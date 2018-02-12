FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Singapore Airshow
Sports
Budget 2018
Pictures
Company News
February 12, 2018 / 5:14 AM / a day ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 12

Reuters Staff

19 Min Read

    Feb 12 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 09, 2018.

COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anand Technomarketing Pvt Ltd           LOC                CRISIL A4      6.5     Assigned
Anand Technomarketing Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Assigned
BOB Capital Markets Ltd                 ST Rating          CRISIL A4      -       Reaffirmed
Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd          CD Programme       CRISIL A1+     10000   Reaffirmed
Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd          CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     6000    Reaffirmed
Fauji Exim Pvt Ltd                      Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      190     Reaffirmed
Fauji Exim Pvt Ltd                      Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      210     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Global Polybags Industries Pvt Ltd      Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4+     730     Reaffirmed
                                        Negotiation
Global Polybags Industries Pvt Ltd      Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4+     660     Reaffirmed
IIFL Facilities Services Ltd            CP Issue*          CRISIL A1+     50000   Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis
IIFL Facilities Services Ltd            CP Issue*          CRISIL A1+     50000   Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis
IIFL Facilities Services Ltd            ST Debt            CRISIL A1+     7000    Reaffirmed
IIFL Holdings Ltd                       ST Debt            CRISIL A1+     5000    Reaffirmed
(Including Commercial Paper)
India Infoline Finance Ltd              CP Issue           CRISIL A1+     60000   Reaffirmed
India Infoline Finance Ltd              CP Issue           CRISIL A1+     60000   Reaffirmed
India Infoline Finance Ltd              ST Debt            CRISIL A1+     70500   Reaffirmed
(Including Commercial Paper)
LIC Housing Finance Ltd                 ST Bk Fac          CRISIL A1+     107750  Reaffirmed
LIC Housing Finance Ltd                 CP                 CRISIL A1+     70000   Reaffirmed
MKS Constro-Venture Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A4+     350     Assigned
Samkit Diamond Export Pvt Ltd           Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A4+     10      Migrated from
                                        Forward                                   CRISIL A4
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Samkit Diamond Export Pvt Ltd           Post Shipment      CRISIL A4+     80      Migrated from
                                        Credit                                    CRISIL A4
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Seaboy Fisheries Pvt Ltd                Foreign            CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Bill
                                        Purchase
Subhodaya Chemicals Pvt Ltd             LOC                CRISIL A4+     30      Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
SVR Electro Projects Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4      71      Reaffirmed
Tomco Engineering Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
U. P. Twiga Fiberglass Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A1      10      Reaffirmed
U. P. Twiga Fiberglass Ltd              LOC                CRISIL A1      45      Reaffirmed

MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
LIC Housing Finance Ltd                 FD Programme       FAAA           -       Reaffirmed


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abhimanu Adventure Resorts Pvt Ltd      CC                 -              20      Reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
Abhimanu Adventure Resorts Pvt Ltd      TL                 -              80      Reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
Anand Technomarketing Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL B+      28      Assigned
Anand Technomarketing Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Assigned
Autocreates Services Pvt Ltd            Lease Rental       CRISIL D       150     Downgraded
                                        Discounting Loan                          from CRISIL B+
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Baba Rice Industry                      CC                 CRISIL B+      100     Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Clover Energy Pvt Ltd                   Proposed TL        CRISIL BB-     105.7   -
(Continues on Rating Watch with Developing Implications)
Clover Energy Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BB-     2164    -
(Continues on Rating Watch with Developing Implications)
Corrosion Engineers Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL D       30      Reaffirmed
Corrosion Engineers Pvt Ltd             LOC                CRISIL D       80      Reaffirmed
Eastern Silk Industries Ltd             Funded Interest TL CRISIL D       545.7   -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Eastern Silk Industries Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       45      -
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Eastern Silk Industries Ltd             TL                 CRISIL D       535.7   -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Eastern Silk Industries Ltd             WC Fac             CRISIL D       628.7   -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Eastern Silk Industries Ltd             WC TL              CRISIL D       2959.9  -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd          TL                 CRISIL A       14300   Reaffirmed
Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd          NCDs               CRISIL A       460     Reaffirmed
Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd          NCDs               CRISIL A       500     Reaffirmed
Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd          Subordinated Debt  CRISIL A       1500    Reaffirmed
Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd          Subordinated Debt* CRISIL A       500     Reaffirmed
* Earlier rated as Non-Convertible Debenture
Forest View Resort                      LT Loan            CRISIL D       80      Assigned
Global Polybags Industries Pvt Ltd      Cash TL            CRISIL BB      170     Reaffirmed
Global Polybags Industries Pvt Ltd      Export Packing     CRISIL BB      20      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Global Polybags Industries Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Gujarat Credo Mineral Industries Ltd    CC                 -              100     Reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
Gujarat Credo Mineral Industries Ltd    LOC                -              90      Reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
Gujarat Credo Mineral Industries Ltd    Standby LOC        -              30      Reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
Gujarat Credo Mineral Industries Ltd    TL                 -              480     Reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
Hissar Pipes Pvt Ltd                    CC                 -              100     -
India Infoline Finance Ltd              Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AA      10000   -
(Placed on Rating Watch with Developing Implications)
Iris Ecopower Venture Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL BB-     1095.5  -
(Continues on Rating Watch with Developing Implications)
Kamrup Packaging Udyog                  CC                 CRISIL B       29      Assigned
Kamrup Packaging Udyog                  TL                 CRISIL B       66      Assigned
Leap Green Energy Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL BB-     310     -
(Continues on Rating Watch with Developing Implications)
LIC Housing Finance Ltd                 LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AAA     292848.8Reaffirmed
LIC Housing Finance Ltd                 NCD                CRISIL AAA     50000   Reaffirmed
LIC Housing Finance Ltd                 NCD                CRISIL AAA     150000  Reaffirmed
LIC Housing Finance Ltd                 NCD                CRISIL AAA     100000  Reaffirmed
LIC Housing Finance Ltd                 NCD                CRISIL AAA     50000   Reaffirmed
LIC Housing Finance Ltd                 NCD                CRISIL AAA     59760   Reaffirmed
LIC Housing Finance Ltd                 NCD                CRISIL AAA     150000  Reaffirmed
LIC Housing Finance Ltd                 NCD                CRISIL AAA     150000  Reaffirmed
LIC Housing Finance Ltd                 NCD                CRISIL AAA     200000  Reaffirmed
LIC Housing Finance Ltd                 NCD                CRISIL AAA     338330  Reaffirmed
LIC Housing Finance Ltd                 Tier II Bond       CRISIL AAA     17500   Reaffirmed
LIC Housing Finance Ltd                 Upper Tier II      CRISIL AAA     16000   Reaffirmed
                                        Bonds
LIC Housing Finance Ltd                 NCD                CRISIL AAA     250000  Reaffirmed
Lotus Clean Power Venture Pvt Ltd       TL                 CRISIL BB-     1294.6  -
(Continues on Rating Watch with Developing Implications)
Maa Bhawani Ginning & Pressing          CC                 CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
Maa Bhawani Ginning & Pressing          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      29.3    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Maa Bhawani Ginning & Pressing          TL                 CRISIL B+      18.7    Reaffirmed
Maple Renewable Power Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL BB-     1788.2  -
(Continues on Rating Watch with Developing Implications)
MKS Constro-Venture Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB      200     Assigned
NOVA Agri Sciences (P) Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B       40      Reaffirmed
NOVA Agri Sciences (P) Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       45      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
NOVA Agri Sciences (P) Ltd              TL                 CRISIL B       25      Reaffirmed
Olive Ecopower Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BB-     882.8   -
(Continues on Rating Watch with Developing Implications)
Orchid Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd      Proposed TL        CRISIL BB-     10      -
(Continues on Rating Watch with Developing Implications)
Orchid Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd      TL                 CRISIL BB-     1640    -
(Continues on Rating Watch with Developing Implications)
Poorvi Housing Development Company Pvt  CC                 CRISIL B       150     Assigned
Ltd
Suspension Revoked
Poorvi Housing Development Company Pvt  Proposed TL        CRISIL B       50      Assigned
Ltd
Suspension Revoked
Rishi Techtex Ltd                       Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB-    5       Assigned
Rishi Techtex Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL BBB-    130     Assigned
Rishi Techtex Ltd                       Non-FBL            CRISIL BBB-    20      Assigned
Royal Shelter                           CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
Royal Shelter                           LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     60      Reaffirmed
Royal Shelter                           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     180     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sachdeva Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL B+      80      CRISIL B+
Sachdeva Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      12.7    CRISIL B+
                                        Loan Fac
Sachdeva Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL B+      9.9     CRISIL B+
Samasta Microfinance Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A       5.3     -
                                        Loan Fac
(Placed on Rating Watch with Developing Implications)
Samasta Microfinance Ltd                TL                 CRISIL A       794.7   -
(Placed on Rating Watch with Developing Implications)
Seaboy Fisheries Pvt Ltd                Packing Credit     CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
Securens Systems Pvt Ltd                BG                 Withdrawal     20      Reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
Securens Systems Pvt Ltd                CC                 Withdrawal     7.5     Reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
Securens Systems Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     Withdrawal     22.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac                                  and Withdrawal
Securens Systems Pvt Ltd                TL                 Withdrawal     30      Reaffirmed
                                                                                  and Withdrawal
Shri Ganesh Agro Products               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Shri Ganesh Agro Products               TL                 CRISIL B       40      Reaffirmed
Shri Ganesh Agro Products               WC Fac             CRISIL B       6       Reaffirmed
Shri Ganesh Agro Products               Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B       24      Reaffirmed
Sobhagia Sales Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BBB-    190     Assigned
Suspension Revoked
Sobhagia Sales Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BBB-    117.8   Assigned
Suspension Revoked
Sonar Bangla Cold Storage Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL B+      10      Reaffirmed
Sonar Bangla Cold Storage Pvt Ltd       WC Loan            CRISIL B+      60      Reaffirmed
Spacewood Office Solutions Pvt Ltd      Bill Discounting   -              27.1    Withdrawal
                                        under LOC
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Spacewood Office Solutions Pvt Ltd      CC                 -              60      Withdrawal
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Spacewood Office Solutions Pvt Ltd      Rupee TL           -              12.9    Withdrawal
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Star Organic Foods Inc                  Foreign Bill       CRISIL D       30      Downgraded
                                        Discounting                               from CRISIL B
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Star Organic Foods Inc                  LOC                CRISIL D       10      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Star Organic Foods Inc                  LT Loan            CRISIL D       18.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Star Organic Foods Inc                  Packing Credit     CRISIL D       50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Star Organic Foods Inc                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       1.5     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Subhodaya Chemicals Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sufalam Infra Projects Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B       100     Withdrawal
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sufalam Infra Projects Ltd              Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B       50      Withdrawal
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
SVR Electro Projects Pvt Ltd            Secured Overdraft  CRISIL B+      29      Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Tomco Engineering Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B+      160     Reaffirmed
Tulip Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd       TL                 CRISIL BB-     2060    -
(Continues on Rating Watch with Developing Implications)
U. P. Twiga Fiberglass Ltd              CC                 CRISIL A       100     Reaffirmed
U. P. Twiga Fiberglass Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A       239     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Violet Green Power Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL BB-     660     -
(Continues on Rating Watch with Developing Implications)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.