CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 16

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 15, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhavani Erectors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 500 Reaffirmed Deraz Engineers BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Exodus Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Hem Impex LOC CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Hem Impex Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 75000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 7500 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Jainco Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Jainco Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned Issuer Not Cooperating Magnum Mi Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Pavan Traders LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed STCI Finance Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 75000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.5000 Crore) The Daily Thanthi LOC CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Welcast Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A1 37 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Tata Sons Ltd FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambience Impex Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Ambience Impex Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Axiom Propack Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 125 Reaffirmed Bhavani Erectors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Conjoint Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 4 Upgraded from CRISIL B Conjoint Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B Deraz Engineers Open CC CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned Ela Nirman Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed, Migrated from CRISIL D Ela Nirman Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed, Migrated from CRISIL D Ela Nirman Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 30 Assigned, Migrated from CRISIL D Exodus Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Guala Closures (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 125 Reaffirmed Hem Impex CC CRISIL B- 17 Reaffirmed Hem Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac HGS International Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed HGS International Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jainco Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG - 350 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Jainco Enterprises Pvt Ltd Overdraft - 25 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Magnum Mi Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 220 Reaffirmed Marino Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Marino Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Marino Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 230 Assigned, Upgraded from CRISIL B- Mowo Industry CC CRISIL D 45 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Mowo Industry Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 55 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Pavan Traders Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Pavan Traders CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Pavan Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Q Nineth Ceramics Open CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Seetharama Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Shree Bajrang Mint CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Solve Plastic Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned T I Motors Pvt Ltd Adhoc Limit CRISIL BB 24 Reaffirmed T I Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed T I Motors Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac T I Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Tata Sons Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 293050 Reaffirmed The Daily Thanthi CC CRISIL BBB- 550 Reaffirmed The Daily Thanthi Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 309.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Daily Thanthi TL CRISIL BBB- 1940.1 Reaffirmed Trinity Touch Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 230 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Trinity Touch Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Unimax Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC - 10 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Unimax Chemicals Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill - 60 Withdrawal Purchase Issuer Not Cooperating Unimax Chemicals Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange - 2.5 Withdrawal Forward Issuer Not Cooperating Unimax Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC - 100 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Unimax Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL - 101.1 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating VOI Jeans Retail India Pvt Ltd CC - 25 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating VOI Jeans Retail India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit - 55 Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Webtech Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 165 Assigned Welcast Steels Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 113 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)