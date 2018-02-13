CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 13

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 12, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ADF Foods Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 8.3 Reaffirmed ADF Foods Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 62.5 Reaffirmed Credit ADF Foods Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 62.5 Reaffirmed Purchase ADF Foods Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 11.7 Reaffirmed GRP Ltd LOC $ CRISIL A2 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ $ Interchangeable with bank guarantee High Seas Exim Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Discounting High Seas Exim Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed High Seas Exim Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 16.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Integrated Enterprises India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Migrated from CRISIL A2 Issuer Not Cooperating J.K. Fisheries Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 50 Migrated from under LOC CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating Krishna Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Krishna Constructions Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Mehru Electrical and Mechanical BG CRISIL A2 420 Upgraded from Engineers Pvt Ltd CRISIL A3+ Metalkraft Forming Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Metalkraft Forming Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Patel Enterprise - Manavadar Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Plantrich Agri Tech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Reaffirmed Plantrich Agri Tech Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Raunaq EPC International Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 305 Reaffirmed Raunaq EPC International Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 580 Reaffirmed Santosh Steel Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 105 Reaffirmed Shrie Harivallabi Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 21 Reaffirmed Shrie Harivallabi Spinners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed SMPL Life Sciences Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Sundram Fasteners Ltd Rs.100 Crore ST CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Debt Sundram Fasteners Ltd Rs.25 Crore CP CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Trishan Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Trishan Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Trishan Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Uniply Decor Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Loan Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ADF Foods Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 275 Reaffirmed Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Almighty Auto Ancillary Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Almighty Auto Ancillary Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Almighty Auto Ancillary Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Credit Issuer Not Cooperating Almighty Auto Ancillary Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 190 Reaffirmed Purchase Issuer Not Cooperating AL-Quresh (Aurangabad City) Modern Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Abattoir Pvt Ltd AL-Quresh (Aurangabad City) Modern Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 270 Reaffirmed Abattoir Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Amcon Construction Co BG - 40 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Amcon Construction Co CC - 20 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating AMP Universal Realty Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BB- 9 Reaffirmed Discounting Loan Issuer Not Cooperating AMP Universal Realty Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 171 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Anaswara Offset Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 12.5 Reaffirmed Anaswara Offset Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Anaswara Offset Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 72.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Anupam Industries Ltd BG CRISIL D 1600 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Anupam Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 1080 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Anupam Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 404.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Anupam Industries Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 300 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Anupam Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 115.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Carreg Commodities Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Carreg Commodities Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Chorus Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 42.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Chorus Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 39.9 Reaffirmed Limits Issuer Not Cooperating Chorus Agro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 7.6 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Dhruvtara Agro And Allied Industries CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Dhruvtara Agro And Allied Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Dhruvtara Agro And Allied Industries TL CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Farmico Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating GRP Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 635 Downgraded from CRISIL A- GRP Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 228.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A- GRP Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 141.1 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Helios and Matheson Information CC CRISIL D 1560 Reaffirmed Technology Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Helios and Matheson Information LT Loan CRISIL D 440 Reaffirmed Technology Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Heritage Distilleries Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 140 Reaffirmed High Seas Exim LT Loan CRISIL BB- 3.5 Reaffirmed Insight Business Machines Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed *Sublimit of Cash Credit up to Rs.4 cr Insight Business Machines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Integrated Enterprises India Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 450 Migrated from CRISIL BBB Issuer Not Cooperating J. D. Sons Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 295 Reaffirmed J. D. Sons Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac J.K. Fisheries CC CRISIL B- 47.5 Migrated from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating J.K. Fisheries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 2.5 Migrated from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Jayanth Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Jayanth Cotton Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 50 Assigned Karunya Institute of Technology and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 5 Reaffirmed Sciences Loan Fac Karunya Institute of Technology and TL CRISIL BBB+ 405 Reaffirmed Sciences Kirorimal Kashiram Marketing and CC - 350 Withdrawal Agencies Pvt Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Kirorimal Kashiram Marketing and Overdraft - 108 Withdrawal Agencies Pvt Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Kirorimal Kashiram Marketing and TL - 6.6 Withdrawal Agencies Pvt Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Kirorimal Kashiram Marketing and WC TL - 35.4 Withdrawal Agencies Pvt Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Kottiyoor Metals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 100 Assigned Krishna Constructions CC CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed Krishna Constructions Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed M.P.Agarwal and Co.Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed M.P.Agarwal and Co.Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed M.P.Agarwal and Co.Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahakali Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Mehru Electrical and Mechanical CC CRISIL BBB+ 275 Upgraded from Engineers Pvt Ltd CRISIL BBB Mehru Electrical and Mechanical Proposed BG CRISIL BBB+ 15 Upgraded from Engineers Pvt Ltd CRISIL BBB Mehru Electrical and Mechanical TL CRISIL BBB+ 15 Upgraded from Engineers Pvt Ltd CRISIL BBB Metalkraft Forming Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 280 Reaffirmed Metalkraft Forming Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed N. Z. Seasonal Wear Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating N. Z. Seasonal Wear Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 74 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating N. Z. Seasonal Wear Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 36 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating OM Namah Shivay Trading Company CC CRISIL BB- 91 Reaffirmed OM Namah Shivay Trading Company Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 73.6 Reaffirmed OM Namah Shivay Trading Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 28.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac OM Namah Shivay Trading Company TL CRISIL BB- 6.9 Reaffirmed Patel Enterprise - Manavadar CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Patel Enterprise - Manavadar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 29.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Patel Enterprise - Manavadar TL CRISIL BB- 0.7 Reaffirmed Penguin Petroleum Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Penguin Petroleum Services Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 19.5 Reaffirmed Penguin Petroleum Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 13.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Penguin Petroleum Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 21.6 Reaffirmed Plantrich Agri Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Plantrich Agri Tech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 1.6 Reaffirmed Plantrich Agri Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ProTAC Foods International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B ProTAC Foods International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 25 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B ProTAC Foods International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 185 Downgraded from CRISIL B Radhe Cotton CC CRISIL D 75 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Radhe Cotton Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Radhe Cotton TL CRISIL D 5.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Rajesh Steel and Wire Industries CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Rapid Transpay Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Rapid Transpay Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Raunaq EPC International Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Raunaq EPC International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 435 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Santosh Steel Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Shakti Vegetables and Fruits Storage CC CRISIL B 2.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shakti Vegetables and Fruits Storage TL CRISIL B 97.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shiva Agro Industries - Haryana CC CRISIL B- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B Shiva Agro Industries - Haryana Rupee TL CRISIL B- 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B Shraddha Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Siddhivinayak Sales Corporation CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shrie Harivallabi Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Shrie Harivallabi Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Shrie Harivallabi Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 64 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shubham Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 175 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shubham Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating SMPL Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Assigned Sri Sakthi Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Sakthi Educational Trust Overdraft CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Sakthi Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Swastik Enterprises - New Delhi CC CRISIL B- 65 Migrated from CRISIL B- Issuer Not Cooperating Swastik Enterprises - New Delhi Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 95 Migrated from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Issuer Not Cooperating Technovaa Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 180 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Technovaa Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 475 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Tikona Digital Networks Pvt Ltd BG - 70.6 Withdrawal Tikona Digital Networks Pvt Ltd TL - 7529.4 Withdrawal Unifour Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Uniply Decor Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB+ 450 Assigned Vardhman Enterprise - Ahmedabad CC CRISIL B+ 48 Reaffirmed Vardhman Enterprise - Ahmedabad Drop Line CRISIL B+ 44.5 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Vasudev Power Pvt Ltd BG - 50 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Vasudev Power Pvt Ltd Overdraft - 10 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Venkateshwara Dall Industries CC CRISIL B+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.