CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 12

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 09, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Technomarketing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 6.5 Assigned Anand Technomarketing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned BOB Capital Markets Ltd ST Rating CRISIL A4 - Reaffirmed Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Fauji Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 190 Reaffirmed Fauji Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 210 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Global Polybags Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 730 Reaffirmed Negotiation Global Polybags Industries Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 660 Reaffirmed IIFL Facilities Services Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis IIFL Facilities Services Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis IIFL Facilities Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed IIFL Holdings Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed (Including Commercial Paper) India Infoline Finance Ltd CP Issue CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd CP Issue CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 70500 Reaffirmed (Including Commercial Paper) LIC Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 107750 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed MKS Constro-Venture Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 350 Assigned Samkit Diamond Export Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 10 Migrated from Forward CRISIL A4 (Issuer Not Cooperating) Samkit Diamond Export Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 80 Migrated from Credit CRISIL A4 (Issuer Not Cooperating) Seaboy Fisheries Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Subhodaya Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Migrated from CRISIL A4+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) SVR Electro Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 71 Reaffirmed Tomco Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed U. P. Twiga Fiberglass Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed U. P. Twiga Fiberglass Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 45 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- LIC Housing Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhimanu Adventure Resorts Pvt Ltd CC - 20 Reaffirmed and Withdrawal Abhimanu Adventure Resorts Pvt Ltd TL - 80 Reaffirmed and Withdrawal Anand Technomarketing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 28 Assigned Anand Technomarketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Autocreates Services Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL D 150 Downgraded Discounting Loan from CRISIL B+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) Baba Rice Industry CC CRISIL B+ 100 Migrated from CRISIL B+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) Clover Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 105.7 - (Continues on Rating Watch with Developing Implications) Clover Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2164 - (Continues on Rating Watch with Developing Implications) Corrosion Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Corrosion Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Eastern Silk Industries Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 545.7 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Eastern Silk Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 45 - Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Eastern Silk Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 535.7 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Eastern Silk Industries Ltd WC Fac CRISIL D 628.7 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Eastern Silk Industries Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 2959.9 - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd TL CRISIL A 14300 Reaffirmed Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd NCDs CRISIL A 460 Reaffirmed Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd NCDs CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A 1500 Reaffirmed Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd Subordinated Debt* CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed * Earlier rated as Non-Convertible Debenture Forest View Resort LT Loan CRISIL D 80 Assigned Global Polybags Industries Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed Global Polybags Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Credit Global Polybags Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gujarat Credo Mineral Industries Ltd CC - 100 Reaffirmed and Withdrawal Gujarat Credo Mineral Industries Ltd LOC - 90 Reaffirmed and Withdrawal Gujarat Credo Mineral Industries Ltd Standby LOC - 30 Reaffirmed and Withdrawal Gujarat Credo Mineral Industries Ltd TL - 480 Reaffirmed and Withdrawal Hissar Pipes Pvt Ltd CC - 100 - India Infoline Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 10000 - (Placed on Rating Watch with Developing Implications) Iris Ecopower Venture Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1095.5 - (Continues on Rating Watch with Developing Implications) Kamrup Packaging Udyog CC CRISIL B 29 Assigned Kamrup Packaging Udyog TL CRISIL B 66 Assigned Leap Green Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 310 - (Continues on Rating Watch with Developing Implications) LIC Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 292848.8Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 150000 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 100000 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 59760 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 150000 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 150000 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 200000 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 338330 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd Tier II Bond CRISIL AAA 17500 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd Upper Tier II CRISIL AAA 16000 Reaffirmed Bonds LIC Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 250000 Reaffirmed Lotus Clean Power Venture Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1294.6 - (Continues on Rating Watch with Developing Implications) Maa Bhawani Ginning & Pressing CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Maa Bhawani Ginning & Pressing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 29.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maa Bhawani Ginning & Pressing TL CRISIL B+ 18.7 Reaffirmed Maple Renewable Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1788.2 - (Continues on Rating Watch with Developing Implications) MKS Constro-Venture Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Assigned NOVA Agri Sciences (P) Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed NOVA Agri Sciences (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac NOVA Agri Sciences (P) Ltd TL CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Olive Ecopower Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 882.8 - (Continues on Rating Watch with Developing Implications) Orchid Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 10 - (Continues on Rating Watch with Developing Implications) Orchid Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1640 - (Continues on Rating Watch with Developing Implications) Poorvi Housing Development Company Pvt CC CRISIL B 150 Assigned Ltd Suspension Revoked Poorvi Housing Development Company Pvt Proposed TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned Ltd Suspension Revoked Rishi Techtex Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 5 Assigned Rishi Techtex Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Assigned Rishi Techtex Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Royal Shelter CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Royal Shelter LT Loan CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Royal Shelter Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 180 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sachdeva Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 CRISIL B+ Sachdeva Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.7 CRISIL B+ Loan Fac Sachdeva Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 9.9 CRISIL B+ Samasta Microfinance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 5.3 - Loan Fac (Placed on Rating Watch with Developing Implications) Samasta Microfinance Ltd TL CRISIL A 794.7 - (Placed on Rating Watch with Developing Implications) Seaboy Fisheries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Securens Systems Pvt Ltd BG Withdrawal 20 Reaffirmed and Withdrawal Securens Systems Pvt Ltd CC Withdrawal 7.5 Reaffirmed and Withdrawal Securens Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 22.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac and Withdrawal Securens Systems Pvt Ltd TL Withdrawal 30 Reaffirmed and Withdrawal Shri Ganesh Agro Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Ganesh Agro Products TL CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Shri Ganesh Agro Products WC Fac CRISIL B 6 Reaffirmed Shri Ganesh Agro Products Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 24 Reaffirmed Sobhagia Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 190 Assigned Suspension Revoked Sobhagia Sales Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 117.8 Assigned Suspension Revoked Sonar Bangla Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Sonar Bangla Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Spacewood Office Solutions Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting - 27.1 Withdrawal under LOC (Issuer Not Cooperating) Spacewood Office Solutions Pvt Ltd CC - 60 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) Spacewood Office Solutions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL - 12.9 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) Star Organic Foods Inc Foreign Bill CRISIL D 30 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL B (Issuer Not Cooperating) Star Organic Foods Inc LOC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B (Issuer Not Cooperating) Star Organic Foods Inc LT Loan CRISIL D 18.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B (Issuer Not Cooperating) Star Organic Foods Inc Packing Credit CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B (Issuer Not Cooperating) Star Organic Foods Inc Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B (Issuer Not Cooperating) Subhodaya Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Migrated from CRISIL BB- (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sufalam Infra Projects Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sufalam Infra Projects Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 50 Withdrawal (Issuer Not Cooperating) SVR Electro Projects Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 29 Reaffirmed Fac Tomco Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 160 Reaffirmed Tulip Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2060 - (Continues on Rating Watch with Developing Implications) U. P. Twiga Fiberglass Ltd CC CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed U. P. Twiga Fiberglass Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 239 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Violet Green Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 660 - (Continues on Rating Watch with Developing Implications) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)