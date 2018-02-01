CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 1

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 31, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A S Chattha Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Aamoda Publications Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Aishwarya Feeds Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Akhil Infra Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 170 Assigned Apex Heart Care Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ardom Towergen Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Assigned Arya Toll Infra Ltd BG CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Arya Toll Infra Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Discounting Auto Shell Casts Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 6.5 Migrated Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Auto Shell Perfect Moulder Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Automat Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Automat Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Belgium Aluminium and Glass Industries BG CRISIL D 620 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A4+ B. K. Sales Corporation Non-FBL CRISIL A2 1750 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Baphana Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Bhartiya Vehicles and Engineering Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 107.5 Assigned Ltd Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 85 - Placed on Rating Watch with Developing Implications Blue Whale Construction Technologies Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd CDE Asia Ltd BG CRISIL A2 50 Assigned Chandawat Udyog (Cylinders) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 17 Assigned Charak Pharma Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Cleantec Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 - Migrated from CRISIL A3* Cleantec Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 70 - Migrated from CRISIL A3* CMS Associates Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4+ 12 Assigned CMS Associates Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned CMS Associates Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned CMS Associates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned Comfort Securities Ltd BG CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed D. S. Developers Overdraft CRISIL A4 150 Assigned Dhaulagiree Polyolefins Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned, Suspension revoked Doka India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Durga Charitable Society BG CRISIL A2 92.5 Reaffirmed Elektronik Lab BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed and Withdrawal Elektronik Lab LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed and Withdrawal Elektronik Lab India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Elektronik Lab India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 15.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 7 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Emmbros AutoComp Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.2 migrated from CRISIL A3 Issuer Not Cooperating Eon Electric Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 350 Reaffirmed Eon Electric Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Finolex Plasson Industries Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2 730 Reaffirmed *B.G sublimit of L.C of Rs.41.5 crore Flow Tech Power BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Flow Tech Power LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Flow Tech Power SME Credit CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Galaxy Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Ginni International Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Ginni International Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 140 Downgraded Negotiation from CRISIL A2 Ginni International Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 75 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Ginni International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Godrej Consoveyo Logistics Automation Non-FBL CRISIL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed Ltd Harcharan Dass Gupta BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Migrated from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating* Harshni Textiles Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Belgium Aluminium and Glass Industries LOC CRISIL D 449.7 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A4+ Harshni Textiles Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Harshni Textiles Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Hero Steels Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A1 850 Reaffirmed $ Interchangeable with bank guarantee and buyers credit Hero Steels Ltd CP CRISIL A1 750 Reaffirmed Inderjit Mehta Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 860 - Migrated from CRISIL A3* Indian Trading Bureau Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed International Certification Services BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd International Certification Services Proposed BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd International Cylinders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 75 Reaffirmed Jamshedpur Transport Co Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Jet Fibre India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Jet Fibre India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Kaur Sain Spinning Mills BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Kaur Sain Spinning Mills LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed KIMS Al Shifa Healthcare Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 70 Upgraded from CRISIL D Konark Polytubes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 - Upgraded from CRISIL A4 R J Buildcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 50.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Kopran Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Kopran Laboratories Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Kovai Maruthi Papers and Boards Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Kovai Maruthi Papers and Boards Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Kovai Maruthi Papers and Boards Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Krishna Traders Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 245 Reaffirmed Purchase Krishna Traders Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 230 Reaffirmed Krishna Traders Standby Export CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Packing Credit KUN Motor Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 90 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Electrical Drives Ltd BG CRISIL A2 18.5 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Electrical Drives Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A2 40 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Ring Travellers (Coimbatore) LtdBG CRISIL A1 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Lakshmi Ring Travellers (Coimbatore) LtdLOC CRISIL A1 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Lighting Technologies India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned Locero Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 24.8 Assigned Longowalia Yarns Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed LSR Foods Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Maharaj Soaps Industry Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Maharaj Soaps Industry Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Meera and Ceiko Pumps Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 39 Reaffirmed Meera and Ceiko Pumps Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 27 Reaffirmed Merino Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1+ 280 Reaffirmed Credit Merino Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 850 Reaffirmed Merino Panel Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Narayan Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Narayan Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Narayan International Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed Narayan International Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Narayan International Proposed Bill CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Neon Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed Neon Laboratories Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 40 Reaffirmed Neon Laboratories Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Nitte Education Trust BG CRISIL A1 102 Reaffirmed Nitte Education Trust LOC CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Om Prakash Satish Kumar LOC CRISIL A4 280 Reaffirmed OPS International LOC CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Oricon Enterprises Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 150 Continues on Rating Watch with Developing Implications Oriental Containers Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 900 Continues on Rating Watch with Developing Implications Piyush Infratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Piyush Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Polyspin Exports Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL A4 107.2 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Polyspin Exports Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 82 Migrated Discounting Issuer Not Cooperating Polyspin Exports Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 8.5 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Polyspin Exports Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 62.5 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Polyspin Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4 55 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Pooja Cotspin Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10.7 Reaffirmed Prayag Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Precision Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Promas Engineers Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Pundrik Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating R R Trends Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Raghunath Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 15 Migrated Discounting Issuer Not Cooperating Raghunath Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit^ CRISIL A4 85 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating/ ^Includes Sub-Limit of Foreign Bill Discounting of Rs.3.5 crore Raghunath Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 60 Migrated Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Rajlaxmi Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Rama Overseas Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 100 Assigned, Suspension revoked Ratan Mica Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 0.6 Migrated Forward Issuer Not Cooperating Ratan Mica Exports Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 25 Migrated Credit Issuer Not Cooperating Ratan Mica Exports Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4+ 31.5 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Ratan Mica Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 4.4 Migrated Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Rochem Separation Systems India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 225 Migrated from CRISIL A3 Issuer Not Cooperating Rochem Separation Systems India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Migrated from CRISIL A3 Issuer Not Cooperating Rochem Separation Systems India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Migrated from CRISIL A3 Issuer Not Cooperating Rockdude Impex Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Roy Cashew Products LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Sachdeva Steel Products (Ship Breakers) LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed LLP Sahyadri Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 157.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A4+ Sandhya Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Credit Sandhya Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 303 Reaffirmed Discounting Sandhya Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Sanhit Polymer Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6.3 Assigned Saraswati Vehicles LLP BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Saraswati Vehicles LLP Inventory Funding CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Fac Sarthak Metals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 85 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Selmec Engineering Construction BG CRISIL A4 48 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Severn Glocon India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 310 Reaffirmed Sha Shambhulal Nathalal and Co Timber Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 31 Assigned Merchants Sha Shambhulal Nathalal and Co Timber Overdraft CRISIL A4 1.5 Assigned Merchants Sha Shambhulal Nathalal and Co Timber LOC CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Merchants Sharadha Terry Products Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Shardashree Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Assigned, Suspension revoked Shree Surgovind Tradelink Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 125 Reaffirmed Shwetaagro Farm Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Sino Import and Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 340 Reaffirmed Siri Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Sistema Shyam Teleservices Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4 3900 ; Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications StockHolding Document Management BG CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Sunrise Industries India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Sunrise Industries India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Super Glitz LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Super Glitz Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 2.1 Assigned Forward Super Seals India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed The Choice Foundation Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned The Rajlakshmi Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ The Rajlakshmi Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 19.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ The Rajlakshmi Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 185 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ The Rajlakshmi Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3 30 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4+ Tirupathi Construction Corporation BG CRISIL A4 50 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Tirupati Cylinder Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 160 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Tirupati LPG Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Tirupati Structurals Ltd BG CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Tirupati Structurals Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Tirupati Structurals Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL A2 120 Reaffirmed Tirupati Structurals Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A2 70 Reaffirmed Tirupati Structurals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Tirupati Structurals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 130 Reaffirmed Traxun Towers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 115 Migrated from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating VHB Life Sciences Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed VHB Life Sciences Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed VHB Medisciences Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed VHB Medisciences Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Vishal Transformers and Switchgears Pvt Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1400 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A S Chattha Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B A S Chattha Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 40 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B A. N. R. Cotton Traders CC CRISIL B 140 A. N. R. Cotton Traders Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 20 A. N. R. Cotton Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Loan Fac Aamoda Broadcasting Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B Aamoda Broadcasting Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 43.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Aamoda Broadcasting Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 86.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B Aamoda Publications Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL B Aamoda Publications Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 130 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Aishwarya Feeds CC CRISIL B+ 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Aishwarya Feeds LT Loan CRISIL B+ 7.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Akhil Infra Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Al Hind Educational And Charitable TrustLT Loan CRISIL B 200 Assigned Alliance Mall Developers Co. Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1800 Reaffirmed Amitasha Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG Withdrawal 650 Reaffirmed and Withdrawal Amitasha Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC Withdrawal 600 Reaffirmed and Withdrawal Amitasha Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC Withdrawal 50 Reaffirmed and Withdrawal Amitasha Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed BG Withdrawal 250 Reaffirmed and Withdrawal Apex Heart Care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Ardom Towergen Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 75 Assigned Loan Fac Ardom Towergen Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Ardom Towergen Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 225 Assigned Arya Toll Infra Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Arya Toll Infra Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Arya Toll Infra Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 125 Reaffirmed Fac Auto Shell Casts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 92 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Auto Shell Casts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 26.5 Migrated Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Auto Shell Casts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Auto Shell Perfect Moulder Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Auto Shell Perfect Moulder Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 18 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Auto Shell Perfect Moulder Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Automat Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 65 Reaffirmed B. K. Sales Corporation FB Fac CRISIL BBB+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Baba Bhuman Shah Ji Industries Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 7 Assigned Baba Bhuman Shah Ji Industries CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Baba Bhuman Shah Ji Industries TL CRISIL B+ 13 Assigned Baba Naga Rice and General Mills CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Baba Naga Rice and General Mills Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Bapasitaram Ceramic CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Belgium Aluminium and Glass Industries CC CRISIL D 357 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB- Bharat Science Apparatus Workshops CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Bhartiya Vehicles and Engineering Co. CC CRISIL BB 12.5 Assigned Ltd Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 400 - Placed on Rating Watch with Developing Implications Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 - Placed on Rating Watch with Developing Implications Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 155 - Placed on Rating Watch with Developing Implications Blue Whale Construction Technologies CC CRISIL BB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Blue Whale Construction Technologies Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Blue Whale Construction Technologies Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Blue Whale Construction Technologies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac CDE Asia Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Assigned Chandawat Udyog (Cylinders) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 14.4 Assigned Loan Fac Chandawat Udyog (Cylinders) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 5.6 Assigned Chandawat Udyog (Cylinders) Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 23 Assigned Charak Pharma Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 180 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan Cleantec Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 - Migrated from CRISIL BBB-* Cleantec Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 - Loan Fac Migrated from CRISIL BBB-* CMS Associates Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Comfort Securities Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac CPR Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 35.6 Assigned CPR Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 9 Assigned CPR Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 55.4 Assigned Loan Fac Damson Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Dhaulagiree Polyolefins Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 14 Assigned, Suspension revoked Dhaulagiree Polyolefins Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 132.4 Assigned, Loan Fac Suspension revoked Doka India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Doka India Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL BB+ 175 Reaffirmed Durga Charitable Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 180 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Durga Charitable Society Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Fac Dutch Blue Fashions TL CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Dutch Blue Fashions Export Packing CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Credit Dutch Blue Fashions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Eaama Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 155 Assigned Loan Fac Elektronik Lab CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed and Withdrawal Elektronik Lab Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed Loan Fac and Withdrawal Elektronik Lab India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 65 Reaffirmed Emmbros AutoComp Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 migrated from CRISIL BBB-/ Issuer Not Cooperating Emmbros AutoComp Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 29.6 migrated from CRISIL BBB-/ Issuer Not Cooperating Eon Electric Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Eon Electric Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Eurolax Pack LLP CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Eurolax Pack LLP LT Loan CRISIL B 67 Assigned Finolex Plasson Industries Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB+ 105 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with L.C. limits to the extent of Rs.3.5 crore Finolex Plasson Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 155 Reaffirmed Flow Tech Power CC CRISIL BB- 25 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Galaxy Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Galaxy Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Galaxy Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 43 Reaffirmed Galaxy Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Garg Poly Packs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Garg Poly Packs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Ginni International Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 895.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Ginni International Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 671.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Ginni International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 335.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A2 GNG Promoters LT Loan CRISIL B 90 Assigned Godrej Consoveyo Logistics Automation FB Fac CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Groversons Apparel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Groversons Apparel Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 38.6 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Groversons Apparel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 6.4 Assigned; Suspension Revoked H and J Mall Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 9.7 Assigned Loan Fac H and J Mall TL CRISIL B- 90.3 Assigned Harcharan Dass Gupta CC CRISIL BB- 35 Migrated from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating* Harshni Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 260 Reaffirmed Harshni Textiles Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Harshni Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 628.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hero Steels Ltd CC* CRISIL A 1150 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan, short-term loan, sale bill discounting, and purchase bill discounting Hero Steels Ltd CC*^ CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan, short-term loan, sale bill discounting, and purchase bill discounting/^Fully interchangeable with non-fund based facilities Hero Steels Ltd CC^ CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with non-fund based facilities Hero Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hero Steels Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed Hero Steels Ltd WC TL CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed Himachal Hydel Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 36 Upgraded from CRISIL D Honeywell Creation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Loan Fac Ideal Wovenplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Ideal Wovenplast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 66 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Inderjit Mehta Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 130 - Migrated from CRISIL BBB-* Indian Trading Bureau Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 120 Reaffirmed Indian Trading Bureau Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac International Certification Services LT Loan CRISIL B- 37 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B International Certification Services Overdraft CRISIL B- 15 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B International Certification Services Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B- 3 Downgraded Pvt Ltd Fac from CRISIL B International Cylinders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 65 Reaffirmed International Cylinders Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed Inventia Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC), working capital demand loan (WCDL), export packing credit (EPC), and foreign currency non-resident (FCNR); interchangeable with bills discounting of up to Rs 5 crore and interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee of up to Rs 5 crore. Inventia Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 181.6 Reaffirmed Jamshedpur Transport Co Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 83.4 Assigned Loan Fac Jamshedpur Transport Co Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 24.6 Assigned Jamshedpur Transport Co Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 17 Assigned Jet Fibre India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 22.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Jet Fibre India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 59.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Jet Fibre India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 2.2 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB+ Karunya University Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Karunya University TL CRISIL BBB+ 135 Assigned Kaur Sain Spinning Mills CC CRISIL B+ 140 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kaur Sain Spinning Mills TL CRISIL B+ 180 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kevin India Co Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 96 Reaffirmed Purchase KIMS Al Shifa Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 600 Upgraded from CRISIL D KIMS Al Shifa Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 78.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Konark Polytubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 - Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Konark Polytubes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5.4 - Loan Fac Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Kopran Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Kovai Maruthi Papers and Boards Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Krishika Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Krishika Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Krishna Traders CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed KUN Motor Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed KUN Motor Company Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB+ 103.5 Reaffirmed Fac KUN Motor Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 82.5 Assigned Kusalava Finance Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd CC CRISIL A- 175 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 5.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lakshmi Electrical Drives Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 80 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Electrical Drives Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 33 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Electrical Drives Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Electrical Drives Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 59 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lakshmi Ring Travellers (Coimbatore) LtdCC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Ring Travellers (Coimbatore) LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 77.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lakshmi Ring Travellers (Coimbatore) LtdProposed WC Fac CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Ring Travellers (Coimbatore) LtdTL CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Venkat Farms Ltd CC CRISIL B 42 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Venkat Farms Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 33 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Venkat Farms Ltd TL CRISIL B 39 Reaffirmed Laqshya Hyderabad Airport Media Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Lighting Technologies India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Locero Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 151.8 Assigned Locero Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Longowalia Yarns Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 580 Reaffirmed Longowalia Yarns Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 28 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Longowalia Yarns Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1332 Reaffirmed LSR Foods Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B Mack Springs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Mack Springs Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 10 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Maharaj Soaps Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Maharaj Soaps Industry Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 28.4 Reaffirmed Maharaj Soaps Industry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 29.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maithon Power Ltd FB Fac*^ CRISIL AA- 6100 Reaffirmed * Fully Interchangeable with Non fund based limits to the extent of Rs 215 crore ^ Interchangeable with non-fund based limit of Rs 100 crore Maithon Power Ltd Non-FBL@ CRISIL AA- 1250 Reaffirmed @One way interchangeability to fund-based limits to the extent of Rs 60 crore Maithon Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 1394 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maithon Power Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 36130 Reaffirmed MAMONI Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed Manpasand Beverages Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 250 Assigned, Loan Fac Suspension revoked Mansons International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 180 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Mawana Sugars Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 600 Assigned Meera and Ceiko Pumps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Meera and Ceiko Pumps Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Merino Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 600 Reaffirmed Merino Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 95 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Merino Industries Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 605 Reaffirmed Merino Industries Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 170 Reaffirmed Merino Panel Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 200 Reaffirmed Merino Panel Products Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 50 Reaffirmed Modern Steels Ltd CC CRISIL D 730 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Modern Steels Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 102 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Modern Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL D 515 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Modern Steels Ltd TL CRISIL D 418.8 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Modern Steels Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 389 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Narayan Industries CC CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Narayankrupa Reality TL CRISIL BB- 139 Assigned Narmada Sugar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Assigned Narmada Sugar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 222.3 Assigned Neon Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 970 Reaffirmed Neon Laboratories Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 365 Reaffirmed Nitte Education Trust Overdraft CRISIL A+ 300 Reaffirmed Nitte Education Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 262 Reaffirmed Loan Fac OM Ganesh Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 27.7 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating OM Ganesh Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Migrated Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating OM Ganesh Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 172.3 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Om Prakash Satish Kumar CC CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B/Sta OPS International CC CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B Oricon Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Continues on Rating Watch with Developing Implications Oriental Containers Ltd CC CRISIL A- 600 Continues on Rating Watch with Developing Implications P. Rajagopal and R. Saravanan Cash TL CRISIL B 120 Assigned Penguin Random House India Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 350 Reaffirmed Penguin Random House India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 150 Reaffirmed Piyush Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 295 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ PKP Processors Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 33.5 Assigned PKP Processors Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BB 86.5 Assigned PKP Processors CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Planet Agencies Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 140 Reaffirmed Fac Polyspin Exports Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 63.5 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Polyspin Exports Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 119.4 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Pooja Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 46 Reaffirmed Pooja Cotspin Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 139.5 Reaffirmed Prayag Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Reaffirmed Prayag Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 105 Reaffirmed Precision Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Prime Cargo Movers CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Promas Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Promas Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 26.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Promas Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 3.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Pundrik Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating R J Buildcon Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ R J Buildcon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 9.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ R R Trends Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 40 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL BB+ Raghav Sulzcon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Loan Fac Raghav Sulzcon Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 17 Assigned Limits Raghav Sulzcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Raghav Sulzcon Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Raj Gems Export Packing CRISIL D 140.5 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B+ Raj Gems Post Shipment CRISIL D 259.5 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B+ Rajlaxmi Construction CC CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed Rajlaxmi Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ratan Mica Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 3.5 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Ratan Textiles Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Credit Ratnadeep Super Market Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 110 Reaffirmed Ratusaria Steels Pvt Ltd CC Withdrawal 114 Withdrawal Ratusaria Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 38.5 Withdrawal Loan Fac RD Brown Box Packaging Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed RD Brown Box Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL B 135 Reaffirmed RD Brown Box Packaging Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Regent Energy Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 120 Assigned Rewale Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Rewale Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rochem Separation Systems India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 600 Migrated from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Rochem Separation Systems India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 65 Migrated from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Rockdude Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Rockdude Impex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 79 Reaffirmed Roy Cashew Products CC CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed S. Pyarelal Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Upgraded from CRISIL BB S. Pyarelal Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 52 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sachdeva Steel Products (Ship Breakers) CC CRISIL BB 8 Reaffirmed LLP Sachdeva Steel Products (Ship Breakers) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2 Reaffirmed LLP Loan Fac Sadani Overseas Export Packing CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Credit Sadani Overseas LT Loan CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned Sahyadri Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1141.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sahyadri Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 900.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sahyog Cotton and Oil Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 400 Reaffirmed Sahyog Cotton and Oil Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 18.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sahyog Cotton and Oil Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1.5 Assigned Salasar Green Energy Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 250 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sandhya Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Credit Sandhya Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 337 Reaffirmed Discounting Sandhya Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Sanhit Polymer Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10.7 Assigned Loan Fac Sanhit Polymer Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 11 Assigned Saraswati Vehicles LLP CC CRISIL B 97 Reaffirmed Saraswati Vehicles LLP Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 6 Reaffirmed Sarthak Metals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Sarthak Metals Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB 80 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Sarthak Metals Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 17.5 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Sarthak Metals Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 10 Assigned; Credit Suspension Revoked Satya Automobiles Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 200 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB+ Schema Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Loan Withdrawal 205 Withdrawal* *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information Selmec Engineering Construction CC CRISIL B+ 15 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Selmec Engineering Construction Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 7 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Seven Sky Entertainment Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Seven Sky Entertainment Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Severn Glocon India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Severn Glocon India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 240 Reaffirmed Credit Severn Glocon India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB+ 75 Reaffirmed Sha Shambhulal Nathalal and Co Timber CC CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned Merchants Sharadha Terry Products Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A+ 40 Reaffirmed Discounting Sharadha Terry Products Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A+ 340 Reaffirmed Sharadha Terry Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 800.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sharadha Terry Products Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 699.8 Reaffirmed Shardashree Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned, Suspension revoked Shardashree Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 140 Assigned, Loan Fac Suspension revoked Shardashree Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 160 Assigned, Suspension revoked Shree Surgovind Tradelink Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 125 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara TL CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed Educational Society Shri Kalka Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 72.5 Reaffirmed Shri Kalka Agro Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Shri Kalka Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Shyam Iron and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Shriniwas Machine Craft Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Shriniwas Machine Craft Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shriram Automall India Ltd Overdraft - 50 Withdrawal Shriram Automall India Ltd Proposed CC Limit - 200 Withdrawal Shwetaagro Farm Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Shyamali Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 34.5 Reaffirmed Shyamali Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 28 Reaffirmed Shyamali Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 7.5 Reaffirmed Sidhgiri Holdings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Sidhgiri Holdings Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Credit Sino Import and Exports Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Sino Import and Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 420 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Siri Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 17.5 Assigned Sistema Shyam Teleservices Ltd BG CRISIL BB- 7670 Downgraded from CRISIL BB ; Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications Sovereign Diamonds Ltd CC Withdrawal 155 Withdrawal Sovereign Diamonds Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 28 Withdrawal Loan Fac Sovereign Diamonds Ltd Proposed ST Bk Withdrawal 5 Withdrawal Loan Fac Sovereign Diamonds Ltd TL Withdrawal 2 Withdrawal Sree Andal and Company CC CRISIL B+ 220 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Sree Andal and Company Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Vamshee Industrial Products BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Sri Vamshee Industrial Products Overdraft CRISIL B+ 1 Assigned Srikem Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Srikem Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Srikem Laboratories Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Srikem Laboratories Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Credit Srikem Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac StockHolding Document Management CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Sunrise Industries India Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sunrise Industries India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 208.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Sunrise Industries India Ltd TL CRISIL B 97.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Super Glitz TL CRISIL BB- 2.4 Assigned Super Glitz Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 38 Assigned Super Glitz Export Packing CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Credit Super Seals India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Super Seals India Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Limits Surinder Kumar and Company CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Taurus Food Exports Buyer`s Credit CRISIL B+ 275 Assigned Taurus Food Exports Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Fac The Choice Foundation LT Loan CRISIL BB- 149.6 Assigned The Rajlakshmi Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ The Rajlakshmi Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB- 18.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ The Rajlakshmi Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ The Rajlakshmi Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB- 15.2 Upgraded from Limits CRISIL BB+ The Rajlakshmi Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ The Rajlakshmi Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ The Supreme Industries Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1+ 1920 Reaffirmed #Fully interchangeable with buyers credit, Rs 50 crore interchangeable with working capital demand loan/foreign currency loan The Supreme Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 7358 Reaffirmed The Supreme Industries Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed The Supreme Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA 2500 Reaffirmed The Supreme Industries Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AA 650 Reaffirmed Tirupathi Construction Corporation Proposed BG CRISIL B 50 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Tirupati Cylinder Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Tirupati LPG Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 175 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Tirupati Structurals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Tirupati Structurals Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed Traxun Towers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 5 Migrated from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Traxun Towers India Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 20 Migrated from against term CRISIL BB deposits Issuer Not Cooperating Tristar Formulations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB/ 45 Issuer Not Cooperating Tristar Formulations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB/ 78 Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating V S P Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned V S P Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 180 Assigned Vaibhav Plasto Printing and Packaging CC CRISIL B 57.2 Withdrawal Pvt Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Vaibhav Plasto Printing and Packaging TL CRISIL B 122.8 Withdrawal Pvt Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Velohar Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Velohar Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Velohar Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating VHB Life Sciences Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 320 Reaffirmed VHB Life Sciences Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 525 Reaffirmed Loan Fac VHB Medisciences Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 138.4 Reaffirmed VHB Medisciences Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 348.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac VHB Medisciences Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 213.7 Reaffirmed VHB Medisciences Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB+ 161.6 Reaffirmed VHB Medisciences Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB+ 337.6 Reaffirmed Vishal Transformers and Switchgears Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Vishal Transformers and Switchgears Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 800 Reaffirmed Vohra Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed VVD and Sons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 150 Migrated Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Issuer Not Cooperating -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)