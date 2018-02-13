FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 6:36 AM / 2 days ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 13

Reuters Staff

23 Min Read

    Feb 13 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 12, 2018.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ADF Foods Ltd                           BG                 CRISIL A2+     8.3     Reaffirmed
ADF Foods Ltd                           Export Packing     CRISIL A2+     62.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
ADF Foods Ltd                           Foreign Bill       CRISIL A2+     62.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
ADF Foods Ltd                           LOC                CRISIL A2+     11.7    Reaffirmed
GRP Ltd                                 LOC $              CRISIL A2      50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A2+
$ Interchangeable with bank guarantee
High Seas Exim                          Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4+     100     Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
High Seas Exim                          Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     70      Reaffirmed
High Seas Exim                          Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     16.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Integrated Enterprises India Pvt Ltd    BG                 CRISIL A4+     400     Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2
Issuer Not Cooperating
J.K. Fisheries                          Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4      50      Migrated from
                                        under LOC                                 CRISIL A4
Issuer Not Cooperating
Krishna Constructions                   BG                 CRISIL A4+     80      Reaffirmed
Krishna Constructions                   Proposed BG        CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
Mehru Electrical and Mechanical         BG                 CRISIL A2      420     Upgraded from
Engineers Pvt Ltd                                                                 CRISIL A3+
Metalkraft Forming Industries Pvt Ltd   BG                 CRISIL A3+     10      Reaffirmed
Metalkraft Forming Industries Pvt Ltd   LOC                CRISIL A3+     20      Reaffirmed
Patel Enterprise - Manavadar            Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Plantrich Agri Tech Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A4      0.5     Reaffirmed
Plantrich Agri Tech Pvt Ltd             Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
Raunaq EPC International Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4+     305     Reaffirmed
Raunaq EPC International Ltd            LOC & BG           CRISIL A4+     580     Reaffirmed
Santosh Steel Industries                LOC                CRISIL A4+     105     Reaffirmed
Shrie Harivallabi Spinners Pvt Ltd      BG                 CRISIL A4+     21      Reaffirmed
Shrie Harivallabi Spinners Pvt Ltd      LOC                CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
SMPL Life Sciences Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4+     20      Assigned
Sundram Fasteners Ltd                   Rs.100 Crore ST    CRISIL A1+     1000    Reaffirmed
                                        Debt
Sundram Fasteners Ltd                   Rs.25 Crore CP     CRISIL A1+     250     Reaffirmed
Trishan Exports Pvt Ltd                 Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Trishan Exports Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A4      100     Reaffirmed
Trishan Exports Pvt Ltd                 Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
Uniply Decor Ltd                        Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     150     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ADF Foods Ltd                           Export Packing     CRISIL BBB+    275     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit & Export
                                        Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting
Almighty Auto Ancillary Pvt Ltd         BG                 CRISIL BB      10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Almighty Auto Ancillary Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB      15      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Almighty Auto Ancillary Pvt Ltd         Export Packing     CRISIL BB      35      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Issuer Not Cooperating
Almighty Auto Ancillary Pvt Ltd         Foreign Bill       CRISIL BB      190     Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
Issuer Not Cooperating
AL-Quresh (Aurangabad City) Modern      Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB      150     Reaffirmed
Abattoir Pvt Ltd
AL-Quresh (Aurangabad City) Modern      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      270     Reaffirmed
Abattoir Pvt Ltd                        Loan Fac
Amcon Construction Co                   BG                 -              40      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Amcon Construction Co                   CC                 -              20      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
AMP Universal Realty Pvt Ltd            Lease Rental       CRISIL BB-     9       Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Loan
Issuer Not Cooperating
AMP Universal Realty Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     171     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Anaswara Offset Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB      12.5    Reaffirmed
Anaswara Offset Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL BB      15      Reaffirmed
Anaswara Offset Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      72.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Anupam Industries Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL D       1600    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B-
Anupam Industries Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL D       1080    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B-
Anupam Industries Ltd                   Corporate Loan     CRISIL D       404.2   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B-

Anupam Industries Ltd                   Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL D       300     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B-
Anupam Industries Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       115.8   Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B-
Carreg Commodities Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Carreg Commodities Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Chorus Agro Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BB-     42.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Chorus Agro Pvt Ltd                     Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BB-     39.9    Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Issuer Not Cooperating
Chorus Agro Pvt Ltd                     TL                 CRISIL BB-     7.6     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Dhruvtara Agro And Allied Industries    CC                 CRISIL B-      50      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Dhruvtara Agro And Allied Industries    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      10      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd                                 Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Dhruvtara Agro And Allied Industries    TL                 CRISIL B-      40      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Farmico Cold Storage Pvt Ltd            Mortgage Loan Fac  CRISIL B       80      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
GRP Ltd                                 CC                 CRISIL BBB+    635     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A-
GRP Ltd                                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    228.5   Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL A-
GRP Ltd                                 TL                 CRISIL BBB+    141.1   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A-
Helios and Matheson Information         CC                 CRISIL D       1560    Reaffirmed
Technology Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Helios and Matheson Information         LT Loan            CRISIL D       440     Reaffirmed
Technology Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Heritage Distilleries Pvt Ltd           Proposed TL        CRISIL B       140     Reaffirmed
High Seas Exim                          LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     3.5     Reaffirmed
Insight Business Machines Pvt Ltd       BG*                CRISIL BBB-    80      Reaffirmed
*Sublimit of Cash Credit up to Rs.4 cr
Insight Business Machines Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL BBB-    20      Reaffirmed
Integrated Enterprises India Pvt Ltd    Overdraft          CRISIL BB+     450     Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Issuer Not Cooperating
J. D. Sons Steels Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB-     295     Reaffirmed
J. D. Sons Steels Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
J.K. Fisheries                          CC                 CRISIL B-      47.5    Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
J.K. Fisheries                          Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B-      2.5     Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Jayanth Cotton Industries               CC                 CRISIL B       60      Assigned
Jayanth Cotton Industries               LT Loan            CRISIL B       50      Assigned
Karunya Institute of Technology and     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    5       Reaffirmed
Sciences                                Loan Fac
Karunya Institute of Technology and     TL                 CRISIL BBB+    405     Reaffirmed
Sciences
Kirorimal Kashiram Marketing and        CC                 -              350     Withdrawal
Agencies Pvt Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kirorimal Kashiram Marketing and        Overdraft          -              108     Withdrawal
Agencies Pvt Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kirorimal Kashiram Marketing and        TL                 -              6.6     Withdrawal
Agencies Pvt Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kirorimal Kashiram Marketing and        WC TL              -              35.4    Withdrawal
Agencies Pvt Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kottiyoor Metals Pvt Ltd                LT Loan            CRISIL B       100     Assigned
Krishna Constructions                   CC                 CRISIL BB      55      Reaffirmed
Krishna Constructions                   Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB      30      Reaffirmed
M.P.Agarwal and Co.Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
M.P.Agarwal and Co.Pvt Ltd              LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     30      Reaffirmed
M.P.Agarwal and Co.Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Mahakali Motors Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB      200     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mehru Electrical and Mechanical         CC                 CRISIL BBB+    275     Upgraded from
Engineers Pvt Ltd                                                                 CRISIL BBB
Mehru Electrical and Mechanical         Proposed BG        CRISIL BBB+    15      Upgraded from
Engineers Pvt Ltd                                                                 CRISIL BBB
Mehru Electrical and Mechanical         TL                 CRISIL BBB+    15      Upgraded from
Engineers Pvt Ltd                                                                 CRISIL BBB
Metalkraft Forming Industries Pvt Ltd   CC                 CRISIL BBB     280     Reaffirmed
Metalkraft Forming Industries Pvt Ltd   LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     15      Reaffirmed
N. Z. Seasonal Wear Pvt Ltd             Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL BB      40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
N. Z. Seasonal Wear Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB      74      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
N. Z. Seasonal Wear Pvt Ltd             LT Loan            CRISIL BB      36      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
OM Namah Shivay Trading Company         CC                 CRISIL BB-     91      Reaffirmed
OM Namah Shivay Trading Company         Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB-     73.6    Reaffirmed
OM Namah Shivay Trading Company         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     28.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
OM Namah Shivay Trading Company         TL                 CRISIL BB-     6.9     Reaffirmed
Patel Enterprise - Manavadar            CC                 CRISIL BB-     100     Reaffirmed
Patel Enterprise - Manavadar            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     29.3    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Patel Enterprise - Manavadar            TL                 CRISIL BB-     0.7     Reaffirmed
Penguin Petroleum Services Pvt Ltd      Overdraft          CRISIL D       10      Reaffirmed
Penguin Petroleum Services Pvt Ltd      Packing Credit     CRISIL D       19.5    Reaffirmed
Penguin Petroleum Services Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       13.9    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Penguin Petroleum Services Pvt Ltd      TL                 CRISIL D       21.6    Reaffirmed
Plantrich Agri Tech Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B+      10      Reaffirmed
Plantrich Agri Tech Pvt Ltd             LT Loan            CRISIL B+      1.6     Reaffirmed
Plantrich Agri Tech Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      2.9     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
ProTAC Foods International Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL D       40      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
ProTAC Foods International Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       25      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B
ProTAC Foods International Pvt Ltd      TL                 CRISIL D       185     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Radhe Cotton                            CC                 CRISIL D       75      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Radhe Cotton                            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       10.9    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B+
Radhe Cotton                            TL                 CRISIL D       5.7     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Rajesh Steel and Wire Industries        CC                 CRISIL BB      100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rapid Transpay Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB+     10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rapid Transpay Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BB+     70      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Raunaq EPC International Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Raunaq EPC International Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     435     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Santosh Steel Industries                LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     12.5    Reaffirmed
Shakti Vegetables and Fruits Storage    CC                 CRISIL B       2.5     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shakti Vegetables and Fruits Storage    TL                 CRISIL B       97.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shiva Agro Industries - Haryana         CC                 CRISIL B-      50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Shiva Agro Industries - Haryana         Rupee TL           CRISIL B-      20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Shraddha Motors Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B       100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Siddhivinayak Sales Corporation   CC                 CRISIL BB      100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shrie Harivallabi Spinners Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BB-     70      Reaffirmed
Shrie Harivallabi Spinners Pvt Ltd      LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     75      Reaffirmed
Shrie Harivallabi Spinners Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     64      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Shubham Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL B       175     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shubham Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL B       5       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
SMPL Life Sciences Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB+     75      Assigned
Sri Sakthi Educational Trust            LT Loan            CRISIL BB      70      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Sakthi Educational Trust            Overdraft          CRISIL BB      15      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Sakthi Educational Trust            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      15      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Swastik Enterprises - New Delhi         CC                 CRISIL B-      65      Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL B-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Swastik Enterprises - New Delhi         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      95      Migrated from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Technovaa Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL B-      180     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Technovaa Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd    TL                 CRISIL B-      475     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tikona Digital Networks Pvt Ltd         BG                 -              70.6    Withdrawal
Tikona Digital Networks Pvt Ltd         TL                 -              7529.4  Withdrawal
Unifour Developers Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL B+      95      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Uniply Decor Ltd                        WC Demand Loan     CRISIL BB+     450     Assigned
Vardhman Enterprise - Ahmedabad         CC                 CRISIL B+      48      Reaffirmed
Vardhman Enterprise - Ahmedabad         Drop Line          CRISIL B+      44.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Overdraft Fac
Vasudev Power Pvt Ltd                   BG                 -              50      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vasudev Power Pvt Ltd                   Overdraft          -              10      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Venkateshwara Dall Industries           CC                 CRISIL B+      60      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
