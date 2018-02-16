FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2018 / 7:27 AM / a day ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 16

Reuters Staff

13 Min Read

   Feb 16 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 15, 2018.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT         RATING        AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------          ------        -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bhavani Erectors Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A3      500     Reaffirmed
Deraz Engineers                         BG                 CRISIL A4+     5       Assigned
Exodus Ispat Pvt Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
Hem Impex                               LOC                CRISIL A4      35      Reaffirmed
Hem Impex                               Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      45      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd                  CP Issue*          CRISIL A1+     20000   Assigned
*Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd                  CP Issue*          CRISIL A1+     75000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd                  CP Issue*          CRISIL A1+     7500    Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd                  CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     7500    Reaffirmed
Jainco Enterprises Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Jainco Enterprises Pvt Ltd              Proposed BG        CRISIL A4+     75      Assigned
Issuer Not Cooperating
Magnum Mi Steel Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A2      30      Reaffirmed
Pavan Traders                           LOC                CRISIL A4+     120     Reaffirmed
STCI Finance Ltd                        CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     20000   Reaffirmed
Tata Sons Ltd                           CP                 CRISIL A1+     75000   Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs.5000 Crore)
The Daily Thanthi                       LOC                CRISIL A3      25      Reaffirmed
Welcast Steels Ltd                      BG                 CRISIL A1      37      Assigned

MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Tata Sons Ltd                           FD Programme       FAAA                   Reaffirmed

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ambience Impex Ltd                      Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL B+      40      Assigned
Ambience Impex Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL B+      20      Assigned
Axiom Propack Pvt Ltd                   LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    125     Reaffirmed
Bhavani Erectors Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB-    150     Reaffirmed
Conjoint Healthcare Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B+      4       Upgraded 
                                                                                  from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  B
Conjoint Healthcare Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL B+      70      Upgraded
                                                                                  from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  B
Deraz Engineers                         Open CC            CRISIL BB-     55      Assigned
Ela Nirman Pvt Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL D       30      Reaffirmed,
                                                                                  Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL D
Ela Nirman Pvt Ltd                      LT Loan            CRISIL D       15      Reaffirmed,
                                                                                  Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL D
Ela Nirman Pvt Ltd                      TL                 CRISIL D       30      Assigned,
                                                                                  Migrated from
                                                                                  CRISIL D
Exodus Ispat Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL B+      35      Reaffirmed
Guala Closures (India) Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL A-      125     Reaffirmed
Hem Impex                               CC                 CRISIL B-      17      Reaffirmed
Hem Impex                               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      3       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
HGS International Services Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL A       250     Reaffirmed
HGS International Services Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A       250     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Jainco Enterprises Pvt Ltd              BG                 -              350     Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Jainco Enterprises Pvt Ltd              Overdraft          -              25      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Magnum Mi Steel Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB+    220     Reaffirmed
Marino Food Products Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  B-
Marino Food Products Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      30      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  B-
Marino Food Products Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL B+      230     Assigned,
                                                                                  Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B-
Mowo Industry                           CC                 CRISIL D       45      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mowo Industry                           Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL D       55      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Pavan Traders                           Bill Discounting   CRISIL BB-     100     Reaffirmed
Pavan Traders                           CC                 CRISIL BB-     100     Reaffirmed
Pavan Traders                           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     110     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Q Nineth Ceramics                       Open CC            CRISIL B+      110     Reaffirmed
Seetharama Cotton Industries            CC                 CRISIL B+      60      Reaffirmed
Shree Bajrang Mint                      CC                 CRISIL B       60      Assigned
Solve Plastic Products Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL B+      100     Assigned
T I Motors Pvt Ltd                      Adhoc Limit        CRISIL BB      24      Reaffirmed
T I Motors Pvt Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BB      15      Reaffirmed
T I Motors Pvt Ltd                      Drop Line          CRISIL BB      25      Reaffirmed
                                        Overdraft Fac
T I Motors Pvt Ltd                      Electronic Dealer  CRISIL BB      120     Reaffirmed
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Tata Sons Ltd                           Overdraft          CRISIL AAA     500     Reaffirmed
Tata Sons Ltd                           NCDs               CRISIL AAA     293050  Reaffirmed
The Daily Thanthi                       CC                 CRISIL BBB-    550     Reaffirmed
The Daily Thanthi                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    309.9   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
The Daily Thanthi                       TL                 CRISIL BBB-    1940.1  Reaffirmed
Trinity Touch Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BBB     230     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Trinity Touch Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BBB     20      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Unimax Chemicals Pvt Ltd                CC                 -              10      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Unimax Chemicals Pvt Ltd                Foreign Bill       -              60      Withdrawal
                                        Purchase
Issuer Not Cooperating
Unimax Chemicals Pvt Ltd                Foreign Exchange   -              2.5     Withdrawal
                                        Forward
Issuer Not Cooperating
Unimax Chemicals Pvt Ltd                LOC                -              100     Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Unimax Chemicals Pvt Ltd                TL                 -              101.1   Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
VOI Jeans Retail India Pvt Ltd          CC                 -              25      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
VOI Jeans Retail India Pvt Ltd          Proposed CC Limit  -              55      Withdrawal
Issuer Not Cooperating
Webtech Engineering Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL D       165     Assigned
Welcast Steels Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL A+      113     Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

