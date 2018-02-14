CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 14

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 13, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. T. Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Migrated from CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating Aculife Healthcare Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2 500 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ *Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Aculife Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC* CRISIL A2 250 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ *Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Agarwal Company BG CRISIL A4+ 260 Assigned Anpras Food Products Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Arihant Coal Sales India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1150 Reaffirmed Bhasin and Company Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Bhasin and Company Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed City Pride Buildcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 114.1 Assigned City Pride Buildcon Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 12.5 Assigned Classicon Construction India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Footwear (Klick) India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 860 Assigned Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 315 Assigned Jayalakshmi Poly Packs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4.5 Reaffirmed Jayalakshmi Poly Packs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Jayalakshmi Poly Packs Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Karbon Steelmart Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 135 Reaffirmed Krishna Construction BG CRISIL A3+ 1190 Reaffirmed Lexicon Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 11.5 Reassigned Limson Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Limson Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Limson Engineering Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 4 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 M P Engineering Constructions (India ) BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating M P Engineering Constructions (India ) LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating M P Engineering Constructions (India ) Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 104 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Metal Engineering and Treatment Company BG CRISIL A4+ 190 Reaffirmed Pvt Limite Metal Engineering and Treatment Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 64.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Limite Metal Engineering and Treatment Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Limite Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd BG CRISIL D 49.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd LOC CRISIL D 377 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Orchid Laminates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reassigned Pan Intellecom Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Psychotropics India Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Forward Psychotropics India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed R. S. Expo Fabs Pvt Ltd Demand Draft CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Purchase R. S. Expo Fabs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 14 Reaffirmed Rajshri Construction BG CRISIL A4 42.5 Reaffirmed Raunaq EPC International Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 211.2 Reaffirmed Raunaq EPC International Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 580 Reaffirmed Ravinder Kumar Vijay Kumar LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed RCC Eco-Build Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed RCC Infra Ventures Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1150 Reaffirmed RCC Infra Ventures Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Salasar Plywood Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Sankar Marine Aquarium BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed Shree Shanti Polysacks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Shree Shanti Polysacks Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Sidhaant Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Sidhaant Life Sciences Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Sidhaant Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Suman Creation Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Credit Suman Creation Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Surendra Commercial and Exim Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Surendra Commercial and Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Surendra Commercial and Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shimla Tolls & Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Swede Sanitary Ware BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed Techno Sat Comm (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4+ 61 Reaffirmed Telmos Electronics BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned United Builders BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Vinayak Ultraflex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Vinayak Ultraflex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. T. Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 30 Migrated from Discounting CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating A. T. Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 45 Migrated from Loan Fac CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Aculife Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Aculife Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Aculife Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 2700 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Agarwal Company Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned Fac Anant Venkatesh Construction LLP Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Anpras Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Anpras Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 26 Reaffirmed Arihant Coal Sales India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Reaffirmed Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 1500 Reaffirmed Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* * Interchangeable with short-term bank facilities Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 6500 Reaffirmed Bhasin and Company Overdraft CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Bhasin and Company Proposed BG CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Centre For Advanced Studies In TL CRISIL BB+ 170.4 Reaffirmed Engineering Chotta Shimla Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 7.5 Reaffirmed Chotta Shimla Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 12.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chotta Shimla Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed City Pride Buildcon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 6.2 Assigned City Pride Buildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 2.2 Assigned Loan Fac Classicon Construction India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 19.5 Reaffirmed Classicon Construction India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dazzle Overseas BG - 4.5 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Dazzle Overseas CC - 40 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Dazzle Overseas Cash TL - 40 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Dazzle Overseas LOC - 5 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Dazzle Overseas Proposed LT Bk - 5.5 Withdrawal Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Eco Papers India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Farmico Cold Chain Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Footwear (Klick) India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 240 Reaffirmed Footwear (Klick) India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Globusarima Builders LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 400 Reaffirmed Loan Fac GMR Airports Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 5000 Reaffirmed Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 11825 Assigned Loan Fac GVK Jaipur Expressway Pvt Ltd BG - 125 Withdrawal GVK Jaipur Expressway Pvt Ltd LT Loan - 1426.2 Withdrawal Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd Series A1 PTCs CRISIL A- 439 - Converted from Provisional Rating to Final Rating Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd Series A2 PTCs CRISIL BB+ 14.5 - Converted from Provisional Rating to Final Rating Inox Renewables Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 1188.3 - Rating Watch with Developing Implications Jagannath Traders - Delhi CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Jayalakshmi Poly Packs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 17.5 Reaffirmed Jayalakshmi Poly Packs Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 26.1 Reaffirmed Jayalakshmi Poly Packs Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 11.9 Reaffirmed Kajuwalla CC & WC demand loanCRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Karbon Steelmart Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed KEF Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd BG - 2000 Withdrawal KEF Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd CC - 200 Withdrawal KEF Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd LOC - 200 Withdrawal KEF Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd LT Loan - 2070 Withdrawal Keshvi Developers Pvt Ltd TL - 300 Withdrawal Khimji-K.D. and Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed Krishna Construction Overdraft CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Krishna Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 660 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Laxmi Industries - Bengalore CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Laxmi Industries - Bengalore LT Loan CRISIL BB 12.1 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Laxmi Industries - Bengalore Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 17.9 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Lexicon Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Lexicon Ceramic Pvt Ltd Medium TL CRISIL BB- 34.9 Reaffirmed Lexicon Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 29.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Limson Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Limson Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 11.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Limson Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 9.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ M P Engineering Constructions (India ) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 188.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating M P Engineering Constructions (India ) TL CRISIL BB- 47.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Metal Engineering and Treatment Company Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Limite Metal Engineering and Treatment Company CC CRISIL BB- 48 Reaffirmed Pvt Limite Metal Engineering and Treatment Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Limite Loan Fac Metrostar Print Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 12.6 Reaffirmed Metrostar Print Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 87.4 Reaffirmed Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd CC CRISIL D 725.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd TL CRISIL D 26.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- OMR Mall Developers Pvt Ltd TL - 950 Withdrawal Orchid Laminates Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Orchid Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Orchid Laminates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 450 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Pan Intellecom Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Pan Intellecom Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PIL Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Psychotropics India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 220 Reaffirmed Psychotropics India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 67.9 Reaffirmed Psychotropics India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 119 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Punjab Medical Foundation Charitable Overdraft CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Trus Punjab Medical Foundation Charitable Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 114.2 Reaffirmed Trus Loan Fac Punjab Medical Foundation Charitable TL CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Trus Quick Act Light Systems and Cables Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 48.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Quick Act Light Systems and Cables Pvt Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Quick Act Light Systems and Cables Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 61.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac R. S. Expo Fabs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed R. S. Expo Fabs Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 41 Reaffirmed Raj Kumari and Ram Gobind Memorial Overdraft CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Education Soci Raj Kumari and Ram Gobind Memorial Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Education Soci Loan Fac Raj Kumari and Ram Gobind Memorial TL CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Education Soci Rajshri Construction Overdraft CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Rajshri Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Raunaq EPC International Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 47.6 Reaffirmed Raunaq EPC International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 531.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ravinder Kumar Vijay Kumar CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed RCC Eco-Build Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed RCC Eco-Build Systems Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed RCC Infra Ventures Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 660 Reaffirmed S R Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed S R Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed S.K. Hitech Industries Cash TL CRISIL B 79.8 Reaffirmed S.K. Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Salasar Plywood Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Sankar Marine Aquarium CC CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Sankar Marine Aquarium Proposed TL CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed Shimla Tolls & Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Shimla Tolls & Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 320 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Shree Shanti Polysacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Shree Shanti Polysacks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sidh Masterbatches Pvt Ltd CC Withdrawal 85 Reaffirmed / Withdrawal Sidhaant Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Loan Fac Swede Sanitary Ware CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Swede Sanitary Ware Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 38 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Swede Sanitary Ware TL CRISIL B 49 Reaffirmed Techno Sat Comm (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed Techno Sat Comm (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Techno Sat Comm (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Telmos Electronics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Loan Fac Telmos Electronics CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned United Builders CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Varnika Jewellers Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Varnika Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vinayak Ultraflex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Vinayak Ultraflex Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Purchase Vinayak Ultraflex Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 1.1 Reaffirmed Vinayak Ultraflex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1.4 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)