February 1, 2018

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 1

Reuters Staff

82 Min Read

    Feb 1 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 31, 2018.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT         RATING          AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------         ------          -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A S Chattha Exim Pvt Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
Aamoda Publications Pvt Ltd             Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4      90      Reaffirmed
Aishwarya Feeds                         Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      40      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Akhil Infra Projects Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4+     170     Assigned
Apex Heart Care Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4      5       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Ardom Towergen Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A3      200     Assigned
Arya Toll Infra Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A3      150     Reaffirmed
Arya Toll Infra Ltd                     LOC Bill           CRISIL A3      30      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Auto Shell Casts Pvt Ltd                Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     6.5     Migrated
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Auto Shell Perfect Moulder Ltd          LOC                CRISIL A4      2       Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
Automat Industries Pvt Ltd              LOC                CRISIL A3      30      Reaffirmed
Automat Industries Pvt Ltd              Packing Credit     CRISIL A3      15      Reaffirmed
Belgium Aluminium and Glass Industries  BG                 CRISIL D       620     Downgraded
Pvt Ltd                                                                           from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
B. K. Sales Corporation                 Non-FBL            CRISIL A2      1750    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+
Baphana Jewellers Pvt Ltd               ST Loan            CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Bhartiya Vehicles and Engineering Co.   BG                 CRISIL A4+     107.5   Assigned
Ltd
Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A3+     85      -
Placed on Rating Watch with Developing Implications
Blue Whale Construction Technologies    Proposed LOC       CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
CDE Asia Ltd                            BG                 CRISIL A2      50      Assigned
Chandawat Udyog (Cylinders) Ltd         LOC                CRISIL A4      17      Assigned
Charak Pharma Pvt Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A2+     10      Reaffirmed
Cleantec Infra Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4+     40      -
Migrated from CRISIL A3*
Cleantec Infra Pvt Ltd                  Proposed BG        CRISIL A4+     70      -
Migrated from CRISIL A3*
CMS Associates Pvt Ltd                  Proposed NFBL      CRISIL A4+     12      Assigned
CMS Associates Pvt Ltd                  Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     30      Assigned
CMS Associates Pvt Ltd                  Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4+     5       Assigned
CMS Associates Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4+     3       Assigned
Comfort Securities Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4      300     Reaffirmed
D. S. Developers                        Overdraft          CRISIL A4      150     Assigned
Dhaulagiree Polyolefins Pvt Ltd         LOC                CRISIL A4      20      Assigned,
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  revoked
Doka India Pvt Ltd                      LOC                CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
Durga Charitable Society                BG                 CRISIL A2      92.5    Reaffirmed
Elektronik Lab                          BG                 CRISIL A4+     25      Reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
Elektronik Lab                          LOC                CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
Elektronik Lab India Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A4+     20      Assigned
Elektronik Lab India Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4+     25      Assigned
Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Ltd        LOC                CRISIL A2+     15.5    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2
Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Ltd        Packing Credit     CRISIL A2+     7       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2
Emmbros AutoComp Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4+     1.2     migrated from
                                                                                   CRISIL A3
Issuer Not Cooperating
Eon Electric Ltd                        LOC & BG           CRISIL A3      350     Reaffirmed
Eon Electric Ltd                        Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A3      150     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Finolex Plasson Industries Pvt Ltd      LOC*               CRISIL A2      730     Reaffirmed
*B.G sublimit of L.C of Rs.41.5 crore
Flow Tech Power                         BG                 CRISIL A4+     5       Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
Flow Tech Power                         LOC                CRISIL A4+     35      Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
Flow Tech Power                         SME Credit         CRISIL A4+     2.5     Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
Galaxy Laboratories Pvt Ltd             LOC                CRISIL A4+     17.5    Reaffirmed
Ginni International Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A3+     2.5     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A2
Ginni International Ltd                 Foreign Bill       CRISIL A3+     140     Downgraded
                                        Negotiation                               from CRISIL A2
Ginni International Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A3+     75      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A2
Ginni International Ltd                 Packing Credit     CRISIL A3+     100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A2
Godrej Consoveyo Logistics Automation   Non-FBL            CRISIL A3+     250     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Harcharan Dass Gupta                    BG                 CRISIL A4+     70      Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating*
Harshni Textiles Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A3+     20      Reaffirmed
Belgium Aluminium and Glass Industries  LOC                CRISIL D       449.7   Downgraded
Pvt Ltd                                                                           from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Harshni Textiles Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A3+     60      Reaffirmed
Harshni Textiles Ltd                    Packing Credit     CRISIL A3+     40      Reaffirmed
Hero Steels Ltd                         LOC$               CRISIL A1      850     Reaffirmed
$ Interchangeable with bank guarantee and buyers credit
Hero Steels Ltd                         CP                 CRISIL A1      750     Reaffirmed
Inderjit Mehta Constructions Pvt Ltd    BG                 CRISIL A4+     860     -
Migrated from CRISIL A3* 
Indian Trading Bureau Pvt Ltd           LOC                CRISIL A4      60      Reaffirmed
International Certification Services    BG                 CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
International Certification Services    Proposed BG        CRISIL A4      5       Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
International Cylinders Pvt Ltd         BG                 CRISIL A3+     75      Reaffirmed
Jamshedpur Transport Co Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A4+     25      Assigned
Jet Fibre India Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A3      1       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
Jet Fibre India Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A3      15      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
Kaur Sain Spinning Mills                BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
Kaur Sain Spinning Mills                LOC                CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
KIMS Al Shifa Healthcare Pvt Ltd        Overdraft          CRISIL A4      70      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL D
Konark Polytubes Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4+     5       -
Upgraded from CRISIL A4
R J Buildcon Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL D       50.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A4
Kopran Laboratories Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
Kopran Laboratories Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A4+     70      Reaffirmed
Kovai Maruthi Papers and Boards Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4+     15      Reaffirmed
Kovai Maruthi Papers and Boards Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase      CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
Kovai Maruthi Papers and Boards Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC        CRISIL A4+     15      Reaffirmed
Krishna Traders                         Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4+     245     Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
Krishna Traders                         Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     230     Reaffirmed
Krishna Traders                         Standby Export     CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
                                        Packing Credit
KUN Motor Company Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A2      90      Reaffirmed
Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd  BG                 CRISIL A1      5       Reaffirmed
Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd  LOC                CRISIL A1      10      Reaffirmed
Lakshmi Electrical Drives Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A2      18.5    Reaffirmed
Lakshmi Electrical Drives Ltd           Bill Purchase      CRISIL A2      40      Reaffirmed
Lakshmi Ring Travellers (Coimbatore) LtdBG                 CRISIL A1      30      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2+
Lakshmi Ring Travellers (Coimbatore) LtdLOC                CRISIL A1      15      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2+
Lighting Technologies India Pvt Ltd     BG                 CRISIL A4+     75      Assigned
Locero Ceramic Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4+     24.8    Assigned
Longowalia Yarns Ltd                    LOC & BG           CRISIL A4+     110     Reaffirmed
LSR Foods Ltd                           Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4      100     Reaffirmed
Maharaj Soaps Industry Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A4+     2.5     Reaffirmed
Maharaj Soaps Industry Pvt Ltd          LOC                CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
Meera and Ceiko Pumps Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A4+     39      Reaffirmed
Meera and Ceiko Pumps Pvt Ltd           Proposed BG        CRISIL A4+     27      Reaffirmed
Merino Industries Ltd                   Export Packing     CRISIL A1+     280     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Merino Industries Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A1+     850     Reaffirmed
Merino Panel Products Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A1+     500     Reaffirmed
Narayan Industries                      Bill Discounting   CRISIL A3+     40      Reaffirmed
Narayan Industries                      Packing Credit     CRISIL A3+     60      Reaffirmed
Narayan International                   Bill Discounting   CRISIL A3+     80      Reaffirmed
Narayan International                   Packing Credit     CRISIL A3+     40      Reaffirmed
Narayan International                   Proposed Bill      CRISIL A3+     30      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Fac
Neon Laboratories Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A2      60      Reaffirmed
Neon Laboratories Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A2      40      Reaffirmed
Neon Laboratories Ltd                   LOC & BG           CRISIL A2      20      Reaffirmed
Nitte Education Trust                   BG                 CRISIL A1      102     Reaffirmed
Nitte Education Trust                   LOC                CRISIL A1      100     Reaffirmed
Om Prakash Satish Kumar                 LOC                CRISIL A4      280     Reaffirmed
OPS International                       LOC                CRISIL A4      200     Reaffirmed
Oricon Enterprises Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A2+     150
Continues on Rating Watch with Developing Implications
Oriental Containers Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A2+     900
Continues on Rating Watch with Developing Implications
Piyush Infratech Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4+     300     Reaffirmed
Piyush Infratech Pvt Ltd                Proposed BG        CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
Polyspin Exports Ltd                    Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL A4      107.2   Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
Polyspin Exports Ltd                    Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4      82      Migrated
                                        Discounting
Issuer Not Cooperating
Polyspin Exports Ltd                    Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4      8.5     Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
Polyspin Exports Ltd                    Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      62.5    Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
Polyspin Exports Ltd                    ST Bk Fac          CRISIL A4      55      Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
Pooja Cotspin Ltd                       BG                 CRISIL A3      10.7    Reaffirmed
Prayag Polymers Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
Precision Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd     Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A3      30      Reaffirmed
Promas Engineers Pvt Ltd                Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4      20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Pundrik Textile Mills Pvt Ltd           LOC                CRISIL A4+     5       Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
R R Trends Pvt Ltd                      Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     80      Reaffirmed
Raghunath Exports Pvt Ltd               Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4      15      Migrated
                                        Discounting
Issuer Not Cooperating
Raghunath Exports Pvt Ltd               Packing Credit^    CRISIL A4      85      Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating/
^Includes Sub-Limit of Foreign Bill Discounting of Rs.3.5 crore
Raghunath Exports Pvt Ltd               Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      60      Migrated
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rajlaxmi Construction                   BG                 CRISIL A4+     120     Reaffirmed
Rama Overseas Ltd                       Packing Credit     CRISIL A3      100     Assigned,
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  revoked
Ratan Mica Exports Pvt Ltd              Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A4+     0.6     Migrated
                                        Forward
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ratan Mica Exports Pvt Ltd              Post Shipment      CRISIL A4+     25      Migrated
                                        Credit
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ratan Mica Exports Pvt Ltd              Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4+     31.5    Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ratan Mica Exports Pvt Ltd              Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     4.4     Migrated
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rochem Separation Systems India Pvt Ltd BG                 CRISIL A4+     225     Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rochem Separation Systems India Pvt Ltd LOC                CRISIL A4+     110     Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rochem Separation Systems India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG           CRISIL A4+     200     Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rockdude Impex Pvt Ltd                  Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4+     110     Reaffirmed
Roy Cashew Products                     LOC                CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
Sachdeva Steel Products (Ship Breakers) LOC                CRISIL A4+     65      Reaffirmed
LLP
Sahyadri Industries Ltd                 Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A3      157.9   Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL A4+
Sandhya Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd            Export Packing     CRISIL A4+     150     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Sandhya Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd            Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4+     303     Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Sandhya Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd            LOC & BG           CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
Sanhit Polymer Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4+     6.3     Assigned
Saraswati Vehicles LLP                  BG                 CRISIL A4      2       Reaffirmed
Saraswati Vehicles LLP                  Inventory Funding  CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Sarthak Metals Ltd                      LOC & BG           CRISIL A3+     85      Assigned;
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  Revoked
Selmec Engineering Construction         BG                 CRISIL A4      48      Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
Severn Glocon India Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A2      310     Reaffirmed
Sha Shambhulal Nathalal and Co Timber   Proposed LOC       CRISIL A4      31      Assigned
Merchants
Sha Shambhulal Nathalal and Co Timber   Overdraft          CRISIL A4      1.5     Assigned
Merchants
Sha Shambhulal Nathalal and Co Timber   LOC                CRISIL A4      60      Assigned
Merchants
Sharadha Terry Products Ltd             Packing Credit     CRISIL A1+     400     Reaffirmed
Shardashree Ispat Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A3      30      Assigned,
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  revoked 
Shree Surgovind Tradelink Ltd           LOC                CRISIL A4      125     Reaffirmed
Shwetaagro Farm Pvt Ltd                 Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     80      Assigned
Sino Import and Exports Pvt Ltd         LOC                CRISIL A4+     340     Reaffirmed
Siri Constructions                      BG                 CRISIL A4+     60      Assigned
Sistema Shyam Teleservices Ltd          ST Loan            CRISIL A4      3900
; Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications
StockHolding Document Management        BG                 CRISIL A2      30      Reaffirmed
Services Ltd
Sunrise Industries India Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
Sunrise Industries India Ltd            Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
Super Glitz                             LOC                CRISIL A4+     2.5     Assigned
Super Glitz                             Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A4+     2.1     Assigned
                                        Forward
Super Seals India Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A4      5       Reaffirmed
The Choice Foundation                   Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     40      Assigned
The Rajlakshmi Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd     BG                 CRISIL A3      5       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
The Rajlakshmi Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd     LOC                CRISIL A3      19.5    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
The Rajlakshmi Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd     Packing Credit     CRISIL A3      185     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
The Rajlakshmi Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd     Post Shipment      CRISIL A3      30      Upgraded from
                                        Credit                                    CRISIL A4+
Tirupathi Construction Corporation      BG                 CRISIL A4      50      Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tirupati Cylinder Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A3+     160     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3
Tirupati LPG Industries Pvt Ltd         BG                 CRISIL A3+     150     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3
Tirupati Structurals Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A2      50      Reaffirmed
Tirupati Structurals Ltd                Bill Purchase      CRISIL A2      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Fac
Tirupati Structurals Ltd                Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL A2      120     Reaffirmed
Tirupati Structurals Ltd                CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A2      70      Reaffirmed
Tirupati Structurals Ltd                LOC & BG           CRISIL A2      100     Reaffirmed
Tirupati Structurals Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A2      130     Reaffirmed
Traxun Towers India Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A4+     115     Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
VHB Life Sciences Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
VHB Life Sciences Ltd                   Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4+     150     Reaffirmed
VHB Medisciences Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
VHB Medisciences Ltd                    Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4+     60      Reaffirmed
Vishal Transformers and Switchgears Pvt Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+     100     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A3      1400    Reaffirmed


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A S Chattha Exim Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B-      30      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
A S Chattha Exim Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      40      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B
A. N. R. Cotton Traders                 CC                 CRISIL B       140
A. N. R. Cotton Traders                 Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B       20
A. N. R. Cotton Traders                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       20
                                        Loan Fac
Aamoda Broadcasting Company Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL B+      20      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  B
Aamoda Broadcasting Company Pvt Ltd     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      43.3    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  B
Aamoda Broadcasting Company Pvt Ltd     TL                 CRISIL B+      86.7    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  B
Aamoda Publications Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B+      200     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  B
Aamoda Publications Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      130     Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  B
Aishwarya Feeds                         CC                 CRISIL B+      250     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Aishwarya Feeds                         LT Loan            CRISIL B+      7.3     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Akhil Infra Projects Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB      30      Assigned
Al Hind Educational And Charitable TrustLT Loan            CRISIL B       200     Assigned
Alliance Mall Developers Co. Pvt Ltd    TL                 CRISIL BB      1800    Reaffirmed
Amitasha Enterprises Pvt Ltd            BG                 Withdrawal     650     Reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
Amitasha Enterprises Pvt Ltd            CC                 Withdrawal     600     Reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
Amitasha Enterprises Pvt Ltd            LOC                Withdrawal     50      Reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
Amitasha Enterprises Pvt Ltd            Proposed BG        Withdrawal     250     Reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
Apex Heart Care Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B+      75      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB
Ardom Towergen Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    75      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Ardom Towergen Pvt Ltd                  LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    200     Assigned
Ardom Towergen Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BBB-    225     Assigned
Arya Toll Infra Ltd                     CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL BBB-    80      Reaffirmed
Arya Toll Infra Ltd                     Rupee TL           CRISIL BBB-    15      Reaffirmed
Arya Toll Infra Ltd                     Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BBB-    125     Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Auto Shell Casts Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB-     92      Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
Auto Shell Casts Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     26.5    Migrated
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Auto Shell Casts Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BB-     30      Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
Auto Shell Perfect Moulder Ltd          CC                 CRISIL B+      90      Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
Auto Shell Perfect Moulder Ltd          LT Bk Fac          CRISIL B+      18      Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
Auto Shell Perfect Moulder Ltd          Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      10      Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
Automat Industries Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BBB-    65      Reaffirmed
B. K. Sales Corporation                 FB Fac             CRISIL BBB+    250     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Baba Bhuman Shah Ji Industries          Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+      7       Assigned
Baba Bhuman Shah Ji Industries          CC                 CRISIL B+      90      Assigned
Baba Bhuman Shah Ji Industries          TL                 CRISIL B+      13      Assigned
Baba Naga Rice and General Mills        CC                 CRISIL B       80      Reaffirmed
Baba Naga Rice and General Mills        Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL B       40      Reaffirmed
Bapasitaram Ceramic                     CC                 CRISIL B       25      Reaffirmed
Belgium Aluminium and Glass Industries  CC                 CRISIL D       357     Downgraded
Pvt Ltd                                                                           from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Bharat Science Apparatus Workshops      CC                 CRISIL BB-     90      Reaffirmed
Bhartiya Vehicles and Engineering Co.   CC                 CRISIL BB      12.5    Assigned
Ltd
Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd                    Bill Discounting   CRISIL BBB     400     -
Placed on Rating Watch with Developing Implications
Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BBB     200     -
Placed on Rating Watch with Developing Implications
Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd                    LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     155     -
Placed on Rating Watch with Developing Implications
Blue Whale Construction Technologies    CC                 CRISIL BB-     12.5    Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Blue Whale Construction Technologies    Foreign LOC        CRISIL BB-     20      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Blue Whale Construction Technologies    Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB-     7.5     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Blue Whale Construction Technologies    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     30      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd                                 Loan Fac
CDE Asia Ltd                            CC                 CRISIL BBB+    100     Assigned
Chandawat Udyog (Cylinders) Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      14.4    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Chandawat Udyog (Cylinders) Ltd         LT Loan            CRISIL B+      5.6     Assigned
Chandawat Udyog (Cylinders) Ltd         CC                 CRISIL B+      23      Assigned
Charak Pharma Pvt Ltd                   CC*                CRISIL A-      180     Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan
Cleantec Infra Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB+     20      -
Migrated from CRISIL BBB-*
Cleantec Infra Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     20      -
                                        Loan Fac
Migrated from CRISIL BBB-*
CMS Associates Pvt Ltd                  Bill Discounting   CRISIL BB-     40      Assigned
Comfort Securities Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      150     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
CPR Laboratories Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL B       35.6    Assigned
CPR Laboratories Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B       9       Assigned
CPR Laboratories Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       55.4    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Damson Technologies Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB-     100     Assigned
Dhaulagiree Polyolefins Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL B+      14      Assigned,
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  revoked
Dhaulagiree Polyolefins Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      132.4   Assigned,
                                        Loan Fac                                  Suspension
                                                                                  revoked
Doka India Pvt Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     75      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Doka India Pvt Ltd                      WC Loan            CRISIL BB+     175     Reaffirmed
Durga Charitable Society                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    180     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Durga Charitable Society                Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BBB+    250     Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Dutch Blue Fashions                     TL                 CRISIL B+      40      Assigned
Dutch Blue Fashions                     Export Packing     CRISIL B+      40      Assigned
                                        Credit
Dutch Blue Fashions                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      20      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Eaama Estates Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     155     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Elektronik Lab                          CC                 CRISIL BB      40      Reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
Elektronik Lab                          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      65      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac                                  and Withdrawal
Elektronik Lab India Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB      40      Assigned
Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BBB+    22.5    Reaffirmed
Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Ltd        TL                 CRISIL BBB+    65      Reaffirmed
Emmbros AutoComp Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB+     60      migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-/
Issuer Not Cooperating
Emmbros AutoComp Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL BB+     29.6    migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-/
Issuer Not Cooperating
Eon Electric Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL BBB-    400     Reaffirmed
Eon Electric Ltd                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    100     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Eurolax Pack LLP                        CC                 CRISIL B       50      Assigned
Eurolax Pack LLP                        LT Loan            CRISIL B       67      Assigned
Finolex Plasson Industries Pvt Ltd      CC#                CRISIL BBB+    105     Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable with L.C. limits to the extent of Rs.3.5 crore
Finolex Plasson Industries Pvt Ltd      TL                 CRISIL BBB+    155     Reaffirmed
Flow Tech Power                         CC                 CRISIL BB-     25      Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
Galaxy Laboratories Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB+     50      Reaffirmed
Galaxy Laboratories Pvt Ltd             Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB+     10      Reaffirmed
Galaxy Laboratories Pvt Ltd             Proposed TL        CRISIL BB+     43      Reaffirmed
Galaxy Laboratories Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL BB+     30      Reaffirmed
Garg Poly Packs Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
Garg Poly Packs Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BB-     15      Reaffirmed
Ginni International Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB     895.5   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+
Ginni International Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     671.4   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+
Ginni International Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     335.6   Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL A2
GNG Promoters                           LT Loan            CRISIL B       90      Assigned
Godrej Consoveyo Logistics Automation   FB Fac             CRISIL BBB     150     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Groversons Apparel Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB+     75      Assigned;
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  Revoked
Groversons Apparel Pvt Ltd              Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB+     38.6    Assigned;
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  Revoked
Groversons Apparel Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL BB+     6.4     Assigned;
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  Revoked
H and J Mall                            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      9.7     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
H and J Mall                            TL                 CRISIL B-      90.3    Assigned
Harcharan Dass Gupta                    CC                 CRISIL BB-     35      Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating*
Harshni Textiles Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BBB     260     Reaffirmed
Harshni Textiles Ltd                    Foreign Bill       CRISIL BBB     20      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Harshni Textiles Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     628.3   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Hero Steels Ltd                         CC*                CRISIL A       1150    Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan, short-term loan,
 sale bill discounting, and purchase bill discounting
Hero Steels Ltd                         CC*^               CRISIL A       500     Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan, short-term loan,
 sale bill discounting, and purchase bill discounting/^Fully 
 interchangeable with non-fund based facilities 
Hero Steels Ltd                         CC^                CRISIL A       300     Reaffirmed
^Fully interchangeable with non-fund based facilities
Hero Steels Ltd                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A       200     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Hero Steels Ltd                         WC Demand Loan     CRISIL A       250     Reaffirmed
Hero Steels Ltd                         WC TL              CRISIL A       300     Reaffirmed
Himachal Hydel Projects Pvt Ltd         LT Loan            CRISIL B-      36      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL D
Honeywell Creation                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     100     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Ideal Wovenplast Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ideal Wovenplast Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL B+      66      Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
Inderjit Mehta Constructions Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL BB+     130     -
Migrated from CRISIL BBB-* 
Indian Trading Bureau Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B-      120     Reaffirmed
Indian Trading Bureau Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      5.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
International Certification Services    LT Loan            CRISIL B-      37      Downgraded
Pvt Ltd                                                                           from CRISIL
                                                                                  B
International Certification Services    Overdraft          CRISIL B-      15      Downgraded
Pvt Ltd                                                                           from CRISIL
                                                                                  B
International Certification Services    Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B-      3       Downgraded
Pvt Ltd                                 Fac                                       from CRISIL
                                                                                  B
International Cylinders Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BBB     65      Reaffirmed
International Cylinders Pvt Ltd         Proposed BG        CRISIL BBB     75      Reaffirmed
Inventia Healthcare Pvt Ltd             CC*                CRISIL BBB+    500     Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC), 
working capital demand loan (WCDL), export packing credit (EPC), and 
foreign currency non-resident (FCNR); interchangeable with bills
discounting of up to Rs 5 crore and interchangeable with letter of credit 
and bank guarantee of up to Rs 5 crore. 
Inventia Healthcare Pvt Ltd             LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    181.6   Reaffirmed
Jamshedpur Transport Co Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      83.4    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Jamshedpur Transport Co Ltd             LT Loan            CRISIL BB      24.6    Assigned
Jamshedpur Transport Co Ltd             CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL BB      17      Assigned
Jet Fibre India Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB-    22.5    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Jet Fibre India Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    59.3    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Jet Fibre India Pvt Ltd                 Standby Line of    CRISIL BBB-    2.2     Upgraded from
                                        Credit                                    CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Karunya University                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Karunya University                      TL                 CRISIL BBB+    135     Assigned
Kaur Sain Spinning Mills                CC                 CRISIL B+      140     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  B
Kaur Sain Spinning Mills                TL                 CRISIL B+      180     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  B
Kevin India Co                          Foreign Bill       CRISIL B+      96      Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
KIMS Al Shifa Healthcare Pvt Ltd        LT Loan            CRISIL B       600     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL D
KIMS Al Shifa Healthcare Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       78.8    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL D
Konark Polytubes Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB-     80      -
Upgraded from CRISIL B+
Konark Polytubes Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     5.4     -
                                        Loan Fac
Upgraded from CRISIL B+
Kopran Laboratories Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB      35      Reaffirmed
Kovai Maruthi Papers and Boards Pvt Ltd CC                 CRISIL BB+     75      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  BB
Krishika Farms Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B       60      Reaffirmed
Krishika Farms Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL B       60      Reaffirmed
Krishna Traders                         CC                 CRISIL BB+     15      Reaffirmed
KUN Motor Company Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BBB+    250     Reaffirmed
KUN Motor Company Pvt Ltd               Inventory Funding  CRISIL BBB+    103.5   Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
KUN Motor Company Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL BBB+    82.5    Assigned
Kusalava Finance Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB-     300     Reaffirmed
Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd  CC                 CRISIL A-      175     Reaffirmed
Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      5.8     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Lakshmi Electrical Drives Ltd           Bill Discounting   CRISIL BBB+    80      Reaffirmed
Lakshmi Electrical Drives Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BBB+    33      Reaffirmed
Lakshmi Electrical Drives Ltd           Overdraft          CRISIL BBB+    250     Reaffirmed
Lakshmi Electrical Drives Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    59      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Lakshmi Ring Travellers (Coimbatore) LtdCC                 CRISIL A-      100     Reaffirmed
Lakshmi Ring Travellers (Coimbatore) LtdProposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      77.7    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Lakshmi Ring Travellers (Coimbatore) LtdProposed WC Fac    CRISIL A-      100     Reaffirmed
Lakshmi Ring Travellers (Coimbatore) LtdTL                 CRISIL A-      100     Reaffirmed
Lakshmi Venkat Farms Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B       42      Reaffirmed
Lakshmi Venkat Farms Ltd                Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B       33      Reaffirmed
Lakshmi Venkat Farms Ltd                TL                 CRISIL B       39      Reaffirmed
Laqshya Hyderabad Airport Media Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB     50      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Lighting Technologies India Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL BB      150     Assigned
Locero Ceramic Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BB      151.8   Assigned
Locero Ceramic Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB      60      Assigned
Longowalia Yarns Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB+     580     Reaffirmed
Longowalia Yarns Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     28      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Longowalia Yarns Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL BB+     1332    Reaffirmed
LSR Foods Ltd                           CC                 CRISIL B+      100     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  B
Mack Springs Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB      50      Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mack Springs Pvt Ltd                    Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB      10      Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
Maharaj Soaps Industry Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB      80      Reaffirmed
Maharaj Soaps Industry Pvt Ltd          LT Loan            CRISIL BB      28.4    Reaffirmed
Maharaj Soaps Industry Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      29.1    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Maithon Power Ltd                       FB Fac*^           CRISIL AA-     6100    Reaffirmed
* Fully Interchangeable with Non fund based limits to the extent of Rs 215 crore 
^ Interchangeable with non-fund based limit of Rs 100 crore
Maithon Power Ltd                       Non-FBL@           CRISIL AA-     1250    Reaffirmed
@One way interchangeability to fund-based limits to the extent of Rs 60 crore
Maithon Power Ltd                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA-     1394    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Maithon Power Ltd                       TL                 CRISIL AA-     36130   Reaffirmed
MAMONI Cold Storage Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B-      70      Reaffirmed
Manpasand Beverages Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A+      250     Assigned,
                                        Loan Fac                                  Suspension
                                                                                  revoked
Mansons International Pvt Ltd           Packing Credit     CRISIL BBB     180     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Mawana Sugars Ltd                       LT Loan            CRISIL B+      600     Assigned
Meera and Ceiko Pumps Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB      20      Reaffirmed
Meera and Ceiko Pumps Pvt Ltd           Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB      10      Reaffirmed
Merino Industries Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL AA-     600     Reaffirmed
Merino Industries Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA-     95      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Merino Industries Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL AA-     605     Reaffirmed
Merino Industries Ltd                   WC Demand Loan     CRISIL AA-     170     Reaffirmed
Merino Panel Products Ltd               CC                 CRISIL AA-     200     Reaffirmed
Merino Panel Products Ltd               TL                 CRISIL AA-     50      Reaffirmed
Modern Steels Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL D       730     Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
Modern Steels Ltd                       Funded Interest TL CRISIL D       102     Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
Modern Steels Ltd                       LOC                CRISIL D       515     Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
Modern Steels Ltd                       TL                 CRISIL D       418.8   Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
Modern Steels Ltd                       WC TL              CRISIL D       389     Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
Narayan Industries                      CC                 CRISIL BBB     20      Reaffirmed
Narayankrupa Reality                    TL                 CRISIL BB-     139     Assigned
Narmada Sugar Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BBB     120     Assigned
Narmada Sugar Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BBB     222.3   Assigned
Neon Laboratories Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BBB+    970     Reaffirmed
Neon Laboratories Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BBB+    365     Reaffirmed
Nitte Education Trust                   Overdraft          CRISIL A+      300     Reaffirmed
Nitte Education Trust                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A+      262     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
OM Ganesh Jewellers Pvt Ltd             LT Loan            CRISIL B+      27.7    Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
OM Ganesh Jewellers Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      50      Migrated
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
OM Ganesh Jewellers Pvt Ltd             Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL B+      172.3   Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
Om Prakash Satish Kumar                 CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B/Sta
OPS International                       CC                 CRISIL B+      20      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  B
Oricon Enterprises Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL A-      100
Continues on Rating Watch with Developing Implications
Oriental Containers Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL A-      600
Continues on Rating Watch with Developing Implications
P. Rajagopal and R. Saravanan           Cash TL            CRISIL B       120     Assigned
Penguin Random House India Pvt Ltd      CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL A+      350     Reaffirmed
Penguin Random House India Pvt Ltd      WC Demand Loan     CRISIL A+      150     Reaffirmed
Piyush Infratech Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB      295     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
PKP Processors                          Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB      33.5    Assigned
PKP Processors                          Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL BB      86.5    Assigned
PKP Processors                          CC                 CRISIL BB      60      Assigned
Planet Agencies Pvt Ltd                 Inventory Funding  CRISIL BB+     140     Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Polyspin Exports Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL B+      63.5    Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
Polyspin Exports Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL B+      119.4   Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
Pooja Cotspin Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL BBB-    46      Reaffirmed
Pooja Cotspin Ltd                       TL                 CRISIL BBB-    139.5   Reaffirmed
Prayag Polymers Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB-     95      Reaffirmed
Prayag Polymers Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BB-     105     Reaffirmed
Precision Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL BBB-    130     Reaffirmed
Prime Cargo Movers                      CC                 CRISIL B-      60      Reaffirmed
Promas Engineers Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B+      100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Promas Engineers Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      26.8    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Promas Engineers Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL B+      3.2     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Pundrik Textile Mills Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB      100     Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
R J Buildcon Pvt Ltd                    Overdraft          CRISIL D       40      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  B+
R J Buildcon Pvt Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL D       9.5     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  B+
R R Trends Pvt Ltd                      Foreign Bill       CRISIL BB      40      Downgraded
                                        Discounting                               from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Raghav Sulzcon Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      25      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Raghav Sulzcon Pvt Ltd                  Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BB      17      Assigned
                                        Limits
Raghav Sulzcon Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB      80      Assigned
Raghav Sulzcon Pvt Ltd                  Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB      20      Assigned
Raj Gems                                Export Packing     CRISIL D       140.5   Downgraded
                                        Credit                                    from CRISIL
                                                                                  B+
Raj Gems                                Post Shipment      CRISIL D       259.5   Downgraded
                                        Credit                                    from CRISIL
                                                                                  B+
Rajlaxmi Construction                   CC                 CRISIL BB-     130     Reaffirmed
Rajlaxmi Construction                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Ratan Mica Exports Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB-     3.5     Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ratan Textiles Pvt Ltd                  Export Packing     CRISIL BB-     65      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Ratnadeep Super Market Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BBB+    110     Reaffirmed
Ratusaria Steels Pvt Ltd                CC                 Withdrawal     114     Withdrawal
Ratusaria Steels Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     Withdrawal     38.5    Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
RD Brown Box Packaging Pvt Ltd          Cash TL            CRISIL B       70      Reaffirmed
RD Brown Box Packaging Pvt Ltd          LT Bk Fac          CRISIL B       135     Reaffirmed
RD Brown Box Packaging Pvt Ltd          Overdraft          CRISIL B       35      Reaffirmed
Regent Energy Ltd                       LT Loan            CRISIL D       120     Assigned
Rewale Engineering Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB-     85      Reaffirmed
Rewale Engineering Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Rochem Separation Systems India Pvt Ltd CC                 CRISIL BB+     600     Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rochem Separation Systems India Pvt Ltd TL                 CRISIL BB+     65      Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rockdude Impex Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB+     30      Reaffirmed
Rockdude Impex Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BB+     79      Reaffirmed
Roy Cashew Products                     CC                 CRISIL BB-     140     Reaffirmed
S. Pyarelal Ispat Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB+     140     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  BB
S. Pyarelal Ispat Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL BB+     52      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  BB
Sachdeva Steel Products (Ship Breakers) CC                 CRISIL BB      8       Reaffirmed
LLP
Sachdeva Steel Products (Ship Breakers) Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      2       Reaffirmed
LLP                                     Loan Fac
Sadani Overseas                         Export Packing     CRISIL B+      80      Assigned
                                        Credit
Sadani Overseas                         LT Loan            CRISIL B+      7.5     Assigned
Sahyadri Industries Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB-    1141.5  Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  BB
Sahyadri Industries Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BBB-    900.6   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  BB
Sahyog Cotton and Oil Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB-     400     Reaffirmed
Sahyog Cotton and Oil Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     18.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sahyog Cotton and Oil Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL BB-     1.5     Assigned
Salasar Green Energy Pvt Ltd            Rupee TL           CRISIL B       250     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL D
Sandhya Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd            Export Packing     CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Sandhya Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd            Foreign Bill       CRISIL BB-     337     Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Sandhya Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd            LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     20      Reaffirmed
Sanhit Polymer Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      10.7    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Sanhit Polymer Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB      11      Assigned
Saraswati Vehicles LLP                  CC                 CRISIL B       97      Reaffirmed
Saraswati Vehicles LLP                  Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B       6       Reaffirmed
Sarthak Metals Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BBB     80      Assigned;
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  Revoked 
Sarthak Metals Ltd                      Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BBB     80      Assigned;
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  Revoked 
Sarthak Metals Ltd                      Rupee TL           CRISIL BBB     17.5    Assigned;
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  Revoked 
Sarthak Metals Ltd                      Standby Line of    CRISIL BBB     10      Assigned;
                                        Credit                                    Suspension
                                                                                  Revoked 
Satya Automobiles                       Inventory Funding  CRISIL BBB-    200     Upgraded from
                                        Fac                                       CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Schema Enterprises Pvt Ltd              LT Loan            Withdrawal     205     Withdrawal*
*Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information
Selmec Engineering Construction         CC                 CRISIL B+      15      Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
Selmec Engineering Construction         Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      7       Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
Seven Sky Entertainment Pvt Ltd         LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     150     Reaffirmed
Seven Sky Entertainment Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     30      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Severn Glocon India Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BBB+    30      Reaffirmed
Severn Glocon India Pvt Ltd             Export Packing     CRISIL BBB+    240     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Severn Glocon India Pvt Ltd             LT Bk Fac          CRISIL BBB+    75      Reaffirmed
Sha Shambhulal Nathalal and Co Timber   CC                 CRISIL B+      7.5     Assigned
Merchants
Sharadha Terry Products Ltd             Foreign Bill       CRISIL A+      40      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Sharadha Terry Products Ltd             Line of Credit     CRISIL A+      340     Reaffirmed
Sharadha Terry Products Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A+      800.2   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sharadha Terry Products Ltd             TL                 CRISIL A+      699.8   Reaffirmed
Shardashree Ispat Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BBB-    120     Assigned,
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  revoked 
Shardashree Ispat Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    140     Assigned,
                                        Loan Fac                                  Suspension
                                                                                  revoked 
Shardashree Ispat Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BBB-    160     Assigned,
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  revoked 
Shree Surgovind Tradelink Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B+      125     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  B
Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara      TL                 CRISIL A+      500     Reaffirmed
Educational Society
Shri Kalka Agro Industries              CC                 CRISIL B+      72.5    Reaffirmed
Shri Kalka Agro Industries              Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      17.5    Reaffirmed
Shri Kalka Agro Industries              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      7.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Shri Shyam Iron and Power Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL B+      60      Assigned
Shriniwas Machine Craft Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB-     60      Reaffirmed
Shriniwas Machine Craft Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     85      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Shriram Automall India Ltd              Overdraft          -              50      Withdrawal 
Shriram Automall India Ltd              Proposed CC Limit  -              200     Withdrawal 
Shwetaagro Farm Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     10      Assigned
Shyamali Cold Storage Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B-      34.5    Reaffirmed
Shyamali Cold Storage Pvt Ltd           LT Loan            CRISIL B-      28      Reaffirmed
Shyamali Cold Storage Pvt Ltd           WC TL              CRISIL B-      7.5     Reaffirmed
Sidhgiri Holdings Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B+      100     Reaffirmed
Sidhgiri Holdings Pvt Ltd               Standby Line of    CRISIL B+      15      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Sino Import and Exports Pvt Ltd         Overdraft          CRISIL BB+     40      Reaffirmed
Sino Import and Exports Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     420     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Siri Constructions                      CC                 CRISIL BB-     17.5    Assigned
Sistema Shyam Teleservices Ltd          BG                 CRISIL BB-     7670    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
; Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications
Sovereign Diamonds Ltd                  CC                 Withdrawal     155     Withdrawal
Sovereign Diamonds Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     Withdrawal     28      Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Sovereign Diamonds Ltd                  Proposed ST Bk     Withdrawal     5       Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Sovereign Diamonds Ltd                  TL                 Withdrawal     2       Withdrawal
Sree Andal and Company                  CC                 CRISIL B+      220     Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sree Andal and Company                  Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      10      Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Vamshee Industrial Products         BG                 CRISIL A4      50      Assigned
Sri Vamshee Industrial Products         Overdraft          CRISIL B+      1       Assigned
Srikem Laboratories Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB      10      Reaffirmed
Srikem Laboratories Pvt Ltd             LT Loan            CRISIL BB      50      Reaffirmed
Srikem Laboratories Pvt Ltd             Packing Credit     CRISIL BB      20      Reaffirmed
Srikem Laboratories Pvt Ltd             Post Shipment      CRISIL BB      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Srikem Laboratories Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      25      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
StockHolding Document Management        CC                 CRISIL BBB+    50      Reaffirmed
Services Ltd
Sunrise Industries India Ltd            CC                 CRISIL B       150     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  B+
Sunrise Industries India Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       208.9   Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  B+
Sunrise Industries India Ltd            TL                 CRISIL B       97.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  B+
Super Glitz                             TL                 CRISIL BB-     2.4     Assigned
Super Glitz                             Proposed TL        CRISIL BB-     38      Assigned
Super Glitz                             Export Packing     CRISIL BB-     40      Assigned
                                        Credit
Super Seals India Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL B+      80      Reaffirmed
Super Seals India Ltd                   Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL B+      15      Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Surinder Kumar and Company              CC                 CRISIL BB-     250     Reaffirmed
Taurus Food Exports                     Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL B+      275     Assigned
Taurus Food Exports                     Secured Overdraft  CRISIL B+      25      Assigned
                                        Fac
The Choice Foundation                   LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     149.6   Assigned
The Rajlakshmi Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL BBB-    30      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
The Rajlakshmi Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd     Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB-    18.3    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
The Rajlakshmi Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd     LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    200     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
The Rajlakshmi Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd     Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BBB-    15.2    Upgraded from
                                        Limits                                    CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
The Rajlakshmi Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd     TL                 CRISIL BBB-    20      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
The Rajlakshmi Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    50      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
The Supreme Industries Ltd              LOC#               CRISIL A1+     1920    Reaffirmed
#Fully interchangeable with buyers credit, Rs 50 crore interchangeable with
 working capital demand loan/foreign currency loan
The Supreme Industries Ltd              LOC & BG           CRISIL A1+     7358    Reaffirmed
The Supreme Industries Ltd              CP                 CRISIL A1+     2000    Reaffirmed
The Supreme Industries Ltd              CC                 CRISIL AA      2500    Reaffirmed
The Supreme Industries Ltd              Overdraft          CRISIL AA      650     Reaffirmed
Tirupathi Construction Corporation      Proposed BG        CRISIL B       50      Migrated
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tirupati Cylinder Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BBB     150     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Tirupati LPG Industries Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BBB     175     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Tirupati Structurals Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB+    50      Reaffirmed
Tirupati Structurals Ltd                CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB+    70      Reaffirmed
Traxun Towers India Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB      5       Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Traxun Towers India Pvt Ltd             Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BB      20      Migrated from
                                        against term                              CRISIL BB
                                        deposits
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tristar Formulations Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB/     45
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tristar Formulations Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB/     78
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
V S P Industries Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB     20      Assigned
V S P Industries Pvt Ltd                LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     180     Assigned
Vaibhav Plasto Printing and Packaging   CC                 CRISIL B       57.2    Withdrawal
Pvt Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vaibhav Plasto Printing and Packaging   TL                 CRISIL B       122.8   Withdrawal
Pvt Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Velohar Infra Pvt Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL D       50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Velohar Infra Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL D       30      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Velohar Infra Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       20      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
VHB Life Sciences Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB+     320     Reaffirmed
VHB Life Sciences Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     525     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
VHB Medisciences Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB+     138.4   Reaffirmed
VHB Medisciences Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     348.7   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
VHB Medisciences Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL BB+     213.7   Reaffirmed
VHB Medisciences Ltd                    WC Demand Loan     CRISIL BB+     161.6   Reaffirmed
VHB Medisciences Ltd                    WC TL              CRISIL BB+     337.6   Reaffirmed
Vishal Transformers and Switchgears Pvt CC                 CRISIL BB+     100     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Vishal Transformers and Switchgears Pvt Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     2.5     Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     Loan Fac
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd            Overdraft          CRISIL BBB-    800     Reaffirmed
Vohra Solvex Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL B       90      Reaffirmed
VVD and Sons Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     150     Migrated
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

© 2018 Reuters.