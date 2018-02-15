CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 15

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 14, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adapt Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7 Reaffirmed Akross Synthetics Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 2.8 Migrated Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Bayer Bioscience Pvt Ltd Non-FBL# CRISIL A1+ 4.2 Reaffirmed # Comprises letter of credit and bank guarantee (fully interchangeable) Bayer Cropscience Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Bhuvaneshwari Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Clix Finance India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Clix Finance India Pvt Ltd CP*^ CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed *Aggregate rated debt not to exceed Rs.200 crore/^ Earlier STD (Including CP) Clix Finance India Pvt Ltd ST Debt*^ CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed *Aggregate rated debt not to exceed Rs.200 crore/^ Earlier STD (Including CP) Dakshin Exports Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 173 Foreign Currency Issuer Not Cooperating Dhar Coal Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Fiat India Automobiles Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 *Interchangeable with bank guarantee Jennex Granite Industries Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Jennex Granite Industries Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed Credit Kalarickal Agencies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Kamal Coach Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Kongovi Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed and Withdrawal Kongovi Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed and Withdrawal Kopran Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 7.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Kopran Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Kopran Ltd Loan Equivalent CRISIL A3+ 52.5 Upgraded from Risk Limits CRISIL A3 Kopran Research Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 7.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Kopran Research Laboratories Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 12.5 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A3 Kopran Research Laboratories Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 350 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Lineage Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Mahima Fibres Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A2 8 Negotiation NU Fashion Footwear Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 238.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pace Power Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1560 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Patchala Spintex Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 8 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating R. S. Contractors BG CRISIL A4+ 230 Reaffirmed Rajaguru Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A3+ 310 Withdrawal Rajaguru Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Withdrawal Rajaguru Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A3+ 580 Withdrawal Ram Ratna Wires Ltd BG CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Ram Ratna Wires Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Ratnam Stone Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Roland Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Rural Institute of Social and Economic Overdraft CRISIL D 20 Downgraded Empowerment from CRISIL A4 Star Transformers Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ The Muslim Educational Society (Regd.) BG CRISIL D 53.5 Downgraded Calicut from CRISIL A4 Thermosol Glass Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 VNKC Agrocom Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 40 Withdrawal Forward Issuer Not Cooperating VNKC Agrocom Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 240 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Welset Plast Extrusions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Welset Plast Extrusions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adapt Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 42 Reaffirmed Adapt Infra Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 11 Reaffirmed Akross Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50.5 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Akross Synthetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 76.7 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Balaji Loomtex Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 165 Assigned Balaji Loomtex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Balaji Loomtex Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 105 Assigned Bayer Bioscience Pvt Ltd FB Fac@ CRISIL AA 255.8 @ @ Comprises cash credit, overdraft, and short-term loans (fully interchangeable) Bayer Cropscience Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AA+ 1125.5 @ *Fully interchangeable with cash credit, overdraft, short-term loans, letter of credit, and bank guarantee Bayer Cropscience Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 154.5 @ Loan Fac Bayer Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 40 @ Bayer Vapi Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CRISIL AA+ 50 @ *Interchangeable with non-fund-based facilities Bayer Vapi Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 130 @ Bayer Vapi Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 20 @ Loan Fac Bhuvaneshwari Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Bhuvaneshwari Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Bhuvaneshwari Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Cargo Solar Power (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1670 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Cargo Solar Power (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 3480 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Dakshin Exports Cash TL CRISIL B+ 2 Issuer Not Cooperating Dhar Coal Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Dhar Coal Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 70 Withdrawal Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Durga Seeds Farm (Regd.) CC CRISIL BB- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Fiat India Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 6250 Upgraded from CRISIL A Fiat India Automobiles Pvt Ltd External CRISIL AA- 8820 Upgraded from Commercial CRISIL A Borrowings Fiat India Automobiles Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL AA- 1760 Upgraded from CRISIL A Fiat India Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 800 Upgraded from CRISIL A Fiat India Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 1590 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A Fiat India Automobiles Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 680 Upgraded from CRISIL A Jennex Granite Industries Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Fac K. C. Solvent Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 480 Reaffirmed Kalarickal Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Kalarickal Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kamal Coach Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Kamal Coach Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kapoor Preservations LLP CC CRISIL B 12 Assigned Kapoor Preservations LLP TL CRISIL B 40 Assigned Khukhrain Cold Storage & Ice Factory CC CRISIL D 75 Downgraded from CRISIL B Khukhrain Cold Storage & Ice Factory TL CRISIL D 10.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Kongovi Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed and Withdrawal Kongovi Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed and Withdrawal Kongovi Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 42 Reaffirmed Loan Fac and Withdrawal Kongovi Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 358 Reaffirmed and Withdrawal Kopran Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Kopran Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 625 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Kopran Research Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Laxmi Cottex CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Lineage Power Pvt Ltd CC - 450 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Lineage Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BBB 100 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Mahima Fibres Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 720 Mahima Fibres Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1242 Mauli Agro Industries CC CRISIL BB 49.5 Assigned Mauli Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 74.5 Assigned Loan Fac NU Fashion Footwear Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed NU Fashion Footwear Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pace Power Systems Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 60 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Pace Renewable Energies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL BBB 60 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Pace Renewable Energies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 165 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Paswara Papers Ltd TL - 1075.2 Issuer Not Cooperating Paswara Papers Ltd TL - 425 Issuer Not Cooperating Paswara Papers Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 157.3 Issuer Not Cooperating Paswara Papers Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 377.5 Issuer Not Cooperating Patchala Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 380 Withdrawal BB Issuer Not Cooperating Patchala Spintex Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL 52.3 Withdrawal BB Issuer Not Cooperating Patchala Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 610 Withdrawal BB Issuer Not Cooperating Patna Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Patna Iron Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 40 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating R. S. Contractors CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Ram Ratna Wires Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Ram Ratna Wires Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1110 Reaffirmed Ram Ratna Wires Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 506 Reaffirmed Ram Ratna Wires Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Rangoli Particle Boards Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Rangoli Particle Boards Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Migrated Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Rangoli Particle Boards Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Ratnadeep Super Market Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Roland Ceramic CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Roland Ceramic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 62.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Roland Ceramic TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Rural Institute of Social and Economic LT Loan CRISIL D 200 Downgraded Empowerment from CRISIL B Saivenkata Nirmiti Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 96 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Siddhartha Super Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Siddhartha Super Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 200 Migrated Issuer Not Cooperating Star Transformers Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- The Muslim Educational Society (Regd.) Overdraft CRISIL D 50 Downgraded Calicut from CRISIL B+ The Muslim Educational Society (Regd.) TL CRISIL D 156.7 Downgraded Calicut from CRISIL B+ Thermosol Glass Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL D 130 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ **Interchangeable with packing credit up to Rs.3.5 crore; letter of credit/buyer's credit up to Rs.2.5 crore; letter of credit up to Rs.8.0 crore; and packing credit up to Rs.5.6 crore. Thermosol Glass Pvt Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL D 293.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ *Interchangeable with letter of credit/buyer's credit up to Rs.7 crore and letter of credit up to Rs.7.78 crore. Valluvanad Hospital Complex Ltd TL CRISIL D 110 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Vinit Yarn Dyeing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Vinit Yarn Dyeing Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 45 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- VNKC Agrocom Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 70 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Welset Plast Extrusions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 140 Reaffirmed Welset Plast Extrusions Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Credit Welset Plast Extrusions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Welset Plast Extrusions Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 31 Reaffirmed Credit Welset Plast Extrusions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 28.1 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)