February 14, 2018 / 9:53 AM / a day ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 14

Reuters Staff

26 Min Read

    Feb 14 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 13, 2018.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A. T. Exports                           Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     50      Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Issuer Not Cooperating
Aculife Healthcare Pvt Ltd              LOC*               CRISIL A2      500     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+
*Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee
Aculife Healthcare Pvt Ltd              Proposed LOC*      CRISIL A2      250     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+
*Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee
Agarwal Company                         BG                 CRISIL A4+     260     Assigned
Anpras Food Products Pvt Ltd            Import LOC Limit   CRISIL A4      6       Reaffirmed
Arihant Coal Sales India Pvt Ltd        LOC                CRISIL A4+     1150    Reaffirmed
Bhasin and Company                      Inland Guarantees  CRISIL A4      80      Reaffirmed
Bhasin and Company                      Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
City Pride Buildcon Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A4      114.1   Assigned
City Pride Buildcon Pvt Ltd             Overdraft          CRISIL A4      12.5    Assigned
Classicon Construction India Pvt Ltd    BG                 CRISIL A4+     45      Reaffirmed
Footwear (Klick) India Pvt Ltd          LOC                CRISIL A3+     10      Reaffirmed
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A1+     860     Assigned
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd                Proposed BG        CRISIL A1+     315     Assigned
Jayalakshmi Poly Packs Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A4      4.5     Reaffirmed
Jayalakshmi Poly Packs Pvt Ltd          LOC                CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
Jayalakshmi Poly Packs Pvt Ltd          Proposed LOC       CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
Karbon Steelmart Pvt Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A4+     135     Reaffirmed
Krishna Construction                    BG                 CRISIL A3+     1190    Reaffirmed
Lexicon Ceramic Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4+     11.5    Reassigned
Limson Engineering Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4+     15      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Limson Engineering Pvt Ltd              LOC                CRISIL A4+     15      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Limson Engineering Pvt Ltd              Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     4       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
M P Engineering Constructions (India )  BG                 CRISIL A4+     140     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
M P Engineering Constructions (India )  LOC                CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
M P Engineering Constructions (India )  Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     104     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Metal Engineering and Treatment Company BG                 CRISIL A4+     190     Reaffirmed
Pvt Limite
Metal Engineering and Treatment Company LOC                CRISIL A4+     64.5    Reaffirmed
Pvt Limite
Metal Engineering and Treatment Company Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
Pvt Limite
Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd                BG                 CRISIL D       49.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd                LOC                CRISIL D       377     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Orchid Laminates Pvt Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A3+     10      Reassigned
Pan Intellecom Ltd                      BG                 CRISIL A3      200     Reaffirmed
Psychotropics India Ltd                 Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A3+     10      Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
Psychotropics India Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A3+     10      Reaffirmed
R. S. Expo Fabs Pvt Ltd                 Demand Draft       CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
R. S. Expo Fabs Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A4+     14      Reaffirmed
Rajshri Construction                    BG                 CRISIL A4      42.5    Reaffirmed
Raunaq EPC International Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4+     211.2   Reaffirmed
Raunaq EPC International Ltd            LOC & BG           CRISIL A4+     580     Reaffirmed
Ravinder Kumar Vijay Kumar              LOC                CRISIL A4+     100     Reaffirmed
RCC Eco-Build Systems Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A3      150     Reaffirmed
RCC Infra Ventures Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A3      1150    Reaffirmed
RCC Infra Ventures Ltd                  Overdraft          CRISIL A3      40      Reaffirmed
Salasar Plywood Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A4+     80      Reaffirmed
Sankar Marine Aquarium                  BG                 CRISIL A4      3       Reaffirmed
Shree Shanti Polysacks Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
Shree Shanti Polysacks Pvt Ltd          LOC                CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
Sidhaant Life Sciences Pvt Ltd          Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     30      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Sidhaant Life Sciences Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A4+     10      Assigned
Sidhaant Life Sciences Pvt Ltd          Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     100     Assigned
Suman Creation                          Export Packing     CRISIL A4+     100     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Suman Creation                          Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     25      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Surendra Commercial and Exim Pvt Ltd    BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
Surendra Commercial and Exim Pvt Ltd    LOC                CRISIL A4      45      Reaffirmed
Surendra Commercial and Exim Pvt Ltd    Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      15      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Shimla Tolls & Projects Pvt Ltd         BG                 CRISIL D       15      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A4
Swede Sanitary Ware                     BG                 CRISIL A4      3       Reaffirmed
Techno Sat Comm (India) Pvt Ltd         Proposed NFBL      CRISIL A4+     61      Reaffirmed
Telmos Electronics                      BG                 CRISIL A4+     45      Assigned
United Builders                         BG                 CRISIL A4+     25      Reaffirmed
Vinayak Ultraflex Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
Vinayak Ultraflex Pvt Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A4+     7.5     Reaffirmed


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A. T. Exports                           Foreign Bill       CRISIL BB-     30      Migrated from
                                        Discounting                               CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
A. T. Exports                           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     45      Migrated from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
Aculife Healthcare Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BBB+    1000    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Aculife Healthcare Pvt Ltd              Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB+    250     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Aculife Healthcare Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL BBB+    2700    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Agarwal Company                         Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BB+     80      Assigned
                                        Fac
Anant Venkatesh Construction LLP        Rupee TL           CRISIL BB-     150     Reaffirmed
Anpras Food Products Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL B+      42.5    Reaffirmed
Anpras Food Products Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL B+      26      Reaffirmed
Arihant Coal Sales India Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BB+     350     Reaffirmed
Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd               CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA     1500    Reaffirmed
Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AAA     2000    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac*
* Interchangeable with short-term bank facilities
Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd               TL                 CRISIL AAA     6500    Reaffirmed
Bhasin and Company                      Overdraft          CRISIL B+      80      Reaffirmed
Bhasin and Company                      Proposed BG        CRISIL B+      10      Reaffirmed
Centre For Advanced Studies In          TL                 CRISIL BB+     170.4   Reaffirmed
Engineering
Chotta Shimla Projects Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL D       7.5     Reaffirmed
Chotta Shimla Projects Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       12.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Chotta Shimla Projects Pvt Ltd          TL                 CRISIL D       150     Reaffirmed
City Pride Buildcon Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL B-      6.2     Assigned
City Pride Buildcon Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      2.2     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Classicon Construction India Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL BB-     19.5    Reaffirmed
Classicon Construction India Pvt Ltd    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     0.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Dazzle Overseas                         BG                 -              4.5     Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Dazzle Overseas                         CC                 -              40      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Dazzle Overseas                         Cash TL            -              40      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Dazzle Overseas                         LOC                -              5       Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Dazzle Overseas                         Proposed LT Bk     -              5.5     Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Eco Papers India Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     100     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Farmico Cold Chain Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL B       100     Reaffirmed
Footwear (Klick) India Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BBB     240     Reaffirmed
Footwear (Klick) India Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     7       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Globusarima Builders LLP                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       400     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
GMR Airports Ltd                        NCD                CRISIL AA-     5000    Reaffirmed
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA-     11825   Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
GVK Jaipur Expressway Pvt Ltd           BG                 -              125     Withdrawal
GVK Jaipur Expressway Pvt Ltd           LT Loan            -              1426.2  Withdrawal
Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd       Series A1 PTCs     CRISIL A-      439     -
Converted from Provisional Rating to Final Rating
Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd       Series A2 PTCs     CRISIL BB+     14.5    -
Converted from Provisional Rating to Final Rating
Inox Renewables Ltd                     LT Loan            CRISIL A-      1188.3  -
Rating Watch with Developing Implications
Jagannath Traders - Delhi               CC                 CRISIL B+      100     Reaffirmed
Jayalakshmi Poly Packs Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL B       17.5    Reaffirmed
Jayalakshmi Poly Packs Pvt Ltd          LT Loan            CRISIL B       26.1    Reaffirmed
Jayalakshmi Poly Packs Pvt Ltd          Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B       11.9    Reaffirmed
Kajuwalla                               CC & WC demand loanCRISIL B+      100     Reaffirmed
Karbon Steelmart Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB+     60      Reaffirmed
KEF Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd        BG                 -              2000    Withdrawal
KEF Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd        CC                 -              200     Withdrawal
KEF Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd        LOC                -              200     Withdrawal
KEF Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd        LT Loan            -              2070    Withdrawal
Keshvi Developers Pvt Ltd               TL                 -              300     Withdrawal
Khimji-K.D. and Sons Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BBB     400     Reaffirmed
Krishna Construction                    Overdraft          CRISIL BBB     150     Reaffirmed
Krishna Construction                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     660     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Laxmi Industries - Bengalore            CC                 CRISIL BB      70      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Laxmi Industries - Bengalore            LT Loan            CRISIL BB      12.1    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Laxmi Industries - Bengalore            Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BB      17.9    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Lexicon Ceramic Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB-     40      Reaffirmed
Lexicon Ceramic Pvt Ltd                 Medium TL          CRISIL BB-     34.9    Reaffirmed
Lexicon Ceramic Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     29.4    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Limson Engineering Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB-     45      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Limson Engineering Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     11.4    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
Limson Engineering Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL BB-     9.6     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
M P Engineering Constructions (India )  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     188.5   Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd                                 Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
M P Engineering Constructions (India )  TL                 CRISIL BB-     47.5    Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Metal Engineering and Treatment Company Bill Discounting   CRISIL BB-     30      Reaffirmed
Pvt Limite
Metal Engineering and Treatment Company CC                 CRISIL BB-     48      Reaffirmed
Pvt Limite
Metal Engineering and Treatment Company Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     2.5     Reaffirmed
Pvt Limite                              Loan Fac
Metrostar Print Solutions Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL D       12.6    Reaffirmed
Metrostar Print Solutions Pvt Ltd       TL                 CRISIL D       87.4    Reaffirmed
Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd                CC                 CRISIL D       725.8   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd                TL                 CRISIL D       26.2    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
OMR Mall Developers Pvt Ltd             TL                 -              950     Withdrawal
Orchid Laminates Pvt Ltd                Bill Discounting   CRISIL BBB     10      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Orchid Laminates Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB     100     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Orchid Laminates Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     450     Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BBB-
Pan Intellecom Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BBB-    30      Reaffirmed
Pan Intellecom Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
PIL Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     75      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Psychotropics India Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB     220     Reaffirmed
Psychotropics India Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     67.9    Reaffirmed
Psychotropics India Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     119     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Punjab Medical Foundation Charitable    Overdraft          CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
Trus
Punjab Medical Foundation Charitable    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      114.2   Reaffirmed
Trus                                    Loan Fac
Punjab Medical Foundation Charitable    TL                 CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
Trus
Quick Act Light Systems and Cables Pvt  CC                 CRISIL B+      48.5    Reaffirmed
Ltd
Quick Act Light Systems and Cables Pvt  Channel Financing  CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Quick Act Light Systems and Cables Pvt  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      61.5    Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     Loan Fac
R. S. Expo Fabs Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB      70      Reaffirmed
R. S. Expo Fabs Pvt Ltd                 Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB      41      Reaffirmed
Raj Kumari and Ram Gobind Memorial      Overdraft          CRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
Education Soci
Raj Kumari and Ram Gobind Memorial      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
Education Soci                          Loan Fac
Raj Kumari and Ram Gobind Memorial      TL                 CRISIL B+      140     Reaffirmed
Education Soci
Rajshri Construction                    Overdraft          CRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
Rajshri Construction                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      7.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Raunaq EPC International Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB-     47.6    Reaffirmed
Raunaq EPC International Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     531.2   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Ravinder Kumar Vijay Kumar              CC                 CRISIL BB-     40      Reaffirmed
RCC Eco-Build Systems Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BBB-    200     Reaffirmed
RCC Eco-Build Systems Ltd               TL                 CRISIL BBB-    60      Reaffirmed
RCC Infra Ventures Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BBB-    660     Reaffirmed
S R Cotton Pvt Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL B       20      Reaffirmed
S R Cotton Pvt Ltd                      LT Loan            CRISIL B       30      Reaffirmed
S.K. Hitech Industries                  Cash TL            CRISIL B       79.8    Reaffirmed
S.K. Rice Industries                    CC                 CRISIL B+      75      Reaffirmed
Salasar Plywood Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB      5       Reaffirmed
Sankar Marine Aquarium                  CC                 CRISIL B       15      Reaffirmed
Sankar Marine Aquarium                  Proposed TL        CRISIL B       75      Reaffirmed
Shimla Tolls & Projects Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       5       Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B-
Shimla Tolls & Projects Pvt Ltd         TL                 CRISIL D       320     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B-
Shree Shanti Polysacks Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB      30      Reaffirmed
Shree Shanti Polysacks Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      30      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sidh Masterbatches Pvt Ltd              CC                 Withdrawal     85      Reaffirmed /
                                                                                  Withdrawal
Sidhaant Life Sciences Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      10      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Swede Sanitary Ware                     CC                 CRISIL B       10      Reaffirmed
Swede Sanitary Ware                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       38      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Swede Sanitary Ware                     TL                 CRISIL B       49      Reaffirmed
Techno Sat Comm (India) Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB-     140     Reaffirmed
Techno Sat Comm (India) Pvt Ltd         Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
Techno Sat Comm (India) Pvt Ltd         Proposed TL        CRISIL BB-     250     Reaffirmed
Telmos Electronics                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     15      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Telmos Electronics                      CC                 CRISIL BB-     40      Assigned
United Builders                         CC                 CRISIL BB-     35      Reaffirmed
Varnika Jewellers                       Electronic Dealer  CRISIL BB-     80      Reaffirmed
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Varnika Jewellers                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Vinayak Ultraflex Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB-     100     Reaffirmed
Vinayak Ultraflex Pvt Ltd               Foreign Bill       CRISIL BB-     10      Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
Vinayak Ultraflex Pvt Ltd               Proposed TL        CRISIL BB-     1.1     Reaffirmed
Vinayak Ultraflex Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL BB-     1.4     Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
