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 455 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 4750 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* *Interchangeable with short term facilities Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AAA 8250 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 32000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Issue Larsen and Toubro Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 850000 Reaffirmed Larsen and Toubro Ltd Non- Convertible CRISIL AAA 24500 Reaffirmed Debentures Larsen and Toubro Ltd Inflation- linked CRISIL AAA 1000 Reaffirmed Capital- indexed Non- Convertible Debenture Mapsko Builders Pvt Ltd TL - 87 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Mapsko Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Meenu Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6500 Assigned Loan Fac Meenu Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 1500 Assigned Meenu Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 5500 Assigned National Securities Clearing Corporate Credit CCR AAA 4625 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Rating P.A.S. Petro Product CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Purnima Distributors CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Ram Chandra Paul CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Ravin Cables Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 660 Reaffirmed RCC Eco- Build Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 326 Reaffirmed RCC Eco- Build Systems Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed RCC Infra Ventures Ltd CC CRISIL D 15.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating RCC Infra Ventures Ltd TL CRISIL D 62 Downgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Redington India Ltd CC CRISIL AA 115000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Redington India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA 1000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Refex Energy Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Refex Energy Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 345.5 Reaffirmed Refex Energy Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Sagar Asia Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 2000 Assigned Sagar Asia Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 200 Assigned Loan Fac Sagar Asia Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 950 Assigned Sangita Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 310 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Security Printing and Minting Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 11500 Reaffirmed Corporation of India Ltd Loan Fac Shiva International TL CRISIL B 900 Assigned Shiva International CC CRISIL B 111 Assigned Shiva International Proposed Fund- CRISIL B 400 Assigned Based Bk Limits Shree Sairam Communications (India) Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed Ltd Shri Bajrang Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Shri Bajrang Alloys Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 420 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Sai Krishna Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Tropical Coatings International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Withdrawal Tropical Coatings International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 20 Withdrawal Discounting Tropical Coatings International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB+ 95 Withdrawal Tropical Coatings International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 160 Withdrawal Tropical Coatings International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 209 Withdrawal Loan Fac Tropical Coatings International Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 20 Withdrawal Credit Venkatesh Jewellers CC CRISIL BBB- 715 Reaffirmed Venkatesh Jewellers Proposed Fund- CRISIL BBB- 285 Reaffirmed Based Bk Limits Vikas Ecotech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 740 Reaffirmed Watch Developing Vikas Ecotech Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed Watch Developing Vikas Ecotech Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Watch Developing Vikas Ecotech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1770 Reaffirmed Watch Developing -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.